Record and playback HTTP requests

This is built to make testing against third party services a breeze. No longer will your test suite fail because an external service is down.

eight-track is inspired by cassette and vcr

Active forks

eight-track has been forked by @twolfson as nine-track . This includes new features such as scrubFn for sanitizing data before saving to disk.

Getting Started

Install the module with: npm install eight-track

var express = require ( 'express' ); var eightTrack = require ( 'eight-track' ); var request = require ( 'request' ); express().use( function ( req, res ) { console .log( 'Pinged!' ); res.send( 'Hello World!' ); }).listen( 1337 ); express().use(eightTrack({ url : 'http://localhost:1337' , fixtureDir : 'directory/to/save/responses' })).listen( 1338 ); request( 'http://localhost:1338/' , console .log); request( 'http://localhost:1338/' , console .log);

Documentation

eight-track exposes eightTrack as its module.exports .

Middleware creator for new eightTrack's . This is not a constructor.

options Object - Container for parameters url String|Object - URL of a server to proxy to If it is a string, it should be the base URL of a server If it is an object, it should be parameters for url.format fixtureDir String - Path to load/save HTTP responses Files will be saved with the format {{method}}_{{encodedUrl}}_{{hashOfRequestContent}}.json An example filename is GET_%2F_658e61f2a6b2f1ae4c127e53f28dfecd.json normalizeFn Function - Function to adjust request's save location signature If you would like to make two requests resolve from the same response file, this is how. The function signature should be function (info) and can either mutate the info or return a fresh object info will have the following properties httpVersion String - HTTP version received from request (e.g. 1.0 , 1.1 ) headers Object - Headers received by request trailers Object - Trailers received by request method String - HTTP method that was used (e.g. GET , POST ) url String - Pathname that request arrived from body Buffer - Buffered body that was written to request Existing normalizeFn libraries (e.g. multipart/form-data can be found below)

eightTrack returns a middleware with the signature function (req, res)

eightTrack({ url : 'http://localhost:1337' , fixtureDir : 'directory/to/save/responses' }); eightTrack({ url : { protocol : 'http:' , hostname : 'localhost' , port : 1337 }, fixtureDir : 'directory/to/save/responses' });

If you need to buffer the data before passing it off to eight-track that is supported as well. The requirement is that you record the data as a Buffer or String to req.body .

normalizeFn libraries

multipart/form-data - Ignore randomly generated boundaries and consolidate similar multipart/form-data requests Website: https://github.com/twolfson/eight-track-normalize-multipart

Forward an incoming HTTP request in a mikeal/request -like format.

req http.IncomingMessage - Inbound request to an HTTP server (e.g. from http.createServer ) Documentation: http://nodejs.org/api/http.html#http_http_incomingmessage

- Inbound request to an HTTP server (e.g. from ) cb Function - Callback function with (err, res, body) signature err Error - HTTP error if any occurred (e.g. ECONNREFUSED ) res Object - Container that looks like an HTTP object but simiplified due to saving to disk httpVersion String - HTTP version received from external server response (e.g. 1.0 , 1.1 ) headers Object - Headers received by response trailers Object - Trailers received by response statusCode Number - Status code received from external server response body Buffer - Buffered body that was written to response body Buffer - Sugar variable for res.body

Examples

Proxy server with subpath

eight-track can talk to servers that are behind a specific path

express().use( function ( req, res ) { res.send(req.path); }).listen( 1337 ); express().use(eightTrack({ url : 'http://localhost:1337/hello' , fixtureDir : 'directory/to/save/responses' })).listen( 1338 ); request( 'http://localhost:1338/world' , console .log);

Contributing

In lieu of a formal styleguide, take care to maintain the existing coding style. Add unit tests for any new or changed functionality. Lint via grunt and test via npm test .

License

Copyright (c) 2014 Uber

Licensed under the MIT license.