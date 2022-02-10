This is a library for Node.js and web browsers with some utility functions that can help with signing and verifying EIP-712 based messages. It is fully written in TypeScript, and is currently only compatible with the latest specification of EIP-712 (eth_signTypedData_v4).

https://eips.ethereum.org/EIPS/eip-712

Note that this library currently does not handle the signing itself. For this, you can use something like Ethers.js or ethereumjs-util. For examples, please see the examples folder.

Installation

You can install this library with Yarn or NPM:

$ yarn add eip -712

npm install eip-712

There is a CommonJS version as well as an ES6 version available. Most tools should automatically pick the right version (e.g. Node.js, Webpack).

Getting Started

First, define your typed data as a JSON object, according to the JSON schema specified by EIP-712. For example:

{ "types" : { "EIP712Domain" : [ { "name" : "name" , "type" : "string" }, { "name" : "version" , "type" : "string" }, { "name" : "chainId" , "type" : "uint256" }, { "name" : "verifyingContract" , "type" : "address" } ], "Person" : [ { "name" : "name" , "type" : "string" }, { "name" : "wallet" , "type" : "address" } ], "Mail" : [ { "name" : "from" , "type" : "Person" }, { "name" : "to" , "type" : "Person" }, { "name" : "contents" , "type" : "string" } ] }, "primaryType" : "Mail" , "domain" : { "name" : "Ether Mail" , "version" : "1" , "chainId" : 1 , "verifyingContract" : "0xCcCCccccCCCCcCCCCCCcCcCccCcCCCcCcccccccC" }, "message" : { "from" : { "name" : "Cow" , "wallet" : "0xCD2a3d9F938E13CD947Ec05AbC7FE734Df8DD826" }, "to" : { "name" : "Bob" , "wallet" : "0xbBbBBBBbbBBBbbbBbbBbbbbBBbBbbbbBbBbbBBbB" }, "contents" : "Hello, Bob!" } }

Functions

Here is a brief description of the functions available in this library. For more detailed examples, you can refer to src/eip-712.test.ts , or to the examples in the examples folder.

This function will return the full EIP-191 encoded message to be signed as Buffer, for the typed data specified. If hash is enabled, the message will be hashed using Keccak256.

import { getMessage } from 'eip-712' ; const typedData = { }; console .log(getMessage(typedData).toString( 'hex' )); console .log(getMessage(typedData, true ).toString( 'hex' ));

This function returns the typed data as an array. This can be useful for encoding typed data as ABI.

import { asArray } from 'eip-712' ; const typedData = { }; console .log(asArray(typedData));

This function returns a Keccak-256 hash for a single struct type (e.g. EIP712Domain, Person or Mail).

import { getStructHash } from 'eip-712' ; const typedData = { }; console .log(getStructHash(typedData, 'EIP712Domain' , typedData.domain).toString( 'hex' ));

This function returns the raw ABI encoded data for the struct type.

import { encodeData } from 'eip-712' ; const typedData = { }; console .log(encodeData(typedData, 'EIP712Domain' , typedData.domain).toString( 'hex' ));

This function returns the type hash for a struct type. This is the same as Keccak256(EIP712Domain(string name,string version,uint256 chainId,address verifyingContract)) , with optional sub-types automatically included too.

import { getTypeHash } from 'eip-712' ; const typedData = { }; console .log(getTypeHash(typedData, 'EIP712Domain' ).toString( 'hex' ));

This function returns the type before hashing it, e.g. EIP712Domain(string name,string version,uint256 chainId,address verifyingContract) , with optional sub-types automatically included too.

import { encodeType } from 'eip-712' ; const typedData = { }; console .log(encodeType(typedData, 'EIP712Domain' ));

This function returns all sub-types used by a struct as a string array. If the struct has no sub-types (like EIP712Domain ), an array with only the type itself is returned.

import { getDependencies } from 'eip-712' ; const typedData = { }; console .log(getDependencies(typedData, 'EIP712Domain' )); console .log(getDependencies(typedData, 'Mail' ));

Non-standard domains (e.g., CIP-23)

It's possible to use a custom domain format, like from the CIP-23 specification, or to disable verifying the domain format completely, if you want to use a custom implementation of EIP-712.

To do this, you can pass options to each function, as last parameter. For example, in order to get the message hash for a message, you can do the following: