ElectroDB is a DynamoDB library to ease the use of having multiple entities and complex hierarchical relationships in a single DynamoDB table.
ExpressionAttributeNames,
ExpressionAttributeValues, and
FilterExpressions.
ExpressionAttributeNames,
ExpressionAttributeValues, and
UpdateExpressions.
.find() or
.match() methods to dynamically and efficiently query based on defined sort key structures.
.page() to easily paginate through result sets.
Entities,
Services,
Models directly from the command line.
Entities,
Services,
Models for easier prototyping.
Turn this
tasks
.patch({
team: "core",
task: "45-662",
project: "backend"
})
.set({ status: "open" })
.add({ points: 5 })
.append({
comments: [{
user: "janet",
body: "This seems half-baked."
}]
})
.where(( {status}, {eq} ) => eq(status, "in-progress"))
.go();
Into This
{
"UpdateExpression": "SET #status = :status_u0, #points = #points + :points_u0, #comments = list_append(#comments, :comments_u0), #updatedAt = :updatedAt_u0, #gsi1sk = :gsi1sk_u0",
"ExpressionAttributeNames": {
"#status": "status",
"#points": "points",
"#comments": "comments",
"#updatedAt": "updatedAt",
"#gsi1sk": "gsi1sk"
},
"ExpressionAttributeValues": {
":status0": "in-progress",
":status_u0": "open",
":points_u0": 5,
":comments_u0": [
{
"user": "janet",
"body": "This seems half-baked."
}
],
":updatedAt_u0": 1630977029015,
":gsi1sk_u0": "$assignments#tasks_1#status_open"
},
"TableName": "your_table_name",
"Key": {
"pk": "$taskapp#team_core",
"sk": "$tasks_1#project_backend#task_45-662"
},
"ConditionExpression": "attribute_exists(pk) AND attribute_exists(sk) AND #status = :status0"
}
ElectroDB focuses on simplifying the process of modeling, enforcing data constraints, querying across entities, and formatting complex DocumentClient parameters. Three important design considerations we're made with the development of ElectroDB:
Install from NPM
npm install electrodb --save
Require/import
Entity and/or
Service from
electrodb:
const {Entity, Service} = require("electrodb");
// or
import {Entity, Service} from "electrodb";
To see full examples of ElectroDB in action, go to the Examples section.
Entity allows you to create separate and individual business objects in a DynamoDB table. When queried, your results will not include other Entities that also exist the same table. This allows you to easily achieve single table design as recommended by AWS. For more detail, read Entities.
Service allows you to build relationships across Entities. A service imports Entity Models, builds individual Entities, and creates Collections to allow cross Entity querying. For more detail, read Services.
You can use Entities independent of Services, you do not need to import models into a Service to use them individually. However, If you intend to make queries that
join or span multiple Entities you will need to use a Service.
In ElectroDB an
Entity is represents a single business object. For example, in a simple task tracking application, one Entity could represent an Employee and or a Task that is assigned to an employee.
Require or import
Entity from
electrodb:
const {Entity} = require("electrodb");
// or
import {Entity} from "electrodb";
When using TypeScript, for strong type checking, be sure to either add your model as an object literal to the Entity constructor or create your model using const assertions with the
as constsyntax.
In ElectroDB a
Service represents a collection of related Entities. Services allow you to build queries span across Entities. Similar to Entities, Services can coexist on a single table without collision. You can use Entities independent of Services, you do not need to import models into a Service to use them individually. However, you do you need to use a Service if you intend make queries that
join multiple Entities.
Require:
const {Service} = require("electrodb");
// or
import {Service} from "electrodb";
Previously it was possible to generate type definition files (
.d.ts) for you Models, Entities, and Services with the Electro CLI. New with version
0.10.0 is TypeScript support for Entities and Services.
As of writing this, this functionality is still a work in progress, and enforcement of some of ElectroDB's query constraints have still not been written into the type checks. Most notably are the following constraints not yet enforced by the type checker, but are enforced at query runtime:
put or
update type operation that impacts a composite attribute of a secondary index, ElectroDB performs a check at runtime to ensure all composite attributes of that key are included. This is detailed more in the section Composite Attribute and Index Considerations.
params method does not yet return strict types.
raw or
includeKeys query options do not yet impact the returned types.
If you experience any issues using TypeScript with ElectroDB, your feedback is very important, please create a GitHub issue, and it can be addressed.
See the section Exported TypeScript Types to read more about the useful types exported from ElectroDB.
New with version
0.10.0 is TypeScript support. To ensure accurate types with, TypeScript users should create their services by passing an Object literal or const object that maps Entity alias names to Entity instances.
const table = "my_table_name";
const employees = new Entity(EmployeesModel, { client, table });
const tasks = new Entity(TasksModel, { client, table });
const TaskApp = new Service({employees, tasks});
The property name you assign the entity will then be "alias", or name, you can reference that entity by through the Service. Aliases can be useful if you are building a service with multiple versions of the same entity or wish to change the reference name of an entity without impacting the schema/key names of that entity.
Services take an optional second parameter, similar to Entities, with a
client and
table. Using this constructor interface, the Service will utilize the values from those entities, if they were provided, or be passed values to override the
client or
table name on the individual entities.
Not yet available for TypeScript, this pattern will also accept Models, or a mix of Entities and Models, in the same object literal format.
When using JavaScript, use
join to add Entities or Models onto a Service.
NOTE: If using TypeScript, see Joining Entities at Service construction for TypeScript to learn how to "join" entities for use in a TypeScript project.
let table = "my_table_name";
let employees = new Entity(EmployeesModel, { client, table });
let tasks = new Entity(TasksModel, { client, table });
// Joining Entity instances to a Service
let TaskApp = new Service("TaskApp", { client, table });
TaskApp
.join(employees) // available at TaskApp.entities.employees
.join(tasks); // available at TaskApp.entities.tasks
let TaskApp = new Service("TaskApp", { client, table });
TaskApp
.join(EmployeesModel) // available at TaskApp.entities.employees (based on entity name in model)
.join(TasksModel); // available at TaskApp.entities.tasks (based on entity name in model)
let TaskApp = new Service("TaskApp", { client, table });
TaskApp
.join("personnel", EmployeesModel) // available at TaskApp.entities.personnel
.join("directives", TasksModel); // available at TaskApp.entities.directives
let TaskApp = new Service({
personnel: EmployeesModel, // available at TaskApp.entities.personnel
directives: TasksModel, // available at TaskApp.entities.directives
});
When joining a Model/Entity to a Service, ElectroDB will perform a number of validations to ensure that Entity conforms to expectations collectively established by all joined Entities.
Create an Entity's schema. In the below example.
const DynamoDB = require("aws-sdk/clients/dynamodb");
const {Entity, Service} = require("electrodb");
const client = new DynamoDB.DocumentClient();
const EmployeesModel = {
model: {
entity: "employees",
version: "1",
service: "taskapp",
},
attributes: {
employee: {
type: "string",
default: () => uuidv4(),
},
firstName: {
type: "string",
required: true,
},
lastName: {
type: "string",
required: true,
},
office: {
type: "string",
required: true,
},
title: {
type: "string",
required: true,
},
team: {
type: ["development", "marketing", "finance", "product", "cool cats and kittens"],
required: true,
},
salary: {
type: "string",
required: true,
},
manager: {
type: "string",
},
dateHired: {
type: "string",
validate: /^\d{4}-\d{2}-\d{2}$/gi
},
birthday: {
type: "string",
validate: /^\d{4}-\d{2}-\d{2}$/gi
},
},
indexes: {
employee: {
pk: {
field: "pk",
composite: ["employee"],
},
sk: {
field: "sk",
composite: [],
},
},
coworkers: {
index: "gsi1pk-gsi1sk-index",
collection: "workplaces",
pk: {
field: "gsi1pk",
composite: ["office"],
},
sk: {
field: "gsi1sk",
composite: ["team", "title", "employee"],
},
},
teams: {
index: "gsi2pk-gsi2sk-index",
pk: {
field: "gsi2pk",
composite: ["team"],
},
sk: {
field: "gsi2sk",
composite: ["title", "salary", "employee"],
},
},
employeeLookup: {
collection: "assignments",
index: "gsi3pk-gsi3sk-index",
pk: {
field: "gsi3pk",
composite: ["employee"],
},
sk: {
field: "gsi3sk",
composite: [],
},
},
roles: {
index: "gsi4pk-gsi4sk-index",
pk: {
field: "gsi4pk",
composite: ["title"],
},
sk: {
field: "gsi4sk",
composite: ["salary", "employee"],
},
},
directReports: {
index: "gsi5pk-gsi5sk-index",
pk: {
field: "gsi5pk",
composite: ["manager"],
},
sk: {
field: "gsi5sk",
composite: ["team", "office", "employee"],
},
},
},
};
const TasksModel = {
model: {
entity: "tasks",
version: "1",
service: "taskapp",
},
attributes: {
task: {
type: "string",
default: () => uuid(),
},
project: {
type: "string",
},
employee: {
type: "string",
},
description: {
type: "string",
},
},
indexes: {
task: {
pk: {
field: "pk",
composite: ["task"],
},
sk: {
field: "sk",
composite: ["project", "employee"],
},
},
project: {
index: "gsi1pk-gsi1sk-index",
pk: {
field: "gsi1pk",
composite: ["project"],
},
sk: {
field: "gsi1sk",
composite: ["employee", "task"],
},
},
assigned: {
collection: "assignments",
index: "gsi3pk-gsi3sk-index",
pk: {
field: "gsi3pk",
composite: ["employee"],
},
sk: {
field: "gsi3sk",
composite: ["project", "task"],
},
},
},
};
|Property
|Description
|model.service
|Name of the application using the entity, used to namespace all entities
|model.entity
|Name of the entity that the schema represents
|model.version
|(optional) The version number of the schema, used to namespace keys
|attributes
|An object containing each attribute that makes up the schema
|indexes
|An object containing table indexes, including the values for the table's default Partition Key and Sort Key
Optional second parameter
|Property
|Description
|table
|The name of the dynamodb table in aws.
|client
|(optional) An instance of the
docClient from the
aws-sdk for use when querying a DynamoDB table. This is optional if you wish to only use the
params functionality, but required if you actually need to query against a database.
Attributes define an Entity record. The
AttributeName represents the value your code will use to represent an attribute.
Pro-Tip: Using the
fieldproperty, you can map an
AttributeNameto a different field name in your table. This can be useful to utilize existing tables, existing models, or even to reduce record sizes via shorter field names. For example, you may refer to an attribute as
organizationbut want to save the attribute with a field name of
orgin DynamoDB.
Assign just the
type of the attribute directly to the attribute name. Types currently supported options are "string", "number", "boolean", an array of strings representing a fixed set of possible values, or "any" which disables value type checking on that attribute.
attributes: {
<AttributeName>: "string" | "number" | "boolean" | "list" | "map" | "set" | "any" | string[] | ReadonlyArray<string>
}
Use the expanded syntax build out more robust attribute options.
attributes: {
<AttributeName>: {
type: "string" | "number" | "boolean" | "list" | "map" | "set" | "any" | ReadonlyArray<string>;
required?: boolean;
default?: <type> | (() => <type>);
validate?: RegExp | ((value: <type>) => void | string);
field?: string;
readOnly?: boolean;
label?: string;
cast?: "number"|"string"|"boolean";
get?: (attribute: <type>, schema: any) => <type> | void | undefined;
set?: (attribute?: <type>, schema?: any) => <type> | void | undefined;
watch: "*" | string[]
}
}
NOTE: When using get/set in TypeScript, be sure to use the
?:syntax to denote an optional attribute on
set
|Property
|Type
|Required
|Types
|Description
type
string,
ReadonlyArray<string>,
string[]
|yes
|all
|Accepts the values:
"string",
"number"
"boolean",
"map",
"list",
"set", an array of strings representing a finite list of acceptable values:
["option1", "option2", "option3"], or
"any" which disables value type checking on that attribute.
required
boolean
|no
|all
|Flag an attribute as required to be present when creating a record. This attribute also acts as a type of
NOT NULL flag, preventing it from being removed directly.
hidden
boolean
|no
|all
|Flag an attribute as hidden to remove the property from results before they are returned.
default
value,
() => value
|no
|all
|Either the default value itself or a synchronous function that returns the desired value. Applied before
set and before
required check.
validate
RegExp,
(value: any) => void,
(value: any) => string
|no
|all
|Either regex or a synchronous callback to return an error string (will result in exception using the string as the error's message), or thrown exception in the event of an error.
field
string
|no
|all
|The name of the attribute as it exists in DynamoDB, if named differently in the schema attributes. Defaults to the
AttributeName as defined in the schema.
readOnly
boolean
|no
|all
|Prevents an attribute from being updated after the record has been created. Attributes used in the composition of the table's primary Partition Key and Sort Key are read-only by default. The one exception to
readOnly is for properties that also use the
watch property, read attribute watching for more detail.
label
string
|no
|all
|Used in index composition to prefix key composite attributes. By default, the
AttributeName is used as the label.
cast
"number",
"string",
"boolean"
|no
|all
|Optionally cast attribute values when interacting with DynamoDB. Current options include: "number", "string", and "boolean".
set
(attribute, schema) => value
|no
|all
|A synchronous callback allowing you to apply changes to a value before it is set in params or applied to the database. First value represents the value passed to ElectroDB, second value are the attributes passed on that update/put
get
(attribute, schema) => value
|no
|all
|A synchronous callback allowing you to apply changes to a value after it is retrieved from the database. First value represents the value passed to ElectroDB, second value are the attributes retrieved from the database.
watch
Attribute[], "*"
|no
|root-only
|Define other attributes that will always trigger your attribute's getter and setter callback after their getter/setter callbacks are executed. Only available on root level attributes.
properties
{[key: string]: Attribute}
|yes*
|map
|Define the properties available on a
"map" attribute, required if your attribute is a map. Syntax for map properties is the same as root level attributes.
items
Attribute
|yes*
|list
|Define the attribute type your list attribute will contain, required if your attribute is a list. Syntax for list items is the same as a single attribute.
items
|"string"
|"number"
|yes*
|set
When using TypeScript, if you wish to also enforce this type make sure to us the
as const syntax. If TypeScript is not told this array is Readonly, even when your model is passed directly to the Entity constructor, it will not resolve the unique values within that array.
This may be desirable, however, as enforcing the type value can require consumers of your model to do more work to resolve the type beyond just the type
string.
NOTE: Regardless of using TypeScript or JavaScript, ElectroDB will enforce values supplied match the supplied array of values at runtime.
The following example shows the differences in how TypeScript may enforce your enum value:
attributes: {
myEnumAttribute1: {
type: ["option1", "option2", "option3"] // TypeScript enforces as `string[]`
},
myEnumAttribute2: {
type: ["option1", "option2", "option3"] as const // TypeScript enforces as `"option1" | "option2" | "option3" | undefined`
},
myEnumAttribute3: {
required: true,
type: ["option1", "option2", "option3"] as const // TypeScript enforces as `"option1" | "option2" | "option3"`
}
}
Map attributes leverage DynamoDB's native support for object-like structures. The attributes within a Map are defined under the
properties property; a syntax that mirrors the syntax used to define root level attributes. You are not limited in the types of attributes you can nest inside a map attribute.
attributes: {
myMapAttribute: {
type: "map",
properties: {
myStringAttribute: {
type: "string"
},
myNumberAttribute: {
type: "number"
}
}
}
}
List attributes model array-like structures with DynamoDB's List type. The elements of a List attribute are defined using the
items property. Similar to Map properties, ElectroDB does not restrict the types of items that can be used with a list.
attributes: {
myStringList: {
type: "list",
items: {
type: "string"
},
},
myMapList: {
myMapAttribute: {
type: "map",
properties: {
myStringAttribute: {
type: "string"
},
myNumberAttribute: {
type: "number"
}
}
}
}
}
The Set attribute is arguably DynamoDB's most powerful type. ElectroDB supports String and Number Sets using the
items property set as either
"string" or
"number".
In addition to having the same modeling benefits you get with other attributes, ElectroDB also simplifies the use of Sets by removing the need to use DynamoDB's special
createSet class to work with Sets. ElectroDB Set Attributes accept Arrays, JavaScript native Sets, and objects from
createSet as values. ElectroDB will manage the casting of values to a DynamoDB Set value prior to saving and ElectroDB will also convert Sets back to JavaScript arrays on retrieval.
NOTE: If you are using TypeScript, Sets are currently typed as Arrays to simplify the type system. Again, ElectroDB will handle the conversion of these Arrays without the need to use
client.createSet().
attributes: {
myStringSet: {
type: "set",
items: "string"
},
myNumberSet: {
type: "set",
items: "number"
}
}
Using
get and
set on an attribute can allow you to apply logic before and just after modifying or retrieving a field from DynamoDB. Both callbacks should be pure synchronous functions and may be invoked multiple times during one query.
The first argument in an attribute's
get or
set callback is the value received in the query. The second argument, called
"item", in an attribute's is an object containing the values of other attributes on the item as it was given or retrieved. If your attribute uses
watch, the getter or setter of attribute being watched will be invoked before your getter or setter and the updated value will be on the
"item" argument instead of the original.
NOTE: Using getters/setters on Composite Attributes is not recommended without considering the consequences of how that will impact your keys. When a Composite Attribute is supplied for a new record via a
putor
createoperation, or is changed via a
patchor
updatedoperation, the Attribute's
setcallback will be invoked prior to formatting/building your record's keys on when creating or updating a record.
ElectroDB invokes an Attribute's
get method in the following circumstances:
put or
create operation is performed, attribute getters are applied against the object originally received and returned.
ElectroDB invokes an Attribute's
set callback in the following circumstances:
create or
put operation.
patch or
update operation.
NOTE: As of ElectroDB
1.3.0, the
watchproperty is only possible for root level attributes. Watch is currently not supported for nested attributes like properties on a "map" or items of a "list".
Attribute watching is a powerful feature in ElectroDB that can be used to solve many unique challenges with DynamoDB. In short, you can define a column to have its getter/setter callbacks called whenever another attribute's getter or setter callbacks are called. If you haven't read the section on Attribute Getters and Setters, it will provide you with more context about when an attribute's mutation callbacks are called.
Because DynamoDB allows for a flexible schema, and ElectroDB allows for optional attributes, it is possible for items belonging to an entity to not have all attributes when setting or getting records. Sometimes values or changes to other attributes will require corresponding changes to another attribute. Sometimes, to fully leverage some advanced model denormalization or query access patterns, it is necessary to duplicate some attribute values with similar or identical values. This functionality has many uses; below are just a few examples of how you can use
watch:
NOTE: Using the
watchproperty impacts the order of which getters and setters are called. You cannot
watchanother attribute that also uses
watch, so ElectroDB first invokes the getters or setters of attributes without the
watchproperty, then subsequently invokes the getters or setters of attributes who use
watch.
myAttr: {
type: "string",
watch: ["otherAttr"],
set: (myAttr, {otherAttr}) => {
// Whenever "myAttr" or "otherAttr" are updated from an `update` or `patch` operation, this callback will be fired.
// Note: myAttr or otherAttr could be independently undefined because either attribute could have triggered this callback
},
get: (myAttr, {otherAttr}) => {
// Whenever "myAttr" or "otherAttr" are retrieved from a `query` or `get` operation, this callback will be fired.
// Note: myAttr or otherAttr could be independently undefined because either attribute could have triggered this callback.
}
}
If your attributes needs to watch for any changes to an item, you can model this by supplying the watch property a string value of
"*"
myAttr: {
type: "string",
watch: "*", // "watch all"
set: (myAttr, allAttributes) => {
// Whenever an `update` or `patch` operation is performed, this callback will be fired.
// Note: myAttr or the attributes under `allAttributes` could be independently undefined because either attribute could have triggered this callback
},
get: (myAttr, allAttributes) => {
// Whenever a `query` or `get` operation is performed, this callback will be fired.
// Note: myAttr or the attributes under `allAttributes` could be independently undefined because either attribute could have triggered this callback
}
}
Example 1 - A calculated attribute that depends on the value of another attribute:
In this example, we have an attribute
"fee" that needs to be updated any time an item's
"price" attribute is updated. The attribute
"fee" uses
watch to have its setter callback called any time
"price" is updated via a
put,
create,
update, or
patch operation.
{
model: {
entity: "products",
service: "estimator",
version: "1"
},
attributes: {
product: {
type: "string"
},
price: {
type: "number",
required: true
},
fee: {
type: "number",
watch: ["price"],
set: (_, {price}) => {
return price * .2;
}
}
},
indexes: {
pricing: {
pk: {
field: "pk",
composite: ["product"]
},
sk: {
field: "sk",
composite: []
}
}
}
}
Example 2 - Making a virtual attribute that never persists to the database:
In this example we have an attribute
"displayPrice" that needs its getter called anytime an item's
"price" attribute is retrieved. The attribute
"displayPrice" uses
watch to return a formatted price string based whenever an item with a
"price" attribute is queried. Additionally,
"displayPrice" always returns
undefined from its setter callback to ensure that it will never write data back to the table.
{
model: {
entity: "services",
service: "costEstimator",
version: "1"
},
attributes: {
service: {
type: "string"
},
price: {
type: "number",
required: true
},
displayPrice: {
type: "string",
watch: ["price"],
get: (_, {price}) => {
return "$" + price;
},
set: () => undefined
}
},
indexes: {
pricing: {
pk: {
field: "pk",
composite: ["service"]
},
sk: {
field: "sk",
composite: []
}
}
}
}
Example 3 - Creating a more filter-friendly version of an attribute without impacting the original attribute:
In this example we have an attribute
"descriptionSearch" which will help our users easily filter for transactions by
"description". To ensure our filters will not take into account a description's character casing,
descriptionSearch duplicates the value of
"description" so it can be used in filters without impacting the original
"description" value. Without ElectroDB's
watch functionality, to accomplish this you would either have to duplicate this logic or cause permanent modification to the property itself. Additionally, the
"descriptionSearch" attribute has used
hidden:true to ensure this value will not be presented to the user.
{
model: {
entity: "transaction",
service: "bank",
version: "1"
},
attributes: {
accountNumber: {
type: "string"
},
transactionId: {
type: "string"
},
amount: {
type: "number",
},
description: {
type: "string",
},
descriptionSearch: {
type: "string",
hidden: true,
watch: ["description"],
set: (_, {description}) => {
if (typeof description === "string") {
return description.toLowerCase();
}
}
}
},
indexes: {
transactions: {
pk: {
field: "pk",
composite: ["accountNumber"]
},
sk: {
field: "sk",
composite: ["transactionId"]
}
}
}
}
Example 4 - Creating an
updatedAt property:
In this example we can easily create both
updatedAt and
createdAt attributes on our model.
createdAt will use ElectroDB's
set and
readOnly attribute properties, while
updatedAt will make use of
readOnly, and
watch with the "watchAll" syntax:
{watch: "*"}. By supplying an asterisk, instead of an array of attribute names, attributes can be defined to watch all changes to all attributes.
Using
watch in conjunction with
readOnly is another powerful modeling technique. This combination allows you to model attributes that can only be modified via the model and not via the user. This is useful for attributes that need to be locked down and/or strictly calculated.
Notable about this example is that both
updatedAt and
createdAt use the
set property without using its arguments. The
readOnly only prevents modification of an attributes on
update, and
patch. By disregarding the arguments passed to
set, the
updatedAt and
createdAt attributes are then effectively locked down from user influence/manipulation.
{
model: {
entity: "transaction",
service: "bank",
version: "1"
},
attributes: {
accountNumber: {
type: "string"
},
transactionId: {
type: "string"
},
description: {
type: "string",
},
createdAt: {
type: "number",
readOnly: true,
set: () => Date.now()
},
updatedAt: {
type: "number",
readOnly: true,
watch: "*",
set: () => Date.now()
},
},
indexes: {
transactions: {
pk: {
field: "pk",
facets: ["accountNumber"]
},
sk: {
field: "sk",
facets: ["transactionId"]
}
}
}
}
See: Attribute Watching (Example 1).
See: Attribute Watching (Example 2).
See: Attribute Watching (Example 4).
The
validation property allows for multiple function/type signatures. Here the different combinations ElectroDB supports:
signature | behavior
----------------------- | --------
Regexp | ElectroDB will call
.test(val) on the provided regex with the value passed to this attribute
(value: T) => string | If a string value with length is returned, the text will be considered the reason the value is invalid. It will generate a new exception this text as the message.
(value: T) => boolean | If a boolean value is returned,
true or truthy values will signify than a value is invalid while
false or falsey will be considered valid.
(value: T) => void | A void or
undefined value is returned, will be treated as successful, in this scenario you can throw an Error yourself to interrupt the query
When using ElectroDB, indexes are referenced by their
AccessPatternName. This allows you to maintain generic index names on your DynamoDB table, but reference domain specific names while using your ElectroDB Entity. These will often be referenced as "Access Patterns".
All DynamoDB table start with at least a PartitionKey with an optional SortKey, this can be referred to as the "Table Index". The
indexes object requires at least the definition of this Table Index Partition Key and (if applicable) Sort Key.
In your model, the Table Index this is expressed as an Access Pattern without an
index property. For Secondary Indexes, use the
index property to define the name of the index as defined on your DynamoDB table.
Within these AccessPatterns, you define the PartitionKey and (optionally) SortKeys that are present on your DynamoDB table and map the key's name on the table with the
field property.
indexes: {
[AccessPatternName]: {
pk: {
field: string;
composite: AttributeName[];
template?: string;
},
sk?: {
field: string;
composite: AttributesName[];
template?: string;
},
index?: string
collection?: string | string[]
}
}
|Property
|Type
|Required
|Description
pk
object
|yes
|Configuration for the pk of that index or table
pk.composite
|`string
|string[]`
|yes
pk.template
string
|no
|A string that represents the template in which attributes composed to form a key (see Composite Attribute Templates below for more on this functionality).
pk.field
string
|yes
|The name of the attribute as it exists in DynamoDB, if named differently in the schema attributes.
pk.casing
default
upper
lower
sk
object
|no
|Configuration for the sk of that index or table
sk.composite
|`string
|string[]`
|no
sk.template
string
|no
|A string that represents the template in which attributes composed to form a key (see Composite Attribute Templates below for more on this functionality).
sk.field
string
|yes
|The name of the attribute as it exists in DynamoDB, if named differently in the schema attributes.
pk.casing
default
upper
lower
index
string
|no
|Required when the
Index defined is a Secondary Index; but is left blank for the table's primary index.
collection
|`string
|string[]`
|no
When using indexes without Sort Keys, that should be expressed as an index without an
sk property at all. Indexes without an
sk cannot have a collection, see Collections for more detail.
NOTE: It is generally recommended to always use Sort Keys when using ElectroDB as they allow for more advanced query opportunities. Even if your model doesn't _need an additional property to define a unique record, having an
skwith no defined composite attributes (e.g. an empty array) still opens the door to many more query opportunities like collections._
// ElectroDB interprets as index *not having* an SK.
{
indexes: {
myIndex: {
pk: {
field: "pk",
composite: ["id"]
}
}
}
}
When using indexes with Sort Keys, that should be expressed as an index with an
sk property. If you don't wish to use the Sort Key in your model, but it does exist on the table, simply use an empty for the
composite property. An empty array is still very useful, and opens the door to more query opportunities and access patterns like collections.
// ElectroDB interprets as index *having* SK, but this model doesnt assign any composite attributes to it.
{
indexes: {
myIndex: {
pk: {
field: "pk",
composite: ["id"]
},
sk: {
field: "sk",
composite: []
}
}
}
}
If you have an index where the Partition or Sort Keys are expected to be numeric values, you can accomplish this with the
template property on the index that requires numeric keys. Define the attribute used in the composite template as type "number", and then create a template string with only the attribute's name.
For example, this model defines both the Partition and Sort Key as numeric:
const schema = {
model: {
entity: "numeric",
service: "example",
version: "1"
},
attributes: {
number1: {
type: "number" // defined as number
},
number2: {
type: "number" // defined as number
}
},
indexes: {
record: {
pk: {
field: "pk",
template: "${number1}" // will build PK as numeric value
},
sk: {
field: "sk",
template: "${number2}" // will build SK as numeric value
}
}
}
}
DynamoDB is a case-sensitive data store, and therefore it is common to convert the casing of keys to uppercase or lowercase prior to saving, updating, or querying data to your table. ElectroDB, by default, will lowercase all keys when preparing query parameters. For those who are using ElectroDB with an existing dataset, have preferences on upper or lowercase, or wish to not convert case at all, this can be configured on an index key field basis.
In the example below, we are configuring the casing ElectroDB will use individually for the Partition Key and Sort Key on the GSI "gis1". For the index's PK, mapped to
gsi1pk, we ElectroDB will convert this key to uppercase prior to its use in queries. For the index's SK, mapped to
gsi1pk, we ElectroDB will not convert the case of this key prior to its use in queries.
{
indexes: {
myIndex: {
index: "gsi1",
pk: {
field: "gsi1pk",
casing: "upper", // Acct_0120 -> ACCT_0120
composite: ["organizationId"]
},
sk: {
field: "gsi1sk",
casing: "none", // Acct_0120 -> Acct_0120
composite: ["accountId"]
}
}
}
}
NOTE: Casing is a very important decision when modeling your data in DynamoDB. While choosing upper/lower is largely a personal preference, once you have begun loading records in your table it can be difficult to change your casing after the fact. Unless you have good reason, allowing for mixed case keys can make querying data difficult because it will require database consumers to always have a knowledge of their data's case.
|Casing Option
|Effect
default
|The default for keys is lowercase, or
lower
lower
|Will convert the key to lowercase prior it its use
upper
|Will convert the key to uppercase prior it its use
none
|Will not perform any casing changes when building keys
As of version
0.11.1, "Facets" have been renamed to "Composite Attributes", and all documentation has been updated to reflect that change.
A Composite Attribute is a segment of a key based on one of the attributes. Composite Attributes are concatenated together from either a Partition Key, or a Sort Key key, which define an
index.
NOTE: Only attributes with a type of
"string",
"number",
"boolean", or
string[](enum) can be used as composite attributes.
There are two ways to provide composite:
For example, in the following Access Pattern, "
locations" is made up of the composite attributes
storeId,
mallId,
buildingId and
unitId which map to defined attributes in the model:
// Input
{
storeId: "STOREVALUE",
mallId: "MALLVALUE",
buildingId: "BUILDINGVALUE",
unitId: "UNITVALUE"
};
// Output:
{
pk: '$mallstoredirectory_1#storeId_storevalue',
sk: '$mallstores#mallid_mallvalue#buildingid_buildingvalue#unitid_unitvalue'
}
For
PK values, the
service and
version values from the model are prefixed onto the key.
For
SK values, the
entity value from the model is prefixed onto the key.
Within a Composite Attribute Array, each element is the name of the corresponding Attribute defined in the Model. The attributes chosen, and the order in which they are specified, will translate to how your composite keys will be built by ElectroDB.
NOTE: If the Attribute has a
label property, that will be used to prefix the composite attributes, otherwise the full Attribute name will be used.
attributes: {
storeId: {
type: "string",
label: "sid",
},
mallId: {
type: "string",
label: "mid",
},
buildingId: {
type: "string",
label: "bid",
},
unitId: {
type: "string",
label: "uid",
}
},
indexes: {
locations: {
pk: {
field: "pk",
composite: ["storeId"]
},
sk: {
field: "sk",
composite: ["mallId", "buildingId", "unitId"]
}
}
}
// Input { storeId: "STOREVALUE", mallId: "MALLVALUE", buildingId: "BUILDINGVALUE", unitId: "UNITVALUE" };
// Output: { pk: '$mallstoredirectory_1#sid_storevalue', sk: '$mallstores#mid_mallvalue#bid_buildingvalue#uid_unitvalue' }
[![Try it out!](https://img.shields.io/badge/electrodb-try_out_this_example_›-%23f9bd00?style=for-the-badge&logo=amazondynamodb&labelColor=1a212a)](https://electrodb.fun/?#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)
### Composite Attribute Templates
In a Composite Template, you provide a formatted template for ElectroDB to use when making keys. Composite Attribute Templates allow for potential ElectroDB adoption on already established tables and records.
Attributes are identified by surrounding the attribute with `${...}` braces. For example, the syntax `${storeId}` will match `storeId` attribute in the model.
Convention for a composing a key use the `#` symbol to separate attributes, and for labels to attach with underscore. For example, when composing both the `mallId` and `buildingId` would be expressed as `mid_${mallId}#bid_${buildingId}`.
> _NOTE: ***ElectroDB*** will not prefix templated keys with the Entity, Project, Version, or Collection. This will give you greater control of your keys but will limit ***ElectroDB's*** ability to prevent leaking entities with some queries._
ElectroDB will continue to always add a trailing delimiter to composite attributes with keys are partially supplied. The section on [BeginsWith Queries](#begins-with-queries) goes into more detail about how ***ElectroDB*** builds indexes from composite attributes.
```javascript
{
model: {
entity: "MallStoreCustom",
version: "1",
service: "mallstoredirectory"
},
attributes: {
storeId: {
type: "string"
},
mallId: {
type: "string"
},
buildingId: {
type: "string"
},
unitId: {
type: "string"
}
},
indexes: {
locations: {
pk: {
field: "pk",
template: "sid_${storeId}"
},
sk: {
field: "sk",
template: "mid_${mallId}#bid_${buildingId}#uid_${unitId}"
}
}
}
}
// Input
{
storeId: "STOREVALUE",
mallId: "MALLVALUE",
buildingId: "BUILDINGVALUE",
unitId: "UNITVALUE"
};
// Output:
{
pk: 'sid_storevalue',
sk: 'mid_mallvalue#bid_buildingvalue#uid_unitvalue'
}
The example above shows indexes defined only with the
template property. This property alone is enough to work with ElectroDB, however it can be useful to also include a
composite array with the names of the Composite Attributes included in the
template string. Doing so achieves the following benefits:
ElectroDB will enforce that the template you have supplied actually resolves to the composite attributes specified in the array.
If you use ElectroDB with TypeScript, supplying the
composite array will ensure the indexes' Composite Attributes are typed just the same as if you had not used a composite template.
An example of using
template while also using
composite:
{
indexes: {
locations: {
pk: {
field: "pk",
template: "sid_${storeId}"
composite: ["storeId"]
},
sk: {
field: "sk",
template: "mid_${mallId}#bid_${buildingId}#uid_${unitId}",
composite: ["mallId", "buildingId", "unitId"]
}
}
}
}
As described in the above two sections (Composite Attributes, Indexes), ElectroDB builds your keys using the attribute values defined in your model and provided on your query. Here are a few considerations to take into account when thinking about how to model your indexes:
Your table's primary Partition and Sort Keys cannot be changed after a record has been created. Be mindful of not to use Attributes that have values that can change as composite attributes for your primary table index.
When updating/patching an Attribute that is also a composite attribute for secondary index, ElectroDB will perform a runtime check that the operation will leave a key in a partially built state. For example: if a Sort Key is defined as having the Composite Attributes
["prop1", "prop2", "prop3"], than an update to the
prop1 Attribute will require supplying the
prop2 and
prop3 Attributes as well. This prevents a loss of key fidelity because ElectroDB is not able to update a key partially in place with its existing values.
As described and detailed in [Composite Attribute Arrays](#composite attribute-arrays), you can use the
label property on an Attribute shorten a composite attribute's prefix on a key. This can allow trim down the length of your keys.
It may be the case that an index field is also an attribute. For example, if a table was created with a Primary Index partition key of
accountId, and that same field is used to store the
accountId value used by the application. The following are a few examples of how to model that schema with ElectroDB:
NOTE: If you have the unique opportunity to use ElectroDB with a new project, it is strongly recommended to use generically named index fields that are separate from your business attributes.
Using
composite
When your attribute's name, or
field property on an attribute, matches the
field property on an indexes'
pk or
sk ElectroDB will forego its usual index key prefixing.
{
model: {
entity: "your_entity_name",
service: "your_service_name",
version: "1"
},
attributes: {
accountId: {
type: "string"
},
productNumber: {
type: "number"
}
},
indexes: {
products: {
pk: {
field: "accountId",
composite: ["accountId"]
},
sk: {
field: "productNumber",
composite: ["productNumber"]
}
}
}
}
Using
template
Another approach allows you to use the
template property, which allows you to format exactly how your key should be built when interacting with DynamoDB. In this case
composite is optional when using
template, but including it helps with TypeScript typing.
{
model: {
entity: "your_entity_name",
service: "your_service_name",
version: "1"
},
attributes: {
accountId: {
type: "string" // string and number types are both supported
}
},
indexes: {
"your_access_pattern_name": {
pk: {
field: "accountId",
composite: ["accountId"], // `composite` is optional when using `template` but is required when using TypeScript
template: "${accountId}"
},
sk: {...}
}
}
}
Advanced use of
template
When your
string attribute is also an index key, and using key templates, you can also add static prefixes and postfixes to your attribute. Under the covers, ElectroDB will leverage this template while interacting with DynamoDB but will allow you to maintain a relationship with the attribute value itself.
For example, given the following model:
{
model: {
entity: "your_entity_name",
service: "your_service_name",
version: "1"
},
attributes: {
accountId: {
type: "string" // only string types are both supported for this example
},
organizationId: {
type: "string"
},
name: {
type: "string"
}
},
indexes: {
"your_access_pattern_name": {
pk: {
field: "accountId",
composite: ["accountId"],
template: "prefix_${accountId}_postfix"
},
sk: {
field: "organizationId",
composite: ["organizationId"]
}
}
}
}
ElectroDB will accept a
get request like this:
await myEntity.get({
accountId: "1111-2222-3333-4444",
organizationId: "AAAA-BBBB-CCCC-DDDD"
}).go()
Query DynamoDB with the following params (note the pre/postfix on
accountId):
NOTE: ElectroDB defaults keys to lowercase, though this can be configured using Index Casing.
{
Key: {
accountId: "prefix_1111-2222-3333-4444_postfix",
organizationId: `aaaa-bbbb-cccc-dddd`,
},
TableName: 'your_table_name'
}
When returned from a query, however, ElectroDB will return the following and trim the key of it's prefix and postfix:
{
accountId: "prefix_1111-2222-3333-4444_postfix",
organizationId: `aaaa-bbbb-cccc-dddd`,
}
name: "your_item_name"
A Collection is a grouping of Entities with the same Partition Key and allows you to make efficient query across multiple entities. If your background is SQL, imagine Partition Keys as Foreign Keys, a Collection represents a View with multiple joined Entities.
NOTE: ElectroDB Collections use DynamoDB queries to retrieve results. One query is made to retrieve results for all Entities (the benefits of single table design), however like the query method, ElectroDB will paginate through all results for a given query.
Collections are defined on an Index, and the name of the collection should represent what the query would return as a pseudo
Entity. Additionally, Collection names must be unique across a
Service.
NOTE: A
collectionname should be unique to a single common index across entities.
const DynamoDB = require("aws-sdk/clients/dynamodb");
const table = "projectmanagement";
const client = new DynamoDB.DocumentClient();
const employees = new Entity({
model: {
entity: "employees",
version: "1",
service: "taskapp",
},
attributes: {
employeeId: {
type: "string"
},
organizationId: {
type: "string"
},
name: {
type: "string"
},
team: {
type: ["jupiter", "mercury", "saturn"]
}
},
indexes: {
staff: {
pk: {
field: "pk",
composite: ["organizationId"]
},
sk: {
field: "sk",
composite: ["employeeId"]
}
},
employee: {
collection: "assignments",
index: "gsi2",
pk: {
field: "gsi2pk",
composite: ["employeeId"],
},
sk: {
field: "gsi2sk",
composite: [],
},
}
}
}, { client, table })
const tasks = new Entity({
model: {
entity: "tasks",
version: "1",
service: "taskapp",
},
attributes: {
taskId: {
type: "string"
},
employeeId: {
type: "string"
},
projectId: {
type: "string"
},
title: {
type: "string"
},
body: {
type: "string"
}
},
indexes: {
project: {
pk: {
field: "pk",
composite: ["projectId"]
},
sk: {
field: "sk",
composite: ["taskId"]
}
},
assigned: {
collection: "assignments",
index: "gsi2",
pk: {
field: "gsi2pk",
composite: ["employeeId"],
},
sk: {
field: "gsi2sk",
composite: ["projectId"],
},
}
}
}, { client, table });
const TaskApp = new Service({employees, tasks});
await TaskApp.collections
.assignments({employeeId: "JExotic"})
.go();
// Equivalent Parameters
{
"TableName": 'projectmanagement',
"ExpressionAttributeNames": { '#pk': 'gsi2pk', '#sk1': 'gsi2sk' },
"ExpressionAttributeValues": { ':pk': '$taskapp_1#employeeid_joeexotic', ':sk1': '$assignments' },
"KeyConditionExpression": '#pk = :pk and begins_with(#sk1, :sk1)',
"IndexName": 'gsi2'
}
To query across entities, collection queries make use of ElectroDB's Sort Key structure, which prefixes Sort Key fields with the collection name. Unlike an Entity Query, Collection Queries only leverage Composite Attributes from an access pattern's Partition Key.
To better explain how Collection Queries are formed, here is a juxtaposition of an Entity Query's parameters vs a Collection Query's parameters:
Entity Query
await TaskApp.entities
.tasks.query
.assigned({employeeId: "JExotic"})
.go();
// Equivalent Parameters
{
KeyConditionExpression: '#pk = :pk and begins_with(#sk1, :sk1)',
TableName: 'projectmanagement',
ExpressionAttributeNames: { '#pk': 'gsi2pk', '#sk1': 'gsi2sk' },
ExpressionAttributeValues: {
':pk': '$taskapp#employeeid_jexotic',
':sk1': '$assignments#tasks_1'
},
IndexName: 'gsi2'
}
Collection Query
await TaskApp.collections
.assignments({employeeId: "JExotic"})
.go();
// Equivalent Parameters
{
KeyConditionExpression: '#pk = :pk and begins_with(#sk1, :sk1)',
TableName: 'projectmanagement',
ExpressionAttributeNames: { '#pk': 'gsi2pk', '#sk1': 'gsi2sk' },
ExpressionAttributeValues: { ':pk': '$taskapp#employeeid_jexotic', ':sk1': '$assignments' },
IndexName: 'gsi2'
}
The notable difference between the two is how much of the Sort Key is specified at query time.
Entity Query:
ExpressionAttributeValues: { ':sk1': '$assignments#tasks_1' },
Collection Query:
ExpressionAttributeValues: { ':sk1': '$assignments' },
Unlike Entity Queries which return an array, Collection Queries return an object. This object will have a key for every Entity name (or Entity Alias) associated with that Collection, and an array for all results queried that belong to that Entity.
For example, using the "TaskApp" models defined above, we would expect the following response from a query to the "assignments" collection:
let results = await TaskApp.collections
.assignments({employeeId: "JExotic"})
.go();
{
tasks: [...], // tasks for employeeId "JExotic"
employees: [...] // employee record(s) with employeeId "JExotic"
}
Because the Tasks and Employee Entities both associated their index (
gsi2) with the same collection name (
assignments), ElectroDB is able to associate the two entities via a shared Partition Key. As stated in the collections section, querying across Entities by PK can be comparable to querying across a foreign key in a traditional relational database.
Sub-Collections are an extension of Collection functionality that allow you to model more advanced access patterns. Collections and Sub-Collections are defined on Indexes via a property called
collection, as either a string or string array respectively.
The following is an example of functionally identical collections, implemented as a string (referred to as a "collection") and then as a string array (referred to as sub-collections):
As a string (collection):
{
collection: "assignments"
pk: {
field: "pk",
composite: ["employeeId"]
},
sk: {
field: "sk",
composite: ["projectId"]
}
}
As a string array (sub-collections):
{
collection: ["assignments"]
pk: {
field: "pk",
composite: ["employeeId"]
},
sk: {
field: "sk",
composite: ["projectId"]
}
}
Both implementations above will create a "collections" method called
assignments when added to a Service.
const results = await TaskApp.collections
.assignments({employeeId: "JExotic"})
.go();
The advantage to using a string array to define collections is the ability to express sub-collections. Below is an example of three entities using sub-collections, followed by an explanation of their sub-collection definitions:
import {Entity, Service} from "electrodb"
import DynamoDB from "aws-sdk/clients/dynamodb";
const table = "projectmanagement";
const client = new DynamoDB.DocumentClient();
const employees = new Entity({
model: {
entity: "employees",
version: "1",
service: "taskapp",
},
attributes: {
employeeId: {
type: "string"
},
organizationId: {
type: "string"
},
name: {
type: "string"
},
team: {
type: ["jupiter", "mercury", "saturn"] as const
}
},
indexes: {
staff: {
pk: {
field: "pk",
composite: ["organizationId"]
},
sk: {
field: "sk",
composite: ["employeeId"]
}
},
employee: {
collection: "contributions",
index: "gsi2",
pk: {
field: "gsi2pk",
composite: ["employeeId"],
},
sk: {
field: "gsi2sk",
composite: [],
},
}
}
}, { client, table })
const tasks = new Entity({
model: {
entity: "tasks",
version: "1",
service: "taskapp",
},
attributes: {
taskId: {
type: "string"
},
employeeId: {
type: "string"
},
projectId: {
type: "string"
},
title: {
type: "string"
},
body: {
type: "string"
}
},
indexes: {
project: {
collection: "overview",
pk: {
field: "pk",
composite: ["projectId"]
},
sk: {
field: "sk",
composite: ["taskId"]
}
},
assigned: {
collection: ["contributions", "assignments"] as const,
index: "gsi2",
pk: {
field: "gsi2pk",
composite: ["employeeId"],
},
sk: {
field: "gsi2sk",
composite: ["projectId"],
},
}
}
}, { client, table });
const projectMembers = new Entity({
model: {
entity: "projectMembers",
version: "1",
service: "taskapp",
},
attributes: {
employeeId: {
type: "string"
},
projectId: {
type: "string"
},
name: {
type: "string"
},
},
indexes: {
members: {
collection: "overview",
pk: {
field: "pk",
composite: ["projectId"]
},
sk: {
field: "sk",
composite: ["employeeId"]
}
},
projects: {
collection: ["contributions", "assignments"] as const,
index: "gsi2",
pk: {
field: "gsi2pk",
composite: ["employeeId"],
},
sk: {
field: "gsi2sk",
composite: [],
},
}
}
}, { client, table });
const TaskApp = new Service({employees, tasks, projectMembers});
TypeScript Note: Use
as constsyntax when defining
collectionas a string array for improved type support
The last line of the code block above creates a Service called
TaskApp using the Entity instances created above its declaration. By creating a Service, ElectroDB will identify and validate the sub-collections defined across all three models. The result in this case are four unique collections: "overview", "contributions", and "assignments".
The simplest collection to understand is
overview. This collection is defined on the table's Primary Index, composed of a
projectId in the Partition Key, and is currently implemented by two Entities:
tasks and
projectMembers. If another entity were to be added to our service, it could "join" this collection by implementing an identical Partition Key composite (
projectId) and labeling itself as part of the
overview collection. The following is an example of using the
overview collection:
// overview
const results = await TaskApp.collections
.overview({projectId: "SD-204"})
.go();
// results
{
tasks: [...], // tasks associated with projectId "SD-204
projectMembers: [...] // employees of project "SD-204"
}
// parameters
{
KeyConditionExpression: '#pk = :pk and begins_with(#sk1, :sk1)',
TableName: 'projectmanagement',
ExpressionAttributeNames: { '#pk': 'pk', '#sk1': 'sk' },
ExpressionAttributeValues: { ':pk': '$taskapp#projectid_sd-204', ':sk1': '$overview' }
}
Unlike
overview, the collections
contributions, and
assignments are more complex.
In the case of
contributions, all three entities implement this collection on the
gsi2 index, and compose their Partition Key with the
employeeId attribute. The
assignments collection, however, is only implemented by the
tasks and
projectMembers Entities. Below is an example of using these collections:
NOTE: Collection values of
collection: "contributions"and
collection: ["contributions"]are interpreted by ElectroDB as being the same implementation.
// contributions
const results = await TaskApp.collections
.contributions({employeeId: "JExotic"})
.go();
// results
{
tasks: [...], // tasks assigned to employeeId "JExotic"
projectMembers: [...], // projects with employeeId "JExotic"
employees: [...] // employee record(s) with employeeId "JExotic"
}
{
KeyConditionExpression: '#pk = :pk and begins_with(#sk1, :sk1)',
TableName: 'projectmanagement',
ExpressionAttributeNames: { '#pk': 'gsi2pk', '#sk1': 'gsi2sk' },
ExpressionAttributeValues: { ':pk': '$taskapp#employeeid_jexotic', ':sk1': '$contributions' },
IndexName: 'gsi2'
}
// assignments
const results = await TaskApp.collections
.assignments({employeeId: "JExotic"})
.go();
// results
{
tasks: [...], // tasks assigned to employeeId "JExotic"
projectMembers: [...], // projects with employeeId "JExotic"
}
{
KeyConditionExpression: '#pk = :pk and begins_with(#sk1, :sk1)',
TableName: 'projectmanagement',
ExpressionAttributeNames: { '#pk': 'gsi2pk', '#sk1': 'gsi2sk' },
ExpressionAttributeValues: {
':pk': '$taskapp#employeeid_jexotic',
':sk1': '$contributions#assignments'
},
IndexName: 'gsi2'
}
Looking above we can see that the
assignments collection is actually a subset of the results that could be queried with the
contributions collection. The power behind having the
assignments sub-collection is the flexibility to further slice and dice your cross-entity queries into more specific and performant queries.
If you're interested in the naming used in the collection and access pattern definitions above, checkout the section on Naming Conventions
ElectroDB puts an emphasis on allowing users to define more domain specific naming. Instead of referring to indexes by their name on the table, ElectroDB allows users to define their indexes as Access Patterns.
Please refer to the Entities defined in the section Sub-Collection Entities as the source of examples within this section.
The following is an access pattern on the "employees" entity defined here:
staff: {
pk: {
field: "pk",
composite: ["organizationId"]
},
sk: {
field: "sk",
composite: ["employeeId"]
}
}
This Access Pattern is defined on the table's Primary Index (note the lack of an
index property), is given the name
staff, and is composed of an
organiztionId and an
employeeId.
When deciding on an Access Pattern name, ask yourself, "What would the array of items returned represent if I only supplied the Partition Key". In this example case, the entity defines an "Employee" by its
organizationId and
employeeId. If you performed a query against this index, and only provided
organizationId you would then expect to receive all Employees for that Organization. From there, the name
staff was chosen because the focus becomes "What are these Employees to that Organization?".
This convention also becomes evident when you consider Access Pattern name becomes the name of the method you use query that index.
await employee.query.staff({organizationId: "nike"}).go();
The following are access patterns on entities defined here:
// employees entity
employee: {
collection: "contributions",
index: "gsi2",
pk: {
field: "gsi2pk",
composite: ["employeeId"],
},
sk: {
field: "gsi2sk",
composite: [],
},
}
// tasks entity
assigned: {
collection: ["contributions", "assignments"],
index: "gsi2",
pk: {
field: "gsi2pk",
composite: ["employeeId"],
},
sk: {
field: "gsi2sk",
composite: ["projectId"],
},
}
// projectMembers entity
projects: {
collection: ["contributions", "assignments"] as const,
index: "gsi2",
pk: {
field: "gsi2pk",
composite: ["employeeId"],
},
sk: {
field: "gsi2sk",
composite: [],
},
}
In the case of the entities above, we see an example of a sub-collection. ElectroDB will use the above definitions to generate two collections:
contributions,
assignments.
The considerations for naming a collection are nearly identical to the considerations for naming an index: What do the query results from supplying just the Partition Key represent? In the case of collections you must also consider what the results represent across all of the involved entities, and the entities that may be added in the future.
For example, the
contributions collection is named such because when given an
employeeId we receive the employee's details, the tasks the that employee, and the projects where they are currently a member.
In the case of
assignments, we receive a subset of
contributions when supplying an
employeeId: Only the tasks and projects they are "assigned" are returned.
Filters are no longer the preferred way to add FilterExpressions. Checkout the Where section to find out about how to apply FilterExpressions and ConditionExpressions.
Building thoughtful indexes can make queries simple and performant. Sometimes you need to filter results down further. By adding Filters to your model, you can extend your queries with custom filters. Below is the traditional way you would add a filter to Dynamo's DocumentClient directly alongside how you would accomplish the same using a Filter function.
{
"IndexName": "idx2",
"TableName": "StoreDirectory",
"ExpressionAttributeNames": {
"#rent": "rent",
"#discount": "discount",
"#pk": "idx2pk",
"#sk1": "idx2sk"
},
"ExpressionAttributeValues": {
":rent1": "2000.00",
":rent2": "5000.00",
":discount1": "1000.00",
":pk": "$mallstoredirectory_1#mallid_eastpointe",
":sk1": "$mallstore#leaseenddate_2020-04-01#rent_",
":sk2": "$mallstore#leaseenddate_2020-07-01#rent_"
},
"KeyConditionExpression": ",#pk = :pk and #sk1 BETWEEN :sk1 AND :sk2",
"FilterExpression": "(#rent between :rent1 and :rent2) AND #discount <= :discount1"
}
Deprecated but functional with 1.x
Filters can be defined on the model and used in your query chain.
/**
* Filter by low rent a specific mall or a leaseEnd withing a specific range
* @param {Object} attributes - All attributes from the model with methods for each filter operation
* @param {...*} values - Values passed when calling the filter in a query chain.
**/
filters: {
rentPromotions: function(attributes, minRent, maxRent, promotion) {
let {rent, discount} = attributes;
return `
${rent.between(minRent, maxRent)} AND ${discount.lte(promotion)}
`
}
}
let StoreLocations = new Entity(model, {table: "StoreDirectory"});
let maxRent = "5000.00";
let minRent = "2000.00";
let promotion = "1000.00";
let stores = await MallStores.query
.stores({ mallId: "EastPointe" })
.between({ leaseEndDate: "2020-04-01" }, { leaseEndDate: "2020-07-01" })
.rentPromotions(minRent, maxRent, promotion)
.go();
// Equivalent Parameters
{
IndexName: 'idx2',
TableName: 'StoreDirectory',
ExpressionAttributeNames: {
'#rent': 'rent',
'#discount': 'discount',
'#pk': 'idx2pk',
'#sk1': 'idx2sk'
},
ExpressionAttributeValues: {
':rent1': '2000.00',
':rent2': '5000.00',
':discount1': '1000.00',
':pk': '$mallstoredirectory_1#mallid_eastpointe',
':sk1': '$mallstore#leaseenddate_2020-04-01#rent_',
':sk2': '$mallstore#leaseenddate_2020-07-01#rent_'
},
KeyConditionExpression: '#pk = :pk and #sk1 BETWEEN :sk1 AND :sk2',
FilterExpression: '(#rent between :rent1 and :rent2) AND #discount <= :discount1'
}
Filters are no longer the preferred way to add FilterExpressions. Checkout the Where section to find out about how to apply FilterExpressions and ConditionExpressions.
The easiest way to use filters is to use them inline in your query chain.
let StoreLocations = new Entity(model, {table: "StoreDirectory"});
let maxRent = "5000.00";
let minRent = "2000.00";
let promotion = "1000.00";
let stores = await StoreLocations.query
.leases({ mallId: "EastPointe" })
.between({ leaseEndDate: "2020-04-01" }, { leaseEndDate: "2020-07-01" })
.filter(({rent, discount}) => `
${rent.between(minRent, maxRent)} AND ${discount.lte(promotion)}
`)
.go();
// Equivalent Parameters
{
IndexName: 'idx2',
TableName: 'StoreDirectory',
ExpressionAttributeNames: {
'#rent': 'rent',
'#discount': 'discount',
'#pk': 'idx2pk',
'#sk1': 'idx2sk'
},
ExpressionAttributeValues: {
':rent1': '2000.00',
':rent2': '5000.00',
':discount1': '1000.00',
':pk': '$mallstoredirectory_1#mallid_eastpointe',
':sk1': '$mallstore#leaseenddate_2020-04-01#rent_',
':sk2': '$mallstore#leaseenddate_2020-07-01#rent_'
},
KeyConditionExpression: '#pk = :pk and #sk1 BETWEEN :sk1 AND :sk2',
FilterExpression: '(#rent between :rent1 and :rent2) AND #discount <= :discount1'
}
Filter functions allow you to write a
FilterExpression without having to worry about the complexities of expression attributes. To accomplish this, ElectroDB injects an object
attributes as the first parameter to all Filter Functions. This object contains every Attribute defined in the Entity's Model with the following operators as methods:
|operator
|example
gte
rent.gte(maxRent)
gt
rent.gt(maxRent)
lte
rent.lte(maxRent)
lt
rent.lt(maxRent)
eq
rent.eq(maxRent)
ne
rent.ne(maxRent)
begins
rent.begins(maxRent)
exists
rent.exists()
notExists
rent.notExists()
contains
rent.contains(maxRent)
notContains
rent.notContains(maxRent)
between
rent.between(minRent, maxRent)
name
rent.name()
value
rent.value(maxRent)
This functionality allows you to write the remaining logic of your
FilterExpression with ease. Add complex nested
and/
or conditions or other
FilterExpression logic while ElectroDB handles the
ExpressionAttributeNames and
ExpressionAttributeValues.
Filters are no longer the preferred way to add FilterExpressions. Checkout the Where section to find out about how to apply FilterExpressions and ConditionExpressions.
It is possible to chain together multiple filters. The resulting FilterExpressions are concatenated with an implicit
AND operator.
let MallStores = new Entity(model, {table: "StoreDirectory"});
let stores = await MallStores.query
.leases({ mallId: "EastPointe" })
.between({ leaseEndDate: "2020-04-01" }, { leaseEndDate: "2020-07-01" })
.filter(({ rent, discount }) => `
${rent.between("2000.00", "5000.00")} AND ${discount.eq("1000.00")}
`)
.filter(({ category }) => `
${category.eq("food/coffee")}
`)
.go();
// Equivalent Parameters
{
TableName: 'StoreDirectory',
ExpressionAttributeNames: {
'#rent': 'rent',
'#discount': 'discount',
'#category': 'category',
'#pk': 'idx2pk',
'#sk1': 'idx2sk'
},
ExpressionAttributeValues: {
':rent1': '2000.00',
':rent2': '5000.00',
':discount1': '1000.00',
':category1': 'food/coffee',
':pk': '$mallstoredirectory_1#mallid_eastpointe',
':sk1': '$mallstore#leaseenddate_2020-04-01#storeid_',
':sk2': '$mallstore#leaseenddate_2020-07-01#storeid_'
},
KeyConditionExpression: '#pk = :pk and #sk1 BETWEEN :sk1 AND :sk2',
IndexName: 'idx2',
FilterExpression: '(#rent between :rent1 and :rent2) AND (#discount = :discount1 AND #category = :category1)'
}
The
where()method is an improvement on the
filter()method. Unlike
filter,
wherewill be compatible with upcoming features related to complex types.
Building thoughtful indexes can make queries simple and performant. Sometimes you need to filter results down further or add conditions to an update/patch/put/create/delete/remove action.
Below is the traditional way you would add a
FilterExpression to Dynamo's DocumentClient directly alongside how you would accomplish the same using the
where method.
animals.query
.exhibit({habitat: "Africa"})
.where(({isPregnant, offspring}, {exists, eq}) => `
${eq(isPregnant, true)} OR ${exists(offspring)}
`)
.go()
{
"KeyConditionExpression": "#pk = :pk and begins_with(#sk1, :sk1)",
"TableName": "zoo_manifest",
"ExpressionAttributeNames": {
"#isPregnant": "isPregnant",
"#offspring": "offspring",
"#pk": "gsi1pk",
"#sk1": "gsi1sk"
},
"ExpressionAttributeValues": {
":isPregnant0": true,
":pk": "$zoo#habitat_africa",
":sk1": "$animals_1#enclosure_"
},
"IndexName": "gsi1pk-gsi1sk-index",
"FilterExpression": "#isPregnant = :isPregnant0 OR attribute_exists(#offspring)"
}
Below is the traditional way you would add a
ConditionExpression to Dynamo's DocumentClient directly alongside how you would accomplish the same using the
where method.
animals.update({
animal: "blackbear",
name: "Isabelle"
})
// no longer pregnant because Ernesto was born!
.set({
isPregnant: false,
lastEvaluation: "2021-09-12",
lastEvaluationBy: "stephanie.adler"
})
// welcome to the world Ernesto!
.append({
offspring: [{
name: "Ernesto",
birthday: "2021-09-12",
note: "healthy birth, mild pollen allergy"
}]
})
// using the where clause can guard against making
// updates against stale data
.where(({isPregnant, lastEvaluation}, {lt, eq}) => `
${eq(isPregnant, true)} AND ${lt(lastEvaluation, "2021-09-12")}
`)
.go()
{
"UpdateExpression": "SET #isPregnant = :isPregnant_u0, #lastEvaluation = :lastEvaluation_u0, #lastEvaluationBy = :lastEvaluationBy_u0, #offspring = list_append(#offspring, :offspring_u0)",
"ExpressionAttributeNames": {
"#isPregnant": "isPregnant",
"#lastEvaluation": "lastEvaluation",
"#lastEvaluationBy": "lastEvaluationBy",
"#offspring": "offspring"
},
"ExpressionAttributeValues": {
":isPregnant0": true,
":lastEvaluation0": "2021-09-12",
":isPregnant_u0": false,
":lastEvaluation_u0": "2021-09-12",
":lastEvaluationBy_u0": "stephanie.adler",
":offspring_u0": [
{
"name": "Ernesto",
"birthday": "2021-09-12",
"note": "healthy birth, mild pollen allergy"
}
]
},
"TableName": "zoo_manifest",
"Key": {
"pk": "$zoo#animal_blackbear",
"sk": "$animals_1#name_isabelle"
},
"ConditionExpression": "#isPregnant = :isPregnant0 AND #lastEvaluation < :lastEvaluation0"
}
ElectroDB supports using the
where() method with DynamoDB's complex attribute types:
map,
list, and
set. When using the injected
attributes object, simply drill into the attribute itself to apply your update directly to the required object.
The following are examples on how to filter on complex attributes:
Example 1: Filtering on a
map attribute
animals.query
.farm({habitat: "Africa"})
.where(({veterinarian}, {eq}) => eq(veterinarian.name, "Herb Peterson"))
.go()
Example 1: Filtering on an element in a
list attribute
animals.query
.exhibit({habitat: "Tundra"})
.where(({offspring}, {eq}) => eq(offspring[0].name, "Blitzen"))
.go()
Where functions allow you to write a
FilterExpression or
ConditionExpression without having to worry about the complexities of expression attributes. To accomplish this, ElectroDB injects an object
attributes as the first parameter to all Filter Functions, and an object
operations, as the second parameter. Pass the properties from the
attributes object to the methods found on the
operations object, along with inline values to set filters and conditions.
NOTE:
wherecallbacks must return a string. All method on the
operationobject all return strings, so you can return the results of the
operationmethod or use template strings compose an expression.
// A single filter operation
animals.update({habitat: "Africa", enclosure: "5b"})
.set({keeper: "Joe Exotic"})
.where((attr, op) => op.eq(attr.dangerous, true))
.go();
// A single filter operation w/ destructuring
animals.update({animal: "tiger", name: "janet"})
.set({keeper: "Joe Exotic"})
.where(({dangerous}, {eq}) => eq(dangerous, true))
.go();
// Multiple conditions - `op`
animals.update({animal: "tiger", name: "janet"})
.set({keeper: "Joe Exotic"})
.where((attr, op) => `
${op.eq(attr.dangerous, true)} AND ${op.notExists(attr.lastFed)}
`)
.go();
// Multiple usages of `where` (implicit AND)
animals.update({animal: "tiger", name: "janet"})
.set({keeper: "Joe Exotic"})
.where((attr, op) => `
${op.eq(attr.dangerous, true)} OR ${op.notExists(attr.lastFed)}
`)
.where(({birthday}, {between}) => {
const today = Date.now();
const lastMonth = today - 1000 * 60 * 60 * 24 * 30;
return between(birthday, lastMonth, today);
})
.go();
// "dynamic" filtering
function getAnimals(habitat, keepers) {
const query = animals.query.exhibit({habitat});
for (const name of keepers) {
query.where(({keeper}, {eq}) => eq(keeper, name));
}
return query.go();
}
const keepers = [
"Joe Exotic",
"Carol Baskin"
];
getAnimals("RainForest", keepers);
The
attributes object contains every Attribute defined in the Entity's Model. The
operations object contains the following methods:
|operator
|example
|result
eq
eq(rent, maxRent)
#rent = :rent1
ne
eq(rent, maxRent)
#rent <> :rent1
gte
gte(rent, value)
#rent >= :rent1
gt
gt(rent, maxRent)
#rent > :rent1
lte
lte(rent, maxRent)
#rent <= :rent1
lt
lt(rent, maxRent)
#rent < :rent1
begins
begins(rent, maxRent)
begins_with(#rent, :rent1)
exists
exists(rent)
attribute_exists(#rent)
notExists
notExists(rent)
attribute_not_exists(#rent)
contains
contains(rent, maxRent)
contains(#rent = :rent1)
notContains
notContains(rent, maxRent)
not contains(#rent = :rent1)
between
between(rent, minRent, maxRent)
(#rent between :rent1 and :rent2)
name
name(rent)
#rent
value
value(rent, maxRent)
:rent1
It is possible to include chain multiple where clauses. The resulting FilterExpressions (or ConditionExpressions) are concatenated with an implicit
AND operator.
let MallStores = new Entity(model, {table: "StoreDirectory"});
let stores = await MallStores.query
.leases({ mallId: "EastPointe" })
.between({ leaseEndDate: "2020-04-01" }, { leaseEndDate: "2020-07-01" })
.where(({ rent, discount }, {between, eq}) => `
${between(rent, "2000.00", "5000.00")} AND ${eq(discount, "1000.00")}
`)
.where(({ category }, {eq}) => `
${eq(category, "food/coffee")}
`)
.go();
// Equivalent Parameters
{
TableName: 'StoreDirectory',
ExpressionAttributeNames: {
'#rent': 'rent',
'#discount': 'discount',
'#category': 'category',
'#pk': 'idx2pk',
'#sk1': 'idx2sk'
},
ExpressionAttributeValues: {
':rent1': '2000.00',
':rent2': '5000.00',
':discount1': '1000.00',
':category1': 'food/coffee',
':pk': '$mallstoredirectory_1#mallid_eastpointe',
':sk1': '$mallstore#leaseenddate_2020-04-01#storeid_',
':sk2': '$mallstore#leaseenddate_2020-07-01#storeid_'
},
KeyConditionExpression: '#pk = :pk and #sk1 BETWEEN :sk1 AND :sk2',
IndexName: 'idx2',
FilterExpression: '(#rent between :rent1 and :rent2) AND (#discount = :discount1 AND #category = :category1)'
}
The parse method can be given a DocClient response and return a typed and formatted ElectroDB item.
ElectroDB's
parse() method accepts results from
get,
delete,
put,
update,
query, and
scan operations, applies all the same operations as though the item was retrieved by ElectroDB itself, and will return
null (or empty array for
query results) if the item could not be parsed.
const myEntity = new Entity({...});
const getResults = docClient.get({...}).promise();
const queryResults = docClient.query({...}).promise();
const updateResults = docClient.update({...}).promise();
const formattedGetResults = myEntity.parse(getResults);
const formattedQueryResults = myEntity.parse(formattedQueryResults);
Parse also accepts an optional
options object as a second argument (see the section Query Options to learn more). Currently, the following query options are relevant to the
parse() method:
|Option
|Default
ignoreOwnership
true
For hands-on learners: the following example can be followed along with and executed on runkit: https://runkit.com/tywalch/electrodb-building-queries
ElectroDB queries use DynamoDB's
query method to find records based on your table's indexes.
NOTE: By default, ElectroDB will paginate through all items that match your query. To limit the number of items ElectroDB will retrieve, read more about the Query Options
pagesand
limit, or use the ElectroDB Pagination API for fine-grain pagination support.
Forming a composite Partition Key and Sort Key is a critical step in planning Access Patterns in DynamoDB. When planning composite keys, it is crucial to consider the order in which they are composed. As of the time of writing this documentation, DynamoDB has the following constraints that should be taken into account when planning your Access Patterns:
begins_with,
between,
>,
>=,
<,
<=, and
Equals.
Carefully considering your Composite Attribute order will allow ElectroDB to express hierarchical relationships and unlock more available Access Patterns for your application.
For example, let's say you have a
StoreLocations Entity that represents Store Locations inside Malls:
let schema = {
model: {
service: "MallStoreDirectory",
entity: "MallStore",
version: "1",
},
attributes: {
cityId: {
type: "string",
required: true,
},
mallId: {
type: "string",
required: true,
},
storeId: {
type: "string",
required: true,
},
buildingId: {
type: "string",
required: true,
},
unitId: {
type: "string",
required: true,
},
category: {
type: [
"spite store",
"food/coffee",
"food/meal",
"clothing",
"electronics",
"department",
"misc"
],
required: true
},
leaseEndDate: {
type: "string",
required: true
},
rent: {
type: "string",
required: true,
validate: /^(\d+\.\d{2})$/
},
discount: {
type: "string",
required: false,
default: "0.00",
validate: /^(\d+\.\d{2})$/
}
},
indexes: {
stores: {
pk: {
field: "pk",
composite: ["cityId", "mallId"]
},
sk: {
field: "sk",
composite: ["buildingId", "storeId"]
}
},
units: {
index: "gis1pk-gsi1sk-index",
pk: {
field: "gis1pk",
composite: ["mallId"]
},
sk: {
field: "gsi1sk",
composite: ["buildingId", "unitId"]
}
},
leases: {
index: "gis2pk-gsi2sk-index",
pk: {
field: "gis2pk",
composite: ["storeId"]
},
sk: {
field: "gsi2sk",
composite: ["leaseEndDate"]
}
}
}
};
const StoreLocations = new Entity(schema, {table: "StoreDirectory"});
Examples in this section using the
MallStoreschema defined above, and available for interacting with here: https://runkit.com/tywalch/electrodb-building-queries
All queries start from the Access Pattern defined in the schema.
const MallStore = new Entity(schema, {table: "StoreDirectory"});
// Each Access Pattern is available on the Entity instance
// MallStore.query.stores()
// MallStore.query.malls()
All queries require (at minimum) the Composite Attributes included in its defined Partition Key. Composite Attributes you define on the Sort Key can be partially supplied, but must be supplied in the order they are defined.
*Important: Composite Attributes must be supplied in the order they are composed when invoking the Access Pattern*. This is because composite attributes are used to form a concatenated key string, and if attributes supplied out of order, it is not possible to fill the gaps in that concatenation.
const MallStore = new Entity({
model: {
service: "mallmgmt",
entity: "store",
version: "1"
},
attributes: {
cityId: "string",
mallId: "string",
storeId: "string",
buildingId: "string",
unitId: "string",
name: "string",
description: "string",
category: "string"
},
indexes: {
stores: {
pk: {
field: "pk",
composite: ["cityId", "mallId"]
},
sk: {
field: "sk",
composite: ["storeId", "unitId"]
}
}
}
}, {table: "StoreDirectory"});
const cityId = "Atlanta1";
const mallId = "EastPointe";
const storeId = "LatteLarrys";
const unitId = "B24";
const buildingId = "F34";
// Good: Includes at least the PK
StoreLocations.query.stores({cityId, mallId});
// Good: Includes at least the PK, and the first SK attribute
StoreLocations.query.stores({cityId, mallId, storeId});
// Good: Includes at least the PK, and the all SK attributes
StoreLocations.query.stores({cityId, mallId, storeId, unitId});
// Bad: No PK composite attributes specified, will throw
StoreLocations.query.stores();
// Bad: Not All PK Composite Attributes included (cityId), will throw
StoreLocations.query.stores({mallId});
// Bad: Composite Attributes not included in order, will NOT throw, but will ignore `unitId` because `storeId` was not supplied as well
StoreLocations.query.stores({cityId, mallId, unitId});
|operator
|use case
begins
|Keys starting with a particular set of characters.
between
|Keys between a specified range.
gt
|Keys less than some value
gte
|Keys less than or equal to some value
lt
|Keys greater than some value
lte
|Keys greater than or equal to some value
Each record represents one Store location. All Stores are located in Malls we manage.
To satisfy requirements for searching based on location, you could use the following keys: Each
StoreLocations record would have a Partition Key with the store's
storeId. This key alone is not enough to identify a particular store. To solve this, compose a Sort Key for the store's location attribute ordered hierarchically (mall/building/unit):
["mallId", "buildingId", "unitId"].
The
StoreLocations entity above, using just the
stores Index alone enables four Access Patterns:
LatteLarrys locations in all Malls
LatteLarrys locations in one Mall
LatteLarrys locations inside a specific Mall
LatteLarrys inside of a Mall and Building
Queries in ElectroDB are built around the Access Patterns defined in the Schema and are capable of using partial key Composite Attributes to create performant lookups. To accomplish this, ElectroDB offers a predictable chainable API.
Examples in this section using the
StoreLocationsschema defined above and can be directly experiment with on runkit: https://runkit.com/tywalch/electrodb-building-queries
The methods: Get (
get), Create (
put), Update (
update), and Delete (
delete) *require all composite attributes described in the Entities' primary
PK and
SK.
ElectroDB queries use DynamoDB's
query method to find records based on your table's indexes. To read more about queries checkout the section Building Queries
NOTE: By default, ElectroDB will paginate through all items that match your query. To limit the number of items ElectroDB will retrieve, read more about the Query Options
pagesand
limit, or use the ElectroDB Pagination API for fine-grain pagination support.
Provide all Table Index composite attributes in an object to the
get method. In the event no record is found, a value of
null will be returned.
NOTE: As part of ElectroDB's roll out of 1.0.0, a breaking change was made to the
getmethod. Prior to 1.0.0, the
getmethod would return an empty object if a record was not found. This has been changed to now return a value of
nullin this case.
let results = await StoreLocations.get({
storeId: "LatteLarrys",
mallId: "EastPointe",
buildingId: "F34",
cityId: "Atlanta1"
}).go();
// Equivalent Params:
// {
// Key: {
// pk: "$mallstoredirectory#cityid_atlanta1#mallid_eastpointe",
// sk: "$mallstore_1#buildingid_f34#storeid_lattelarrys"
// },
// TableName: 'StoreDirectory'
// }
Provide all Table Index composite attributes in an array of objects to the
get method to perform a BatchGet query.
NOTE: Performing a BatchGet will return a response structure unique to BatchGet: a two-dimensional array with the results of the query and any unprocessed records. See the example below. Additionally, when performing a BatchGet the
.params()method will return an array of parameters, rather than just the parameters for one docClient query. This is because ElectroDB BatchGet queries larger than the docClient's limit of 100 records.
If the number of records you are requesting is above the BatchGet threshold of 100 records, ElectroDB will make multiple requests to DynamoDB and return the results in a single array. By default, ElectroDB will make these requests in series, one after another. If you are confident your table can handle the throughput, you can use the Query Option
concurrent. This value can be set to any number greater than zero, and will execute that number of requests simultaneously.
For example, 150 records (50 records over the DynamoDB maximum):
The default value of
concurrent will be
1. ElectroDB will execute a BatchGet request of 100, then after that request has responded, make another BatchGet request for 50 records.
If you set the Query Option
concurrent to
2, ElectroDB will execute a BatchGet request of 100 records, and another BatchGet request for 50 records without waiting for the first request to finish.
It is important to consider your Table's throughput considerations when setting this value.
let [results, unprocessed] = await StoreLocations.get([
{
storeId: "LatteLarrys",
mallId: "EastPointe",
buildingId: "F34",
cityId: "Atlanta1"
},
{
storeId: "MochaJoes",
mallId: "WestEnd",
buildingId: "A21",
cityId: "Madison2"
}
]).go({concurrent: 1}); // `concurrent` value is optional and default's to `1`
// Equivalent Params:
// {
// "RequestItems": {
// "electro": {
// "Keys": [
// {
// "pk": "$mallstoredirectory#cityid_atlanta1#mallid_eastpointe",
// "sk": "$mallstore_1#buildingid_f34#storeid_lattelarrys"
// },
// {
// "pk": "$mallstoredirectory#cityid_madison2#mallid_westend",
// "sk": "$mallstore_1#buildingid_a21#storeid_mochajoes"
// }
// ]
// }
// }
// }
The two-dimensional array returned by batch get most easily used when deconstructed into two variables, in the above case:
results and
unprocessed.
The
results array are records that were returned DynamoDB as
Responses on the BatchGet query. They will appear in the same format as other ElectroDB queries.
Elements of the
unprocessed array are unlike results received from a query. Instead of containing all the attributes of a record, an unprocessed record only includes the composite attributes defined in the Table Index. This is in keeping with DynamoDB's practice of returning only Keys in the case of unprocessed records. For convenience, ElectroDB will return these keys as composite attributes, but you can pass the query option
{unprocessed:"raw"} override this behavior and return the Keys as they came from DynamoDB.
Provide all Table Index composite attributes in an object to the
delete method to delete a record.
await StoreLocations.delete({
storeId: "LatteLarrys",
mallId: "EastPointe",
buildingId: "F34",
cityId: "Atlanta1"
}).go();
// Equivalent Params:
// {
// Key: {
// pk: "$mallstoredirectory#cityid_atlanta1#mallid_eastpointe",
// sk: "$mallstore_1#buildingid_f34#storeid_lattelarrys"
// },
// TableName: 'StoreDirectory'
// }
Provide all table index composite attributes in an array of objects to the
delete method to batch delete records.
NOTE: Performing a Batch Delete will return an array of "unprocessed" records. An empty array signifies all records were processed. If you want the raw DynamoDB response you can always use the option
{raw: true}, more detail found here: Query Options. Additionally, when performing a BatchWrite the
.params()method will return an array of parameters, rather than just the parameters for one docClient query. This is because ElectroDB BatchWrite queries larger than the docClient's limit of 25 records.
If the number of records you are requesting is above the BatchWrite threshold of 25 records, ElectroDB will make multiple requests to DynamoDB and return the results in a single array. By default, ElectroDB will make these requests in series, one after another. If you are confident your table can handle the throughput, you can use the Query Option
concurrent. This value can be set to any number greater than zero, and will execute that number of requests simultaneously.
For example, 75 records (50 records over the DynamoDB maximum):
The default value of
concurrent will be
1. ElectroDB will execute a BatchWrite request of 25, then after that request has responded, make another BatchWrite request for 25 records, and then another.
If you set the Query Option
concurrent to
2, ElectroDB will execute a BatchWrite request of 25 records, and another BatchGet request for 25 records without waiting for the first request to finish. After those two have finished it will execute another BatchWrite request for 25 records.
