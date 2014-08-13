A collection of elasticsearch command line tools for doing things like bulk importing/exporting and exporting/importing mappings.
It was created because some of the existing import/export tools ran too slow on my machine. Using the new bulk API seemed to speed things up dramatically. The other tools I used also weren't exporting _parent and _routing fields.
npm install -g elasticsearch-tools
After installing, you will have access to the following command line tools:
es-export-bulk --help
Usage: es-export-bulk [options]
Options:
-h, --help output usage information
-v, --version output the version number
-u, --url <url> comma-separated elasticsearch urls to connect to
-f, --file <file> the file to write data to
-m, --max <number> the maximum number of items to export. different than the scroll size
--transformMeta <js> a javascript function that returns an object that is the transformed meta object
--transformSource <js> a javascript function that returns an object that is the transformed source object
--transformMetaInit <js> a javascript function that returns an init object that contains helpers for the transform function
--transformSourceInit <js> a javascript function that returns an init object that contains helpers for the transform function
--index <index> ES OPTION: a comma-separated list of index names to search; use _all or empty string to perform the operation on all indices
--type <type> ES OPTION: a comma-separated list of document types to search; leave empty to perform the operation on all types
--body <body> ES OPTION: the body to send along with this request.
--analyzer <analyzer> ES OPTION: The analyzer to use for the query string
--analyzeWildcard <analyzeWildcard> ES OPTION: specify whether wildcard and prefix queries should be analyzed (default: false)
--fields <fields> ES OPTION: a comma-separated list of fields to return as part of a hit (default: "*")
--from <from> ES OPTION: starting offset (default: 0)
--q <q> ES OPTION: query in the Lucene query string syntax
--routing <routing> ES OPTION: a comma-separated list of specific routing values
--scroll <scroll> ES OPTION: specify how long a consistent view of the index should be maintained for scrolled search (default: 1m)
--size <size> ES OPTION: number of hits to return during each scan
--sort <sort> ES OPTION: a comma-separated list of <field>:<direction> pairs
--timeout <timeout> ES OPTION: explicit operation timeout
--apiVersion <apiVersion> ES CLIENT OPTION: the major version of the Elasticsearch nodes you will be connecting to (default: 2.3)
--maxRetries <maxRetries> ES CLIENT OPTION: how many times should the client try to connect to other nodes before returning a ConnectionFault error (default: 3)
--requestTimeout <requestTimeout> ES CLIENT OPTION: milliseconds before an HTTP request will be aborted and retried. This can also be set per request (default: 30000)
--deadTimeout <deadTimeout> ES CLIENT OPTION: milliseconds that a dead connection will wait before attempting to revive itself (default: 60000)
--pingTimeout <pingTimeout> ES CLIENT OPTION: milliseconds that a ping request can take before timing out (default: 3000)
--maxSockets <maxSockets> ES CLIENT OPTION: maximum number of concurrent requests that can be made to any node (default: 10)
--minSockets <minSockets> ES CLIENT OPTION: minimum number of sockets to keep connected to a node (default: 10)
--selector <selector> ES CLIENT OPTION: select a connection from the ConnectionPool using roundRobin (default) or random
es-export-bulk --url http://localhost:9200 --file ~/backups/elasticsearch/prod/data.json --body '
{"query":{"range":{"timestamp":{"gte":"2014-08-13T11:00:00.000Z","lte":"2014-08-13T12:00:00.000Z"}}}}
'
es-export-bulk --url http://localhost:9200 --file ~/backups/elasticsearch/prod/data.json --index myIndex
es-export-bulk --url http://localhost:9200 --file ~/backups/elasticsearch/prod/data.json --transformSource 'data.foo = "neat"'
# the return statement is optional
es-export-bulk --url http://localhost:9200 --file ~/backups/elasticsearch/prod/data.json --transformSource 'data.foo = "neat";return data;'
es-export-bulk --url http://localhost:9200 --file ~/backups/elasticsearch/prod/data.json --transformSource 'delete data.foo'
es-export-bulk --url http://localhost:9200 --file ~/backups/elasticsearch/prod/data.json --transformMeta 'delete data.index._parent'
es-export-bulk --url http://localhost:9200 --file ~/backups/elasticsearch/prod/data.json --transformMeta 'data.index._index = "newIndex"'
es-export-mappings --help
Usage: es-export-mappings [options]
Options:
-h, --help output usage information
-v, --version output the version number
-u, --url <url> the elasticsearch url to connect to
-f, --file <file> the file to write data to
--index <index> ES OPTION: String, String[], Boolean — A comma-separated list of index names
--type <type> ES OPTION: String, String[], Boolean — A comma-separated list of document types
--ignoreUnavailable <ignoreUnavailable> ES OPTION: Boolean — Whether specified concrete indices should be ignored when unavailable (missing or closed)
--allowNoIndices <allowNoIndices> ES OPTION: Boolean — Whether to ignore if a wildcard indices expression resolves into no concrete indices. (This includes _all string or when no indices have been specified)
--expandWildcards <expandWildcards> ES OPTION: String — Whether to expand wildcard expression to concrete indices that are open, closed or both.
--local <local> ES OPTION: Boolean — Return local information, do not retrieve the state from master node (default: false)
es-export-mappings --url http://localhost:9200 --file ~/backups/elasticsearch/prod/prod.mappings.json
es-export-settings --help
Usage: es-export-settings [options]
Options:
-h, --help output usage information
-v, --version output the version number
-u, --url <url> the elasticsearch url to connect to
-f, --file <file> the file to write data to
--index <index> ES OPTION: String, String[], Boolean — A comma-separated list of index names
--ignoreUnavailable <ignoreUnavailable> ES OPTION: Boolean — Whether specified concrete indices should be ignored when unavailable (missing or closed)
--allowNoIndices <allowNoIndices> ES OPTION: Boolean — Whether to ignore if a wildcard indices expression resolves into no concrete indices. (This includes _all string or when no indices have been specified)
--expandWildcards <expandWildcards> ES OPTION: String — Whether to expand wildcard expression to concrete indices that are open, closed or both.
--local <local> ES OPTION: Boolean — Return local information, do not retrieve the state from master node (default: false)
--name <name> ES OPTION: String, String[], Boolean — The name of the settings that should be included
es-export-settings --url http://localhost:9200 --file ~/backups/elasticsearch/prod/prod.settings.json
es-export-aliases --help
Usage: es-export-aliases [options]
Options:
-h, --help output usage information
-v, --version output the version number
-u, --url <url> the elasticsearch url to connect to
-f, --file <file> the file to write data to
--index <index> ES OPTION: String, String[], Boolean — A comma-separated list of index names
--local <local> ES OPTION: Boolean — Return local information, do not retrieve the state from master node (default: false)
--name <name> ES OPTION: String, String[], Boolean — The name of the settings that should be included
es-export-aliases --url http://localhost:9200 --file ~/backups/elasticsearch/prod/prod.aliases.json
es-import-bulk --help
Usage: es-import-bulk [options]
Options:
-v, --version output the version number
-u, --url <url> the elasticsearch url to connect to
-f, --file <file> the file to read data from
-m, --max <items> the max number of lines to process per batch (default: 20,000) (default: 20000)
--requestTimeout <ms> ES CLIENT OPTION: milliseconds before an HTTP request will be aborted and retried. This can also be set per request (default: 30000) (default: 30000)
-h, --help output usage information
es-import-bulk --url http://localhost:9200 --file ~/backups/elasticsearch/prod/rafflev1.json
es-import-mappings --help
Usage: es-import-mappings [options]
Options:
-v, --version output the version number
-u, --url <url> the elasticsearch url to connect to
-f, --file <file> the file to read data from
--ignoreConflicts <ignoreConflicts> ES OPTION: Boolean — Specify whether to ignore conflicts while updating the mapping (default: false)
--timeout <timeout> ES OPTION: Date, Number — Explicit operation timeout
--masterTimeout <masterTimeout> ES OPTION: Date, Number — Specify timeout for connection to master
--ignoreUnavailable <ignoreUnavailable> ES OPTION: Boolean — Whether specified concrete indices should be ignored when unavailable (missing or closed)
--allowNoIndices <allowNoIndices> ES OPTION: Boolean — Whether to ignore if a wildcard indices expression resolves into no concrete indices. (This includes _all string or when no indices have been specified)
--expandWildcards <expandWildcards> ES OPTION: String — Whether to expand wildcard expression to concrete indices that are open, closed or both.
-h, --help output usage information
es-import-mappings --url http://localhost:9200 --file ~/backups/elasticsearch/prod/prod.mappings.json
es-import-settings --help
Usage: es-import-settings [options]
Options:
-v, --version output the version number
-u, --url <url> the elasticsearch url to connect to
-f, --file <file> the file to read data from
--masterTimeout <masterTimeout> ES OPTION: Date, Number — Specify timeout for connection to master
--ignoreUnavailable <ignoreUnavailable> ES OPTION: Boolean — Whether specified concrete indices should be ignored when unavailable (missing or closed)
--allowNoIndices <allowNoIndices> ES OPTION: Boolean — Whether to ignore if a wildcard indices expression resolves into no concrete indices. (This includes _all string or when no indices have been specified)
--expandWildcards <expandWildcards> ES OPTION: String — Whether to expand wildcard expression to concrete indices that are open, closed or both.
-h, --help output usage information
es-import-settings --url http://localhost:9200 --file ~/backups/elasticsearch/prod/prod.settings.json
es-import-aliases --help
Usage: es-import-aliases [options]
Options:
-v, --version output the version number
-u, --url <url> the elasticsearch url to connect to
-f, --file <file> the file to read data from
--timeout <timeout> ES OPTION: Date, Number — Explicit operation timeout
--masterTimeout <masterTimeout> ES OPTION: Date, Number — Specify timeout for connection to master
-h, --help output usage information
es-import-aliases --url http://localhost:9200 --file ~/backups/elasticsearch/prod/prod.aliases.json
Unit tests can be ran via:
npm run test
The integration tests hit an elasticsearch server at:
localhost:20202. To
start the server, you can install docker, then run:
docker-compose up
One the server is running, you can run the integration tests via:
npm run test:integration
Copyright (c) 2014 skratchdot Licensed under the MIT license.