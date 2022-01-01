EigenJS

The goal of this project is to port Eigen library into JavaScript for linear algebar.

Installation

OS X (XCode & Command Line Tools)

(XCode & Command Line Tools) Linux (GCC >= 4.8):

$ npm install eigenjs

Windows7/8 (Visual Studio 2012):

$ npm install eigenjs --msvs_version=2012

API

Complex

Complex Class Methods

var C = require ( 'eigenjs' ).Complex , c = new C( 3 , -4 ); console .log( 'c = %s' , c);

c = (3,-4)

var C = require ( 'eigenjs' ).Complex , rho = 5 , theta = -0.9272952180016122 , c = C.polar(rho, theta); console .log(c.conj().toString()); console .log(c.real * Math .cos(c.imag)); console .log(c.real * Math .sin(c.imag));

(5,0.927295) 3.0000000000000004 -3.9999999999999996

var C = require ( 'eigenjs' ).Complex , c1 = new C( Math .PI/ 4 , 0 ) , c2 = C.cos(c1); console .log(c2.toString());

(0.707107,-0)

var C = require ( 'eigenjs' ).Complex , c1 = new C( 0 , 0 ) , c2 = C.cosh(c1); console .log(c2.toString());

(1,0)

var C = require ( 'eigenjs' ).Complex , c1 = new C( 1 , 0 ) , c2 = C.exp(c1); console .log(c2.toString());

(2.71828,0)

var C = require ( 'eigenjs' ).Complex , c1 = new C( Math .E, 0 ) , c2 = C.log(c1); console .log(c2.toString());

(1,0)

var C = require ( 'eigenjs' ).Complex , c1 = new C( 1000 , 0 ) , c2 = C.log10(c1); console .log(c2.toString());

(3,0)

var C = require ( 'eigenjs' ).Complex , c = C.pow( 2 , 3 ) console .log(c.toString());

(8,0)

var C = require ( 'eigenjs' ).Complex , c1 = new C( Math .PI/ 4 , 0 ) , c2 = C.sin(c1); console .log(c2.toString());

(0.707107,0)

var C = require ( 'eigenjs' ).Complex , c1 = new C( 0 , 0 ) , c2 = C.sinh(c1); console .log(c2.toString());

(0,0)

var C = require ( 'eigenjs' ).Complex , c1 = new C( 9 , 0 ) , c2 = C.sqrt(c1); console .log(c2.toString());

(3,0)

var C = require ( 'eigenjs' ).Complex , c1 = new C( Math .PI/ 4 , 0 ) , c2 = C.tan(c1); console .log(c2.toString());

(1,0)

var C = require ( 'eigenjs' ).Complex , c1 = new C( Infinity , 0 ) , c2 = C.tanh(c1); console .log(c2.toString());

(1,0)

var C = require ( 'eigenjs' ).Complex , c1 = new C( 1 , 0 ) , c2 = C.acos(c1); console .log(c2.toString());

(0,0)

var C = require ( 'eigenjs' ).Complex , c1 = new C( 1.54308 , 0 ) , c2 = C.acosh(c1); console .log(c2.toString());

(0.999999,0)

var C = require ( 'eigenjs' ).Complex , c1 = new C( 1 , 0 ) , c2 = C.asin(c1); console .log(c2.toString());

(1.5708,7.82511e-09)

var C = require ( 'eigenjs' ).Complex , c1 = new C( 1 , 0 ) , c2 = C.asinh(c1); console .log(c2.toString());

(0.881374,0)

var C = require ( 'eigenjs' ).Complex , c1 = new C( Infinity , 0 ) , c2 = C.atan(c1); console .log(c2.toString());

(1.5708,0)

var C = require ( 'eigenjs' ).Complex , c1 = new C( 1 , 0 ) , c2 = C.atanh(c1); console .log(c2.toString());

(inf,0)

Complex Instance Methods

var C = require ( 'eigenjs' ).Complex , c = new C( 3 , -4 ); console .log(c.abs());

5

var C = require ( 'eigenjs' ).Complex , c = new C( 3 , -4 ); console .log(c.arg()); console .log( '(%d,%d)' , c.abs() * Math .cos(c.arg()), c.abs() * Math .sin(c.arg()));

-0.9272952180016122 (3.0000000000000004,-3.9999999999999996)

var C = require ( 'eigenjs' ).Complex , c = new C( 3 , -4 ); console .log(c.norm());

25

var C = require ( 'eigenjs' ).Complex , c = new C( 3 , -4 ); console .log(c.conj().toString());

(3,4)

var C = require ( 'eigenjs' ).Complex , c1 = new C( 0 , - Infinity ) , c2 = C.proj(c1); console .log(c2.toString());

(inf, -0)

var C = require ( 'eigenjs' ).Complex , c1 = new C( 3 , 0 ) , c2 = new C( 0 , 4 ) , c3 = c1.add(c2); console .log(c3.toString());

(3,4)

var C = require ( 'eigenjs' ).Complex , c1 = new C( 3 , 0 ) , c2 = new C( 0 , 4 ); c1.adda(c2); console .log(c1.toString());

(3,4)

var C = require ( 'eigenjs' ).Complex , c1 = new C( 3 , 4 ) , c2 = new C( 2 , -3 ) , c3 = c1.sub(c2); console .log(c3.toString());

(1,7)

var C = require ( 'eigenjs' ).Complex , c1 = new C( 5 , 8 ) , c2 = new C( -3 , 4 ); c1.suba(c2); console .log(c1.toString());

(8,4)

var C = require ( 'eigenjs' ).Complex , c1 = new C( 1 , 8 ) , c2 = new C( 6 , 4 ) , c3 = c1.mul(c2); console .log(c3.toString());

(-26,52)

var C = require ( 'eigenjs' ).Complex , c1 = new C( 3 , 1 ) , c2 = new C( 2 , 4 ) c1.mula(c2); console .log(c1.toString());

(2,14)

var C = require ( 'eigenjs' ).Complex , c1 = new C( 4 , 8 ) , c2 = new C( 2 , 0 ) , c3 = c1.div(c2); console .log(c3.toString());

(2,4)

var C = require ( 'eigenjs' ).Complex , c1 = new C( 3 , 9 ) , c2 = new C( 9 , 0 ) c1.diva(c2); console .log(c2.toString());

(0.333333,1)

var C = require ( 'eigenjs' ).Complex , c1 = new C( 1 , 0 ) , c2 = c1.conj(); console .log(c1.equals(c2));

true

var C = require ( 'eigenjs' ).Complex , c1 = new C( 1 / 3 , 0 ) , c2 = new C( 0.3333 , 0 ); console .log(c1.isApprox(c2, 1e-3 ));

true

var C = require ( 'eigenjs' ).Complex , c = new C( 3 , -4 ); console .log(c.toString());

(3,-4)

Complex Properties

var C = require ( 'eigenjs' ).Complex , c = new C( 3 , -4 ); c.real = 6 ; c.imag = 8 ; console .log( '(%d,%d)' , c.real, c.imag);

(6,8)

Matrix

Matrix Class Methods

var M = require ( 'eigenjs' ).Matrix , mat = new M.Random( 2 , 3 ) , mat2 = new M(mat); console .log( 'mat =

%s

' , mat); console .log( 'mat2 =

%s' , mat2);

mat = 0.381981 -0.373117 -0.866239 -0.0467884 -0.981309 -0.885573 mat2 = 0.381981 -0.373117 -0.866239 -0.0467884 -0.981309 -0.885573

var M = require ( 'eigenjs' ).Matrix , mat = new M( 2 , 3 ); console .log( 'mat =

%s' , mat);

mat = 0 0 0 0 0 0

var M = require ( 'eigenjs' ).Matrix , mat = M.Zero( 2 , 3 ); console .log( 'mat =

%s' , mat);

mat = 0 0 0 0 0 0

var M = require ( 'eigenjs' ).Matrix , mat = M.Ones( 2 , 3 ); console .log( 'mat =

%s' , mat);

mat = 1 1 1 1 1 1

var M = require ( 'eigenjs' ).Matrix , mat = M.Constant( 4 , 4 , 0.6 ); console .log( 'mat =

%s' , mat);

mat = 0.6 0.6 0.6 0.6 0.6 0.6 0.6 0.6 0.6 0.6 0.6 0.6 0.6 0.6 0.6 0.6

var M = require ( 'eigenjs' ).Matrix , mat = M.Random( 2 , 3 ); console .log( 'mat =

%s' , mat);

mat = -0.421952 -0.671276 0.547419 0.260209 -0.13622 0.464891

var M = require ( 'eigenjs' ).Matrix , mat1 = M.Identity( 2 ) , mat2 = M.Identity( 2 , 3 ); console .log( 'mat1 =

%s' , mat1); console .log( 'mat2 =

%s' , mat2);

mat1 = 1 0 0 1 mat2 = 1 0 0 0 1 0

Matrix Instance Methods

var M = require ( 'eigenjs' ).Matrix , mat = new M( 2 , 3 ); console .log(mat.rows()); console .log(mat.cols());

2 3

var M = require ( 'eigenjs' ).Matrix , mat = new M( 2 , 2 ); mat.set( 0 , 0 , 1 ) .set( 0 , 1 , 2 ) .set( 1 , 0 , 3 ) .set( 1 , 1 , 4 ); console .log( 'mat =

%s' , mat);

mat = 1 2 3 4

var M = require ( 'eigenjs' ).Matrix , mat = new M( 3 , 3 ); mat.set([ 1 , 2 , 3 , 4 , 5 , 6 , 7 , 8 , 9 ]); console .log( 'mat =

%s' , mat);

mat = 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

var M = require ( 'eigenjs' ).Matrix , mat = new M( 2 , 2 ); mat.set([ 1 , 2 , 3 , 4 ]); console .log(mat.get( 0 , 0 ) + ' ' + mat.get( 0 , 1 )); console .log(mat.get( 1 , 0 ) + ' ' + mat.get( 1 , 1 ));

1 2 3 4

var M = require ( 'eigenjs' ).Matrix , mat = M.Random( 4 , 4 ); mat.assign(M.Zero( 4 , 4 )); console .log( 'mat =

%s' , mat);

mat = 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

Returns the unique coefficient of a 1x1 expression

var M = require ( 'eigenjs' ).Matrix , mat = M.Random( 1 , 1 ); console .log( '%d' , mat.value());

-0.7131525574778916

var M = require ( 'eigenjs' ).Matrix , mat = new M.Random( 3 , 3 ); console .log( 'mat =

%s

' , mat); console .log( 'mat =

%s' , mat.setZero());

mat = 0.244911 -0.752925 -0.562905 0.215088 -0.406688 -0.750836 0.983236 0.800109 0.695126 mat = 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

var M = require ( 'eigenjs' ).Matrix , mat = new M.Zero( 3 , 3 ); console .log( 'mat =

%s

' , mat); console .log( 'mat =

%s' , mat.setOnes());

mat = 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 mat = 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 1

var M = require ( 'eigenjs' ).Matrix , mat = new M.Zero( 3 , 3 ); console .log( 'mat =

%s

' , mat); console .log( 'mat =

%s' , mat.setConstant( 0.6 ));

mat = 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 mat = 0.6 0.6 0.6 0.6 0.6 0.6 0.6 0.6 0.6

var M = require ( 'eigenjs' ).Matrix , mat = new M.Zero( 3 , 3 ); console .log( 'mat =

%s

' , mat); console .log( 'mat =

%s' , mat.setRandom());

mat = 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 mat = -0.292434 -0.0673437 0.283946 -0.938224 0.154289 0.283845 -0.725773 -0.862362 0.583097

var M = require ( 'eigenjs' ).Matrix , mat = new M.Zero( 3 , 3 ); console .log( 'mat =

%s

' , mat); console .log( 'mat =

%s' , mat.setIdentity());

mat = 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 mat = 1 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 1

var M = require ( 'eigenjs' ).Matrix , mat = new M.Zero( 3 , 3 ) , dia = mat.diagonal( 1 ); console .log( 'mat =

%s

' , mat); dia.setRandom(); console .log( 'mat =

%s' , mat.setDiagonal( 1 , dia));

mat = 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 mat = 0 -0.294006 0 0 0 0.634569 0 0 0

var M = require ( 'eigenjs' ).Matrix , mat = new M.Identity( 4 , 4 ) , mblock = mat.block( 1 , 1 , 2 , 2 ); mblock.assign(M.Random( 2 , 2 )); console .log( 'mat =

%s' , mat);

mat = 1 0 0 0 0 -0.822352 0.533723 0 0 0.721993 0.287646 0 0 0 0 1

var Eigen = require ( 'eigenjs' ) , M = Eigen.Matrix , RV = Eigen.RowVector , mat = new M.Zero( 3 , 3 ) , mblock = mat.row( 1 ); mblock.assign(RV.Random( 3 )); console .log( 'mat =

%s' , mat);

mat = 0 0 0 -0.843392 -0.891355 0.991578 0 0 0

var Eigen = require ( 'eigenjs' ) , M = Eigen.Matrix , V = Eigen.Vector , mat = new M.Zero( 3 , 3 ) , mblock = mat.col( 1 ); mblock.assign(V.Random( 3 )); console .log( 'mat =

%s' , mat);

mat = 0 0.674939 0 0 -0.303923 0 0 -0.0302965 0

Returns a block consisting of the top rows of *this.

var M = require ( 'eigenjs' ).Matrix , mat = new M( 4 , 4 ).set([ 7 , 9 , -5 , 3 , -2 , -6 , 1 , 0 , 6 , -3 , 0 , 9 , 6 , 6 , 3 , 9 ]); console .log( '%s' , mat.topRows( 2 ));

7 9 -5 3 -2 -6 1 0

Returns a block consisting of the bottom rows of *this.

var M = require ( 'eigenjs' ).Matrix , mat = new M( 4 , 4 ).set([ 7 , 9 , -5 , 3 , -2 , -6 , 1 , 0 , 6 , -3 , 0 , 9 , 6 , 6 , 3 , 9 ]); console .log( '%s' , mat.bottomRows( 2 ));

6 -3 0 9 6 6 3 9

Returns a block consisting of a range of rows of *this.

var M = require ( 'eigenjs' ).Matrix , mat = new M( 4 , 4 ).set([ 7 , 9 , -5 , 3 , -2 , -6 , 1 , 0 , 6 , -3 , 0 , 9 , 6 , 6 , 3 , 9 ]); console .log( '%s' , mat.middleRows( 1 , 2 ));

-2 -6 1 0 6 -3 0 9

Returns a block consisting of the left columns of *this.

var M = require ( 'eigenjs' ).Matrix , mat = new M( 4 , 4 ).set([ 7 , 9 , -5 , 3 , -2 , -6 , 1 , 0 , 6 , -3 , 0 , 9 , 6 , 6 , 3 , 9 ]); console .log( '%s' , mat.leftCols( 2 ));

