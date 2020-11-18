EJS (Underscore/LoDash Templates) loader for webpack. Uses lodash template function to compile templates.
If you are looking for the loader which uses EJS templating engine, there is ejs-compiled-loader
npm install ejs-loader
var template = require("ejs!./file.ejs");
// => returns the template function compiled with underscore (lodash) templating engine.
// And then use it somewhere in your code
template(data) // Pass object with data
You also should provide a global
_ variable with the lodash/underscore runtime. You can do it with the following webpack plugin: https://github.com/webpack/docs/wiki/list-of-plugins#provideplugin
plugins: [
new webpack.ProvidePlugin({
_: "underscore"
})
]
Underscore/Lodash options can be passed in using the querystring or adding an
esjLoader options block to your configuration.
Config example with Webpack 4+
module.exports = {
module: {
rules: [
{
test: /\.ejs$/,
loader: 'ejs-loader',
options: {
variable: 'data',
interpolate : '\\{\\{(.+?)\\}\\}',
evaluate : '\\[\\[(.+?)\\]\\]'
}
}
]
}
};
Config example using a querystring (deprecated):
module.exports = {
module: {
loaders: [
{ test: /\.ejs$/, loader: 'ejs-loader?variable=data' },
]
}
};
is equivalent to
var template = _.template('<%= template %>', { variable : 'data' });
module.exports = {
module: {
loaders: [
{
test: /\.ejs$/,
loader: 'ejs-loader',
query: {
variable: 'data',
interpolate : '\\{\\{(.+?)\\}\\}',
evaluate : '\\[\\[(.+?)\\]\\]'
}
},
]
}
};
is equivalent to
var template = _.template('<%= template %>', { variable: 'data', interpolate : '\\{\\{(.+?)\\}\\}', evaluate : '\\[\\[(.+?)\\]\\]' });
Config example using the
ejsLoader config block (deprecated):
module.exports = {
module: {
loaders: [
{ test: /\.ejs$/, loader: 'ejs-loader' }
]
},
ejsLoader : {
variable : 'data',
interpolate : /\{\{(.+?)\}\}/g,
evaluate : /\[\[(.+?)\]\]/g
}
};
By default,
ejs-loader generates JS modules that use the ES modules syntax. There are some cases in which using ES modules is beneficial, like in the case of module concatenation and tree shaking.
You can enable a CommonJS module syntax using:
Config example with Webpack 4+
module.exports = {
module: {
rules: [
{
test: /\.ejs$/,
loader: 'ejs-loader',
options: {
esModule: false
}
}
]
}
};
The variable option is
required to compile EJS templates into ES compatible modules. If the
variable option is not provided as a loader or
query option, an
Error will be thrown. Please see https://github.com/lodash/lodash/issues/3709#issuecomment-375898111 for additional details.
Lodash template function does not provide
include method of ejs module. To include other templates, passing template functions as parameters does the job. For example:
index.js:
var mainTemplate = require('ejs!./main.ejs');
var hyperlinkTemplate = require('ejs!./hyperlink.ejs');
var renderedHtml = mainTemplate({ hyperlink: hyperlinkTemplate });
main.ejs:
<h1><%= hyperlink({ name: 'Example', url: 'http://example.com' }) %></h1>
hyperlink.ejs:
<a href="<%= url %>"><%= name %></a>
As a result,
renderedHtml becomes a string
<h1><a href="http://example.com">Example</a></h1>.
exportAsESM flag to
esModule and enabled this behavior by default to be consistent with other webpack loaders.
exportAsESM flag
ejsLoader or via loader's
query