ejson

ejson is an extension of JSON to support more types. It supports all JSON-safe types as well as

Date : It maintains a date instance instead of transforming it to a string.

: It maintains a date instance instead of transforming it to a string. Binary : Uint8Array

: User defined types

The ejson module is port of Meteor's EJSON parser which has been made compatible for Node.js and browsers. This way, other real-time libraries can also make use of these extensions.

Installation

The module is released through npm:

npm install --save ejson

Usage

The API is exactly the same as the API that Meteor provides as it uses exactly the same code. The most important API's are:

EJSON.clone

EJSON.parse

EJSON.stringify

And some utility methods:

EJSON.toJSONValue

EJSON.fromJSONValue

EJSON.isBinary

EJSON.newBinary

EJSON.equals

See the meteor EJSON documentation for more detailed information.

License

This module is licensed under MIT. Same as Meteor.js is.