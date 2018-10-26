Status

Express 4.x layout , partial and block template functions for the EJS template engine.

Previously also offered include but you should use EJS 1.0.x's own directive for that now.

Installation

$ npm install ejs-mate --save

( --save automatically writes to your package.json file, tell your friends)

Usage

Run node app.js from examples and open localhost:3000 to see a working example.

Given a template, index.ejs :

< % layout (' boilerplate ') - %> < h1 > I am the < %= what %> template </ h1 >

And a layout, boilerplate.ejs :

< html > < head > < title > It's < %= who %> </ title > </ head > < body > < section > < %- body - %> </ section > </ body > </ html >

When rendered by an Express 4.0 app:

var express = require ( 'express' ), engine = require ( 'ejs-mate' ), app = express(); app.engine( 'ejs' , engine); app.set( 'views' , __dirname + '/views' ); app.set( 'view engine' , 'ejs' ); app.get( '/' , function ( req,res,next ) { res.render( 'index' , { what : 'best' , who : 'me' }); }); app.listen( 3000 );

You get the following result:

< html > < head > < title > It's me </ title > </ head > < body > < section > < h1 > I am the best template </ h1 > </ section > </ body > </ html >

Note, if you haven't seen it before, this example uses trailing dashes in the EJS includes to slurp trailing whitespace and generate cleaner HTML. It's not strictly necessary.

Features

When called anywhere inside a template, requests that the output of the current template be passed to the given view as the body local. Use this to specify layouts from within your template, which is recommended with Express 3.0, since the app-level layout functionality has been removed.

When called anywhere inside a template, adds the given view to that template using the current given optionsOrCollection . The usual way to use this is to pass an Array as the collection argument. The given view is then executed for each item in the Array; the item is passed into the view as a local with a name generated from the view's filename.

For example, if you do <%-partial('thing',things)%> then each item in the things Array is passed to thing.ejs with the name thing . If you rename the template, the local name of each item will correspond to the template name.

Calling block('name') creates the named block if it doesn't exist, and then returns an object with append() , prepend() , replace() , and toString() .

Basic usage:

body-template.ejs

< % layout (' boilerplate ') - %> < % block (' head ') .append ('< link type = "text/css" href = "/foo.css" > ') %> < h1 > I am the template </ h1 > < % block (' footer ') .append ('< script src = "/bar.js" > </ script > ') %>

And a layout, boilerplate.ejs :

< html > < head > < title > I'm the layout </ title > < %- block (' head ') .toString () %> </ head > < body > < section > < %-body - %> </ section > < %= block (' footer ') .toString () %> </ body > </ html >

Running Tests

To run the test suite first invoke the following command within the repo, installing the development dependencies:

$ npm install -d

then run the tests:

$ npm test

Whither Include?

Previous versions of this library had an include function. This is now supported directly by EJS, albeit with a different syntax. For ejs-locals 1.0+ simply do:

< % include path / view %>

When called anywhere inside a template, this adds the given view to that template using the current options and locals. This is built-in to EJS 1.0+.

Credits

This library is a fork from Robert Tom Carden's ejs-locals, and the partial function remains relatively untouched from there (aside from cache support). Robert is still updating his library and it now supports other template engines - check it out!

