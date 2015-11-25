openbase logo
elasticsearch-deletebyquery

by Danny Graham
1.6.0 (see all)

Delete-by-query plugin for elasticsearch.js client

elasticsearch-deletebyquery

Elasticsearch-js client extension for the Delete-by-query plugin.

This module provides the deleteByQuery method which was removed from the core API in ES 2.0.0. For those with the Delete-by-query installed, this will bring back that feature to your Elasticsearch-js client.

Setup

Install the package.

npm install --save elasticsearch-deletebyquery

Then extend the Elasticsearch API by including this plugin.

'use strict';

const hosts = ['127.0.0.1'];
const apiVersion = '2.x';
const elasticsearch = require('elasticsearch');
const deleteByQuery = require('elasticsearch-deletebyquery');

const client = new elasticsearch.Client({
  hosts, apiVersion,
  plugins: [ deleteByQuery ]
});

Example

Deleting documents with a simple query

client.deleteByQuery({
  index: 'myindex',
  q: 'test'
}, function (error, response) {
  // ...
});

Deleting documents using the Query DSL

client.deleteByQuery({
  index: 'posts',
  body: {
    query: {
      term: { published: false }
    }
  }
}, function (error, response) {
  // ...
});

