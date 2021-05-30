Element search table pagination

Combines Form, Table and Pagination components of Element UI together. Based on Vue 2.x.

You can use this package to show local and remote list data in table with search form and pagination.

See the code of the Screen shot

Install

$ npm i

Demos

See demos of Local Data and Remote Data on CodePen.

API

API | 中文API

Quick Start

Import modules and set up settings in main.js :

import Vue from 'vue' import ElSearchTablePagination from 'el-search-table-pagination' Vue.use(ElSearchTablePagination) import axios from 'axios' Vue.use(ElSearchTablePagination, { axios })

Use this package to show remote data in a page:

<template> <el-search-table-pagination url="example.xxx.com/list" :columns="columns" :formOptions="formOptions"> </el-search-table-pagination> </template> <script> export default { data() { return { formOptions: { inline: true, submitBtnText: 'Search', forms: [ { prop: 'name', label: 'Name' }, { prop: 'mobile', label: 'Mobile' }, { prop: 'sex', label: 'Sex', itemType: 'select', options: [ { value: '', label: 'All' }, { value: 0, label: 'Male' }, { value: 1, label: 'Female' } ] } ] }, columns: [ { prop: 'name', label: 'Name', width: 140 }, { prop: 'mobile', label: 'Mobile', minWidth: 180 }, { prop: 'sex', label: 'Sex', width: 80, render: row => { const { sex } = row return sex === 0 ? 'Male' : sex === 1 ? 'Female' : 'Unknow' } } ] } } } </script>

And the Test page is the image above.

Use this package to show local data in a page:

<template> <el-search-table-pagination type="local" :data="tableData" :page-sizes="[5, 10]" :columns="columns" :form-options="formOptions"> </el-search-table-pagination> </template> <script> export default { data() { return { formOptions: { inline: true, submitBtnText: 'Search', forms: [ { prop: 'name', label: 'Name' }, { prop: 'mobile', label: 'Mobile' }, { prop: 'sex', label: 'Sex', itemType: 'select', options: [ { value: '', label: 'All' }, { value: 0, label: 'Male' }, { value: 1, label: 'Female' } ] } ] }, columns: [ { prop: 'name', label: 'Name', width: 140 }, { prop: 'mobile', label: 'Mobile', minWidth: 180 }, { prop: 'sex', label: 'Sex', width: 100, render: row => { const { sex } = row return sex === 0 ? 'Male' : sex === 1 ? 'Female' : 'Unknow' } } ], tableData: [ { name: 'Sam', mobile: '15299xxxx', sex: 0 }, { name: 'Jean', mobile: '13452xxxx', sex: 1 }, { name: 'Tony', mobile: '187233xxxx', sex: 0 } ] } } } </script>

LICENSE

MIT