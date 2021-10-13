<Eitherx />
💊 Super simple, reusable either-or error boundaries for React. Your go-to, prescribed, error-boundary component.
$ npm i --save eitherx
import Either from 'eitherx'
// Wrapper-component Style
<Either>
{/* Either . . . */}
<p>"Happy Child 😄"</p>
{/* Or . . . */}
<p>"Error child ☹️ (but at least your UI is happy)"</p>
</Either>
// OR use the `render` and `catchError` props
// Render-prop Style
<Either
render={() => (<p>"Happy Child 😄"</p>)}
catchError={({ error }) => (
<div>
<p>{`Error: ${error}`}</p>
</div>
)}
/>
Eitherx either renders the first child component, unless an error occurred while rendering, then the second child is rendered. Easy enough 😄.
If you do not pass a second child, and an error occurs,
null will be return to React to render.
Using this style, you must pass a function for both
render and
catchError. If an error occurs, the component
returned from
catchError will be rendered. Otherwise
Eitherx will render the component returned from
render.
The
catchError function receives an object with the field
error set, both of which are passed directly from
React Error Boundaries.
With either style, you can pass an
handleError callback prop to add additional error handling, logging, etc.
<Eitherx
handleError={({ error, info }) => {
console.log(info)
console.error(error)
}}
render={() => <Component>"Render Prop"</Component>}
catchError={() => <p>"Catch Prop"</p>}
/>