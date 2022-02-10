openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
e7

eip-712

by Maarten Zuidhoorn
0.4.3 (see all)

Tiny library with utility functions that can help with signing and verifying EIP-712 based messages

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

2.7K

GitHub Stars

41

Maintenance

Last Commit

12d ago

Contributors

1

Package

Dependencies

3

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Vanilla JavaScript Ethereum API

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

eip-712

Version License Actions Status codecov

This is a library for Node.js and web browsers with some utility functions that can help with signing and verifying EIP-712 based messages. It is fully written in TypeScript, and is currently only compatible with the latest specification of EIP-712 (eth_signTypedData_v4).

https://eips.ethereum.org/EIPS/eip-712

Note that this library currently does not handle the signing itself. For this, you can use something like Ethers.js or ethereumjs-util. For examples, please see the examples folder.

Installation

You can install this library with Yarn or NPM:

$ yarn add eip-712

$ npm install eip-712

There is a CommonJS version as well as an ES6 version available. Most tools should automatically pick the right version (e.g. Node.js, Webpack).

Getting Started

First, define your typed data as a JSON object, according to the JSON schema specified by EIP-712. For example:

{
  "types": {
    "EIP712Domain": [
      { "name": "name", "type": "string" },
      { "name": "version", "type": "string" },
      { "name": "chainId", "type": "uint256" },
      { "name": "verifyingContract", "type": "address" }
    ],
    "Person": [
      { "name": "name", "type": "string" },
      { "name": "wallet", "type": "address" }
    ],
    "Mail": [
      { "name": "from", "type": "Person" },
      { "name": "to", "type": "Person" },
      { "name": "contents", "type": "string" }
    ]
  },
  "primaryType": "Mail",
  "domain": {
    "name": "Ether Mail",
    "version": "1",
    "chainId": 1,
    "verifyingContract": "0xCcCCccccCCCCcCCCCCCcCcCccCcCCCcCcccccccC"
  },
  "message": {
    "from": {
      "name": "Cow",
      "wallet": "0xCD2a3d9F938E13CD947Ec05AbC7FE734Df8DD826"
    },
    "to": {
      "name": "Bob",
      "wallet": "0xbBbBBBBbbBBBbbbBbbBbbbbBBbBbbbbBbBbbBBbB"
    },
    "contents": "Hello, Bob!"
  }
}

Functions

Here is a brief description of the functions available in this library. For more detailed examples, you can refer to src/eip-712.test.ts, or to the examples in the examples folder.

getMessage(typedData, hash?)

This function will return the full EIP-191 encoded message to be signed as Buffer, for the typed data specified. If hash is enabled, the message will be hashed using Keccak256.

import { getMessage } from 'eip-712';

const typedData = { /*...*/ };
console.log(getMessage(typedData).toString('hex')); // 1901f2cee375fa42b42143804025fc449deafd50cc031ca257e0b194a650a912090fc52c0ee5d84264471806290a3f2c4cecfc5490626bf912d01f240d7a274b371e
console.log(getMessage(typedData, true).toString('hex')); // be609aee343fb3c4b28e1df9e632fca64fcfaede20f02e86244efddf30957bd2

asArray(typedData)

This function returns the typed data as an array. This can be useful for encoding typed data as ABI.

import { asArray } from 'eip-712';

const typedData = { /*...*/ };
console.log(asArray(typedData)); // [ ['Cow', '0xCD2a3d9F938E13CD947Ec05AbC7FE734Df8DD826'], ['Bob', '0xbBbBBBBbbBBBbbbBbbBbbbbBBbBbbbbBbBbbBBbB'], 'Hello, Bob!' ]

getStructHash(typedData, type, data)

This function returns a Keccak-256 hash for a single struct type (e.g. EIP712Domain, Person or Mail).

import { getStructHash } from 'eip-712';

const typedData = { /*...*/ };
console.log(getStructHash(typedData, 'EIP712Domain', typedData.domain).toString('hex')); // f2cee375fa42b42143804025fc449deafd50cc031ca257e0b194a650a912090f

encodeData(typedData, type, data)

This function returns the raw ABI encoded data for the struct type.

import { encodeData } from 'eip-712';

const typedData = { /*...*/ };
console.log(encodeData(typedData, 'EIP712Domain', typedData.domain).toString('hex')); // 8b73c3c69bb8fe3d512ecc4cf759cc79239f7b179b0ffacaa9a75d522b39400fc70ef06638535b4881fafcac8287e210e3769ff1a8e91f1b95d6246e61e4d3c6c89efdaa54c0f20c7adf612882df0950f5a951637e0307cdcb4c672f298b8bc60000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000001000000000000000000000000cccccccccccccccccccccccccccccccccccccccc

getTypeHash(typedData, type)

This function returns the type hash for a struct type. This is the same as Keccak256(EIP712Domain(string name,string version,uint256 chainId,address verifyingContract)), with optional sub-types automatically included too.

import { getTypeHash } from 'eip-712';

const typedData = { /*...*/ };
console.log(getTypeHash(typedData, 'EIP712Domain').toString('hex')); // 8b73c3c69bb8fe3d512ecc4cf759cc79239f7b179b0ffacaa9a75d522b39400f

encodeType(typedData, type)

This function returns the type before hashing it, e.g. EIP712Domain(string name,string version,uint256 chainId,address verifyingContract), with optional sub-types automatically included too.

import { encodeType } from 'eip-712';

const typedData = { /*...*/ };
console.log(encodeType(typedData, 'EIP712Domain')); // EIP712Domain(string name,string version,uint256 chainId,address verifyingContract)

getDependencies(typedData, type)

This function returns all sub-types used by a struct as a string array. If the struct has no sub-types (like EIP712Domain), an array with only the type itself is returned.

import { getDependencies } from 'eip-712';

const typedData = { /*...*/ };
console.log(getDependencies(typedData, 'EIP712Domain')); // ['EIP712Domain']
console.log(getDependencies(typedData, 'Mail')); // ['Mail', 'Person']

Non-standard domains (e.g., CIP-23)

It's possible to use a custom domain format, like from the CIP-23 specification, or to disable verifying the domain format completely, if you want to use a custom implementation of EIP-712.

To do this, you can pass options to each function, as last parameter. For example, in order to get the message hash for a message, you can do the following:

import { getMessage } from 'eip-712';
import type { Options } from 'eip-712';

const typedData = { /*...*/ };
const options: Options = {
  // A custom domain identifier. Defaults to 'EIP712Domain'.
  domain: 'CIP23Domain',

  // Whether to verify the structure of the domain. Defaults to 'true'.
  verifyDomain: false
};

console.log(getMessage(typedData, true, options).toString('hex'));

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

truffleA tool for developing smart contracts. Crafted with the finest cacaos.
GitHub Stars
13K
Weekly Downloads
42K
User Rating
4.9/ 5
9
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
@ethereum-waffle/ensLibrary for writing and testing smart contracts.
GitHub Stars
734
Weekly Downloads
65K
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
@truffle/providerA tool for developing smart contracts. Crafted with the finest cacaos.
GitHub Stars
13K
Weekly Downloads
73K
@truffle/codecA tool for developing smart contracts. Crafted with the finest cacaos.
GitHub Stars
13K
Weekly Downloads
67K
@truffle/abi-utilsA tool for developing smart contracts. Crafted with the finest cacaos.
GitHub Stars
13K
Weekly Downloads
53K
@nomiclabs/hardhat-waffleHardhat is a development environment to compile, deploy, test, and debug your Ethereum software. Get Solidity stack traces & console.log.
GitHub Stars
3K
Weekly Downloads
48K
See 61 Alternatives

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial