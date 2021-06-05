$ npm install el-transition
$ yarn add el-transition
The purpose of this package is to handle enter/leave transition using classes or data attributes. This is similar to the implementations you find in vue.js and alpine.js.
Both class based and dataset attributes are supported.
To hide and show elements an implemenation of the class
hidden is required.
.hidden {
display: none
}
el-transition exports three async functions
enter,
leave, and
toggle. Each function expects an HTML DOM element as the first argument and optional transition name as the second.
// app.js
import {enter, leave, toggle} from 'el-transition'
function open() {
enter(element).then(() => {
console.log("Enter transition complete")
})
}
// remove element when close
function close() {
leave(element).then(() => {
element.destroy();
})
}
// calls enter or leave based on presence of the class hidden
function toggle() {
toggle(element);
}
When using dataset attributes el-transtion expects the following.
<!-- dropdown.html -->
<div class="relative inline-block text-left">
<div>
<span class="rounded-md shadow-sm">
<button type="button" class="dropdown-button" id="dropdown-btn">
Options
</button>
</span>
</div>
<!-- declare enter leave anmiations using data attributes -->
<div id="dropdown-menu" class="menu hidden"
data-transition-enter="transition ease-out duration-100"
data-transition-enter-start="transform opacity-0 scale-95"
data-transition-enter-end="transform opacity-100 scale-100"
data-transition-leave="transition ease-in duration-75"
data-transition-leave-start="transform opacity-100 scale-100"
data-transition-leave-end="transform opacity-0 scale-95"
>
<div class="rounded-md bg-white shadow-xs">
<div class="py-1" role="menu" aria-orientation="vertical" aria-labelledby="options-menu">
<!-- Menu links -->
</div>
</div>
</div>
</div>
import {enter, leave, toggle} from 'el-transition'
const dropdownMenu = document.getElementById("dropdown-menu")
const dropdownBtn = document.getElementById("dropdown-btn")
function openMenu() {
enter(dropdownMenu)
}
function closeMenu() {
leave(dropdownMenu)
}
function toggleDropdownMenu() {
toggle(dropdownMenu)
}
dropdownBtn.addEventListener('click', toggleDropdownMenu)
You may specificy a transition name and el-transtion will handle applying the inferred css classses at the each stage. If data attributes are set, those will take precedence.
Using the example transition name
dropdown we need can declare a class per stage.
// application.scss
.dropdown-enter {
@apply transition ease-out duration-100;
}
.dropdown-enter-start {
@apply transform opacity-0 scale-95;
}
.dropdown-enter-end {
@apply transform opacity-100 scale-100;
}
.dropdown-leave {
@apply transition ease-in duration-75;
}
.dropdown-leave-start {
@apply transform opacity-100 scale-100;
}
.dropdown-leave-end {
@apply transform opacity-0 scale-95;
}
<!-- dropdown.html -->
<div class="relative inline-block text-left">
<div>
<span class="rounded-md shadow-sm">
<button type="button" class="dropdown-button" id="dropdown-btn">
Options
</button>
</span>
</div>
<div id="dropdown-menu" class="menu hidden">
<div class="rounded-md bg-white shadow-xs">
<div class="py-1" role="menu" aria-orientation="vertical" aria-labelledby="options-menu">
<!-- Menu links -->
</div>
</div>
</div>
</div>
// app.js
import {enter, leave, toggle} from 'el-transition'
const dropdownMenu = document.getElementById("dropdown-menu")
const dropdownBtn = document.getElementById("dropdown-btn")
function openMenu() {
enter(dropdownMenu, 'dropdown')
}
function closeMenu() {
leave(dropdownMenu, 'dropdown')
}
function toggleDropdownMenu() {
toggle(dropdownMenu, 'dropdown')
}
dropdownBtn.addEventListener('click', toggleDropdownMenu)