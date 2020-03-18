openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
ele

electrino

by Pauli Ojala
0.0.0 (see all)

Desktop runtime for apps built on web technologies, using the system's own web browser engine

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

2

GitHub Stars

4.2K

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

6

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

electrino

An experimental desktop runtime for apps built on web technologies, using the system's own web browser engine. The project is still young and accepting contributions.

Electrino aims to be a featherweight alternative to the popular and powerful Electron. It implements a minuscule portion of the APIs available in Electron, but the output app size is much smaller.

A "Hello World" app takes 115 MB using Electron, but only 167 kB using Electrino:

Screenshot from Mac Finder

Read more about Electrino in this post on DailyJS

Comparison

FeatureElectronElectrino
Comprehensive APIYesNo
Small output sizeNoYes
Cross-platform supportYesLimited to macOS and Windows 10 at this time

Contribute

  • Integrate WebView
  • Support require() calls
  • Add Node.js backend

API

Electrino currently supports the following API implementations:

  • app
  • BrowserWindow
  • ipcMain
  • Tray
  • nativeImage

Roadmap

The plan is to examine API usage of real-world apps that use Electron but don't really need the full capabilities. Good candidates are desktop utilities, menu bar apps and other small apps that users typically leave open. (For large productivity-style apps, Electron is a better choice.)

Jan Hovancik offered his Stretchly app as a candidate, so I'm going to start by mapping out the APIs used by Stretchly and see what it would take to implement it with Electrino.

If you have a small Electron-based Mac app and you'd like to try putting it on an Electrino diet, let's give it a try! My contact info is below.

Contact

  • Pauli Olavi Ojala / @pauliooj / pauli @ lacquer.fi
  • Amila Welihinda / @amilajack / amilajack @ gmail.com

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial