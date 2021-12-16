openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

elasticsearch

by elastic
16.7.2 (see all)

Legacy Elasticsearch client library for Node.js and the browser

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

320K

GitHub Stars

54

Maintenance

Last Commit

2mos ago

Contributors

97

Package

Dependencies

3

License

Apache-2.0

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Node.js ElasticSearch, Node.js Search API

Reviews

Average Rating

4.5/58
Read All Reviews
CoryKleiser
preveenraj
happycontributer
vishnucramesh
zek0faws

Top Feedback

4Easy to Use
3Poor Documentation
2Performant
1Great Documentation
1Highly Customizable
1Bleeding Edge

Readme

elasticsearch.js 16.7.2

⚠️ This client is no longer maintained. We strongly advise you to migrate to the new Elasticsearch client.

Please read the announcement of the new Elasticsearch JavaScript client or navigate to the repository directly.

We have built a migration guide that will help you move to the new client quickly. If you have questions or need help, please open an issue.

Documentation

Please refer to elastic.co for client docs.

License

This software is licensed under the Apache 2 license, see LICENSE.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation1
Easy to Use4
Performant2
Highly Customizable1
Bleeding Edge1
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation3
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
Cory KleiserMonument, CO33 Ratings23 Reviews
Full Stack Software Engineer
September 15, 2020
Poor Documentation
Performant

Elasticsearch is a good search solution but it is not very customizable. That means if there is information that is conditional shown based on who requests it, it's pretty much useless. In the past I've been relegated to just removing conditional information from the index. That's not ideal. Still a good search solution if you don't have that use case.

2
liorgrossman
CommandLineDesign
Preveen RajKochi, Kerala, India58 Ratings49 Reviews
Software Engineer @bigbinary
8 months ago
Great Documentation
Easy to Use

When I started working on elasticsearch for my professional project, it felt a little hard to learn up. But, eventually I got the gist of it and felt the power of its querying. Even complex queries can be done in within very small span of time.

0
happycontributer16 Ratings130 Reviews
December 20, 2020
Easy to Use

Used it in my last organisation to implement elasticsearch in the application, its a bit dry here and there and a very vast ocean of things going on under the hood, i ended up breaking the app in production during the first try and then i understood the mistakes and corrected them. It easy to use anyway.

1
aswanikv
vishnucrameshRome, Italy45 Ratings32 Reviews
#LivetoCode
October 24, 2020
Poor Documentation
Easy to Use
Performant
Highly Customizable
Bleeding Edge

Its one of the best search engines, played with it a lot to implement lots of difficult queries. I really exploited the lucene query search feature. Really awesome, it was a real fun to play with it. Documentation can be little improved, different version difference in query will make a bit confusion.

0
Christopher MAUGIS/France/Paris/Zek0Faws28 Ratings33 Reviews
I like new stuff.
September 16, 2020

Elasticsearch is the best tool for finding items in your indexes. This plugin allows you to search using JS. With react, this is the best combination I have ever used. I recommand it.

0

Alternatives

@elastic/elasticsearchOfficial Elasticsearch client library for Node.js
GitHub Stars
5K
Weekly Downloads
587K
User Rating
4.6/ 5
8
Top Feedback
3Great Documentation
3Easy to Use
2Performant
elasticdumpImport and export tools for elasticsearch
GitHub Stars
6K
Weekly Downloads
26K
User Rating
4.5/ 5
2
Top Feedback
@terascope/elasticsearch-apiScalable data processing pipelines in JavaScript
GitHub Stars
46
Weekly Downloads
54
aj
appbase-jsAppbase.io streaming client lib for Javascript
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
5K
ela
elasticsearchclientA client written in node for elastic search
GitHub Stars
364
Weekly Downloads
1K
See 13 Alternatives

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial