efr

el-form-renderer

by Daniel
1.1.2 (see all)

An extension package based on vue and element-ui. 一个基于 vue 与 element-ui 的扩展包，提供数据驱动的表单渲染，菜单渲染，表格拖拽，权限控制等功能

Downloads/wk

0

GitHub Stars

201

Maintenance

Last Commit

1mo ago

Contributors

6

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

element-patch

An element-ui based extension package. We extend some components, such as Table, Menu, Form, etc., to enrich their features and functions, such as dynamically rendered forms and menus, draggable tables, and more. At the same time, we have added some common components and scenarios, such as tree selectors, to provide a fast solution.

From el-form-renderer to element-patch, el-form-renderer has become a historically independent branch that will no longer be maintained separately. You can click here to see how to migration from el-form-renderer.

Quick start

// Step1: Install
// Make sure you have properly installed element-ui and used it correctly.
yarn add element-patch

// Step2
import ElementPatch from 'element-patch'
import 'element-patch/index.css'

Vue.use(ElementPatch)

Features

  • Dynamically rendered Form
  • Dynamically rendered Menus
  • Draggable Table
  • Table supporting pagination
  • Menu that supports permission control
  • Tree selector
  • Tag selector ...

