openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
ejs

ejs

by Matthew Eernisse
3.1.6 (see all)

Embedded JavaScript templates -- http://ejs.co

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

10.9M

GitHub Stars

6.1K

Maintenance

Last Commit

5mos ago

Contributors

156

Package

Dependencies

1

License

Apache-2.0

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Node.js HTML Templating Engine

Reviews

Average Rating

4.2/519
Read All Reviews
flowerbotsayak-sarkarankitsecret121preveenrajwallaceroldCoder29vibhugautam73

Top Feedback

14Easy to Use
12Great Documentation
7Performant
3Highly Customizable
3Responsive Maintainers
2Hard to Use

Readme

Embedded JavaScript templates
Build Status Developing Dependencies

Known Vulnerabilities

Installation

$ npm install ejs

Features

  • Control flow with <% %>
  • Escaped output with <%= %> (escape function configurable)
  • Unescaped raw output with <%- %>
  • Newline-trim mode ('newline slurping') with -%> ending tag
  • Whitespace-trim mode (slurp all whitespace) for control flow with <%_ _%>
  • Custom delimiters (e.g. [? ?] instead of <% %>)
  • Includes
  • Client-side support
  • Static caching of intermediate JavaScript
  • Static caching of templates
  • Complies with the Express view system

Example

<% if (user) { %>
  <h2><%= user.name %></h2>
<% } %>

Try EJS online at: https://ionicabizau.github.io/ejs-playground/.

Basic usage

let template = ejs.compile(str, options);
template(data);
// => Rendered HTML string

ejs.render(str, data, options);
// => Rendered HTML string

ejs.renderFile(filename, data, options, function(err, str){
    // str => Rendered HTML string
});

It is also possible to use ejs.render(dataAndOptions); where you pass everything in a single object. In that case, you'll end up with local variables for all the passed options. However, be aware that your code could break if we add an option with the same name as one of your data object's properties. Therefore, we do not recommend using this shortcut.

Options

  • cache Compiled functions are cached, requires filename
  • filename The name of the file being rendered. Not required if you are using renderFile(). Used by cache to key caches, and for includes.
  • root Set project root for includes with an absolute path (e.g, /file.ejs). Can be array to try to resolve include from multiple directories.
  • views An array of paths to use when resolving includes with relative paths.
  • context Function execution context
  • compileDebug When false no debug instrumentation is compiled
  • client When true, compiles a function that can be rendered in the browser without needing to load the EJS Runtime (ejs.min.js).
  • delimiter Character to use for inner delimiter, by default '%'
  • openDelimiter Character to use for opening delimiter, by default '<'
  • closeDelimiter Character to use for closing delimiter, by default '>'
  • debug Outputs generated function body
  • strict When set to true, generated function is in strict mode
  • _with Whether or not to use with() {} constructs. If false then the locals will be stored in the locals object. Set to false in strict mode.
  • destructuredLocals An array of local variables that are always destructured from the locals object, available even in strict mode.
  • localsName Name to use for the object storing local variables when not using with Defaults to locals
  • rmWhitespace Remove all safe-to-remove whitespace, including leading and trailing whitespace. It also enables a safer version of -%> line slurping for all scriptlet tags (it does not strip new lines of tags in the middle of a line).
  • escape The escaping function used with <%= construct. It is used in rendering and is .toString()ed in the generation of client functions. (By default escapes XML).
  • outputFunctionName Set to a string (e.g., 'echo' or 'print') for a function to print output inside scriptlet tags.
  • async When true, EJS will use an async function for rendering. (Depends on async/await support in the JS runtime.
  • includer Custom function to handle EJS includes, receives (originalPath, parsedPath) parameters, where originalPath is the path in include as-is and parsedPath is the previously resolved path. Should return an object { filename, template }, you may return only one of the properties, where filename is the final parsed path and template is the included content.

This project uses JSDoc. For the full public API documentation, clone the repository and run jake doc. This will run JSDoc with the proper options and output the documentation to out/. If you want the both the public & private API docs, run jake devdoc instead.

Tags

  • <% 'Scriptlet' tag, for control-flow, no output
  • <%_ 'Whitespace Slurping' Scriptlet tag, strips all whitespace before it
  • <%= Outputs the value into the template (escaped)
  • <%- Outputs the unescaped value into the template
  • <%# Comment tag, no execution, no output
  • <%% Outputs a literal '<%'
  • %%> Outputs a literal '%>'
  • %> Plain ending tag
  • -%> Trim-mode ('newline slurp') tag, trims following newline
  • _%> 'Whitespace Slurping' ending tag, removes all whitespace after it

For the full syntax documentation, please see docs/syntax.md.

Includes

Includes either have to be an absolute path, or, if not, are assumed as relative to the template with the include call. For example if you are including ./views/user/show.ejs from ./views/users.ejs you would use <%- include('user/show') %>.

You must specify the filename option for the template with the include call unless you are using renderFile().

You'll likely want to use the raw output tag (<%-) with your include to avoid double-escaping the HTML output.

<ul>
  <% users.forEach(function(user){ %>
    <%- include('user/show', {user: user}) %>
  <% }); %>
</ul>

Includes are inserted at runtime, so you can use variables for the path in the include call (for example <%- include(somePath) %>). Variables in your top-level data object are available to all your includes, but local variables need to be passed down.

NOTE: Include preprocessor directives (<% include user/show %>) are not supported in v3.0+.

Custom delimiters

Custom delimiters can be applied on a per-template basis, or globally:

let ejs = require('ejs'),
    users = ['geddy', 'neil', 'alex'];

// Just one template
ejs.render('<p>[?= users.join(" | "); ?]</p>', {users: users}, {delimiter: '?', openDelimiter: '[', closeDelimiter: ']'});
// => '<p>geddy | neil | alex</p>'

// Or globally
ejs.delimiter = '?';
ejs.openDelimiter = '[';
ejs.closeDelimiter = ']';
ejs.render('<p>[?= users.join(" | "); ?]</p>', {users: users});
// => '<p>geddy | neil | alex</p>'

Caching

EJS ships with a basic in-process cache for caching the intermediate JavaScript functions used to render templates. It's easy to plug in LRU caching using Node's lru-cache library:

let ejs = require('ejs'),
    LRU = require('lru-cache');
ejs.cache = LRU(100); // LRU cache with 100-item limit

If you want to clear the EJS cache, call ejs.clearCache. If you're using the LRU cache and need a different limit, simple reset ejs.cache to a new instance of the LRU.

Custom file loader

The default file loader is fs.readFileSync, if you want to customize it, you can set ejs.fileLoader.

let ejs = require('ejs');
let myFileLoad = function (filePath) {
  return 'myFileLoad: ' + fs.readFileSync(filePath);
};

ejs.fileLoader = myFileLoad;

With this feature, you can preprocess the template before reading it.

Layouts

EJS does not specifically support blocks, but layouts can be implemented by including headers and footers, like so:

<%- include('header') -%>
<h1>
  Title
</h1>
<p>
  My page
</p>
<%- include('footer') -%>

Client-side support

Go to the Latest Release, download ./ejs.js or ./ejs.min.js. Alternately, you can compile it yourself by cloning the repository and running jake build (or $(npm bin)/jake build if jake is not installed globally).

Include one of these files on your page, and ejs should be available globally.

Example

<div id="output"></div>
<script src="ejs.min.js"></script>
<script>
  let people = ['geddy', 'neil', 'alex'],
      html = ejs.render('<%= people.join(", "); %>', {people: people});
  // With jQuery:
  $('#output').html(html);
  // Vanilla JS:
  document.getElementById('output').innerHTML = html;
</script>

Caveats

Most of EJS will work as expected; however, there are a few things to note:

  1. Obviously, since you do not have access to the filesystem, ejs.renderFile() won't work.

  2. For the same reason, includes do not work unless you use an include callback. Here is an example:

    let str = "Hello <%= include('file', {person: 'John'}); %>",
    fn = ejs.compile(str, {client: true});

fn(data, null, function(path, d){ // include callback
  // path -> 'file'
  // d -> {person: 'John'}
  // Put your code here
  // Return the contents of file as a string
}); // returns rendered string

See the examples folder for more details.

CLI

EJS ships with a full-featured CLI. Options are similar to those used in JavaScript code:

  • -o / --output-file FILE Write the rendered output to FILE rather than stdout.
  • -f / --data-file FILE Must be JSON-formatted. Use parsed input from FILE as data for rendering.
  • -i / --data-input STRING Must be JSON-formatted and URI-encoded. Use parsed input from STRING as data for rendering.
  • -m / --delimiter CHARACTER Use CHARACTER with angle brackets for open/close (defaults to %).
  • -p / --open-delimiter CHARACTER Use CHARACTER instead of left angle bracket to open.
  • -c / --close-delimiter CHARACTER Use CHARACTER instead of right angle bracket to close.
  • -s / --strict When set to true, generated function is in strict mode
  • -n / --no-with Use 'locals' object for vars rather than using with (implies --strict).
  • -l / --locals-name Name to use for the object storing local variables when not using with.
  • -w / --rm-whitespace Remove all safe-to-remove whitespace, including leading and trailing whitespace.
  • -d / --debug Outputs generated function body
  • -h / --help Display this help message.
  • -V/v / --version Display the EJS version.

Here are some examples of usage:

$ ejs -p [ -c ] ./template_file.ejs -o ./output.html
$ ejs ./test/fixtures/user.ejs name=Lerxst
$ ejs -n -l _ ./some_template.ejs -f ./data_file.json

Data input

There is a variety of ways to pass the CLI data for rendering.

Stdin:

$ ./test/fixtures/user_data.json | ejs ./test/fixtures/user.ejs
$ ejs ./test/fixtures/user.ejs < test/fixtures/user_data.json

A data file:

$ ejs ./test/fixtures/user.ejs -f ./user_data.json

A command-line option (must be URI-encoded):

./bin/cli.js -i %7B%22name%22%3A%20%22foo%22%7D ./test/fixtures/user.ejs

Or, passing values directly at the end of the invocation:

./bin/cli.js -m $ ./test/fixtures/user.ejs name=foo

Output

The CLI by default send output to stdout, but you can use the -o or --output-file flag to specify a target file to send the output to.

IDE Integration with Syntax Highlighting

VSCode:Javascript EJS by DigitalBrainstem

There are a number of implementations of EJS:

License

Licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0 (http://www.apache.org/licenses/LICENSE-2.0)

EJS Embedded JavaScript templates copyright 2112 mde@fleegix.org.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation12
Easy to Use14
Performant7
Highly Customizable3
Bleeding Edge1
Responsive Maintainers3
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use2
Slow1
Buggy1
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
flowerbot1 Rating1 Review
10 months ago

Its nice for the basics, but when I need a large data object sent to a JavaScript function in a template, having to convert the object to a string, then parse it back to JSON so JavaScript can use it, kills my application when the object is very large. Forces an unnecessarily redundant process just to get the access to an existing object outside of the engine. It would be nice if it was easier to access the original object in JavaScript. Reason I want the object in tact is I want to give it to pivotJS. The only other engine I've really tried is React (overkill and potentially proprietary) so I tried ejs hoping it would be a simpler to use replacement. The simplicity is certainly here, but unless I'm missing something, its a little bit too simple for what I'm wanting to do.

1
flleeppyy
Sayak SarkarPune, India196 Ratings109 Reviews
Principal Software Engineer at Red Hat, open web evangelist and a friendly developer.
6 months ago
Great Documentation
Easy to Use
Performant

A nice JavaScript template engine with a highly simplistic usage. EJS was one of the first template management systems available for Node based projects. However, for all its simplicity, EJS is not very extensible for complicated User Interfaces. It's good for simpler use cases where simple backend rendering of UI pages suffice the requirements of the project. However, for advanced use cases, building highly flexible interfaces with EJS can be quite an uphill task.

