ejs-compiled-loader for webpack

EJS loader for webpack. Uses ejs function to compile templates.

To use EJS by tj use 1.x branch and 1.x.x versions.

Installation

npm install ejs-compiled-loader

Usage

Documentation: Using loaders

var template = require ( "ejs-compiled-loader!./file.ejs" ); template(data) <%- include templates/child -%>

Options

Following options can be specified in query:

beautify — enable or disable terser beautify of template ast

compileDebug — see ejs compileDebug option

htmlmin — see htmlminify section

htmlminify

module : { rules : [{ test : /\.ejs$/ , use : { loader : 'ejs-compiled-loader' , options : { htmlmin : true , htmlminOptions : { removeComments : true } } } }] }

See all options reference

License

MIT (http://www.opensource.org/licenses/mit-license.php)