ejson is an extension of JSON to support more types. It supports all JSON-safe
types as well as
Uint8Array
The
ejson module is port of Meteor's EJSON parser which has been made
compatible for Node.js and browsers. This way, other
real-time libraries can also make use of
these extensions.
The module is released through npm:
npm install --save ejson
The API is exactly the same as the API that Meteor provides as it uses exactly the same code. The most important API's are:
EJSON.clone
EJSON.parse
EJSON.stringify
And some utility methods:
EJSON.toJSONValue
EJSON.fromJSONValue
EJSON.isBinary
EJSON.newBinary
EJSON.equals
See the meteor EJSON documentation for more detailed information.
This module is licensed under MIT. Same as Meteor.js is.