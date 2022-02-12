electerm

Terminal/ssh/sftp client(linux, mac, win) based on electron/ssh2/node-pty/xterm/antd/subx and other libs.

Features

Works as a terminal/file manager or ssh/sftp client(similar to xshell)

Global hotkey to toggle window visibility (similar to guake, default is ctrl + 2 )

) Multi platform(linux, mac, win)

🇺🇸 🇨🇳 🇧🇷 🇷🇺 🇪🇸 🇫🇷 🇹🇷 🇭🇰 🇯🇵 🇸🇦 Multi-language support(electerm-locales, contributions/fixes welcome)

Double click to directly edit (small) remote files.

Edit (small) local files with built-in editor.

Auth with publicKey + password.

Zmodem(rz, sz).

Transparent window(Mac, win).

Terminal background image.

Global/session proxy.

Quick commands

Sync bookmarks/themes/quick commands to github/gitee secret gist

Serial Port support (removed after version 1.10.14)

(removed after version 1.10.14) Quick input to one or all terminals.

Command line usage: check wiki

Zip/transfer/auto-unzip folders.

https://electerm.github.io/electerm

From release: https://github.com/electerm/electerm/releases

For Mac user: brew install --cask electerm

With snap: sudo snap install electerm --classic

For some Linux distribution, you can find it from OS default App store(Ubuntu, Deepin, Mint...).

For some linux OS, the rpm , deb , or snap release may not work, you can try the tar.gz release.

, , or release may not work, you can try the release. For Windows users, you can install it from windows store, command-line installer winget and scoop is also recommended:

winget install electerm scoop bucket add dorado https://github.com/chawyehsu/dorado scoop install dorado/electerm

Install from npm

npm i -g electerm

Upgrade

Auto upgrade: When a new version is released, you will get an upgrade notification after you start electerm again. You can then click the upgrade button to upgrade.

Download: Just download the latest edition, reinstall.

Npm: If you install from npm, just run npm i -g electerm again.

again. If use Snap or some other distribution system, these systems may provide upgrades.

Known issues

https://github.com/electerm/electerm/wiki/Know-issues

Troubleshoot

https://github.com/electerm/electerm/wiki/Troubleshoot

Support

Without user feedback/suggestions/pull requests/language files, this project would not get this far.I would love to hear from you, please tell me what you think, submit an issue, send me an email, create/fix language files or create pull requests, all are welcome.

Dev

git clone git@github.com:electerm/electerm.git cd electerm npm i npm start npm run app npm run lint npm run fix

Test

npm run pre-test cp .sample.env .env npm run test

Test build

npm i npm run pre-test npm run release -l

Use

Change log

Visit Releases.

License

MIT