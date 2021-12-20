ElementUI's el-select combined with el-tree.

Online examples https://yujinpan.github.io/el-select-tree/

Now the new version 2.0 is released, which comprehensively improves the utilization of the original components.

Usage

Install

npm install --save el- select -tree

Require element-ui

If your project does not use element-ui, you need to introduce a separate element-ui package, like this:

import 'el-select-tree/lib/element-ui' ;

Global registration

import Vue from 'vue' ; import ElSelectTree from 'el-select-tree' ; Vue.use(ElSelectTree);

In-component registration

import ElSelectTree from 'el-select-tree' ; export default { components : { ElSelectTree } };

Complete example

<template> <el-select-tree width="120px" placeholder="请选择内容" :data="treeData" v-model="value" ></el-select-tree> </template> <script> import ElSelectTree from 'el-select-tree'; export default { components: { ElSelectTree }, data() { return { value: 2, treeData: [ { value: 1, label: 'text1', children: [ { value: 5, label: 'text5' }, { value: 6, label: 'text6' } ] }, { value: 2, label: 'text2' }, { value: 3, label: 'text3' }, { value: 4, label: 'text5' } ] }; } }; </script>

Component API

Attributes

name type description value/v-model */*[] bound value, the type must be array if attribute's multiple is true props Object {value, label, children, isLeaf, disabled}

Extends ElTree And ElSelect All Props.

See details:

Events

Support ElSelect events change , visible-change , remove-tag , clear , blur , focus .

Support ElTree events node-click .

See details:

Slots

https://element.eleme.io/#/zh-CN/component/select#select-slots

option select-option slot

<template> <el-select-tree> <span slot="option" slot-scope="{ node, data }">{{ data.label }}</span> </el-select-tree> </template>

Special Thanks

Special thanks to JetBrains for letting me use the free license.