ejs-loader for webpack

EJS (Underscore/LoDash Templates) loader for webpack. Uses lodash template function to compile templates.

If you are looking for the loader which uses EJS templating engine, there is ejs-compiled-loader

Installation

npm install ejs-loader

Usage

Documentation: Using loaders

var template = require ( "ejs!./file.ejs" ); template(data)

You also should provide a global _ variable with the lodash/underscore runtime. You can do it with the following webpack plugin: https://github.com/webpack/docs/wiki/list-of-plugins#provideplugin

plugins : [ new webpack.ProvidePlugin({ _ : "underscore" }) ]

Options

Underscore/Lodash options can be passed in using the querystring or adding an esjLoader options block to your configuration.

Config example with Webpack 4+

module .exports = { module : { rules : [ { test : /\.ejs$/ , loader : 'ejs-loader' , options : { variable : 'data' , interpolate : '\\{\\{(.+?)\\}\\}' , evaluate : '\\[\\[(.+?)\\]\\]' } } ] } };

Config example using a querystring (deprecated):

module .exports = { module : { loaders : [ { test : /\.ejs$/ , loader : 'ejs-loader?variable=data' }, ] } };

is equivalent to

var template = _.template( '<%= template %>' , { variable : 'data' });

module .exports = { module : { loaders : [ { test : /\.ejs$/ , loader : 'ejs-loader' , query : { variable : 'data' , interpolate : '\\{\\{(.+?)\\}\\}' , evaluate : '\\[\\[(.+?)\\]\\]' } }, ] } };

is equivalent to

var template = _.template( '<%= template %>' , { variable : 'data' , interpolate : '\\{\\{(.+?)\\}\\}' , evaluate : '\\[\\[(.+?)\\]\\]' });

Config example using the ejsLoader config block (deprecated):

module .exports = { module : { loaders : [ { test : /\.ejs$/ , loader : 'ejs-loader' } ] }, ejsLoader : { variable : 'data' , interpolate : /\{\{(.+?)\}\}/g , evaluate : /\[\[(.+?)\]\]/g } };

Export as CommonJS

By default, ejs-loader generates JS modules that use the ES modules syntax. There are some cases in which using ES modules is beneficial, like in the case of module concatenation and tree shaking.

You can enable a CommonJS module syntax using:

Config example with Webpack 4+

module .exports = { module : { rules : [ { test : /\.ejs$/ , loader : 'ejs-loader' , options : { esModule : false } } ] } };

The variable option is required to compile EJS templates into ES compatible modules. If the variable option is not provided as a loader or query option, an Error will be thrown. Please see https://github.com/lodash/lodash/issues/3709#issuecomment-375898111 for additional details.

Including nested templates

Lodash template function does not provide include method of ejs module. To include other templates, passing template functions as parameters does the job. For example:

index.js:

var mainTemplate = require ( 'ejs!./main.ejs' ); var hyperlinkTemplate = require ( 'ejs!./hyperlink.ejs' ); var renderedHtml = mainTemplate({ hyperlink : hyperlinkTemplate });

main.ejs:

< h1 > < %= hyperlink ({ name: ' Example ', url: ' http: // example.com ' }) %> </ h1 >

hyperlink.ejs:

< a href = "<%= url %>" > < %= name %> </ a >

As a result, renderedHtml becomes a string <h1><a href="http://example.com">Example</a></h1> .

Release History

0.5.0 - Changed exportAsESM flag to esModule and enabled this behavior by default to be consistent with other webpack loaders.

flag to and enabled this behavior by default to be consistent with other webpack loaders. 0.4.1 - Add default object for options to prevent breakages when the webpack query object is null

0.4.0 - Add support for ESModules with the exportAsESM flag

flag 0.3.5 - Fix dependency vulnerabilities.

0.3.3 - Fix dependency vulnerabilities.

0.3.0 - Allow passing template options via ejsLoader or via loader's query

or via loader's 0.2.1 - Add ability to pass compiller options

0.1.0 - Initial release

License

MIT (http://www.opensource.org/licenses/mit-license.php)