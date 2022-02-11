openbase logo
elasticsearch-store

by terascope
0.60.4 (see all)

Scalable data processing pipelines in JavaScript

Popularity

Downloads/wk

43

GitHub Stars

46

Maintenance

Last Commit

10d ago

Contributors

18

Package

Dependencies

8

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Readme

Terascope Projects

This monorepo contains sub-packages for various Terascope projects.

Build Status codecov tested with jest Known Vulnerabilities License

Notable Projects

Contributing

Pull requests are welcome. For major changes, please open an issue first to discuss what you would like to change.

Please make sure to update tests as appropriate.

License

Apache-2.0.

Some packages in this repository are licensed under MIT.

