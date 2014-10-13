A JavaScript implementation of the ElasticSearch DSL for use with the official elasticsearch javascript client.

Documentation

You can find the official documentation at the following locations:

You will also be able to find unofficial documentation and examples on on our blog and GitHub Gist pages here and here.

Examples

Search

See http://www.elasticsearch.org/guide/en/elasticsearch/client/javascript-api/current/api-reference.html#api-search.

client .search ({ index : 'myindex' , body : ejs.Request() .query(ejs.MatchQuery( 'title' , 'test' )) .facet(ejs.TermsFacet( 'tags' ).field( 'tags' )) }, function (error, response) { });

Suggest

See http://www.elasticsearch.org/guide/en/elasticsearch/client/javascript-api/current/api-reference.html#api-suggest

client .suggest ({ index : 'myindex' , body : ejs.TermSuggester( 'mysuggester' ) .text( 'tset' ) .field( 'title' ) }, function (error, response) { });

See http://www.elasticsearch.org/guide/en/elasticsearch/client/javascript-api/current/api-reference.html#api-msearch

client .msearch ({ body : [ {} ejs .Request () .query (ejs.MatchAllQuery()), { index : 'myindex' , type : 'mytype' }, ejs .Request () .query (ejs.QueryStringQuery( '"Test 1"' )) ] });

Contributing

In lieu of a formal styleguide, take care to maintain the existing coding style. Add unit tests for any new or changed functionality. Lint and test your code using grunt.

Also, please don't edit elastic.js and elastic.min.js files as they are generated via grunt. You'll find source code in the "src" subdirectory!

License

Copyright (c) 2012-2014 FullScale Labs, LLC Licensed under the MIT license.