Tools for moving and saving indices.
1.0.0 of Elasticdump changes the format of the files created by the dump. Files created with version
0.x.x of this tool are likely not to work with versions going forward. To learn more about the breaking changes, vist the release notes for version
1.0.0. If you recive an "out of memory" error, this is probably or most likely the cause.
2.0.0 of Elasticdump removes the
bulk options. These options were buggy, and differ between versions of Elasticsearch. If you need to export multiple indexes, look for the
multielasticdump section of the tool.
2.1.0 of Elasticdump moves from using
scan/scroll (ES 1.x) to just
scan (ES 2.x). This is a backwards-compatible change within Elasticsearch, but performance may suffer on Elasticsearch versions prior to 2.x.
3.0.0 of Elasticdump has the default queries updated to only work for ElasticSearch version 5+. The tool may be compatible with earlier versions of Elasticsearch, but our version detection method may not work for all ES cluster topologies
5.0.0 of Elasticdump contains a breaking change for the s3 transport. s3Bucket and s3RecordKey params are no longer supported please use s3urls instead
6.1.0 and higher of Elasticdump contains a change to the upload/dump process. This change allows for overlapping promise processing. The benefit of which is improved performance due increased parallel processing, but a side-effect exists where-by records (data-set) aren't processed in a sequential order (the ordering is no longer guaranteed)
6.67.0 and higher of Elasticdump will quit if the node version does not match the minimum requirement needed (v10.0.0)
6.76.0 and higher of Elasticdump added support for OpenSearch (forked from Elasticsearch 7.10.2)
(local)
npm install elasticdump
./bin/elasticdump
(global)
npm install elasticdump -g
elasticdump
Elasticdump works by sending an
input to an
output. Both can be either an elasticsearch URL or a File.
Elasticsearch:
{protocol}://{host}:{port}/{index}
http://127.0.0.1:9200/my_index
File:
{FilePath}
/Users/evantahler/Desktop/dump.json
Stdio:
$
You can then do things like:
# Copy an index from production to staging with analyzer and mapping:
elasticdump \
--input=http://production.es.com:9200/my_index \
--output=http://staging.es.com:9200/my_index \
--type=analyzer
elasticdump \
--input=http://production.es.com:9200/my_index \
--output=http://staging.es.com:9200/my_index \
--type=mapping
elasticdump \
--input=http://production.es.com:9200/my_index \
--output=http://staging.es.com:9200/my_index \
--type=data
# Backup index data to a file:
elasticdump \
--input=http://production.es.com:9200/my_index \
--output=/data/my_index_mapping.json \
--type=mapping
elasticdump \
--input=http://production.es.com:9200/my_index \
--output=/data/my_index.json \
--type=data
# Backup and index to a gzip using stdout:
elasticdump \
--input=http://production.es.com:9200/my_index \
--output=$ \
| gzip > /data/my_index.json.gz
# Backup the results of a query to a file
elasticdump \
--input=http://production.es.com:9200/my_index \
--output=query.json \
--searchBody="{\"query\":{\"term\":{\"username\": \"admin\"}}}"
# Specify searchBody from a file
elasticdump \
--input=http://production.es.com:9200/my_index \
--output=query.json \
--searchBody=@/data/searchbody.json
# Copy a single shard data:
elasticdump \
--input=http://es.com:9200/api \
--output=http://es.com:9200/api2 \
--input-params="{\"preference\":\"_shards:0\"}"
# Backup aliases to a file
elasticdump \
--input=http://es.com:9200/index-name/alias-filter \
--output=alias.json \
--type=alias
# Import aliases into ES
elasticdump \
--input=./alias.json \
--output=http://es.com:9200 \
--type=alias
# Backup templates to a file
elasticdump \
--input=http://es.com:9200/template-filter \
--output=templates.json \
--type=template
# Import templates into ES
elasticdump \
--input=./templates.json \
--output=http://es.com:9200 \
--type=template
# Split files into multiple parts
elasticdump \
--input=http://production.es.com:9200/my_index \
--output=/data/my_index.json \
--fileSize=10mb
# Import data from S3 into ES (using s3urls)
elasticdump \
--s3AccessKeyId "${access_key_id}" \
--s3SecretAccessKey "${access_key_secret}" \
--input "s3://${bucket_name}/${file_name}.json" \
--output=http://production.es.com:9200/my_index
# Export ES data to S3 (using s3urls)
elasticdump \
--s3AccessKeyId "${access_key_id}" \
--s3SecretAccessKey "${access_key_secret}" \
--input=http://production.es.com:9200/my_index \
--output "s3://${bucket_name}/${file_name}.json"
# Import data from MINIO (s3 compatible) into ES (using s3urls)
elasticdump \
--s3AccessKeyId "${access_key_id}" \
--s3SecretAccessKey "${access_key_secret}" \
--input "s3://${bucket_name}/${file_name}.json" \
--output=http://production.es.com:9200/my_index
--s3ForcePathStyle true
--s3Endpoint https://production.minio.co
# Export ES data to MINIO (s3 compatible) (using s3urls)
elasticdump \
--s3AccessKeyId "${access_key_id}" \
--s3SecretAccessKey "${access_key_secret}" \
--input=http://production.es.com:9200/my_index \
--output "s3://${bucket_name}/${file_name}.json"
--s3ForcePathStyle true
--s3Endpoint https://production.minio.co
# Import data from CSV file into ES (using csvurls)
elasticdump \
# csv:// prefix must be included to allow parsing of csv files
# --input "csv://${file_path}.csv" \
--input "csv:///data/cars.csv"
--output=http://production.es.com:9200/my_index \
--csvSkipRows 1 # used to skip parsed rows (this does not include the headers row)
--csvDelimiter ";" # default csvDelimiter is ','
If Elasticsearch is not being served from the root directory the
--input-index and
--output-index are required. If they are not provided, the additional sub-directories will
be parsed for index and type.
Elasticsearch:
{protocol}://{host}:{port}/{sub}/{directory...}
http://127.0.0.1:9200/api/search
# Copy a single index from a elasticsearch:
elasticdump \
--input=http://es.com:9200/api/search \
--input-index=my_index \
--output=http://es.com:9200/api/search \
--output-index=my_index \
--type=mapping
# Copy a single type:
elasticdump \
--input=http://es.com:9200/api/search \
--input-index=my_index/my_type \
--output=http://es.com:9200/api/search \
--output-index=my_index \
--type=mapping
If you prefer using docker to use elasticdump, you can download this project from docker hub:
docker pull elasticdump/elasticsearch-dump
Then you can use it just by :
docker run --rm -ti elasticdump/elasticsearch-dump
-v <your dumps dir>:<your mount point> to your docker container
Example:
# Copy an index from production to staging with mappings:
docker run --rm -ti elasticdump/elasticsearch-dump \
--input=http://production.es.com:9200/my_index \
--output=http://staging.es.com:9200/my_index \
--type=mapping
docker run --rm -ti elasticdump/elasticsearch-dump \
--input=http://production.es.com:9200/my_index \
--output=http://staging.es.com:9200/my_index \
--type=data
# Backup index data to a file:
docker run --rm -ti -v /data:/tmp elasticdump/elasticsearch-dump \
--input=http://production.es.com:9200/my_index \
--output=/tmp/my_index_mapping.json \
--type=data
If you need to run using
localhost as your ES host:
docker run --net=host --rm -ti elasticdump/elasticsearch-dump \
--input=http://staging.es.com:9200/my_index \
--output=http://localhost:9200/my_index \
--type=data
The file format generated by this tool is line-delimited JSON files. The dump file itself is not valid JSON, but each line is. We do this so that dumpfiles can be streamed and appended without worrying about whole-file parser integrety.
For example, if you wanted to parse every line, you could do:
while read LINE; do jsonlint-py "${LINE}" ; done < dump.data.json
elasticdump: Import and export tools for elasticsearch
version: %%version%%
Usage: elasticdump --input SOURCE --output DESTINATION [OPTIONS]
--input
Source location (required)
--input-index
Source index and type
(default: all, example: index/type)
--output
Destination location (required)
--output-index
Destination index and type
(default: all, example: index/type)
--overwrite
Overwrite output file if it exists
(default: false)
--limit
How many objects to move in batch per operation
limit is approximate for file streams
(default: 100)
--size
How many objects to retrieve
(default: -1 -> no limit)
--concurrency
The maximum number of requests the can be made concurrently to a specified transport.
(default: 1)
--concurrencyInterval
The length of time in milliseconds in which up to <intervalCap> requests can be made
before the interval request count resets. Must be finite.
(default: 5000)
--intervalCap
The maximum number of transport requests that can be made within a given <concurrencyInterval>.
