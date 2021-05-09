openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
ecl

ejs-compiled-loader-webpack4

by Vasily Ostanin
2.2.0 (see all)

EJS loader for webpack (without frontend dependencies)

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

208

GitHub Stars

125

Maintenance

Last Commit

9mos ago

Contributors

14

Package

Dependencies

5

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

ejs-compiled-loader for webpack

EJS loader for webpack. Uses ejs function to compile templates.

To use EJS by tj use 1.x branch and 1.x.x versions.

Installation

npm install ejs-compiled-loader

Usage

Documentation: Using loaders

var template = require("ejs-compiled-loader!./file.ejs");
// => returns the template function compiled with ejs templating engine.

// And then use it somewhere in your code
template(data) // Pass object with data

// Child Templates
// path is relative to where webpack is being run
<%- include templates/child -%>

Options

Following options can be specified in query:

beautify — enable or disable terser beautify of template ast

compileDebug — see ejs compileDebug option

htmlmin — see htmlminify section

htmlminify

module: {
  rules: [{
    test: /\.ejs$/, 
    use: {
      loader: 'ejs-compiled-loader',
      options: {
        htmlmin: true,
        htmlminOptions: {
          removeComments: true
        }
      }
    }
  }]
}

See all options reference

License

MIT (http://www.opensource.org/licenses/mit-license.php)

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial