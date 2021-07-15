Linter/Syntax Checker for EJS Templates.

This was born out of mde/ejs #119 and the frustration of the unhelpful errors thrown if you make a simple syntax error inside a scriptlet tag.

Features

EJS-Lint parses scriptlet tags ( <% , %> , <%_ , _%> , and -%> ) and expression tags ( <%= and <%- ).

Note: This linter does not attempt to check for unclosed EJS tags, so if you get an error Unexpected token with a line number that doesn't contain any scriptlets, you most likely forgot to close a tag earlier.

It will error out if it encounters an old-style include s ( <% include filename %> ) by default, but will tolerate them if the --preprocessor-include / preprocessorInclude option is set. It does not lint included files regardless of the method of inclusion.

Using await inside your ejs template will also throw an error by default - use option --await / await to allow usage of await in the template.

It can work with custom delimiters, just pass it in the options (if using the API) or pass the --delimiter ( -d ) flag on the CLI.

Installation

To install globally, for command-line use:

npm install -g ejs-lint

How it Works

EJS-Lint replaces everything outside a scriptlet tag with whitespace (to retain line & column numbers) and then runs the resulting (hopefully) valid JS through node-syntax-error to check for errors.

We use rewire to load EJS. This allows us to access Template.parseTemplateText() , an internal function that parses the string and splits it into an array.

Why can't EJS do this? At EJS, we try to keep the library lightweight. EJS-Lint uses acorn which is too large a dependency for EJS.

CLI

Usage: ejslint <file> [-d=?] If no file is specified, reads from stdin Options: --help Show help [ boolean ] --version Show version number [ boolean ] -d, --delimiter Specify a custom delimiter ( i.e. <? instead of <% ) [ string ] --preprocessor-include Allow old (pre-EJS v3) preprocessor-style includes [ boolean ] -- await Allow usage of await inside template [ boolean ]

API

Require:

const ejsLint = require ( 'ejs-lint' );

Then do ejsLint(text, options) ; where text is the EJS template and options are the EJS options (can additionally set preprocessorInclude to allow for old-style includes or set await to allow usage of await inside the template). This returns a node-syntax-error object that you can parse.

License

MIT