7 9 -2 -6 6 -3 6 6

Returns a block consisting of the right columns of *this.

var M = require ( 'eigenjs' ).Matrix , mat = new M( 4 , 4 ).set([ 7 , 9 , -5 , 3 , -2 , -6 , 1 , 0 , 6 , -3 , 0 , 9 , 6 , 6 , 3 , 9 ]); console .log( '%s' , mat.rightCols( 2 ));

-5 3 1 0 0 9 3 9

Returns a block consisting of a range of columns of *this.

var M = require ( 'eigenjs' ).Matrix , mat = new M( 4 , 4 ).set([ 7 , 9 , -5 , 3 , -2 , -6 , 1 , 0 , 6 , -3 , 0 , 9 , 6 , 6 , 3 , 9 ]); console .log( '%s' , mat.middleCols( 1 , 2 ));

9 -5 -6 1 -3 0 6 3

Returns a block consisting of a top-left corner of *this.

var M = require ( 'eigenjs' ).Matrix , mat = new M( 4 , 4 ).set([ 7 , 9 , -5 , 3 , -2 , -6 , 1 , 0 , 6 , -3 , 0 , 9 , 6 , 6 , 3 , 9 ]); console .log( '%s' , mat.topLeftCorner( 2 , 2 ));

7 9 -2 -6

Returns a block consisting of a top-right corner of *this.

var M = require ( 'eigenjs' ).Matrix , mat = new M( 4 , 4 ).set([ 7 , 9 , -5 , 3 , -2 , -6 , 1 , 0 , 6 , -3 , 0 , 9 , 6 , 6 , 3 , 9 ]); console .log( '%s' , mat.topRightCorner( 2 , 2 ));

-5 3 1 0

Returns a block consisting of a bottom-left corner of *this.

var M = require ( 'eigenjs' ).Matrix , mat = new M( 4 , 4 ).set([ 7 , 9 , -5 , 3 , -2 , -6 , 1 , 0 , 6 , -3 , 0 , 9 , 6 , 6 , 3 , 9 ]); console .log( '%s' , mat.bottomLeftCorner( 2 , 2 ));

6 -3 6 6

Returns a block consisting of a bottom-right corner of *this.

var M = require ( 'eigenjs' ).Matrix , mat = new M( 4 , 4 ).set([ 7 , 9 , -5 , 3 , -2 , -6 , 1 , 0 , 6 , -3 , 0 , 9 , 6 , 6 , 3 , 9 ]); console .log( '%s' , mat.bottomRightCorner( 2 , 2 ));

0 9 3 9

var M = require ( 'eigenjs' ).Matrix , mat = new M( 3 , 1 ).set([ 7 , -2 , 6 ]); console .log( '%s' , mat.replicate( 2 , 5 ));

7 7 7 7 7 -2 -2 -2 -2 -2 6 6 6 6 6 7 7 7 7 7 -2 -2 -2 -2 -2 6 6 6 6 6

var M = require ( 'eigenjs' ).Matrix , mat1 = new M( 2 , 2 ) , mat2 = new M( 2 , 2 ) , mat3; mat1.set([ 1 , 3 , 2 , 4 ]); mat2.set([ 5 , 6 , 7 , 8 ]); mat3 = mat1.add(mat2); console .log( 'mat3 =

%s' , mat3);

mat3 = 6 9 9 12

var M = require ( 'eigenjs' ).Matrix , mat1 = new M( 2 , 2 ) , mat2 = new M( 2 , 2 ); mat1.set([ 1 , 3 , 2 , 4 ]); mat2.set([ 5 , 6 , 7 , 8 ]); mat1.adda(mat2); console .log( 'mat1 =

%s' , mat1);

mat1 = 6 9 9 12

var M = require ( 'eigenjs' ).Matrix , mat1 = new M( 2 , 2 ) , mat2 = new M( 2 , 2 ) , mat3; mat1.set([ 1 , 3 , 2 , 4 ]); mat2.set([ 5 , 6 , 7 , 8 ]); mat3 = mat1.sub(mat2); console .log( 'mat3 =

%s' , mat3);

mat3 = -4 -3 -5 -4

var M = require ( 'eigenjs' ).Matrix , mat1 = new M( 2 , 2 ) , mat2 = new M( 2 , 2 ); mat1.set([ 1 , 3 , 2 , 4 ]); mat2.set([ 5 , 6 , 7 , 8 ]); mat1.suba(mat2); console .log( 'mat1 =

%s' , mat1);

mat1 = -4 -3 -5 -4

var M = require ( 'eigenjs' ).Matrix , mat1 = new M( 2 , 3 ) , vec = new M( 3 , 1 ) , mat2; mat1.set([ 1 , 2 , 3 , 4 , 5 , 6 ]); vec.set([ 1 , 6 , 8 ]); mat2 = mat1.mul(vec); console .log( 'mat2 =

%s' , mat2);

mat2 = 37 82

var M = require ( 'eigenjs' ).Matrix , mat = new M( 2 , 3 ) , vec = new M( 3 , 1 ); mat.set([ 1 , 2 , 3 , 4 , 5 , 6 ]); vec.set([ 1 , 6 , 8 ]); mat.mula(vec); console .log( 'mat =

%s' , mat);

mat = 37 82

var M = require ( 'eigenjs' ).Matrix , mat1 = new M( 2 , 2 ) , mat2; mat1.set([ 1 , 2 , 3 , 4 ]); mat2 = mat1.div( 2 ); console .log( 'mat2 =

%s' , mat2);

mat2 = 0.5 1 1.5 2

var M = require ( 'eigenjs' ).Matrix , mat = new M( 2 , 2 ); mat.set([ 1 , 2 , 3 , 4 ]); mat.diva( 2 ); console .log( 'mat =

%s' , mat);

mat = 0.5 1 1.5 2

var M = require ( 'eigenjs' ).Matrix , mat1 = new M.Random( 3 , 2 ) , mat2 = mat1.transpose(); console .log( 'mat1 =

%s' , mat1); console .log( 'mat2 =

%s' , mat2);

mat1 = -0.112813 -0.325566 -0.0500345 0.213005 -0.930346 -0.022705 mat2 = -0.112813 -0.0500345 -0.930346 -0.325566 0.213005 -0.022705

var M = require ( 'eigenjs' ).Matrix , mat1 = new M.Random( 2 , 2 ) , mat2 = mat1.conjugate(); console .log(mat1.equals(mat2));

true

var M = require ( 'eigenjs' ).Matrix , mat1 = new M.Random( 3 , 2 ) , mat2 = mat1.adjoint(); console .log( 'mat1 =

%s' , mat1); console .log( 'mat2 =

%s' , mat2);

mat1 = 0.997487 0.0670765 0.770148 -0.645138 -0.12185 -0.835853 mat2 = 0.997487 0.770148 -0.12185 0.0670765 -0.645138 -0.835853

Returns the determinant of this matrix. This method uses class PartialPivLU.

var M = require ( 'eigenjs' ).Matrix , mat = new M.Random( 2 , 2 ); console .log( 'mat =

%s

' , mat); console .log( 'det = %d' , mat.determinant());

mat = 0.132371 -0.813862 0.758326 -0.58171 det = 0.540171350604003

Returns the matrix inverse of this matrix. This method uses class PartialPivLU.

var M = require ( 'eigenjs' ).Matrix , mat = new M( 3 , 3 ).set([ 1 , 2 , 3 , 0 , 1 , 4 , 5 , 6 , 0 ]) , inv = mat.inverse(); console .log( 'inv =

%s' , inv);

inv = -24 18 5 20 -15 -4 -5 4 1

var M = require ( 'eigenjs' ).Matrix , mat = new M( 2 , 3 ).set([ 1 , 2 , 3 , 4 , 5 , 6 ]) , tr = mat.trace(); console .log( 'mat =

%s

' , mat); console .log( 'tr = ' , tr);

mat = 1 2 3 4 5 6 tr = 6

var M = require ( 'eigenjs' ).Matrix , mat = new M( 4 , 4 ).set([ 7 , 9 , -5 , -3 , -2 , -6 , 1 , 0 , 6 , -3 , 0 , 9 , 6 , 6 , 3 , 9 ]); console .log( '%s' , mat.diagonal( 1 ).transpose()); console .log( '%s' , mat.diagonal( -2 ).transpose());

9 1 9 6 6

Returns the Frobenius norm.

var M = require ( 'eigenjs' ).Matrix , mat = new M( 3 , 3 ).set([ 1 , 2 , 3 , 4 , 5 , 6 , 7 , 8 , 9 ]); console .log( '%d' , mat.norm());

16.881943016134134

func Function The result of a full redux operation on the whoie matrix or vector using func .

var M = require ( 'eigenjs' ).Matrix , mat = new M( 3 , 3 ).set([ 1 , 2 , 3 , 4 , 5 , 6 , 7 , 8 , 9 ]) , func = function ( a, b ) { return a + b; }; console .log( '%d' , mat.redux(func));

45

var M = require ( 'eigenjs' ).Matrix , mat = new M( 3 , 3 ).set([ 1 , 2 , 3 , 4 , 5 , 6 , 7 , 8 , 9 ]); console .log( '%d' , mat.sum());

45

var M = require ( 'eigenjs' ).Matrix , mat = new M( 3 , 3 ).set([ 1 , 2 , 3 , 4 , 5 , 6 , 7 , 8 , 9 ]); console .log( '%d' , mat.prod());

362880

var M = require ( 'eigenjs' ).Matrix , mat = new M( 3 , 3 ).set([ 1 , 2 , 3 , 4 , 5 , 6 , 7 , 8 , 9 ]); console .log( '%d' , mat.mean());

5

func Function Applies the func to the whole coefficients of the matrix or vector.

var M = require ( 'eigenjs' ).Matrix , mat = new M( 3 , 3 ).set([ 1 , 2 , 3 , 4 , 5 , 6 , 7 , 8 , 9 ]); mat.visit( function ( value, row, col ) { console .log( 'mat(%d, %d) = %d' , row, col, value); });

mat(0, 0) = 1 mat(1, 0) = 4 mat(2, 0) = 7 mat(0, 1) = 2 mat(1, 1) = 5 mat(2, 1) = 8 mat(0, 2) = 3 mat(1, 2) = 6 mat(2, 2) = 9

var M = require ( 'eigenjs' ).Matrix , mat = new M.Random( 3 , 3 ); console .log( 'mat =

%s

' , mat); console .log( 'max = %d' , mat.maxCoeff());

mat = 0.175793 -0.547068 -0.959701 0.561311 -0.579446 0.297471 -0.0382309 -0.743676 -0.411312 max = 0.5613114636211243

obj Object

var M = require ( 'eigenjs' ).Matrix , mat = new M.Random( 3 , 3 ) , obj = {}; console .log( 'mat =

%s

' , mat); console .log( 'max = %s' , mat.maxCoeff(obj)); console .log( 'obj = %s' , JSON .stringify(obj));

mat = -0.68294 0.690895 -0.698356 -0.174138 -0.119934 0.733219 -0.743578 0.262349 -0.795382 max = 0.7332185766348702 obj = {"maxCoeff":0.7332185766348702,"rowId":1,"colId":2}

func Function

var M = require ( 'eigenjs' ).Matrix , mat = new M.Random( 3 , 3 ) , func = function ( rowId, colId ) { console .log( 'rowId = %d, colId = %d' , rowId, colId); }; console .log( 'mat =

%s

' , mat); console .log( 'max = %d' , mat.maxCoeff(func));

mat = -0.552622 -0.355055 0.141004 0.0814275 0.58272 -0.13819 0.552011 -0.217758 -0.551142 rowId = 1, colId = 1 max = 0.5827204285109044

var M = require ( 'eigenjs' ).Matrix , mat = new M.Random( 3 , 3 ); console .log( 'mat =

%s

' , mat); console .log( 'min = %d' , mat.minCoeff());

mat = -0.725041 0.511321 0.29833 0.233345 -0.22101 0.0355704 -0.167162 -0.514649 -0.168438 min = -0.7250411527813604

obj Object

var M = require ( 'eigenjs' ).Matrix , mat = new M.Random( 3 , 3 ) , obj = {}; console .log( 'mat =

%s

' , mat); console .log( 'min = %d' , mat.minCoeff(obj)); console .log( 'obj = %s' , JSON .stringify(obj));

mat = 0.74568 0.870563 -0.82341 0.636928 -0.455949 0.944912 0.855648 0.872564 -0.87055 min = -0.8705498761825962 obj = {"minCoeff":-0.8705498761825962,"rowId":2,"colId":2}

func Function

var M = require ( 'eigenjs' ).Matrix , mat = new M.Random( 3 , 3 ) , func = function ( rowId, colId ) { console .log( 'rowId = %d, colId = %d' , rowId, colId); }; console .log( 'mat =

%s

' , mat); console .log( 'min = %d' , mat.minCoeff(func));

0.371743 0.261372 0.144462 -0.111958 0.884582 -0.02937 0.314765 -0.823458 0.378298 rowId = 2, colId = 1 min = -0.8234578174648144

var M = require ( 'eigenjs' ).Matrix , mat1 = new M( 2 , 2 ) , mat2 = new M( 2 , 2 ) , mat3 = new M( 2 , 2 ); mat1.set([ 1 , 2 , 3 , 4 ]); mat2.set([ 1 , 0 , 0 , 1 ]); mat3.set([ 0 , 2 , 3 , 3 ]); console .log(mat1.equals(mat2.add(mat3)));

true

var M = require ( 'eigenjs' ).Matrix , mat1 = new M( 2 , 2 ) , mat2 = new M( 2 , 2 ); mat1.set([ 1 , 3 , 5 , 7 ]).diva( 11 ); mat2.set([ 0.091 , 0.273 , 0.455 , 0.636 ]); console .log(mat1.isApprox(mat2, 1e-3 ));

true

var M = require ( 'eigenjs' ).Matrix , mat1 = new M( 4 , 4 ) , mat2 = new M( 3 , 2 ); console .log(mat1.isSquare()); console .log(mat2.isSquare());

true false

var M = require ( 'eigenjs' ).Matrix , mat = new M( 2 , 3 ).set([ 0 , 0 , 0.0001 , 0 , 0 , 0 ]); console .log(mat.isZero()); console .log(mat.isZero( 1e-3 ));

false true

var M = require ( 'eigenjs' ).Matrix , mat = new M( 2 , 3 ).set([ 1 , 1 , 1.0001 , 1 , 0.9997 , 1 ]); console .log(mat.isOnes()); console .log(mat.isOnes( 1e-3 ));

false true

var M = require ( 'eigenjs' ).Matrix , mat = new M( 3 , 3 ).set([ 1 , 0 , 0.0001 , 0 , 0.9997 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 1 ]); console .log(mat.isIdentity()); console .log(mat.isIdentity( 1e-3 ));

false true

var M = require ( 'eigenjs' ).Matrix , mat = new M( 3 , 3 ).set([ 1e+04 , 0 , 1 , 0 , 1e+04 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 1e+04 ]); console .log(mat.isDiagonal()); console .log(mat.isDiagonal( 1e-3 ));

false true

Returns true if all coefficients are true.

var M = require ( 'eigenjs' ).Matrix , mat = new M.Constant( 3 , 3 , 1 ); console .log( 'mat =

%s

%s

' , mat, mat.all()); mat.set( 0 , 0 , 0 ); console .log( 'mat =

%s

%s' , mat, mat.all());

mat = 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 true mat = 0 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 false

Returns true if at least one coefficient is true.

var M = require ( 'eigenjs' ).Matrix , mat = new M.Zero( 3 , 3 ); console .log( 'mat =

%s

%s

' , mat, mat.any()); mat.set( 0 , 0 , 1 ); console .log( 'mat =

%s

%s' , mat, mat.any());

mat = 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 false mat = 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 true

Returns the number of coefficients which evaluate to true.

var M = require ( 'eigenjs' ).Matrix , mat = new M.Zero( 3 , 3 ); mat.block( 0 , 1 , 3 , 2 ).setOnes(); console .log( 'mat =

%s

' , mat); console .log( '%d' , mat.count());

mat = 0 1 1 0 1 1 0 1 1 6

Returns true if *this contains only finite numbers, i.e., no NaN and no +/-INF values.

var M = require ( 'eigenjs' ).Matrix , mat = new M.Random( 3 , 3 ); console .log( 'mat =

%s

%s

' , mat, mat.allFinite()); mat.set( 0 , 0 , Infinity ); console .log( 'mat =

%s

%s' , mat, mat.allFinite());

mat = 0.202332 0.271506 -0.887678 0.592388 -0.806422 0.799406 0.26443 0.461303 -0.389755 true mat = inf 0.271506 -0.887678 0.592388 -0.806422 0.799406 0.26443 0.461303 -0.389755 false

Returns true if *this contains at least one Not A Number (NaN).

var M = require ( 'eigenjs' ).Matrix , mat = new M.Zero( 3 , 3 ); console .log( 'mat =

%s

%s

' , mat, mat.hasNaN()); mat.set( 1 , 1 , NaN ); console .log( 'mat =

%s

%s' , mat, mat.hasNaN());

mat = 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 false mat = 0 0 0 0 nan 0 0 0 0 true

Returns the partial-pivoting LU decomposition of *this.

var M = require ( 'eigenjs' ).Matrix , mat = new M( 3 , 3 ).set([ 1 , 4 , 5 , 4 , 2 , 6 , 5 , 6 , 3 ]) , pplu = mat.partialPivLu(); console .log( 'P =

%s

' , pplu.permutationP()); console .log( 'L =

%s

' , pplu.matrixL()); console .log( 'U =

%s' , pplu.matrixU());

P = 0 0 1 0 1 0 1 0 0 L = 1 0 0 0.8 1 0 0.2 -1 1 U = 5 6 3 0 -2.8 3.6 0 0 8

Returns the full-pivoting LU decomposition of *this.

var M = require ( 'eigenjs' ).Matrix , mat = new M( 2 , 4 ).set([ 1 , 1 , 1 , 3 , 1 , 2 , -1 , 4 ]) , fplu = mat.fullPivLu(); console .log( 'P =

%s

' , fplu.permutationP()); console .log( 'L =

%s

' , fplu.matrixL()); console .log( 'U =

%s

' , fplu.matrixU()); console .log( 'Q =

%s' , fplu.permutationQ());

P = 0 1 1 0 L = 1 0 0.75 1 U = 4 -1 2 1 0 1.75 -0.5 0.25 Q = 0 0 0 1 0 0 1 0 0 1 0 0 1 0 0 0

options Object precision Number Default= 6 . The number of digits for floating point values. fullPrecision Booleam Default= false . If set to true, then the number of digits will be computed to match the full precision of each floating-point type. dontAlignCols Booleam Default= false . If set to true, it allows to disable the alignment of columnt, resulting in faster code. coeffSeparator String Default= ' ' . The string printed between two coefficients of the same row. rowSeparator String Default= '' . The string printed between two rows. rowPrefix String Default= '' . The string printed at the beginning of each row. rowSuffix String Default= '' . The string printed at the end of each row. matPrefix String Default= '' . The string printed at the beginning of the matrix. matSuffix String Default= '' . The string printed at the end of the matrix.



var M = require ( 'eigenjs' ).Matrix , mat = new M.Random( 3 , 3 ) , cleanfmt = { precision : 4 , coeffSeparator : ", " , rowSeparator : "

" , rowPrefix : "[" , rowSuffix : "]" }; console .log( 'mat =

%s

' , mat.toString()); console .log( 'mat =

' + mat.toString(cleanfmt));

mat = 0.611558 0.725525 -0.550208 0.457785 -0.0968169 0.657662 0.000162166 0.797849 -0.68232 mat = [ 0.6116, 0.7255, -0.5502] [ 0.4578, -0.09682, 0.6577] [0.0001622, 0.7978, -0.6823]

Complex Matrix

Complex Matrix Class Methods

var CM = require ( 'eigenjs' ).CMatrix , cmat = new CM.Random( 2 , 3 ) , cmat2 = new CM(cmat); console .log( 'cmat =

%s

' , cmat); console .log( 'cmat2 =

%s' , cmat2);

cmat = (-0.947988,-0.839555) (-0.502409,0.00732418) (0.402069,-0.422384) (-0.40669,0.758583) (-0.902474,0.124615) (0.992439,-0.0813283) cmat2 = (-0.947988,-0.839555) (-0.502409,0.00732418) (0.402069,-0.422384) (-0.40669,0.758583) (-0.902474,0.124615) (0.992439,-0.0813283)

var CM = require ( 'eigenjs' ).CMatrix , cmat = new CM( 2 , 3 ); console .log( 'cmat =

%s' , cmat);

cmat = (0,0) (0,0) (0,0) (0,0) (0,0) (0,0)

var CM = require ( 'eigenjs' ).CMatrix , cmat = CM.Zero( 2 , 3 ); console .log( 'cmat =

%s' , cmat);

cmat = (0,0) (0,0) (0,0) (0,0) (0,0) (0,0)

var CM = require ( 'eigenjs' ).CMatrix , cmat = CM.Ones( 2 , 3 ); console .log( 'cmat =

%s' , cmat);

cmat = (1,0) (1,0) (1,0) (1,0) (1,0) (1,0)

var CM = require ( 'eigenjs' ).CMatrix , cmat = CM.Constant( 4 , 4 , 0.6 ); console .log( 'cmat =

%s' , cmat);

cmat = (0.6,0) (0.6,0) (0.6,0) (0.6,0) (0.6,0) (0.6,0) (0.6,0) (0.6,0) (0.6,0) (0.6,0) (0.6,0) (0.6,0) (0.6,0) (0.6,0) (0.6,0) (0.6,0)

var CM = require ( 'eigenjs' ).CMatrix , cmat = CM.Random( 2 , 3 ); console .log( 'cmat =

%s' , cmat);

cmat = (0.827048,0.18844) (-0.130621,0.648239) (-0.946608,0.364096) (-0.895631,-0.864291) (0.952898,-0.648834) (-0.646252,0.440248)

var CM = require ( 'eigenjs' ).CMatrix , cmat1 = CM.Identity( 2 ) , cmat2 = CM.Identity( 2 , 3 ); console .log( 'cmat1 =

%s' , cmat1); console .log( 'cmat2 =

%s' , cmat2);

cmat1 = (1,0) (0,0) (0,0) (1,0) cmat2 = (1,0) (0,0) (0,0) (0,0) (1,0) (0,0)

Complex Matrix Instance Methods

var CM = require ( 'eigenjs' ).CMatrix , cmat = new CM( 2 , 3 ); console .log(cmat.rows()); console .log(cmat.cols());

2 3

var Eigen = require ( 'eigenjs' ) , C = Eigen.Complex , CM = Eigen.CMatrix , cmat = new CM( 2 , 2 ); cmat.set( 0 , 0 , C( 1 , 1 )) .set( 0 , 1 , C( 2 , 2 )) .set( 1 , 0 , C( 3 , 3 )) .set( 1 , 1 , C( 4 , 4 )); console .log( 'cmat =

%s' , cmat);

cmat = (1,1) (2,2) (3,3) (4,4)

var Eigen = require ( 'eigenjs' ) , C = Eigen.Complex , CM = Eigen.CMatrix , cmat = new CM( 3 , 3 ); cmat.set([ C( 1 , 1 ), C( 2 , 2 ), C( 3 , 3 ), C( 4 , 4 ), C( 5 , 5 ), C( 6 , 6 ), C( 7 , 7 ), C( 8 , 8 ), C( 9 , 9 ) ]); console .log( 'cmat =

%s' , cmat);

cmat = (1,1) (2,2) (3,3) (4,4) (5,5) (6,6) (7,7) (8,8) (9,9)

var Eigen = require ( 'eigenjs' ) , C = Eigen.Complex , CM = Eigen.CMatrix , cmat = new CM( 2 , 2 ); cmat.set([ C( 1 , 1 ), C( 2 , 2 ), C( 3 , 3 ), C( 4 , 4 ) ]); console .log(cmat.get( 0 , 0 ) + ' ' + cmat.get( 0 , 1 )); console .log(cmat.get( 1 , 0 ) + ' ' + cmat.get( 1 , 1 ));

(1,1) (2,2) (3,3) (4,4)

var CM = require ( 'eigenjs' ).CMatrix , cmat = CM.Random( 4 , 4 ); cmat.assign(CM.Zero( 4 , 4 )); console .log( 'cmat =

%s' , cmat);

cmat = (0,0) (0,0) (0,0) (0,0) (0,0) (0,0) (0,0) (0,0) (0,0) (0,0) (0,0) (0,0) (0,0) (0,0) (0,0) (0,0)

Returns the unique coefficient of a 1x1 expression

var CM = require ( 'eigenjs' ).CMatrix , cmat = CM.Random( 1 , 1 ); console .log( '%s' , cmat.value());

(-0.402467,-0.259974)

var CM = require ( 'eigenjs' ).CMatrix , cmat = new CM.Random( 3 , 3 ); console .log( 'cmat =

%s

' , cmat); console .log( 'cmat =

%s' , cmat.setZero());

cmat = (0.828056,-0.856655) (0.192893,-0.0390696) (-0.477729,0.812314) (0.200923,0.904817) (-0.643549,-0.129635) (0.566937,0.514797) (-0.740525,0.00155845) (-0.780958,0.437884) (0.194337,0.223802) cmat = (0,0) (0,0) (0,0) (0,0) (0,0) (0,0) (0,0) (0,0) (0,0)

var CM = require ( 'eigenjs' ).CMatrix , cmat = new CM.Zero( 3 , 3 ); console .log( 'cmat =

%s

' , cmat); console .log( 'cmat =

%s' , cmat.setOnes());

cmat = (0,0) (0,0) (0,0) (0,0) (0,0) (0,0) (0,0) (0,0) (0,0) cmat = (1,0) (1,0) (1,0) (1,0) (1,0) (1,0) (1,0) (1,0) (1,0)

var Eigen = require ( 'eigenjs' ) , C = Eigen.Complex , CM = Eigen.CMatrix , cmat = new CM.Zero( 3 , 3 ); console .log( 'cmat =

%s

' , cmat); console .log( 'cmat =

%s' , cmat.setConstant(C( 6 , 8 )));

cmat = (0,0) (0,0) (0,0) (0,0) (0,0) (0,0) (0,0) (0,0) (0,0) cmat = (6,8) (6,8) (6,8) (6,8) (6,8) (6,8) (6,8) (6,8) (6,8)

var CM = require ( 'eigenjs' ).CMatrix , cmat = new CM.Zero( 3 , 3 ); console .log( 'cmat =

%s

' , cmat); console .log( 'cmat =

%s' , cmat.setRandom());

cmat = (0,0) (0,0) (0,0) (0,0) (0,0) (0,0) (0,0) (0,0) (0,0) cmat = (0.298345,0.285858) (-0.693147,0.286686) (-0.91605,-0.0576106) (0.410026,-0.685715) (0.33597,0.656071) (-0.261633,0.736407) (-0.808358,-0.0710831) (0.588954,0.544957) (0.800236,-0.434336)

var CM = require ( 'eigenjs' ).CMatrix , cmat = new CM.Zero( 3 , 3 ); console .log( 'cmat =

%s

' , cmat); console .log( 'cmat =

%s' , cmat.setIdentity());

cmat = (0,0) (0,0) (0,0) (0,0) (0,0) (0,0) (0,0) (0,0) (0,0) cmat = (1,0) (0,0) (0,0) (0,0) (1,0) (0,0) (0,0) (0,0) (1,0)

var CM = require ( 'eigenjs' ).CMatrix , cmat = new M.Random( 3 , 3 ) , dia = cmat.diagonal( 1 ); console .log( 'cmat =

%s

' , cmat); dia.setZero(); console .log( 'cmat =

%s' , cmat.setDiagonal( 1 , dia));

cmat = 0.103146 0.540894 0.490517 -0.433484 0.804028 0.127162 0.438421 -0.707295 -0.785343 cmat = 0.103146 0 0.490517 -0.433484 0.804028 0 0.438421 -0.707295 -0.785343

var CM = require ( 'eigenjs' ).CMatrix , cmat = new CM.Identity( 4 , 4 ) , cmblock = cmat.block( 1 , 1 , 2 , 2 ); cmblock.assign(CM.Random( 2 , 2 )); console .log( 'cmat =

%s' , cmat);

cmat = (1,0) (0,0) (0,0) (0,0) (0,0) (0.490586,-0.722033) (-0.380859,0.895456) (0,0) (0,0) (0.794101,0.457882) (-0.068657,0.081439) (0,0) (0,0) (0,0) (0,0) (1,0)

var Eigen = require ( 'eigenjs' ) , CM = Eigen.CMatrix , CRV = Eigen.CRowVector , cmat = new CM.Zero( 3 , 3 ) , cmblock = cmat.row( 1 ); cmblock.assign(CRV.Random( 3 )); console .log( 'cmat =

%s' , cmat);

cmat = (0,0) (0,0) (0,0) (0.500827,-0.595426) (0.677855,0.716979) (0.271854,-0.943846) (0,0) (0,0) (0,0)

var Eigen = require ( 'eigenjs' ) , CM = Eigen.CMatrix , CV = Eigen.CVector , cmat = new CM.Zero( 3 , 3 ) , cmblock = cmat.col( 1 ); cmblock.assign(CV.Random( 3 )); console .log( 'cmat =

%s' , cmat);

cmat = (0,0) (-0.97615,-0.147) (0,0) (0,0) (-0.630134,-0.661642) (0,0) (0,0) (-0.211411,0.819724) (0,0)

Returns a block consisting of the top rows of *this.

var CM = require ( 'eigenjs' ).CMatrix , cmat = new CM( 4 , 2 ).set([ C( 1 , 2 ), C( 3 , 4 ), C( 5 , 6 ), C( 7 , 8 ), C( 9 , 10 ), C( 11 , 12 ), C( 13 , 14 ), C( 15 , 16 ) ]); console .log( '%s' , cmat.topRows( 2 ));

(1,2) (3,4) (5,6) (7,8)

Returns a block consisting of the bottom rows of *this.

var CM = require ( 'eigenjs' ).CMatrix , cmat = new CM( 4 , 2 ).set([ C( 1 , 2 ), C( 3 , 4 ), C( 5 , 6 ), C( 7 , 8 ), C( 9 , 10 ), C( 11 , 12 ), C( 13 , 14 ), C( 15 , 16 ) ]); console .log( '%s' , cmat.bottomRows( 2 ));

(9,10) (11,12) (13,14) (15,16)

Returns a block consisting of a range of rows of *this.

var CM = require ( 'eigenjs' ).CMatrix , cmat = new CM( 4 , 2 ).set([ C( 1 , 2 ), C( 3 , 4 ), C( 5 , 6 ), C( 7 , 8 ), C( 9 , 10 ), C( 11 , 12 ), C( 13 , 14 ), C( 15 , 16 ) ]); console .log( '%s' , cmat.middleRows( 1 , 2 ));

(5,6) (7,8) (9,10) (11,12)

Returns a block consisting of the left columns of *this.

var CM = require ( 'eigenjs' ).CMatrix , cmat = new CM( 4 , 2 ).set([ C( 1 , 2 ), C( 3 , 4 ), C( 5 , 6 ), C( 7 , 8 ), C( 9 , 10 ), C( 11 , 12 ), C( 13 , 14 ), C( 15 , 16 ) ]); console .log( '%s' , cmat.leftCols( 1 ));

(1,2) (5,6) (9,10) (13,14)

Returns a block consisting of the right columns of *this.

var CM = require ( 'eigenjs' ).CMatrix , cmat = new CM( 4 , 2 ).set([ C( 1 , 2 ), C( 3 , 4 ), C( 5 , 6 ), C( 7 , 8 ), C( 9 , 10 ), C( 11 , 12 ), C( 13 , 14 ), C( 15 , 16 ) ]); console .log( '%s' , cmat.rightCols( 1 ));

(3,4) (7,8) (11,12) (15,16)

Returns a block consisting of a range of columns of *this.

var CM = require ( 'eigenjs' ).CMatrix , cmat = new CM( 4 , 2 ).set([ C( 1 , 2 ), C( 3 , 4 ), C( 5 , 6 ), C( 7 , 8 ), C( 9 , 10 ), C( 11 , 12 ), C( 13 , 14 ), C( 15 , 16 ) ]); console .log( '%s' , cmat.middleCols( 1 , 1 ));

(3,4) (7,8) (11,12) (15,16)

Returns a block consisting of a top-left corner of *this.

var CM = require ( 'eigenjs' ).CMatrix , cmat = new CM( 4 , 2 ).set([ C( 1 , 2 ), C( 3 , 4 ), C( 5 , 6 ), C( 7 , 8 ), C( 9 , 10 ), C( 11 , 12 ), C( 13 , 14 ), C( 15 , 16 ) ]); console .log( '%s' , cmat.topLeftCorner( 2 , 1 ));

(1,2) (5,6)

Returns a block consisting of a top-right corner of *this.

var CM = require ( 'eigenjs' ).CMatrix , cmat = new CM( 4 , 2 ).set([ C( 1 , 2 ), C( 3 , 4 ), C( 5 , 6 ), C( 7 , 8 ), C( 9 , 10 ), C( 11 , 12 ), C( 13 , 14 ), C( 15 , 16 ) ]); console .log( '%s' , cmat.topRightCorner( 2 , 1 ));

(3,4) (7,8)

Returns a block consisting of a bottom-left corner of *this.

var CM = require ( 'eigenjs' ).CMatrix , cmat = new CM( 4 , 2 ).set([ C( 1 , 2 ), C( 3 , 4 ), C( 5 , 6 ), C( 7 , 8 ), C( 9 , 10 ), C( 11 , 12 ), C( 13 , 14 ), C( 15 , 16 ) ]); console .log( '%s' , cmat.bottomLeftCorner( 2 , 1 ));

(9,10) (13,14)

Returns a block consisting of a bottom-right corner of *this.

var CM = require ( 'eigenjs' ).CMatrix , cmat = new CM( 4 , 2 ).set([ C( 1 , 2 ), C( 3 , 4 ), C( 5 , 6 ), C( 7 , 8 ), C( 9 , 10 ), C( 11 , 12 ), C( 13 , 14 ), C( 15 , 16 ) ]); console .log( '%s' , cmat.bottomRightCorner( 2 , 1 ));

(11,12) (15,16)

var CM = require ( 'eigenjs' ).CMatrix , cmat = new CM( 3 , 1 ).set([ 7 , -2 , 6 ]); console .log( '%s' , cmat.replicate( 2 , 5 ));

(7,0) (7,0) (7,0) (7,0) (7,0) (-2,0) (-2,0) (-2,0) (-2,0) (-2,0) (6,0) (6,0) (6,0) (6,0) (6,0) (7,0) (7,0) (7,0) (7,0) (7,0) (-2,0) (-2,0) (-2,0) (-2,0) (-2,0) (6,0) (6,0) (6,0) (6,0) (6,0)

var Eigen = require ( 'eigenjs' ) , C = Eigen.Complex , CM = Eigen.CMatrix , cmat1 = new CM( 2 , 2 ) , cmat2 = new CM( 2 , 2 ) , cmat3; cmat1.set([ C( 1 , 1 ), C( 2 , 2 ), C( 3 , 3 ), C( 4 , 4 ) ]); cmat2.set([ 5 , 6 , C( 7 , 7 ), C( 8 , 8 ) ]); cmat3 = cmat1.add(cmat2); console .log( 'cmat3 =

%s' , cmat3);

cmat3 = (6,1) (8,2) (10,10) (12,12)

var Eigen = require ( 'eigenjs' ) , C = Eigen.Complex , CM = Eigen.CMatrix , cmat1 = new CM( 2 , 2 ) , cmat2 = new CM( 2 , 2 ); cmat1.set([ C( 1 , 1 ), C( 2 , 2 ), C( 3 , 3 ), C( 4 , 4 ) ]); cmat2.set([ 5 , 6 , 7 , 8 ]); cmat1.adda(cmat2); console .log( 'cmat1 =

%s' , cmat1);

cmat1 = (6,1) (8,2) (10,3) (12,4)

var Eigen = require ( 'eigenjs' ) , C = Eigen.Complex , CM = Eigen.CMatrix , cmat1 = new CM( 2 , 2 ) , cmat2 = new CM( 2 , 2 ) , cmat3; cmat1.set([ C( 1 , 1 ), C( 2 , 2 ), C( 3 , 3 ), C( 4 , 4 ) ]); cmat2.set([ 5 , 6 , 7 , 8 ]); cmat3 = cmat1.sub(cmat2); console .log( 'cmat3 =

%s' , cmat3);

cmat3 = (-4,1) (-4,2) (-4,3) (-4,4)

var Eigen = require ( 'eigenjs' ) , C = Eigen.Complex , CM = Eigen.CMatrix , cmat1 = new CM( 2 , 2 ) , cmat2 = new CM( 2 , 2 ); cmat1.set([ C( 1 , 1 ), C( 2 , 2 ), C( 3 , 3 ), C( 4 , 4 ) ]); cmat2.set([ 5 , 6 , 7 , 8 ]); cmat1.suba(cmat2); console .log( 'cmat1 =

%s' , cmat1);

mat1 = (-4,1) (-4,2) (-4,3) (-4,4)

var Eigen = require ( 'eigenjs' ) , C = Eigen.Complex , M = Eigen.Matrix , CM = Eigen.CMatrix , cmat1 = new CM( 2 , 3 ) , vec = new M( 3 , 1 ) , cmat2; cmat1.set([ C( 1 , 1 ), C( 2 , 2 ), C( 3 , 3 ), C( 4 , 4 ), C( 5 , 5 ), C( 6 , 6 ) ]); vec.set([ 1 , 2 , 3 ]); cmat2 = cmat1.mul(vec); console .log( 'cmat2 =

%s' , cmat2);

mat2 = (14,14) (32,32)

var Eigen = require ( 'eigenjs' ) , C = Eigen.Complex , CM = Eigen.CMatrix , cmat = new CM( 2 , 3 ) , c = new C( 1 , -1 ); cmat.set([ C( 1 , 1 ), C( 2 , 2 ), C( 3 , 3 ), C( 4 , 4 ), C( 5 , 5 ), C( 6 , 6 ) ]); cmat.mula(c); console .log( 'cmat =

%s' , cmat);

cmat = (2,0) (4,0) (6,0) (8,0) (10,0) (12,0)

var Eigen = require ( 'eigenjs' ) , C = Eigen.Complex , CM = Eigen.CMatrix , cmat1 = new CM( 2 , 2 ) , cmat2 = new CM( 2 , 2 ); cmat1.set([ C( 1 , 1 ), C( 2 , 2 ), C( 3 , 3 ), C( 4 , 4 ) ]); cmat2 = cmat1.div(C( 2 , 0 )); console .log( 'cmat2 =

%s' , cmat2);

cmat2 = (0.5,0.5) (1,1) (1.5,1.5) (2,2)

var Eigen = require ( 'eigenjs' ) , C = Eigen.Complex , CM = Eigen.CMatrix , cmat = new CM( 2 , 2 ) cmat.set([ C( 1 , 1 ), C( 2 , 2 ), C( 3 , 3 ), C( 4 , 4 ) ]); cmat.diva( 2 ); console .log( 'cmat =

%s' , cmat);

cmat = (0.5,0.5) (1,1) (1.5,1.5) (2,2)

var CM = require ( 'eigenjs' ).CMatrix , cmat1 = new CM.Random( 3 , 2 ) , cmat2 = cmat1.transpose(); console .log( 'cmat1 =

%s' , cmat1); console .log( 'cmat2 =

%s' , cmat2);

cmat1 = (-0.0175928,0.317664) (0.0405036,0.744415) (0.980286,-0.33036) (-0.617894,-0.94324) (-0.360953,-0.543819) (0.958967,-0.649626) cmat2 = (-0.0175928,0.317664) (0.980286,-0.33036) (-0.360953,-0.543819) (0.0405036,0.744415) (-0.617894,-0.94324) (0.958967,-0.649626)

var CM = require ( 'eigenjs' ).CMatrix , cmat1 = new CM.Random( 2 , 2 ) , cmat2 = cmat1.conjugate(); console .log( 'cmat1 =

%s' , cmat1); console .log( 'cmat2 =

%s' , cmat2);

cmat1 = (-0.241556,0.172337) (0.87717,0.591998) (0.472778,-0.0217244) (-0.291438,-0.198262) cmat2 = (-0.241556,-0.172337) (0.87717,-0.591998) (0.472778,0.0217244) (-0.291438,0.198262)

var CM = require ( 'eigenjs' ).CMatrix , cmat1 = new CM.Random( 3 , 2 ) , cmat2 = cmat1.adjoint(); console .log( 'cmat1 =

%s' , cmat1); console .log( 'cmat2 =

%s' , cmat2);

cmat1 = (-0.431879,-0.597577) (0.956798,0.90183) (0.525477,-0.313942) (-0.943631,0.390357) (-0.415382,0.66716) (0.737088,0.238193) cmat2 = (-0.431879,0.597577) (0.525477,0.313942) (-0.415382,-0.66716) (0.956798,-0.90183) (-0.943631,-0.390357) (0.737088,-0.238193)

Returns the determinant of this matrix. This method uses class CPartialPivLU.

var CM = require ( 'eigenjs' ).CMatrix , cmat = new CM.Random( 2 , 2 ); console .log( 'cmat =

%s

' , cmat); console .log( 'det = %s' , mat.determinant());

cmat = (0.528893,-0.900902) (-0.307532,-0.690669) (0.541616,0.947563) (-0.072443,0.450036) det = (-0.120764,0.968768)

Returns the matrix inverse of this matrix. This method uses class CPartialPivLU.

var CM = require ( 'eigenjs' ).CMatrix , cmat = new CM( 3 , 3 ).set([ 1 , 2 , 3 , 0 , 1 , 4 , 5 , 6 , 0 ]) , inv = cmat.inverse(); console .log( 'inv =

%s' , inv);

inv = (-24,0) (18,0) (5,0) (20,0) (-15,0) (-4,0) (-5,-0) (4,0) (1,0)

var Eigen = require ( 'eigenjs' ) , C = Eigen.Complex , CM = Eigen.CMatrix , cmat = new CM( 2 , 3 ).set([ 1 , 2 , 3 , 4 , C( 5 , 6 ), 7 ]) , tr = cmat.trace(); console .log( 'cmat =

%s

' , cmat); console .log( 'tr = %s' , tr);

cmat = (1,0) (2,0) (3,0) (4,0) (5,6) (7,0) tr = (6,6)

var CM = require ( 'eigenjs' ).CMatrix , cmat = CM.Random( 2 , 3 ); console .log( 'cmat =

%s

' , cmat); console .log( '%s' , cmat.diagonal());

cmat = (0.345978,0.85694) (0.99589,-0.0742672) (-0.763035,-0.329107) (0.592024,0.15202) (-0.20903,0.834369) (0.692856,0.838519) (0.345978,0.85694) (-0.20903,0.834369)

Returns the Frobenius norm.

var Eigen = require ( 'eigenjs' ) , C = Eigen.Complex , CM = Eigen.CMatrix , cmat = new CM( 2 , 2 ).set([ C( 1 , 2 ), C( 3 , 4 ), C( 5 , 6 ), C( 7 , 9 ) ]); console .log( '%d' , cmat.norm());

14.866068747318506

func Function The result of a full redux operation on the whoie matrix or vector using func .

var Eigen = require ( 'eigenjs' ) , C = Eigen.Complex , CM = Eigen.CMatrix , cmat = new CM( 2 , 2 ).set([ C( 1 , 2 ), C( 3 , 4 ), C( 5 , 6 ), C( 7 , 8 ) ]) , func = function ( a, b ) { return a.add(b); }; console .log( '%s' , cmat.redux(func));

(16,20)

var Eigen = require ( 'eigenjs' ) , C = Eigen.Complex , CM = Eigen.CMatrix , cmat = new CM( 2 , 2 ).set([ C( 1 , 2 ), C( 3 , 4 ), C( 5 , 6 ), C( 7 , 8 ) ]); console .log( '%s' , cmat.sum());

(16,20)

var Eigen = require ( 'eigenjs' ) , C = Eigen.Complex , CM = Eigen.CMatrix , cmat = new CM( 2 , 2 ).set([ C( 1 , 2 ), C( 3 , 4 ), C( 5 , 6 ), C( 7 , 8 ) ]); console .log( '%s' , cmat.prod());

(-755,-540)

var Eigen = require ( 'eigenjs' ) , C = Eigen.Complex , CM = Eigen.CMatrix , cmat = new CM( 2 , 2 ).set([ C( 1 , 2 ), C( 3 , 4 ), C( 5 , 6 ), C( 7 , 8 ) ]); console .log( '%s' , cmat.mean());

(4,5)

func Function Applies the func to the whole coefficients of the matrix or vector.

var CM = require ( 'eigenjs' ).CMatrix , cmat = new CM( 3 , 3 ).set([ 1 , 2 , 3 , 4 , 5 , 6 , 7 , 8 , 9 ]); cmat.visit( function ( value, row, col ) { console .log( 'cmat(%d, %d) = %s' , row, col, value); });

cmat(0, 0) = (1,0) cmat(1, 0) = (4,0) cmat(2, 0) = (7,0) cmat(0, 1) = (2,0) cmat(1, 1) = (5,0) cmat(2, 1) = (8,0) cmat(0, 2) = (3,0) cmat(1, 2) = (6,0) cmat(2, 2) = (9,0)

var Eigen = require ( 'eigenjs' ) , C = Eigen.Complex , CM = Eigen.CMatrix , cmat1 = new CM( 2 , 2 ) , cmat2 = new CM( 2 , 2 ) , cmat3 = new CM( 2 , 2 ); cmat1.set([ C( 1 , 1 ), C( 2 , 2 ), C( 3 , 3 ), C( 4 , 4 ) ]); cmat2.set([ C( 1 , 0 ), C( 2 , 0 ), C( 3 , 0 ), C( 4 , 0 ) ]); cmat3.set([ C( 0 , 1 ), C( 0 , 2 ), C( 0 , 3 ), C( 0 , 4 ) ]); console .log(cmat1.equals(cmat2.add(cmat3)));

true

var Eigen = require ( 'eigenjs' ) , C = Eigen.Complex , CM = Eigen.CMatrix , cmat1 = new CM( 2 , 2 ) , cmat2 = new CM( 2 , 2 ); cmat1.set([ C( 1 , 1 ), C( 3 , 3 ), C( 5 , 5 ), C( 7 , 7 ) ]).diva(C( 11 , 11 )); cmat2.set([ C( 0.091 , 0 ), C( 0.273 , 0 ), C( 0.455 , 0 ), C( 0.636 , 0 ) ]); console .log(cmat1.isApprox(cmat2, 1e-3 ));

true

var CM = require ( 'eigenjs' ).CMatrix , cmat1 = new CM( 4 , 4 ) , cmat2 = new CM( 3 , 2 ); console .log(cmat1.isSquare()); console .log(cmat2.isSquare());

true false

var Eigen = require ( 'eigenjs' ) , C = Eigen.Complex , CM = Eigen.CMatrix , cmat = new CM( 2 , 3 ).set([ 0 , 0 , 0.0001 , 0 , C( 0 , 0.0007 ), 0 ]); console .log(cmat.isZero()); console .log(cmat.isZero( 1e-3 ));

false true

var Eigen = require ( 'eigenjs' ) , C = Eigen.Complex , CM = Eigen.CMatrix , cmat = new CM( 2 , 3 ).set([ 1 , 1 , 1.0001 , 1 , 0.9997 , C( 1 , 0.0001 ) ]); console .log(cmat.isOnes()); console .log(cmat.isOnes( 1e-3 ));

false true

var CM = require ( 'eigenjs' ).CMatrix , cmat = new CM( 3 , 3 ).set([ 1 , 0 , 0.0001 , 0 , 0.9997 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 1 ]); console .log(cmat.isIdentity()); console .log(cmat.isIdentity( 1e-3 ));

false true

var CM = require ( 'eigenjs' ).CMatrix , cmat = new CM( 3 , 3 ).set([ 1e+04 , 0 , 1 , 0 , 1e+04 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 1e+04 ]); console .log(cmat.isDiagonal()); console .log(cmat.isDiagonal( 1e-3 ));

false true

Returns true if *this contains only finite numbers, i.e., no NaN and no +/-INF values.

var CM = require ( 'eigenjs' ).CMatrix , cmat = new CM.Random( 3 , 3 ); console .log( 'cmat =

%s

%s

' , cmat, cmat.allFinite()); cmat.set( 0 , 0 , Infinity ); console .log( 'cmat =

%s

%s' , cmat, cmat.allFinite());

cmat = (-0.0193897,0.117036) (-0.236475,-0.431972) (0.261242,0.687658) (-0.982734,-0.815806) (-0.153287,-0.292975) (-0.532892,-0.314321) (0.750476,-0.742562) (-0.0286768,0.0286941) (-0.790602,0.352619) true cmat = (inf,0) (-0.236475,-0.431972) (0.261242,0.687658) (-0.982734,-0.815806) (-0.153287,-0.292975) (-0.532892,-0.314321) (0.750476,-0.742562) (-0.0286768,0.0286941) (-0.790602,0.352619) false

Returns true if *this contains at least one Not A Number (NaN).

var CM = require ( 'eigenjs' ).CMatrix , cmat = new CM.Zero( 3 , 3 ); console .log( 'cmat =

%s

%s

' , cmat, cmat.hasNaN()); cmat.set( 1 , 1 , NaN ); console .log( 'cmat =

%s

%s' , cmat, cmat.hasNaN());

cmat = (0,0) (0,0) (0,0) (0,0) (0,0) (0,0) (0,0) (0,0) (0,0) false cmat = (0,0) (0,0) (0,0) (0,0) (nan,0) (0,0) (0,0) (0,0) (0,0) true

Returns the partial-pivoting LU decomposition of *this.

var CM = require ( 'eigenjs' ).CMatrix , cmat = new CM( 3 , 3 ).set([ 1 , 4 , 5 , 4 , 2 , 6 , 5 , 6 , 3 ]) , cpplu = cmat.partialPivLu(); console .log( 'P =

%s

' , cpplu.permutationP()); console .log( 'L =

%s

' , cpplu.matrixL()); console .log( 'U =

%s' , cpplu.matrixU());

P = (0,0) (0,0) (1,0) (0,0) (1,0) (0,0) (1,0) (0,0) (0,0) L = (1,0) (0,0) (0,0) (0.8,0) (1,0) (0,0) (0.2,0) (-1,-0) (1,0) U = (5,0) (6,0) (3,0) (0,0) (-2.8,0) (3.6,0) (0,0) (0,0) (8,0)

Returns the full-pivoting LU decomposition of *this.

var CM = require ( 'eigenjs' ).CMatrix , cmat = new CM( 2 , 4 ).set([ 1 , 1 , 1 , 3 , 1 , 2 , -1 , 4 ]) , cfplu = cmat.fullPivLu(); console .log( 'P =

%s

' , cfplu.permutationP()); console .log( 'L =

%s

' , cfplu.matrixL()); console .log( 'U =

%s

' , cfplu.matrixU()); console .log( 'Q =

%s' , cfplu.permutationQ());

P = (0,0) (1,0) (1,0) (0,0) L = (1,0) (0,0) (0.75,0) (1,0) U = (4,0) (-1,0) (2,0) (1,0) (0,0) (1.75,0) (-0.5,0) (0.25,0) Q = (0,0) (0,0) (0,0) (1,0) (0,0) (0,0) (1,0) (0,0) (0,0) (1,0) (0,0) (0,0) (1,0) (0,0) (0,0) (0,0)

options Object precision Number Default= 6 . The number of digits for floating point values. fullPrecision Booleam Default= false . If set to true, then the number of digits will be computed to match the full precision of each floating-point type. dontAlignCols Booleam Default= false . If set to true, it allows to disable the alignment of columnt, resulting in faster code. coeffSeparator String Default= ' ' . The string printed between two coefficients of the same row. rowSeparator String Default= '' . The string printed between two rows. rowPrefix String Default= '' . The string printed at the beginning of each row. rowSuffix String Default= '' . The string printed at the end of each row. matPrefix String Default= '' . The string printed at the beginning of the matrix. matSuffix String Default= '' . The string printed at the end of the matrix.



var CM = require ( 'eigenjs' ).CMatrix , cmat = new CM.Random( 3 , 3 ) , octavefmt = { coeffSeparator : ", " , rowSeparator : ";

" , rowPrefix : "[" , rowSuffix : "]" }; console .log( 'cmat =

%s

' , cmat.toString()); console .log( 'cmat =

' + cmat.toString(octavefmt));

cmat = (-0.881059,0.0362337) (-0.272438,-0.865992) (-0.230511,-0.192664) (0.979223,-0.201546) (-0.723588,0.651508) (-0.105755,0.579535) (0.624409,0.438373) (-0.109684,0.538095) (0.244085,0.332142) cmat = [(-0.881059,0.0362337), (-0.272438,-0.865992), (-0.230511,-0.192664)]; [ (0.979223,-0.201546), (-0.723588,0.651508), (-0.105755,0.579535)]; [ (0.624409,0.438373), (-0.109684,0.538095), (0.244085,0.332142)]

Vector

Vector Class Methods

var V = require ( 'eigenjs' ).Vector , vec = new V.Random( 3 ) , vec2 = new V(vec); console .log( 'vec =

%s

' , vec); console .log( 'vec2 =

%s' , vec2);

vec = -0.777518 0.25226 -0.262954 vec2 = -0.777518 0.25226 -0.262954

var V = require ( 'eigenjs' ).Vector , vec = new V( 3 ); console .log( 'vec =

%s' , vec);

vec = 0 0 0

var V = require ( 'eigenjs' ).Vector , vec = new V([ 1 , 2 , 3 ]); console .log( 'vec =

%s' , vec);

vec = 1 2 3

var V = require ( 'eigenjs' ).Vector , vec = V.Constant( 4 , 0.6 ); console .log( 'vec =

%s' , vec);

vec = 0.6 0.6 0.6 0.6

Sets a linearly space vector.

var V = require ( 'eigenjs' ).Vector , vec = V.LinSpaced( 5 , 0 , 1 ); console .log( 'vec =

%s' , vec);

vec = 0 0.25 0.5 0.75 1

Vector Instance Methods

var V = require ( 'eigenjs' ).Vector , vec = new V( 3 ); vec.set( 0 , 1 ); vec.set( 1 , 2 ); vec.set( 2 , 3 ); console .log( 'vec =

%s' , vec);

vec = 1 2 3

var V = require ( 'eigenjs' ).Vector , vec = new V( 3 ); vec.set([ 1 , 2 , 3 ]); console .log( 'vec =

%s' , vec);

vec = 1 2 3

var V = require ( 'eigenjs' ).Vector , vec = new V([ 1 , 2 , 3 ]); console .log(vec.get( 0 )); console .log(vec.get( 1 )); console .log(vec.get( 2 ));

1 2 3

Sets a linearly space vector.

var V = require ( 'eigenjs' ).Vector , vec = new V.Zero( 5 ); console .log( 'vec =

%s

' , vec); vec.setLinSpaced( 0 , 1 ); console .log( 'vec =

%s' , vec);

vec = 0 0 0 0 0 vec = 0 0.25 0.5 0.75 1

Sets a linearly space vector.

var V = require ( 'eigenjs' ).Vector , vec = new V.Random( 3 ); console .log( 'vec =

%s

' , vec); vec.setLinSpaced( 5 , 0 , 1 ); console .log( 'vec =

%s' , vec);

vec = -0.498866 -0.440048 0.118123 vec = 0 0.25 0.5 0.75 1

var V = require ( 'eigenjs' ).Vector , vec = new V([ 1 , 2 , 3 , 4 ]) , vblock = vec.block( 1 , 2 ); console .log( 'vblock =

%s' , vblock);

vblock = 2 3

var V = require ( 'eigenjs' ).Vector , vec = new V([ 1 , 2 , 3 , 4 ]) , vblock = vec.head( 2 ); console .log( 'vblock =

%s' , vblock);

vblock = 1 2

var V = require ( 'eigenjs' ).Vector , vec = new V([ 1 , 2 , 3 , 4 ]) , vblock = vec.tail( 2 ); console .log( 'vblock =

%s' , vblock);

vblock = 3 4

Returns the dot product of *this with other.

var V = require ( 'eigenjs' ).Vector , vec1 = new V([ 1 , 2 , 3 ]) , vec2 = new V([ 4 , 5 , 6 ]); console .log(vec1.dot(vec2).toString());

32

var V = require ( 'eigenjs' ).Vector , vec = new V.Random( 3 ) , dia = vec.asDiagonal(); console .log( 'vec =

%s

' , vec); console .log( 'dia =

%s' , dia);

vec = 0.593699 0.299713 -0.718297 dia = 0.593699 0 0 0 0.299713 0 0 0 -0.718297

var V = require ( 'eigenjs' ).Vector , vec = new V([ 1 , 2 , 3 ]); vec.normalize(); console .log( 'vec =

%s' , vec);

vec = 0.267261 0.534522 0.801784

var V = require ( 'eigenjs' ).Vector , vec = new V.Random( 3 ); console .log( 'vec =

%s

' , vec); console .log( 'max = %d' , vec.maxCoeff());

vec = 0.604974 -0.210128 0.37608 max = 0.6049735153117093

obj Object

var V = require ( 'eigenjs' ).Vector , vec = new V.Random( 3 ) , obj = {}; console .log( 'vec =

%s

' , vec); console .log( 'max = %d' , vec.maxCoeff(obj)); console .log( 'obj = %s' , JSON .stringify(obj));

vec = -0.887644 -0.63168 -0.644859 max = -0.631679946385175 obj = {"maxCoeff":-0.631679946385175,"rowId":1,"colId":0}

func Function

var V = require ( 'eigenjs' ).Vector , vec = new V.Random( 3 ) , func = function ( rowId, colId ) { console .log( 'rowId = %d, colId = %d' , rowId, colId); }; console .log( 'vec =

