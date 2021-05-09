EJS loader for webpack. Uses ejs function to compile templates.
To use EJS by tj use 1.x branch and 1.x.x versions.
npm install ejs-compiled-loader
var template = require("ejs-compiled-loader!./file.ejs");
// => returns the template function compiled with ejs templating engine.
// And then use it somewhere in your code
template(data) // Pass object with data
// Child Templates
// path is relative to where webpack is being run
<%- include templates/child -%>
Following options can be specified in query:
beautify — enable or disable terser beautify of template ast
compileDebug — see ejs compileDebug option
htmlmin — see htmlminify section
module: {
rules: [{
test: /\.ejs$/,
use: {
loader: 'ejs-compiled-loader',
options: {
htmlmin: true,
htmlminOptions: {
removeComments: true
}
}
}
}]
}