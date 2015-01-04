Embedded JavaScript templates.
NOTE: Version 2 of EJS makes some breaking changes with this version (notably, removal of the filters feature). Work on v2 is happening here: https://github.com/mde/ejs
File issues for EJS v2 here: https://github.com/mde/ejs/issues
$ npm install ejs
<% code %>
<%= code %>
<%- code %>
<% code -%> or
<% -%> or
<%= code -%> or
<%- code -%>
<% if (user) { %>
<h2><%= user.name %></h2>
<% } %>
ejs.compile(str, options);
// => Function
ejs.render(str, options);
// => str
cache Compiled functions are cached, requires
filename
filename Used by
cache to key caches
scope Function execution context
debug Output generated function body
compileDebug When
false no debug instrumentation is compiled
client Returns standalone compiled function
open Open tag, defaulting to "<%"
close Closing tag, defaulting to "%>"
All others are template-local variables
Includes are relative to the template with the
include statement,
for example if you have "./views/users.ejs" and "./views/user/show.ejs"
you would use
<% include user/show %>. The included file(s) are literally
included into the template, no IO is performed after compilation, thus
local variables are available to these included templates.
<ul>
<% users.forEach(function(user){ %>
<% include user/show %>
<% }) %>
</ul>
Custom delimiters can also be applied globally:
var ejs = require('ejs');
ejs.open = '{{';
ejs.close = '}}';
Which would make the following a valid template:
<h1>{{= title }}</h1>
EJS conditionally supports the concept of "filters". A "filter chain" is a designer friendly api for manipulating data, without writing JavaScript.
Filters can be applied by supplying the : modifier, so for example if we wish to take the array
[{ name: 'tj' }, { name: 'mape' }, { name: 'guillermo' }] and output a list of names we can do this simply with filters:
Template:
<p><%=: users | map:'name' | join %></p>
Output:
<p>Tj, Mape, Guillermo</p>
Render call:
ejs.render(str, {
users: [
{ name: 'tj' },
{ name: 'mape' },
{ name: 'guillermo' }
]
});
Or perhaps capitalize the first user's name for display:
<p><%=: users | first | capitalize %></p>
Currently these filters are available:
To add a filter simply add a method to the
.filters object:
ejs.filters.last = function(obj) {
return obj[obj.length - 1];
};
Currently EJS has no notion of blocks, only compile-time
includes,
however you may still utilize this feature to implement "layouts" by
simply including a header and footer like so:
<% include head %>
<h1>Title</h1>
<p>My page</p>
<% include foot %>
include
./ejs.js or
./ejs.min.js and
require("ejs").compile(str).
