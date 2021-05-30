openbase logo
el-search-table-pagination

by Zollero
0.4.34 (see all)

🐶 Combines Form, Table and Pagination components of Element UI together.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

146

GitHub Stars

278

Maintenance

Last Commit

9mos ago

Contributors

9

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Element search table pagination

npm npm bundle size (minified) npm bundle size (minified + gzip) npm npm npm

NPM

Combines Form, Table and Pagination components of Element UI together. Based on Vue 2.x.

You can use this package to show local and remote list data in table with search form and pagination.

Screen shot

See the code of the Screen shot

Install

$ npm i --save el-search-table-pagination

Demos

See demos of Local Data and Remote Data on CodePen.

API

API | 中文API

Quick Start

Import modules and set up settings in main.js:

import Vue from 'vue'
import ElSearchTablePagination from 'el-search-table-pagination'

// Default use axios as HTTP tool
Vue.use(ElSearchTablePagination)
// or set a custom HTTP tool
import axios from 'axios'
Vue.use(ElSearchTablePagination, {
    axios
})

Use this package to show remote data in a page:

<template>
  <el-search-table-pagination
    url="example.xxx.com/list"
    :columns="columns"
    :formOptions="formOptions">
  </el-search-table-pagination>
</template>

<script>
  export default {
    data() {
      return {
        formOptions: {
          inline: true,
          submitBtnText: 'Search',
          forms: [
            { prop: 'name', label: 'Name' },
            { prop: 'mobile', label: 'Mobile' },
            { prop: 'sex', label: 'Sex', itemType: 'select',
              options: [
                { value: '', label: 'All' },
                { value: 0, label: 'Male' },
                { value: 1, label: 'Female' }
              ]
            }
          ]
        },
        columns: [
          { prop: 'name', label: 'Name', width: 140 },
          { prop: 'mobile', label: 'Mobile', minWidth: 180 },
          { prop: 'sex', label: 'Sex', width: 80,
            render: row => {
              const { sex } = row
              return sex === 0 ? 'Male' : sex === 1 ? 'Female' : 'Unknow'
            }
          }
        ]
      }
    }
  }
</script>

And the Test page is the image above.

Use this package to show local data in a page:

<template>
  <el-search-table-pagination
    type="local"
    :data="tableData"
    :page-sizes="[5, 10]"
    :columns="columns"
    :form-options="formOptions">
  </el-search-table-pagination>
</template>

<script>
  export default {
    data() {
      return {
        formOptions: {
          inline: true,
          submitBtnText: 'Search',
          forms: [
            { prop: 'name', label: 'Name' },
            { prop: 'mobile', label: 'Mobile' },
            { prop: 'sex', label: 'Sex', itemType: 'select',
              options: [
                { value: '', label: 'All' },
                { value: 0, label: 'Male' },
                { value: 1, label: 'Female' }
              ]
            }
          ]
        },
        columns: [
          { prop: 'name', label: 'Name', width: 140 },
          { prop: 'mobile', label: 'Mobile', minWidth: 180 },
          { prop: 'sex', label: 'Sex', width: 100,
            render: row => {
              const { sex } = row
              return sex === 0 ? 'Male' : sex === 1 ? 'Female' : 'Unknow'
            }
          }
        ],
        tableData: [
          { name: 'Sam', mobile: '15299xxxx', sex: 0 },
          { name: 'Jean', mobile: '13452xxxx', sex: 1 },
          { name: 'Tony', mobile: '187233xxxx', sex: 0 }
        ]
      }
    }
  }
</script>

LICENSE

MIT

