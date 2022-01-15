An element-ui based extension package. We extend some components, such as Table, Menu, Form, etc., to enrich their features and functions, such as dynamically rendered forms and menus, draggable tables, and more. At the same time, we have added some common components and scenarios, such as tree selectors, to provide a fast solution.

From el-form-renderer to element-patch , el-form-renderer has become a historically independent branch that will no longer be maintained separately. You can click here to see how to migration from el-form-renderer.

Quick start

// Step1: Install // Make sure you have properly installed element-ui and used it correctly. yarn add element-patch // Step2 import ElementPatch from 'element-patch' import 'element-patch/index.css' Vue.use(ElementPatch)

Features