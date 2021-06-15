ElasticAPMSourceMapPlugin

ElasticAPMSourceMapPlugin is a Webpack plugin that uploads sourcemaps generated by Webpack to a Elastic APM server.

Installation

Use npm:

$ npm install elastic-apm-sourcemap-webpack-plugin

Use yarn:

$ yarn add elastic-apm-sourcemap-webpack-plugin

Example

An example of webpack.config.js :

const ElasticAPMSourceMapPlugin = require ( 'elastic-apm-sourcemap-webpack-plugin' ).default; const path = require ( 'path' ); const PUBLIC_PATH = 'https://path/to/assets' ; module .exports = { mode : 'production' , entry : path.resolve(__dirname, './entry.js' ), publicPath : PUBLIC_PATH, output : { path : 'build' , filename : 'index-[hash].js' }, plugins : [ new ElasticAPMSourceMapPlugin({ serviceName : 'SERVICE_NAME' , serviceVersion : 'SERVICE_VERSION' , serverURL : 'http://127.0.0.1:8200/assets/v1/sourcemaps' , publicPath : PUBLIC_PATH, secret : 'SECRET' , logLevel : 'debug' }) ] };

If you are using webpack.babel.js , you can import it without .default :

import ElasticAPMSourceMapPlugin from 'elastic-apm-sourcemap-webpack-plugin' ; export default { plugins : [ new ElasticAPMSourceMapPlugin( )] };

Configuration

Pass an object to ElasticAPMSourceMapPlugin to configure the plugin. Available fields are:

serviceName: string

Required. Need to be the same value as in the APM RUM JavaScript agent configuration.

serviceVersion: string

Required. Need to be the same value as in the APM RUM JavaScript agent configuration.

serverURL: string

Required. The URL of the APM server to upload sourcemaps to.

publicPath: string

Required. The base path which will be used to create the bundle_filepath . Need to be an absolute path.

secret?: string

Optional. The secret token for uploading sourcemaps. This field is required if the APM server needs it.

Optional. Default to 'warn' . Level of the messages that ElasticAPMSourceMapPlugin will log.

ignoreErrors?: boolean

Optional. Default to false . Set it to true to avoid adding errors to the webpack compilation.

License

MIT