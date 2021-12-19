openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

elastic-apm-node-opentracing

by elastic
2.0.1 (see all)

An OpenTracing bridge for the Elastic APM Node.js Agent

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

2K

GitHub Stars

17

Maintenance

Last Commit

2mos ago

Contributors

6

Package

Dependencies

1

License

Apache-2.0

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Elastic APM Node.js OpenTracing Bridge

An OpenTracing bridge for the Elastic APM Node.js Agent.

npm Test status Build Status

Prerequisites

This module have elastic-apm-node as a peer dependency.

Version 2.10.0 or higher of the Elastic APM Agent is required in order to use this module.

Installation

npm install elastic-apm-node-opentracing --save

Usage

// Start the Elastic APM agent at the VERY top of the first file loaded
// in your app
const agent = require('elastic-apm-node').start()
const Tracer = require('elastic-apm-node-opentracing')

// Pass the Elastic APM agent as an argument to the OpenTracing tracer
const tracer = new Tracer(agent)

const span = tracer.startSpan('my-first-span')
// ... do some work ...
span.finish()

API

tracer = new Tracer(agent)

This module exposes a Tracer class which is OpenTracing compatible.

When instantiating the Tracer object, an instance of the Elastic APM Node.js Agent must be provided as its only argument.

For details about the tracer API, see the opentracing-javascript API docs.

License

Apache-2.0

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial