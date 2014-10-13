openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

elastic.js-update

by fullscale
1.1.1 (see all)

A JavaScript implementation of the elasticsearch Query DSL

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

11

GitHub Stars

657

Maintenance

Last Commit

7yrs ago

Contributors

9

Package

Dependencies

2

License

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

elastic.js

A JavaScript implementation of the ElasticSearch DSL for use with the official elasticsearch javascript client.

Documentation

You can find the official documentation at the following locations:

You will also be able to find unofficial documentation and examples on on our blog and GitHub Gist pages here and here.

Examples

See http://www.elasticsearch.org/guide/en/elasticsearch/client/javascript-api/current/api-reference.html#api-search.

client.search({
  index: 'myindex',
  body: ejs.Request()
          .query(ejs.MatchQuery('title', 'test'))
          .facet(ejs.TermsFacet('tags').field('tags'))
}, function (error, response) {
  // handle response
});

Suggest

See http://www.elasticsearch.org/guide/en/elasticsearch/client/javascript-api/current/api-reference.html#api-suggest

client.suggest({
  index: 'myindex',
  body: ejs.TermSuggester('mysuggester')
          .text('tset')
          .field('title')
}, function (error, response) {
  // handle suggestion response
});

See http://www.elasticsearch.org/guide/en/elasticsearch/client/javascript-api/current/api-reference.html#api-msearch

client.msearch({
  body: [
    {}
    ejs.Request().query(ejs.MatchAllQuery()),
    { index: 'myindex', type: 'mytype' },
    ejs.Request().query(ejs.QueryStringQuery('"Test 1"'))
  ]
});

Contributing

In lieu of a formal styleguide, take care to maintain the existing coding style. Add unit tests for any new or changed functionality. Lint and test your code using grunt.

Also, please don't edit elastic.js and elastic.min.js files as they are generated via grunt. You'll find source code in the "src" subdirectory!

License

Copyright (c) 2012-2014 FullScale Labs, LLC Licensed under the MIT license.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial