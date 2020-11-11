Execute your favorite command in SubDirectories. Use it like:
eisd <command> [options] <directories...> (Example:
eisd 'yarn build' --async client server scripts)
Usage: eisd <command> [options] <directories...>
Options:
-a, --async Execute commands async across all folders, output will be a mess
-e, --allowErrors Allow errors (at default we stop when there is one). NOTE: always true when in async mode
-y, --yarnWorkspaces Use yarn workspaces for the directories to run the command in
-d, --envDirectories [environment_key] Environment variable that contains the directories, for example a package.json config var would be: npm_config_myVar
-v, --verbose More verbose output
-h, --help output usage information
Cli:
eisd 'yarn install' --ignoreRegex '^warning' --async client server testSetup/mockServer
Package.json:
{
"name": "Root",
"version": "0.0.1",
"description": "mainFolder",
"scripts": {
"postinstall": "yisd client server",
"build": "eisd 'yarn build' client server scripts",
"lint": "eisd 'npm run lint' -d npm_package_config_components"
},
"config": {
"components": "client server scripts"
}
}
Works on Linux and Mac, should also work on Windows (will test it soon). If not, create an issue and I will fix it. :-)