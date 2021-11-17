ejs compile client.

install

from npm

npm -g install ejs-cli

from github

git clone git://github.com/fnobi/ejs-cli.git

usage

Options: -h, --help show this help. [ boolean ] [ default : false ] -f, --file give ejs template file path. [ string ] -b, --base-dir base directory that -f is relative to. [ string ] [ default : "./" ] -e, --exclude file/directory names to exclude [ string ] [space separated if more than one] -o, --out file to write compiled. [ string ] -O, --options option variables (file path or JSON string ). [ string ]

examples

ejs-cli "*.ejs" --out dest/ --options options.json

ejs-cli --base-dir src/ "*.ejs" --out dest/

ejs-cli --base-dir src/ "**/*.ejs" --out dest/

Make sure to quote the file pattern, otherwise, your shell will expand it before it is passed to ejs-cli. This behaviour would prevent ejs-cli from walking down the tree in this latest exemple.

ejs-cli --base-dir src/ "**/*.ejs" --exclude "partials/" --out dest/