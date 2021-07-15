Linter/Syntax Checker for EJS Templates.
This was born out of mde/ejs #119 and the frustration of the unhelpful errors thrown if you make a simple syntax error inside a scriptlet tag.
EJS-Lint parses scriptlet tags (
<%,
%>,
<%_,
_%>, and
-%>) and expression tags (
<%= and
<%-).
Note: This linter does not attempt to check for unclosed EJS tags, so if you get an error
Unexpected token with a line number that doesn't contain any scriptlets, you most likely forgot to close a tag earlier.
It will error out if it encounters an old-style
includes (
<% include filename %>) by default, but will tolerate them if the
--preprocessor-include/
preprocessorInclude option is set. It does not lint included files regardless of the method of inclusion.
Using
await inside your ejs template will also throw an error by default - use option
--await/
await to allow usage of
await in the template.
It can work with custom delimiters, just pass it in the options (if using the API) or pass the
--delimiter (
-d) flag on the CLI.
To install globally, for command-line use:
npm install -g ejs-lint
EJS-Lint replaces everything outside a scriptlet tag with whitespace (to retain line & column numbers) and then runs the resulting (hopefully) valid JS through node-syntax-error to check for errors.
We use rewire to load EJS. This allows us to access
Template.parseTemplateText(), an internal function that parses the string and splits it into an array.
Why can't EJS do this? At EJS, we try to keep the library lightweight. EJS-Lint uses acorn which is too large a dependency for EJS.
Usage:
ejslint <file> [-d=?]
If no file is specified, reads from stdin
Options:
--help Show help [boolean]
--version Show version number [boolean]
-d, --delimiter Specify a custom delimiter ( i.e. <? instead of <% ) [string]
--preprocessor-include Allow old (pre-EJS v3) preprocessor-style includes [boolean]
--await Allow usage of await inside template [boolean]
Require:
const ejsLint = require('ejs-lint');
Then do
ejsLint(text, options); where
text is the EJS template and
options are the EJS options (can additionally set
preprocessorInclude to
allow for old-style includes or set
await to allow usage of await inside the template).
This returns a node-syntax-error object that you can parse.
MIT