It is important to consider your Table's throughput considerations when setting this value.
let unprocessed = await StoreLocations.delete([
{
storeId: "LatteLarrys",
mallId: "EastPointe",
buildingId: "F34",
cityId: "LosAngeles1"
},
{
storeId: "MochaJoes",
mallId: "EastPointe",
buildingId: "F35",
cityId: "LosAngeles1"
}
]).go({concurrent: 1}); // `concurrent` value is optional and default's to `1`
// Equivalent Params:
{
"RequestItems": {
"StoreDirectory": [
{
"DeleteRequest": {
"Key": {
"pk": "$mallstoredirectory#cityid_losangeles1#mallid_eastpointe",
"sk": "$mallstore_1#buildingid_f34#storeid_lattelarrys"
}
}
},
{
"DeleteRequest": {
"Key": {
"pk": "$mallstoredirectory#cityid_losangeles1#mallid_eastpointe",
"sk": "$mallstore_1#buildingid_f35#storeid_mochajoes"
}
}
}
]
}
}
Elements of the
unprocessed array are unlike results received from a query. Instead of containing all the attributes of a record, an unprocessed record only includes the composite attributes defined in the Table Index. This is in keeping with DynamoDB's practice of returning only Keys in the case of unprocessed records. For convenience, ElectroDB will return these keys as composite attributes, but you can pass the query option
{unprocessed:"raw"} override this behavior and return the Keys as they came from DynamoDB.
Provide all required Attributes as defined in the model to create a new record. ElectroDB will enforce any defined validations, defaults, casting, and field aliasing. A Put operation will trigger the
default, and
set attribute callbacks when writing to DynamoDB. By default, after performing a
put() or
create() operation, ElectroDB will format and return the record through the same process as a Get/Query. This process will invoke the
get callback on all included attributes. If this behaviour is not desired, use the Query Option
response:"none" to return a null value.
This example includes an optional conditional expression
await StoreLocations
.put({
cityId: "Atlanta1",
storeId: "LatteLarrys",
mallId: "EastPointe",
buildingId: "BuildingA1",
unitId: "B47",
category: "food/coffee",
leaseEndDate: "2020-03-22",
rent: "4500.00"
})
.where((attr, op) => op.eq(attr.rent, "4500.00"))
.go()
// Equivalent Params:
{
"Item": {
"cityId": "Atlanta1",
"mallId": "EastPointe",
"storeId": "LatteLarrys",
"buildingId": "BuildingA1",
"unitId": "B47",
"category": "food/coffee",
"leaseEndDate": "2020-03-22",
"rent": "4500.00",
"discount": "0.00",
"pk": "$mallstoredirectory#cityid_atlanta1#mallid_eastpointe",
"sk": "$mallstore_1#buildingid_buildinga1#storeid_lattelarrys",
"gis1pk": "$mallstoredirectory#mallid_eastpointe",
"gsi1sk": "$mallstore_1#buildingid_buildinga1#unitid_b47",
"gis2pk": "$mallstoredirectory#storeid_lattelarrys",
"gsi2sk": "$mallstore_1#leaseenddate_2020-03-22",
"__edb_e__": "MallStore",
"__edb_v__": "1"
},
"TableName": "StoreDirectory",
"ConditionExpression": "#rent = :rent_w1",
"ExpressionAttributeNames": {
"#rent": "rent"
},
"ExpressionAttributeValues": {
":rent_w1": "4500.00"
}
}
Provide all required Attributes as defined in the model to create records as an array to
.put(). ElectroDB will enforce any defined validations, defaults, casting, and field aliasing. Another convenience ElectroDB provides, is accepting BatchWrite arrays larger than the 25 record limit. This is achieved making multiple, "parallel", requests to DynamoDB for batches of 25 records at a time. A failure with any of these requests will cause the query to throw, so be mindful of your table's configured throughput.
NOTE: Performing a Batch Put will return an array of "unprocessed" records. An empty array signifies all records returned were processed. If you want the raw DynamoDB response you can always use the option
{raw: true}, more detail found here: Query Options. Additionally, when performing a BatchWrite the
.params()method will return an array of parameters, rather than just the parameters for one docClient query. This is because ElectroDB BatchWrite queries larger than the docClient's limit of 25 records.
If the number of records you are requesting is above the BatchWrite threshold of 25 records, ElectroDB will make multiple requests to DynamoDB and return the results in a single array. By default, ElectroDB will make these requests in series, one after another. If you are confident your table can handle the throughput, you can use the Query Option
concurrent. This value can be set to any number greater than zero, and will execute that number of requests simultaneously.
For example, 75 records (50 records over the DynamoDB maximum):
The default value of
concurrent will be
1. ElectroDB will execute a BatchWrite request of 25, then after that request has responded, make another BatchWrite request for 25 records, and then another.
If you set the Query Option
concurrent to
2, ElectroDB will execute a BatchWrite request of 25 records, and another BatchGet request for 25 records without waiting for the first request to finish. After those two have finished it will execute another BatchWrite request for 25 records.
It is important to consider your Table's throughput considerations when setting this value.
let unprocessed = await StoreLocations.put([
{
cityId: "LosAngeles1",
storeId: "LatteLarrys",
mallId: "EastPointe",
buildingId: "F34",
unitId: "a1",
category: "food/coffee",
leaseEndDate: "2022-03-22",
rent: "4500.00"
},
{
cityId: "LosAngeles1",
storeId: "MochaJoes",
mallId: "EastPointe",
buildingId: "F35",
unitId: "a2",
category: "food/coffee",
leaseEndDate: "2021-01-22",
rent: "1500.00"
}
]).go({concurrent: 1}); // `concurrent` value is optional and default's to `1`
// Equivalent Params:
{
"RequestItems": {
"StoreDirectory": [
{
"PutRequest": {
"Item": {
"cityId": "LosAngeles1",
"mallId": "EastPointe",
"storeId": "LatteLarrys",
"buildingId": "F34",
"unitId": "a1",
"category": "food/coffee",
"leaseEndDate": "2022-03-22",
"rent": "4500.00",
"discount": "0.00",
"pk": "$mallstoredirectory#cityid_losangeles1#mallid_eastpointe",
"sk": "$mallstore_1#buildingid_f34#storeid_lattelarrys",
"gis1pk": "$mallstoredirectory#mallid_eastpointe",
"gsi1sk": "$mallstore_1#buildingid_f34#unitid_a1",
"gis2pk": "$mallstoredirectory#storeid_lattelarrys",
"gsi2sk": "$mallstore_1#leaseenddate_2022-03-22",
"__edb_e__": "MallStore",
"__edb_v__": "1"
}
}
},
{
"PutRequest": {
"Item": {
"cityId": "LosAngeles1",
"mallId": "EastPointe",
"storeId": "MochaJoes",
"buildingId": "F35",
"unitId": "a2",
"category": "food/coffee",
"leaseEndDate": "2021-01-22",
"rent": "1500.00",
"discount": "0.00",
"pk": "$mallstoredirectory#cityid_losangeles1#mallid_eastpointe",
"sk": "$mallstore_1#buildingid_f35#storeid_mochajoes",
"gis1pk": "$mallstoredirectory#mallid_eastpointe",
"gsi1sk": "$mallstore_1#buildingid_f35#unitid_a2",
"gis2pk": "$mallstoredirectory#storeid_mochajoes",
"gsi2sk": "$mallstore_1#leaseenddate_2021-01-22",
"__edb_e__": "MallStore",
"__edb_v__": "1"
}
}
}
]
}
}
Elements of the
unprocessed array are unlike results received from a query. Instead of containing all the attributes of a record, an unprocessed record only includes the composite attributes defined in the Table Index. This is in keeping with DynamoDB's practice of returning only Keys in the case of unprocessed records. For convenience, ElectroDB will return these keys as composite attributes, but you can pass the query option
{unprocessed:"raw"} override this behavior and return the Keys as they came from DynamoDB.
Update Methods are available after the method
update() is called, and allow you to perform alter an item stored dynamodb. The methods can be used (and reused) in a chain to form update parameters, when finished with
.params(), or an update operation, when finished with
.go(). If your application requires the update method to return values related to the update (e.g. via the
ReturnValues DocumentClient parameters), you can use the Query Option
{response: "none" | "all_old" | "updated_old" | "all_new" | "updated_new"} with the value that matches your need. By default, the Update operation returns an empty object when using
.go().
ElectroDB will validate an attribute's type when performing an operation (e.g. that the
subtract()method can only be performed on numbers), but will defer checking the logical validity your update operation to the DocumentClient. If your query performs multiple mutations on a single attribute, or perform other illogical operations given nature of an item/attribute, ElectroDB will not validate these edge cases and instead will simply pass back any error(s) thrown by the Document Client.
|Update Method
|Attribute Types
|Parameter
|set
number
string
boolean
enum
map
list
set
any
object
|remove
number
string
boolean
enum
map
list
set
any
array
|add
number
any
set
object
|subtract
number
object
|append
any
list
object
|delete
any
set
object
|data
*
callback
ElectroDB adds some constraints to update calls to prevent the accidental loss of data. If an access pattern is defined with multiple composite attributes, then ElectroDB ensure the attributes cannot be updated individually. If an attribute involved in an index composite is updated, then the index key also must be updated, and if the whole key cannot be formed by the attributes supplied to the update, then it cannot create a composite key without overwriting the old data.
This example shows why a partial update to a composite key is prevented by ElectroDB:
{
"index": "my-gsi",
"pk": {
"field": "gsi1pk",
"composite": ["attr1"]
},
"sk": {
"field": "gsi1sk",
"composite": ["attr2", "attr3"]
}
}
The above secondary index definition would generate the following index keys:
{
"gsi1pk": "$service#attr1_value1",
"gsi1sk": "$entity_version#attr2_value2#attr3_value6"
}
If a user attempts to update the attribute
attr2, then ElectroDB has no way of knowing value of the attribute
attr3 or if forming the composite key without it would overwrite its value. The same problem exists if a user were to update
attr3, ElectroDB cannot update the key without knowing each composite attribute's value.
In the event that a secondary index includes composite values from the table's primary index, ElectroDB will draw from the values supplied for the update key to address index gaps in the secondary index. For example:
For the defined indexes:
{
"accessPattern1": {
"pk": {
"field": "pk",
"composite": ["attr1"]
},
"sk": {
"field": "sk",
"composite": ["attr2"]
}
},
"accessPattern2": {
"index": "my-gsi",
"pk": {
"field": "gsi1pk",
"composite": ["attr3"]
},
"sk": {
"field": "gsi1sk",
"composite": ["attr2", "attr4"]
}
}
}
A user could update
attr4 alone because ElectroDB is able to leverage the value for
attr2 from values supplied to the
update() method:
entity.update({ attr1: "value1", attr2: "value2" })
.set({ attr4: "value4" })
.go();
{
"UpdateExpression": "SET #attr4 = :attr4_u0, #gsi1sk = :gsi1sk_u0, #attr1 = :attr1_u0, #attr2 = :attr2_u0",
"ExpressionAttributeNames": {
"#attr4": "attr4",
"#gsi1sk": "gsi1sk",
"#attr1": "attr1",
"#attr2": "attr2"
},
"ExpressionAttributeValues": {
":attr4_u0": "value6",
// This index was successfully built
":gsi1sk_u0": "$update-edgecases_1#attr2_value2#attr4_value6",
":attr1_u0": "value1",
":attr2_u0": "value2"
},
"TableName": "test_table",
"Key": {
"pk": "$service#attr1_value1",
"sk": "$entity_version#attr2_value2"
}
}
Note: Included in the update are all attributes from the table's primary index. These values are automatically included on all updates in the event an update results in an insert.
The
set() method will accept all attributes defined on the model. Provide a value to apply or replace onto the item.
await StoreLocations
.update({cityId, mallId, storeId, buildingId})
.set({category: "food/meal"})
.where((attr, op) => op.eq(attr.category, "food/coffee"))
.go()
// Equivalent Params:
{
"UpdateExpression": "SET #category = :category",
"ExpressionAttributeNames": {
"#category": "category"
},
"ExpressionAttributeValues": {
":category_w1": "food/coffee",
":category": "food/meal"
},
"TableName": "StoreDirectory",
"Key": {
"pk": "$mallstoredirectory#cityid_atlanta1#mallid_eastpointe",
"sk": "$mallstore_1#buildingid_f34#storeid_lattelarrys"
},
"ConditionExpression": "#category = :category_w1"
}
The
remove() method will accept all attributes defined on the model. Unlike most other update methods, the
remove() method accepts an array with the names of the attributes that should be removed.
NOTE that the attribute property
requiredfunctions as a sort of
NOT NULLflag. Because of this, if a property exists as
required:trueit will not be possible to _remove that property in particular. If the attribute is a property is on "map", and the "map" is not required, then the "map" can be removed._
await StoreLocations
.update({cityId, mallId, storeId, buildingId})
.remove(["category"])
.where((attr, op) => op.eq(attr.category, "food/coffee"))
.go()
// Equivalent Params:
{
"UpdateExpression": "REMOVE #category",
"ExpressionAttributeNames": {
"#category": "category"
},
"ExpressionAttributeValues": {
":category0": "food/coffee"
},
"TableName": "StoreDirectory",
"Key": {
"pk": "$mallstoredirectory#cityid_atlanta#mallid_eastpointe",
"sk": "$mallstore_1#buildingid_a34#storeid_lattelarrys"
},
"ConditionExpression": "#category = :category0"
}
The
add() method will accept attributes with type
number,
set, and
any defined on the model. In the case of a
number attribute, provide a number to add to the existing attribute's value on the item.
If the attribute is defined as
any, the syntax compatible with the attribute type
set will be used. For this reason, do not use the attribute type
any to represent a
number.
const newTenant = client.createSet("larry");
await StoreLocations
.update({cityId, mallId, storeId, buildingId})
.add({
rent: 100, // "number" attribute
tenant: ["larry"] // "set" attribute
})
.where((attr, op) => op.eq(attr.category, "food/coffee"))
.go()
// Equivalent Params:
{
"UpdateExpression": "SET #rent = #rent + :rent0 ADD #tenant :tenant0",
"ExpressionAttributeNames": {
"#category": "category",
"#rent": "rent",
"#tenant": "tenant"
},
"ExpressionAttributeValues": {
":category0": "food/coffee",
":rent0": 100,
":tenant0": ["larry"]
},
"TableName": "StoreDirectory",
"Key": {
"pk": "$mallstoredirectory#cityid_atlanta#mallid_eastpointe",
"sk": "$mallstore_1#buildingid_a34#storeid_lattelarrys"
},
"ConditionExpression": "#category = :category0"
}
The
subtract() method will accept attributes with type
number. In the case of a
number attribute, provide a number to subtract from the existing attribute's value on the item.
await StoreLocations
.update({cityId, mallId, storeId, buildingId})
.subtract({deposit: 500})
.where((attr, op) => op.eq(attr.category, "food/coffee"))
.go()
// Equivalent Params:
{
"UpdateExpression": "SET #deposit = #deposit - :deposit0",
"ExpressionAttributeNames": {
"#category": "category",
"#deposit": "deposit"
},
"ExpressionAttributeValues": {
":category0": "food/coffee",
":deposit0": 500
},
"TableName": "StoreDirectory",
"Key": {
"pk": "$mallstoredirectory#cityid_atlanta#mallid_eastpointe",
"sk": "$mallstore_1#buildingid_a34#storeid_lattelarrys"
},
"ConditionExpression": "#category = :category0"
}
The
append() method will accept attributes with type
any. This is a convenience method for working with DynamoDB lists, and is notably different that
set because it will add an element to an existing array, rather than overwrite the existing value.
await StoreLocations
.update({cityId, mallId, storeId, buildingId})
.append({
rentalAgreement: [{
type: "ammendment",
detail: "no soup for you"
}]
})
.where((attr, op) => op.eq(attr.category, "food/coffee"))
.go()
// Equivalent Params:
{
"UpdateExpression": "SET #rentalAgreement = list_append(#rentalAgreement, :rentalAgreement0)",
"ExpressionAttributeNames": {
"#category": "category",
"#rentalAgreement": "rentalAgreement"
},
"ExpressionAttributeValues": {
":category0": "food/coffee",
":rentalAgreement0": [
{
"type": "ammendment",
"detail": "no soup for you"
}
]
},
"TableName": "StoreDirectory",
"Key": {
"pk": "$mallstoredirectory#cityid_atlanta#mallid_eastpointe",
"sk": "$mallstore_1#buildingid_a34#storeid_lattelarrys"
},
"ConditionExpression": "#category = :category0"
}
The
delete() method will accept attributes with type
any or
set . This operation removes items from a the
contract attribute, defined as a
set attribute.
await StoreLocations
.update({cityId, mallId, storeId, buildingId})
.delete({contact: ['555-345-2222']})
.where((attr, op) => op.eq(attr.category, "food/coffee"))
.go()
// Equivalent Params:
{
"UpdateExpression": "DELETE #contact :contact0",
"ExpressionAttributeNames": {
"#category": "category",
"#contact": "contact"
},
"ExpressionAttributeValues": {
":category0": "food/coffee",
":contact0": "555-345-2222"
},
"TableName": "StoreDirectory",
"Key": {
"pk": "$mallstoredirectory#cityid_atlanta#mallid_eastpointe",
"sk": "$mallstore_1#buildingid_a34#storeid_lattelarrys"
},
"ConditionExpression": "#category = :category0"
}
The
data() allows for different approach to updating your item, by accepting a callback with a similar argument signature to the where clause.
The callback provided to the
data method is injected with an
attributes object as the first parameter, and an
operations object as the second parameter. All operations accept an attribute from the
attributes object as a first parameter, and optionally accept a second
value parameter.
As mentioned above, this method is functionally similar to the
where clause with one exception: The callback provided to
data() is not expected to return a value. When you invoke an injected
operation method, the side effects are applied directly to update expression you are building.
|operation
|example
|result
|description
set
set(category, value)
#category = :category0
|Add or overwrite existing value
add
add(tenant, name)
#tenant :tenant1
|Add value to existing
set attribute (used when provided attribute is of type
any or
set)
add
add(rent, amount)
#rent = #rent + :rent0
|Mathematically add given number to existing number on record
subtract
subtract(deposit, amount)
#deposit = #deposit - :deposit0
|Mathematically subtract given number from existing number on record
remove
remove(petFee)
#petFee
|Remove attribute/property from item
append
append(rentalAgreement, amendment)
#rentalAgreement = list_append(#rentalAgreement, :rentalAgreement0)
|Add element to existing
list attribute
delete
delete(tenant, name)
#tenant :tenant1
|Remove item from existing
set attribute
del
del(tenant, name)
#tenant :tenant1
|Alias for
delete operation
name
name(rent)
#rent
|Reference another attribute's name, can be passed to other operation that allows leveraging existing attribute values in calculating new values
value
value(rent, amount)
:rent1
|Create a reference to a particular value, can be passed to other operation that allows leveraging existing attribute values in calculating new values
ifNotExists
ifNotExists(rent, amount)
#rent = if_not_exists(#rent, :rent0)
|Update a property's value only if that property doesn't yet exist on the record
await StoreLocations
.update({cityId, mallId, storeId, buildingId})
.data((a, o) => {
const newTenant = a.value(attr.tenant, "larry");
o.set(a.category, "food/meal"); // electrodb "enum" -> dynamodb "string"
o.add(a.tenant, newTenant); // electrodb "set" -> dynamodb "set"
o.add(a.rent, 100); // electrodb "number" -> dynamodb "number"
o.subtract(a.deposit, 200); // electrodb "number" -> dynamodb "number"
o.remove(a.leaseEndDate); // electrodb "string" -> dynamodb "string"
o.append(a.rentalAgreement, [{ // electrodb "list" -> dynamodb "list"
type: "ammendment", // electrodb "map" -> dynamodb "map"
detail: "no soup for you"
}]);
o.delete(a.tags, ['coffee']); // electrodb "set" -> dynamodb "set"
o.del(a.contact, '555-345-2222'); // electrodb "string" -> dynamodb "string"
o.add(a.fees, op.name(a.petFee)); // electrodb "number" -> dynamodb "number"
o.add(a.leaseHolders, newTenant); // electrodb "set" -> dynamodb "set"
})
.where((attr, op) => op.eq(attr.category, "food/coffee"))
.go()
// Equivalent Params:
{
"UpdateExpression": "SET #category = :category_u0, #rent = #rent + :rent_u0, #deposit = #deposit - :deposit_u0, #rentalAgreement = list_append(#rentalAgreement, :rentalAgreement_u0), #totalFees = #totalFees + #petFee REMOVE #leaseEndDate, #gsi2sk ADD #tenant :tenant_u0, #leaseHolders :tenant_u0 DELETE #tags :tags_u0, #contact :contact_u0",
"ExpressionAttributeNames": {
"#category": "category",
"#tenant": "tenant",
"#rent": "rent",
"#deposit": "deposit",
"#leaseEndDate": "leaseEndDate",
"#rentalAgreement": "rentalAgreement",
"#tags": "tags",
"#contact": "contact",
"#totalFees": "totalFees",
"#petFee": "petFee",
"#leaseHolders": "leaseHolders",
"#gsi2sk": "gsi2sk"
},
"ExpressionAttributeValues": {
":category0": "food/coffee",
":category_u0": "food/meal",
":tenant_u0": ["larry"],
":rent_u0": 100,
":deposit_u0": 200,
":rentalAgreement_u0": [{
"type": "amendment",
"detail": "no soup for you"
}],
":tags_u0": ["coffee"], // <- DynamoDB Set
":contact_u0": ["555-345-2222"], // <- DynamoDB Set
},
"TableName": "electro",
"Key": {
"pk": `$mallstoredirectory#cityid_12345#mallid_eastpointe`,
"sk": "$mallstore_1#buildingid_a34#storeid_lattelarrys"
},
"ConditionExpression": "#category = :category0"
}
ElectroDB supports updating DynamoDB's complex types (
list,
map,
set) with all of its Update Methods.
When using the chain methods set, add, subtract, remove, append, and delete, you can access
map properties,
list elements, and
set items by supplying the json path of the property as the name of the attribute.
The
data() method also allows for working with complex types. Unlike using the update chain methods, the
data() method ensures type safety when using TypeScript. When using the injected
attributes object, simply drill into the attribute itself to apply your update directly to the required object.
The following are examples on how update complex attributes, using both with chain methods and the
data() method.
Example 1: Set property on a
map attribute
Specifying a property on a
map attribute is expressed with dot notation.
// via Chain Method
await StoreLocations
.update({cityId, mallId, storeId, buildingId})
.set({'mapAttribute.mapProperty': "value"})
.go();
// via Data Method
await StoreLocations
.update({cityId, mallId, storeId, buildingId})
.data(({mapAttribute}, {set}) => set(mapAttribute.mapProperty, "value"))
.go()
Example 2: Removing an element from a
list attribute
Specifying an index on a
list attribute is expressed with square brackets containing the element's index number.
// via Chain Method
await StoreLocations
.update({cityId, mallId, storeId, buildingId})
.remove(['listAttribute[0]'])
.go();
// via Data Method
await StoreLocations
.update({cityId, mallId, storeId, buildingId})
.data(({listAttribute}, {remove}) => remove(listAttribute[0]))
.go();
Example 3: Adding an item to a
set attribute, on a
map attribute, that is an element of a
list attribute
All other complex structures are simply variations on the above two examples.
// Set values must use the DocumentClient to create a `set`
const newSetValue = StoreLocations.client.createSet("setItemValue");
// via Data Method
await StoreLocations
.update({cityId, mallId, storeId, buildingId})
.add({'listAttribute[1].setAttribute': newSetValue})
.go();
await StoreLocations
.update({cityId, mallId, storeId, buildingId})
.data(({listAttribute}, {add}) => {
add(listAttribute[1].setAttribute, newSetValue)
})
.go();
When scanning for rows, you can use filters the same as you would any query. For more information on filters, see the Where section.
Note:
Scan functionality will be scoped to your Entity. This means your results will only include records that match the Entity defined in the model.
await StoreLocations.scan
.where(({category}, {eq}) => `
${eq(category, "food/coffee")} OR ${eq(category, "spite store")}
`)
.where(({leaseEndDate}, {between}) => `
${between(leaseEndDate, "2020-03", "2020-04")}
`)
.go()
// Equivalent Params:
{
"TableName": "StoreDirectory",
"ExpressionAttributeNames": {
"#category": "category",
"#leaseEndDate": "leaseEndDate",
"#pk": "pk",
"#sk": "sk",
"#__edb_e__": "__edb_e__",
"#__edb_v__": "__edb_v__"
},
"ExpressionAttributeValues": {
":category_w1": "food/coffee",
":category_w2": "spite store",
":leaseEndDate_w1": "2020-03",
":leaseEndDate_w2": "2020-04",
":pk": "$mallstoredirectory#cityid_",
":sk": "$mallstore_1#buildingid_",
":__edb_e__": "MallStore",
":__edb_v__": "1"
},
"FilterExpression": "begins_with(#pk, :pk) AND #__edb_e__ = :__edb_e__ AND #__edb_v__ = :__edb_v__ AND begins_with(#sk, :sk) AND (#category = :category_w1 OR #category = :category_w2) AND (#leaseEndDate between :leaseEndDate_w1 and :leaseEndDate_w2)"
}
A convenience method for
delete with ConditionExpression that the item being deleted exists. Provide all Table Index composite attributes in an object to the
remove method to remove the record.
await StoreLocations.remove({
storeId: "LatteLarrys",
mallId: "EastPointe",
buildingId: "F34",
cityId: "Atlanta1"
}).go();
// Equivalent Params:
// {
// Key: {
// pk: "$mallstoredirectory#cityid_atlanta1#mallid_eastpointe",
// sk: "$mallstore_1#buildingid_f34#storeid_lattelarrys"
// },
// TableName: 'StoreDirectory'
// ConditionExpression: 'attribute_exists(pk) AND attribute_exists(sk)'
// }
In DynamoDB,
update operations by default will insert a record if record being updated does not exist. In ElectroDB, the
patch method will utilize the
attribute_exists() parameter dynamically to ensure records are only "patched" and not inserted when updating.
For more detail on how to use the
patch() method, see the section Update Record to see all the transferable requirements and capabilities available to
patch().
In DynamoDB,
put operations by default will overwrite a record if record being updated does not exist. In ElectroDB, the
patch method will utilize the
attribute_not_exists() parameter dynamically to ensure records are only "created" and not overwritten when inserting new records into the table.
A Put operation will trigger the
default, and
set attribute callbacks when writing to DynamoDB. By default, after writing to DynamoDB, ElectroDB will format and return the record through the same process as a Get/Query, which will invoke the
get callback on all included attributes. If this behaviour is not desired, use the Query Option
response:"none" to return a null value.
await StoreLocations
.create({
cityId: "Atlanta1",
storeId: "LatteLarrys",
mallId: "EastPointe",
buildingId: "BuildingA1",
unitId: "B47",
category: "food/coffee",
leaseEndDate: "2020-03-22",
rent: "4500.00"
})
.where((attr, op) => op.eq(attr.rent, "4500.00"))
.go()
// Equivalent Params:
{
"Item": {
"cityId": "Atlanta1",
"mallId": "EastPointe",
"storeId": "LatteLarrys",
"buildingId": "BuildingA1",
"unitId": "B47",
"category": "food/coffee",
"leaseEndDate": "2020-03-22",
"rent": "4500.00",
"discount": "0.00",
"pk": "$mallstoredirectory#cityid_atlanta1#mallid_eastpointe",
"sk": "$mallstore_1#buildingid_buildinga1#storeid_lattelarrys",
"gis1pk": "$mallstoredirectory#mallid_eastpointe",
"gsi1sk": "$mallstore_1#buildingid_buildinga1#unitid_b47",
"gis2pk": "$mallstoredirectory#storeid_lattelarrys",
"gsi2sk": "$mallstore_1#leaseenddate_2020-03-22",
"__edb_e__": "MallStore",
"__edb_v__": "1"
},
"TableName": "StoreDirectory",
"ConditionExpression": "attribute_not_exists(pk) AND attribute_not_exists(sk) AND #rent = :rent_w1",
"ExpressionAttributeNames": {
"#rent": "rent"
},
"ExpressionAttributeValues": {
":rent_w1": "4500.00"
}
}
DynamoDB offers three methods to query records:
get,
query, and
scan. In ElectroDB, there is a fourth type:
find. Unlike
get and
query, the
find method does not require you to provide keys, but under the covers it will leverage the attributes provided to choose the best index to query on. Provide the
find method will all properties known to match a record and ElectroDB will generate the most performant query it can to locate the results. This can be helpful with highly dynamic querying needs. If an index cannot be satisfied with the attributes provided,
scan will be used as a last resort.
NOTE: The Find method is similar to the Match method with one exception: The attributes you supply directly to the
.find()method will only be used to identify and fulfill your index access patterns. Any values supplied that do not contribute to a composite key will not be applied as query filters. Furthermore, if the values you provide do not resolve to an index access pattern, then a table scan will be performed. Use the
where()chain method to further filter beyond keys, or use Match for the convenience of automatic filtering based on the values given directly to that method.
The Find method is useful when the index chosen does not matter or is not known. If your secondary indexes do not contain all attributes then this method might not be right for you. The mechanism that picks the best index for a given payload is subject to improvement and change without triggering a breaking change release version.
await StoreLocations.find({
mallId: "EastPointe",
buildingId: "BuildingA1",
}).go()
// Equivalent Params:
{
"KeyConditionExpression": "#pk = :pk and begins_with(#sk1, :sk1)",
"TableName": "StoreDirectory",
"ExpressionAttributeNames": {
"#mallId": "mallId",
"#buildingId": "buildingId",
"#pk": "gis1pk",
"#sk1": "gsi1sk"
},
"ExpressionAttributeValues": {
":mallId1": "EastPointe",
":buildingId1": "BuildingA1",
":pk": "$mallstoredirectory#mallid_eastpointe",
":sk1": "$mallstore_1#buildingid_buildinga1#unitid_"
},
"IndexName": "gis1pk-gsi1sk-index",
}
Match is a convenience method based off of ElectroDB's find method. Similar to Find, Match does not require you to provide keys, but under the covers it will leverage the attributes provided to choose the best index to query on.
_NOTE: The Math method is useful when the index chosen does not matter or is not known. If your secondary indexes do not contain all attributes then this method might not be right for you. The mechanism that picks the best index for a given payload is subject to improvement and change without triggering a breaking change release version.
Match differs from Find in that it will also include all supplied values into a query filter.
await StoreLocations.find({
mallId: "EastPointe",
buildingId: "BuildingA1",
leaseEndDate: "2020-03-22",
rent: "1500.00"
}).go()
// Equivalent Params:
{
"KeyConditionExpression": "#pk = :pk and begins_with(#sk1, :sk1)",
"TableName": "StoreDirectory",
"ExpressionAttributeNames": {
"#mallId": "mallId",
"#buildingId": "buildingId",
"#leaseEndDate": "leaseEndDate",
"#rent": "rent",
"#pk": "gis1pk",
"#sk1": "gsi1sk"
},
"ExpressionAttributeValues": {
":mallId1": "EastPointe",
":buildingId1": "BuildingA1",
":leaseEndDate1": "2020-03-22",
":rent1": "1500.00",
":pk": "$mallstoredirectory#mallid_eastpointe",
":sk1": "$mallstore_1#buildingid_buildinga1#unitid_"
},
"IndexName": "gis1pk-gsi1sk-index",
"FilterExpression": "#mallId = :mallId1 AND#buildingId = :buildingId1 AND#leaseEndDate = :leaseEndDate1 AND#rent = :rent1"
}
After invoking the Access Pattern with the required Partition Key Composite Attributes, you can now choose what Sort Key Composite Attributes are applicable to your query. Examine the table in Sort Key Operations for more information on the available operations on a Sort Key.
When you define your indexes in your model, you are defining the Access Patterns of your entity. The composite attributes you choose, and their order, ultimately define the finite set of index queries that can be made. The more you can leverage these index queries the better from both a cost and performance perspective.
Unlike Partition Keys, Sort Keys can be partially provided. We can leverage this to multiply our available access patterns and use the Sort Key Operations:
begins,
between,
lt,
lte,
gt, and
gte. These queries are more performant and cost-effective than filters. The costs associated with DynamoDB directly correlate to how effectively you leverage Sort Key Operations.
For a comprehensive and interactive guide to build queries please visit this runkit: https://runkit.com/tywalch/electrodb-building-queries.
One important consideration when using Sort Key Operations to make is when to use and not to use "begins".
It is possible to supply partially supply Sort Key composite attributes. Sort Key attributes must be provided in the order they are defined, but it's possible to provide only a subset of the Sort Key Composite Attributes to ElectroDB. By default, when you supply a partial Sort Key in the Access Pattern method, ElectroDB will create a
beginsWith query. The difference between that and using
.begins() is that, with a
.begins() query, ElectroDB will not post-pend the next composite attribute's label onto the query.
The difference is nuanced and makes better sense with an example, but the rule of thumb is that data passed to the Access Pattern method should represent values you know strictly equal the value you want.
The following examples will use the following Access Pattern definition for
units:
{
"units": {
"index": "gis1pk-gsi1sk-index",
"pk": {
"field": "gis1pk",
"composite attributes": [
"mallId"
]
},
"sk": {
"field": "gsi1sk",
"composite attributes": [
"buildingId",
"unitId"
]
}
}
}
The names you have given to your indexes on your entity model/schema express themselves as "Access Pattern" methods on your Entity's
query object:
// Example #1, access pattern `units`
StoreLocations.query.units({mallId, buildingId}).go();
// -----------------------^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^
Data passed to the Access Pattern method is considered to be full, known, data. In the above example, we are saying we know the
mallId,
buildingId and
unitId.
Alternatively, if you only know the start of a piece of data, use .begins():
// Example #2
StoreLocations.query.units({mallId}).begins({buildingId}).go();
// ---------------------------------^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^
Data passed to the .begins() method is considered to be partial data. In the second example, we are saying we know the
mallId and
buildingId, but only know the beginning of
unitId.
For the above queries we see two different sort keys:
"$mallstore_1#buildingid_f34#unitid_"
"$mallstore_1#buildingid_f34"
The first example shows how ElectroDB post-pends the label of the next composite attribute (
unitId) on the Sort Key to ensure that buildings such as
"f340" are not included in the query. This is useful to prevent common issues with overloaded sort keys like accidental over-querying.
The second example allows you to make queries that do include buildings such as
"f340" or
"f3409" or
"f340356346".
For these reasons it is important to consider that attributes passed to the Access Pattern method are considered to be full, known, data.
Collections allow you to query across Entities. They can be used on
Service instance.
const DynamoDB = require("aws-sdk/clients/dynamodb");
const table = "projectmanagement";
const client = new DynamoDB.DocumentClient();
const employees = new Entity({
model: {
entity: "employees",
version: "1",
service: "taskapp",
},
attributes: {
employeeId: {
type: "string"
},
organizationId: {
type: "string"
},
name: {
type: "string"
},
team: {
type: ["jupiter", "mercury", "saturn"]
}
},
indexes: {
staff: {
pk: {
field: "pk",
composite: ["organizationId"]
},
sk: {
field: "sk",
composite: ["employeeId"]
}
},
employee: {
collection: "assignments",
index: "gsi2",
pk: {
field: "gsi2pk",
composite: ["employeeId"],
},
sk: {
field: "gsi2sk",
composite: [],
},
}
}
}, { client, table })
const tasks = new Entity({
model: {
entity: "tasks",
version: "1",
service: "taskapp",
},
attributes: {
taskId: {
type: "string"
},
employeeId: {
type: "string"
},
projectId: {
type: "string"
},
title: {
type: "string"
},
body: {
type: "string"
}
},
indexes: {
project: {
pk: {
field: "pk",
composite: ["projectId"]
},
sk: {
field: "sk",
composite: ["taskId"]
}
},
assigned: {
collection: "assignments",
index: "gsi2",
pk: {
field: "gsi2pk",
composite: ["employeeId"],
},
sk: {
field: "gsi2sk",
composite: [],
},
}
}
}, { client, table });
const TaskApp = new Service({employees, tasks});
Available on your Service are two objects:
entites and
collections. Entities available on
entities have the same capabilities as they would if created individually. When a Model added to a Service with
join however, its Collections are automatically added and validated with the other Models joined to that Service. These Collections are available on
collections.
TaskApp.collections.assignments({employeeId: "JExotic"}).params();
// Results
{
TableName: 'projectmanagement',
ExpressionAttributeNames: { '#pk': 'gsi2pk', '#sk1': 'gsi2sk' },
ExpressionAttributeValues: { ':pk': '$taskapp_1#employeeid_joeexotic', ':sk1': '$assignments' },
KeyConditionExpression: '#pk = :pk and begins_with(#sk1, :sk1)',
IndexName: 'gsi3'
}
Collections do not have the same
query functionality and as an Entity, though it does allow for inline filters like an Entity. The
attributes available on the filter object include all attributes across entities.
TaskApp.collections
.assignments({employee: "CBaskin"})
.filter((attributes) => `
${attributes.project.notExists()} OR ${attributes.project.contains("murder")}
`)
// Results
{
TableName: 'projectmanagement',
ExpressionAttributeNames: { '#project': 'project', '#pk': 'gsi2pk', '#sk1': 'gsi2sk' },
ExpressionAttributeValues: {
':project1': 'murder',
':pk': '$taskapp_1#employeeid_carolbaskin',
':sk1': '$assignments'
},
KeyConditionExpression: '#pk = :pk and begins_with(#sk1, :sk1)',
IndexName: 'gsi2',
FilterExpression: '\n\t\tattribute_not_exists(#project) OR contains(#project, :project1)\n\t'
}
Lastly, all query chains end with either a
.go() or a
.params() method invocation. These will either execute the query to DynamoDB (
.go()) or return formatted parameters for use with the DynamoDB docClient (
.params()).
Both
.params() and
.go() take a query configuration object which is detailed more in the section Query Options.
The
params method ends a query chain, and synchronously formats your query into an object ready for the DynamoDB docClient.
For more information on the options available in the
configobject, checkout the section Query Options.
let config = {};
let stores = MallStores.query
.leases({ mallId })
.between(
{ leaseEndDate: "2020-06-01" },
{ leaseEndDate: "2020-07-31" })
.filter(attr) => attr.rent.lte("5000.00"))
.params(config);
// Results:
{
IndexName: 'idx2',
TableName: 'electro',
ExpressionAttributeNames: { '#rent': 'rent', '#pk': 'idx2pk', '#sk1': 'idx2sk' },
ExpressionAttributeValues: {
':rent1': '5000.00',
':pk': '$mallstoredirectory_1#mallid_eastpointe',
':sk1': '$mallstore#leaseenddate_2020-06-01#rent_',
':sk2': '$mallstore#leaseenddate_2020-07-31#rent_'
},
KeyConditionExpression: '#pk = :pk and #sk1 BETWEEN :sk1 AND :sk2',
FilterExpression: '#rent <= :rent1'
}
The
go method ends a query chain, and asynchronously queries DynamoDB with the
client provided in the model.
For more information on the options available in the
configobject, check out the section Query Options.
let config = {};
let stores = MallStores.query
.leases({ mallId })
.between(
{ leaseEndDate: "2020-06-01" },
{ leaseEndDate: "2020-07-31" })
.filter(({rent}) => rent.lte("5000.00"))
.go(config);
NOTE: By Default, ElectroDB queries will paginate through all results with the
go()method. ElectroDB's
page()method can be used to manually iterate through DynamoDB query results.
The
page method ends a query chain, and asynchronously queries DynamoDB with the
client provided in the model. Unlike the
.go(), the
.page() method returns a tuple.
The first element for a page query is the "pager": an object contains the composite attributes that make up the
ExclusiveStartKey that is returned by the DynamoDB client. This is very useful in multi-tenant applications where only some composite attributes are exposed to the client, or there is a need to prevent leaking keys between entities. If there is no
ExclusiveStartKey this value will be null. On subsequent calls to
.page(), pass the results returned from the previous call to
.page() or construct the composite attributes yourself.
The "pager" includes the associated entity's Identifiers.
NOTE: It is highly recommended to use the query option
pager: "raw""flag when using
.page()with
scanoperations. This is because when using scan on large tables the docClient may return an
ExclusiveStartKeyfor a record that does not belong to entity making the query (regardless of the filters set). In these cases ElectroDB will return null (to avoid leaking the keys of other entities) when further pagination may be needed to find your records.
The second element is the results of the query, exactly as it would be returned through a
query operation.
NOTE: When calling
.page()the first argument is reserved for the "page" returned from a previous query, the second parameter is for Query Options. For more information on the options available in the
configobject, check out the section Query Options.
let [next, stores] = await MallStores.query
.leases({ mallId })
.page(); // no "pager" passed to `.page()`
let [pageTwo, moreStores] = await MallStores.query
.leases({ mallId })
.page(next, {}); // the "pager" from the first query (`next`) passed to the second query
// page:
// {
// storeId: "LatteLarrys",
// mallId: "EastPointe",
// buildingId: "BuildingA1",
// unitId: "B47"
// __edb_e__: "MallStore",
// __edb_v__: "version"
// }
// stores
// [{
// mall: '3010aa0d-5591-4664-8385-3503ece58b1c',
// leaseEnd: '2020-01-20',
// sector: '7d0f5c19-ec1d-4c1e-b613-a4cc07eb4db5',
// store: 'MNO',
// unit: 'B5',
// id: 'e0705325-d735-4fe4-906e-74091a551a04',
// building: 'BuildingE',
// category: 'food/coffee',
// rent: '0.00'
// },
// {
// mall: '3010aa0d-5591-4664-8385-3503ece58b1c',
// leaseEnd: '2020-01-20',
// sector: '7d0f5c19-ec1d-4c1e-b613-a4cc07eb4db5',
// store: 'ZYX',
// unit: 'B9',
// id: 'f201a1d3-2126-46a2-aec9-758ade8ab2ab',
// building: 'BuildingI',
// category: 'food/coffee',
// rent: '0.00'
// }]
NOTE: By Default, ElectroDB will paginate through all results with the
query()method. ElectroDB's
page()method can be used to manually iterate through DynamoDB query results.
Pagination with services is also possible. Similar to Entity Pagination, calling the
.page() method returns a
[pager, results] tuple. Also, similar to pagination on Entities, the pager object returned by default is a deconstruction of the returned LastEvaluatedKey.
The
.page() method also accepts Query Options just like the
.go() and
.params() methods. Unlike those methods, however, the
.page() method accepts Query Options as the second parameter (the first parameter is reserved for the "pager").
A notable Query Option, that is available only to the
.page() method, is an option called
pager. This property defines the post-processing ElectroDB should perform on a returned
LastEvaluatedKey, as well as how ElectroDB should interpret an incoming pager, to use as an ExclusiveStartKey.
NOTE: Because the "pager" object is destructured from the keys DynamoDB returns as the
LastEvaluatedKey, these composite attributes differ from the record's actual attribute values in one important way: Their string values will all be lowercase. If you intend to use these attributes in ways where their casing _will matter (e.g. in a
wherefilter), keep in mind this may result in unexpected outcomes._
The three options for the query option
pager are as follows:
// LastEvaluatedKey
{
pk: '$taskapp#country_united states of america#state_oregon',
sk: '$offices_1#city_power#zip_34706#office_mobile branch',
gsi1pk: '$taskapp#office_mobile branch',
gsi1sk: '$workplaces#offices_1'
}
"named" (default): By default, ElectroDB will deconstruct the LastEvaluatedKey returned by the DocClient into it's individual composite attribute parts. The "named" option, chosen by default, also includes the Entity's column "identifiers" -- this is useful with Services where destructured pagers may be identical between more than one Entity in that Service.
// {pager: "named"} | {pager: undefined}
{
"city": "power",
"country": "united states of america",
"state": "oregon",
"zip": "34706",
"office": "mobile branch",
"__edb_e__": "offices",
"__edb_v__": "1"
}
"item": Similar to "named", however without the Entity's "identifiers". If two Entities with a service have otherwise identical index definitions, using the "item" pager option can result in errors while paginating a Collection. If this is not a concern with your Service, or you are paginating with only an Entity, this option could be preferable because it has fewer properties.
// {pager: "item"}
{
"city": "power",
"country": "united states of america",
"state": "oregon",
"zip": "34706",
"office": "mobile branch",
}
"raw": The
"raw" option returns the LastEvaluatedKey as it was returned by the DynamoDB DocClient.
// {pager: "raw"}
{
pk: '$taskapp#country_united states of america#state_oregon',
sk: '$offices_1#city_power#zip_34706#office_mobile branch',
gsi1pk: '$taskapp#office_mobile branch',
gsi1sk: '$workplaces#offices_1'
}
Simple pagination example:
async function getAllStores(mallId) {
let stores = [];
let pager = null;
do {
let [next, results] = await MallStores.query
.leases({ mallId })
.page(pager);
stores = [...stores, ...results];
pager = next;
} while(pager !== null);
return stores;
}
For a comprehensive and interactive guide to build queries please visit this runkit: https://runkit.com/tywalch/electrodb-building-queries.
const cityId = "Atlanta1";
const mallId = "EastPointe";
const storeId = "LatteLarrys";
const unitId = "B24";
const buildingId = "F34";
const june = "2020-06";
const july = "2020-07";
const discount = "500.00";
const maxRent = "2000.00";
const minRent = "5000.00";
// Lease Agreements by StoreId
await StoreLocations.query.leases({storeId}).go()
// Lease Agreement by StoreId for March 22nd 2020
await StoreLocations.query.leases({storeId, leaseEndDate: "2020-03-22"}).go()
// Lease agreements by StoreId for 2020
await StoreLocations.query.leases({storeId}).begins({leaseEndDate: "2020"}).go()
// Lease Agreements by StoreId after March 2020
await StoreLocations.query.leases({storeId}).gt({leaseEndDate: "2020-03"}).go()
// Lease Agreements by StoreId after, and including, March 2020
await StoreLocations.query.leases({storeId}).gte({leaseEndDate: "2020-03"}).go()
// Lease Agreements by StoreId before 2021
await StoreLocations.query.leases({storeId}).lt({leaseEndDate: "2021-01"}).go()
// Lease Agreements by StoreId before February 2021
await StoreLocations.query.leases({storeId}).lte({leaseEndDate: "2021-02"}).go()
// Lease Agreements by StoreId between 2010 and 2020
await StoreLocations.query
.leases({storeId})
.between(
{leaseEndDate: "2010"},
{leaseEndDate: "2020"})
.go()
// Lease Agreements by StoreId after, and including, 2010 in the city of Atlanta and category containing food
await StoreLocations.query
.leases({storeId})
.gte({leaseEndDate: "2010"})
.where((attr, op) => `
${op.eq(attr.cityId, "Atlanta1")} AND ${op.contains(attr.category, "food")}
`)
.go()
// Rents by City and Store who's rent discounts match a certain rent/discount criteria
await StoreLocations.query
.units({mallId})
.begins({leaseEndDate: june})
.rentDiscount(discount, maxRent, minRent)
.go()
// Stores by Mall matching a specific category
await StoreLocations.query
.units({mallId})
.byCategory("food/coffee")
.go()
Query options can be added the
.params(),
.go() and
.page() to change query behavior or add customer parameters to a query.
By default, ElectroDB enables you to work with records as the names and properties defined in the model. Additionally, it removes the need to deal directly with the docClient parameters which can be complex for a team without as much experience with DynamoDB. The Query Options object can be passed to both the
.params() and
.go() methods when building you query. Below are the options available:
{
params?: object;
table?: string;
raw?: boolean;
includeKeys?: boolean;
pager?: "raw" | "named" | "item";
originalErr?: boolean;
concurrent?: number;
unprocessed?: "raw" | "item";
response?: "default" | "none" | "all_old" | "updated_old" | "all_new" | "updated_new";
ignoreOwnership?: boolean;
limit?: number;
pages?: number;
};
|Option
|Default
|Description
|params
{}
|Properties added to this object will be merged onto the params sent to the document client. Any conflicts with ElectroDB will favor the params specified here.
|table
|(from constructor)
|Use a different table than the one defined in the Service Options
|raw
false
|Returns query results as they were returned by the docClient.
|includeKeys
false
|By default, ElectroDB does not return partition, sort, or global keys in its response.
|pager
"named"
|Used in with pagination (
.pages()) calls to override ElectroDBs default behaviour to break apart
LastEvaluatedKeys records into composite attributes. See more detail about this in the sections for Pager Query Options.
|originalErr
false
|By default, ElectroDB alters the stacktrace of any exceptions thrown by the DynamoDB client to give better visibility to the developer. Set this value equal to
true to turn off this functionality and return the error unchanged.
|concurrent
1
|When performing batch operations, how many requests (1 batch operation == 1 request) to DynamoDB should ElectroDB make at one time. Be mindful of your DynamoDB throughput configurations
|unprocessed
"item"
|Used in batch processing to override ElectroDBs default behaviour to break apart DynamoDBs
Unprocessed records into composite attributes. See more detail about this in the sections for BatchGet, BatchDelete, and BatchPut.
|response
"default"
|Used as a convenience for applying the DynamoDB parameter
ReturnValues. The options here are the same as the parameter values for the DocumentClient except lowercase. The
"none" option will cause the method to return null and will bypass ElectroDB's response formatting -- useful if formatting performance is a concern.
|ignoreOwnership
false
|By default, ElectroDB interrogates items returned from a query for the presence of matching entity "identifiers". This helps to ensure other entities, or other versions of an entity, are filtered from your results. If you are using ElectroDB with an existing table/dataset you can turn off this feature by setting this property to
true.
|limit
|none
|A target for the number of items to return from DynamoDB. If this option is passed, Queries on entities and through collections will paginate DynamoDB until this limit is reached or all items for that query have been returned.
|pages
|∞
|How many DynamoDB pages should a query iterate through before stopping. By default ElectroDB paginate through all results for your query.
|Error Code
|Description
|1000s
|Configuration Errors
|2000s
|Invalid Queries
|3000s
|User Defined Errors
|4000s
|DynamoDB Errors
|5000s
|Unexpected Errors
Code: 1001
Why this occurred:
If a DynamoDB DocClient is not passed to the constructor of an Entity or Service (
client), ElectroDB will be unable to query DynamoDB. This error will only appear when a query(using
go()) is made because ElectroDB is still useful without a DocClient through the use of it's
params() method.
What to do about it: For an Entity be sure to pass the DocClient as the second param to the constructor:
new Entity(schema, {client})
For a Service, the client is passed the same way, as the second param to the constructor:
new Service("", {client});
Code: 1002
Why this occurred: You tried to modify the entity identifier on an Entity.
What to do about it: Make sure you have spelled the identifier correctly or that you actually passed a replacement.
Code: 1003
Why this occurred: You are trying to use the custom Key Composite Attribute Template, and the format you passed is invalid.
What to do about it: Checkout the section on [Composite Attribute Templates](#composite attribute-templates) and verify your template conforms to the rules detailed there.
Code: 1004
Why this occurred: Your model contains duplicate indexes. This could be because you accidentally included an index twice or even forgot to add an index name on a secondary index, which would be interpreted as "duplicate" to the Table's Primary index.
What to do about it:
Double-check the index names on your model for duplicate indexes. The error should specify which index has been duplicated. It is also possible that you have forgotten to include an index name. Each table must have at least one Table Index (which does not include an
index property in ElectroDB), but all Secondary and Local indexes must include an
index property with the name of that index as defined on the table.
{
indexes: {
index1: {
index: "idx1", // <-- duplicate "idx1"
pk: {},
sk: {}
},
index2: {
index: "idx1", // <-- duplicate "idx1"
pk: {},
sk: {}
}
}
}
Code: 1005
Why this occurred:
You have added a
collection to an index that does not have an SK. Because Collections are used to help query across entities via the Sort Key, not having a Sort Key on an index defeats the purpose of a Collection.
What to do about it: If your index does have a Sort Key, but you are unsure of how to inform electro without setting composite attributes to the SK, add the SK object to the index and use an empty array for Composite Attributes:
// ElectroDB interprets as index *not having* an SK.
{
indexes: {
myIndex: {
pk: {
field: "pk",
composite: ["id"]
}
}
}
}
// ElectroDB interprets as index *having* SK, but this model doesnt attach any composite attributes to it.
{
indexes: {
myIndex: {
pk: {
field: "pk",
composite: ["id"]
},
sk: {
field: "sk",
composite: []
}
}
}
}
Code: 1006
Why this occurred: You have assigned the same collection name to multiple indexes. This is not allowed because collection names must be unique.
What to do about it: Determine a new naming scheme
Code: 1007
Why this occurred:
DynamoDB requires the definition of at least one Primary Index on the table. In Electro this is defined as an Index without an
index property. Each model needs at least one, and the composite attributes used for this index must ensure each composite represents a unique record.
What to do about it: Identify the index you're using as the Primary Index and ensure it does not have an index property on its definition.
// ElectroDB interprets as the Primary Index because it lacks an `index` property.
{
indexes: {
myIndex: {
pk: {
field: "pk",
composite: ["org"]
},
sk: {
field: "sk",
composite: ["id"]
}
}
}
}
// ElectroDB interprets as a Global Secondary Index because it has an `index` property.
{
indexes: {
myIndex: {
index: "gsi1"
pk: {
field: "gsipk1",
composite: ["org"]
},
sk: {
field: "gsisk1",
composite: ["id"]
}
}
}
}
Code: 1008
Why this occurred: Some attribute on your model has an invalid configuration.
What to do about it: Use the error to identify which column needs to examined, double-check the properties on that attribute. Checkout the section on Attributes for more information on how they are structured.
Code: 1009
Why this occurred: Some properties on your model are missing or invalid.
What to do about it: Checkout the section on Models to verify your model against what is expected.
Code: 1010
Why this occurred: Some properties on your options object are missing or invalid.
What to do about it: Checkout the section on Model/Service Options to verify your model against what is expected.
Code: 1014
Why this occurred:
An Index in your model references the same field twice across indexes. The
field property in the definition of an index is a mapping to the name of the field assigned to the PK or SK of an index.
What to do about it: This is likely a typo, if not double-check the names of the fields you assigned to be the PK and SK of your index, these field names must be unique.
Code: 1015
Why this occurred: Within one index you tried to use the same composite attribute in both the PK and SK. A composite attribute may only be used once within an index. With ElectroDB it is not uncommon to use the same value as both the PK and SK when a Sort Key exists on a table -- this usually is done because some value is required in that column but for that entity it is not necessary. If this is your situation remember that ElectroDB does put a value in the SortKey even if does not include a composite attribute, checkout this section for more information.
What to do about it: Determine how you can change your access pattern to not duplicate the composite attribute. Remember that an empty array for an SK is valid.
Code: 1017
Why this occurred: You are trying to use the custom Key Composite Attribute Template, and a Composite Attribute Array on your model, and they do not contain identical composite attributes.
What to do about it: Checkout the section on [Composite Attribute Templates](#composite attribute-templates) and verify your template conforms to the rules detailed there. Both properties must contain the same attributes and be provided in the same order.
Code: 1018
Why this occurred: ElectroDB's design revolves around best practices related to modeling in single table design. This includes giving indexed fields generic names. If the PK and SK fields on your table indexes also match the names of attributes on your Entity you will need to make special considerations to make sure ElectroDB can accurately map your data.
What to do about it: Checkout the section Using ElectroDB with existing data to learn more about considerations to make when using attributes as index fields.
Code: 1019
Why this occurred: Collections allow for unique access patterns to be modeled between entities. It does this by appending prefixes to your key composites. If an Entity leverages an attribute field as an index key, ElectroDB will be unable to prefix your value because that would result in modifying the value itself.
What to do about it: Checkout the section Collections to learn more about collections, as well as the section Using ElectroDB with existing data to learn more about considerations to make when using attributes as index fields.
Code: 2002
Why this occurred: The current request is missing some composite attributes to complete the query based on the model definition. Composite Attributes are used to create the Partition and Sort keys. In DynamoDB Partition keys cannot be partially included, and Sort Keys can be partially include they must be at least passed in the order they are defined on the model.
What to do about it: The error should describe the missing composite attributes, ensure those composite attributes are included in the query or update the model to reflect the needs of the access pattern.
Code: 2003f
Why this occurred: You never specified a Table for DynamoDB to use.
What to do about it: Tables can be defined on the Service Options object when you create an Entity or Service, or if that is not known at the time of creation, it can be supplied as a Query Option and supplied on each query individually. If can be supplied on both, in that case the Query Option will override the Service Option.
Code: 2004
Why this occurred:
When performing a bulk operation (Batch Get, Batch Delete Records, Batch Put Records) you can pass a Query Options called
concurrent, which impacts how many batch requests can occur at the same time. Your value should pass the test of both,
!isNaN(parseInt(value)) and
parseInt(value) > 0.
What to do about it:
Expect this error only if you're providing a
concurrency option. Double-check the value you are providing is the value you expect to be passing, and that the value passes the tests listed above.
Code: 2005
Why this occurred:
When performing a query Query you can pass a Query Options called
pages, which impacts how many DynamoDB pages a query should iterate through. Your value should pass the test of both,
!isNaN(parseInt(value)) and
parseInt(value) > 0.
What to do about it:
Expect this error only if you're providing a
pages option. Double-check the value you are providing is the value you expect to be passing, and that the value passes the tests listed above.
Code: 2006
Why this occurred:
When performing a query Query you can pass a Query Options called
limit, which impacts how many DynamoDB items a query should return. Your value should pass the test of both,
!isNaN(parseInt(value)) and
parseInt(value) > 0.
What to do about it:
Expect this error only if you're providing a
limit option. Double-check the value you are providing is the value you expect to be passing, and that the value passes the tests listed above.
Code: 3001
Why this occurred: The value received for a validation either failed type expectations (e.g. a "number" instead of a "string"), or the user provided "validate" callback on an attribute rejected a value.
What to do about it:
Examine the error itself for more precise detail on why the failure occurred. The error object itself should have a property called "fields" which contains an array of every attribute that failed validation, and a reason for each. If the failure originated from a "validate" callback, the originally thrown error will be accessible via the
cause property the corresponding element within the fields array.1
Below is the type definition for an ElectroValidationError:
ElectroValidationError<T extends Error = Error> extends ElectroError {
readonly name: "ElectroValidationError"
readonly code: number;
readonly date: number;
readonly isElectroError: boolean;
ref: {
readonly code: number;
readonly section: string;
readonly name: string;
readonly sym: unique symbol;
}
readonly fields: ReadonlyArray<{
/**
* The json path to the attribute that had a validation error
*/
readonly field: string;
/**
* A description of the validation error for that attribute
*/
readonly reason: string;
/**
* Index of the value passed (present only in List attribute validation errors)
*/
readonly index: number | undefined;
/**
* The error thrown from the attribute's validate callback (if applicable)
*/
readonly cause: T | undefined;
}>
}
Code: 4001
Why this occurred: DynamoDB did not like something about your query.
What to do about it:
By default ElectroDB tries to keep the stack trace close to your code, ideally this can help you identify what might be going on. A tip to help with troubleshooting: use
.params() to get more insight into how your query is converted to DocClient params.
Code: 5003
Why this occurred:
Likely you were calling
.page() on a
scan. If you weren't please make an issue and include as much detail about your query as possible.
What to do about it:
When paginating with scan queries, it is highly recommended that the query option,
{pager: "raw"}. This is because when using scan on large tables the docClient may return an ExclusiveStartKey for a record that does not belong to entity making the query (regardless of the filters set). In these cases ElectroDB will return null (to avoid leaking the keys of other entities) when further pagination may be needed to find your records.
// example
myModel.scan.page(null, {pager: "raw"});
Code: 5004
Why this occurred: When using pagination with a Service, ElectroDB will try to identify which Entity is associated with the supplied pager. This error can occur when you supply an invalid pager, or when you are using a different pager option to a pager than what was used when retrieving it. Consult the section on Pagination to learn more.
What to do about it:
If you are sure the pager you are passing to
.page() is the same you received from
.page() this could be an unexpected error. To mitigate the issue use the Query Option
{pager: "raw"} and please open a support issue.
Code: 5005
Why this occurred:
When using pagination with a Service, ElectroDB will try to identify which Entity is associated with the supplied pager option. This error can occur when you supply a pager that resolves to more than one Entity. This can happen if your entities share the same composite attributes for the index you are querying on, and you are using the Query Option
{pager: "item""}.
What to do about it:
Because this scenario is possible with otherwise well considered/thoughtful entity models, the default
pager type used by ElectroDB is
"named". To avoid this error, you will need to use either the
"raw" or
"named" pager options for any index that could result in an ambiguous Entity owner.
Want to just play with ElectroDB instead of read about it? Try it out for yourself! https://runkit.com/tywalch/electrodb-building-queries
For an example, lets look at the needs of application used to manage Employees. The application Looks at employees, offices, tasks, and projects.
const EmployeesModel = {
model: {
entity: "employees",
version: "1",
service: "taskapp",
},
attributes: {
employee: "string",
firstName: "string",
lastName: "string",
office: "string",
title: "string",
team: ["development", "marketing", "finance", "product"],
salary: "string",
manager: "string",
dateHired: "string",
birthday: "string",
},
indexes: {
employee: {
pk: {
field: "pk",
composite: ["employee"],
},
sk: {
field: "sk",
composite: [],
},
},
coworkers: {
index: "gsi1pk-gsi1sk-index",
collection: "workplaces",
pk: {
field: "gsi1pk",
composite: ["office"],
},
sk: {
field: "gsi1sk",
composite: ["team", "title", "employee"],
},
},
teams: {
index: "gsi2pk-gsi2sk-index",
pk: {
field: "gsi2pk",
composite: ["team"],
},
sk: {
field: "gsi2sk",
composite: ["title", "salary", "employee"],
},
},
employeeLookup: {
collection: "assignements",
index: "gsi3pk-gsi3sk-index",
pk: {
field: "gsi3pk",
composite: ["employee"],
},
sk: {
field: "gsi3sk",
composite: [],
},
},
roles: {
index: "gsi4pk-gsi4sk-index",
pk: {
field: "gsi4pk",
composite: ["title"],
},
sk: {
field: "gsi4sk",
composite: ["salary", "employee"],
},
},
directReports: {
index: "gsi5pk-gsi5sk-index",
pk: {
field: "gsi5pk",
composite: ["manager"],
},
sk: {
field: "gsi5sk",
composite: ["team", "office", "employee"],
},
},
},
filters: {
upcomingCelebrations: (attributes, startDate, endDate) => {
let { dateHired, birthday } = attributes;
return `${dateHired.between(startDate, endDate)} OR ${birthday.between(
startDate,
endDate,
)}`;
},
},
};
const TasksModel = {
model: {
entity: "tasks",
version: "1",
service: "taskapp",
},
attributes: {
task: "string",
project: "string",
employee: "string",
description: "string",
},
indexes: {
task: {
pk: {
field: "pk",
composite: ["task"],
},
sk: {
field: "sk",
composite: ["project", "employee"],
},
},
project: {
index: "gsi1pk-gsi1sk-index",
pk: {
field: "gsi1pk",
composite: ["project"],
},
sk: {
field: "gsi1sk",
composite: ["employee", "task"],
},
},
assigned: {
collection: "assignements",
index: "gsi3pk-gsi3sk-index",
pk: {
field: "gsi3pk",
composite: ["employee"],
},
sk: {
field: "gsi3sk",
composite: ["project", "task"],
},
},
},
};
const OfficesModel = {
model: {
entity: "offices",
version: "1",
service: "taskapp",
},
attributes: {
office: "string",
country: "string",
state: "string",
city: "string",
zip: "string",
address: "string",
},
indexes: {
locations: {
pk: {
field: "pk",
composite: ["country", "state"],
},
sk: {
field: "sk",
composite: ["city", "zip", "office"],
},
},
office: {
index: "gsi1pk-gsi1sk-index",
collection: "workplaces",
pk: {
field: "gsi1pk",
composite: ["office"],
},
sk: {
field: "gsi1sk",
composite: [],
},
},
},
};
Join models on a new
Service called
EmployeeApp
const DynamoDB = require("aws-sdk/clients/dynamodb");
const client = new DynamoDB.DocumentClient({region: "us-east-1"});
const { Service } = require("electrodb");
const table = "projectmanagement";
const EmployeeApp = new Service("EmployeeApp", { client, table });
EmployeeApp
.join(EmployeesModel) // EmployeeApp.entities.employees
.join(TasksModel) // EmployeeApp.entities.tasks
.join(OfficesModel); // EmployeeApp.entities.tasks
Fulfilling Requirement #1.
EmployeeApp.collections.assignements({employee: "CBaskin"}).go();
Returns the following:
{
employees: [{
employee: "cbaskin",
firstName: "carol",
lastName: "baskin",
office: "big cat rescue",
title: "owner",
team: "cool cats and kittens",
salary: "1,000,000",
manager: "",
dateHired: "1992-11-04",
birthday: "1961-06-06",
}],
tasks: [{
task: "Feed tigers",
description: "Prepare food for tigers to eat",
project: "Keep tigers alive",
employee: "cbaskin"
}, {
task: "Fill water bowls",
description: "Ensure the tigers have enough water",
project: "Keep tigers alive",
employee: "cbaskin"
}]
}
Fulfilling Requirement #2.
EmployeeApp.collections.workplaces({office: "big cat rescue"}).go()
Returns the following:
{
employees: [{
employee: "cbaskin",
firstName: "carol",
lastName: "baskin",
office: "big cat rescue",
title: "owner",
team: "cool cats and kittens",
salary: "1,000,000",
manager: "",
dateHired: "1992-11-04",
birthday: "1961-06-06",
}],
offices: [{
office: "big cat rescue",
country: "usa",
state: "florida",
city: "tampa",
zip: "12345",
address: "123 Kitty Cat Lane"
}]
}
Fulfilling Requirement #3.
EmployeeApp.entities.tasks.query.assigned({employee: "cbaskin"}).go();
Returns the following:
[
{
task: "Feed tigers",
description: "Prepare food for tigers to eat",
project: "Keep tigers alive",
employee: "cbaskin"
}, {
task: "Fill water bowls",
description: "Ensure the tigers have enough water",
project: "Keep tigers alive",
employee: "cbaskin"
}
]
Fulfilling Requirement #4.
EmployeeApp.entities.tasks.query.project({project: "Murder Carol"}).go();
Returns the following:
[
{
task: "Hire hitman",
description: "Find someone to murder Carol",
project: "Murder Carol",
employee: "jexotic"
}
];
Fulfilling Requirement #5.
EmployeeApp.entities.office.locations({country: "usa", state: "florida"}).go()
Returns the following:
[
{
office: "big cat rescue",
country: "usa",
state: "florida",
city: "tampa",
zip: "12345",
address: "123 Kitty Cat Lane"
}
]
Fulfilling Requirement #6.
EmployeeApp.entities.employees
.roles({title: "animal wrangler"})
.lte({salary: "150.00"})
.go()
Returns the following:
[
{
employee: "ssaffery",
firstName: "saff",
lastName: "saffery",
office: "gw zoo",
title: "animal wrangler",
team: "keepers",
salary: "105.00",
manager: "jexotic",
dateHired: "1999-02-23",
birthday: "1960-07-11",
}
]
Fulfilling Requirement #7.
EmployeeApp.entities.employees
.workplaces({office: "gw zoo"})
.upcomingCelebrations("2020-05-01", "2020-06-01")
.go()
Returns the following:
[
{
employee: "jexotic",
firstName: "joe",
lastName: "maldonado-passage",
office: "gw zoo",
title: "tiger king",
team: "founders",
salary: "10000.00",
manager: "jlowe",
dateHired: "1999-02-23",
birthday: "1963-03-05",
}
]
Fulfilling Requirement #8.
EmployeeApp.entities.employees
.reports({manager: "jlowe"})
.go()
Returns the following:
[
{
employee: "jexotic",
firstName: "joe",
lastName: "maldonado-passage",
office: "gw zoo",
title: "tiger king",
team: "founders",
salary: "10000.00",
manager: "jlowe",
dateHired: "1999-02-23",
birthday: "1963-03-05",
}
]
For an example, lets look at the needs of application used to manage Shopping Mall properties. The application assists employees in the day-to-day operations of multiple Shopping Malls.
Create a new Entity using the
StoreLocations schema defined above
const DynamoDB = require("aws-sdk/clients/dynamodb");
const client = new DynamoDB.DocumentClient();
const StoreLocations = new Entity(model, {client, table: "StoreLocations"});
await StoreLocations.create({
mallId: "EastPointe",
storeId: "LatteLarrys",
buildingId: "BuildingA1",
unitId: "B47",
category: "spite store",
leaseEndDate: "2020-02-29",
rent: "5000.00",
}).go();
Returns the following:
{
"mallId": "EastPointe",
"storeId": "LatteLarrys",
"buildingId": "BuildingA1",
"unitId": "B47",
"category": "spite store",
"leaseEndDate": "2020-02-29",
"rent": "5000.00",
"discount": "0.00"
}
When updating a record, you must include all Composite Attributes associated with the table's primary PK and SK.
let storeId = "LatteLarrys";
let mallId = "EastPointe";
let buildingId = "BuildingA1";
let unitId = "B47";
await StoreLocations.update({storeId, mallId, buildingId, unitId}).set({
leaseEndDate: "2021-02-28"
}).go();
Returns the following:
{
"leaseEndDate": "2021-02-28"
}
When retrieving a specific record, you must include all Composite Attributes associated with the table's primary PK and SK.
let storeId = "LatteLarrys";
let mallId = "EastPointe";
let buildingId = "BuildingA1";
let unitId = "B47";
await StoreLocations.get({storeId, mallId, buildingId, unitId}).go();
Returns the following:
{
"mallId": "EastPointe",
"storeId": "LatteLarrys",
"buildingId": "BuildingA1",
"unitId": "B47",
"category": "spite store",
"leaseEndDate": "2021-02-28",
"rent": "5000.00",
"discount": "0.00"
}
When removing a specific record, you must include all Composite Attributes associated with the table's primary PK and SK.
let storeId = "LatteLarrys";
let mallId = "EastPointe";
let buildingId = "BuildingA1";
let unitId = "B47";
let storeId = "LatteLarrys";
await StoreLocations.delete({storeId, mallId, buildingId, unitId}).go();
Returns the following:
{}
Fulfilling Requirement #1.
let mallId = "EastPointe";
let stores = await StoreLocations.malls({mallId}).query().go();
Fulfilling Requirement #1.
let mallId = "EastPointe";
let buildingId = "BuildingA1";
let stores = await StoreLocations.malls({mallId}).query({buildingId}).go();
Fulfilling Requirement #1.
let mallId = "EastPointe";
let buildingId = "BuildingA1";
let unitId = "B47";
let stores = await StoreLocations.malls({mallId}).query({buildingId, unitId}).go();
Fulfilling Requirement #2.
let mallId = "EastPointe";
let category = "food/coffee";
let stores = await StoreLocations.malls({mallId}).byCategory(category).go();
Fulfilling Requirement #3.
let mallId = "EastPointe";
let q2StartDate = "2020-04-01";
let stores = await StoreLocations.leases({mallId}).lt({leaseEndDate: q2StateDate}).go();
Fulfilling Requirement #3.
let mallId = "EastPointe";
let q4StartDate = "2020-10-01";
let q4EndDate = "2020-12-31";
let stores = await StoreLocations.leases(mallId)
.between (
{leaseEndDate: q4StartDate},
{leaseEndDate: q4EndDate})
.go();
Fulfilling Requirement #3.
let mallId = "EastPointe";
let yearStarDate = "2020-01-01";
let yearEndDate = "2020-12-31";
let storeId = "LatteLarrys";
let stores = await StoreLocations.leases(mallId)
.between (
{leaseEndDate: yearStarDate},
{leaseEndDate: yearEndDate})
.filter(attr => attr.category.eq("Spite Store"))
.go();
let mallId = "EastPointe";
let buildingId = "BuildingA1";
let unitId = "B47";
let storeId = "LatteLarrys";
let stores = await StoreLocations.malls({mallId}).query({buildingId, storeId}).go();
The following types are exported for easier use while using ElectroDB with TypeScript:
The EntityRecord type is an object containing every attribute an Entity's model.
Definition:
type EntityRecord<E extends Entity<any, any, any, any>> =
E extends Entity<infer A, infer F, infer C, infer S>
? Item<A,F,C,S,S["attributes"]>
: never;
Use:
type EntiySchema = EntityRecord<typeof MyEntity>
This type represents an item as it is returned from a query. This is different from the
EntityRecord in that this type reflects the
required,
hidden,
default, etc properties defined on the attribute.
Definition:
export type EntityItem<E extends Entity<any, any, any, any>> =
E extends Entity<infer A, infer F, infer C, infer S>
? ResponseItem<A, F, C, S>
: never;
Use:
type Thing = EntityItem<typeof MyEntityInstance>;
This type represents the value returned from a collection query, and is similar to EntityItem.
Use:
type CollectionResults = CollectionItem<typeof MyServiceInstance, "collectionName">
This type represents an item that you would pass your entity's
put or
create method
Definition:
export type CreateEntityItem<E extends Entity<any, any, any, any>> =
E extends Entity<infer A, infer F, infer C, infer S>
? PutItem<A, F, C, S>
: never;
Use:
type NewThing = CreateEntityItem<typeof MyEntityInstance>;
This type represents an item that you would pass your entity's
set method when using
create or
update.
Definition:
export type UpdateEntityItem<E extends Entity<any, any, any, any>> =
E extends Entity<infer A, infer F, infer C, infer S>
? SetItem<A, F, C, S>
: never;
Use:
type UpdateProperties = UpdateEntityItem<typeof MyEntityInstance>;
This type represents an item that you would pass your entity's
add method when using
create or
update.
Definition:
export type UpdateAddEntityItem<E extends Entity<any, any, any, any>> =
E extends Entity<infer A, infer F, infer C, infer S>
? AddItem<A, F, C, S>
: never;
This type represents an item that you would pass your entity's
subtract method when using
create or
update.
Definition:
export type UpdateSubtractEntityItem<E extends Entity<any, any, any, any>> =
E extends Entity<infer A, infer F, infer C, infer S>
? SubtractItem<A, F, C, S>
: never;
This type represents an item that you would pass your entity's
append method when using
create or
update.
Definition:
export type UpdateAppendEntityItem<E extends Entity<any, any, any, any>> =
E extends Entity<infer A, infer F, infer C, infer S>
? AppendItem<A, F, C, S>
: never;
This type represents an item that you would pass your entity's
remove method when using
create or
update.
Definition:
export type UpdateRemoveEntityItem<E extends Entity<any, any, any, any>> =
E extends Entity<infer A, infer F, infer C, infer S>
? RemoveItem<A, F, C, S>
: never;
This type represents an item that you would pass your entity's
delete method when using
create or
update.
Definition:
export type UpdateDeleteEntityItem<E extends Entity<any, any, any, any>> =
E extends Entity<infer A, infer F, infer C, infer S>
? DeleteItem<A, F, C, S>
: never;
When using ElectroDB with an existing table and/or data model, there are a few configurations you may need to make to your ElectroDB model. Read the sections below to see if any of the following cases fits your particular needs.
Whenever using ElectroDB with existing tables/data, it is best to use the Query Option
ignoreOwnership. ElectroDB leaves some meta-data on items to help ensure data queried and returned from DynamoDB does not leak between entities. Because your data was not made by ElectroDB, these checks could impede your ability to return data.
// when building params
.params({ignoreOwnership: true})
// when querying the table
.go({ignoreOwnership: true})
// when using pagination
.page(null, {ignoreOwnership: true})
Your existing index fields have values with mixed case:
DynamoDB is case-sensitive, and ElectroDB will lowercase key values by default. In the case where you modeled your data with uppercase, or did not apply case modifications, ElectroDB can be configured to match this behavior. Checkout the second on Index Casing to read more.
You have index field names that match attribute names:
With Single Table Design, it is encouraged to give index fields a generic name, like
pk,
sk,
gsi1pk, etc. In reality, it is also common for tables to have index fields that are named after the domain itself, like
accountId,
organizationId, etc.
ElectroDB tries to abstract away your when working with DynamoDB, so instead of defining
pk or
sk in your model's attributes, you define them as indexes and map other attributes onto those fields as a composite. Using separate item fields for keys, then for the actual attributes you use in your application, you can leverage more advanced modeling techniques in DynamoDB.
If your existing table uses non-generic fields that also function as attributes, checkout the section Attributes as Indexes to learn more about how ElectroDB handles these types of indexes.
NOTE: The ElectroCLI is currently in a beta phase and subject to change.
Electro is a CLI utility toolbox for extending the functionality of ElectroDB. Current functionality of the CLI allows you to:
Entities,
Services,
Models directly from the command line.
Entities,
Services,
Models.
For usage and installation details you can learn more here.
This section is to detail any breaking changes made on the journey to a stable 1.0 product.
It became clear when I added the concept of a Service that the "version" paradigm of having the version in the PK wasn't going to work. This is because collection queries use the same PK for all entities and this would prevent some entities in a Service to change versions without impacting the service as a whole. The better more is the place the version in the SK after the entity name so that all version of an entity can be queried. This will work nicely into the migration feature I have planned that will help migrate between model versions.
To address this change, I decide it would be best to change the structure for defining a model, which is then used as heuristic to determine where to place the version in the key (PK or SK). This has the benefit of not breaking existing models, but does increase some complexity in the underlying code.
Additionally, a change was made to the Service class. New Services would take a string of the service name instead of an object as before.
In the old scheme, version came after the service name (see
^).
pk: $mallstoredirectory_1#mall_eastpointe
^
sk: $mallstores#building_buildinga#store_lattelarrys
In the new scheme, version comes after the entity name (see
^).
pk: $mallstoredirectory#mall_eastpointe
sk: $mallstores_1#building_buildinga#store_lattelarrys
^
In practice the change looks like this for use of
Entity:
const DynamoDB = require("aws-sdk/clients/dynamodb");
const {Entity} = require("electrodb");
const client = new DynamoDB.DocumentClient();
const table = "dynamodb_table_name";
// old way
let old_schema = {
entity: "model_name",
service: "service_name",
version: "1",
table: table,
attributes: {...},
indexes: {...}
};
new Entity(old_schema, {client});
// new way
let new_schema = {
model: {
entity: "model_name",
service: "service_name",
version: "1",
},
attributes: {...},
indexes: {...}
};
new Entity(new_schema, {client, table});
Changes to usage of
Service would look like this:
const DynamoDB = require("aws-sdk/clients/dynamodb");
const {Service} = require("electrodb");
const client = new DynamoDB.DocumentClient();
const table = "dynamodb_table_name";
// old way
new Service({
service: "service_name",
version: "1",
table: table,
}, {client});
// new way
new Service("service_name", {client, table});
// new way (for better TypeScript support)
new Service({entity1, entity2, ...})
In preparation of moving the codebase to version 1.0, ElectroDB will now accept the
facets property as either the
composite and/or
template properties. Using the
facets property is still accepted by ElectroDB but will be deprecated sometime in the future (tbd).
This change stems from the fact the
facets is already a defined term in the DynamoDB space and that definition does not fit the use-case of how ElectroDB uses the term. To avoid confusion from new developers, the
facets property shall now be called
composite (as in Composite Attributes) when supplying an Array of attributes, and
template while supplying a string. These are two independent fields for two reasons:
ElectroDB will validate the Composite Attributes provided map to those in the template (more validation is always nice).
Allowing for the
composite array to be supplied independently will allow for Composite Attributes to remained typed even when using a Composite Attribute Template.
1.0.0 brings back a
null response from the
get() method when a record could not be found. Prior to
1.0.0 ElectroDB returned an empty object.
model to give more general control of interactions with the Entity.