Elastic APM Node.js OpenTracing Bridge

An OpenTracing bridge for the Elastic APM Node.js Agent.

Prerequisites

This module have elastic-apm-node as a peer dependency.

Version 2.10.0 or higher of the Elastic APM Agent is required in order to use this module.

Installation

npm install elastic-apm-node-opentracing --save

Usage

const agent = require ( 'elastic-apm-node' ).start() const Tracer = require ( 'elastic-apm-node-opentracing' ) const tracer = new Tracer(agent) const span = tracer.startSpan( 'my-first-span' ) span.finish()

API

tracer = new Tracer(agent)

This module exposes a Tracer class which is OpenTracing compatible.

When instantiating the Tracer object, an instance of the Elastic APM Node.js Agent must be provided as its only argument.

For details about the tracer API, see the opentracing-javascript API docs.

License

Apache-2.0