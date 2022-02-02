Module to expose config variables to your javascript code in React Native, supporting iOS, Android and Windows.
Bring some 12 factor love to your mobile apps!
Create a new file
.env in the root of your React Native app:
API_URL=https://myapi.com
GOOGLE_MAPS_API_KEY=abcdefgh
Then access variables defined there from your app:
import Config from "react-native-config";
Config.API_URL; // 'https://myapi.com'
Config.GOOGLE_MAPS_API_KEY; // 'abcdefgh'
Keep in mind this module doesn't obfuscate or encrypt secrets for packaging, so do not store sensitive keys in
.env. It's basically impossible to prevent users from reverse engineering mobile app secrets, so design your app (and APIs) with that in mind.
Install the package:
$ yarn add react-native-config
Link the library:
(Note: For React Native 0.60 or greater, autolinking is available)
(Note: For Windows, this module supports autolinking when used with
react-native-windows@0.63
or later. For earlier versions you need to manually link the module.)
$ react-native link react-native-config
if cocoapods are used in the project then pod has to be installed as well:
(cd ios; pod install)
Manual Link (iOS)
Libraries ➜
Add Files to [your project's name]
node_modules ➜
react-native-config and add
ReactNativeConfig.xcodeproj
ReactNativeConfig.xcodeproj ➜
Products folder
libReactNativeConfig.a to your project's
Build Phases ➜
Link Binary With Libraries
$(SRCROOT)/../node_modules/react-native-config/ios/** as
non-recursive
Manual Link (Android)
android/settings.gradle
+ include ':react-native-config'
+ project(':react-native-config').projectDir = new File(rootProject.projectDir, '../node_modules/react-native-config/android')
android/app/build.gradle
dependencies {
implementation "com.facebook.react:react-native:+" // From node_modules
+ implementation project(':react-native-config')
}
MainApplication.java
+ import com.lugg.ReactNativeConfig.ReactNativeConfigPackage;
@Override
protected List<ReactPackage> getPackages() {
return Arrays.asList(
new MainReactPackage()
+ new ReactNativeConfigPackage()
);
}
Manual Link (Windows)
windows/myapp.sln
Add the
RNCConfig project to your solution.
react-native-windows@0.62 or later select
node_modules\react-native-config\windows\RNCConfig\RNCConfig.vcxproj
react-native-windows@0.61 select
node_modules\react-native-config\windows\RNCConfig61\RNCConfig61.vcxproj
windows/myapp/myapp.vcxproj
Add a reference to
RNCConfig to your main application project. From Visual Studio 2019:
RNCConfig from Solution Projects.
pch.h
Add
#include "winrt/RNCConfig.h".
app.cpp
Add
PackageProviders().Append(winrt::RNCConfig::ReactPackageProvider()); before
InitializeComponent();.
You'll also need to manually apply a plugin to your app, from
android/app/build.gradle:
// 2nd line, add a new apply:
apply from: project(':react-native-config').projectDir.getPath() + "/dotenv.gradle"
In
android/app/build.gradle, if you use
applicationIdSuffix or
applicationId that is different from the package name indicated in
AndroidManifest.xml in
<manifest package="..."> tag, for example, to support different build variants:
Add this in
android/app/build.gradle
defaultConfig {
...
resValue "string", "build_config_package", "YOUR_PACKAGE_NAME_IN_ANDROIDMANIFEST_XML"
}
Config variables set in
.env are available to your Java classes via
BuildConfig:
public HttpURLConnection getApiClient() {
URL url = new URL(BuildConfig.API_URL);
// ...
}
You can also read them from your Gradle configuration:
defaultConfig {
applicationId project.env.get("APP_ID")
}
And use them to configure libraries in
AndroidManifest.xml and others:
<meta-data
android:name="com.google.android.geo.API_KEY"
android:value="@string/GOOGLE_MAPS_API_KEY" />
All variables are strings, so you may need to cast them. For instance, in Gradle:
versionCode project.env.get("VERSION_CODE").toInteger()
Once again, remember variables stored in
.env are published with your code, so DO NOT put anything sensitive there like your app
signingConfigs.
Read variables declared in
.env from your Obj-C classes like:
// import header
#import "ReactNativeConfig.h"
// then read individual keys like:
NSString *apiUrl = [ReactNativeConfig envFor:@"API_URL"];
// or just fetch the whole config
NSDictionary *config = [ReactNativeConfig env];
You can access variables declared in
.env from C++ in your App project:
std::string api_key = ReactNativeConfig::API_KEY;
Similarly, you can access those values in other project by adding reference to the
RNCConfig as described in the manual linking section.
With one extra step environment values can be exposed to "Info.plist" and Build settings in the native project.
ios folder as "Config.xcconfig" with the following content:
#include? "tmp.xcconfig"
# react-native-config codegen
ios/tmp.xcconfig
go to project settings
apply config to your configurations
Go to Edit scheme... -> Build -> Pre-actions, click + and select New Run Script Action. Paste below code which will generate "tmp.xcconfig" before each build exposing values to Build Settings and Info.plist. Make sure to select your target under Provide build settings from, so
$SRCROOT environment variables is available to the script. (Note that this snippet has to be placed after "cp ... \${PROJECT_DIR}/../.env" if approach explained below is used).
"${SRCROOT}/../node_modules/react-native-config/ios/ReactNativeConfig/BuildXCConfig.rb" "${SRCROOT}/.." "${SRCROOT}/tmp.xcconfig"
You can now access your env variables in the Info.plist, for example
$(MY_ENV_VARIABLE). If you face issues accessing variables, please open a new issue and provide as much details as possible so above steps can be improved.
Add dependency to
react-native-config.
target 'ShareExtension' do
platform :ios, '9.0'
pod 'react-native-config', :path => '../node_modules/react-native-config'
# For extensions without React dependencies
pod 'react-native-config/Extension', :path => '../node_modules/react-native-config'
end
Save config for different environments in different files:
.env.staging,
.env.production, etc.
By default react-native-config will read from
.env, but you can change it when building or releasing your app.
The simplest approach is to tell it what file to read with an environment variable, like:
$ ENVFILE=.env.staging react-native run-ios # bash
$ SET ENVFILE=.env.staging && react-native run-ios # windows
$ env:ENVFILE=".env.staging"; react-native run-ios # powershell
This also works for
run-android. Alternatively, there are platform-specific options below.
The same environment variable can be used to assemble releases with a different config:
$ cd android && ENVFILE=.env.staging ./gradlew assembleRelease
Alternatively, you can define a map in
build.gradle associating builds with env files. Do it before the
apply from call, and use build cases in lowercase, like:
project.ext.envConfigFiles = [
debug: ".env.development",
release: ".env.production",
anothercustombuild: ".env",
]
apply from: project(':react-native-config').projectDir.getPath() + "/dotenv.gradle"
Also note that besides requiring lowercase, the matching is done with
buildFlavor.startsWith, so a build named
debugProd could match the
debug case, above.
The basic idea in iOS is to have one scheme per environment file, so you can easily alternate between them.
Start by creating a new scheme:
Then edit the newly created scheme to make it use a different env file. From the same "manage scheme" window:
Also ensure that "Provide build settings from", just above the script, has a value selected so that PROJECT_DIR is set.
cp "${PROJECT_DIR}/../.env.staging" "${PROJECT_DIR}/../.env" # replace .env.staging for your file
Alternatively, if you have separated build configurations, you may easily set the different envfiles per configuration by adding these lines into the end of Podfile:
ENVFILES = {
'Debug' => '$(PODS_ROOT)/../../.env.debug',
'Release' => '$(PODS_ROOT)/../../.env.production',
}
post_install do |installer|
installer.pods_project.targets.each do |target|
target.build_configurations.each do |config|
if target.name == 'react-native-config'
config.build_settings['ENVFILE'] = ENVFILES[config.name]
end
end
end
end
Note that if you have flipper enabled in your Podfile, you must move the
flipper_post_install into the newely added hook since Podfile doesn't allow multiple
post_install hooks.
target 'MyApp' do
# ...
use_flipper!
- post_install do |installer|
- flipper_post_install(installer)
- end
end
post_install do |installer|
+ flipper_post_install(installer)
installer.pods_project.targets.each do |target|
target.build_configurations.each do |config|
if target.name == 'react-native-config'
config.build_settings['ENVFILE'] = ENVFILES[config.name]
end
end
end
end
When Proguard is enabled (which it is by default for Android release builds), it can rename the
BuildConfig Java class in the minification process and prevent React Native Config from referencing it. To avoid this, add an exception to
android/app/proguard-rules.pro:
-keep class com.mypackage.BuildConfig { *; }
com.mypackage should match the
package value in your
app/src/main/AndroidManifest.xml file.
If using Dexguard, the shrinking phase will remove resources it thinks are unused. It is necessary to add an exception to preserve the build config package name.
-keepresources string/build_config_package
This error stems from
.env file being malformed. Accepted formats are listed here https://regex101.com/r/cbm5Tp/1. Common causes are:
MY_ENV='foo'
Since
react-native-config contains native code, it cannot be run in a node.js environment (Jest, Mocha). react-native-config-node provides a way to mock
react-native-config for use in test runners - exactly as it is used in the actual app.
On Windows, the Example app supports running automatic tests by using WinAppDriver. In the Example app folder run:
yarn appium
yarn test:windows
For mocking the
Config.FOO_BAR usage, create a mock at
__mocks__/react-native-config.js:
// __mocks__/react-native-config.js
export default {
FOO_BAR: 'baz',
};
Created by Pedro Belo at Lugg.