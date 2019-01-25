Webpack loader for rendering plain HTML from EJS template files
Install with npm. Ensure EJS and Webpack are installed as well, as these are peer dependencies.
npm install --save-dev webpack ejs ejs-html-loader
In your Webpack configuration, pass data to your
templates through either an
'options' object or as query parameters.
module.exports = {
// ...
module: {
rules: [{
test: /\.ejs$/,
loader: 'ejs-html-loader',
options: {
title: 'The Ant: An Introduction',
season: 1,
episode: 9,
production: process.env.ENV === 'production'
}
}]
}
};
Data may also be passed through a resource query. These data take precedence over any options with the same name.
import "./index.ejs?page=home";
All properties passed as loader options will be available to your templates as local variables. In addition, the following EJS options may be set:
context :
object
The value of
this in your templates. If specified, its properties will be
available in your templates, e.g.
<%= this.somePropery %>.
delimiter :
string='%'
Character used inside of angle brackets marking opening/closing tags. Defaults to
'%', as in
<%= some.variable %>.
For example:
{
// ...
options: {
delimiter: '$',
title: 'The Naked Ant',
season: 1,
episode: 12
}
}
The EJS
filename option is set automatically, so you may include partials
relative to your template files. If you want your included files to
automatically recompile in watch mode, be sure to use the following syntax:
<% include some/file %>
Copyright © 2016–2019 Akim McMath. Licensed under the MIT License.