Terminal/ssh/sftp client(linux, mac, win) based on electron/ssh2/node-pty/xterm/antd/subx and other libs.
brew install --cask electerm
sudo snap install electerm --classic
# winget https://github.com/microsoft/winget-cli
winget install electerm
# scoop https://github.com/lukesampson/scoop
scoop bucket add dorado https://github.com/chawyehsu/dorado
scoop install dorado/electerm
npm i -g electerm
# after installation, it will immediately open for windows and linux,
# for macOS, it will open the drag to install panel
npm i -g electerm again.
https://github.com/electerm/electerm/wiki/Know-issues
https://github.com/electerm/electerm/wiki/Troubleshoot
Without user feedback/suggestions/pull requests/language files, this project would not get this far.I would love to hear from you, please tell me what you think, submit an issue, send me an email, create/fix language files or create pull requests, all are welcome.
# tested in ubuntu16.04+/mac os 10.13+ only
# needs nodejs/npm, suggest using nvm to install nodejs/npm
# https://github.com/creationix/nvm
# with node 8.6+
git clone git@github.com:electerm/electerm.git
cd electerm
npm i
# start webpack dev server, requires port 5570
npm start
# in a separate terminal session run app
npm run app
# code format check
npm run lint
# code format fix
npm run fix
npm run pre-test
cp .sample.env .env
# then edit .env, fill your test host/username/password
npm run test
# Tested only in ubuntu 16.04 x64+
# Install yarn first(to do yarn autoclean)
# See https://yarnpkg.com/en/docs/install
# Build linux only with -l
npm i
npm run pre-test
npm run release -l
# visit dist/
