An OpenTracing bridge for the Elastic APM Node.js Agent.
This module have
elastic-apm-node as a peer dependency.
Version 2.10.0 or higher of the Elastic APM Agent is required in order to use this module.
npm install elastic-apm-node-opentracing --save
// Start the Elastic APM agent at the VERY top of the first file loaded
// in your app
const agent = require('elastic-apm-node').start()
const Tracer = require('elastic-apm-node-opentracing')
// Pass the Elastic APM agent as an argument to the OpenTracing tracer
const tracer = new Tracer(agent)
const span = tracer.startSpan('my-first-span')
// ... do some work ...
span.finish()
tracer = new Tracer(agent)
This module exposes a
Tracer class which is OpenTracing compatible.
When instantiating the
Tracer object,
an instance of the Elastic APM Node.js Agent must be provided as its only argument.
For details about the
tracer API,
see the
opentracing-javascript API docs.