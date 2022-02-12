openbase logo
Readme

elasticdump

Tools for moving and saving indices.

picture

Nodei stats
DockerHub Badge DockerHub Badge

Build Status Downloads

Version Warnings!

  • Version 1.0.0 of Elasticdump changes the format of the files created by the dump. Files created with version 0.x.x of this tool are likely not to work with versions going forward. To learn more about the breaking changes, vist the release notes for version 1.0.0. If you recive an "out of memory" error, this is probably or most likely the cause.
  • Version 2.0.0 of Elasticdump removes the bulk options. These options were buggy, and differ between versions of Elasticsearch. If you need to export multiple indexes, look for the multielasticdump section of the tool.
  • Version 2.1.0 of Elasticdump moves from using scan/scroll (ES 1.x) to just scan (ES 2.x). This is a backwards-compatible change within Elasticsearch, but performance may suffer on Elasticsearch versions prior to 2.x.
  • Version 3.0.0 of Elasticdump has the default queries updated to only work for ElasticSearch version 5+. The tool may be compatible with earlier versions of Elasticsearch, but our version detection method may not work for all ES cluster topologies
  • Version 5.0.0 of Elasticdump contains a breaking change for the s3 transport. s3Bucket and s3RecordKey params are no longer supported please use s3urls instead
  • Version 6.1.0 and higher of Elasticdump contains a change to the upload/dump process. This change allows for overlapping promise processing. The benefit of which is improved performance due increased parallel processing, but a side-effect exists where-by records (data-set) aren't processed in a sequential order (the ordering is no longer guaranteed)
  • Version 6.67.0 and higher of Elasticdump will quit if the node version does not match the minimum requirement needed (v10.0.0)
  • Version 6.76.0 and higher of Elasticdump added support for OpenSearch (forked from Elasticsearch 7.10.2)

Installing

(local)

npm install elasticdump
./bin/elasticdump

(global)

npm install elasticdump -g
elasticdump

Use

Standard Install

Elasticdump works by sending an input to an output. Both can be either an elasticsearch URL or a File.

Elasticsearch:

  • format: {protocol}://{host}:{port}/{index}
  • example: http://127.0.0.1:9200/my_index

File:

  • format: {FilePath}
  • example: /Users/evantahler/Desktop/dump.json

Stdio:

  • format: stdin / stdout
  • format: $

You can then do things like:

# Copy an index from production to staging with analyzer and mapping:
elasticdump \
  --input=http://production.es.com:9200/my_index \
  --output=http://staging.es.com:9200/my_index \
  --type=analyzer
elasticdump \
  --input=http://production.es.com:9200/my_index \
  --output=http://staging.es.com:9200/my_index \
  --type=mapping
elasticdump \
  --input=http://production.es.com:9200/my_index \
  --output=http://staging.es.com:9200/my_index \
  --type=data

# Backup index data to a file:
elasticdump \
  --input=http://production.es.com:9200/my_index \
  --output=/data/my_index_mapping.json \
  --type=mapping
elasticdump \
  --input=http://production.es.com:9200/my_index \
  --output=/data/my_index.json \
  --type=data

# Backup and index to a gzip using stdout:
elasticdump \
  --input=http://production.es.com:9200/my_index \
  --output=$ \
  | gzip > /data/my_index.json.gz

# Backup the results of a query to a file
elasticdump \
  --input=http://production.es.com:9200/my_index \
  --output=query.json \
  --searchBody="{\"query\":{\"term\":{\"username\": \"admin\"}}}"
  
# Specify searchBody from a file
elasticdump \
  --input=http://production.es.com:9200/my_index \
  --output=query.json \
  --searchBody=@/data/searchbody.json  

# Copy a single shard data:
elasticdump \
  --input=http://es.com:9200/api \
  --output=http://es.com:9200/api2 \
  --input-params="{\"preference\":\"_shards:0\"}"

# Backup aliases to a file
elasticdump \
  --input=http://es.com:9200/index-name/alias-filter \
  --output=alias.json \
  --type=alias

# Import aliases into ES
elasticdump \
  --input=./alias.json \
  --output=http://es.com:9200 \
  --type=alias

# Backup templates to a file
elasticdump \
  --input=http://es.com:9200/template-filter \
  --output=templates.json \
  --type=template

# Import templates into ES
elasticdump \
  --input=./templates.json \
  --output=http://es.com:9200 \
  --type=template

# Split files into multiple parts
elasticdump \
  --input=http://production.es.com:9200/my_index \
  --output=/data/my_index.json \
  --fileSize=10mb

# Import data from S3 into ES (using s3urls)
elasticdump \
  --s3AccessKeyId "${access_key_id}" \
  --s3SecretAccessKey "${access_key_secret}" \
  --input "s3://${bucket_name}/${file_name}.json" \
  --output=http://production.es.com:9200/my_index

# Export ES data to S3 (using s3urls)
elasticdump \
  --s3AccessKeyId "${access_key_id}" \
  --s3SecretAccessKey "${access_key_secret}" \
  --input=http://production.es.com:9200/my_index \
  --output "s3://${bucket_name}/${file_name}.json"

# Import data from MINIO (s3 compatible) into ES (using s3urls)
elasticdump \
  --s3AccessKeyId "${access_key_id}" \
  --s3SecretAccessKey "${access_key_secret}" \
  --input "s3://${bucket_name}/${file_name}.json" \
  --output=http://production.es.com:9200/my_index
  --s3ForcePathStyle true
  --s3Endpoint https://production.minio.co

# Export ES data to MINIO (s3 compatible) (using s3urls)
elasticdump \
  --s3AccessKeyId "${access_key_id}" \
  --s3SecretAccessKey "${access_key_secret}" \
  --input=http://production.es.com:9200/my_index \
  --output "s3://${bucket_name}/${file_name}.json"
  --s3ForcePathStyle true
  --s3Endpoint https://production.minio.co

# Import data from CSV file into ES (using csvurls)
elasticdump \
  # csv:// prefix must be included to allow parsing of csv files
  # --input "csv://${file_path}.csv" \
  --input "csv:///data/cars.csv"
  --output=http://production.es.com:9200/my_index \
  --csvSkipRows 1    # used to skip parsed rows (this does not include the headers row)
  --csvDelimiter ";" # default csvDelimiter is ','

Non-Standard Install

If Elasticsearch is not being served from the root directory the --input-index and --output-index are required. If they are not provided, the additional sub-directories will be parsed for index and type.

Elasticsearch:

  • format: {protocol}://{host}:{port}/{sub}/{directory...}
  • example: http://127.0.0.1:9200/api/search
# Copy a single index from a elasticsearch:
elasticdump \
  --input=http://es.com:9200/api/search \
  --input-index=my_index \
  --output=http://es.com:9200/api/search \
  --output-index=my_index \
  --type=mapping

# Copy a single type:
elasticdump \
  --input=http://es.com:9200/api/search \
  --input-index=my_index/my_type \
  --output=http://es.com:9200/api/search \
  --output-index=my_index \
  --type=mapping

Docker install

If you prefer using docker to use elasticdump, you can download this project from docker hub:

docker pull elasticdump/elasticsearch-dump

Then you can use it just by :

  • using docker run --rm -ti elasticdump/elasticsearch-dump
  • you'll need to mount your file storage dir -v <your dumps dir>:<your mount point> to your docker container

Example:

# Copy an index from production to staging with mappings:
docker run --rm -ti elasticdump/elasticsearch-dump \
  --input=http://production.es.com:9200/my_index \
  --output=http://staging.es.com:9200/my_index \
  --type=mapping
docker run --rm -ti elasticdump/elasticsearch-dump \
  --input=http://production.es.com:9200/my_index \
  --output=http://staging.es.com:9200/my_index \
  --type=data

# Backup index data to a file:
docker run --rm -ti -v /data:/tmp elasticdump/elasticsearch-dump \
  --input=http://production.es.com:9200/my_index \
  --output=/tmp/my_index_mapping.json \
  --type=data

If you need to run using localhost as your ES host:

docker run --net=host --rm -ti elasticdump/elasticsearch-dump \
  --input=http://staging.es.com:9200/my_index \
  --output=http://localhost:9200/my_index \
  --type=data

Dump Format

The file format generated by this tool is line-delimited JSON files. The dump file itself is not valid JSON, but each line is. We do this so that dumpfiles can be streamed and appended without worrying about whole-file parser integrety.

For example, if you wanted to parse every line, you could do:

while read LINE; do jsonlint-py "${LINE}" ; done < dump.data.json

Options

elasticdump: Import and export tools for elasticsearch
version: %%version%%

Usage: elasticdump --input SOURCE --output DESTINATION [OPTIONS]

--input
                    Source location (required)
--input-index
                    Source index and type
                    (default: all, example: index/type)
--output
                    Destination location (required)
--output-index
                    Destination index and type
                    (default: all, example: index/type)
--overwrite
                    Overwrite output file if it exists
                    (default: false)                    
--limit
                    How many objects to move in batch per operation
                    limit is approximate for file streams
                    (default: 100)
--size
                    How many objects to retrieve
                    (default: -1 -> no limit)
--concurrency
                    The maximum number of requests the can be made concurrently to a specified transport.
                    (default: 1)       
--concurrencyInterval
                    The length of time in milliseconds in which up to <intervalCap> requests can be made
                    before the interval request count resets. Must be finite.
                    (default: 5000)       
--intervalCap
                    The maximum number of transport requests that can be made within a given <concurrencyInterval>.
                    (default: 5)
--carryoverConcurrencyCount
                    If true, any incomplete requests from a <concurrencyInterval> will be carried over to
                    the next interval, effectively reducing the number of new requests that can be created
                    in that next interval.  If false, up to <intervalCap> requests can be created in the
                    next interval regardless of the number of incomplete requests from the previous interval.
                    (default: true)                                                                                       
--throttleInterval
                    Delay in milliseconds between getting data from an inputTransport and sending it to an
                    outputTransport.
                     (default: 1)
--debug
                    Display the elasticsearch commands being used
                    (default: false)
--quiet
                    Suppress all messages except for errors
                    (default: false)
--type
                    What are we exporting?
                    (default: data, options: [settings, analyzer, data, mapping, policy, alias, template, component_template, index_template])
--filterSystemTemplates
                    Whether to remove metrics-*-* and logs-*-* system templates 
                    (default: true])
--templateRegex
                    Regex used to filter templates before passing to the output transport 
                    (default: ((metrics|logs|\\..+)(-.+)?)
--delete
                    Delete documents one-by-one from the input as they are
                    moved.  Will not delete the source index
                    (default: false)
--searchBody
                    Preform a partial extract based on search results
                    when ES is the input, default values are
                      if ES > 5
                        `'{"query": { "match_all": {} }, "stored_fields": ["*"], "_source": true }'`
                      else
                        `'{"query": { "match_all": {} }, "fields": ["*"], "_source": true }'`
                    [As of 6.68.0] If the searchBody is preceded by a @ symbol, elasticdump will perform a file lookup
                    in the location specified. NB: File must contain valid JSON
--searchWithTemplate
                    Enable to use Search Template when using --searchBody
                    If using Search Template then searchBody has to consist of "id" field and "params" objects
                    If "size" field is defined within Search Template, it will be overridden by --size parameter
                    See https://www.elastic.co/guide/en/elasticsearch/reference/current/search-template.html for 
                    further information
                    (default: false)
--headers
                    Add custom headers to Elastisearch requests (helpful when
                    your Elasticsearch instance sits behind a proxy)
                    (default: '{"User-Agent": "elasticdump"}')
                    Type/direction based headers are supported .i.e. input-headers/output-headers 
                    (these will only be added based on the current flow type input/output)
--params
                    Add custom parameters to Elastisearch requests uri. Helpful when you for example
                    want to use elasticsearch preference
                    
                    --input-params is a specific params extension that can be used when fetching data with the scroll api
                    --output-params is a specific params extension that can be used when indexing data with the bulk index api
                    NB : These were added to avoid param pollution problems which occur when an input param is used in an output source
                    (default: null)
--sourceOnly
                    Output only the json contained within the document _source
                    Normal: {"_index":"","_type":"","_id":"", "_source":{SOURCE}}
                    sourceOnly: {SOURCE}
                    (default: false)
--ignore-errors
                    Will continue the read/write loop on write error
                    (default: false)
--scrollId
                    The last scroll Id returned from elasticsearch. 
                    This will allow dumps to be resumed used the last scroll Id &
                    `scrollTime` has not expired.
--scrollTime
                    Time the nodes will hold the requested search in order.
                    (default: 10m)
                    
--scroll-with-post
                    Use a HTTP POST method to perform scrolling instead of the default GET
                    (default: false)
                    
--maxSockets
                    How many simultaneous HTTP requests can we process make?
                    (default:
                      5 [node <= v0.10.x] /
                      Infinity [node >= v0.11.x] )
--timeout
                    Integer containing the number of milliseconds to wait for
                    a request to respond before aborting the request. Passed
                    directly to the request library. Mostly used when you don't
                    care too much if you lose some data when importing
                    but rather have speed.
--offset
                    Integer containing the number of rows you wish to skip
                    ahead from the input transport.  When importing a large
                    index, things can go wrong, be it connectivity, crashes,
                    someone forgets to `screen`, etc.  This allows you
                    to start the dump again from the last known line written
                    (as logged by the `offset` in the output).  Please be
                    advised that since no sorting is specified when the
                    dump is initially created, there's no real way to
                    guarantee that the skipped rows have already been
                    written/parsed.  This is more of an option for when
                    you want to get most data as possible in the index
                    without concern for losing some rows in the process,
                    similar to the `timeout` option.
                    (default: 0)
--noRefresh
                    Disable input index refresh.
                    Positive:
                      1. Much increase index speed
                      2. Much less hardware requirements
                    Negative:
                      1. Recently added data may not be indexed
                    Recommended using with big data indexing,
                    where speed and system health in a higher priority
                    than recently added data.
--inputTransport
                    Provide a custom js file to use as the input transport
--outputTransport
                    Provide a custom js file to use as the output transport
--toLog
                    When using a custom outputTransport, should log lines
                    be appended to the output stream?
                    (default: true, except for `$`)
--transform
                    A method/function which can be called to modify documents
                    before writing to a destination. A global variable 'doc'
                    is available.
                    Example script for computing a new field 'f2' as doubled
                    value of field 'f1':
                        doc._source["f2"] = doc._source.f1 * 2;
                    May be used multiple times.
                    Additionally, transform may be performed by a module. See [Module Transform](#module-transform) below.
--awsChain
                    Use [standard](https://aws.amazon.com/blogs/security/a-new-and-standardized-way-to-manage-credentials-in-the-aws-sdks/) location and ordering for resolving credentials including environment variables, config files, EC2 and ECS metadata locations
                    _Recommended option for use with AWS_
                    Use [standard](https://aws.amazon.com/blogs/security/a-new-and-standardized-way-to-manage-credentials-in-the-aws-sdks/) 
                    location and ordering for resolving credentials including environment variables, 
                    config files, EC2 and ECS metadata locations _Recommended option for use with AWS_
--awsAccessKeyId
--awsSecretAccessKey
                    When using Amazon Elasticsearch Service protected by
                    AWS Identity and Access Management (IAM), provide
                    your Access Key ID and Secret Access Key.
                    --sessionToken can also be optionally provided if using temporary credentials
--awsIniFileProfile
                    Alternative to --awsAccessKeyId and --awsSecretAccessKey,
                    loads credentials from a specified profile in aws ini file.
                    For greater flexibility, consider using --awsChain
                    and setting AWS_PROFILE and AWS_CONFIG_FILE
                    environment variables to override defaults if needed
--awsIniFileName
                    Override the default aws ini file name when using --awsIniFileProfile
                    Filename is relative to ~/.aws/
                    (default: config)
--awsService
                    Sets the AWS service that the signature will be generated for
                    (default: calculated from hostname or host)
--awsRegion
                    Sets the AWS region that the signature will be generated for
                    (default: calculated from hostname or host)
--awsUrlRegex
                    Overrides the default regular expression that is used to validate AWS urls that should be signed
                    (default: ^https?:\/\/.*\.amazonaws\.com.*$)
--support-big-int   
                    Support big integer numbers
--big-int-fields   
                    Sepcifies a comma-seperated list of fields that should be checked for big-int support
                    (default '')
--retryAttempts  
                    Integer indicating the number of times a request should be automatically re-attempted before failing
                    when a connection fails with one of the following errors `ECONNRESET`, `ENOTFOUND`, `ESOCKETTIMEDOUT`,
                    ETIMEDOUT`, `ECONNREFUSED`, `EHOSTUNREACH`, `EPIPE`, `EAI_AGAIN`
                    (default: 0)
                    
--retryDelay   
                    Integer indicating the back-off/break period between retry attempts (milliseconds)
                    (default : 5000)            
--parseExtraFields
                    Comma-separated list of meta-fields to be parsed  
--maxRows
                    supports file splitting.  Files are split by the number of rows specified
--fileSize
                    supports file splitting.  This value must be a string supported by the **bytes** module.     
                    The following abbreviations must be used to signify size in terms of units         
                    b for bytes
                    kb for kilobytes
                    mb for megabytes
                    gb for gigabytes
                    tb for terabytes
                    
                    e.g. 10mb / 1gb / 1tb
                    Partitioning helps to alleviate overflow/out of memory exceptions by efficiently segmenting files
                    into smaller chunks that then be merged if needs be.
--fsCompress
                    gzip data before sending output to file.
                    On import the command is used to inflate a gzipped file
--s3AccessKeyId
                    AWS access key ID
--s3SecretAccessKey
                    AWS secret access key
--s3Region
                    AWS region
--s3Endpoint        
                    AWS endpoint can be used for AWS compatible backends such as
                    OpenStack Swift and OpenStack Ceph
--s3SSLEnabled      
                    Use SSL to connect to AWS [default true]
                    
--s3ForcePathStyle  Force path style URLs for S3 objects [default false]
                    
--s3Compress
                    gzip data before sending to s3  
--s3ServerSideEncryption
                    Enables encrypted uploads
--s3SSEKMSKeyId
                    KMS Id to be used with aws:kms uploads                    
--s3ACL
                    S3 ACL: private | public-read | public-read-write | authenticated-read | aws-exec-read |
                    bucket-owner-read | bucket-owner-full-control [default private]
--s3StorageClass
                    Set the Storage Class used for s3
                    (default: STANDARD)   
--s3Options
                    Set all s3 parameters shown here https://docs.aws.amazon.com/AWSJavaScriptSDK/latest/AWS/S3.html#createMultipartUpload-property
                    A escaped JSON string or file can be supplied. File location must be prefixed with the @ symbol
                    (default: null)
--s3Configs
                    Set all s3 constructor configurations
                    A escaped JSON string or file can be supplied. File location must be prefixed with the @ symbol
                    (default: null)
--retryDelayBase
                    The base number of milliseconds to use in the exponential backoff for operation retries. (s3)
--customBackoff
                    Activate custom customBackoff function. (s3)
--tlsAuth
                    Enable TLS X509 client authentication
--cert, --input-cert, --output-cert
                    Client certificate file. Use --cert if source and destination are identical.
                    Otherwise, use the one prefixed with --input or --output as needed.
--key, --input-key, --output-key
                    Private key file. Use --key if source and destination are identical.
                    Otherwise, use the one prefixed with --input or --output as needed.
--pass, --input-pass, --output-pass
                    Pass phrase for the private key. Use --pass if source and destination are identical.
                    Otherwise, use the one prefixed with --input or --output as needed.
--ca, --input-ca, --output-ca
                    CA certificate. Use --ca if source and destination are identical.
                    Otherwise, use the one prefixed with --input or --output as needed.
--inputSocksProxy, --outputSocksProxy
                    Socks5 host address
--inputSocksPort, --outputSocksPort
                    Socks5 host port
--handleVersion
                    Tells elastisearch transport to handle the `_version` field if present in the dataset
                    (default : false)
--versionType
                    Elasticsearch versioning types. Should be `internal`, `external`, `external_gte`, `force`.
                    NB : Type validation is handled by the bulk endpoint and not by elasticsearch-dump
--csvDelimiter        
                    The delimiter that will separate columns.
                    (default : ',')
--csvFirstRowAsHeaders        
                    If set to true the first row will be treated as the headers.
                    (default : true)
--csvRenameHeaders        
                    If you want the first line of the file to be removed and replaced by the one provided in the `csvCustomHeaders` option
                    (default : true)
--csvCustomHeaders  A comma-seperated listed of values that will be used as headers for your data. This param must
                    be used in conjunction with `csvRenameHeaders`
                    (default : null)
--csvWriteHeaders   Determines if headers should be written to the csv file.
                    (default : true)
--csvIgnoreEmpty        
                    Set to true to ignore empty rows. 
                    (default : false)
--csvSkipLines        
                    If number is > 0 the specified number of lines will be skipped.
                    (default : 0)
--csvSkipRows        
                    If number is > 0 then the specified number of parsed rows will be skipped
                    NB:  (If the first row is treated as headers, they aren't a part of the count)
                    (default : 0)
--csvMaxRows        
                    If number is > 0 then only the specified number of rows will be parsed.(e.g. 100 would return the first 100 rows of data)
                    (default : 0)
--csvTrim        
                    Set to true to trim all white space from columns.
                    (default : false)
--csvRTrim        
                    Set to true to right trim all columns.
                    (default : false)
--csvLTrim        
                    Set to true to left trim all columns.
                    (default : false)   
--csvHandleNestedData        
                    Set to true to handle nested JSON/CSV data. 
                    NB : This is a very optioninated implementaton !
                    (default : false)
--csvIdColumn        
                    Name of the column to extract the record identifier (id) from
                    When exporting to CSV this column can be used to override the default id (@id) column name
                    (default : null)   
--csvIndexColumn        
                    Name of the column to extract the record index from
                    When exporting to CSV this column can be used to override the default index (@index) column name
                    (default : null)
--csvTypeColumn        
                    Name of the column to extract the record type from
                    When exporting to CSV this column can be used to override the default type (@type) column name
                    (default : null)   
--force-os-version   
                    Forces the OpenSearch version used by elasticsearch-dump.
                    (default: 7.10.2)                       
--help
                    This page

Elasticsearch's Scroll API

Elasticsearch provides a scroll API to fetch all documents of an index starting from (and keeping) a consistent snapshot in time, which we use under the hood. This method is safe to use for large exports since it will maintain the result set in cache for the given period of time.

NOTE: only works for --output

Bypassing self-sign certificate errors

Set the environment NODE_TLS_REJECT_UNAUTHORIZED=0 before running elasticdump

# An alternative method of passing environment variables before execution
# NB : This only works with linux shells
NODE_TLS_REJECT_UNAUTHORIZED=0 elasticdump --input="https://localhost:9200" --output myfile

MultiElasticDump

This package also ships with a second binary, multielasticdump. This is a wrapper for the normal elasticdump binary, which provides a limited option set, but will run elasticdump in parallel across many indexes at once. It runs a process which forks into n (default your running host's # of CPUs) subprocesses running elasticdump.

The limited option set includes:

  • parallel: os.cpus(),
  • match: '^.*$',
  • order: 'asc',
  • input: null,
  • output: null,
  • scrollTime: '10m',
  • timeout: null,
  • limit: 100,
  • offset: 0,
  • size: -1,
  • direction: dump,
  • ignoreType: ``
  • includeType: ``
  • prefix: '''
  • suffix: ''
  • interval: 1000
  • searchbody: null
  • transform: null
  • support-big-int: false
  • big-int-fields: ``
  • ignoreChildError: false

If the --direction is dump, which is the default, --input MUST be a URL for the base location of an ElasticSearch server (i.e. http://localhost:9200) and --output MUST be a directory. Each index that does match will have a data, mapping, and analyzer file created.

For loading files that you have dumped from multi-elasticsearch, --direction should be set to load, --input MUST be a directory of a multielasticsearch dump and --output MUST be a Elasticsearch server URL.

--parallel is how many forks should be run simultaneously and --match is used to filter which indexes should be dumped/loaded (regex).

--ignoreType allows a type to be ignored from the dump/load. Six options are supported. data,mapping,analyzer,alias,settings,template. Multi-type support is available, when used each type must be comma(,)-separated and interval allows control over the interval for spawning a dump/load for a new index. For small indices this can be set to 0 to reduce delays and optimize performance i.e analyzer,alias types are ignored by default

--includeType allows a type to be included in the dump/load. Six options are supported - data,mapping,analyzer,alias,settings,template.

ignoreChildError allows multi-elasticdump to continue if a child throws an error.

New options, --suffix allows you to add a suffix to the index name being created e.g. es6-${index} and --prefix allows you to add a prefix to the index name e.g. ${index}-backup-2018-03-13. --order accepts asc or desc and allows the indexes/aliases to be sorted before processing is performed

Usage Examples


# backup ES indices & all their type to the es_backup folder
multielasticdump \
  --direction=dump \
  --match='^.*$' \
  --input=http://production.es.com:9200 \
  --output=/tmp/es_backup

# Only backup ES indices ending with a prefix of `-index` (match regex). 
# Only the indices data will be backed up. All other types are ignored.
# NB: analyzer & alias types are ignored by default
multielasticdump \
  --direction=dump \
  --match='^.*-index$'\
  --input=http://production.es.com:9200 \
  --ignoreType='mapping,settings,template' \
  --output=/tmp/es_backup

Module Transform

When specifying the transform option, prefix the value with @ (a curl convention) to load the top-level function which is called with the document and the parsed arguments to the module.

Uses a pseudo-URL format to specify arguments to the module as follows. Given:

elasticdump --transform='@./transforms/my-transform?param1=value&param2=another-value'

with a module at ./transforms/my-transform.js with the following:

module.exports = function (doc, options) {
    // do something to doc
};

will load module ./transforms/my-transform.js', and execute the function with docandoptions={"param1": "value", "param2": "another-value"}`.

An example transform for anonymizing data on-the-fly can be found in the transforms folder.

How Elasticdump handles Nested Data in CSV

Elasticdump is capable of reading/writing nested data, but in a _opinionated way. This is to reduce complexity while parsing/saving CSVs The format flattens all nesting to a single level (an example of this is shown below)

{
    "elasticdump": {
        "version": "6.51.0",
        "formats": ["json", "csv"]
    },
    "contributors": [{
        "name": "ferron",
        "id": 3
    }],
    "year": 112
}

Output format

{
    "elasticdump": "{\"version\":\"6.51.0\",\"formats\":[\"json\",\"csv\"]}",
    "contributors": "{\"contributors\":[{\"name\":\"ferron\",\"id\":3}]}",
    "year": 2020
}

Notice that the data is flattened to 1 level. Object keys are used for headers and values as row data. This might not work with existing nested data formats, but that's the format that was chosen for elasticdump because of its simplicity. This detection is disabled by default, to enable use the --csvHandleNestedData flag

Notes

  • This tool is likely to require Elasticsearch version 1.0.0 or higher
  • Elasticdump (and Elasticsearch in general) will create indices if they don't exist upon import
  • When exporting from elasticsearch, you can export an entire index (--input="http://localhost:9200/index") or a type of object from that index (--input="http://localhost:9200/index/type"). This requires ElasticSearch 1.2.0 or higher
  • If the path to our elasticsearch installation is in a sub-directory, the index and type must be provided with a separate argument (--input="http://localhost:9200/sub/directory --input-index=index/type").Using --input-index=/ will include all indices and types.
  • We can use the put method to write objects. This means new objects will be created and old objects with the same ID be updated
  • The file transport will not overwrite any existing files by default, it will throw an exception if the file already exists. You can make use of --overwrite instead.
  • If you need basic http auth, you can use it like this: --input=http://name:password@production.es.com:9200/my_index
  • If you choose a stdio output (--output=$), you can also request a more human-readable output with --format=human
  • If you choose a stdio output (--output=$), all logging output will be suppressed
  • If you are using Elasticsearch version 6.0.0 or higher the offset parameter is no longer allowed in the scrollContext
  • ES 6.x.x & higher no longer support the template property for _template. All templates prior to ES 6.0 has to be upgraded to use index_patterns
  • ES 7.x.x & higher no longer supports type property. All templates prior to ES 6.0 has to be upgraded to remove the type property
  • ES 5.x.x ignores offset (from) parameter in the search body. All records will be returned
  • ES 6.x.x from parameter can no longer be used in the search request body when initiating a scroll
  • Index templates has been deprecated and will be replaced by the composable templates introduced in Elasticsearch 7.8.
  • Ensure JSON in the searchBody properly escaped to avoid parsing issues : https://www.freeformatter.com/json-escape.html
  • Dropped support for Node.JS 8 in Elasticdump v6.32.0. Node.JS 10+ is now required.
  • Elasticdump v6.42.0 added support for CSV import/export using the fast-csv library
  • Elasticdump v6.68.0 added support for specifying a file containing the searchBody

Articles on Elasticdump

Inspired by https://github.com/crate/elasticsearch-inout-plugin and https://github.com/jprante/elasticsearch-knapsack

