openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
ec

ejs-cli

by Shin Fujisawa
2.2.3 (see all)

ejs compile client.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

952

GitHub Stars

14

Maintenance

Last Commit

3mos ago

Contributors

11

Package

Dependencies

6

License

BSD-2-Clause

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

ejs-cli

ejs compile client.

install

from npm

npm -g install ejs-cli

from github

git clone git://github.com/fnobi/ejs-cli.git

usage

Options:
  -h, --help      show this help.                               [boolean]  [default: false]
  -f, --file      give ejs template file path.                  [string]
  -b, --base-dir  base directory that -f is relative to.        [string]  [default: "./"]
  -e, --exclude   file/directory names to exclude               [string] [space separated if more than one]
  -o, --out       file to write compiled.                       [string]
  -O, --options   option variables (file path or JSON string).  [string]

examples

ejs-cli "*.ejs" --out dest/ --options options.json
# renders the *.ejs files in the current working directory and outputs compiled files to dest/

ejs-cli --base-dir src/ "*.ejs" --out dest/
# renders the *.ejs files in src/ and outputs compiled files to dest/

ejs-cli --base-dir src/ "**/*.ejs" --out dest/
# renders the *.ejs files in src/ and its subdirectories and outputs compiled files to dest/

Make sure to quote the file pattern, otherwise, your shell will expand it before it is passed to ejs-cli. This behaviour would prevent ejs-cli from walking down the tree in this latest exemple.

ejs-cli --base-dir src/ "**/*.ejs" --exclude "partials/" --out dest/
# exclude any "partials" directory from rendering

cat example.ejs | ejs-cli example.ejs > example.html

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial