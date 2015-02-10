Record and playback HTTP requests
This is built to make testing against third party services a breeze. No longer will your test suite fail because an external service is down.
eight-track has been forked by @twolfson as
nine-track. This includes new features such as
scrubFn for sanitizing data before saving to disk.
Install the module with:
npm install eight-track
// Start up a basic applciation
var express = require('express');
var eightTrack = require('eight-track');
var request = require('request');
express().use(function (req, res) {
console.log('Pinged!');
res.send('Hello World!');
}).listen(1337);
// Create a server using a `eight-track` middleware to the original
express().use(eightTrack({
url: 'http://localhost:1337',
fixtureDir: 'directory/to/save/responses'
})).listen(1338);
// Hits original server, triggering a `console.log('Pinged!')` and 'Hello World!' response
request('http://localhost:1338/', console.log);
// Hits saved response but still receieves 'Hello World!' response
request('http://localhost:1338/', console.log);
eight-track exposes
eightTrack as its
module.exports.
eightTrack(options)
Middleware creator for new
eightTrack's. This is not a constructor.
Object - Container for parameters
String|Object - URL of a server to proxy to
url.format
String - Path to load/save HTTP responses
{{method}}_{{encodedUrl}}_{{hashOfRequestContent}}.json
GET_%2F_658e61f2a6b2f1ae4c127e53f28dfecd.json
Function - Function to adjust
request's save location signature
function (info) and can either mutate the
info or return a fresh object
info will have the following properties
String - HTTP version received from
request (e.g.
1.0,
1.1)
Object - Headers received by
request
Object - Trailers received by
request
String - HTTP method that was used (e.g.
GET,
POST)
String - Pathname that
request arrived from
Buffer - Buffered body that was written to
request
normalizeFn libraries (e.g.
multipart/form-data can be found below)
eightTrack returns a middleware with the signature
function (req, res)
// Example of string url
eightTrack({
url: 'http://localhost:1337',
fixtureDir: 'directory/to/save/responses'
});
// Example of object url
eightTrack({
url: {
protocol: 'http:',
hostname: 'localhost',
port: 1337
},
fixtureDir: 'directory/to/save/responses'
});
If you need to buffer the data before passing it off to
eight-track that is supported as well.
The requirement is that you record the data as a
Buffer or
String to
req.body.
normalizeFn libraries
multipart/form-data - Ignore randomly generated boundaries and consolidate similar
multipart/form-data requests
eightTrack.forwardRequest(req, cb)
Forward an incoming HTTP request in a
mikeal/request-like format.
http.IncomingMessage - Inbound request to an HTTP server (e.g. from
http.createServer)
Function - Callback function with
(err, res, body) signature
Error - HTTP error if any occurred (e.g.
ECONNREFUSED)
Object - Container that looks like an HTTP object but simiplified due to saving to disk
String - HTTP version received from external server response (e.g.
1.0,
1.1)
Object - Headers received by response
Object - Trailers received by response
Number - Status code received from external server response
Buffer - Buffered body that was written to response
Buffer - Sugar variable for
res.body
eight-track can talk to servers that are behind a specific path
// Start up a server that echoes our path
express().use(function (req, res) {
res.send(req.path);
}).listen(1337);
// Create a server using a `eight-track` middleware to the original
express().use(eightTrack({
url: 'http://localhost:1337/hello',
fixtureDir: 'directory/to/save/responses'
})).listen(1338);
// Logs `/hello/world`, concatenated result of `/hello` and `/world` pathss
request('http://localhost:1338/world', console.log);
In lieu of a formal styleguide, take care to maintain the existing coding style. Add unit tests for any new or changed functionality. Lint via grunt and test via
npm test.
Copyright (c) 2014 Uber
Licensed under the MIT license.