4
flleeppyyriginoommencskumaresanZac10ck
Ankit Raj32 Ratings32 Reviews
building for the world
13 days ago
Great Documentation
Hard to Use
Slow
Buggy
Responsive Maintainers

Ejs is the best templating engine out there, with faster compiles it saves a lot of development time. This easily intigrates to most famous express server. Very intuitive to get started with and use. Comes with a great documentation. This also has a great community to help you with your doubts on Github and Stackoverflow. This also scales quite well on complex applicaiton. Having used this on production across organization, I can assure this is a great package.

2
shubham-jangidAmarjeetkhasyap
Preveen RajKochi, Kerala, India58 Ratings49 Reviews
Software Engineer @bigbinary
8 months ago

When I had to add server side static generation of data, while rendering my react page server from my express backend, the best option I could go for was ejs views. It enabled me to write dynamic javascript to run just before serving the html content. To be frank, it felt like a magic.

2
ajayesivanvishnuprasad-95
Ryan WallaceCanada57 Ratings60 Reviews
1 year ago
Easy to Use
Highly Customizable

EJS is an easy to use and easy to understand, simple templating engine. That said, it's probably a bit dated at this point, and you may want to look into using a more full fledged framework like React or Vue. That said, for simple projects, or if you need a simple templating engine, EJS will definitely do the trick. I've actually used it extensively in a large scale legacy project, and it is possibly to build systems with very reusable components etc. entirely using EJS as your templating engine. We use it for both client side and server side rendering.

0

Alternatives

handlebarsMinimal templating on steroids.
GitHub Stars
16K
Weekly Downloads
11M
User Rating
4.1/ 5
40
Top Feedback
13Great Documentation
11Easy to Use
9Performant
etaEmbedded JS template engine for Node, Deno, and the browser. Lighweight, fast, and pluggable. Written in TypeScript
GitHub Stars
469
Weekly Downloads
148K
User Rating
5.0/ 5
2
Top Feedback
mus
mustacheMinimal templating with {{mustaches}} in JavaScript
GitHub Stars
15K
Weekly Downloads
3M
User Rating
4.5/ 5
23
Top Feedback
1Poor Documentation
1Hard to Use
markoA declarative, HTML-based language that makes building web apps fun
GitHub Stars
11K
Weekly Downloads
6K
User Rating
5.0/ 5
5
Top Feedback
jadePug – robust, elegant, feature rich template engine for Node.js
GitHub Stars
21K
Weekly Downloads
433K
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
See 11 Alternatives

Tutorials

How To Use EJS to Template Your Node Application | DigitalOcean
www.digitalocean.com1 month agoHow To Use EJS to Template Your Node Application | DigitalOceanLearn how to use EJS as the view engine in your Express applications. Also learn about how to use partials and passing data to views and partials.
EJS -- Embedded JavaScript templates
ejs.coEJS -- Embedded JavaScript templates‘E’ is for ‘effective’. EJS is a simple templating language that lets you generate HTML markup with plain JavaScript. No religiousness about how to organize things. No reinvention of iteration and control-flow. It’s just plain JavaScript.
Use EJS as Template Engine in Node.js - GeeksforGeeks
www.geeksforgeeks.org7 months agoUse EJS as Template Engine in Node.js - GeeksforGeeksA computer science portal for geeks. It contains well written, well thought and well explained computer science and programming articles, quizzes and practice/competitive programming/company interview Questions.
Tutorial
tutorial.techaltum.com5 months agoEJS Template Engine | ejs with Node and ExpressEJS Tutorial. EJS is a Template Engines in node js with expressjs. How to configure a ejs in nodejs and express. EJS with express
Getting Started with EJS Templating Engine
www.section.ioGetting Started with EJS Templating EngineThis tutorial will go over the basics of Node.js EJS templating engine and how to use it in Express.js application.