⚠️ This client is no longer maintained. We strongly advise you to migrate to the new Elasticsearch client.
Please read the announcement of the new Elasticsearch JavaScript client or navigate to the repository directly.
We have built a migration guide that will help you move to the new client quickly. If you have questions or need help, please open an issue.
Please refer to elastic.co for client docs.
Elasticsearch is a good search solution but it is not very customizable. That means if there is information that is conditional shown based on who requests it, it's pretty much useless. In the past I've been relegated to just removing conditional information from the index. That's not ideal. Still a good search solution if you don't have that use case.
When I started working on elasticsearch for my professional project, it felt a little hard to learn up. But, eventually I got the gist of it and felt the power of its querying. Even complex queries can be done in within very small span of time.
Used it in my last organisation to implement elasticsearch in the application, its a bit dry here and there and a very vast ocean of things going on under the hood, i ended up breaking the app in production during the first try and then i understood the mistakes and corrected them. It easy to use anyway.
Its one of the best search engines, played with it a lot to implement lots of difficult queries. I really exploited the lucene query search feature. Really awesome, it was a real fun to play with it. Documentation can be little improved, different version difference in query will make a bit confusion.
Elasticsearch is the best tool for finding items in your indexes. This plugin allows you to search using JS. With react, this is the best combination I have ever used. I recommand it.