(default: 5)
--carryoverConcurrencyCount
If true, any incomplete requests from a <concurrencyInterval> will be carried over to
the next interval, effectively reducing the number of new requests that can be created
in that next interval. If false, up to <intervalCap> requests can be created in the
next interval regardless of the number of incomplete requests from the previous interval.
(default: true)
--throttleInterval
Delay in milliseconds between getting data from an inputTransport and sending it to an
outputTransport.
(default: 1)
--debug
Display the elasticsearch commands being used
(default: false)
--quiet
Suppress all messages except for errors
(default: false)
--type
What are we exporting?
(default: data, options: [settings, analyzer, data, mapping, policy, alias, template, component_template, index_template])
--filterSystemTemplates
Whether to remove metrics-*-* and logs-*-* system templates
(default: true])
--templateRegex
Regex used to filter templates before passing to the output transport
(default: ((metrics|logs|\\..+)(-.+)?)
--delete
Delete documents one-by-one from the input as they are
moved. Will not delete the source index
(default: false)
--searchBody
Preform a partial extract based on search results
when ES is the input, default values are
if ES > 5
`'{"query": { "match_all": {} }, "stored_fields": ["*"], "_source": true }'`
else
`'{"query": { "match_all": {} }, "fields": ["*"], "_source": true }'`
[As of 6.68.0] If the searchBody is preceded by a @ symbol, elasticdump will perform a file lookup
in the location specified. NB: File must contain valid JSON
--searchWithTemplate
Enable to use Search Template when using --searchBody
If using Search Template then searchBody has to consist of "id" field and "params" objects
If "size" field is defined within Search Template, it will be overridden by --size parameter
See https://www.elastic.co/guide/en/elasticsearch/reference/current/search-template.html for
further information
(default: false)
--headers
Add custom headers to Elastisearch requests (helpful when
your Elasticsearch instance sits behind a proxy)
(default: '{"User-Agent": "elasticdump"}')
Type/direction based headers are supported .i.e. input-headers/output-headers
(these will only be added based on the current flow type input/output)
--params
Add custom parameters to Elastisearch requests uri. Helpful when you for example
want to use elasticsearch preference
--input-params is a specific params extension that can be used when fetching data with the scroll api
--output-params is a specific params extension that can be used when indexing data with the bulk index api
NB : These were added to avoid param pollution problems which occur when an input param is used in an output source
(default: null)
--sourceOnly
Output only the json contained within the document _source
Normal: {"_index":"","_type":"","_id":"", "_source":{SOURCE}}
sourceOnly: {SOURCE}
(default: false)
--ignore-errors
Will continue the read/write loop on write error
(default: false)
--scrollId
The last scroll Id returned from elasticsearch.
This will allow dumps to be resumed used the last scroll Id &
`scrollTime` has not expired.
--scrollTime
Time the nodes will hold the requested search in order.
(default: 10m)
--scroll-with-post
Use a HTTP POST method to perform scrolling instead of the default GET
(default: false)
--maxSockets
How many simultaneous HTTP requests can we process make?
(default:
5 [node <= v0.10.x] /
Infinity [node >= v0.11.x] )
--timeout
Integer containing the number of milliseconds to wait for
a request to respond before aborting the request. Passed
directly to the request library. Mostly used when you don't
care too much if you lose some data when importing
but rather have speed.
--offset
Integer containing the number of rows you wish to skip
ahead from the input transport. When importing a large
index, things can go wrong, be it connectivity, crashes,
someone forgets to `screen`, etc. This allows you
to start the dump again from the last known line written
(as logged by the `offset` in the output). Please be
advised that since no sorting is specified when the
dump is initially created, there's no real way to
guarantee that the skipped rows have already been
written/parsed. This is more of an option for when
you want to get most data as possible in the index
without concern for losing some rows in the process,
similar to the `timeout` option.
(default: 0)
--noRefresh
Disable input index refresh.
Positive:
1. Much increase index speed
2. Much less hardware requirements
Negative:
1. Recently added data may not be indexed
Recommended using with big data indexing,
where speed and system health in a higher priority
than recently added data.
--inputTransport
Provide a custom js file to use as the input transport
--outputTransport
Provide a custom js file to use as the output transport
--toLog
When using a custom outputTransport, should log lines
be appended to the output stream?
(default: true, except for `$`)
--transform
A method/function which can be called to modify documents
before writing to a destination. A global variable 'doc'
is available.
Example script for computing a new field 'f2' as doubled
value of field 'f1':
doc._source["f2"] = doc._source.f1 * 2;
May be used multiple times.
Additionally, transform may be performed by a module. See [Module Transform](#module-transform) below.
--awsChain
Use [standard](https://aws.amazon.com/blogs/security/a-new-and-standardized-way-to-manage-credentials-in-the-aws-sdks/) location and ordering for resolving credentials including environment variables, config files, EC2 and ECS metadata locations
_Recommended option for use with AWS_
Use [standard](https://aws.amazon.com/blogs/security/a-new-and-standardized-way-to-manage-credentials-in-the-aws-sdks/)
location and ordering for resolving credentials including environment variables,
config files, EC2 and ECS metadata locations _Recommended option for use with AWS_
--awsAccessKeyId
--awsSecretAccessKey
When using Amazon Elasticsearch Service protected by
AWS Identity and Access Management (IAM), provide
your Access Key ID and Secret Access Key.
--sessionToken can also be optionally provided if using temporary credentials
--awsIniFileProfile
Alternative to --awsAccessKeyId and --awsSecretAccessKey,
loads credentials from a specified profile in aws ini file.
For greater flexibility, consider using --awsChain
and setting AWS_PROFILE and AWS_CONFIG_FILE
environment variables to override defaults if needed
--awsIniFileName
Override the default aws ini file name when using --awsIniFileProfile
Filename is relative to ~/.aws/
(default: config)
--awsService
Sets the AWS service that the signature will be generated for
(default: calculated from hostname or host)
--awsRegion
Sets the AWS region that the signature will be generated for
(default: calculated from hostname or host)
--awsUrlRegex
Overrides the default regular expression that is used to validate AWS urls that should be signed
(default: ^https?:\/\/.*\.amazonaws\.com.*$)
--support-big-int
Support big integer numbers
--big-int-fields
Sepcifies a comma-seperated list of fields that should be checked for big-int support
(default '')
--retryAttempts
Integer indicating the number of times a request should be automatically re-attempted before failing
when a connection fails with one of the following errors `ECONNRESET`, `ENOTFOUND`, `ESOCKETTIMEDOUT`,
ETIMEDOUT`, `ECONNREFUSED`, `EHOSTUNREACH`, `EPIPE`, `EAI_AGAIN`
(default: 0)
--retryDelay
Integer indicating the back-off/break period between retry attempts (milliseconds)
(default : 5000)
--parseExtraFields
Comma-separated list of meta-fields to be parsed
--maxRows
supports file splitting. Files are split by the number of rows specified
--fileSize
supports file splitting. This value must be a string supported by the **bytes** module.
The following abbreviations must be used to signify size in terms of units
b for bytes
kb for kilobytes
mb for megabytes
gb for gigabytes
tb for terabytes
e.g. 10mb / 1gb / 1tb
Partitioning helps to alleviate overflow/out of memory exceptions by efficiently segmenting files
into smaller chunks that then be merged if needs be.
--fsCompress
gzip data before sending output to file.
On import the command is used to inflate a gzipped file
--s3AccessKeyId
AWS access key ID
--s3SecretAccessKey
AWS secret access key
--s3Region
AWS region
--s3Endpoint
AWS endpoint can be used for AWS compatible backends such as
OpenStack Swift and OpenStack Ceph
--s3SSLEnabled
Use SSL to connect to AWS [default true]
--s3ForcePathStyle Force path style URLs for S3 objects [default false]
--s3Compress
gzip data before sending to s3
--s3ServerSideEncryption
Enables encrypted uploads
--s3SSEKMSKeyId
KMS Id to be used with aws:kms uploads
--s3ACL
S3 ACL: private | public-read | public-read-write | authenticated-read | aws-exec-read |
bucket-owner-read | bucket-owner-full-control [default private]
--s3StorageClass
Set the Storage Class used for s3
(default: STANDARD)
--s3Options
Set all s3 parameters shown here https://docs.aws.amazon.com/AWSJavaScriptSDK/latest/AWS/S3.html#createMultipartUpload-property
A escaped JSON string or file can be supplied. File location must be prefixed with the @ symbol
(default: null)
--s3Configs
Set all s3 constructor configurations
A escaped JSON string or file can be supplied. File location must be prefixed with the @ symbol
(default: null)
--retryDelayBase
The base number of milliseconds to use in the exponential backoff for operation retries. (s3)
--customBackoff
Activate custom customBackoff function. (s3)
--tlsAuth
Enable TLS X509 client authentication
--cert, --input-cert, --output-cert
Client certificate file. Use --cert if source and destination are identical.
Otherwise, use the one prefixed with --input or --output as needed.
--key, --input-key, --output-key
Private key file. Use --key if source and destination are identical.
Otherwise, use the one prefixed with --input or --output as needed.
--pass, --input-pass, --output-pass
Pass phrase for the private key. Use --pass if source and destination are identical.
Otherwise, use the one prefixed with --input or --output as needed.
--ca, --input-ca, --output-ca
CA certificate. Use --ca if source and destination are identical.
Otherwise, use the one prefixed with --input or --output as needed.
--inputSocksProxy, --outputSocksProxy
Socks5 host address
--inputSocksPort, --outputSocksPort
Socks5 host port
--handleVersion
Tells elastisearch transport to handle the `_version` field if present in the dataset
(default : false)
--versionType
Elasticsearch versioning types. Should be `internal`, `external`, `external_gte`, `force`.
NB : Type validation is handled by the bulk endpoint and not by elasticsearch-dump
--csvDelimiter
The delimiter that will separate columns.
(default : ',')
--csvFirstRowAsHeaders
If set to true the first row will be treated as the headers.
(default : true)
--csvRenameHeaders
If you want the first line of the file to be removed and replaced by the one provided in the `csvCustomHeaders` option
(default : true)
--csvCustomHeaders A comma-seperated listed of values that will be used as headers for your data. This param must
be used in conjunction with `csvRenameHeaders`
(default : null)
--csvWriteHeaders Determines if headers should be written to the csv file.
(default : true)
--csvIgnoreEmpty
Set to true to ignore empty rows.
(default : false)
--csvSkipLines
If number is > 0 the specified number of lines will be skipped.
(default : 0)
--csvSkipRows
If number is > 0 then the specified number of parsed rows will be skipped
NB: (If the first row is treated as headers, they aren't a part of the count)
(default : 0)
--csvMaxRows
If number is > 0 then only the specified number of rows will be parsed.(e.g. 100 would return the first 100 rows of data)
(default : 0)
--csvTrim
Set to true to trim all white space from columns.
(default : false)
--csvRTrim
Set to true to right trim all columns.
(default : false)
--csvLTrim
Set to true to left trim all columns.
(default : false)
--csvHandleNestedData
Set to true to handle nested JSON/CSV data.
NB : This is a very optioninated implementaton !
(default : false)
--csvIdColumn
Name of the column to extract the record identifier (id) from
When exporting to CSV this column can be used to override the default id (@id) column name
(default : null)
--csvIndexColumn
Name of the column to extract the record index from
When exporting to CSV this column can be used to override the default index (@index) column name
(default : null)
--csvTypeColumn
Name of the column to extract the record type from
When exporting to CSV this column can be used to override the default type (@type) column name
(default : null)
--force-os-version
Forces the OpenSearch version used by elasticsearch-dump.
(default: 7.10.2)
--help
This page
Elasticsearch provides a scroll API to fetch all documents of an index starting from (and keeping) a consistent snapshot in time, which we use under the hood. This method is safe to use for large exports since it will maintain the result set in cache for the given period of time.
NOTE: only works for
--output
Set the environment
NODE_TLS_REJECT_UNAUTHORIZED=0 before running elasticdump
# An alternative method of passing environment variables before execution
# NB : This only works with linux shells
NODE_TLS_REJECT_UNAUTHORIZED=0 elasticdump --input="https://localhost:9200" --output myfile
This package also ships with a second binary,
multielasticdump. This is a wrapper for the normal elasticdump binary, which provides a limited option set, but will run elasticdump in parallel across many indexes at once. It runs a process which forks into
n (default your running host's # of CPUs) subprocesses running elasticdump.
The limited option set includes:
parallel:
os.cpus(),
match:
'^.*$',
order:
'asc',
input:
null,
output:
null,
scrollTime:
'10m',
timeout:
null,
limit:
100,
offset:
0,
size:
-1,
direction:
dump,
ignoreType: ``
includeType: ``
prefix:
'''
suffix:
''
interval:
1000
searchbody:
null
transform:
null
support-big-int:
false
big-int-fields: ``
ignoreChildError:
false
If the
--direction is
dump, which is the default,
--input MUST be a URL for the base location of an ElasticSearch server (i.e.
http://localhost:9200) and
--output MUST be a directory. Each index that does match will have a data, mapping, and analyzer file created.
For loading files that you have dumped from multi-elasticsearch,
--direction should be set to
load,
--input MUST be a directory of a multielasticsearch dump and
--output MUST be a Elasticsearch server URL.
--parallel is how many forks should be run simultaneously and
--match is used to filter which indexes should be dumped/loaded (regex).
--ignoreType allows a type to be ignored from the dump/load. Six options are supported.
data,mapping,analyzer,alias,settings,template. Multi-type support is available, when used each type must be comma(,)-separated
and
interval allows control over the interval for spawning a dump/load for a new index. For small indices this can be set to
0 to reduce delays and optimize performance
i.e analyzer,alias types are ignored by default
--includeType allows a type to be included in the dump/load. Six options are supported -
data,mapping,analyzer,alias,settings,template.
ignoreChildError allows multi-elasticdump to continue if a child throws an error.
New options,
--suffix allows you to add a suffix to the index name being created e.g.
es6-${index} and
--prefix allows you to add a prefix to the index name e.g.
${index}-backup-2018-03-13.
--order accepts
asc or
desc and allows the indexes/aliases to be sorted before processing is performed
# backup ES indices & all their type to the es_backup folder
multielasticdump \
--direction=dump \
--match='^.*$' \
--input=http://production.es.com:9200 \
--output=/tmp/es_backup
# Only backup ES indices ending with a prefix of `-index` (match regex).
# Only the indices data will be backed up. All other types are ignored.
# NB: analyzer & alias types are ignored by default
multielasticdump \
--direction=dump \
--match='^.*-index$'\
--input=http://production.es.com:9200 \
--ignoreType='mapping,settings,template' \
--output=/tmp/es_backup
When specifying the
transform option, prefix the value with
@ (a curl convention) to load the top-level function which is called with the document and the parsed arguments to the module.
Uses a pseudo-URL format to specify arguments to the module as follows. Given:
elasticdump --transform='@./transforms/my-transform?param1=value¶m2=another-value'
with a module at
./transforms/my-transform.js with the following:
module.exports = function (doc, options) {
// do something to doc
};
will load module
./transforms/my-transform.js', and execute the function with doc
andoptions
={"param1": "value", "param2": "another-value"}`.
An example transform for anonymizing data on-the-fly can be found in the
transforms folder.
Elasticdump is capable of reading/writing nested data, but in a _opinionated way. This is to reduce complexity while parsing/saving CSVs The format flattens all nesting to a single level (an example of this is shown below)
{
"elasticdump": {
"version": "6.51.0",
"formats": ["json", "csv"]
},
"contributors": [{
"name": "ferron",
"id": 3
}],
"year": 112
}
Output format
{
"elasticdump": "{\"version\":\"6.51.0\",\"formats\":[\"json\",\"csv\"]}",
"contributors": "{\"contributors\":[{\"name\":\"ferron\",\"id\":3}]}",
"year": 2020
}
Notice that the data is flattened to 1 level. Object keys are used for headers and values as row data.
This might not work with existing nested data formats, but that's the format that was chosen for
elasticdump
because of its simplicity. This detection is disabled by default, to enable use the
--csvHandleNestedData flag
--input="http://localhost:9200/index") or a type of object from that index (
--input="http://localhost:9200/index/type"). This requires ElasticSearch 1.2.0 or higher
--input="http://localhost:9200/sub/directory --input-index=index/type").Using
--input-index=/ will include all indices and types.
put method to write objects. This means new objects will be created and old objects with the same ID be updated
file transport will not overwrite any existing files by default, it will throw an exception if the file already exists. You can make use of
--overwrite instead.
--input=http://name:password@production.es.com:9200/my_index
--output=$), you can also request a more human-readable output with
--format=human
--output=$), all logging output will be suppressed
offset parameter is no longer allowed in the scrollContext
template property for
_template. All templates prior to ES 6.0 has to be upgraded to use
index_patterns
type property. All templates prior to ES 6.0 has to be upgraded to remove the type property
Inspired by https://github.com/crate/elasticsearch-inout-plugin and https://github.com/jprante/elasticsearch-knapsack