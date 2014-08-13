A collection of elasticsearch command line tools for doing things like bulk importing/exporting and exporting/importing mappings.

It was created because some of the existing import/export tools ran too slow on my machine. Using the new bulk API seemed to speed things up dramatically. The other tools I used also weren't exporting _parent and _routing fields.

Installation

npm install -g elasticsearch-tools

After installing, you will have access to the following command line tools:

Exporting

Importing

Options

es-export-bulk -- help Usage: es-export-bulk [options] Options: -h, -- help output usage information -v, --version output the version number -u, --url <url> comma-separated elasticsearch urls to connect to -f, --file <file> the file to write data to -m, --max <number> the maximum number of items to export . different than the scroll size --transformMeta <js> a javascript function that returns an object that is the transformed meta object --transformSource <js> a javascript function that returns an object that is the transformed source object --transformMetaInit <js> a javascript function that returns an init object that contains helpers for the transform function --transformSourceInit <js> a javascript function that returns an init object that contains helpers for the transform function --index <index> ES OPTION: a comma-separated list of index names to search; use _all or empty string to perform the operation on all indices -- type < type > ES OPTION: a comma-separated list of document types to search; leave empty to perform the operation on all types --body <body> ES OPTION: the body to send along with this request. --analyzer <analyzer> ES OPTION: The analyzer to use for the query string --analyzeWildcard <analyzeWildcard> ES OPTION: specify whether wildcard and prefix queries should be analyzed (default: false ) --fields <fields> ES OPTION: a comma-separated list of fields to return as part of a hit (default: "*" ) --from <from> ES OPTION: starting offset (default: 0) --q <q> ES OPTION: query in the Lucene query string syntax --routing <routing> ES OPTION: a comma-separated list of specific routing values --scroll <scroll> ES OPTION: specify how long a consistent view of the index should be maintained for scrolled search (default: 1m) --size <size> ES OPTION: number of hits to return during each scan --sort <sort> ES OPTION: a comma-separated list of <field>:<direction> pairs --timeout <timeout> ES OPTION: explicit operation timeout --apiVersion <apiVersion> ES CLIENT OPTION: the major version of the Elasticsearch nodes you will be connecting to (default: 2.3) --maxRetries <maxRetries> ES CLIENT OPTION: how many times should the client try to connect to other nodes before returning a ConnectionFault error (default: 3) --requestTimeout <requestTimeout> ES CLIENT OPTION: milliseconds before an HTTP request will be aborted and retried. This can also be set per request (default: 30000) --deadTimeout <deadTimeout> ES CLIENT OPTION: milliseconds that a dead connection will wait before attempting to revive itself (default: 60000) --pingTimeout <pingTimeout> ES CLIENT OPTION: milliseconds that a ping request can take before timing out (default: 3000) --maxSockets <maxSockets> ES CLIENT OPTION: maximum number of concurrent requests that can be made to any node (default: 10) --minSockets <minSockets> ES CLIENT OPTION: minimum number of sockets to keep connected to a node (default: 10) --selector <selector> ES CLIENT OPTION: select a connection from the ConnectionPool using roundRobin (default) or random

Examples

export 1 hour of data from local db

es-export-bulk --url http://localhost:9200 --file ~/backups/elasticsearch/prod/data.json --body ' {"query":{"range":{"timestamp":{"gte":"2014-08-13T11:00:00.000Z","lte":"2014-08-13T12:00:00.000Z"}}}} '

export "myIndex" from local db

es-export-bulk --url http://localhost:9200 --file ~/backups/elasticsearch/prod/data.json --index myIndex

add a key/value to all exported documents

es-export-bulk --url http://localhost:9200 --file ~/backups/elasticsearch/prod/data.json --transformSource 'data.foo = "neat"' es-export-bulk --url http://localhost:9200 --file ~/backups/elasticsearch/prod/data.json --transformSource 'data.foo = "neat";return data;'

delete the key "foo" from all exported documents

es-export-bulk --url http://localhost:9200 --file ~/backups/elasticsearch/prod/data.json --transformSource 'delete data.foo'

don't include _parent in meta data

es-export-bulk --url http://localhost:9200 --file ~/backups/elasticsearch/prod/data.json --transformMeta 'delete data.index._parent'

change the index name that we export

es-export-bulk --url http://localhost:9200 --file ~/backups/elasticsearch/prod/data.json --transformMeta 'data.index._index = "newIndex"'

Options

es-export-mappings -- help Usage: es-export-mappings [options] Options: -h, -- help output usage information -v, --version output the version number -u, --url <url> the elasticsearch url to connect to -f, --file <file> the file to write data to --index <index> ES OPTION: String, String[], Boolean — A comma-separated list of index names -- type < type > ES OPTION: String, String[], Boolean — A comma-separated list of document types --ignoreUnavailable <ignoreUnavailable> ES OPTION: Boolean — Whether specified concrete indices should be ignored when unavailable (missing or closed) --allowNoIndices <allowNoIndices> ES OPTION: Boolean — Whether to ignore if a wildcard indices expression resolves into no concrete indices. (This includes _all string or when no indices have been specified) --expandWildcards <expandWildcards> ES OPTION: String — Whether to expand wildcard expression to concrete indices that are open, closed or both. -- local < local > ES OPTION: Boolean — Return local information, do not retrieve the state from master node (default: false )

Examples

export mappings from local db

es-export-mappings --url http://localhost:9200 --file ~/backups/elasticsearch/prod/prod.mappings.json

Options

es-export-settings -- help Usage: es-export-settings [options] Options: -h, -- help output usage information -v, --version output the version number -u, --url <url> the elasticsearch url to connect to -f, --file <file> the file to write data to --index <index> ES OPTION: String, String[], Boolean — A comma-separated list of index names --ignoreUnavailable <ignoreUnavailable> ES OPTION: Boolean — Whether specified concrete indices should be ignored when unavailable (missing or closed) --allowNoIndices <allowNoIndices> ES OPTION: Boolean — Whether to ignore if a wildcard indices expression resolves into no concrete indices. (This includes _all string or when no indices have been specified) --expandWildcards <expandWildcards> ES OPTION: String — Whether to expand wildcard expression to concrete indices that are open, closed or both. -- local < local > ES OPTION: Boolean — Return local information, do not retrieve the state from master node (default: false ) --name <name> ES OPTION: String, String[], Boolean — The name of the settings that should be included

Examples

export settings from local db

es-export-settings --url http://localhost:9200 --file ~/backups/elasticsearch/prod/prod.settings.json

Options

es-export-aliases -- help Usage: es-export-aliases [options] Options: -h, -- help output usage information -v, --version output the version number -u, --url <url> the elasticsearch url to connect to -f, --file <file> the file to write data to --index <index> ES OPTION: String, String[], Boolean — A comma-separated list of index names -- local < local > ES OPTION: Boolean — Return local information, do not retrieve the state from master node (default: false ) --name <name> ES OPTION: String, String[], Boolean — The name of the settings that should be included

Examples

export aliases from local db

es-export-aliases --url http://localhost:9200 --file ~/backups/elasticsearch/prod/prod.aliases.json

Options

es-import-bulk -- help Usage: es-import-bulk [options] Options: -v, --version output the version number -u, --url <url> the elasticsearch url to connect to -f, --file <file> the file to read data from -m, --max <items> the max number of lines to process per batch (default: 20,000) (default: 20000) --requestTimeout <ms> ES CLIENT OPTION: milliseconds before an HTTP request will be aborted and retried. This can also be set per request (default: 30000) (default: 30000) -h, -- help output usage information

Examples

import data to local db from file

es-import-bulk --url http://localhost:9200 --file ~/backups/elasticsearch/prod/rafflev1.json

Options

es-import-mappings -- help Usage: es-import-mappings [options] Options: -v, --version output the version number -u, --url <url> the elasticsearch url to connect to -f, --file <file> the file to read data from --ignoreConflicts <ignoreConflicts> ES OPTION: Boolean — Specify whether to ignore conflicts while updating the mapping (default: false ) --timeout <timeout> ES OPTION: Date, Number — Explicit operation timeout --masterTimeout <masterTimeout> ES OPTION: Date, Number — Specify timeout for connection to master --ignoreUnavailable <ignoreUnavailable> ES OPTION: Boolean — Whether specified concrete indices should be ignored when unavailable (missing or closed) --allowNoIndices <allowNoIndices> ES OPTION: Boolean — Whether to ignore if a wildcard indices expression resolves into no concrete indices. (This includes _all string or when no indices have been specified) --expandWildcards <expandWildcards> ES OPTION: String — Whether to expand wildcard expression to concrete indices that are open, closed or both. -h, -- help output usage information

Examples

import mappings to local db

es-import-mappings --url http://localhost:9200 --file ~/backups/elasticsearch/prod/prod.mappings.json

Options

es-import-settings -- help Usage: es-import-settings [options] Options: -v, --version output the version number -u, --url <url> the elasticsearch url to connect to -f, --file <file> the file to read data from --masterTimeout <masterTimeout> ES OPTION: Date, Number — Specify timeout for connection to master --ignoreUnavailable <ignoreUnavailable> ES OPTION: Boolean — Whether specified concrete indices should be ignored when unavailable (missing or closed) --allowNoIndices <allowNoIndices> ES OPTION: Boolean — Whether to ignore if a wildcard indices expression resolves into no concrete indices. (This includes _all string or when no indices have been specified) --expandWildcards <expandWildcards> ES OPTION: String — Whether to expand wildcard expression to concrete indices that are open, closed or both. -h, -- help output usage information

Examples

import settings to local db

es-import-settings --url http://localhost:9200 --file ~/backups/elasticsearch/prod/prod.settings.json

Options

es-import-aliases -- help Usage: es-import-aliases [options] Options: -v, --version output the version number -u, --url <url> the elasticsearch url to connect to -f, --file <file> the file to read data from --timeout <timeout> ES OPTION: Date, Number — Explicit operation timeout --masterTimeout <masterTimeout> ES OPTION: Date, Number — Specify timeout for connection to master -h, -- help output usage information

Examples

import aliases to local db

es-import-aliases --url http://localhost:9200 --file ~/backups/elasticsearch/prod/prod.aliases.json

Imports / Exports

Running tests

Unit tests can be ran via:

npm run test

The integration tests hit an elasticsearch server at: localhost:20202 . To start the server, you can install docker, then run:

docker-compose up

One the server is running, you can run the integration tests via:

npm run test :integration

License

Copyright (c) 2014 skratchdot Licensed under the MIT license.