%s

' , vec); console .log( 'max = %d' , vec.maxCoeff(func));

vec = -0.006325 -0.304345 0.875084 rowId = 2, colId = 0 max = 0.8750841114088352

var V = require ( 'eigenjs' ).Vector , vec = new V.Random( 3 ); console .log( 'vec =

%s

' , vec); console .log( 'min = %d' , vec.minCoeff());

vec = 0.311621 -0.59179 -0.210911 min = -0.5917897846511517

obj Object

var V = require ( 'eigenjs' ).Vector , vec = new V.Random( 3 ) , obj = {}; console .log( 'vec =

%s

' , vec); console .log( 'min = %d' , vec.minCoeff(obj)); console .log( 'obj = %s' , JSON .stringify(obj));

vec = 0.413097 0.9239 -0.0150985 min = -0.015098494950262165 obj = {"minCoeff":-0.015098494950262165,"rowId":2,"colId":0}

func Function

var V = require ( 'eigenjs' ).Vector , vec = new V.Random( 3 ) , func = function ( rowId, colId ) { console .log( 'rowId = %d, colId = %d' , rowId, colId); }; console .log( 'vec =

%s

' , vec); console .log( 'min = %d' , vec.minCoeff(func));

vec = -0.277781 -0.668038 0.286223 rowId = 1, colId = 0 min = -0.668037947112712

Complex Vector

Complex Vector Class Methods

var CV = require ( 'eigenjs' ).CVector , cvec = new CV.Random( 3 ) , cvec2 = new CV(cvec); console .log( 'cvec =

%s

' , cvec); console .log( 'cvec2 =

%s' , cvec2);

cvec = (0.97863,-0.172027) (0.743826,-0.517891) (-0.194503,0.984235) cvec2 = (0.97863,-0.172027) (0.743826,-0.517891) (-0.194503,0.984235)

var CV = require ( 'eigenjs' ).CVector , cvec = new CV( 3 ); console .log( 'cvec =

%s' , cvec);

cvec = 0 0 0

var Eigen = require ( 'eigenjs' ) , C = Eigen.Complex , CV = Eigen.Vector , cvec = new CV([ 1 , C( 2 , 4 ), 3 ]); console .log( 'cvec =

%s' , cvec);

cvec = (1,0) (2,4) (3,0)

var CV = require ( 'eigenjs' ).CVector , cvec = CV.Constant( 4 , 0.6 ); console .log( 'cvec =

%s' , cvec);

cvec = (0.6,0) (0.6,0) (0.6,0) (0.6,0)

Complex Vector Instance Methods

var Eigen = require ( 'eigenjs' ) , C = Eigen.Complex , CV = Eigen.CVector , cvec = new CV( 3 ); cvec.set( 0 , C( 1 )); cvec.set( 1 , C( 2 , 4 )); cvec.set( 2 , 3 ); console .log( 'cvec =

%s' , cvec);

cvec = (1,0) (2,4) (3,0)

var Eigen = require ( 'eigenjs' ) , C = Eigen.Complex , CV = Eigen.CVector , cvec = new CV( 3 ); cvec.set([ 1 , C( 2 , 4 ), 3 ]); console .log( 'cvec =

%s' , cvec);

cvec = (1,0) (2,4) (3,0)

var Eigen = require ( 'eigenjs' ) , C = Eigen.Complex , CV = Eigen.CVector , cvec = new CV([ 1 , C( 2 , 4 ), 3 ]); console .log(vec.get( 0 ).toString()); console .log(vec.get( 1 ).toString()); console .log(vec.get( 2 ).toString());

(1,0) (2,4) (3,0)

var Eigen = require ( 'eigenjs' ) , C = Eigen.Complex , CV = Eigen.CVector , cvec = new CV([ 1 , 2 , C( 3 ), C( 4 , 0 )]) , cvblock = cvec.block( 1 , 2 ); console .log( 'cvblock =

%s' , cvblock);

cvblock = (2,0) (3,0)

var CV = require ( 'eigenjs' ).CVector , cvec = new CV([ 1 , 2 , C( 3 ), C( 4 , 0 )]) , cvblock = cvec.head( 2 ); console .log( 'cvblock =

%s' , cvblock);

cvblock = (1,0) (2,0)

var CV = require ( 'eigenjs' ).CVector , cvec = new CV([ 1 , 2 , C( 3 ), C( 4 , 0 )]) , cvblock = cvec.tail( 2 ); console .log( 'cvblock =

%s' , cvblock);

cvblock = (3,0) (4,0)

Returns the dot product of *this with other.

This function returns the hermitian (sesquilinear) dot product, conjugate-linear in the first variable and linear in the second variable.

var Eigen = require ( 'eigenjs' ) , C = Eigen.Complex , CV = Eigen.CVector , cvec1 = new CV([C( 1 , 1 ), C( 2 , 2 ), C( 3 , 3 )]) , cvec2 = new CV([ 4 , 5 , 6 ]); console .log(cvec1.dot(cvec2).toString());

(32,-32)

var CV = require ( 'eigenjs' ).CVecotr , cvec = new CV.Random( 3 ) , dia = cvec.asDiagonal(); console .log( 'cvec =

%s

' , cvec); console .log( 'dia =

%s' , dia);

cvec = (-0.350871,0.918551) (0.0934938,-0.649058) (-0.725789,-0.339967) dia = (-0.350871,0.918551) (0,0) (0,0) (0,0) (0.0934938,-0.649058) (0,0) (0,0) (0,0) (-0.725789,-0.339967)

var Eigen = require ( 'eigenjs' ) , C = Eigen.Complex , CV = Eigen.CVector , cvec = new CV([ 1 , C( 2 , 3 ), 4 ]); cvec.normalize(); console .log( 'cvec =

%s' , cvec);

cvec = (0.182574,0) (0.365148,0.547723) (0.730297,0)

Row Vector

Row Vector Class Methods

var RV = require ( 'eigenjs' ).RowVector , rvec = new RV.Random( 3 ) , rvec2 = new RV(rvec); console .log( 'rvec =

%s

' , rvec); console .log( 'rvec2 =

%s' , rvec2);

rvec = -0.0369638 0.749797 -0.15956 rvec2 = -0.0369638 0.749797 -0.15956

var RV = require ( 'eigenjs' ).RowVector , rvec = new RV( 3 ); console .log( 'rvec =

%s' , rvec);

rvec = 0 0 0

var RV = require ( 'eigenjs' ).RowVector , rvec = new RV([ 1 , 2 , 3 ]); console .log( 'rvec =

%s' , rvec);

rvec = 1 2 3

var RV = require ( 'eigenjs' ).RVector , rvec = RV.Constant( 4 , 0.6 ); console .log( 'rvec =

%s' , rvec);

rvec = 0.6 0.6 0.6 0.6

Sets a linearly space vector.

var RV = require ( 'eigenjs' ).RowVector , rvec = RV.LinSpaced( 5 , 1 , 0 ); console .log( 'rvec =

%s' , rvec);

rvec = 1 0.75 0.5 0.25 0

Row Vector Instance Methods

var RV = require ( 'eigenjs' ).RowVector , rvec = new RV( 3 ); rvec.set( 0 , 1 ); rvec.set( 1 , 2 ); rvec.set( 2 , 3 ); console .log( 'rvec =

%s' , rvec);

rvec = 1 2 3

var RV = require ( 'eigenjs' ).RowVector , rvec = new RV( 3 ); rvec.set([ 1 , 2 , 3 ]); console .log( 'rvec =

%s' , rvec);

rvec = 1 2 3

var RV = require ( 'eigenjs' ).RowVector , rvec = new RV([ 1 , 2 , 3 ]); console .log(rvec.get( 0 )); console .log(rvec.get( 1 )); console .log(rvec.get( 2 ));

1 2 3

Sets a linearly space vector.

var RV = require ( 'eigenjs' ).RowVector , rvec = new RV.Zero( 5 ); console .log( 'rvec =

%s

' , rvec); rvec.setLinSpaced( 1 , 0 ); console .log( 'rvec =

%s' , rvec);

rvec = 0 0 0 0 0 rvec = 1 0.75 0.5 0.25 0

Sets a linearly space vector.

var RV = require ( 'eigenjs' ).RowVector , rvec = new RV.Random( 3 ); console .log( 'rvec =

%s

' , rvec); rvec.setLinSpaced( 5 , 1 , 0 ); console .log( 'rvec =

%s' , rvec);

rvec = 0.829713 0.985904 0.0914511 rvec = 1 0.75 0.5 0.25 0

var RV = require ( 'eigenjs' ).RowVector , rvec = new RV([ 1 , 2 , 3 , 4 ]) , rvblock = rvec.block( 1 , 2 ); console .log( 'rvblock =

%s' , rvblock);

rvblock = 2 3

var RV = require ( 'eigenjs' ).RowVector , rvec = new RV([ 1 , 2 , 3 , 4 ]) , rvblock = rvec.head( 2 ); console .log( 'rvblock =

%s' , rvblock);

rvblock = 1 2

var RV = require ( 'eigenjs' ).RowVector , rvec = new RV([ 1 , 2 , 3 , 4 ]) , rvblock = rvec.tail( 2 ); console .log( 'rvblock =

%s' , rvblock);

rvblock = 3 4

Returns the dot product of *this with other.

var RV = require ( 'eigenjs' ).RowVector , rvec1 = new RV([ 1 , 2 , 3 ]) , rvec2 = new RV([ 4 , 5 , 6 ]); console .log(rvec1.dot(rvec2).toString());

32

var RV = require ( 'eigenjs' ).RowVector , rvec = new RV.Random( 3 ) , dia = rvec.asDiagonal(); console .log( 'rvec =

%s

' , rvec); console .log( 'dia =

%s' , dia);

rvec = 0.00429723 0.223465 -0.221164 dia = 0.00429723 0 0 0 0.223465 0 0 0 -0.221164

var RV = require ( 'eigenjs' ).RVector , rvec = new RV([ 1 , 2 , 3 ]); rvec.normalize(); console .log( 'rvec =

%s' , rvec);

rvec = 0.267261 0.534522 0.801784

var RV = require ( 'eigenjs' ).RowVector , rvec = new RV.Random( 3 ); console .log( 'rvec =

%s

' , rvec); console .log( 'max = %d' , rvec.maxCoeff());

rvec = -0.487994 0.283088 -0.14679 max = 0.28308759503210323

obj Object

var RV = require ( 'eigenjs' ).RowVector , rvec = new RV.Random( 3 ) , obj = {}; console .log( 'rvec =

%s

' , rvec); console .log( 'max = %d' , rvec.maxCoeff(obj)); console .log( 'obj = %s' , JSON .stringify(obj));

rvec = 0.402709 0.332409 0.800923 max = 0.8009226330560273 obj = {"maxCoeff":0.8009226330560273,"rowId":0,"colId":2}

func Function

var RV = require ( 'eigenjs' ).RowVector , rvec = new RV.Random( 3 ) , func = function ( rowId, colId ) { console .log( 'rowId = %d, colId = %d' , rowId, colId); }; console .log( 'rvec =

%s

' , rvec); console .log( 'max = %d' , rvec.maxCoeff(func));

rvec = 0.713395 0.0274691 -0.326461 rowId = 0, colId = 0 max = 0.7133948633975324

var RV = require ( 'eigenjs' ).RowVector , rvec = new RV.Random( 3 ); console .log( 'rvec =

%s

' , rvec); console .log( 'min = %d' , rvec.minCoeff());

rvec = 0.349846 -0.129927 0.316636 min = -0.1299270163895222

obj Object

var RV = require ( 'eigenjs' ).RowVector , rvec = new RV.Random( 3 ) , obj = {}; console .log( 'rvec =

%s

' , rvec); console .log( 'min = %d' , rvec.minCoeff(obj)); console .log( 'obj = %s' , JSON .stringify(obj));

rvec = 0.451323 -0.614237 0.512448 min = -0.6142373744464653 obj = {"minCoeff":-0.6142373744464653,"rowId":0,"colId":1}

func Function

var RV = require ( 'eigenjs' ).RowVector , rvec = new RV.Random( 3 ) , func = function ( rowId, colId ) { console .log( 'rowId = %d, colId = %d' , rowId, colId); }; console .log( 'rvec =

%s

' , rvec); console .log( 'min = %d' , rvec.minCoeff(func));

rvec = -0.816445 0.0135587 -0.118738 rowId = 0, colId = 0 min = -0.8164447219187602

Complex Row Vector

Complex Row Vector Class Methods

var CRV = require ( 'eigenjs' ).CRowVector , crvec = new CRV.Random( 3 ) , crvec2 = new CRV(crvec); console .log( 'crvec =

%s

' , crvec); console .log( 'crvec2 =

%s' , crvec2);

crvec = (-0.456363,-0.0965678) (0.985458,0.584867) (-0.136223,0.491867) crvec2 = (-0.456363,-0.0965678) (0.985458,0.584867) (-0.136223,0.491867)

var CRV = require ( 'eigenjs' ).CRowVector , crvec = new CRV( 3 ); console .log( 'crvec =

%s' , crvec);

cvec = (0,0) (0,0) (0,0)

var Eigen = require ( 'eigenjs' ) , C = Eigen.Complex , CRV = Eigen.CRowVector , crvec = new CRV([ 1 , C( 2 , 4 ), 3 ]); console .log( 'crvec =

%s' , crvec);

crvec = (1,0) (2,4) (3,0)

var CRV = require ( 'eigenjs' ).CRVector , crvec = CRV.Constant( 4 , 0.6 ); console .log( 'crvec =

%s' , crvec);

crvec = (0.6,0) (0.6,0) (0.6,0) (0.6,0)

Complex Row Vector Instance Methods

var Eigen = require ( 'eigenjs' ) , C = Eigen.Complex , CRV = Eigen.CRowVector , crvec = new CRV( 3 ); crvec.set( 0 , C( 1 )); crvec.set( 1 , C( 2 , 4 )); crvec.set( 2 , 3 ); console .log( 'crvec =

%s' , crvec);

cvec = (1,0) (2,4) (3,0)

var Eigen = require ( 'eigenjs' ) , C = Eigen.Complex , CRV = Eigen.CRowVector , crvec = new CRV( 3 ); crvec.set([ 1 , C( 2 , 4 ), 3 ]); console .log( 'crvec =

%s' , crvec);

crvec = (1,0) (2,4) (3,0)

var Eigen = require ( 'eigenjs' ) , C = Eigen.Complex , CRV = Eigen.CRowVector , crvec = new CRV([ 1 , C( 2 , 4 ), 3 ]); console .log(crvec.get( 0 ).toString()); console .log(crvec.get( 1 ).toString()); console .log(crvec.get( 2 ).toString());

(1,0) (2,4) (3,0)

var Eigen = require ( 'eigenjs' ) , C = Eigen.Complex , CRV = Eigen.CRowVector , crvec = new CRV([ 1 , 2 , C( 3 ), C( 4 , 0 )]) , crvblock = crvec.block( 1 , 2 ); console .log( 'crvblock =

%s' , crvblock);

crvblock = (2,0) (3,0)

var Eigen = require ( 'eigenjs' ) , C = Eigen.Complex , CRV = Eigen.CRowVector , crvec = new CRV([ 1 , 2 , C( 3 ), C( 4 , 0 )]) , crvblock = crvec.head( 2 ); console .log( 'crvblock =

%s' , crvblock);

crvblock = (1,0) (2,0)

var Eigen = require ( 'eigenjs' ) , C = Eigen.Complex , CRV = Eigen.CRowVector , crvec = new CRV([ 1 , 2 , C( 3 ), C( 4 , 0 )]) , crvblock = crvec.tail( 2 ); console .log( 'crvblock =

%s' , crvblock);

crvblock = (3,0) (4,0)

Returns the dot product of *this with other.

This function returns the hermitian (sesquilinear) dot product, conjugate-linear in the first variable and linear in the second variable.

var Eigen = require ( 'eigenjs' ) , C = Eigen.Complex , CRV = Eigen.CRowVector , crvec1 = new CRV([C( 1 , 1 ), C( 2 , 2 ), C( 3 , 3 )]) , crvec2 = new CRV([ 4 , 5 , 6 ]); console .log(crvec1.dot(crvec2).toString());

(32,-32)

var Eigen = require ( 'eigenjs' ) , CRV = Eigen.CRowVector , crvec = new CRV.Random( 3 ) , dia = crvec.asDiagonal(); console .log( 'crvec =

%s

' , crvec); console .log( 'dia =

%s' , dia);

crvec = (-0.52811,0.0530528) (-0.340944,-0.248457) (0.185028,-0.228998) dia = (-0.52811,0.0530528) (0,0) (0,0) (0,0) (-0.340944,-0.248457) (0,0) (0,0) (0,0) (0.185028,-0.228998)

var Eigen = require ( 'eigenjs' ) , C = Eigen.Complex , CRV = Eigen.CRowVector , crvec = new CRV([ 1 , C( 2 , 3 ), 4 ]); crvec.normalize(); console .log( 'crvec =

%s' , crvec);

crvec = (0.182574,0) (0.365148,0.547723) (0.730297,0)

Matrix Block

Matrix Block Class Methods

var Eigen = require ( 'eigenjs' ) , M = Eigen.Matrix , MB = Eigen.MatrixBlock , mat = new M.Random( 4 , 4 ) , mblock = new MB(mat, 1 , 1 , 2 , 2 ); console .log( 'mat =

%s' , mat); console .log( 'mblock =

%s' , mblock);

mat = 0.63505 0.904788 -0.727407 0.187778 -0.709806 0.764849 0.467046 -0.0105777 0.295743 0.813348 -0.350211 0.221291 0.557679 -0.0634692 -0.000702816 -0.76436 mblock = 0.764849 0.467046 0.813348 -0.350211

Matrix Block Instance Methods

Complex Matrix Block

Complex Matrix Block Class Methods

var Eigen = require ( 'eigenjs' ) , CM = Eigen.CMatrix , CMB = Eigen.CMatrixBlock , cmat = new CM.Random( 3 , 3 ) , cmblock = new CMB(cmat, 1 , 1 , 2 , 1 ); console .log( 'cmat =

%s' , cmat); console .log( 'cmblock =

%s' , cmblock);

cmat = (0.24353,-0.983476) (0.689103,-0.238167) (0.931696,-0.989139) (0.72236,0.70887) (-0.870838,-0.17097) (-0.463351,0.45267) (-0.0298291,0.662265) (0.513237,-0.0206502) (0.0326769,-0.799212) cmblock = (-0.870838,-0.17097) (0.513237,-0.0206502)

Complex Matrix Block Instance Methods

Vector Block

Vector Block Class Methods

var Eigen = require ( 'eigenjs' ) , V = Eigen.Vector , VB = Eigen.VectorBlock , vec = new V.Random( 4 ) , vblock = new VB(vec, 1 , 2 ); console .log( 'vec =

%s' , vec); console .log( 'vblock =

%s' , vblock);

vec = 0.588843 0.686789 0.856138 -0.895627 vblock = 0.686789 0.856138

Vector Block Instance Methods

Complex Vector Block

Complex Vector Block Class Methods

var Eigen = require ( 'eigenjs' ) , CV = Eigen.CVector , CVB = Eigen.CVectorBlock , cvec = new CV.Random( 4 ) , cvblock = new CVB(cvec, 1 , 2 ); console .log( 'cvec =

%s' , cvec); console .log( 'cvblock =

%s' , cvblock);

cvec = (0.152345,0.457992) (-0.536544,0.301383) (-0.65206,0.819627) (-0.523377,-0.399041) cvblock = (-0.536544,0.301383) (-0.65206,0.819627)

Complex Vector Block Instance Methods

Row Vector Block

Row Vector Block Class Methods

var Eigen = require ( 'eigenjs' ) , RV = Eigen.RowVector , RVB = Eigen.RowVectorBlock , rvec = new RV.Random( 4 ) , rvblock = new RVB(rvec, 1 , 2 ); console .log( 'rvec =

%s' , rvec); console .log( 'rvblock =

%s' , rvblock);

rvec = 0.922803 -0.45235 -0.640183 0.439847 rvblock = -0.45235 -0.640183

Row Vector Block Instance Methods

Complex Row Vector Block

Complex Row Vector Block Class Methods

var Eigen = require ( 'eigenjs' ) , CRV = Eigen.CRowVector , CRVB = Eigen.CRowVectorBlock , crvec = new CRV.Random( 4 ) , crvblock = new CRVB(crvec, 1 , 2 ); console .log( 'crvec =

%s' , crvec); console .log( 'crvblock =

%s' , crvblock);

crvec = (0.707337,0.220289) (0.397833,0.371915) (0.782186,0.199594) (0.575888,0.951467) crvblock = (0.397833,0.371915) (0.782186,0.199594)

Complex Row Vector Block Instance Methods

Partial Pivoting LU

This class represents a LU decomposition of a square invertible matrix, with partial pivoting: the matrix A is decomposed as PA = LU where L is unit-lower-triangular, U is upper-triangular, and P is a permutation matrix.

Partial Pivoting LU Class Methods

var Eigen = require ( 'eigenjs' ) , M = Eigen.Matrix , PPLU = Eigen.PartialPivLU , mat = new M( 3 , 3 ).set([ 1 , 4 , 5 , 4 , 2 , 6 , 5 , 6 , 3 ]) , pplu = new PPLU(mat) , P = pplu.permutationP() , L = pplu.matrixL() , U = pplu.matrixU(); console .log( '%s' , P.inverse().mula(L).mula(U));

1 4 5 4 2 6 5 6 3

Partial Pivoting LU Instance Methods

Returns the permutation matrix P.

var Eigen = require ( 'eigenjs' ) , M = Eigen.Matrix , PPLU = Eigen.PartialPivLU , mat = new M( 3 , 3 ).set([ 1 , 4 , 5 , 4 , 2 , 6 , 5 , 6 , 3 ]) , pplu = new PPLU(mat); console .log( 'P =

%s' , pplu.permutationP());

P = 0 0 1 0 1 0 1 0 0

Returns the unit-lower-triangular matrix L.

var Eigen = require ( 'eigenjs' ) , M = Eigen.Matrix , PPLU = Eigen.PartialPivLU , mat = new M( 3 , 3 ).set([ 1 , 4 , 5 , 4 , 2 , 6 , 5 , 6 , 3 ]) , pplu = new PPLU(mat); console .log( 'L =

%s' , pplu.matrixL());

L = 1 0 0 0.8 1 0 0.2 -1 1

Returns the upper-triangular matrix U.

var Eigen = require ( 'eigenjs' ) , M = Eigen.Matrix , PPLU = Eigen.PartialPivLU , mat = new M( 3 , 3 ).set([ 1 , 4 , 5 , 4 , 2 , 6 , 5 , 6 , 3 ]) , pplu = new PPLU(mat); console .log( 'U =

%s' , pplu.matrixU());

U = 5 6 3 0 -2.8 3.6 0 0 8

Returns the determinant of the matrix of which *this is the LU decomposition. It has only linear complexity (that is, O(n) where n is the dimension of the square matrix) as the LU decomposition has already been computed.

var Eigen = require ( 'eigenjs' ) , M = Eigen.Matrix , PPLU = Eigen.PartialPivLU , mat = new M( 3 , 3 ).set([ 1 , 4 , 5 , 4 , 2 , 6 , 5 , 6 , 3 ]) , pplu = new PPLU(mat); console .log( '%d' , mat.determinant()); console .log( '%d' , pplu.determinant());

112 112

Returns the inverse of the matrix of which *this is the LU decomposition.

The matrix being decomposed here is assumed to be invertible. If you need to check for invertibility, use class FullPivLU instead.

var Eigen = require ( 'eigenjs' ) , M = Eigen.Matrix , PPLU = Eigen.PartialPivLU , mat = new M( 3 , 3 ).set([ 1 , 4 , 5 , 4 , 2 , 6 , 5 , 6 , 3 ]) , pplu = new PPLU(mat); console .log( '%s' , pplu.inverse().equals(mat.inverse()));

true

This method returns the solution x to the equation Ax=b, where A is the matrix of which *this is the LU decomposition.

var Eigen = require ( 'eigenjs' ) , M = Eigen.Matrix , V = Eigen.Vector , PPLU = Eigen.PartialPivLU , mat = new M( 3 , 3 ).set([ 1 , 4 , 5 , 4 , 2 , 6 , 5 , 6 , 3 ]) , b = new V([ 24 , 26 , 26 ]) , pplu = new PPLU(mat); console .log( 'x =

%s' , pplu.solve(b));

x = 1 2 3

Complex Partial Pivoting LU

This class represents a LU decomposition of a square invertible matrix, with partial pivoting: the matrix A is decomposed as PA = LU where L is unit-lower-triangular, U is upper-triangular, and P is a permutation matrix.

Complex Partial Pivoting LU Class Methods

var Eigen = require ( 'eigenjs' ) , CM = Eigen.CMatrix , CPPLU = Eigen.CPartialPivLU , cmat = new CM( 3 , 3 ).set([ 1 , 4 , 5 , 4 , 2 , 6 , 5 , 6 , 3 ]) , cpplu = new CPPLU(cmat) , P = cpplu.permutationP() , L = cpplu.matrixL() , U = cpplu.matrixU(); console .log( '%s' , P.inverse().mula(L).mula(U));

(1,0) (4,0) (5,0) (4,0) (2,0) (6,0) (5,0) (6,0) (3,0)

Complex Partial Pivoting LU Instance Methods

Returns the permutation matrix P.

var Eigen = require ( 'eigenjs' ) , CM = Eigen.CMatrix , CPPLU = Eigen.CPartialPivLU , cmat = new CM( 3 , 3 ).set([ 1 , 4 , 5 , 4 , 2 , 6 , 5 , 6 , 3 ]) , cpplu = new CPPLU(cmat); console .log( 'P =

%s' , cpplu.permutationP());

P = (0,0) (0,0) (1,0) (0,0) (1,0) (0,0) (1,0) (0,0) (0,0)

Returns the unit-lower-triangular matrix L.

var Eigen = require ( 'eigenjs' ) , CM = Eigen.CMatrix , CPPLU = Eigen.CPartialPivLU , cmat = new CM( 3 , 3 ).set([ 1 , 4 , 5 , 4 , 2 , 6 , 5 , 6 , 3 ]) , cpplu = new CPPLU(cmat); console .log( 'L =

%s' , cpplu.matrixL());

L = (1,0) (0,0) (0,0) (0.8,0) (1,0) (0,0) (0.2,0) (-1,-0) (1,0)

Returns the upper-triangular matrix U.

var Eigen = require ( 'eigenjs' ) , CM = Eigen.CMatrix , CPPLU = Eigen.CPartialPivLU , cmat = new CM( 3 , 3 ).set([ 1 , 4 , 5 , 4 , 2 , 6 , 5 , 6 , 3 ]) , cpplu = new CPPLU(cmat); console .log( 'U =

%s' , cpplu.matrixU());

U = (5,0) (6,0) (3,0) (0,0) (-2.8,0) (3.6,0) (0,0) (0,0) (8,0)

Returns the determinant of the complex matrix of which *this is the LU decomposition. It has only linear complexity (that is, O(n) where n is the dimension of the complex square matrix) as the LU decomposition has already been computed.

var Eigen = require ( 'eigenjs' ) , CM = Eigen.CMatrix , CPPLU = Eigen.CPartialPivLU , cmat = new CM( 3 , 3 ).set([ 1 , 4 , 5 , 4 , 2 , 6 , 5 , 6 , 3 ]) , cpplu = new CPPLU(cmat); console .log( '%s' , cmat.determinant()); console .log( '%s' , cpplu.determinant());

(112,-0) (112,-0)

Returns the inverse of the complex matrix of which *this is the LU decomposition.

The complex matrix being decomposed here is assumed to be invertible. If you need to check for invertibility, use class CFullPivLU instead.

var Eigen = require ( 'eigenjs' ) , CM = Eigen.CMatrix , CPPLU = Eigen.CPartialPivLU , cmat = new CM( 3 , 3 ).set([ 1 , 4 , 5 , 4 , 2 , 6 , 5 , 6 , 3 ]) , cpplu = new CPPLU(cmat); console .log( '%s' , cpplu.inverse().equals(cmat.inverse()));

true

This method returns the solution x to the equation Ax=b, where A is the matrix of which *this is the LU decomposition.

var Eigen = require ( 'eigenjs' ) , CM = Eigen.CMatrix , CV = Eigen.CVector , CPPLU = Eigen.CPartialPivLU , cmat = new CM( 3 , 3 ).set([ 1 , 4 , 5 , 4 , 2 , 6 , 5 , 6 , 3 ]) , b = new CV([ 24 , 26 , 26 ]) , cpplu = new CPPLU(cmat); console .log( 'x =

%s' , cpplu.solve(b));

x = (1,0) (2,0) (3,0)

Full Pivoting LU

This class represents a LU decomposition of any matrix, with complete pivoting: the matrix A is decomposed as PAQ = LU where L is unit-lower-triangular, U is upper-triangular, and P and Q are permutation matrices. This is a rank-revealing LU decomposition. The eigenvalues (diagonal coefficients) of U are sorted in such a way that any zeros are at the end.

This decomposition provides the generic approach to solving systems of linear equations, computing the rank, invertibility, inverse, kernel, and determinant.

This LU decomposition is very stable and well tested with large matrices. However there are use cases where the SVD decomposition is inherently more stable and/or flexible. For example, when computing the kernel of a matrix, working with the SVD allows to select the smallest singular values of the matrix, something that the LU decomposition doesn't see.

Full Pivoting LU Class Methods

var Eigen = require ( 'eigenjs' ) , M = Eigen.Matrix , FPLU = Eigen.FullPivLU , mat = new M( 3 , 5 ).set([ 1 , 3 , 0 , 2 , -1 , 0 , 0 , 1 , 4 , -3 , 1 , 2 , 1 , 6 , -4 ]) , fplu = new FPLU(mat) , P = fplu.permutationP() , L = fplu.matrixL() , U = fplu.matrixU() , Q = fplu.permutationQ(); console .log( '%s' , P.inverse().mula(L).mula(U).mula(Q.inverse()));

1 3 0 2 -1 0 0 1 4 -3 1 2 1 6 -4

Full Pivoting LU Instance Methods

Returns the permutation matrix P.

var Eigen = require ( 'eigenjs' ) , M = Eigen.Matrix , FPLU = Eigen.FullPivLU , mat = new M( 3 , 5 ).set([ 1 , 3 , 0 , 2 , -1 , 0 , 0 , 1 , 4 , -3 , 1 , 2 , 1 , 6 , -4 ]) , fplu = new FPLU(mat); console .log( 'P =

%s' , fplu.permutationP());

P = 0 0 1 1 0 0 0 1 0

Returns the permutation matrix Q.

var Eigen = require ( 'eigenjs' ) , M = Eigen.Matrix , FPLU = Eigen.FullPivLU , mat = new M( 3 , 5 ).set([ 1 , 3 , 0 , 2 , -1 , 0 , 0 , 1 , 4 , -3 , 1 , 2 , 1 , 6 , -4 ]) , fplu = new FPLU(mat); console .log( 'Q =

%s' , fplu.permutationQ());

Q = 0 0 1 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1

Returns the unit-lower-triangular matrix L.

var Eigen = require ( 'eigenjs' ) , M = Eigen.Matrix , FPLU = Eigen.FullPivLU , mat = new M( 3 , 5 ).set([ 1 , 3 , 0 , 2 , -1 , 0 , 0 , 1 , 4 , -3 , 1 , 2 , 1 , 6 , -4 ]) , fplu = new FPLU(mat); console .log( 'L =

%s' , fplu.matrixL());

L = 1 0 0 0.333333 1 0 0.666667 -0.571429 1

Returns the upper-triangular matrix U.

var Eigen = require ( 'eigenjs' ) , M = Eigen.Matrix , FPLU = Eigen.FullPivLU , mat = new M( 3 , 5 ).set([ 1 , 3 , 0 , 2 , -1 , 0 , 0 , 1 , 4 , -3 , 1 , 2 , 1 , 6 , -4 ]) , fplu = new FPLU(mat); console .log( 'U =

%s' , fplu.matrixU());

U = 6 2 1 1 -4 0 2.33333 0.666667 -0.333333 0.333333 0 0 -0.285714 0.142857 -0.142857

Returns the determinant of the matrix of which *this is the LU decomposition. It has only linear complexity (that is, O(n) where n is the dimension of the square matrix) as the LU decomposition has already been computed.

var Eigen = require ( 'eigenjs' ) , M = Eigen.Matrix , FPLU = Eigen.FullPivLU , mat = M.Random( 3 , 3 ) , fplu = new FPLU(mat) , det = fplu.determinant(); console .log( 'mat =

%s

' , mat); console .log( 'det = %d' , det);

mat = 0.460707 -0.430882 -0.561277 -0.902957 0.15904 0.614972 -0.00347658 0.980629 -0.170248 det = 0.27353337419849527

Returns the inverse of the matrix of which *this is the LU decomposition.

var Eigen = require ( 'eigenjs' ) , M = Eigen.Matrix , FPLU = Eigen.FullPivLU , mat = M.Random( 3 , 3 ) , fplu = new FPLU(mat) , inv = fplu.inverse(); console .log( '%s' , inv.isApprox(mat.inverse()));

true

Returns true if the matrix of which *this is the LU decomposition is invertible.

var Eigen = require ( 'eigenjs' ) , M = Eigen.Matrix , FPLU = Eigen.FullPivLU , mat = new M( 3 , 3 ).set([ 1 , 4 , 5 , 4 , 2 , 6 , 5 , 6 , 3 ]) , fplu = new FPLU(mat); console .log( '%s' , fplu.isInvertible());

true

Returns a solution x to the equation Ax=b, where A is the matrix of which *this is the LU decomposition.

var Eigen = require ( 'eigenjs' ) , M = Eigen.Matrix , V = Eigen.Vector , FPLU = Eigen.FullPivLU , mat = new M( 3 , 3 ).set([ 0 , 1 , 1 , 1 , 2 , 1 , 2 , 7 , 9 ]) , b = new V([ 1 , 2 , 3 ]) , fplu = new FPLU(mat); console .log( 'x =

%s' , fplu.solve(b));

x = -1 2 -1

Returns the rank of the matrix of which *this is the LU decomposition.

var Eigen = require ( 'eigenjs' ) , M = Eigen.Matrix , FPLU = Eigen.FullPivLU , mat = new M( 3 , 4 ).set([ 2 , 1 , 0 , 1 , 0 , 2 , 1 , 0 , 2 , 3 , 1 , 1 ]) , fplu = new FPLU(mat); console .log( '%d' , fplu.rank());

2

Returns the dimension of the kernel of the matrix of which *this is the LU decomposition.

var Eigen = require ( 'eigenjs' ) , M = Eigen.Matrix , FPLU = Eigen.FullPivLU , mat = M( 3 , 4 ).set([ 1 , 1 , 0 , 2 , 1 , 2 , 0 , 3 , 2 , 3 , 0 , 5 ]) , fplu = new FPLU(mat) , dim = fplu.dimensionOfKernel(); console .log( 'dim = %d' , dim);

dim = 2

Returns the kernel of the matrix, also called its null-space. The columns of the returned matrix will form a basis of the kernel.

var Eigen = require ( 'eigenjs' ) , M = Eigen.Matrix , FPLU = Eigen.FullPivLU , mat = M( 3 , 4 ).set([ 1 , 1 , 0 , 2 , 1 , 2 , 0 , 3 , 2 , 3 , 0 , 5 ]) , fplu = new FPLU(mat) , ker = fplu.kernel(); console .log( 'ker =

%s' , ker);

ker = 1 0 1 0 0 1 -1 -0

Complex Full Pivoting LU

This class represents a LU decomposition of any matrix, with complete pivoting: the matrix A is decomposed as PAQ = LU where L is unit-lower-triangular, U is upper-triangular, and P and Q are permutation matrices. This is a rank-revealing LU decomposition. The eigenvalues (diagonal coefficients) of U are sorted in such a way that any zeros are at the end.

This decomposition provides the generic approach to solving systems of linear equations, computing the rank, invertibility, inverse, kernel, and determinant.

This LU decomposition is very stable and well tested with large matrices. However there are use cases where the SVD decomposition is inherently more stable and/or flexible. For example, when computing the kernel of a matrix, working with the SVD allows to select the smallest singular values of the matrix, something that the LU decomposition doesn't see.

Complex Full Pivoting LU Class Methods

var Eigen = require ( 'eigenjs' ) , CM = Eigen.CMatrix , CFPLU = Eigen.CFullPivLU , cmat = new CM( 3 , 5 ).set([ 1 , 3 , 0 , 2 , -1 , 0 , 0 , 1 , 4 , -3 , 1 , 2 , 1 , 6 , -4 ]) , cfplu = new CFPLU(cmat) , P = cfplu.permutationP() , L = cfplu.matrixL() , U = cfplu.matrixU() , Q = cfplu.permutationQ(); console .log( '%s' , P.inverse().mula(L).mula(U).mula(Q.inverse()));

(1,0) (3,0) (0,0) (2,0) (-1,0) (0,0) (2.22045e-16,0) (1,0) (4,0) (-3,0) (1,0) (2,0) (1,0) (6,0) (-4,0)

Complex Full Pivoting LU Instance Methods

Returns the permutation matrix P.

var Eigen = require ( 'eigenjs' ) , CM = Eigen.CMatrix , CFPLU = Eigen.CFullPivLU , cmat = new CM( 3 , 5 ).set([ 1 , 3 , 0 , 2 , -1 , 0 , 0 , 1 , 4 , -3 , 1 , 2 , 1 , 6 , -4 ]) , cfplu = new CFPLU(cmat); console .log( 'P =

%s' , cfplu.permutationP());

P = (0,0) (0,0) (1,0) (1,0) (0,0) (0,0) (0,0) (1,0) (0,0)

Returns the permutation matrix Q.

var Eigen = require ( 'eigenjs' ) , CM = Eigen.CMatrix , CFPLU = Eigen.CFullPivLU , cmat = new CM( 3 , 5 ).set([ 1 , 3 , 0 , 2 , -1 , 0 , 0 , 1 , 4 , -3 , 1 , 2 , 1 , 6 , -4 ]) , cfplu = new CFPLU(cmat); console .log( 'Q =

%s' , cfplu.permutationQ());

Q = (0,0) (0,0) (1,0) (0,0) (0,0) (0,0) (1,0) (0,0) (0,0) (0,0) (0,0) (0,0) (0,0) (1,0) (0,0) (1,0) (0,0) (0,0) (0,0) (0,0) (0,0) (0,0) (0,0) (0,0) (1,0)

Returns the unit-lower-triangular matrix L.

var Eigen = require ( 'eigenjs' ) , CM = Eigen.CMatrix , CFPLU = Eigen.CFullPivLU , cmat = new CM( 3 , 5 ).set([ 1 , 3 , 0 , 2 , -1 , 0 , 0 , 1 , 4 , -3 , 1 , 2 , 1 , 6 , -4 ]) , cfplu = new CFPLU(cmat); console .log( 'L =

%s' , cfplu.matrixL());

L = (1,0) (0,0) (0,0) (0.333333,0) (1,0) (0,0) (0.666667,0) (-0.571429,0) (1,0)

Returns the upper-triangular matrix U.

var Eigen = require ( 'eigenjs' ) , CM = Eigen.CMatrix , CFPLU = Eigen.CFullPivLU , cmat = new CM( 3 , 5 ).set([ 1 , 3 , 0 , 2 , -1 , 0 , 0 , 1 , 4 , -3 , 1 , 2 , 1 , 6 , -4 ]) , cfplu = new CFPLU(cmat); console .log( 'U =

%s' , cfplu.matrixU());

U = (6,0) (2,0) (1,0) (1,0) (-4,0) (0,0) (2.33333,0) (0.666667,0) (-0.333333,0) (0.333333,0) (0,0) (0,0) (-0.285714,0) (0.142857,0) (-0.142857,0)

Returns the determinant of the complex matrix of which *this is the LU decomposition. It has only linear complexity (that is, O(n) where n is the dimension of the complex square matrix) as the LU decomposition has already been computed.

var Eigen = require ( 'eigenjs' ) , CM = Eigen.CMatrix , CFPLU = Eigen.CFullPivLU , cmat = CM.Random( 3 , 3 ) , cfplu = new CFPLU(cmat) , det = cfplu.determinant(); console .log( 'cmat =

%s

' , cmat); console .log( 'det = %s' , det);

cmat = (-0.93669,-0.95681) (-0.640516,0.839641) (-0.418346,0.860162) (0.886216,0.637253) (-0.146449,0.632311) (0.73613,0.142591) (0.306307,0.100039) (-0.741677,0.642565) (0.534108,0.757001) det = (0.871298,0.0216014)

Returns the inverse of complex matrix of which *this is the LU decomposition.

var Eigen = require ( 'eigenjs' ) , CM = Eigen.CMatrix , CFPLU = Eigen.CFullPivLU , cmat = CM.Random( 3 , 3 ) , cfplu = new CFPLU(cmat) , inv = cfplu.inverse(); console .log( '%s' , inv.isApprox(cmat.inverse()));

true

Returns true if the complex matrix of which *this is the LU decomposition is invertible.

var Eigen = require ( 'eigenjs' ) , CM = Eigen.Matrix , CFPLU = Eigen.CFullPivLU , cmat = new CM( 3 , 3 ).set([ 1 , 4 , 5 , 4 , 2 , 6 , 5 , 6 , 3 ]) , cfplu = new CFPLU(cmat); console .log( '%s' , cfplu.isInvertible());

true

Returns a solution x to the equation Ax=b, where A is the complex matrix of which *this is the LU decomposition.

var Eigen = require ( 'eigenjs' ) , CM = Eigen.CMatrix , CV = Eigen.CVector , CFPLU = Eigen.CFullPivLU , cmat = new CM( 3 , 3 ).set([ 0 , 1 , 1 , 1 , 2 , 1 , 2 , 7 , 9 ]) , b = new CV([ 4 , 5 , 6 ]) , cfplu = new CFPLU(cmat); console .log( 'x =

%s' , cfplu.solve(b));

x = (-7,-0) (8,0) (-4,0)

Returns the rank of the complex matrix of which *this is the LU decomposition.

var Eigen = require ( 'eigenjs' ) , CM = Eigen.CMatrix , CFPLU = Eigen.CFullPivLU , cmat = new CM( 3 , 4 ).set([ 2 , 1 , 0 , 1 , 0 , 2 , 1 , 0 , 2 , 3 , 1 , 1 ]) , cfplu = new CFPLU(cmat); console .log( '%d' , cfplu.rank());

2

Returns the dimension of the kernel of the complex matrix of which *this is the LU decomposition.

var Eigen = require ( 'eigenjs' ) , CM = Eigen.CMatrix , CFPLU = Eigen.CFullPivLU , cmat = CM( 3 , 4 ).set([ 1 , 1 , 0 , 2 , 1 , 2 , 0 , 3 , 2 , 3 , 0 , 5 ]) , cfplu = new CFPLU(cmat) , dim = cfplu.dimensionOfKernel(); console .log( 'dim = %d' , dim);

dim = 2

Returns the kernel of the complex matrix, also called its null-space. The columns of the returned matrix will form a basis of the kernel.

var Eigen = require ( 'eigenjs' ) , CM = Eigen.CMatrix , CFPLU = Eigen.CFullPivLU , cmat = CM( 3 , 4 ).set([ 1 , 1 , 0 , 2 , 1 , 2 , 0 , 3 , 2 , 3 , 0 , 5 ]) , cfplu = new CFPLU(cmat) , ker = cfplu.kernel(); console .log( 'ker =

%s' , ker);