Elasticsearch streams

Expose a Writeable stream for bulk commands and a Readable stream from hits and documents responses.

Use case: pipe to and from levelup, pouchdb and other friends.

The client that executes the requests is wrapped in a closure. It is expected to provide the Elasticsearch reponse's body as a JSON.

See the examples and tests with the official Elasticsearch-js client.

Installation

npm install --save elasticsearch-streams

Stream random records into Elasticsearch

var WritableBulk = require ( 'elasticsearch-streams' ).WritableBulk; var TransformToBulk = require ( 'elasticsearch-streams' ).TransformToBulk; var client = new require ( 'elasticsearch' ).Client(); var bulkExec = function ( bulkCmds, callback ) { client.bulk({ _index : 'myindex' , _type : 'mytype' , body : bulkCmds }, callback); }; var ws = new WritableBulk(bulkExec); var toBulk = new TransformToBulk( function getIndexTypeId ( doc ) { return { _id : doc.id }; }); require ( 'random-document-stream' )( 42 ).pipe(toBulk).pipe(ws).on( 'finish' , done);

NOTE: One must listen to the close event emitted by the write stream to know when all the data has been written and flushed to Elasticsearch.

Listening to finish does not mean much really as we are in this situation: https://github.com/joyent/node/issues/5315#issuecomment-16670354

For example to close the ES client as soon as we are done:

ws.on( 'close' , function ( ) { client.close(); });

Stream search results from Elasticsearch

var ReadableSearch = require ( 'elasticsearch-streams' ).ReadableSearch; var client = new require ( 'elasticsearch' ).Client(); var searchExec = function searchExec ( from, callback ) { client.search({ index : 'myindex' , from : from , size : 12 , body : { query : { match_all : {} } } }, callback); }; var rs = new ReadableSearch(searchExec); var ws = new require ( 'stream' ).Writable({ objectMode : true }); ws._write = function ( chunk, enc, next ) { console .log( 'a hit' , hit); next(); }; rs.pipe(ws).on( 'close' , done);

If we want to start the stream at an offset and define a limit:

var offset = 7 ; var limit = 21 ; var page = 12 ; var searchExec = function searchExec ( from, callback ) { client.search({ index : 'myindex' , from : from + offset, size : (offset + from + page) > limit ? (limit - offset - from ) : page, body : { query : { match_all : {} } } }, callback); };

Stream scroll/scan results from Elasticsearch

var scrollExec = function scrollExec ( from, callback ) { if ( this .scroll_id) { return client.scroll({ scrollId : this .scroll_id, scroll : '30s' }, callback); } var self = this ; client.search({ index : 'myindex' , scroll : '20s' , size : 42 , body : { query : { match_all : {} } } }, function ( e, resp ) { self.scroll_id = resp._scroll_id; callback(e, resp); }); }; rs = new ReadableSearch(scrollExec);

Stream IDs into Elasticsearch multi-get and get documents out.

var mgetExec = function ( docs, callback ) { client.mget({ index : 'myindex' , type : 'mytype' , body : { docs : { ids : docs } } }, callback); }; ts = new PipableDocs(mgetExec, 4 ); var rs = new require ( 'stream' ).Readable({ objectMode : true }); rs._read = function ( ) { for ( var i = 0 ; i < 12 ; i++) { rs.push(i); } rs.push( null ); }; var ws = new require ( 'stream' ).Writable({ objectMode : true }); ws._write = function ( chunk, enc, next ) { console .log(hit._id + ' found: ' + hit._found, hit); next(); }; rs.pipe(ts).pipe(ws).on( 'finish' , onFinish);

LICENSE

elasticsearch-streams is freely distributable under the terms of the MIT license.

Copyright (c) 2015 Sutoiku, Inc.

Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy of this software and associated documentation files (the "Software"), to deal in the Software without restriction, including without limitation the rights to use, copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and/or sell copies of the Software, and to permit persons to whom the Software is furnished to do so, subject to the following conditions:

The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in all copies or substantial portions of the Software.

THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED "AS IS", WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NONINFRINGEMENT. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE AUTHORS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER LIABILITY, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING FROM, OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS IN THE SOFTWARE.