EJDB2 is an embeddable JSON database engine published under MIT license.
The Story of the IT-depression, birds and EJDB 2.0
brew install ejdb
or
mkdir build && cd build
cmake .. -DCMAKE_BUILD_TYPE=Release
make install
sudo add-apt-repository ppa:adamansky/ejdb2
sudo apt-get update
sudo apt-get install ejdb2
cmake v3.10 or higher required
mkdir build && cd build
cmake .. -DCMAKE_BUILD_TYPE=Release -DPACKAGE_DEB=ON
make package
mkdir build && cd build
cmake .. -DCMAKE_BUILD_TYPE=Release -DPACKAGE_RPM=ON
make package
EJDB2 can be cross-compiled for windows
Note: HTTP/Websocket network API is disabled and not yet supported
Nodejs/Dart bindings not yet ported to Windows.
Cross-compilation Guide for Windows
https://github.com/Softmotions/ejdb/tree/master/src/bindings/ejdb2_android/test
EJDB query language (JQL) syntax inspired by ideas behind XPath and Unix shell pipes. It designed for easy querying and updating sets of JSON documents.
JQL parser created created by peg/leg — recursive-descent parser generators for C Here is the formal parser grammar: https://github.com/Softmotions/ejdb/blob/master/src/jql/jqp.leg
Notation used below is based on SQL syntax description:
|Rule
|Description
' '
|String in single quotes denotes unquoted string literal as part of query.
{ a | b }
|Curly brackets enclose two or more required alternative choices, separated by vertical bars.
[ ]
|Square brackets indicate an optional element or clause. Multiple elements or clauses are separated by vertical bars.
|
|Vertical bars separate two or more alternative syntax elements.
...
|Ellipses indicate that the preceding element can be repeated. The repetition is unlimited unless otherwise indicated.
( )
|Parentheses are grouping symbols.
|Unquoted word in lower case
|Denotes semantic of some query part. For example:
placeholder_name - name of any placeholder.
QUERY = FILTERS [ '|' APPLY ] [ '|' PROJECTIONS ] [ '|' OPTS ];
STR = { quoted_string | unquoted_string };
JSONVAL = json_value;
PLACEHOLDER = { ':'placeholder_name | '?' }
FILTERS = FILTER [{ and | or } [ not ] FILTER];
FILTER = [@collection_name]/NODE[/NODE]...;
NODE = { '*' | '**' | NODE_EXPRESSION | STR };
NODE_EXPRESSION = '[' NODE_EXPR_LEFT OP NODE_EXPR_RIGHT ']'
[{ and | or } [ not ] NODE_EXPRESSION]...;
OP = [ '!' ] { '=' | '>=' | '<=' | '>' | '<' | ~ }
| [ '!' ] { 'eq' | 'gte' | 'lte' | 'gt' | 'lt' }
| [ not ] { 'in' | 'ni' | 're' };
NODE_EXPR_LEFT = { '*' | '**' | STR | NODE_KEY_EXPR };
NODE_KEY_EXPR = '[' '*' OP NODE_EXPR_RIGHT ']'
NODE_EXPR_RIGHT = JSONVAL | STR | PLACEHOLDER
APPLY = { 'apply' | 'upsert' } { PLACEHOLDER | json_object | json_array } | 'del'
OPTS = { 'skip' n | 'limit' n | 'count' | 'noidx' | 'inverse' | ORDERBY }...
ORDERBY = { 'asc' | 'desc' } PLACEHOLDER | json_path
PROJECTIONS = PROJECTION [ {'+' | '-'} PROJECTION ]
PROJECTION = 'all' | json_path
json_value: Any valid JSON value: object, array, string, bool, number.
json_path: Simplified JSON pointer. Eg.:
/foo/bar or
/foo/"bar with spaces"/
* in context of
NODE: Any JSON object key name at particular nesting level.
** in context of
NODE: Any JSON object key name at arbitrary nesting level.
* in context of
NODE_EXPR_LEFT: Key name at specific level.
** in context of
NODE_EXPR_LEFT: Nested array value of array element under specific key.
Lets play with some very basic data and queries.
For simplicity we will use ejdb websocket network API which provides us a kind of interactive CLI. The same job can be done using pure
C API too (
ejdb2.h jql.h).
NOTE: Take a look into JQL test cases for more examples.
{
"firstName": "John",
"lastName": "Doe",
"age": 28,
"pets": [
{"name": "Rexy rex", "kind": "dog", "likes": ["bones", "jumping", "toys"]},
{"name": "Grenny", "kind": "parrot", "likes": ["green color", "night", "toys"]}
]
}
Save json as
sample.json then upload it the
family collection:
# Start HTTP/WS server protected by some access token
./jbs -a 'myaccess01'
8 Mar 16:15:58.601 INFO: HTTP/WS endpoint at localhost:9191
Server can be accessed using HTTP or Websocket endpoint. More info
curl -d '@sample.json' -H'X-Access-Token:myaccess01' -X POST http://localhost:9191/family
We can play around using interactive wscat websocket client.
wscat -H 'X-Access-Token:myaccess01' -c http://localhost:9191
connected (press CTRL+C to quit)
> k info
< k {
"version": "2.0.0",
"file": "db.jb",
"size": 8192,
"collections": [
{
"name": "family",
"dbid": 3,
"rnum": 1,
"indexes": []
}
]
}
> k get family 1
< k 1 {
"firstName": "John",
"lastName": "Doe",
"age": 28,
"pets": [
{
"name": "Rexy rex",
"kind": "dog",
"likes": [
"bones",
"jumping",
"toys"
]
},
{
"name": "Grenny",
"kind": "parrot",
"likes": [
"green color",
"night",
"toys"
]
}
]
}
Note about the
k prefix before every command; It is an arbitrary key chosen by client and designated to identify particular
websocket request, this key will be returned with response to request and allows client to
identify that response for his particular request. More info
Query command over websocket has the following format:
<key> query <collection> <query>
So we will consider only
<query> part in this document.
k query family /*
or
k query family /**
or specify collection name in query explicitly
k @family/*
We can execute query by HTTP
POST request
curl --data-raw '@family/[firstName = John]' -H'X-Access-Token:myaccess01' -X POST http://localhost:9191
1 {"firstName":"John","lastName":"Doe","age":28,"pets":[{"name":"Rexy rex","kind":"dog","likes":["bones","jumping","toys"]},{"name":"Grenny","kind":"parrot","likes":["green color","night","toys"]}]}
k @family/* | limit 10
Element at index
1 exists in
likes array within a
pets sub-object
> k query family /pets/*/likes/1
< k 1 {"firstName":"John"...
Element at index
1 exists in
likes array at any
likes nesting level
> k query family /**/likes/1
< k 1 {"firstName":"John"...
From this point and below I will omit websocket specific prefix
k query family and
consider only JQL queries.
In order to get documents by primary key the following options are available:
Use API call
ejdb_get()
const doc = await db.get('users', 112);
Use the special query construction:
/=:? or
@collection/=:?
Get document from
users collection with primary key
112
> k @users/=112
Update tags array for document in
jobs collection (TypeScript):
await db.createQuery('@jobs/ = :? | apply :? | count')
.setNumber(0, id)
.setJSON(1, { tags })
.completionPromise();
Array of primary keys can also be used for matching:
await db.createQuery('@jobs/ = :?| apply :? | count')
.setJSON(0, [23, 1, 2])
.setJSON(1, { tags })
.completionPromise();
Below is a set of self explaining queries:
/pets/*/[name = "Rexy rex"]
/pets/*/[name eq "Rexy rex"]
/pets/*/[name = "Rexy rex" or name = Grenny]
Note about quotes around words with spaces.
Get all documents where owner
age greater than
20 and have some pet who like
bones or
toys
/[age > 20] and /pets/*/likes/[** in ["bones", "toys"]]
Here
** denotes some element in
likes array.
ni is the inverse operator to
in.
Get documents where
bones somewhere in
likes array.
/pets/*/[likes ni "bones"]
We can create more complicated filters
( /[age <= 20] or /[lastName re "Do.*"] )
and /pets/*/likes/[** in ["bones", "toys"]]
Note about grouping parentheses and regular expression matching using
re operator.
~ is a prefix matching operator (Since ejdb
v2.0.53).
Prefix matching can benefit from using indexes.
Get documents where
/lastName starts with
"Do".
/[lastName ~ Do]
Filter documents with
likes array exactly matched to
["bones","jumping","toys"]
/**/[likes = ["bones","jumping","toys"]]
Matching algorithms for arrays and maps are different:
{"f":"d","e":"j"} and
{"e":"j","f":"d"} are equal maps.
Find JSON document having
firstName key at root level.
/[* = "firstName"]
I this context
* denotes a key name.
You can use conditions on key name and key value at the same time:
/[[* = "firstName"] = John]
Key name can be either
firstName or
lastName but should have
John value in any case.
/[[* in ["firstName", "lastName"]] = John]
It may be useful in queries with dynamic placeholders (C API):
APPLY section responsible for modification of documents content.
APPLY = ({'apply' | `upsert`} { PLACEHOLDER | json_object | json_array }) | 'del'
JSON patch specs conformed to
rfc7386 or
rfc6902 specifications followed after
apply keyword.
Let's add
address object to all matched document
/[firstName = John] | apply {"address":{"city":"New York", "street":""}}
If JSON object is an argument of
apply section it will be treated as merge match (
rfc7386) otherwise
it should be array which denotes
rfc6902 JSON patch. Placeholders also supported by
apply section.
Set the street name in
address
/[firstName = John] | apply [{"op":"replace", "path":"/address/street", "value":"Fifth Avenue"}]
Add
Neo fish to the set of John's
pets
/[firstName = John]
| apply [{"op":"add", "path":"/pets/-", "value": {"name":"Neo", "kind":"fish"}}]
upsert updates existing document by given json argument used as merge patch
or inserts provided json argument as new document instance.
/[firstName = John] | upsert {"firstName": "John", "address":{"city":"New York"}}
Increments numeric value identified by JSON path by specified value.
Example:
Document: {"foo": 1}
Patch: [{"op": "increment", "path": "/foo", "value": 2}]
Result: {"foo": 3}
Same as JSON patch
add but creates intermediate object nodes for missing JSON path segments.
Example:
Document: {"foo": {"bar": 1}}
Patch: [{"op": "add_create", "path": "/foo/zaz/gaz", "value": 22}]
Result: {"foo":{"bar":1,"zaz":{"gaz":22}}}
Example:
Document: {"foo": {"bar": 1}}
Patch: [{"op": "add_create", "path": "/foo/bar/gaz", "value": 22}]
Result: Error since element pointed by /foo/bar is not an object
Swaps two values of JSON document starting from
from path.
Swapping rules
from not exists error will be raised.
path not exists it will be set by value from
from path,
then object pointed by
from path will be removed.
from and
path are presented they will be swapped.
Example:
Document: {"foo": ["bar"], "baz": {"gaz": 11}}
Patch: [{"op": "swap", "from": "/foo/0", "path": "/baz/gaz"}]
Result: {"foo": [11], "baz": {"gaz": "bar"}}
Example (Demo of rule 2):
Document: {"foo": ["bar"], "baz": {"gaz": 11}}
Patch: [{"op": "swap", "from": "/foo/0", "path": "/baz/zaz"}]
Result: {"foo":[],"baz":{"gaz":11,"zaz":"bar"}}
Use
del keyword to remove matched elements from collection:
/FILTERS | del
Example:
> k add family {"firstName":"Jack"}
< k 2
> k query family /[firstName re "Ja.*"]
< k 2 {"firstName":"Jack"}
# Remove selected elements from collection
> k query family /[firstName=Jack] | del
< k 2 {"firstName":"Jack"}
PROJECTIONS = PROJECTION [ {'+' | '-'} PROJECTION ]
PROJECTION = 'all' | json_path | join_clause
Projection allows to get only subset of JSON document excluding not needed data.
Lets add one more document to our collection:
$ cat << EOF | curl -d @- -H'X-Access-Token:myaccess01' -X POST http://localhost:9191/family
{
"firstName":"Jack",
"lastName":"Parker",
"age":35,
"pets":[{"name":"Sonic", "kind":"mouse", "likes":[]}]
}
EOF
Now query only pet owners firstName and lastName from collection.
> k query family /* | /{firstName,lastName}
< k 3 {"firstName":"Jack","lastName":"Parker"}
< k 1 {"firstName":"John","lastName":"Doe"}
< k
Add
pets array for every document
> k query family /* | /{firstName,lastName} + /pets
< k 3 {"firstName":"Jack","lastName":"Parker","pets":[...
< k 1 {"firstName":"John","lastName":"Doe","pets":[...
Exclude only
pets field from documents
> k query family /* | all - /pets
< k 3 {"firstName":"Jack","lastName":"Parker","age":35}
< k 1 {"firstName":"John","lastName":"Doe","age":28,"address":{"city":"New York","street":"Fifth Avenue"}}
< k
Here
all keyword used denoting whole document.
Get
age and the first pet in
pets array.
> k query family /[age > 20] | /age + /pets/0
< k 3 {"age":35,"pets":[{"name":"Sonic","kind":"mouse","likes":[]}]}
< k 1 {"age":28,"pets":[{"name":"Rexy rex","kind":"dog","likes":["bones","jumping","toys"]}]}
< k
Join materializes reference to document to a real document objects which will replace reference inplace.
Documents are joined by their primary keys only.
Reference keys should be stored in referrer document as number or string field.
Joins can be specified as part of projection expression in the following form:
Where
field ‐ JSON field contains primary key of joined document.
< ‐ The special mark symbol which instructs EJDB engine to replace
field key by body of joined document.
collection ‐ name of DB collection where joined documents located.
A referrer document will be untouched if associated document is not found.
Here is the simple demonstration of collection joins in our interactive websocket shell:
> k add artists {"name":"Leonardo Da Vinci", "years":[1452,1519]}
< k 1
> k add paintings {"name":"Mona Lisa", "year":1490, "origin":"Italy", "artist": 1}
< k 1
> k add paintings {"name":"Madonna Litta - Madonna And The Child", "year":1490, "origin":"Italy", "artist": 1}
< k 2
# Lists paintings documents
> k @paintings/*
< k 2 {"name":"Madonna Litta - Madonna And The Child","year":1490,"origin":"Italy","artist":1}
< k 1 {"name":"Mona Lisa","year":1490,"origin":"Italy","artist":1}
< k
>
# Do simple join with artists collection
> k @paintings/* | /artist<artists
< k 2 {"name":"Madonna Litta - Madonna And The Child","year":1490,"origin":"Italy",
"artist":{"name":"Leonardo Da Vinci","years":[1452,1519]}}
< k 1 {"name":"Mona Lisa","year":1490,"origin":"Italy",
"artist":{"name":"Leonardo Da Vinci","years":[1452,1519]}}
< k
# Strip all document fields except `name` and `artist` join
> k @paintings/* | /artist<artists + /name + /artist/*
< k 2 {"name":"Madonna Litta - Madonna And The Child","artist":{"name":"Leonardo Da Vinci","years":[1452,1519]}}
< k 1 {"name":"Mona Lisa","artist":{"name":"Leonardo Da Vinci","years":[1452,1519]}}
< k
>
# Same results as above:
> k @paintings/* | /{name, artist<artists} + /artist/*
< k 2 {"name":"Madonna Litta - Madonna And The Child","artist":{"name":"Leonardo Da Vinci","years":[1452,1519]}}
< k 1 {"name":"Mona Lisa","artist":{"name":"Leonardo Da Vinci","years":[1452,1519]}}
< k
Invalid references:
> k add paintings {"name":"Mona Lisa2", "year":1490, "origin":"Italy", "artist": 9999}
< k 3
> k @paintings/* | /artist<artists
< k 3 {"name":"Mona Lisa2","year":1490,"origin":"Italy","artist":9999}
< k 2 {"name":"Madonna Litta - Madonna And The Child","year":1490,"origin":"Italy","artist":{"name":"Leonardo Da Vinci","years":[1452,1519]}}
< k 1 {"name":"Mona Lisa","year":1490,"origin":"Italy","artist":{"name":"Leonardo Da Vinci","years":[1452,1519]}}
ORDERBY = ({ 'asc' | 'desc' } PLACEHOLDER | json_path)...
Lets add one more document then sort documents in collection according to
firstName ascending and
age descending order.
> k add family {"firstName":"John", "lastName":"Ryan", "age":39}
< k 4
> k query family /* | /{firstName,lastName,age} | asc /firstName desc /age
< k 3 {"firstName":"Jack","lastName":"Parker","age":35}
< k 4 {"firstName":"John","lastName":"Ryan","age":39}
< k 1 {"firstName":"John","lastName":"Doe","age":28}
< k
asc, desc instructions may use indexes defined for collection to avoid a separate documents sorting stage.
OPTS = { 'skip' n | 'limit' n | 'count' | 'noidx' | 'inverse' | ORDERBY }...
skip n Skip first
n records before first element in result set
limit n Set max number of documents in result set
count Returns only
count of matched documents
> k query family /* | count
< k 3
< k
noidx Do not use any indexes for query execution.
inverse By default query scans documents from most recently added to older ones.
This option inverts scan direction to opposite and activates
noidx mode.
Has no effect if query has
asc/desc sorting clauses.
Database index can be build for any JSON field path containing values of number or string type.
Index can be an
unique ‐ not allowing value duplication and
non unique.
The following index mode bit mask flags are used (defined in
ejdb2.h):
|Index mode
|Description
0x01 EJDB_IDX_UNIQUE
|Index is unique
0x04 EJDB_IDX_STR
|Index for JSON
string field value type
0x08 EJDB_IDX_I64
|Index for
8 bytes width signed integer field values
0x10 EJDB_IDX_F64
|Index for
8 bytes width signed floating point field values.
For example unique index of string type will be specified by
EJDB_IDX_UNIQUE | EJDB_IDX_STR =
0x05.
Index can be defined for only one value type located under specific path in json document.
Lets define non unique string index for
/lastName path:
> k idx family 4 /lastName
< k
Index selection for queries based on set of heuristic rules.
You can always check index usage by issuing
explain command in WS API:
> k explain family /[lastName=Doe] and /[age!=27]
< k explain [INDEX] MATCHED STR|3 /lastName EXPR1: 'lastName = Doe' INIT: IWKV_CURSOR_EQ
[INDEX] SELECTED STR|3 /lastName EXPR1: 'lastName = Doe' INIT: IWKV_CURSOR_EQ
[COLLECTOR] PLAIN
The following statements are taken into account when using EJDB2 indexes:
Only one index can be used for particular query execution
If query consist of
or joined part at top level or contains
negated expressions at the top level
of query expression - indexes will not be in use at all.
So no indexes below:
/[lastName != Andy]
/[lastName = "John"] or /[lastName = Peter]
But will be used
/lastName index defined above
/[lastName = Doe]
/[lastName = Doe] and /[age = 28]
/[lastName = Doe] and not /[age = 28]
/[lastName = Doe] and /[age != 28]
The following operators are supported by indexes (ejdb 2.0.x):
eq, =
gt, >
gte, >=
lt, <
lte, <=
in
~ (Prefix matching since ejdb 2.0.53)
ORDERBY clauses may use indexes to avoid result set sorting.
Array fields can also be indexed. Let's outline typical use case: indexing of some entity tags:
> k add books {"name":"Mastering Ultra", "tags":["ultra", "language", "bestseller"]}
< k 1
> k add books {"name":"Learn something in 24 hours", "tags":["bestseller"]}
< k 2
> k query books /*
< k 2 {"name":"Learn something in 24 hours","tags":["bestseller"]}
< k 1 {"name":"Mastering Ultra","tags":["ultra","language","bestseller"]}
< k
Create string index for
/tags
> k idx books 4 /tags
< k
Filter books by
bestseller tag and show index usage in query:
> k explain books /tags/[** in ["bestseller"]]
< k explain [INDEX] MATCHED STR|4 /tags EXPR1: '** in ["bestseller"]' INIT: IWKV_CURSOR_EQ
[INDEX] SELECTED STR|4 /tags EXPR1: '** in ["bestseller"]' INIT: IWKV_CURSOR_EQ
[COLLECTOR] PLAIN
< k 1 {"name":"Mastering Ultra","tags":["ultra","language","bestseller"]}
< k 2 {"name":"Learn something in 24 hours","tags":["bestseller"]}
< k
All documents in collection are sorted by their primary key in
descending order.
So if you use auto generated keys (
ejdb_put_new) you may be sure what documents fetched as result of
full scan query will be ordered according to the time of insertion in descendant order,
unless you don't use query sorting, indexes or
inverse keyword.
In many cases, using index may drop down the overall query performance.
Because index collection contains only document references (
id) and engine may perform
an addition document fetching by its primary key to finish query matching.
So for not so large collections a brute scan may perform better than scan using indexes.
However, exact matching operations:
eq,
in and
sorting by natural index order
will benefit from index in most cases.
If you'd like update some set of documents with
apply or
del operations
but don't want fetching all of them as result of query - just add
count
modifier to the query to get rid of unnecessary data transferring and json data conversion.
EJDB engine provides the ability to start a separate HTTP/Websocket endpoint worker exposing network API for quering and data modifications.
SSL (TLS 1.2) is supported by
jbs server.
The easiest way to expose database over the network is use the standalone
jbs server. (Of course if you want to avoid
C API integration).
Usage:
./jbs [options]
-v, --version Print program version.
-f, --file=<> Database file path. Default: ejdb2.db
-p, --port=NUM HTTP server port numer. Default: 9191
-l, --listen=<> Network address server will listen. Default: localhost
-k, --key=<> PEM private key file for TLS 1.2 HTTP server.
-c, --certs=<> PEM certificates file for TLS 1.2 HTTP server.
-a, --access=TOKEN|@FILE Access token to match 'X-Access-Token' HTTP header value.
-r, --access-read Allows unrestricted read-only data access.
-C, --cors Enable COSR response headers for HTTP server
-t, --trunc Cleanup/reset database file on open.
-w, --wal use the write ahead log (WAL). Used to provide data durability.
Advanced options:
-S, --sbz=NUM Max sorting buffer size. If exceeded, an overflow temp file for data will be created.
Default: 16777216, min: 1048576
-D, --dsz=NUM Initial size of buffer to process/store document on queries. Preferable average size of document.
Default: 65536, min: 16384
-T, --trylock Exit with error if database is locked by another process.
If not set, current process will wait for lock release.
HTTP endpoint may be protected by a token specified with
--access flag or C API
EJDB_HTTP struct.
If access token was set, client should provide
X-Access-Token HTTP header.
If token is required but not provided by client
401 HTTP code will be reported.
If access token is not matched to the token provided by client server will respond with
403 HTTP code.
Add a new document to the
collection.
200 success. Body: a new document identifier as
int64 number
Replaces/store document under specific numeric
id
200 on success. Empty body
Removes document identified by
id from a
collection
200 on success. Empty body
404 document not found
Patch a document identified by
id by rfc7396,
rfc6902 data.
200 on success. Empty body
Retrieve document identified by
id from a
collection.
200 on success. Body: JSON document text.
content-type:application/json
content-length:
404 document not found
Query a collection by provided query as POST body.
Body of query should contains collection name in use in the first filter element:
@collection_name/...
Request headers:
X-Hints comma separated extra hints to ejdb2 database engine.
explain Show query execution plan before first element in result set separated by
-------------------- line.
Response:
200 on success.
\n in the following format:
\r\n<document id>\t<document JSON body>
...
Example:
curl -v --data-raw '@family/[age > 18]' -H 'X-Access-Token:myaccess01' http://localhost:9191
* Rebuilt URL to: http://localhost:9191/
* Trying 127.0.0.1...
* TCP_NODELAY set
* Connected to localhost (127.0.0.1) port 9191 (#0)
> POST / HTTP/1.1
> Host: localhost:9191
> User-Agent: curl/7.58.0
> Accept: */*
> X-Access-Token:myaccess01
> Content-Length: 18
> Content-Type: application/x-www-form-urlencoded
>
* upload completely sent off: 18 out of 18 bytes
< HTTP/1.1 200 OK
< connection:keep-alive
< content-type:application/json
< transfer-encoding:chunked
<
4 {"firstName":"John","lastName":"Ryan","age":39}
3 {"firstName":"Jack","lastName":"Parker","age":35,"pets":[{"name":"Sonic","kind":"mouse","likes":[]}]}
1 {"firstName":"John","lastName":"Doe","age":28,"pets":[{"name":"Rexy rex","kind":"dog","likes":["bones","jumping","toys"]},{"name":"Grenny","kind":"parrot","likes":["green color","night","toys"]}],"address":{"city":"New York","street":"Fifth Avenue"}}
* Connection #0 to host localhost left intact
curl --data-raw '@family/[lastName = "Ryan"]' -H 'X-Access-Token:myaccess01' -H 'X-Hints:explain' http://localhost:9191
[INDEX] MATCHED STR|3 /lastName EXPR1: 'lastName = "Ryan"' INIT: IWKV_CURSOR_EQ
[INDEX] SELECTED STR|3 /lastName EXPR1: 'lastName = "Ryan"' INIT: IWKV_CURSOR_EQ
[COLLECTOR] PLAIN
--------------------
4 {"firstName":"John","lastName":"Ryan","age":39}
Fetch ejdb JSON metadata and available HTTP methods in
Allow response header.
Example:
curl -X OPTIONS -H 'X-Access-Token:myaccess01' http://localhost:9191/
{
"version": "2.0.0",
"file": "db.jb",
"size": 16384,
"collections": [
{
"name": "family",
"dbid": 3,
"rnum": 3,
"indexes": [
{
"ptr": "/lastName",
"mode": 4,
"idbf": 64,
"dbid": 4,
"rnum": 3
}
]
}
]
}
EJDB supports simple text based protocol over HTTP websocket protocol. You can use interactive websocket CLI tool wscat to communicate with server by hands.
Will respond with the following help text message:
wscat -H 'X-Access-Token:myaccess01' -c http://localhost:9191
> ?
<
<key> info
<key> get <collection> <id>
<key> set <collection> <id> <document json>
<key> add <collection> <document json>
<key> del <collection> <id>
<key> patch <collection> <id> <patch json>
<key> idx <collection> <mode> <path>
<key> rmi <collection> <mode> <path>
<key> rmc <collection>
<key> query <collection> <query>
<key> explain <collection> <query>
<key> <query>
>
Note about
<key> prefix before every command; It is an arbitrary key chosen by client and designated to identify particular websocket request, this key will be returned with response to request and allows client to identify that response for his particular request.
Errors are returned in the following format:
<key> ERROR: <error description>
<key> info
Get database metadatas as JSON document.
<key> get <collection> <id>
Retrieve document identified by
id from a
collection.
If document is not found
IWKV_ERROR_NOTFOUND will be returned.
Example:
> k get family 3
< k 3 {
"firstName": "Jack",
"lastName": "Parker",
"age": 35,
"pets": [
{
"name": "Sonic",
"kind": "mouse",
"likes": []
}
]
}
If document not found we will get error:
> k get family 55
< k ERROR: Key not found. (IWKV_ERROR_NOTFOUND)
>
<key> set <collection> <id> <document json>
Replaces/add document under specific numeric
id.
Collection will be created automatically if not exists.
<key> add <collection> <document json>
Add new document to
<collection> New
id of document will be generated
and returned as response. `Collection> will be created automatically if not exists.
Example:
> k add mycollection {"foo":"bar"}
< k 1
> k add mycollection {"foo":"bar"}
< k 2
>
<key> del <collection> <id>
Remove document identified by
id from the
collection.
If document is not found
IWKV_ERROR_NOTFOUND will be returned.
<key> patch <collection> <id> <patch json>
Apply rfc7396 or
rfc6902 patch to the document identified by
id.
If document is not found
IWKV_ERROR_NOTFOUND will be returned.
<key> query <collection> <query>
Execute query on documents in specified
collection.
Response: A set of WS messages with document boidies terminated by the last
message with empty body.
> k query family /* | /firstName
< k 4 {"firstName":"John"}
< k 3 {"firstName":"Jack"}
< k 1 {"firstName":"John"}
< k
Note about last message:
<key> with no body.
<key> explain <collection> <query>
Same as
<key> query <collection> <query> but the first response message will
be prefixed by
<key> explain and contains query execution plan.
Example:
> k explain family /* | /firstName
< k explain [INDEX] NO [COLLECTOR] PLAIN
< k 4 {"firstName":"John"}
< k 3 {"firstName":"Jack"}
< k 1 {"firstName":"John"}
< k
Execute query text. Body of query should contains collection name in use in the first filter element:
@collection_name/.... Behavior is the same as for:
<key> query <collection> <query>
<key> idx <collection> <mode> <path>
Ensure index with specified
mode (bitmask flag) for given json
path and
collection.
Collection will be created if not exists.
|Index mode
|Description
0x01 EJDB_IDX_UNIQUE
|Index is unique
0x04 EJDB_IDX_STR
|Index for JSON
string field value type
0x08 EJDB_IDX_I64
|Index for
8 bytes width signed integer field values
0x10 EJDB_IDX_F64
|Index for
8 bytes width signed floating point field values.
Set unique string index
(0x01 & 0x04) = 5 on
/name JSON field:
k idx mycollection 5 /name
<key> rmi <collection> <mode> <path>
Remove index with specified
mode (bitmask flag) for given json
path and
collection.
Return error if given index not found.
<key> rmc <collection>
Remove collection and all of its data.
Note: If
collection is not found no errors will be reported.
If you have Docker installed, you can build a Docker image and run it in a container
cd docker
docker build -t ejdb2 .
docker run -d -p 9191:9191 --name myEJDB ejdb2 --access myAccessKey
or get an image of
ejdb2 directly from the Docker Hub
docker run -d -p 9191:9191 --name myEJDB softmotions/ejdb2 --access myAccessKey
EJDB can be embedded into any
C/C++ application.
C API documented in the following headers:
Example application:
#include <ejdb2/ejdb2.h>
#define CHECK(rc_) \
if (rc_) { \
iwlog_ecode_error3(rc_); \
return 1; \
}
static iwrc documents_visitor(EJDB_EXEC *ctx, const EJDB_DOC doc, int64_t *step) {
// Print document to stderr
return jbl_as_json(doc->raw, jbl_fstream_json_printer, stderr, JBL_PRINT_PRETTY);
}
int main() {
EJDB_OPTS opts = {
.kv = {
.path = "example.db",
.oflags = IWKV_TRUNC
}
};
EJDB db; // EJDB2 storage handle
int64_t id; // Document id placeholder
JQL q = 0; // Query instance
JBL jbl = 0; // Json document
iwrc rc = ejdb_init();
CHECK(rc);
rc = ejdb_open(&opts, &db);
CHECK(rc);
// First record
rc = jbl_from_json(&jbl, "{\"name\":\"Bianca\", \"age\":4}");
RCGO(rc, finish);
rc = ejdb_put_new(db, "parrots", jbl, &id);
RCGO(rc, finish);
jbl_destroy(&jbl);
// Second record
rc = jbl_from_json(&jbl, "{\"name\":\"Darko\", \"age\":8}");
RCGO(rc, finish);
rc = ejdb_put_new(db, "parrots", jbl, &id);
RCGO(rc, finish);
jbl_destroy(&jbl);
// Now execute a query
rc = jql_create(&q, "parrots", "/[age > :age]");
RCGO(rc, finish);
EJDB_EXEC ux = {
.db = db,
.q = q,
.visitor = documents_visitor
};
// Set query placeholder value.
// Actual query will be /[age > 3]
rc = jql_set_i64(q, "age", 0, 3);
RCGO(rc, finish);
// Now execute the query
rc = ejdb_exec(&ux);
finish:
jql_destroy(&q);
jbl_destroy(&jbl);
ejdb_close(&db);
CHECK(rc);
return 0;
}
Compile and run:
gcc -std=gnu11 -Wall -pedantic -c -o example1.o example1.c
gcc -o example1 example1.o -lejdb2
./example1
{
"name": "Darko",
"age": 8
}{
"name": "Bianca",
"age": 4
}
MIT License
Copyright (c) 2012-2022 Softmotions Ltd <info@softmotions.com>
Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy
of this software and associated documentation files (the "Software"), to deal
in the Software without restriction, including without limitation the rights
to use, copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and/or sell
copies of the Software, and to permit persons to whom the Software is
furnished to do so, subject to the following conditions:
The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in all
copies or substantial portions of the Software.
THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED "AS IS", WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR
IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY,
FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NONINFRINGEMENT. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE
AUTHORS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER
LIABILITY, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING FROM,
OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS IN THE
SOFTWARE.