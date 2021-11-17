ejs compile client.
npm -g install ejs-cli
git clone git://github.com/fnobi/ejs-cli.git
Options:
-h, --help show this help. [boolean] [default: false]
-f, --file give ejs template file path. [string]
-b, --base-dir base directory that -f is relative to. [string] [default: "./"]
-e, --exclude file/directory names to exclude [string] [space separated if more than one]
-o, --out file to write compiled. [string]
-O, --options option variables (file path or JSON string). [string]
ejs-cli "*.ejs" --out dest/ --options options.json
# renders the *.ejs files in the current working directory and outputs compiled files to dest/
ejs-cli --base-dir src/ "*.ejs" --out dest/
# renders the *.ejs files in src/ and outputs compiled files to dest/
ejs-cli --base-dir src/ "**/*.ejs" --out dest/
# renders the *.ejs files in src/ and its subdirectories and outputs compiled files to dest/
Make sure to quote the file pattern, otherwise, your shell will expand it before it is passed to ejs-cli. This behaviour would prevent ejs-cli from walking down the tree in this latest exemple.
ejs-cli --base-dir src/ "**/*.ejs" --exclude "partials/" --out dest/
# exclude any "partials" directory from rendering
cat example.ejs | ejs-cli example.ejs > example.html