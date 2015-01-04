EJS

Embedded JavaScript templates.

NOTE: Version 2 of EJS makes some breaking changes with this version (notably, removal of the filters feature). Work on v2 is happening here: https://github.com/mde/ejs

File issues for EJS v2 here: https://github.com/mde/ejs/issues

Installation

npm install ejs

Features

Complies with the Express view system

Static caching of intermediate JavaScript

Unbuffered code for conditionals etc <% code %>

Escapes html by default with <%= code %>

Unescaped buffering with <%- code %>

Supports tag customization

Filter support for designer-friendly templates

Includes

Client-side support

Newline slurping with <% code -%> or <% -%> or <%= code -%> or <%- code -%>

Example

< % if ( user ) { %> < h2 > < %= user.name %> </ h2 > < % } %>

Try out a live example now

Usage

ejs .compile (str, options); ejs .render (str, options);

Options

cache Compiled functions are cached, requires filename

Compiled functions are cached, requires filename Used by cache to key caches

Used by to key caches scope Function execution context

Function execution context debug Output generated function body

Output generated function body compileDebug When false no debug instrumentation is compiled

When no debug instrumentation is compiled client Returns standalone compiled function

Returns standalone compiled function open Open tag, defaulting to "<%"

Open tag, defaulting to "<%" close Closing tag, defaulting to "%>"

Closing tag, defaulting to "%>" All others are template - local variables



Includes

Includes are relative to the template with the include statement, for example if you have "./views/users.ejs" and "./views/user/show.ejs" you would use <% include user/show %> . The included file(s) are literally included into the template, no IO is performed after compilation, thus local variables are available to these included templates.

<ul> <% users. forEach ( function ( user ){ %> <% include user / show %> <% }) %> </ul>

Custom delimiters

Custom delimiters can also be applied globally:

var ejs = require ( 'ejs' ); ejs.open = '{{' ; ejs.close = '}}' ;

Which would make the following a valid template:

< h1 > {{= title }} </ h1 >

Filters

EJS conditionally supports the concept of "filters". A "filter chain" is a designer friendly api for manipulating data, without writing JavaScript.

Filters can be applied by supplying the : modifier, so for example if we wish to take the array [{ name: 'tj' }, { name: 'mape' }, { name: 'guillermo' }] and output a list of names we can do this simply with filters:

Template:

< p > < %=: users | map: ' name ' | join %> </ p >

Output:

< p > Tj, Mape, Guillermo </ p >

Render call:

ejs .render ( str , { users : [ { name: 'tj' }, { name : 'mape' }, { name : 'guillermo' } ] });

Or perhaps capitalize the first user's name for display:

< p > < %=: users | first | capitalize %> </ p >

Filter list

Currently these filters are available:

first

last

capitalize

downcase

upcase

sort

sort_by:'prop'

size

length

plus:n

minus:n

times:n

divided_by:n

join:'val'

truncate:n

truncate_words:n

replace:pattern,substitution

prepend:val

append:val

map:'prop'

reverse

get:'prop'

Adding filters

To add a filter simply add a method to the .filters object:

ejs.filters.last = function ( obj ) { return obj[obj.length - 1 ]; };

Layouts

Currently EJS has no notion of blocks, only compile-time include s, however you may still utilize this feature to implement "layouts" by simply including a header and footer like so:

< % include head %> < h1 > Title </ h1 > < p > My page </ p > < % include foot %>

client-side support

include ./ejs.js or ./ejs.min.js and require("ejs").compile(str) .

License

(The MIT License)

Copyright (c) 2009-2010 TJ Holowaychuk <tj@vision-media.ca>

Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy of this software and associated documentation files (the 'Software'), to deal in the Software without restriction, including without limitation the rights to use, copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and/or sell copies of the Software, and to permit persons to whom the Software is furnished to do so, subject to the following conditions:

The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in all copies or substantial portions of the Software.

THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED 'AS IS', WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NONINFRINGEMENT. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE AUTHORS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER LIABILITY, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING FROM, OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS IN THE SOFTWARE.