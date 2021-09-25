Embedded JavaScript templates



Installation

$ npm install ejs

Features

Control flow with <% %>

Escaped output with <%= %> (escape function configurable)

(escape function configurable) Unescaped raw output with <%- %>

Newline-trim mode ('newline slurping') with -%> ending tag

ending tag Whitespace-trim mode (slurp all whitespace) for control flow with <%_ _%>

Custom delimiters (e.g. [? ?] instead of <% %> )

instead of ) Includes

Client-side support

Static caching of intermediate JavaScript

Static caching of templates

Complies with the Express view system

Example

<% if (user) { %> <h2><%= user.name %></h2> <% } %>

Try EJS online at: https://ionicabizau.github.io/ejs-playground/.

Basic usage

let template = ejs.compile(str, options); template(data); ejs.render(str, data, options); ejs.renderFile(filename, data, options, function ( err, str ) { });

It is also possible to use ejs.render(dataAndOptions); where you pass everything in a single object. In that case, you'll end up with local variables for all the passed options. However, be aware that your code could break if we add an option with the same name as one of your data object's properties. Therefore, we do not recommend using this shortcut.

Options

cache Compiled functions are cached, requires filename

Compiled functions are cached, requires filename The name of the file being rendered. Not required if you are using renderFile() . Used by cache to key caches, and for includes.

The name of the file being rendered. Not required if you are using . Used by to key caches, and for includes. root Set project root for includes with an absolute path (e.g, /file.ejs). Can be array to try to resolve include from multiple directories.

Set project root for includes with an absolute path (e.g, /file.ejs). Can be array to try to resolve include from multiple directories. views An array of paths to use when resolving includes with relative paths.

An array of paths to use when resolving includes with relative paths. context Function execution context

Function execution context compileDebug When false no debug instrumentation is compiled

When no debug instrumentation is compiled client When true , compiles a function that can be rendered in the browser without needing to load the EJS Runtime (ejs.min.js).

When , compiles a function that can be rendered in the browser without needing to load the EJS Runtime (ejs.min.js). delimiter Character to use for inner delimiter, by default '%'

Character to use for inner delimiter, by default '%' openDelimiter Character to use for opening delimiter, by default '<'

Character to use for opening delimiter, by default '<' closeDelimiter Character to use for closing delimiter, by default '>'

Character to use for closing delimiter, by default '>' debug Outputs generated function body

Outputs generated function body strict When set to true , generated function is in strict mode

When set to , generated function is in strict mode _with Whether or not to use with() {} constructs. If false then the locals will be stored in the locals object. Set to false in strict mode.

Whether or not to use constructs. If then the locals will be stored in the object. Set to in strict mode. destructuredLocals An array of local variables that are always destructured from the locals object, available even in strict mode.

An array of local variables that are always destructured from the locals object, available even in strict mode. localsName Name to use for the object storing local variables when not using with Defaults to locals

Name to use for the object storing local variables when not using Defaults to rmWhitespace Remove all safe-to-remove whitespace, including leading and trailing whitespace. It also enables a safer version of -%> line slurping for all scriptlet tags (it does not strip new lines of tags in the middle of a line).

Remove all safe-to-remove whitespace, including leading and trailing whitespace. It also enables a safer version of line slurping for all scriptlet tags (it does not strip new lines of tags in the middle of a line). escape The escaping function used with <%= construct. It is used in rendering and is .toString() ed in the generation of client functions. (By default escapes XML).

The escaping function used with construct. It is used in rendering and is ed in the generation of client functions. (By default escapes XML). outputFunctionName Set to a string (e.g., 'echo' or 'print') for a function to print output inside scriptlet tags.

Set to a string (e.g., 'echo' or 'print') for a function to print output inside scriptlet tags. async When true , EJS will use an async function for rendering. (Depends on async/await support in the JS runtime.

When , EJS will use an async function for rendering. (Depends on async/await support in the JS runtime. includer Custom function to handle EJS includes, receives (originalPath, parsedPath) parameters, where originalPath is the path in include as-is and parsedPath is the previously resolved path. Should return an object { filename, template } , you may return only one of the properties, where filename is the final parsed path and template is the included content.

This project uses JSDoc. For the full public API documentation, clone the repository and run jake doc . This will run JSDoc with the proper options and output the documentation to out/ . If you want the both the public & private API docs, run jake devdoc instead.

<% 'Scriptlet' tag, for control-flow, no output

'Scriptlet' tag, for control-flow, no output <%_ 'Whitespace Slurping' Scriptlet tag, strips all whitespace before it

'Whitespace Slurping' Scriptlet tag, strips all whitespace before it <%= Outputs the value into the template (escaped)

Outputs the value into the template (escaped) <%- Outputs the unescaped value into the template

Outputs the unescaped value into the template <%# Comment tag, no execution, no output

Comment tag, no execution, no output <%% Outputs a literal '<%'

Outputs a literal '<%' %%> Outputs a literal '%>'

Outputs a literal '%>' %> Plain ending tag

Plain ending tag -%> Trim-mode ('newline slurp') tag, trims following newline

Trim-mode ('newline slurp') tag, trims following newline _%> 'Whitespace Slurping' ending tag, removes all whitespace after it

For the full syntax documentation, please see docs/syntax.md.

Includes

Includes either have to be an absolute path, or, if not, are assumed as relative to the template with the include call. For example if you are including ./views/user/show.ejs from ./views/users.ejs you would use <%- include('user/show') %> .

You must specify the filename option for the template with the include call unless you are using renderFile() .

You'll likely want to use the raw output tag ( <%- ) with your include to avoid double-escaping the HTML output.

<ul> <% users.forEach(function(user){ %> <%- include('user/show', {user: user}) %> <% }); %> </ul>

Includes are inserted at runtime, so you can use variables for the path in the include call (for example <%- include(somePath) %> ). Variables in your top-level data object are available to all your includes, but local variables need to be passed down.

NOTE: Include preprocessor directives ( <% include user/show %> ) are not supported in v3.0+.

Custom delimiters

Custom delimiters can be applied on a per-template basis, or globally:

let ejs = require ( 'ejs' ), users = [ 'geddy' , 'neil' , 'alex' ]; ejs.render( '<p>[?= users.join(" | "); ?]</p>' , { users : users}, { delimiter : '?' , openDelimiter : '[' , closeDelimiter : ']' }); ejs.delimiter = '?' ; ejs.openDelimiter = '[' ; ejs.closeDelimiter = ']' ; ejs.render( '<p>[?= users.join(" | "); ?]</p>' , { users : users});

Caching

EJS ships with a basic in-process cache for caching the intermediate JavaScript functions used to render templates. It's easy to plug in LRU caching using Node's lru-cache library:

let ejs = require ( 'ejs' ), LRU = require ( 'lru-cache' ); ejs.cache = LRU( 100 );

If you want to clear the EJS cache, call ejs.clearCache . If you're using the LRU cache and need a different limit, simple reset ejs.cache to a new instance of the LRU.

Custom file loader

The default file loader is fs.readFileSync , if you want to customize it, you can set ejs.fileLoader.

let ejs = require ( 'ejs' ); let myFileLoad = function ( filePath ) { return 'myFileLoad: ' + fs.readFileSync(filePath); }; ejs.fileLoader = myFileLoad;

With this feature, you can preprocess the template before reading it.

Layouts

EJS does not specifically support blocks, but layouts can be implemented by including headers and footers, like so:

<%- include('header') -%> <h1> Title </h1> <p> My page </p> <%- include('footer') -%>

Client-side support

Go to the Latest Release, download ./ejs.js or ./ejs.min.js . Alternately, you can compile it yourself by cloning the repository and running jake build (or $(npm bin)/jake build if jake is not installed globally).

Include one of these files on your page, and ejs should be available globally.

Example

< div id = "output" > </ div > < script src = "ejs.min.js" > </ script > < script > let people = [ 'geddy' , 'neil' , 'alex' ], html = ejs.render( '<%= people.join(", "); %>' , { people : people}); $( '#output' ).html(html); document .getElementById( 'output' ).innerHTML = html; </ script >

Caveats

Most of EJS will work as expected; however, there are a few things to note:

Obviously, since you do not have access to the filesystem, ejs.renderFile() won't work. For the same reason, include s do not work unless you use an include callback . Here is an example: let str = "Hello <%= include('file', {person: 'John'}); %>" , fn = ejs.compile(str, { client : true }); fn(data, null , function ( path, d ) { });

See the examples folder for more details.

CLI

EJS ships with a full-featured CLI. Options are similar to those used in JavaScript code:

-o / --output-file FILE Write the rendered output to FILE rather than stdout.

Write the rendered output to FILE rather than stdout. -f / --data-file FILE Must be JSON-formatted. Use parsed input from FILE as data for rendering.

Must be JSON-formatted. Use parsed input from FILE as data for rendering. -i / --data-input STRING Must be JSON-formatted and URI-encoded. Use parsed input from STRING as data for rendering.

Must be JSON-formatted and URI-encoded. Use parsed input from STRING as data for rendering. -m / --delimiter CHARACTER Use CHARACTER with angle brackets for open/close (defaults to %).

Use CHARACTER with angle brackets for open/close (defaults to %). -p / --open-delimiter CHARACTER Use CHARACTER instead of left angle bracket to open.

Use CHARACTER instead of left angle bracket to open. -c / --close-delimiter CHARACTER Use CHARACTER instead of right angle bracket to close.

Use CHARACTER instead of right angle bracket to close. -s / --strict When set to true , generated function is in strict mode

When set to , generated function is in strict mode -n / --no-with Use 'locals' object for vars rather than using with (implies --strict).

Use 'locals' object for vars rather than using (implies --strict). -l / --locals-name Name to use for the object storing local variables when not using with .

Name to use for the object storing local variables when not using . -w / --rm-whitespace Remove all safe-to-remove whitespace, including leading and trailing whitespace.

Remove all safe-to-remove whitespace, including leading and trailing whitespace. -d / --debug Outputs generated function body

Outputs generated function body -h / --help Display this help message.

Display this help message. -V/v / --version Display the EJS version.

Here are some examples of usage:

ejs -p [ -c ] ./template_file.ejs -o ./output.html ejs ./ test /fixtures/user.ejs name=Lerxst ejs -n -l _ ./some_template.ejs -f ./data_file.json

Data input

There is a variety of ways to pass the CLI data for rendering.

Stdin:

./ test /fixtures/user_data.json | ejs ./ test /fixtures/user.ejs ejs ./ test /fixtures/user.ejs < test /fixtures/user_data.json

A data file:

ejs ./ test /fixtures/user.ejs -f ./user_data.json

A command-line option (must be URI-encoded):

./bin/cli.js -i %7B%22name%22%3A%20%22foo%22%7D ./test/fixtures/user.ejs

Or, passing values directly at the end of the invocation:

./bin/cli.js -m $ ./test/fixtures/user.ejs name=foo

Output

The CLI by default send output to stdout, but you can use the -o or --output-file flag to specify a target file to send the output to.

IDE Integration with Syntax Highlighting

VSCode:Javascript EJS by DigitalBrainstem

Related projects

There are a number of implementations of EJS:

TJ's implementation, the v1 of this library: https://github.com/tj/ejs

EJS Embedded JavaScript Framework on Google Code: https://code.google.com/p/embeddedjavascript/

Sam Stephenson's Ruby implementation: https://rubygems.org/gems/ejs

Erubis, an ERB implementation which also runs JavaScript: http://www.kuwata-lab.com/erubis/users-guide.04.html#lang-javascript

DigitalBrainstem EJS Language support: https://github.com/Digitalbrainstem/ejs-grammar

License

Licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0 (http://www.apache.org/licenses/LICENSE-2.0)

EJS Embedded JavaScript templates copyright 2112 mde@fleegix.org.