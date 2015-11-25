Elasticsearch-js client extension for the Delete-by-query plugin.

This module provides the deleteByQuery method which was removed from the core API in ES 2.0.0. For those with the Delete-by-query installed, this will bring back that feature to your Elasticsearch-js client.

Setup

Install the package.

npm install --save elasticsearch-deletebyquery

Then extend the Elasticsearch API by including this plugin.

; const hosts = [ '127.0.0.1' ]; const apiVersion = '2.x' ; const elasticsearch = require ( 'elasticsearch' ); const deleteByQuery = require ( 'elasticsearch-deletebyquery' ); const client = new elasticsearch.Client({ hosts, apiVersion, plugins : [ deleteByQuery ] });

Example

Deleting documents with a simple query

client.deleteByQuery({ index : 'myindex' , q : 'test' }, function ( error, response ) { });

Deleting documents using the Query DSL