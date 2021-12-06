openbase logo
ejson

by primus
2.2.2 (see all)

EJSON - Extended JSON from Meteor available for Node.js and the front-end in one handy neat package. Made compatible for Primus.

npm
GitHub
Popularity

Downloads/wk

18K

GitHub Stars

82

Maintenance

Last Commit

2mos ago

Contributors

8

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

ejson

Version npmBuild StatusCoverage StatusIRC channel

ejson is an extension of JSON to support more types. It supports all JSON-safe types as well as

  • Date: It maintains a date instance instead of transforming it to a string.
  • Binary: Uint8Array
  • User defined types

The ejson module is port of Meteor's EJSON parser which has been made compatible for Node.js and browsers. This way, other real-time libraries can also make use of these extensions.

Installation

The module is released through npm:

npm install --save ejson

Usage

The API is exactly the same as the API that Meteor provides as it uses exactly the same code. The most important API's are:

  • EJSON.clone
  • EJSON.parse
  • EJSON.stringify

And some utility methods:

  • EJSON.toJSONValue
  • EJSON.fromJSONValue
  • EJSON.isBinary
  • EJSON.newBinary
  • EJSON.equals

See the meteor EJSON documentation for more detailed information.

License

This module is licensed under MIT. Same as Meteor.js is.

