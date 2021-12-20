openbase logo
el-select-tree

by 虞金攀
2.0.4

ElementUI's el-select combined with el-tree.

Readme

el-select-tree

ElementUI's el-select combined with el-tree.

Now the new version 2.0 is released, which comprehensively improves the utilization of the original components.

Usage

Install

npm install --save el-select-tree

Require element-ui

If your project does not use element-ui, you need to introduce a separate element-ui package, like this:

import 'el-select-tree/lib/element-ui';

Global registration

import Vue from 'vue';
import ElSelectTree from 'el-select-tree';

Vue.use(ElSelectTree);

In-component registration

import ElSelectTree from 'el-select-tree';

export default {
  components: {
    ElSelectTree
  }
};

Complete example

<template>
  <el-select-tree
    width="120px"
    placeholder="请选择内容"
    :data="treeData"
    v-model="value"
  ></el-select-tree>
</template>

<script>
import ElSelectTree from 'el-select-tree';

export default {
  components: {
    ElSelectTree
  },
  data() {
    return {
      value: 2,
      treeData: [
        {
          value: 1,
          label: 'text1',
          children: [
            { value: 5, label: 'text5' },
            { value: 6, label: 'text6' }
          ]
        },
        { value: 2, label: 'text2' },
        { value: 3, label: 'text3' },
        { value: 4, label: 'text5' }
      ]
    };
  }
};
</script>

Component API

Attributes

nametypedescription
value/v-model*/*[]bound value, the type must be array if attribute's multiple is true
propsObject{value, label, children, isLeaf, disabled}

Extends ElTree And ElSelect All Props.

See details:

Events

  • Support ElSelect events change, visible-change, remove-tag, clear, blur, focus.
  • Support ElTree events node-click.

See details:

Slots

<template>
  <el-select-tree>
    <span slot="option" slot-scope="{ node, data }">{{ data.label }}</span>
  </el-select-tree>
</template>

Special Thanks

Special thanks to JetBrains for letting me use the free license.

JetBrains

