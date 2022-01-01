openbase logo
eig

eigenjs

by Hsiang-Cheng Yang
0.0.89 (see all)

The goal of this project is to port Eigen library into JavaScript for linear algebar.

Overview

Readme

EigenJS

The goal of this project is to port Eigen library into JavaScript for linear algebar.

Installation

  • OS X (XCode & Command Line Tools)
  • Linux (GCC >= 4.8):
$ npm install eigenjs
  • Windows7/8 (Visual Studio 2012):
$ npm install eigenjs --msvs_version=2012

API

Complex

Complex Class Methods

Complex(real, [imag])

var C = require('eigenjs').Complex
  , c = new C(3, -4);
console.log('c = %s', c);

c = (3,-4)

Complex.polar(scalar, scalar)

var C = require('eigenjs').Complex
  , rho = 5
  , theta = -0.9272952180016122
  , c = C.polar(rho, theta);
console.log(c.conj().toString());
console.log(c.real * Math.cos(c.imag));
console.log(c.real * Math.sin(c.imag));

(5,0.927295)
3.0000000000000004
-3.9999999999999996

Complex.cos(scalar)

Complex.cos(comp)

var C = require('eigenjs').Complex
  , c1 = new C(Math.PI/4, 0)
  , c2 = C.cos(c1);
console.log(c2.toString());

(0.707107,-0)

Complex.cosh(scalar)

Complex.cosh(comp)

var C = require('eigenjs').Complex
  , c1 = new C(0, 0)
  , c2 = C.cosh(c1);
console.log(c2.toString());

(1,0)

Complex.exp(scalar)

Complex.exp(comp)

var C = require('eigenjs').Complex
  , c1 = new C(1, 0)
  , c2 = C.exp(c1);
console.log(c2.toString());

(2.71828,0)

Complex.log(scalar)

Complex.log(comp)

var C = require('eigenjs').Complex
  , c1 = new C(Math.E, 0)
  , c2 = C.log(c1);
console.log(c2.toString());

(1,0)

Complex.log10(scalar)

Complex.log10(comp)

var C = require('eigenjs').Complex
  , c1 = new C(1000, 0)
  , c2 = C.log10(c1);
console.log(c2.toString());

(3,0)

Complex.pow(scalar, scalar)

Complex.pow(scalar, comp)

Complex.pow(comp, scalar)

Complex.pow(comp, comp)

var C = require('eigenjs').Complex
  , c = C.pow(2, 3)
console.log(c.toString());

(8,0)

Complex.sin(scalar)

Complex.sin(comp)

var C = require('eigenjs').Complex
  , c1 = new C(Math.PI/4, 0)
  , c2 = C.sin(c1);
console.log(c2.toString());

(0.707107,0)

Complex.sinh(scalar)

Complex.sinh(comp)

var C = require('eigenjs').Complex
  , c1 = new C(0, 0)
  , c2 = C.sinh(c1);
console.log(c2.toString());

(0,0)

Complex.sqrt(scalar)

Complex.sqrt(comp)

var C = require('eigenjs').Complex
  , c1 = new C(9, 0)
  , c2 = C.sqrt(c1);
console.log(c2.toString());

(3,0)

Complex.tan(scalar)

Complex.tan(comp)

var C = require('eigenjs').Complex
  , c1 = new C(Math.PI/4, 0)
  , c2 = C.tan(c1);
console.log(c2.toString());

(1,0)

Complex.tanh(scalar)

Complex.tanh(comp)

var C = require('eigenjs').Complex
  , c1 = new C(Infinity, 0)
  , c2 = C.tanh(c1);
console.log(c2.toString());

(1,0)

Complex.acos(scalar)

Complex.acos(comp)

var C = require('eigenjs').Complex
  , c1 = new C(1, 0)
  , c2 = C.acos(c1);
console.log(c2.toString());

(0,0)

Complex.acosh(scalar)

Complex.acosh(comp)

var C = require('eigenjs').Complex
  , c1 = new C(1.54308, 0)
  , c2 = C.acosh(c1);
console.log(c2.toString());

(0.999999,0)

Complex.asin(scalar)

Complex.asin(comp)

var C = require('eigenjs').Complex
  , c1 = new C(1, 0)
  , c2 = C.asin(c1);
console.log(c2.toString());

(1.5708,7.82511e-09)

Complex.asinh(scalar)

Complex.asinh(comp)

var C = require('eigenjs').Complex
  , c1 = new C(1, 0)
  , c2 = C.asinh(c1);
console.log(c2.toString());

(0.881374,0)

Complex.atan(scalar)

Complex.atan(comp)

var C = require('eigenjs').Complex
  , c1 = new C(Infinity, 0)
  , c2 = C.atan(c1);
console.log(c2.toString());

(1.5708,0)

Complex.atanh(scalar)

Complex.atanh(comp)

var C = require('eigenjs').Complex
  , c1 = new C(1, 0)
  , c2 = C.atanh(c1);
console.log(c2.toString());

(inf,0)

Complex Instance Methods

comp.abs()

var C = require('eigenjs').Complex
  , c = new C(3, -4);
console.log(c.abs());

5

comp.arg()

var C = require('eigenjs').Complex
  , c = new C(3, -4);
console.log(c.arg());
console.log('(%d,%d)', c.abs() * Math.cos(c.arg()), c.abs() * Math.sin(c.arg()));

-0.9272952180016122
(3.0000000000000004,-3.9999999999999996)

comp.norm()

var C = require('eigenjs').Complex
  , c = new C(3, -4);
console.log(c.norm());

25

comp.conj()

var C = require('eigenjs').Complex
  , c = new C(3, -4);
console.log(c.conj().toString());

(3,4)

comp.proj(scalar)

comp.proj(comp)

var C = require('eigenjs').Complex
  , c1 = new C(0, -Infinity)
  , c2 = C.proj(c1);
console.log(c2.toString());

(inf, -0)

comp.add(scalar)

comp.add(comp)

var C = require('eigenjs').Complex
  , c1 = new C(3, 0)
  , c2 = new C(0, 4)
  , c3 = c1.add(c2);
console.log(c3.toString());

(3,4)

comp.adda(scalar)

comp.adda(comp)

var C = require('eigenjs').Complex
  , c1 = new C(3, 0)
  , c2 = new C(0, 4);
c1.adda(c2);
console.log(c1.toString());

(3,4)

comp.sub(scalar)

comp.sub(comp)

var C = require('eigenjs').Complex
  , c1 = new C(3, 4)
  , c2 = new C(2, -3)
  , c3 = c1.sub(c2);
console.log(c3.toString());

(1,7)

comp.suba(scalar)

comp.suba(comp)

var C = require('eigenjs').Complex
  , c1 = new C(5, 8)
  , c2 = new C(-3, 4);
c1.suba(c2);
console.log(c1.toString());

(8,4)

comp.mul(scalar)

comp.mul(comp)

comp.mul(mat)

comp.mul(vec)

comp.mul(rvec)

comp.mul(mblock)

comp.mul(vblock)

comp.mul(rvblock)

comp.mul(cmat)

comp.mul(cvec)

comp.mul(crvec)

comp.mul(cmblock)

comp.mul(cvblock)

comp.mul(crvblock)

var C = require('eigenjs').Complex
  , c1 = new C(1, 8)
  , c2 = new C(6, 4)
  , c3 = c1.mul(c2);
console.log(c3.toString());

(-26,52)

comp.mula(scalar)

comp.mula(comp)

var C = require('eigenjs').Complex
  , c1 = new C(3, 1)
  , c2 = new C(2, 4)
c1.mula(c2);
console.log(c1.toString());

(2,14)

comp.div(scalar)

comp.div(comp)

var C = require('eigenjs').Complex
  , c1 = new C(4, 8)
  , c2 = new C(2, 0)
  , c3 = c1.div(c2);
console.log(c3.toString());

(2,4)

comp.diva(scalar)

comp.diva(comp)

var C = require('eigenjs').Complex
  , c1 = new C(3, 9)
  , c2 = new C(9, 0)
c1.diva(c2);
console.log(c2.toString());

(0.333333,1)

comp.equals(scalar)

comp.equals(comp)

var C = require('eigenjs').Complex
  , c1 = new C(1, 0)
  , c2 = c1.conj();
console.log(c1.equals(c2));

true

comp.isApprox(comp, [prec = 1e-12])

var C = require('eigenjs').Complex
  , c1 = new C(1/3, 0)
  , c2 = new C(0.3333, 0);
console.log(c1.isApprox(c2, 1e-3));

true
comp.toString()
var C = require('eigenjs').Complex
  , c = new C(3, -4);
console.log(c.toString());

(3,-4)

Complex Properties

comp.real

comp.imag

var C = require('eigenjs').Complex
  , c = new C(3, -4);
c.real = 6;
c.imag = 8;
console.log('(%d,%d)', c.real, c.imag);

(6,8)

Matrix

Matrix Class Methods

Matrix(mat)

Matrix(vec)

Matrix(rvec)

Matrix(mblock)

Matrix(vblock)

Matrix(rvblock)

var M = require('eigenjs').Matrix
  , mat = new M.Random(2, 3)
  , mat2 = new M(mat);
console.log('mat =\n%s\n', mat);
console.log('mat2 =\n%s', mat2);

mat =
  0.381981  -0.373117  -0.866239
-0.0467884  -0.981309  -0.885573

mat2 =
  0.381981  -0.373117  -0.866239
-0.0467884  -0.981309  -0.885573

Matrix(rows, cols)

var M = require('eigenjs').Matrix
  , mat = new M(2, 3);
console.log('mat =\n%s', mat);

mat =
0 0 0
0 0 0

Matrix.Zero(n)

Matrix.Zero(rows, cols)

var M = require('eigenjs').Matrix
  , mat = M.Zero(2, 3);
console.log('mat = \n%s', mat);

mat =
0 0 0
0 0 0

Matrix.Ones(n)

Matrix.Ones(rows, cols)

var M = require('eigenjs').Matrix
  , mat = M.Ones(2, 3);
console.log('mat = \n%s', mat);

mat =
1 1 1
1 1 1

Matrix.Constant(rows, cols, scalar)

Matrix.Constant(rows, cols, comp)

var M = require('eigenjs').Matrix
  , mat = M.Constant(4, 4, 0.6);
console.log('mat = \n%s', mat);

mat =
0.6 0.6 0.6 0.6
0.6 0.6 0.6 0.6
0.6 0.6 0.6 0.6
0.6 0.6 0.6 0.6

Matrix.Random(n)

Matrix.Random(rows, cols)

var M = require('eigenjs').Matrix
  , mat = M.Random(2, 3);
console.log('mat = \n%s', mat);

mat =
-0.421952 -0.671276  0.547419
 0.260209  -0.13622  0.464891

Matrix.Identity(n)

Matrix.Identity(rows, cols)

var M = require('eigenjs').Matrix
  , mat1 = M.Identity(2)
  , mat2 = M.Identity(2, 3);
console.log('mat1 = \n%s', mat1);
console.log('mat2 = \n%s', mat2);

mat1 =
1 0
0 1
mat2 =
1 0 0
0 1 0

Matrix Instance Methods

mat.rows()

mat.cols()

var M = require('eigenjs').Matrix
  , mat = new M(2, 3);
console.log(mat.rows());
console.log(mat.cols());

2
3

mat.set(row, col, scalar)

var M = require('eigenjs').Matrix
  , mat = new M(2, 2);
mat.set(0, 0, 1)
   .set(0, 1, 2)
   .set(1, 0, 3)
   .set(1, 1, 4);
console.log('mat = \n%s', mat);

mat =
1 2
3 4

mat.set(scalar_array)

var M = require('eigenjs').Matrix
  , mat = new M(3, 3);
mat.set([
  1, 2, 3,
  4, 5, 6,
  7, 8, 9
]);
console.log('mat = \n%s', mat);

mat =
1 2 3
4 5 6
7 8 9

mat.get(row, col)

var M = require('eigenjs').Matrix
  , mat = new M(2, 2);
mat.set([
  1, 2,
  3, 4
]);
console.log(mat.get(0, 0) + ' ' + mat.get(0, 1));
console.log(mat.get(1, 0) + ' ' + mat.get(1, 1));

1 2
3 4

mat.assign(mat)

mat.assign(vec)

mat.assign(rvec)

mat.assign(mblock)

mat.assign(vblock)

mat.assign(rvblock)

var M = require('eigenjs').Matrix
  , mat = M.Random(4, 4);
mat.assign(M.Zero(4, 4));
console.log('mat = \n%s', mat);

mat =
0 0 0 0
0 0 0 0
0 0 0 0
0 0 0 0

mat.value()

Returns the unique coefficient of a 1x1 expression

var M = require('eigenjs').Matrix
  , mat = M.Random(1, 1);
console.log('%d', mat.value());

-0.7131525574778916

mat.setZero()

var M = require('eigenjs').Matrix
  , mat = new M.Random(3, 3);
console.log('mat =\n%s\n', mat);
console.log('mat =\n%s', mat.setZero());

mat =
 0.244911 -0.752925 -0.562905
 0.215088 -0.406688 -0.750836
 0.983236  0.800109  0.695126

mat =
0 0 0
0 0 0
0 0 0

mat.setOnes()

var M = require('eigenjs').Matrix
  , mat = new M.Zero(3, 3);
console.log('mat =\n%s\n', mat);
console.log('mat =\n%s', mat.setOnes());

mat =
0 0 0
0 0 0
0 0 0

mat =
1 1 1
1 1 1
1 1 1

mat.setConstant(scalar)

var M = require('eigenjs').Matrix
  , mat = new M.Zero(3, 3);
console.log('mat =\n%s\n', mat);
console.log('mat =\n%s', mat.setConstant(0.6));

mat =
0 0 0
0 0 0
0 0 0

mat =
0.6 0.6 0.6
0.6 0.6 0.6
0.6 0.6 0.6

mat.setRandom()

var M = require('eigenjs').Matrix
  , mat = new M.Zero(3, 3);
console.log('mat =\n%s\n', mat);
console.log('mat =\n%s', mat.setRandom());

mat =
0 0 0
0 0 0
0 0 0

mat =
 -0.292434 -0.0673437   0.283946
 -0.938224   0.154289   0.283845
 -0.725773  -0.862362   0.583097

mat.setIdentity()

var M = require('eigenjs').Matrix
  , mat = new M.Zero(3, 3);
console.log('mat =\n%s\n', mat);
console.log('mat =\n%s', mat.setIdentity());

mat =
0 0 0
0 0 0
0 0 0

mat =
1 0 0
0 1 0
0 0 1

mat.setDiagonal(index, vec)

mat.setDiagonal(index, rvec)

var M = require('eigenjs').Matrix
  , mat = new M.Zero(3, 3)
  , dia = mat.diagonal(1);
console.log('mat =\n%s\n', mat);
dia.setRandom();
console.log('mat =\n%s', mat.setDiagonal(1, dia));

mat =
0 0 0
0 0 0
0 0 0

mat =
        0 -0.294006         0
        0         0  0.634569
        0         0         0

mat.block(startRow, startCol, blockRows, blockCols)

var M = require('eigenjs').Matrix
  , mat = new M.Identity(4, 4)
  , mblock = mat.block(1, 1, 2, 2);
mblock.assign(M.Random(2, 2));
console.log('mat =\n%s', mat);

mat =
        1         0         0         0
        0 -0.822352  0.533723         0
        0  0.721993  0.287646         0
        0         0         0         1

mat.row(n)

var Eigen = require('eigenjs')
  , M = Eigen.Matrix
  , RV = Eigen.RowVector
  , mat = new M.Zero(3, 3)
  , mblock = mat.row(1);
mblock.assign(RV.Random(3));
console.log('mat =\n%s', mat);

mat =
        0         0         0
-0.843392 -0.891355  0.991578
        0         0         0

mat.col(n)

var Eigen = require('eigenjs')
  , M = Eigen.Matrix
  , V = Eigen.Vector
  , mat = new M.Zero(3, 3)
  , mblock = mat.col(1);
mblock.assign(V.Random(3));
console.log('mat =\n%s', mat);

mat =
         0   0.674939          0
         0  -0.303923          0
         0 -0.0302965          0

mat.topRows(n)

Returns a block consisting of the top rows of *this.

var M = require('eigenjs').Matrix
  , mat = new M(4, 4).set([
             7,  9, -5,  3,
            -2, -6,  1,  0,
             6, -3,  0,  9,
             6,  6,  3,  9
          ]);
console.log('%s', mat.topRows(2));

 7  9 -5  3
-2 -6  1  0

mat.bottomRows(n)

Returns a block consisting of the bottom rows of *this.

var M = require('eigenjs').Matrix
  , mat = new M(4, 4).set([
             7,  9, -5,  3,
            -2, -6,  1,  0,
             6, -3,  0,  9,
             6,  6,  3,  9
          ]);
console.log('%s', mat.bottomRows(2));

 6 -3  0  9
 6  6  3  9

mat.middleRows(startRow, n)

Returns a block consisting of a range of rows of *this.

var M = require('eigenjs').Matrix
  , mat = new M(4, 4).set([
             7,  9, -5,  3,
            -2, -6,  1,  0,
             6, -3,  0,  9,
             6,  6,  3,  9
          ]);
console.log('%s', mat.middleRows(1, 2));

-2 -6  1  0
 6 -3  0  9

mat.leftCols(n)

Returns a block consisting of the left columns of *this.

var M = require('eigenjs').Matrix
  , mat = new M(4, 4).set([
             7,  9, -5,  3,
            -2, -6,  1,  0,
             6, -3,  0,  9,
             6,  6,  3,  9
          ]);
console.log('%s', mat.leftCols(2));

 7  9
-2 -6
 6 -3
 6  6

mat.rightCols(n)

Returns a block consisting of the right columns of *this.

var M = require('eigenjs').Matrix
  , mat = new M(4, 4).set([
             7,  9, -5,  3,
            -2, -6,  1,  0,
             6, -3,  0,  9,
             6,  6,  3,  9
          ]);
console.log('%s', mat.rightCols(2));

-5  3
 1  0
 0  9
 3  9

mat.middleCols(startCol, n)

Returns a block consisting of a range of columns of *this.

var M = require('eigenjs').Matrix
  , mat = new M(4, 4).set([
             7,  9, -5,  3,
            -2, -6,  1,  0,
             6, -3,  0,  9,
             6,  6,  3,  9
          ]);
console.log('%s', mat.middleCols(1, 2));

 9 -5
-6  1
-3  0
 6  3

mat.topLeftCorner(cRows, cCols)

Returns a block consisting of a top-left corner of *this.

var M = require('eigenjs').Matrix
  , mat = new M(4, 4).set([
             7,  9, -5,  3,
            -2, -6,  1,  0,
             6, -3,  0,  9,
             6,  6,  3,  9
          ]);
console.log('%s', mat.topLeftCorner(2, 2));

 7  9
-2 -6

mat.topRightCorner(cRows, cCols)

Returns a block consisting of a top-right corner of *this.

var M = require('eigenjs').Matrix
  , mat = new M(4, 4).set([
             7,  9, -5,  3,
            -2, -6,  1,  0,
             6, -3,  0,  9,
             6,  6,  3,  9
          ]);
console.log('%s', mat.topRightCorner(2, 2));

-5  3
 1  0

mat.bottomLeftCorner(cRows, cCols)

Returns a block consisting of a bottom-left corner of *this.

var M = require('eigenjs').Matrix
  , mat = new M(4, 4).set([
             7,  9, -5,  3,
            -2, -6,  1,  0,
             6, -3,  0,  9,
             6,  6,  3,  9
          ]);
console.log('%s', mat.bottomLeftCorner(2, 2));

 6 -3
 6  6

mat.bottomRightCorner(cRows, cCols)

Returns a block consisting of a bottom-right corner of *this.

var M = require('eigenjs').Matrix
  , mat = new M(4, 4).set([
             7,  9, -5,  3,
            -2, -6,  1,  0,
             6, -3,  0,  9,
             6,  6,  3,  9
          ]);
console.log('%s', mat.bottomRightCorner(2, 2));

0 9
3 9

mat.replicate(rowFactor, colFactor)

var M = require('eigenjs').Matrix
  , mat = new M(3, 1).set([
             7,
            -2,
             6
          ]);
console.log('%s', mat.replicate(2, 5));

 7  7  7  7  7
-2 -2 -2 -2 -2
 6  6  6  6  6
 7  7  7  7  7
-2 -2 -2 -2 -2
 6  6  6  6  6

mat.add(mat)

mat.add(vec)

mat.add(rvec)

mat.add(mblock)

mat.add(vblock)

mat.add(rvblock)

mat.add(cmat)

mat.add(cvec)

mat.add(crvec)

mat.add(cmblock)

mat.add(cvblock)

mat.add(crvblock)

var M = require('eigenjs').Matrix
  , mat1 = new M(2, 2)
  , mat2 = new M(2, 2)
  , mat3;
mat1.set([
  1, 3,
  2, 4
]);
mat2.set([
  5, 6,
  7, 8
]);
mat3 = mat1.add(mat2);
console.log('mat3 = \n%s', mat3);

mat3 =
 6  9
 9 12

mat.adda(mat)

mat.adda(vec)

mat.adda(rvec)

mat.adda(mblock)

mat.adda(vblock)

mat.adda(rvblock)

var M = require('eigenjs').Matrix
  , mat1 = new M(2, 2)
  , mat2 = new M(2, 2);
mat1.set([
  1, 3,
  2, 4
]);
mat2.set([
  5, 6,
  7, 8
]);
mat1.adda(mat2);
console.log('mat1 = \n%s', mat1);

mat1 =
 6  9
 9 12

mat.sub(mat)

mat.sub(vec)

mat.sub(rvec)

mat.sub(mblock)

mat.sub(vblock)

mat.sub(rvblock)

mat.sub(cmat)

mat.sub(cvet)

mat.sub(crvet)

mat.sub(cmblock)

mat.sub(cvblock)

mat.sub(crvblock)

var M = require('eigenjs').Matrix
  , mat1 = new M(2, 2)
  , mat2 = new M(2, 2)
  , mat3;
mat1.set([
  1, 3,
  2, 4
]);
mat2.set([
  5, 6,
  7, 8
]);
mat3 = mat1.sub(mat2);
console.log('mat3 = \n%s', mat3);

mat3 =
-4 -3
-5 -4

mat.suba(mat)

mat.suba(vec)

mat.suba(rvec)

mat.suba(mblock)

mat.suba(vblock)

mat.suba(rvblock)

var M = require('eigenjs').Matrix
  , mat1 = new M(2, 2)
  , mat2 = new M(2, 2);
mat1.set([
  1, 3,
  2, 4
]);
mat2.set([
  5, 6,
  7, 8
]);
mat1.suba(mat2);
console.log('mat1 = \n%s', mat1);

mat1 =
-4 -3
-5 -4

mat.mul(scalar)

mat.mul(comp)

mat.mul(mat)

mat.mul(vec)

mat.mul(rvec)

mat.mul(mblock)

mat.mul(vblock)

mat.mul(rvblock)

mat.mul(cmat)

mat.mul(cvec)

mat.mul(crvec)

mat.mul(cvblock)

mat.mul(crvblock)

var M = require('eigenjs').Matrix
  , mat1 = new M(2, 3)
  , vec = new M(3, 1)
  , mat2;
mat1.set([
  1, 2, 3,
  4, 5, 6
]);
vec.set([
  1,
  6,
  8
]);
mat2 = mat1.mul(vec);
console.log('mat2 = \n%s', mat2);

mat2 =
37
82

mat.mula(scalar)

mat.mula(mat)

mat.mula(vec)

mat.mula(rvec)

mat.mula(mblock)

mat.mula(vblock)

mat.mula(rvblock)

var M = require('eigenjs').Matrix
  , mat = new M(2, 3)
  , vec = new M(3, 1);
mat.set([
  1, 2, 3,
  4, 5, 6
]);
vec.set([
  1,
  6,
  8
]);
mat.mula(vec);
console.log('mat = \n%s', mat);

mat =
37
82

mat.div(scalar)

mat.div(comp)

var M = require('eigenjs').Matrix
  , mat1 = new M(2, 2)
  , mat2;
mat1.set([
  1, 2,
  3, 4
]);
mat2 = mat1.div(2);
console.log('mat2 = \n%s', mat2);

mat2 =
0.5   1
1.5   2

mat.diva(scalar)

var M = require('eigenjs').Matrix
  , mat = new M(2, 2);
mat.set([
  1, 2,
  3, 4
]);
mat.diva(2);
console.log('mat = \n%s', mat);

mat =
0.5   1
1.5   2

mat.transpose()

var M = require('eigenjs').Matrix
  , mat1 = new M.Random(3, 2)
  , mat2 = mat1.transpose();
console.log('mat1 = \n%s', mat1);
console.log('mat2 = \n%s', mat2);

mat1 =
 -0.112813  -0.325566
-0.0500345   0.213005
 -0.930346  -0.022705
mat2 =
 -0.112813 -0.0500345  -0.930346
 -0.325566   0.213005  -0.022705

mat.conjugate()

var M = require('eigenjs').Matrix
  , mat1 = new M.Random(2, 2)
  , mat2 = mat1.conjugate();
console.log(mat1.equals(mat2));

true

mat.adjoint()

var M = require('eigenjs').Matrix
  , mat1 = new M.Random(3, 2)
  , mat2 = mat1.adjoint();
console.log('mat1 = \n%s', mat1);
console.log('mat2 = \n%s', mat2);

mat1 =
 0.997487 0.0670765
 0.770148 -0.645138
 -0.12185 -0.835853
mat2 =
 0.997487  0.770148  -0.12185
0.0670765 -0.645138 -0.835853

mat.determinant()

Returns the determinant of this matrix. This method uses class PartialPivLU.

var M = require('eigenjs').Matrix
  , mat = new M.Random(2, 2);
console.log('mat = \n%s\n', mat);
console.log('det = %d', mat.determinant());

mat =
 0.132371 -0.813862
 0.758326  -0.58171

det = 0.540171350604003

mat.inverse()

Returns the matrix inverse of this matrix. This method uses class PartialPivLU.

var M = require('eigenjs').Matrix
  , mat = new M(3, 3).set([
            1, 2, 3,
            0, 1, 4,
            5, 6, 0
          ])
  , inv = mat.inverse();
console.log('inv = \n%s', inv);

inv =
-24  18   5
 20 -15  -4
 -5   4   1

mat.trace()

var M = require('eigenjs').Matrix
  , mat = new M(2, 3).set([
            1, 2, 3,
            4, 5, 6
          ])
  , tr = mat.trace();
console.log('mat = \n%s\n', mat);
console.log('tr = ', tr);

mat =
1 2 3
4 5 6

tr =  6

mat.diagonal([index = 0])

var M = require('eigenjs').Matrix
  , mat = new M(4, 4).set([
             7,  9, -5, -3,
            -2, -6,  1,  0,
             6, -3,  0,  9,
             6,  6,  3,  9
          ]);
console.log('%s', mat.diagonal(1).transpose());
console.log('%s', mat.diagonal(-2).transpose());

9 1 9
6 6

mat.norm()

Returns the Frobenius norm.

var M = require('eigenjs').Matrix
  , mat = new M(3, 3).set([
            1, 2, 3,
            4, 5, 6,
            7, 8, 9
          ]);
console.log('%d', mat.norm());

16.881943016134134

mat.redux(func)

  • func Function The result of a full redux operation on the whoie matrix or vector using func.
var M = require('eigenjs').Matrix
  , mat = new M(3, 3).set([
            1, 2, 3,
            4, 5, 6,
            7, 8, 9
          ])
  , func = function(a, b) { return a + b; };
console.log('%d', mat.redux(func));

45

mat.sum()

var M = require('eigenjs').Matrix
  , mat = new M(3, 3).set([
            1, 2, 3,
            4, 5, 6,
            7, 8, 9
          ]);
console.log('%d', mat.sum());

45

mat.prod()

var M = require('eigenjs').Matrix
  , mat = new M(3, 3).set([
            1, 2, 3,
            4, 5, 6,
            7, 8, 9
          ]);
console.log('%d', mat.prod());

362880

mat.mean()

var M = require('eigenjs').Matrix
  , mat = new M(3, 3).set([
            1, 2, 3,
            4, 5, 6,
            7, 8, 9
          ]);
console.log('%d', mat.mean());

5

mat.visit(func)

  • func Function Applies the func to the whole coefficients of the matrix or vector.
var M = require('eigenjs').Matrix
  , mat = new M(3, 3).set([
            1, 2, 3,
            4, 5, 6,
            7, 8, 9
          ]);
mat.visit(function(value, row, col) {
  console.log('mat(%d, %d) = %d', row, col, value);
});

mat(0, 0) = 1
mat(1, 0) = 4
mat(2, 0) = 7
mat(0, 1) = 2
mat(1, 1) = 5
mat(2, 1) = 8
mat(0, 2) = 3
mat(1, 2) = 6
mat(2, 2) = 9

mat.maxCoeff()

var M = require('eigenjs').Matrix
  , mat = new M.Random(3, 3);
console.log('mat = \n%s\n', mat);
console.log('max = %d', mat.maxCoeff());

mat =
  0.175793  -0.547068  -0.959701
  0.561311  -0.579446   0.297471
-0.0382309  -0.743676  -0.411312

max = 0.5613114636211243

mat.maxCoeff(obj)

  • obj Object
var M = require('eigenjs').Matrix
  , mat = new M.Random(3, 3)
  , obj = {};
console.log('mat = \n%s\n', mat);
console.log('max = %s', mat.maxCoeff(obj));
console.log('obj = %s', JSON.stringify(obj));

mat =
 -0.68294  0.690895 -0.698356
-0.174138 -0.119934  0.733219
-0.743578  0.262349 -0.795382

max = 0.7332185766348702
obj = {"maxCoeff":0.7332185766348702,"rowId":1,"colId":2}

mat.maxCoeff(func)

  • func Function
var M = require('eigenjs').Matrix
  , mat = new M.Random(3, 3)
  , func = function(rowId, colId) {
             console.log('rowId = %d, colId = %d', rowId, colId);
           };
console.log('mat = \n%s\n', mat);
console.log('max = %d', mat.maxCoeff(func));

mat =
-0.552622 -0.355055  0.141004
0.0814275   0.58272  -0.13819
 0.552011 -0.217758 -0.551142

rowId = 1, colId = 1
max = 0.5827204285109044

mat.minCoeff()

var M = require('eigenjs').Matrix
  , mat = new M.Random(3, 3);
console.log('mat = \n%s\n', mat);
console.log('min = %d', mat.minCoeff());

mat =
-0.725041  0.511321   0.29833
 0.233345  -0.22101 0.0355704
-0.167162 -0.514649 -0.168438

min = -0.7250411527813604

mat.minCoeff(obj)

  • obj Object
var M = require('eigenjs').Matrix
  , mat = new M.Random(3, 3)
  , obj = {};
console.log('mat = \n%s\n', mat);
console.log('min = %d', mat.minCoeff(obj));
console.log('obj = %s', JSON.stringify(obj));

mat =
  0.74568  0.870563  -0.82341
 0.636928 -0.455949  0.944912
 0.855648  0.872564  -0.87055

min = -0.8705498761825962
obj = {"minCoeff":-0.8705498761825962,"rowId":2,"colId":2}

mat.minCoeff(func)

  • func Function
var M = require('eigenjs').Matrix
  , mat = new M.Random(3, 3)
  , func = function(rowId, colId) {
             console.log('rowId = %d, colId = %d', rowId, colId);
           };
console.log('mat = \n%s\n', mat);
console.log('min = %d', mat.minCoeff(func));

 0.371743  0.261372  0.144462
-0.111958  0.884582  -0.02937
 0.314765 -0.823458  0.378298

rowId = 2, colId = 1
min = -0.8234578174648144

mat.equals(mat)

mat.equals(vec)

mat.equals(rvec)

mat.equals(mblock)

mat.equals(vblock)

mat.equals(rvblock)

var M = require('eigenjs').Matrix
  , mat1 = new M(2, 2)
  , mat2 = new M(2, 2)
  , mat3 = new M(2, 2);
mat1.set([
  1, 2,
  3, 4
]);
mat2.set([
  1, 0,
  0, 1
]);
mat3.set([
  0, 2,
  3, 3
]);
console.log(mat1.equals(mat2.add(mat3)));

true

mat.isApprox(mat, [prec = 1e-12])

mat.isApprox(vec, [prec = 1e-12])

mat.isApprox(rvec, [prec = 1e-12])

mat.isApprox(mblock, [prec = 1e-12])

mat.isApprox(vblock, [prec = 1e-12])

mat.isApprox(rvblock, [prec = 1e-12])

var M = require('eigenjs').Matrix
  , mat1 = new M(2, 2)
  , mat2 = new M(2, 2);
mat1.set([
  1, 3,
  5, 7
]).diva(11);
mat2.set([
  0.091, 0.273,
  0.455, 0.636
]);
console.log(mat1.isApprox(mat2, 1e-3));

true

mat.isSquare()

var M = require('eigenjs').Matrix
  , mat1 = new M(4, 4)
  , mat2 = new M(3, 2);
console.log(mat1.isSquare());
console.log(mat2.isSquare());

true
false

mat.isZero([prec = 1e-12])

var M = require('eigenjs').Matrix
  , mat = new M(2, 3).set([
            0,      0, 0.0001,
            0,      0,      0
          ]);
console.log(mat.isZero());
console.log(mat.isZero(1e-3));

false
true

mat.isOnes([prec = 1e-12])

var M = require('eigenjs').Matrix
  , mat = new M(2, 3).set([
            1,      1, 1.0001,
            1, 0.9997,      1
          ]);
console.log(mat.isOnes());
console.log(mat.isOnes(1e-3));

false
true

mat.isIdentity([prec = 1e-12])

var M = require('eigenjs').Matrix
  , mat = new M(3, 3).set([
            1,       0, 0.0001,
            0,  0.9997,      0,
            0,       0,      1
          ]);
console.log(mat.isIdentity());
console.log(mat.isIdentity(1e-3));

false
true

mat.isDiagonal([prec = 1e-12])

var M = require('eigenjs').Matrix
  , mat = new M(3, 3).set([
            1e+04,     0,     1,
                0, 1e+04,     0,
                0,     0, 1e+04
          ]);
console.log(mat.isDiagonal());
console.log(mat.isDiagonal(1e-3));

false
true

mat.all()

Returns true if all coefficients are true.

var M = require('eigenjs').Matrix
  , mat = new M.Constant(3, 3, 1);
console.log('mat = \n%s\n%s\n', mat, mat.all());
mat.set(0, 0, 0);
console.log('mat = \n%s\n%s', mat, mat.all());

mat =
1 1 1
1 1 1
1 1 1
true

mat =
0 1 1
1 1 1
1 1 1
false

mat.any()

Returns true if at least one coefficient is true.

var M = require('eigenjs').Matrix
  , mat = new M.Zero(3, 3);
console.log('mat = \n%s\n%s\n', mat, mat.any());
mat.set(0, 0, 1);
console.log('mat = \n%s\n%s', mat, mat.any());

mat =
0 0 0
0 0 0
0 0 0
false

mat =
1 0 0
0 0 0
0 0 0
true

mat.count()

Returns the number of coefficients which evaluate to true.

var M = require('eigenjs').Matrix
  , mat = new M.Zero(3, 3);
mat.block(0, 1, 3, 2).setOnes();
console.log('mat = \n%s\n', mat);
console.log('%d', mat.count());

mat =
0 1 1
0 1 1
0 1 1

6

mat.allFinite()

Returns true if *this contains only finite numbers, i.e., no NaN and no +/-INF values.

var M = require('eigenjs').Matrix
  , mat = new M.Random(3, 3);
console.log('mat = \n%s\n%s\n', mat, mat.allFinite());
mat.set(0, 0, Infinity);
console.log('mat = \n%s\n%s', mat, mat.allFinite());

mat =
 0.202332  0.271506 -0.887678
 0.592388 -0.806422  0.799406
  0.26443  0.461303 -0.389755
true

mat =
      inf  0.271506 -0.887678
 0.592388 -0.806422  0.799406
  0.26443  0.461303 -0.389755
false

mat.hasNaN()

Returns true if *this contains at least one Not A Number (NaN).

var M = require('eigenjs').Matrix
  , mat = new M.Zero(3, 3);
console.log('mat = \n%s\n%s\n', mat, mat.hasNaN());
mat.set(1, 1, NaN);
console.log('mat = \n%s\n%s', mat, mat.hasNaN());

mat =
0 0 0
0 0 0
0 0 0
false

mat =
  0   0   0
  0 nan   0
  0   0   0
true

mat.partialPivLu()

Returns the partial-pivoting LU decomposition of *this.

var M = require('eigenjs').Matrix
  , mat = new M(3, 3).set([
            1, 4, 5,
            4, 2, 6,
            5, 6, 3
          ])
  , pplu = mat.partialPivLu();
console.log('P = \n%s\n', pplu.permutationP());
console.log('L = \n%s\n', pplu.matrixL());
console.log('U = \n%s', pplu.matrixU());

P =
0 0 1
0 1 0
1 0 0

L =
  1   0   0
0.8   1   0
0.2  -1   1

U =
   5    6    3
   0 -2.8  3.6
   0    0    8

mat.fullPivLu()

Returns the full-pivoting LU decomposition of *this.

var M = require('eigenjs').Matrix
  , mat = new M(2, 4).set([
             1,  1,  1,  3,
             1,  2, -1,  4
          ])
  , fplu = mat.fullPivLu();
console.log('P = \n%s\n', fplu.permutationP());
console.log('L = \n%s\n', fplu.matrixL());
console.log('U = \n%s\n', fplu.matrixU());
console.log('Q = \n%s', fplu.permutationQ());

P =
0 1
1 0

L =
   1    0
0.75    1

U =
   4   -1    2    1
   0 1.75 -0.5 0.25

Q =
0 0 0 1
0 0 1 0
0 1 0 0
1 0 0 0

mat.toString([options])

  • options Object
    • precision Number Default=6. The number of digits for floating point values.
    • fullPrecision Booleam Default=false. If set to true, then the number of digits will be computed to match the full precision of each floating-point type.
    • dontAlignCols Booleam Default=false. If set to true, it allows to disable the alignment of columnt, resulting in faster code.
    • coeffSeparator String Default=' '. The string printed between two coefficients of the same row.
    • rowSeparator String Default=''. The string printed between two rows.
    • rowPrefix String Default=''. The string printed at the beginning of each row.
    • rowSuffix String Default=''. The string printed at the end of each row.
    • matPrefix String Default=''. The string printed at the beginning of the matrix.
    • matSuffix String Default=''. The string printed at the end of the matrix.
var M = require('eigenjs').Matrix
  , mat = new M.Random(3, 3)
  , cleanfmt = {
        precision: 4
      , coeffSeparator: ", "
      , rowSeparator: "\n"
      , rowPrefix: "["
      , rowSuffix: "]"
      };
console.log('mat =\n%s\n', mat.toString());
console.log('mat =\n' + mat.toString(cleanfmt));

mat =
   0.611558    0.725525   -0.550208
   0.457785  -0.0968169    0.657662
0.000162166    0.797849    -0.68232

mat =
[   0.6116,    0.7255,   -0.5502]
[   0.4578,  -0.09682,    0.6577]
[0.0001622,    0.7978,   -0.6823]

Complex Matrix

Complex Matrix Class Methods

CMatrix(mat)

CMatrix(vec)

CMatrix(rvec)

CMatrix(mblock)

CMatrix(vblock)

CMatrix(rvblock)

CMatrix(cmat)

CMatrix(cvec)

CMatrix(crvec)

CMatrix(cmblock)

CMatrix(cvblock)

CMatrix(crvblock)

var CM = require('eigenjs').CMatrix
  , cmat = new CM.Random(2, 3)
  , cmat2 = new CM(cmat);
console.log('cmat =\n%s\n', cmat);
console.log('cmat2 =\n%s', cmat2);

cmat =
 (-0.947988,-0.839555) (-0.502409,0.00732418)   (0.402069,-0.422384)
   (-0.40669,0.758583)   (-0.902474,0.124615)  (0.992439,-0.0813283)

cmat2 =
 (-0.947988,-0.839555) (-0.502409,0.00732418)   (0.402069,-0.422384)
   (-0.40669,0.758583)   (-0.902474,0.124615)  (0.992439,-0.0813283)

CMatrix(rows, cols)

var CM = require('eigenjs').CMatrix
  , cmat = new CM(2, 3);
console.log('cmat =\n%s', cmat);

cmat =
(0,0) (0,0) (0,0)
(0,0) (0,0) (0,0)

CMatrix.Zero(n)

CMatrix.Zero(rows, cols)

var CM = require('eigenjs').CMatrix
  , cmat = CM.Zero(2, 3);
console.log('cmat = \n%s', cmat);

cmat =
(0,0) (0,0) (0,0)
(0,0) (0,0) (0,0)

CMatrix.Ones(n)

CMatrix.Ones(rows, cols)

var CM = require('eigenjs').CMatrix
  , cmat = CM.Ones(2, 3);
console.log('cmat = \n%s', cmat);

cmat =
(1,0) (1,0) (1,0)
(1,0) (1,0) (1,0)

CMatrix.Constant(rows, cols, scalar)

CMatrix.Constant(rows, cols, comp)

var CM = require('eigenjs').CMatrix
  , cmat = CM.Constant(4, 4, 0.6);
console.log('cmat = \n%s', cmat);

cmat =
(0.6,0) (0.6,0) (0.6,0) (0.6,0)
(0.6,0) (0.6,0) (0.6,0) (0.6,0)
(0.6,0) (0.6,0) (0.6,0) (0.6,0)
(0.6,0) (0.6,0) (0.6,0) (0.6,0)

CMatrix.Random(n)

CMatrix.Random(rows, cols)

var CM = require('eigenjs').CMatrix
  , cmat = CM.Random(2, 3);
console.log('cmat = \n%s', cmat);

cmat =
   (0.827048,0.18844)  (-0.130621,0.648239)  (-0.946608,0.364096)
(-0.895631,-0.864291)  (0.952898,-0.648834)  (-0.646252,0.440248)

CMatrix.Identity(n)

CMatrix.Identity(rows, cols)

var CM = require('eigenjs').CMatrix
  , cmat1 = CM.Identity(2)
  , cmat2 = CM.Identity(2, 3);
console.log('cmat1 = \n%s', cmat1);
console.log('cmat2 = \n%s', cmat2);

cmat1 =
(1,0) (0,0)
(0,0) (1,0)
cmat2 =
(1,0) (0,0) (0,0)
(0,0) (1,0) (0,0)

Complex Matrix Instance Methods

cmat.rows()

cmat.cols()

var CM = require('eigenjs').CMatrix
  , cmat = new CM(2, 3);
console.log(cmat.rows());
console.log(cmat.cols());

2
3

cmat.set(row, col, comp)

var Eigen = require('eigenjs')
  , C = Eigen.Complex
  , CM = Eigen.CMatrix
  , cmat = new CM(2, 2);
cmat.set(0, 0, C(1, 1))
    .set(0, 1, C(2, 2))
    .set(1, 0, C(3, 3))
    .set(1, 1, C(4, 4));
console.log('cmat = \n%s', cmat);

cmat =
(1,1) (2,2)
(3,3) (4,4)

cmat.set(comp_array)

var Eigen = require('eigenjs')
  , C = Eigen.Complex
  , CM = Eigen.CMatrix
  , cmat = new CM(3, 3);
cmat.set([
  C(1,1), C(2,2), C(3,3),
  C(4,4), C(5,5), C(6,6),
  C(7,7), C(8,8), C(9,9)
]);
console.log('cmat = \n%s', cmat);

cmat =
(1,1) (2,2) (3,3)
(4,4) (5,5) (6,6)
(7,7) (8,8) (9,9)

cmat.get(row, col)

var Eigen = require('eigenjs')
  , C = Eigen.Complex
  , CM = Eigen.CMatrix
  , cmat = new CM(2, 2);
cmat.set([
  C(1,1), C(2,2),
  C(3,3), C(4,4)
]);
console.log(cmat.get(0, 0) + ' ' + cmat.get(0, 1));
console.log(cmat.get(1, 0) + ' ' + cmat.get(1, 1));

(1,1) (2,2)
(3,3) (4,4)

cmat.assign(mat)

cmat.assign(vec)

cmat.assign(rvec)

cmat.assign(mblock)

cmat.assign(vblock)

cmat.assign(rvblock)

cmat.assign(cmat)

cmat.assign(cvec)

cmat.assign(crvec)

cmat.assign(cmblock)

cmat.assign(cvblock)

cmat.assign(crvblock)

var CM = require('eigenjs').CMatrix
  , cmat = CM.Random(4, 4);
cmat.assign(CM.Zero(4, 4));
console.log('cmat = \n%s', cmat);

cmat =
(0,0) (0,0) (0,0) (0,0)
(0,0) (0,0) (0,0) (0,0)
(0,0) (0,0) (0,0) (0,0)
(0,0) (0,0) (0,0) (0,0)

cmat.value()

Returns the unique coefficient of a 1x1 expression

var CM = require('eigenjs').CMatrix
  , cmat = CM.Random(1, 1);
console.log('%s', cmat.value());

(-0.402467,-0.259974)

cmat.setZero()

var CM = require('eigenjs').CMatrix
  , cmat = new CM.Random(3, 3);
console.log('cmat =\n%s\n', cmat);
console.log('cmat =\n%s', cmat.setZero());

cmat =
  (0.828056,-0.856655)  (0.192893,-0.0390696)   (-0.477729,0.812314)
   (0.200923,0.904817)  (-0.643549,-0.129635)    (0.566937,0.514797)
(-0.740525,0.00155845)   (-0.780958,0.437884)    (0.194337,0.223802)

cmat =
(0,0) (0,0) (0,0)
(0,0) (0,0) (0,0)
(0,0) (0,0) (0,0)

cmat.setOnes()

var CM = require('eigenjs').CMatrix
  , cmat = new CM.Zero(3, 3);
console.log('cmat =\n%s\n', cmat);
console.log('cmat =\n%s', cmat.setOnes());

cmat =
(0,0) (0,0) (0,0)
(0,0) (0,0) (0,0)
(0,0) (0,0) (0,0)

cmat =
(1,0) (1,0) (1,0)
(1,0) (1,0) (1,0)
(1,0) (1,0) (1,0)

cmat.setConstant(scalar)

cmat.setConstant(comp)

var Eigen = require('eigenjs')
  , C = Eigen.Complex
  , CM = Eigen.CMatrix
  , cmat = new CM.Zero(3, 3);
console.log('cmat =\n%s\n', cmat);
console.log('cmat =\n%s', cmat.setConstant(C(6, 8)));

cmat =
(0,0) (0,0) (0,0)
(0,0) (0,0) (0,0)
(0,0) (0,0) (0,0)

cmat =
(6,8) (6,8) (6,8)
(6,8) (6,8) (6,8)
(6,8) (6,8) (6,8)

cmat.setRandom()

var CM = require('eigenjs').CMatrix
  , cmat = new CM.Zero(3, 3);
console.log('cmat =\n%s\n', cmat);
console.log('cmat =\n%s', cmat.setRandom());

cmat =
(0,0) (0,0) (0,0)
(0,0) (0,0) (0,0)
(0,0) (0,0) (0,0)

cmat =
   (0.298345,0.285858)   (-0.693147,0.286686)  (-0.91605,-0.0576106)
  (0.410026,-0.685715)     (0.33597,0.656071)   (-0.261633,0.736407)
(-0.808358,-0.0710831)    (0.588954,0.544957)   (0.800236,-0.434336)

mat.setIdentity()

var CM = require('eigenjs').CMatrix
  , cmat = new CM.Zero(3, 3);
console.log('cmat =\n%s\n', cmat);
console.log('cmat =\n%s', cmat.setIdentity());

cmat =
(0,0) (0,0) (0,0)
(0,0) (0,0) (0,0)
(0,0) (0,0) (0,0)

cmat =
(1,0) (0,0) (0,0)
(0,0) (1,0) (0,0)
(0,0) (0,0) (1,0)

mat.setDiagonal(index, vec)

mat.setDiagonal(index, rvec)

mat.setDiagonal(index, cvec)

mat.setDiagonal(index, crvec)

var CM = require('eigenjs').CMatrix
  , cmat = new M.Random(3, 3)
  , dia = cmat.diagonal(1);
console.log('cmat = \n%s\n', cmat);
dia.setZero();
console.log('cmat =\n%s', cmat.setDiagonal(1, dia));

cmat =
 0.103146  0.540894  0.490517
-0.433484  0.804028  0.127162
 0.438421 -0.707295 -0.785343

cmat =
 0.103146         0  0.490517
-0.433484  0.804028         0
 0.438421 -0.707295 -0.785343

cmat.block(startRow, startCol, blockRows, blockCols)

var CM = require('eigenjs').CMatrix
  , cmat = new CM.Identity(4, 4)
  , cmblock = cmat.block(1, 1, 2, 2);
cmblock.assign(CM.Random(2, 2));
console.log('cmat =\n%s', cmat);

cmat =
               (1,0)                (0,0)                (0,0)                (0,0)
               (0,0) (0.490586,-0.722033) (-0.380859,0.895456)                (0,0)
               (0,0)  (0.794101,0.457882) (-0.068657,0.081439)                (0,0)
               (0,0)                (0,0)                (0,0)                (1,0)

cmat.row(n)

var Eigen = require('eigenjs')
  , CM = Eigen.CMatrix
  , CRV = Eigen.CRowVector
  , cmat = new CM.Zero(3, 3)
  , cmblock = cmat.row(1);
cmblock.assign(CRV.Random(3));
console.log('cmat =\n%s', cmat);

cmat =
               (0,0)                (0,0)                (0,0)
(0.500827,-0.595426)  (0.677855,0.716979) (0.271854,-0.943846)
               (0,0)                (0,0)                (0,0)

cmat.col(n)

var Eigen = require('eigenjs')
  , CM = Eigen.CMatrix
  , CV = Eigen.CVector
  , cmat = new CM.Zero(3, 3)
  , cmblock = cmat.col(1);
cmblock.assign(CV.Random(3));
console.log('cmat =\n%s', cmat);

cmat =
                (0,0)     (-0.97615,-0.147)                 (0,0)
                (0,0) (-0.630134,-0.661642)                 (0,0)
                (0,0)  (-0.211411,0.819724)                 (0,0)

cmat.topRows(n)

Returns a block consisting of the top rows of *this.

var CM = require('eigenjs').CMatrix
  , cmat = new CM(4, 2).set([
             C( 1,  2), C( 3,  4),
             C( 5,  6), C( 7,  8),
             C( 9, 10), C(11, 12),
             C(13, 14), C(15, 16)
           ]);
console.log('%s', cmat.topRows(2));

(1,2) (3,4)
(5,6) (7,8)

cmat.bottomRows(n)

Returns a block consisting of the bottom rows of *this.

var CM = require('eigenjs').CMatrix
  , cmat = new CM(4, 2).set([
             C( 1,  2), C( 3,  4),
             C( 5,  6), C( 7,  8),
             C( 9, 10), C(11, 12),
             C(13, 14), C(15, 16)
           ]);
console.log('%s', cmat.bottomRows(2));

 (9,10) (11,12)
(13,14) (15,16)

cmat.middleRows(startRow, n)

Returns a block consisting of a range of rows of *this.

var CM = require('eigenjs').CMatrix
  , cmat = new CM(4, 2).set([
             C( 1,  2), C( 3,  4),
             C( 5,  6), C( 7,  8),
             C( 9, 10), C(11, 12),
             C(13, 14), C(15, 16)
           ]);
console.log('%s', cmat.middleRows(1, 2));

  (5,6)   (7,8)
 (9,10) (11,12)

cmat.leftCols(n)

Returns a block consisting of the left columns of *this.

var CM = require('eigenjs').CMatrix
  , cmat = new CM(4, 2).set([
             C( 1,  2), C( 3,  4),
             C( 5,  6), C( 7,  8),
             C( 9, 10), C(11, 12),
             C(13, 14), C(15, 16)
           ]);
console.log('%s', cmat.leftCols(1));

  (1,2)
  (5,6)
 (9,10)
(13,14)

cmat.rightCols(n)

Returns a block consisting of the right columns of *this.

var CM = require('eigenjs').CMatrix
  , cmat = new CM(4, 2).set([
             C( 1,  2), C( 3,  4),
             C( 5,  6), C( 7,  8),
             C( 9, 10), C(11, 12),
             C(13, 14), C(15, 16)
           ]);
console.log('%s', cmat.rightCols(1));

  (3,4)
  (7,8)
(11,12)
(15,16)

cmat.middleCols(startCol, n)

Returns a block consisting of a range of columns of *this.

var CM = require('eigenjs').CMatrix
  , cmat = new CM(4, 2).set([
             C( 1,  2), C( 3,  4),
             C( 5,  6), C( 7,  8),
             C( 9, 10), C(11, 12),
             C(13, 14), C(15, 16)
           ]);
console.log('%s', cmat.middleCols(1, 1));

  (3,4)
  (7,8)
(11,12)
(15,16)

cmat.topLeftCorner(cRows, cCols)

Returns a block consisting of a top-left corner of *this.

var CM = require('eigenjs').CMatrix
  , cmat = new CM(4, 2).set([
             C( 1,  2), C( 3,  4),
             C( 5,  6), C( 7,  8),
             C( 9, 10), C(11, 12),
             C(13, 14), C(15, 16)
           ]);
console.log('%s', cmat.topLeftCorner(2, 1));

(1,2)
(5,6)

cmat.topRightCorner(cRows, cCols)

Returns a block consisting of a top-right corner of *this.

var CM = require('eigenjs').CMatrix
  , cmat = new CM(4, 2).set([
             C( 1,  2), C( 3,  4),
             C( 5,  6), C( 7,  8),
             C( 9, 10), C(11, 12),
             C(13, 14), C(15, 16)
           ]);
console.log('%s', cmat.topRightCorner(2, 1));

(3,4)
(7,8)

cmat.bottomLeftCorner(cRows, cCols)

Returns a block consisting of a bottom-left corner of *this.

var CM = require('eigenjs').CMatrix
  , cmat = new CM(4, 2).set([
             C( 1,  2), C( 3,  4),
             C( 5,  6), C( 7,  8),
             C( 9, 10), C(11, 12),
             C(13, 14), C(15, 16)
           ]);
console.log('%s', cmat.bottomLeftCorner(2, 1));

 (9,10)
(13,14)

cmat.bottomRightCorner(cRows, cCols)

Returns a block consisting of a bottom-right corner of *this.

var CM = require('eigenjs').CMatrix
  , cmat = new CM(4, 2).set([
             C( 1,  2), C( 3,  4),
             C( 5,  6), C( 7,  8),
             C( 9, 10), C(11, 12),
             C(13, 14), C(15, 16)
           ]);
console.log('%s', cmat.bottomRightCorner(2, 1));

(11,12)
(15,16)

cmat.replicate(rowFactor, colFactor)

var CM = require('eigenjs').CMatrix
  , cmat = new CM(3, 1).set([
             7,
            -2,
             6
           ]);
console.log('%s', cmat.replicate(2, 5));

 (7,0)  (7,0)  (7,0)  (7,0)  (7,0)
(-2,0) (-2,0) (-2,0) (-2,0) (-2,0)
 (6,0)  (6,0)  (6,0)  (6,0)  (6,0)
 (7,0)  (7,0)  (7,0)  (7,0)  (7,0)
(-2,0) (-2,0) (-2,0) (-2,0) (-2,0)
 (6,0)  (6,0)  (6,0)  (6,0)  (6,0)

cmat.add(mat)

cmat.add(vec)

cmat.add(rvec)

cmat.add(mblock))

cmat.add(vblock)

cmat.add(rvblock)

cmat.add(cmat)

cmat.add(cvec)

cmat.add(crvec)

cmat.add(cmblock)

cmat.add(cvblock)

cmat.add(crvblock)

var Eigen = require('eigenjs')
  , C = Eigen.Complex
  , CM = Eigen.CMatrix
  , cmat1 = new CM(2, 2)
  , cmat2 = new CM(2, 2)
  , cmat3;
cmat1.set([
  C(1,1), C(2,2),
  C(3,3), C(4,4)
]);
cmat2.set([
    5   ,   6   ,
  C(7,7), C(8,8)
]);
cmat3 = cmat1.add(cmat2);
console.log('cmat3 = \n%s', cmat3);

cmat3 =
  (6,1)   (8,2)
(10,10) (12,12)

cmat.adda(mat)

cmat.adda(vec)

cmat.adda(rvec)

cmat.adda(mblock)

cmat.adda(vblock)

cmat.adda(rvblock)

cmat.adda(cmat)

cmat.adda(cvec)

cmat.adda(crvec)

cmat.adda(cmblock)

cmat.adda(cvblock)

cmat.adda(crvblock)

var Eigen = require('eigenjs')
  , C = Eigen.Complex
  , CM = Eigen.CMatrix
  , cmat1 = new CM(2, 2)
  , cmat2 = new CM(2, 2);
cmat1.set([
  C(1,1), C(2,2),
  C(3,3), C(4,4)
]);
cmat2.set([
  5, 6,
  7, 8
]);
cmat1.adda(cmat2);
console.log('cmat1 = \n%s', cmat1);

cmat1 =
 (6,1)  (8,2)
(10,3) (12,4)

cmat.sub(mat)

cmat.sub(vec)

cmat.sub(rvec)

cmat.sub(mblock)

cmat.sub(vblock)

cmat.sub(rvblock)

cmat.sub(cmat)

cmat.sub(cvec)

cmat.sub(crvec)

cmat.sub(cmblock)

cmat.sub(cvblock)

cmat.sub(crvblock)

var Eigen = require('eigenjs')
  , C = Eigen.Complex
  , CM = Eigen.CMatrix
  , cmat1 = new CM(2, 2)
  , cmat2 = new CM(2, 2)
  , cmat3;
cmat1.set([
  C(1,1), C(2,2),
  C(3,3), C(4,4)
]);
cmat2.set([
  5, 6,
  7, 8
]);
cmat3 = cmat1.sub(cmat2);
console.log('cmat3 = \n%s', cmat3);

cmat3 =
(-4,1) (-4,2)
(-4,3) (-4,4)

cmat.suba(mat)

cmat.suba(vec)

cmat.suba(rvec)

cmat.suba(mblock)

cmat.suba(vblock)

cmat.suba(rvblock)

cmat.suba(cmat)

cmat.suba(cvec)

cmat.suba(crvec)

cmat.suba(cmblock)

cmat.suba(vblock)

cmat.suba(rvblock)

var Eigen = require('eigenjs')
  , C = Eigen.Complex
  , CM = Eigen.CMatrix
  , cmat1 = new CM(2, 2)
  , cmat2 = new CM(2, 2);
cmat1.set([
  C(1,1), C(2,2),
  C(3,3), C(4,4)
]);
cmat2.set([
  5, 6,
  7, 8
]);
cmat1.suba(cmat2);
console.log('cmat1 = \n%s', cmat1);

mat1 =
(-4,1) (-4,2)
(-4,3) (-4,4)

cmat.mul(scalar)

cmat.mul(comp)

cmat.mul(mat)

cmat.mul(vec)

cmat.mul(rvec)

cmat.mul(mblock)

cmat.mul(vblock)

cmat.mul(rvblock)

cmat.mul(cmat)

cmat.mul(cvec)

cmat.mul(crvec)

cmat.mul(cmblock)

cmat.mul(cvblock)

cmat.mul(crvblock)

var Eigen = require('eigenjs')
  , C = Eigen.Complex
  , M = Eigen.Matrix
  , CM = Eigen.CMatrix
  , cmat1 = new CM(2, 3)
  , vec = new M(3, 1)
  , cmat2;
cmat1.set([
  C(1,1), C(2,2), C(3,3),
  C(4,4), C(5,5), C(6,6)
]);
vec.set([
  1,
  2,
  3
]);
cmat2 = cmat1.mul(vec);
console.log('cmat2 = \n%s', cmat2);

mat2 =
(14,14)
(32,32)

cmat.mula(scalar)

cmat.mula(comp)

cmat.mula(mat)

cmat.mula(vec)

cmat.mula(rvec)

cmat.mula(mblock)

cmat.mula(vblock)

cmat.mula(rvblock)

cmat.mula(cmat)

cmat.mula(cvec)

cmat.mula(crvec)

cmat.mula(cmblock)

cmat.mula(cvblock)

cmat.mula(crvblock)

var Eigen = require('eigenjs')
  , C = Eigen.Complex
  , CM = Eigen.CMatrix
  , cmat = new CM(2, 3)
  , c = new C(1, -1);
cmat.set([
  C(1,1), C(2,2), C(3,3),
  C(4,4), C(5,5), C(6,6)
]);
cmat.mula(c);
console.log('cmat = \n%s', cmat);

cmat =
 (2,0)  (4,0)  (6,0)
 (8,0) (10,0) (12,0)

cmat.div(scalar)

cmat.div(comp)

var Eigen = require('eigenjs')
  , C = Eigen.Complex
  , CM = Eigen.CMatrix
  , cmat1 = new CM(2, 2)
  , cmat2 = new CM(2, 2);
cmat1.set([
  C(1,1), C(2,2),
  C(3,3), C(4,4)
]);
cmat2 = cmat1.div(C(2,0));
console.log('cmat2 = \n%s', cmat2);

cmat2 =
(0.5,0.5)     (1,1)
(1.5,1.5)     (2,2)

cmat.diva(scalar)

cmat.diva(comp)

var Eigen = require('eigenjs')
  , C = Eigen.Complex
  , CM = Eigen.CMatrix
  , cmat = new CM(2, 2)
cmat.set([
  C(1,1), C(2,2),
  C(3,3), C(4,4)
]);
cmat.diva(2);
console.log('cmat = \n%s', cmat);

cmat =
(0.5,0.5)     (1,1)
(1.5,1.5)     (2,2)

cmat.transpose()

var CM = require('eigenjs').CMatrix
  , cmat1 = new CM.Random(3, 2)
  , cmat2 = cmat1.transpose();
console.log('cmat1 = \n%s', cmat1);
console.log('cmat2 = \n%s', cmat2);

cmat1 =
(-0.0175928,0.317664)  (0.0405036,0.744415)
  (0.980286,-0.33036)  (-0.617894,-0.94324)
(-0.360953,-0.543819)  (0.958967,-0.649626)
cmat2 =
(-0.0175928,0.317664)   (0.980286,-0.33036) (-0.360953,-0.543819)
 (0.0405036,0.744415)  (-0.617894,-0.94324)  (0.958967,-0.649626)

cmat.conjugate()

var CM = require('eigenjs').CMatrix
  , cmat1 = new CM.Random(2, 2)
  , cmat2 = cmat1.conjugate();
console.log('cmat1 = \n%s', cmat1);
console.log('cmat2 = \n%s', cmat2);

cmat1 =
 (-0.241556,0.172337)    (0.87717,0.591998)
(0.472778,-0.0217244) (-0.291438,-0.198262)
cmat2 =
(-0.241556,-0.172337)   (0.87717,-0.591998)
 (0.472778,0.0217244)  (-0.291438,0.198262)

cmat.adjoint()

var CM = require('eigenjs').CMatrix
  , cmat1 = new CM.Random(3, 2)
  , cmat2 = cmat1.adjoint();
console.log('cmat1 = \n%s', cmat1);
console.log('cmat2 = \n%s', cmat2);

cmat1 =
(-0.431879,-0.597577)    (0.956798,0.90183)
 (0.525477,-0.313942)  (-0.943631,0.390357)
  (-0.415382,0.66716)   (0.737088,0.238193)
cmat2 =
 (-0.431879,0.597577)   (0.525477,0.313942)  (-0.415382,-0.66716)
  (0.956798,-0.90183) (-0.943631,-0.390357)  (0.737088,-0.238193)

cmat.determinant()

Returns the determinant of this matrix. This method uses class CPartialPivLU.

var CM = require('eigenjs').CMatrix
  , cmat = new CM.Random(2, 2);
console.log('cmat = \n%s\n', cmat);
console.log('det = %s', mat.determinant());

cmat =
 (0.528893,-0.900902) (-0.307532,-0.690669)
  (0.541616,0.947563)  (-0.072443,0.450036)

det = (-0.120764,0.968768)

cmat.inverse()

Returns the matrix inverse of this matrix. This method uses class CPartialPivLU.

var CM = require('eigenjs').CMatrix
  , cmat = new CM(3, 3).set([
            1, 2, 3,
            0, 1, 4,
            5, 6, 0
          ])
  , inv = cmat.inverse();
console.log('inv = \n%s', inv);

inv =
(-24,0)  (18,0)   (5,0)
 (20,0) (-15,0)  (-4,0)
(-5,-0)   (4,0)   (1,0)

cmat.trace()

var Eigen = require('eigenjs')
  , C = Eigen.Complex
  , CM = Eigen.CMatrix
  , cmat = new CM(2, 3).set([
            1,   2    , 3,
            4, C(5, 6), 7
           ])
  , tr = cmat.trace();
console.log('cmat = \n%s\n', cmat);
console.log('tr = %s', tr);

cmat =
(1,0) (2,0) (3,0)
(4,0) (5,6) (7,0)

tr = (6,6)

cmat.diagonal([index = 0])

var CM = require('eigenjs').CMatrix
  , cmat = CM.Random(2, 3);
console.log('cmat = \n%s\n', cmat);
console.log('%s', cmat.diagonal());

cmat =
   (0.345978,0.85694)  (0.99589,-0.0742672) (-0.763035,-0.329107)
   (0.592024,0.15202)   (-0.20903,0.834369)   (0.692856,0.838519)

 (0.345978,0.85694)
(-0.20903,0.834369)

cmat.norm()

Returns the Frobenius norm.

var Eigen = require('eigenjs')
  , C = Eigen.Complex
  , CM = Eigen.CMatrix
  , cmat = new CM(2, 2).set([
             C(1, 2), C(3, 4),
             C(5, 6), C(7, 9)
           ]);
console.log('%d', cmat.norm());

14.866068747318506

cmat.redux(func)

  • func Function The result of a full redux operation on the whoie matrix or vector using func.
var Eigen = require('eigenjs')
  , C = Eigen.Complex
  , CM = Eigen.CMatrix
  , cmat = new CM(2, 2).set([
            C(1, 2), C(3, 4),
            C(5, 6), C(7, 8)
           ])
  , func = function(a, b) { return a.add(b); };
console.log('%s', cmat.redux(func));

(16,20)

cmat.sum()

var Eigen = require('eigenjs')
  , C = Eigen.Complex
  , CM = Eigen.CMatrix
  , cmat = new CM(2, 2).set([
            C(1, 2), C(3, 4),
            C(5, 6), C(7, 8)
           ]);
console.log('%s', cmat.sum());

(16,20)

cmat.prod()

var Eigen = require('eigenjs')
  , C = Eigen.Complex
  , CM = Eigen.CMatrix
  , cmat = new CM(2, 2).set([
            C(1, 2), C(3, 4),
            C(5, 6), C(7, 8)
           ]);
console.log('%s', cmat.prod());

(-755,-540)

cmat.mean()

var Eigen = require('eigenjs')
  , C = Eigen.Complex
  , CM = Eigen.CMatrix
  , cmat = new CM(2, 2).set([
            C(1, 2), C(3, 4),
            C(5, 6), C(7, 8)
           ]);
console.log('%s', cmat.mean());

(4,5)

cmat.visit(func)

  • func Function Applies the func to the whole coefficients of the matrix or vector.
var CM = require('eigenjs').CMatrix
  , cmat = new CM(3, 3).set([
            1, 2, 3,
            4, 5, 6,
            7, 8, 9
           ]);
cmat.visit(function(value, row, col) {
  console.log('cmat(%d, %d) = %s', row, col, value);
});

cmat(0, 0) = (1,0)
cmat(1, 0) = (4,0)
cmat(2, 0) = (7,0)
cmat(0, 1) = (2,0)
cmat(1, 1) = (5,0)
cmat(2, 1) = (8,0)
cmat(0, 2) = (3,0)
cmat(1, 2) = (6,0)
cmat(2, 2) = (9,0)

cmat.equals(cmat)

cmat.equals(cvec)

cmat.equals(crvec)

cmat.equals(cmblock)

cmat.equals(cvblock)

cmat.equals(crvblock)

var Eigen = require('eigenjs')
  , C = Eigen.Complex
  , CM = Eigen.CMatrix
  , cmat1 = new CM(2, 2)
  , cmat2 = new CM(2, 2)
  , cmat3 = new CM(2, 2);
cmat1.set([
  C(1,1), C(2,2),
  C(3,3), C(4,4)
]);
cmat2.set([
  C(1,0), C(2,0),
  C(3,0), C(4,0)
]);
cmat3.set([
  C(0,1), C(0,2),
  C(0,3), C(0,4)
]);
console.log(cmat1.equals(cmat2.add(cmat3)));

true

cmat.isApprox(cmat, [prec = 1e-12])

cmat.isApprox(cvec, [prec = 1e-12])

cmat.isApprox(crvec, [prec = 1e-12])

cmat.isApprox(cmblock, [prec = 1e-12])

cmat.isApprox(cvblock, [prec = 1e-12])

cmat.isApprox(crvblock, [prec = 1e-12])

var Eigen = require('eigenjs')
  , C = Eigen.Complex
  , CM = Eigen.CMatrix
  , cmat1 = new CM(2, 2)
  , cmat2 = new CM(2, 2);
cmat1.set([
  C(1,1), C(3,3),
  C(5,5), C(7,7)
]).diva(C(11,11));
cmat2.set([
  C(0.091,0), C(0.273,0),
  C(0.455,0), C(0.636,0)
]);
console.log(cmat1.isApprox(cmat2, 1e-3));

true

cmat.isSquare()

var CM = require('eigenjs').CMatrix
  , cmat1 = new CM(4, 4)
  , cmat2 = new CM(3, 2);
console.log(cmat1.isSquare());
console.log(cmat2.isSquare());

true
false

cmat.isZero([prec = 1e-12])

var Eigen = require('eigenjs')
  , C = Eigen.Complex
  , CM = Eigen.CMatrix
  , cmat = new CM(2, 3).set([
            0,           0 ,      0.0001,
            0, C(0, 0.0007),           0
          ]);
console.log(cmat.isZero());
console.log(cmat.isZero(1e-3));

false
true

cmat.isOnes([prec = 1e-12])

var Eigen = require('eigenjs')
  , C = Eigen.Complex
  , CM = Eigen.CMatrix
  , cmat = new CM(2, 3).set([
            1,            1,      1.0001 ,
            1,       0.9997, C(1, 0.0001)
          ]);
console.log(cmat.isOnes());
console.log(cmat.isOnes(1e-3));

false
true

cmat.isIdentity([prec = 1e-12])

var CM = require('eigenjs').CMatrix
  , cmat = new CM(3, 3).set([
            1,       0, 0.0001,
            0,  0.9997,      0,
            0,       0,      1
          ]);
console.log(cmat.isIdentity());
console.log(cmat.isIdentity(1e-3));

false
true

cmat.isDiagonal([prec = 1e-12])

var CM = require('eigenjs').CMatrix
  , cmat = new CM(3, 3).set([
            1e+04,     0,     1,
                0, 1e+04,     0,
                0,     0, 1e+04
          ]);
console.log(cmat.isDiagonal());
console.log(cmat.isDiagonal(1e-3));

false
true

cmat.allFinite()

Returns true if *this contains only finite numbers, i.e., no NaN and no +/-INF values.

var CM = require('eigenjs').CMatrix
  , cmat = new CM.Random(3, 3);
console.log('cmat = \n%s\n%s\n', cmat, cmat.allFinite());
cmat.set(0, 0, Infinity);
console.log('cmat = \n%s\n%s', cmat, cmat.allFinite());

cmat =
 (-0.0193897,0.117036)  (-0.236475,-0.431972)    (0.261242,0.687658)
 (-0.982734,-0.815806)  (-0.153287,-0.292975)  (-0.532892,-0.314321)
  (0.750476,-0.742562) (-0.0286768,0.0286941)   (-0.790602,0.352619)
true

cmat =
               (inf,0)  (-0.236475,-0.431972)    (0.261242,0.687658)
 (-0.982734,-0.815806)  (-0.153287,-0.292975)  (-0.532892,-0.314321)
  (0.750476,-0.742562) (-0.0286768,0.0286941)   (-0.790602,0.352619)
false

cmat.hasNaN()

Returns true if *this contains at least one Not A Number (NaN).

var CM = require('eigenjs').CMatrix
  , cmat = new CM.Zero(3, 3);
console.log('cmat = \n%s\n%s\n', cmat, cmat.hasNaN());
cmat.set(1, 1, NaN);
console.log('cmat = \n%s\n%s', cmat, cmat.hasNaN());

cmat =
(0,0) (0,0) (0,0)
(0,0) (0,0) (0,0)
(0,0) (0,0) (0,0)
false

cmat =
  (0,0)   (0,0)   (0,0)
  (0,0) (nan,0)   (0,0)
  (0,0)   (0,0)   (0,0)
true

cmat.partialPivLu()

Returns the partial-pivoting LU decomposition of *this.

var CM = require('eigenjs').CMatrix
  , cmat = new CM(3, 3).set([
             1, 4, 5,
             4, 2, 6,
             5, 6, 3
           ])
  , cpplu = cmat.partialPivLu();
console.log('P = \n%s\n', cpplu.permutationP());
console.log('L = \n%s\n', cpplu.matrixL());
console.log('U = \n%s', cpplu.matrixU());

P =
(0,0) (0,0) (1,0)
(0,0) (1,0) (0,0)
(1,0) (0,0) (0,0)

L =
  (1,0)   (0,0)   (0,0)
(0.8,0)   (1,0)   (0,0)
(0.2,0) (-1,-0)   (1,0)

U =
   (5,0)    (6,0)    (3,0)
   (0,0) (-2.8,0)  (3.6,0)
   (0,0)    (0,0)    (8,0)

cmat.fullPivLu()

Returns the full-pivoting LU decomposition of *this.

var CM = require('eigenjs').CMatrix
  , cmat = new CM(2, 4).set([
              1,  1,  1,  3,
              1,  2, -1,  4
           ])
  , cfplu = cmat.fullPivLu();
console.log('P = \n%s\n', cfplu.permutationP());
console.log('L = \n%s\n', cfplu.matrixL());
console.log('U = \n%s\n', cfplu.matrixU());
console.log('Q = \n%s', cfplu.permutationQ());

P =
(0,0) (1,0)
(1,0) (0,0)

L =
   (1,0)    (0,0)
(0.75,0)    (1,0)

U =
   (4,0)   (-1,0)    (2,0)    (1,0)
   (0,0) (1.75,0) (-0.5,0) (0.25,0)

Q =
(0,0) (0,0) (0,0) (1,0)
(0,0) (0,0) (1,0) (0,0)
(0,0) (1,0) (0,0) (0,0)
(1,0) (0,0) (0,0) (0,0)

cmat.toString([options])

  • options Object
    • precision Number Default=6. The number of digits for floating point values.
    • fullPrecision Booleam Default=false. If set to true, then the number of digits will be computed to match the full precision of each floating-point type.
    • dontAlignCols Booleam Default=false. If set to true, it allows to disable the alignment of columnt, resulting in faster code.
    • coeffSeparator String Default=' '. The string printed between two coefficients of the same row.
    • rowSeparator String Default=''. The string printed between two rows.
    • rowPrefix String Default=''. The string printed at the beginning of each row.
    • rowSuffix String Default=''. The string printed at the end of each row.
    • matPrefix String Default=''. The string printed at the beginning of the matrix.
    • matSuffix String Default=''. The string printed at the end of the matrix.
var CM = require('eigenjs').CMatrix
  , cmat = new CM.Random(3, 3)
  , octavefmt = {
        coeffSeparator: ", "
      , rowSeparator: ";\n"
      , rowPrefix: "["
      , rowSuffix: "]"
      };
console.log('cmat =\n%s\n', cmat.toString());
console.log('cmat =\n' + cmat.toString(octavefmt));

cmat =
(-0.881059,0.0362337) (-0.272438,-0.865992) (-0.230511,-0.192664)
 (0.979223,-0.201546)  (-0.723588,0.651508)  (-0.105755,0.579535)
  (0.624409,0.438373)  (-0.109684,0.538095)   (0.244085,0.332142)

cmat =
[(-0.881059,0.0362337), (-0.272438,-0.865992), (-0.230511,-0.192664)];
[ (0.979223,-0.201546),  (-0.723588,0.651508),  (-0.105755,0.579535)];
[  (0.624409,0.438373),  (-0.109684,0.538095),   (0.244085,0.332142)]

Vector

Vector Class Methods

Vector(mat)

Vector(vec)

Vector(rvec)

Vector(mblock)

Vector(vblock)

Vector(rvblock)

var V = require('eigenjs').Vector
  , vec = new V.Random(3)
  , vec2 = new V(vec);
console.log('vec = \n%s\n', vec);
console.log('vec2 = \n%s', vec2);

vec =
-0.777518
  0.25226
-0.262954

vec2 =
-0.777518
  0.25226
-0.262954

Vector(rows)

var V = require('eigenjs').Vector
  , vec = new V(3);
console.log('vec = \n%s', vec);

vec =
0
0
0

Vector(scalar_array)

var V = require('eigenjs').Vector
  , vec = new V([1,
                 2,
                 3]);
console.log('vec = \n%s', vec);

vec =
1
2
3

Vector.Constant(rows, scalar)

Vector.Constant(rows, comp)

var V = require('eigenjs').Vector
  , vec = V.Constant(4, 0.6);
console.log('vec = \n%s', vec);

vec =
0.6
0.6
0.6
0.6

Vector.LinSpaced(size, low, high)

Sets a linearly space vector.

var V = require('eigenjs').Vector
  , vec = V.LinSpaced(5, 0, 1);
console.log('vec = \n%s', vec);

vec =
   0
0.25
 0.5
0.75
   1

Vector Instance Methods

vec.set(row, scalar)

var V = require('eigenjs').Vector
  , vec = new V(3);
vec.set(0, 1);
vec.set(1, 2);
vec.set(2, 3);
console.log('vec = \n%s', vec);

vec =
1
2
3

vec.set(scalar_array)

var V = require('eigenjs').Vector
  , vec = new V(3);
vec.set([1,
         2,
         3]);
console.log('vec = \n%s', vec);

vec =
1
2
3

vec.get(row)

var V = require('eigenjs').Vector
  , vec = new V([1,
                 2,
                 3]);
console.log(vec.get(0));
console.log(vec.get(1));
console.log(vec.get(2));

1
2
3

vec.setLinSpaced(low, high)

Sets a linearly space vector.

var V = require('eigenjs').Vector
  , vec = new V.Zero(5);
console.log('vec = \n%s\n', vec);
vec.setLinSpaced(0, 1);
console.log('vec = \n%s', vec);

vec =
0
0
0
0
0

vec =
   0
0.25
 0.5
0.75
   1

vec.setLinSpaced(size, low, high)

Sets a linearly space vector.

var V = require('eigenjs').Vector
  , vec = new V.Random(3);
console.log('vec = \n%s\n', vec);
vec.setLinSpaced(5, 0, 1);
console.log('vec = \n%s', vec);

vec =
-0.498866
-0.440048
 0.118123

vec =
   0
0.25
 0.5
0.75
   1

vec.block(startRow, blockRows)

var V = require('eigenjs').Vector
  , vec = new V([1,
                 2,
                 3,
                 4])
  , vblock = vec.block(1, 2);
console.log('vblock = \n%s', vblock);

vblock =
2
3

vec.head(n)

var V = require('eigenjs').Vector
  , vec = new V([1,
                 2,
                 3,
                 4])
  , vblock = vec.head(2);
console.log('vblock = \n%s', vblock);

vblock =
1
2

vec.tail(n)

var V = require('eigenjs').Vector
  , vec = new V([1,
                 2,
                 3,
                 4])
  , vblock = vec.tail(2);
console.log('vblock = \n%s', vblock);

vblock =
3
4

vec.dot(mat)

vec.dot(vec)

vec.dot(rvec)

vec.dot(mblock)

vec.dot(vblock)

vec.dot(rvblock)

vec.dot(cmat)

vec.dot(cvec)

vec.dot(crvec)

vec.dot(cmblock)

vec.dot(cvblock)

vec.dot(crvblock)

Returns the dot product of *this with other.

var V = require('eigenjs').Vector
  , vec1 = new V([1,
                  2,
                  3])
  , vec2 = new V([4,
                  5,
                  6]);
console.log(vec1.dot(vec2).toString());

32

vec.asDiagonal()

var V = require('eigenjs').Vector
  , vec = new V.Random(3)
  , dia = vec.asDiagonal();
console.log('vec = \n%s\n', vec);
console.log('dia = \n%s', dia);

vec =
 0.593699
 0.299713
-0.718297

dia =
 0.593699         0         0
        0  0.299713         0
        0         0 -0.718297

vec.normalize()

var V = require('eigenjs').Vector
  , vec = new V([
            1,
            2,
            3
          ]);
vec.normalize();
console.log('vec = \n%s', vec);

vec =
0.267261
0.534522
0.801784

vec.maxCoeff()

var V = require('eigenjs').Vector
  , vec = new V.Random(3);
console.log('vec = \n%s\n', vec);
console.log('max = %d', vec.maxCoeff());

vec =
 0.604974
-0.210128
  0.37608

max = 0.6049735153117093

vec.maxCoeff(obj)

  • obj Object
var V = require('eigenjs').Vector
  , vec = new V.Random(3)
  , obj = {};
console.log('vec = \n%s\n', vec);
console.log('max = %d', vec.maxCoeff(obj));
console.log('obj = %s', JSON.stringify(obj));

vec =
-0.887644
 -0.63168
-0.644859

max = -0.631679946385175
obj = {"maxCoeff":-0.631679946385175,"rowId":1,"colId":0}

vec.maxCoeff(func)

  • func Function
var V = require('eigenjs').Vector
  , vec = new V.Random(3)
  , func = function(rowId, colId) {
             console.log('rowId = %d, colId = %d', rowId, colId);
           };
console.log('vec = \n%s\n', vec);
console.log('max = %d', vec.maxCoeff(func));

vec =
-0.006325
-0.304345
 0.875084

rowId = 2, colId = 0
max = 0.8750841114088352

vec.minCoeff()

var V = require('eigenjs').Vector
  , vec = new V.Random(3);
console.log('vec = \n%s\n', vec);
console.log('min = %d', vec.minCoeff());

vec =
 0.311621
 -0.59179
-0.210911

min = -0.5917897846511517

vec.minCoeff(obj)

  • obj Object
var V = require('eigenjs').Vector
  , vec = new V.Random(3)
  , obj = {};
console.log('vec = \n%s\n', vec);
console.log('min = %d', vec.minCoeff(obj));
console.log('obj = %s', JSON.stringify(obj));

vec =
  0.413097
    0.9239
-0.0150985

min = -0.015098494950262165
obj = {"minCoeff":-0.015098494950262165,"rowId":2,"colId":0}

vec.minCoeff(func)

  • func Function
var V = require('eigenjs').Vector
  , vec = new V.Random(3)
  , func = function(rowId, colId) {
             console.log('rowId = %d, colId = %d', rowId, colId);
           };
console.log('vec = \n%s\n', vec);
console.log('min = %d', vec.minCoeff(func));

vec =
-0.277781
-0.668038
 0.286223

rowId = 1, colId = 0
min = -0.668037947112712

Complex Vector

Complex Vector Class Methods

CVector(mat)

CVector(vec)

CVector(rvec)

CVector(mblock)

CVector(vblock)

CVector(rvblock)

CVector(cmat)

CVector(cvec)

CVector(crvec)

CVector(cmblock)

CVector(cvblock)

CVector(crvblock)

var CV = require('eigenjs').CVector
  , cvec = new CV.Random(3)
  , cvec2 = new CV(cvec);
console.log('cvec = \n%s\n', cvec);
console.log('cvec2 = \n%s', cvec2);

cvec =
 (0.97863,-0.172027)
(0.743826,-0.517891)
(-0.194503,0.984235)

cvec2 =
 (0.97863,-0.172027)
(0.743826,-0.517891)
(-0.194503,0.984235)

CVector(rows)

var CV = require('eigenjs').CVector
  , cvec = new CV(3);
console.log('cvec = \n%s', cvec);

cvec =
0
0
0

CVector(comp_array)

var Eigen = require('eigenjs')
  , C = Eigen.Complex
  , CV = Eigen.Vector
  , cvec = new CV([  1    ,
                   C(2, 4),
                     3    ]);
console.log('cvec = \n%s', cvec);

cvec =
(1,0)
(2,4)
(3,0)

CVector.Constant(rows, scalar)

CVector.Constant(rows, comp)

var CV = require('eigenjs').CVector
  , cvec = CV.Constant(4, 0.6);
console.log('cvec = \n%s', cvec);

cvec =
(0.6,0)
(0.6,0)
(0.6,0)
(0.6,0)

Complex Vector Instance Methods

cvec.set(row, comp)

var Eigen = require('eigenjs')
  , C = Eigen.Complex
  , CV = Eigen.CVector
  , cvec = new CV(3);
cvec.set(0, C(1   ));
cvec.set(1, C(2, 4));
cvec.set(2,   3    );
console.log('cvec = \n%s', cvec);

cvec =
(1,0)
(2,4)
(3,0)

cvec.set(comp_array)

var Eigen = require('eigenjs')
  , C = Eigen.Complex
  , CV = Eigen.CVector
  , cvec = new CV(3);
cvec.set([  1    ,
          C(2, 4),
            3     ]);
console.log('cvec = \n%s', cvec);

cvec =
(1,0)
(2,4)
(3,0)

cvec.get(row)

var Eigen = require('eigenjs')
  , C = Eigen.Complex
  , CV = Eigen.CVector
  , cvec = new CV([  1    ,
                   C(2, 4),
                     3     ]);
console.log(vec.get(0).toString());
console.log(vec.get(1).toString());
console.log(vec.get(2).toString());

(1,0)
(2,4)
(3,0)

cvec.block(startRow, blockRows)

var Eigen = require('eigenjs')
  , C = Eigen.Complex
  , CV = Eigen.CVector
  , cvec = new CV([  1    ,
                     2    ,
                   C(3   ),
                   C(4, 0)])
  , cvblock = cvec.block(1, 2);
console.log('cvblock = \n%s', cvblock);

cvblock =
(2,0)
(3,0)

cvec.head(n)

var CV = require('eigenjs').CVector
  , cvec = new CV([  1    ,
                     2    ,
                   C(3   ),
                   C(4, 0)])
  , cvblock = cvec.head(2);
console.log('cvblock = \n%s', cvblock);

cvblock =
(1,0)
(2,0)

cvec.tail(n)

var CV = require('eigenjs').CVector
  , cvec = new CV([  1    ,
                     2    ,
                   C(3   ),
                   C(4, 0)])
  , cvblock = cvec.tail(2);
console.log('cvblock = \n%s', cvblock);

cvblock =
(3,0)
(4,0)

cvec.dot(mat)

cvec.dot(vec)

cvec.dot(rvec)

cvec.dot(mblock)

cvec.dot(vblock)

cvec.dot(rvblock)

cvec.dot(cmat)

cvec.dot(cvec)

cvec.dot(crvec)

cvec.dot(cmblock)

cvec.dot(cvblock)

cvec.dot(crvblock)

Returns the dot product of *this with other.

This function returns the hermitian (sesquilinear) dot product, conjugate-linear in the first variable and linear in the second variable.

var Eigen = require('eigenjs')
  , C = Eigen.Complex
  , CV = Eigen.CVector
  , cvec1 = new CV([C(1, 1),
                    C(2, 2),
                    C(3, 3)])
  , cvec2 = new CV([4,
                    5,
                    6]);
console.log(cvec1.dot(cvec2).toString());

(32,-32)

cvec.asDiagonal()

var CV = require('eigenjs').CVecotr
  , cvec = new CV.Random(3)
  , dia = cvec.asDiagonal();
console.log('cvec = \n%s\n', cvec);
console.log('dia = \n%s', dia);

cvec =
 (-0.350871,0.918551)
(0.0934938,-0.649058)
(-0.725789,-0.339967)

dia =
 (-0.350871,0.918551)                 (0,0)                 (0,0)
                (0,0) (0.0934938,-0.649058)                 (0,0)
                (0,0)                 (0,0) (-0.725789,-0.339967)

cvec.normalize()

var Eigen = require('eigenjs')
  , C = Eigen.Complex
  , CV = Eigen.CVector
  , cvec = new CV([
               1    ,
             C(2, 3),
               4
           ]);
cvec.normalize();
console.log('cvec = \n%s', cvec);

cvec =
       (0.182574,0)
(0.365148,0.547723)
       (0.730297,0)

Row Vector

Row Vector Class Methods

RowVector(mat)

RowVector(vec)

RowVector(rvec)

RowVector(mblock)

RowVector(vblock)

RowVector(rvblock)

var RV = require('eigenjs').RowVector
  , rvec = new RV.Random(3)
  , rvec2 = new RV(rvec);
console.log('rvec = \n%s\n', rvec);
console.log('rvec2 = \n%s', rvec2);

rvec =
-0.0369638   0.749797   -0.15956

rvec2 =
-0.0369638   0.749797   -0.15956

RowVector(cols)

var RV = require('eigenjs').RowVector
  , rvec = new RV(3);
console.log('rvec = \n%s', rvec);

rvec =
0 0 0

RowVector(scalar_array)

var RV = require('eigenjs').RowVector
  , rvec = new RV([1, 2, 3]);
console.log('rvec = \n%s', rvec);

rvec =
1 2 3

RowVector.Constant(cols, scalar)

RowVector.Constant(cols, comp)

var RV = require('eigenjs').RVector
  , rvec = RV.Constant(4, 0.6);
console.log('rvec = \n%s', rvec);

rvec =
0.6 0.6 0.6 0.6

RowVector.LinSpaced(size, low, high)

Sets a linearly space vector.

var RV = require('eigenjs').RowVector
  , rvec = RV.LinSpaced(5, 1, 0);
console.log('rvec = \n%s', rvec);

rvec =
   1 0.75  0.5 0.25    0

Row Vector Instance Methods

rvec.set(col, scalar)

var RV = require('eigenjs').RowVector
  , rvec = new RV(3);
rvec.set(0, 1);
rvec.set(1, 2);
rvec.set(2, 3);
console.log('rvec = \n%s', rvec);

rvec =
1 2 3

rvec.set(scalar_array)

var RV = require('eigenjs').RowVector
  , rvec = new RV(3);
rvec.set([1, 2, 3]);
console.log('rvec = \n%s', rvec);

rvec =
1 2 3

rvec.get(col)

var RV = require('eigenjs').RowVector
  , rvec = new RV([1, 2, 3]);
console.log(rvec.get(0));
console.log(rvec.get(1));
console.log(rvec.get(2));

1
2
3

rvec.setLinSpaced(low, high)

Sets a linearly space vector.

var RV = require('eigenjs').RowVector
  , rvec = new RV.Zero(5);
console.log('rvec = \n%s\n', rvec);
rvec.setLinSpaced(1, 0);
console.log('rvec = \n%s', rvec);

rvec =
0 0 0 0 0

rvec =
   1 0.75  0.5 0.25    0

rvec.setLinSpaced(size, low, high)

Sets a linearly space vector.

var RV = require('eigenjs').RowVector
  , rvec = new RV.Random(3);
console.log('rvec = \n%s\n', rvec);
rvec.setLinSpaced(5, 1, 0);
console.log('rvec = \n%s', rvec);

rvec =
 0.829713  0.985904 0.0914511

rvec =
   1 0.75  0.5 0.25    0

rvec.block(startCol, blockCols)

var RV = require('eigenjs').RowVector
  , rvec = new RV([1, 2, 3, 4])
  , rvblock = rvec.block(1, 2);
console.log('rvblock = \n%s', rvblock);

rvblock =
2 3

rvec.head(n)

var RV = require('eigenjs').RowVector
  , rvec = new RV([1, 2, 3, 4])
  , rvblock = rvec.head(2);
console.log('rvblock = \n%s', rvblock);

rvblock =
1 2

rvec.tail(n)

var RV = require('eigenjs').RowVector
  , rvec = new RV([1, 2, 3, 4])
  , rvblock = rvec.tail(2);
console.log('rvblock = \n%s', rvblock);

rvblock =
3 4

rvec.dot(mat)

rvec.dot(vec)

rvec.dot(rvec)

rvec.dot(mblock)

rvec.dot(vblock)

rvec.dot(rvblock)

rvec.dot(cmat)

rvec.dot(cvec)

rvec.dot(crvec)

rvec.dot(cmblock)

rvec.dot(cvblock)

rvec.dot(crvblock)

Returns the dot product of *this with other.

var RV = require('eigenjs').RowVector
  , rvec1 = new RV([1, 2, 3])
  , rvec2 = new RV([4, 5, 6]);
console.log(rvec1.dot(rvec2).toString());

32

rvec.asDiagonal()

var RV = require('eigenjs').RowVector
  , rvec = new RV.Random(3)
  , dia = rvec.asDiagonal();
console.log('rvec = \n%s\n', rvec);
console.log('dia = \n%s', dia);

rvec =
0.00429723   0.223465  -0.221164

dia =
0.00429723          0          0
         0   0.223465          0
         0          0  -0.221164

rvec.normalize()

var RV = require('eigenjs').RVector
  , rvec = new RV([1, 2, 3]);
rvec.normalize();
console.log('rvec = \n%s', rvec);

rvec =
0.267261 0.534522 0.801784

rvec.maxCoeff()

var RV = require('eigenjs').RowVector
  , rvec = new RV.Random(3);
console.log('rvec = \n%s\n', rvec);
console.log('max = %d', rvec.maxCoeff());

rvec =
-0.487994  0.283088  -0.14679

max = 0.28308759503210323

rvec.maxCoeff(obj)

  • obj Object
var RV = require('eigenjs').RowVector
  , rvec = new RV.Random(3)
  , obj = {};
console.log('rvec = \n%s\n', rvec);
console.log('max = %d', rvec.maxCoeff(obj));
console.log('obj = %s', JSON.stringify(obj));

rvec =
0.402709 0.332409 0.800923

max = 0.8009226330560273
obj = {"maxCoeff":0.8009226330560273,"rowId":0,"colId":2}

rvec.maxCoeff(func)

  • func Function
var RV = require('eigenjs').RowVector
  , rvec = new RV.Random(3)
  , func = function(rowId, colId) {
             console.log('rowId = %d, colId = %d', rowId, colId);
           };
console.log('rvec = \n%s\n', rvec);
console.log('max = %d', rvec.maxCoeff(func));

rvec =
 0.713395 0.0274691 -0.326461

rowId = 0, colId = 0
max = 0.7133948633975324

rvec.minCoeff()

var RV = require('eigenjs').RowVector
  , rvec = new RV.Random(3);
console.log('rvec = \n%s\n', rvec);
console.log('min = %d', rvec.minCoeff());

rvec =
 0.349846 -0.129927  0.316636

min = -0.1299270163895222

rvec.minCoeff(obj)

  • obj Object
var RV = require('eigenjs').RowVector
  , rvec = new RV.Random(3)
  , obj = {};
console.log('rvec = \n%s\n', rvec);
console.log('min = %d', rvec.minCoeff(obj));
console.log('obj = %s', JSON.stringify(obj));

rvec =
 0.451323 -0.614237  0.512448

min = -0.6142373744464653
obj = {"minCoeff":-0.6142373744464653,"rowId":0,"colId":1}

rvec.minCoeff(func)

  • func Function
var RV = require('eigenjs').RowVector
  , rvec = new RV.Random(3)
  , func = function(rowId, colId) {
             console.log('rowId = %d, colId = %d', rowId, colId);
           };
console.log('rvec = \n%s\n', rvec);
console.log('min = %d', rvec.minCoeff(func));

rvec =
-0.816445 0.0135587 -0.118738

rowId = 0, colId = 0
min = -0.8164447219187602

Complex Row Vector

Complex Row Vector Class Methods

CRowVector(mat)

CRowVector(vec)

CRowVector(rvec)

CRowVector(mblock)

CRowVector(vblock)

CRowVector(rvblock)

CRowVector(cmat)

CRowVector(cvec)

CRowVector(crvec)

CRowVector(cmblock)

CRowVector(cvblock)

CRowVector(crvblock)

var CRV = require('eigenjs').CRowVector
  , crvec = new CRV.Random(3)
  , crvec2 = new CRV(crvec);
console.log('crvec = \n%s\n', crvec);
console.log('crvec2 = \n%s', crvec2);

crvec =
(-0.456363,-0.0965678)    (0.985458,0.584867)   (-0.136223,0.491867)

crvec2 =
(-0.456363,-0.0965678)    (0.985458,0.584867)   (-0.136223,0.491867)

CRowVector(cols)

var CRV = require('eigenjs').CRowVector
  , crvec = new CRV(3);
console.log('crvec = \n%s', crvec);

cvec =
(0,0) (0,0) (0,0)

CRowVector(comp_array)

var Eigen = require('eigenjs')
  , C = Eigen.Complex
  , CRV = Eigen.CRowVector
  , crvec = new CRV([1, C(2, 4), 3]);
console.log('crvec = \n%s', crvec);

crvec =
(1,0) (2,4) (3,0)

CRowVector.Constant(cols, scalar)

CRowVector.Constant(cols, comp)

var CRV = require('eigenjs').CRVector
  , crvec = CRV.Constant(4, 0.6);
console.log('crvec = \n%s', crvec);

crvec =
(0.6,0) (0.6,0) (0.6,0) (0.6,0)

Complex Row Vector Instance Methods

crvec.set(col, comp)

var Eigen = require('eigenjs')
  , C = Eigen.Complex
  , CRV = Eigen.CRowVector
  , crvec = new CRV(3);
crvec.set(0, C(1   ));
crvec.set(1, C(2, 4));
crvec.set(2,   3    );
console.log('crvec = \n%s', crvec);

cvec =
(1,0) (2,4) (3,0)

crvec.set(comp_array)

var Eigen = require('eigenjs')
  , C = Eigen.Complex
  , CRV = Eigen.CRowVector
  , crvec = new CRV(3);
crvec.set([1, C(2, 4), 3]);
console.log('crvec = \n%s', crvec);

crvec =
(1,0) (2,4) (3,0)

crvec.get(col)

var Eigen = require('eigenjs')
  , C = Eigen.Complex
  , CRV = Eigen.CRowVector
  , crvec = new CRV([1, C(2, 4), 3]);
console.log(crvec.get(0).toString());
console.log(crvec.get(1).toString());
console.log(crvec.get(2).toString());

(1,0)
(2,4)
(3,0)

crvec.block(startCol, blockCols)

var Eigen = require('eigenjs')
  , C = Eigen.Complex
  , CRV = Eigen.CRowVector
  , crvec = new CRV([1, 2, C(3), C(4, 0)])
  , crvblock = crvec.block(1, 2);
console.log('crvblock = \n%s', crvblock);

crvblock =
(2,0) (3,0)

crvec.head(n)

var Eigen = require('eigenjs')
  , C = Eigen.Complex
  , CRV = Eigen.CRowVector
  , crvec = new CRV([1, 2, C(3), C(4, 0)])
  , crvblock = crvec.head(2);
console.log('crvblock = \n%s', crvblock);

crvblock =
(1,0) (2,0)

crvec.tail(n)

var Eigen = require('eigenjs')
  , C = Eigen.Complex
  , CRV = Eigen.CRowVector
  , crvec = new CRV([1, 2, C(3), C(4, 0)])
  , crvblock = crvec.tail(2);
console.log('crvblock = \n%s', crvblock);

crvblock =
(3,0) (4,0)

crvec.dot(mat)

crvec.dot(vec)

crvec.dot(rvec)

crvec.dot(mblock)

crvec.dot(vblock)

crvec.dot(rvblock)

crvec.dot(cmat)

crvec.dot(cvec)

crvec.dot(crvec)

crvec.dot(cmblock)

crvec.dot(cvblock)

crvec.dot(crvblock)

Returns the dot product of *this with other.

This function returns the hermitian (sesquilinear) dot product, conjugate-linear in the first variable and linear in the second variable.

var Eigen = require('eigenjs')
  , C = Eigen.Complex
  , CRV = Eigen.CRowVector
  , crvec1 = new CRV([C(1, 1), C(2, 2), C(3, 3)])
  , crvec2 = new CRV([4, 5, 6]);
console.log(crvec1.dot(crvec2).toString());

(32,-32)

crvec.asDiagonal()

var Eigen = require('eigenjs')
  , CRV = Eigen.CRowVector
  , crvec = new CRV.Random(3)
  , dia = crvec.asDiagonal();
console.log('crvec = \n%s\n', crvec);
console.log('dia = \n%s', dia);

crvec =
 (-0.52811,0.0530528) (-0.340944,-0.248457)  (0.185028,-0.228998)

dia =
 (-0.52811,0.0530528)                 (0,0)                 (0,0)
                (0,0) (-0.340944,-0.248457)                 (0,0)
                (0,0)                 (0,0)  (0.185028,-0.228998)

crvec.normalize()

var Eigen = require('eigenjs')
  , C = Eigen.Complex
  , CRV = Eigen.CRowVector
  , crvec = new CRV([1, C(2, 3), 4]);
crvec.normalize();
console.log('crvec = \n%s', crvec);

crvec =
       (0.182574,0) (0.365148,0.547723)        (0.730297,0)

Matrix Block

Matrix Block Class Methods

MatrixBlock(mat, startRow, startCol, blockRows, blockCols)

MatrixBlock(mblock, startRow, startCol, blockRows, blockCols)

var Eigen = require('eigenjs')
  , M = Eigen.Matrix
  , MB = Eigen.MatrixBlock
  , mat = new M.Random(4, 4)
  , mblock = new MB(mat, 1, 1, 2, 2);
console.log('mat = \n%s', mat);
console.log('mblock = \n%s', mblock);

mat =
     0.63505     0.904788    -0.727407     0.187778
   -0.709806     0.764849     0.467046   -0.0105777
    0.295743     0.813348    -0.350211     0.221291
    0.557679   -0.0634692 -0.000702816     -0.76436
mblock =
 0.764849  0.467046
 0.813348 -0.350211

Matrix Block Instance Methods

Complex Matrix Block

Complex Matrix Block Class Methods

CMatrixBlock(cmat, startRow, startCol, blockRows, blockCols)

CMatrixBlock(cmblock, startRow, startCol, blockRows, blockCols)

var Eigen = require('eigenjs')
  , CM = Eigen.CMatrix
  , CMB = Eigen.CMatrixBlock
  , cmat = new CM.Random(3, 3)
  , cmblock = new CMB(cmat, 1, 1, 2, 1);
console.log('cmat = \n%s', cmat);
console.log('cmblock = \n%s', cmblock);

cmat =
  (0.24353,-0.983476)  (0.689103,-0.238167)  (0.931696,-0.989139)
    (0.72236,0.70887)  (-0.870838,-0.17097)   (-0.463351,0.45267)
(-0.0298291,0.662265) (0.513237,-0.0206502) (0.0326769,-0.799212)
cmblock =
 (-0.870838,-0.17097)
(0.513237,-0.0206502)

Complex Matrix Block Instance Methods

Vector Block

Vector Block Class Methods

VectorBlock(vec, startRow, blockRows)

VectorBlock(vblock, startRow, blockRows)

var Eigen = require('eigenjs')
  , V = Eigen.Vector
  , VB = Eigen.VectorBlock
  , vec = new V.Random(4)
  , vblock = new VB(vec, 1, 2);
console.log('vec = \n%s', vec);
console.log('vblock = \n%s', vblock);

vec =
 0.588843
 0.686789
 0.856138
-0.895627
vblock =
0.686789
0.856138

Vector Block Instance Methods

Complex Vector Block

Complex Vector Block Class Methods

CVectorBlock(cvec, startRow, blockRows)

CVectorBlock(cvblock, startRow, blockRows)

var Eigen = require('eigenjs')
  , CV = Eigen.CVector
  , CVB = Eigen.CVectorBlock
  , cvec = new CV.Random(4)
  , cvblock = new CVB(cvec, 1, 2);
console.log('cvec = \n%s', cvec);
console.log('cvblock = \n%s', cvblock);

cvec =
  (0.152345,0.457992)
 (-0.536544,0.301383)
  (-0.65206,0.819627)
(-0.523377,-0.399041)
cvblock =
(-0.536544,0.301383)
 (-0.65206,0.819627)

Complex Vector Block Instance Methods

Row Vector Block

Row Vector Block Class Methods

RowVectorBlock(rvec, startCol, blockCols)

RowVectorBlock(rvblock, startCol, blockCols)

var Eigen = require('eigenjs')
  , RV = Eigen.RowVector
  , RVB = Eigen.RowVectorBlock
  , rvec = new RV.Random(4)
  , rvblock = new RVB(rvec, 1, 2);
console.log('rvec = \n%s', rvec);
console.log('rvblock = \n%s', rvblock);

rvec =
 0.922803  -0.45235 -0.640183  0.439847
rvblock =
 -0.45235 -0.640183

Row Vector Block Instance Methods

Complex Row Vector Block

Complex Row Vector Block Class Methods

CRowVectorBlock(crvec, startCol, blockCols)

CRowVectorBlock(crvblock, startCol, blockCols)

var Eigen = require('eigenjs')
  , CRV = Eigen.CRowVector
  , CRVB = Eigen.CRowVectorBlock
  , crvec = new CRV.Random(4)
  , crvblock = new CRVB(crvec, 1, 2);
console.log('crvec = \n%s', crvec);
console.log('crvblock = \n%s', crvblock);

crvec =
(0.707337,0.220289) (0.397833,0.371915) (0.782186,0.199594) (0.575888,0.951467)
crvblock =
(0.397833,0.371915) (0.782186,0.199594)

Complex Row Vector Block Instance Methods

Partial Pivoting LU

This class represents a LU decomposition of a square invertible matrix, with partial pivoting: the matrix A is decomposed as PA = LU where L is unit-lower-triangular, U is upper-triangular, and P is a permutation matrix.

Partial Pivoting LU Class Methods

PartialPivLU(mat)

PartialPivLU(mblock)

var Eigen = require('eigenjs')
  , M = Eigen.Matrix
  , PPLU = Eigen.PartialPivLU
  , mat = new M(3, 3).set([
            1, 4, 5,
            4, 2, 6,
            5, 6, 3
          ])
  , pplu = new PPLU(mat)
  , P = pplu.permutationP()
  , L = pplu.matrixL()
  , U = pplu.matrixU();
console.log('%s', P.inverse().mula(L).mula(U));

1 4 5
4 2 6
5 6 3

Partial Pivoting LU Instance Methods

pplu.permutationP()

Returns the permutation matrix P.

var Eigen = require('eigenjs')
  , M = Eigen.Matrix
  , PPLU = Eigen.PartialPivLU
  , mat = new M(3, 3).set([
            1, 4, 5,
            4, 2, 6,
            5, 6, 3
          ])
  , pplu = new PPLU(mat);
console.log('P = \n%s', pplu.permutationP());

P =
0 0 1
0 1 0
1 0 0

pplu.matrixL()

Returns the unit-lower-triangular matrix L.

var Eigen = require('eigenjs')
  , M = Eigen.Matrix
  , PPLU = Eigen.PartialPivLU
  , mat = new M(3, 3).set([
            1, 4, 5,
            4, 2, 6,
            5, 6, 3
          ])
  , pplu = new PPLU(mat);
console.log('L = \n%s', pplu.matrixL());

L =
  1   0   0
0.8   1   0
0.2  -1   1

pplu.matrixU()

Returns the upper-triangular matrix U.

var Eigen = require('eigenjs')
  , M = Eigen.Matrix
  , PPLU = Eigen.PartialPivLU
  , mat = new M(3, 3).set([
            1, 4, 5,
            4, 2, 6,
            5, 6, 3
          ])
  , pplu = new PPLU(mat);
console.log('U = \n%s', pplu.matrixU());

U =
   5    6    3
   0 -2.8  3.6
   0    0    8

pplu.determinant()

Returns the determinant of the matrix of which *this is the LU decomposition. It has only linear complexity (that is, O(n) where n is the dimension of the square matrix) as the LU decomposition has already been computed.

var Eigen = require('eigenjs')
  , M = Eigen.Matrix
  , PPLU = Eigen.PartialPivLU
  , mat = new M(3, 3).set([
            1, 4, 5,
            4, 2, 6,
            5, 6, 3
          ])
  , pplu = new PPLU(mat);
console.log('%d', mat.determinant());
console.log('%d', pplu.determinant());

112
112

pplu.inverse()

Returns the inverse of the matrix of which *this is the LU decomposition.

The matrix being decomposed here is assumed to be invertible. If you need to check for invertibility, use class FullPivLU instead.

var Eigen = require('eigenjs')
  , M = Eigen.Matrix
  , PPLU = Eigen.PartialPivLU
  , mat = new M(3, 3).set([
            1, 4, 5,
            4, 2, 6,
            5, 6, 3
          ])
  , pplu = new PPLU(mat);
console.log('%s', pplu.inverse().equals(mat.inverse()));

true

pplu.solve(mat)

pplu.solve(vec)

This method returns the solution x to the equation Ax=b, where A is the matrix of which *this is the LU decomposition.

var Eigen = require('eigenjs')
  , M = Eigen.Matrix
  , V = Eigen.Vector
  , PPLU = Eigen.PartialPivLU
  , mat = new M(3, 3).set([
            1, 4, 5,
            4, 2, 6,
            5, 6, 3
          ])
  , b = new V([
              24,
              26,
              26
            ])
  , pplu = new PPLU(mat);
console.log('x = \n%s', pplu.solve(b));

x =
1
2
3

Complex Partial Pivoting LU

This class represents a LU decomposition of a square invertible matrix, with partial pivoting: the matrix A is decomposed as PA = LU where L is unit-lower-triangular, U is upper-triangular, and P is a permutation matrix.

Complex Partial Pivoting LU Class Methods

CPartialPivLU(cmat)

CPartialPivLU(cmblock)

var Eigen = require('eigenjs')
  , CM = Eigen.CMatrix
  , CPPLU = Eigen.CPartialPivLU
  , cmat = new CM(3, 3).set([
             1, 4, 5,
             4, 2, 6,
             5, 6, 3
           ])
  , cpplu = new CPPLU(cmat)
  , P = cpplu.permutationP()
  , L = cpplu.matrixL()
  , U = cpplu.matrixU();
console.log('%s', P.inverse().mula(L).mula(U));

(1,0) (4,0) (5,0)
(4,0) (2,0) (6,0)
(5,0) (6,0) (3,0)

Complex Partial Pivoting LU Instance Methods

cpplu.permutationP()

Returns the permutation matrix P.

var Eigen = require('eigenjs')
  , CM = Eigen.CMatrix
  , CPPLU = Eigen.CPartialPivLU
  , cmat = new CM(3, 3).set([
             1, 4, 5,
             4, 2, 6,
             5, 6, 3
           ])
  , cpplu = new CPPLU(cmat);
console.log('P = \n%s', cpplu.permutationP());

P =
(0,0) (0,0) (1,0)
(0,0) (1,0) (0,0)
(1,0) (0,0) (0,0)

cpplu.matrixL()

Returns the unit-lower-triangular matrix L.

var Eigen = require('eigenjs')
  , CM = Eigen.CMatrix
  , CPPLU = Eigen.CPartialPivLU
  , cmat = new CM(3, 3).set([
             1, 4, 5,
             4, 2, 6,
             5, 6, 3
           ])
  , cpplu = new CPPLU(cmat);
console.log('L = \n%s', cpplu.matrixL());

L =
  (1,0)   (0,0)   (0,0)
(0.8,0)   (1,0)   (0,0)
(0.2,0) (-1,-0)   (1,0)

cpplu.matrixU()

Returns the upper-triangular matrix U.

var Eigen = require('eigenjs')
  , CM = Eigen.CMatrix
  , CPPLU = Eigen.CPartialPivLU
  , cmat = new CM(3, 3).set([
             1, 4, 5,
             4, 2, 6,
             5, 6, 3
           ])
  , cpplu = new CPPLU(cmat);
console.log('U = \n%s', cpplu.matrixU());

U =
   (5,0)    (6,0)    (3,0)
   (0,0) (-2.8,0)  (3.6,0)
   (0,0)    (0,0)    (8,0)

cpplu.determinant()

Returns the determinant of the complex matrix of which *this is the LU decomposition. It has only linear complexity (that is, O(n) where n is the dimension of the complex square matrix) as the LU decomposition has already been computed.

var Eigen = require('eigenjs')
  , CM = Eigen.CMatrix
  , CPPLU = Eigen.CPartialPivLU
  , cmat = new CM(3, 3).set([
            1, 4, 5,
            4, 2, 6,
            5, 6, 3
          ])
  , cpplu = new CPPLU(cmat);
console.log('%s', cmat.determinant());
console.log('%s', cpplu.determinant());

(112,-0)
(112,-0)

cpplu.inverse()

Returns the inverse of the complex matrix of which *this is the LU decomposition.

The complex matrix being decomposed here is assumed to be invertible. If you need to check for invertibility, use class CFullPivLU instead.

var Eigen = require('eigenjs')
  , CM = Eigen.CMatrix
  , CPPLU = Eigen.CPartialPivLU
  , cmat = new CM(3, 3).set([
            1, 4, 5,
            4, 2, 6,
            5, 6, 3
          ])
  , cpplu = new CPPLU(cmat);
console.log('%s', cpplu.inverse().equals(cmat.inverse()));

true

cpplu.solve(cmat)

cpplu.solve(cvec)

This method returns the solution x to the equation Ax=b, where A is the matrix of which *this is the LU decomposition.

var Eigen = require('eigenjs')
  , CM = Eigen.CMatrix
  , CV = Eigen.CVector
  , CPPLU = Eigen.CPartialPivLU
  , cmat = new CM(3, 3).set([
             1, 4, 5,
             4, 2, 6,
             5, 6, 3
           ])
  , b = new CV([
               24,
               26,
               26
             ])
  , cpplu = new CPPLU(cmat);
console.log('x = \n%s', cpplu.solve(b));

x =
(1,0)
(2,0)
(3,0)

Full Pivoting LU

This class represents a LU decomposition of any matrix, with complete pivoting: the matrix A is decomposed as PAQ = LU where L is unit-lower-triangular, U is upper-triangular, and P and Q are permutation matrices. This is a rank-revealing LU decomposition. The eigenvalues (diagonal coefficients) of U are sorted in such a way that any zeros are at the end.

This decomposition provides the generic approach to solving systems of linear equations, computing the rank, invertibility, inverse, kernel, and determinant.

This LU decomposition is very stable and well tested with large matrices. However there are use cases where the SVD decomposition is inherently more stable and/or flexible. For example, when computing the kernel of a matrix, working with the SVD allows to select the smallest singular values of the matrix, something that the LU decomposition doesn't see.

Full Pivoting LU Class Methods

FullPivLU(mat)

FullPivLU(mblock)

var Eigen = require('eigenjs')
  , M = Eigen.Matrix
  , FPLU = Eigen.FullPivLU
  , mat = new M(3, 5).set([
             1,  3,  0,  2, -1,
             0,  0,  1,  4, -3,
             1,  2,  1,  6, -4
          ])
  , fplu = new FPLU(mat)
  , P = fplu.permutationP()
  , L = fplu.matrixL()
  , U = fplu.matrixU()
  , Q = fplu.permutationQ();
console.log('%s', P.inverse().mula(L).mula(U).mula(Q.inverse()));

 1  3  0  2 -1
 0  0  1  4 -3
 1  2  1  6 -4

Full Pivoting LU Instance Methods

fplu.permutationP()

Returns the permutation matrix P.

var Eigen = require('eigenjs')
  , M = Eigen.Matrix
  , FPLU = Eigen.FullPivLU
  , mat = new M(3, 5).set([
             1,  3,  0,  2, -1,
             0,  0,  1,  4, -3,
             1,  2,  1,  6, -4
          ])
  , fplu = new FPLU(mat);
console.log('P = \n%s', fplu.permutationP());

P =
0 0 1
1 0 0
0 1 0

fplu.permutationQ()

Returns the permutation matrix Q.

var Eigen = require('eigenjs')
  , M = Eigen.Matrix
  , FPLU = Eigen.FullPivLU
  , mat = new M(3, 5).set([
             1,  3,  0,  2, -1,
             0,  0,  1,  4, -3,
             1,  2,  1,  6, -4
          ])
  , fplu = new FPLU(mat);
console.log('Q = \n%s', fplu.permutationQ());

Q =
0 0 1 0 0
0 1 0 0 0
0 0 0 1 0
1 0 0 0 0
0 0 0 0 1

fplu.matrixL()

Returns the unit-lower-triangular matrix L.

var Eigen = require('eigenjs')
  , M = Eigen.Matrix
  , FPLU = Eigen.FullPivLU
  , mat = new M(3, 5).set([
             1,  3,  0,  2, -1,
             0,  0,  1,  4, -3,
             1,  2,  1,  6, -4
          ])
  , fplu = new FPLU(mat);
console.log('L = \n%s', fplu.matrixL());

L =
        1         0         0
 0.333333         1         0
 0.666667 -0.571429         1

fplu.matrixU()

Returns the upper-triangular matrix U.

var Eigen = require('eigenjs')
  , M = Eigen.Matrix
  , FPLU = Eigen.FullPivLU
  , mat = new M(3, 5).set([
             1,  3,  0,  2, -1,
             0,  0,  1,  4, -3,
             1,  2,  1,  6, -4
          ])
  , fplu = new FPLU(mat);
console.log('U = \n%s', fplu.matrixU());

U =
        6         2         1         1        -4
        0   2.33333  0.666667 -0.333333  0.333333
        0         0 -0.285714  0.142857 -0.142857

fplu.determinant()

Returns the determinant of the matrix of which *this is the LU decomposition. It has only linear complexity (that is, O(n) where n is the dimension of the square matrix) as the LU decomposition has already been computed.

var Eigen = require('eigenjs')
  , M = Eigen.Matrix
  , FPLU = Eigen.FullPivLU
  , mat = M.Random(3, 3)
  , fplu = new FPLU(mat)
  , det = fplu.determinant();
console.log('mat = \n%s\n', mat);
console.log('det = %d', det);

mat =
   0.460707   -0.430882   -0.561277
  -0.902957     0.15904    0.614972
-0.00347658    0.980629   -0.170248

det = 0.27353337419849527

fplu.inverse()

Returns the inverse of the matrix of which *this is the LU decomposition.

var Eigen = require('eigenjs')
  , M = Eigen.Matrix
  , FPLU = Eigen.FullPivLU
  , mat = M.Random(3, 3)
  , fplu = new FPLU(mat)
  , inv = fplu.inverse();
console.log('%s', inv.isApprox(mat.inverse()));

true

fplu.isInvertible()

Returns true if the matrix of which *this is the LU decomposition is invertible.

var Eigen = require('eigenjs')
  , M = Eigen.Matrix
  , FPLU = Eigen.FullPivLU
  , mat = new M(3, 3).set([
            1, 4, 5,
            4, 2, 6,
            5, 6, 3
          ])
  , fplu = new FPLU(mat);
console.log('%s', fplu.isInvertible());

true

fplu.solve(mat)

fplu.solve(vec)

Returns a solution x to the equation Ax=b, where A is the matrix of which *this is the LU decomposition.

var Eigen = require('eigenjs')
  , M = Eigen.Matrix
  , V = Eigen.Vector
  , FPLU = Eigen.FullPivLU
  , mat = new M(3, 3).set([
            0, 1, 1,
            1, 2, 1,
            2, 7, 9
          ])
  , b = new V([
              1,
              2,
              3
            ])
  , fplu = new FPLU(mat);
console.log('x = \n%s', fplu.solve(b));

x =
-1
 2
-1

fplu.rank()

Returns the rank of the matrix of which *this is the LU decomposition.

var Eigen = require('eigenjs')
  , M = Eigen.Matrix
  , FPLU = Eigen.FullPivLU
  , mat = new M(3, 4).set([
            2, 1, 0, 1,
            0, 2, 1, 0,
            2, 3, 1, 1
          ])
  , fplu = new FPLU(mat);
console.log('%d', fplu.rank());

2

fplu.dimensionOfKernel()

Returns the dimension of the kernel of the matrix of which *this is the LU decomposition.

var Eigen = require('eigenjs')
  , M = Eigen.Matrix
  , FPLU = Eigen.FullPivLU
  , mat = M(3, 4).set([
            1, 1, 0, 2,
            1, 2, 0, 3,
            2, 3, 0, 5
          ])
  , fplu = new FPLU(mat)
  , dim = fplu.dimensionOfKernel();
console.log('dim = %d', dim);

dim = 2

fplu.kernel()

Returns the kernel of the matrix, also called its null-space. The columns of the returned matrix will form a basis of the kernel.

var Eigen = require('eigenjs')
  , M = Eigen.Matrix
  , FPLU = Eigen.FullPivLU
  , mat = M(3, 4).set([
            1, 1, 0, 2,
            1, 2, 0, 3,
            2, 3, 0, 5
          ])
  , fplu = new FPLU(mat)
  , ker = fplu.kernel();
console.log('ker = \n%s', ker);

ker =
 1  0
 1  0
 0  1
-1 -0

Complex Full Pivoting LU

This class represents a LU decomposition of any matrix, with complete pivoting: the matrix A is decomposed as PAQ = LU where L is unit-lower-triangular, U is upper-triangular, and P and Q are permutation matrices. This is a rank-revealing LU decomposition. The eigenvalues (diagonal coefficients) of U are sorted in such a way that any zeros are at the end.

This decomposition provides the generic approach to solving systems of linear equations, computing the rank, invertibility, inverse, kernel, and determinant.

This LU decomposition is very stable and well tested with large matrices. However there are use cases where the SVD decomposition is inherently more stable and/or flexible. For example, when computing the kernel of a matrix, working with the SVD allows to select the smallest singular values of the matrix, something that the LU decomposition doesn't see.

Complex Full Pivoting LU Class Methods

CFullPivLU(cmat)

CFullPivLU(cmblock)

var Eigen = require('eigenjs')
  , CM = Eigen.CMatrix
  , CFPLU = Eigen.CFullPivLU
  , cmat = new CM(3, 5).set([
              1,  3,  0,  2, -1,
              0,  0,  1,  4, -3,
              1,  2,  1,  6, -4
           ])
  , cfplu = new CFPLU(cmat)
  , P = cfplu.permutationP()
  , L = cfplu.matrixL()
  , U = cfplu.matrixU()
  , Q = cfplu.permutationQ();
console.log('%s', P.inverse().mula(L).mula(U).mula(Q.inverse()));

          (1,0)           (3,0)           (0,0)           (2,0)          (-1,0)
          (0,0) (2.22045e-16,0)           (1,0)           (4,0)          (-3,0)
          (1,0)           (2,0)           (1,0)           (6,0)          (-4,0)

Complex Full Pivoting LU Instance Methods

cfplu.permutationP()

Returns the permutation matrix P.

var Eigen = require('eigenjs')
  , CM = Eigen.CMatrix
  , CFPLU = Eigen.CFullPivLU
  , cmat = new CM(3, 5).set([
              1,  3,  0,  2, -1,
              0,  0,  1,  4, -3,
              1,  2,  1,  6, -4
           ])
  , cfplu = new CFPLU(cmat);
console.log('P = \n%s', cfplu.permutationP());

P =
(0,0) (0,0) (1,0)
(1,0) (0,0) (0,0)
(0,0) (1,0) (0,0)

cfplu.permutationQ()

Returns the permutation matrix Q.

var Eigen = require('eigenjs')
  , CM = Eigen.CMatrix
  , CFPLU = Eigen.CFullPivLU
  , cmat = new CM(3, 5).set([
              1,  3,  0,  2, -1,
              0,  0,  1,  4, -3,
              1,  2,  1,  6, -4
           ])
  , cfplu = new CFPLU(cmat);
console.log('Q = \n%s', cfplu.permutationQ());

Q =
(0,0) (0,0) (1,0) (0,0) (0,0)
(0,0) (1,0) (0,0) (0,0) (0,0)
(0,0) (0,0) (0,0) (1,0) (0,0)
(1,0) (0,0) (0,0) (0,0) (0,0)
(0,0) (0,0) (0,0) (0,0) (1,0)

cfplu.matrixL()

Returns the unit-lower-triangular matrix L.

var Eigen = require('eigenjs')
  , CM = Eigen.CMatrix
  , CFPLU = Eigen.CFullPivLU
  , cmat = new CM(3, 5).set([
              1,  3,  0,  2, -1,
              0,  0,  1,  4, -3,
              1,  2,  1,  6, -4
           ])
  , cfplu = new CFPLU(cmat);
console.log('L = \n%s', cfplu.matrixL());

L =
        (1,0)         (0,0)         (0,0)
 (0.333333,0)         (1,0)         (0,0)
 (0.666667,0) (-0.571429,0)         (1,0)

cfplu.matrixU()

Returns the upper-triangular matrix U.

var Eigen = require('eigenjs')
  , CM = Eigen.CMatrix
  , CFPLU = Eigen.CFullPivLU
  , cmat = new CM(3, 5).set([
              1,  3,  0,  2, -1,
              0,  0,  1,  4, -3,
              1,  2,  1,  6, -4
           ])
  , cfplu = new CFPLU(cmat);
console.log('U = \n%s', cfplu.matrixU());

U =
        (6,0)         (2,0)         (1,0)         (1,0)        (-4,0)
        (0,0)   (2.33333,0)  (0.666667,0) (-0.333333,0)  (0.333333,0)
        (0,0)         (0,0) (-0.285714,0)  (0.142857,0) (-0.142857,0)

cfplu.determinant()

Returns the determinant of the complex matrix of which *this is the LU decomposition. It has only linear complexity (that is, O(n) where n is the dimension of the complex square matrix) as the LU decomposition has already been computed.

var Eigen = require('eigenjs')
  , CM = Eigen.CMatrix
  , CFPLU = Eigen.CFullPivLU
  , cmat = CM.Random(3, 3)
  , cfplu = new CFPLU(cmat)
  , det = cfplu.determinant();
console.log('cmat = \n%s\n', cmat);
console.log('det = %s', det);

cmat =
 (-0.93669,-0.95681) (-0.640516,0.839641) (-0.418346,0.860162)
 (0.886216,0.637253) (-0.146449,0.632311)   (0.73613,0.142591)
 (0.306307,0.100039) (-0.741677,0.642565)  (0.534108,0.757001)

det = (0.871298,0.0216014)

cfplu.inverse()

Returns the inverse of complex matrix of which *this is the LU decomposition.

var Eigen = require('eigenjs')
  , CM = Eigen.CMatrix
  , CFPLU = Eigen.CFullPivLU
  , cmat = CM.Random(3, 3)
  , cfplu = new CFPLU(cmat)
  , inv = cfplu.inverse();
console.log('%s', inv.isApprox(cmat.inverse()));

true

cfplu.isInvertible()

Returns true if the complex matrix of which *this is the LU decomposition is invertible.

var Eigen = require('eigenjs')
  , CM = Eigen.Matrix
  , CFPLU = Eigen.CFullPivLU
  , cmat = new CM(3, 3).set([
             1, 4, 5,
             4, 2, 6,
             5, 6, 3
           ])
  , cfplu = new CFPLU(cmat);
console.log('%s', cfplu.isInvertible());

true

cfplu.solve(cmat)

cfplu.solve(cvec)

Returns a solution x to the equation Ax=b, where A is the complex matrix of which *this is the LU decomposition.

var Eigen = require('eigenjs')
  , CM = Eigen.CMatrix
  , CV = Eigen.CVector
  , CFPLU = Eigen.CFullPivLU
  , cmat = new CM(3, 3).set([
              0, 1, 1,
              1, 2, 1,
              2, 7, 9
            ])
  , b = new CV([
               4,
               5,
               6
             ])
  , cfplu = new CFPLU(cmat);
console.log('x = \n%s', cfplu.solve(b));

x =
(-7,-0)
  (8,0)
 (-4,0)

cfplu.rank()

Returns the rank of the complex matrix of which *this is the LU decomposition.

var Eigen = require('eigenjs')
  , CM = Eigen.CMatrix
  , CFPLU = Eigen.CFullPivLU
  , cmat = new CM(3, 4).set([
             2, 1, 0, 1,
             0, 2, 1, 0,
             2, 3, 1, 1
           ])
  , cfplu = new CFPLU(cmat);
console.log('%d', cfplu.rank());

2

cfplu.dimensionOfKernel()

Returns the dimension of the kernel of the complex matrix of which *this is the LU decomposition.

var Eigen = require('eigenjs')
  , CM = Eigen.CMatrix
  , CFPLU = Eigen.CFullPivLU
  , cmat = CM(3, 4).set([
             1, 1, 0, 2,
             1, 2, 0, 3,
             2, 3, 0, 5
           ])
  , cfplu = new CFPLU(cmat)
  , dim = cfplu.dimensionOfKernel();
console.log('dim = %d', dim);

dim = 2

cfplu.kernel()

Returns the kernel of the complex matrix, also called its null-space. The columns of the returned matrix will form a basis of the kernel.

var Eigen = require('eigenjs')
  , CM = Eigen.CMatrix
  , CFPLU = Eigen.CFullPivLU
  , cmat = CM(3, 4).set([
             1, 1, 0, 2,
             1, 2, 0, 3,
             2, 3, 0, 5
           ])
  , cfplu = new CFPLU(cmat)
  , ker = cfplu.kernel();
console.log('ker = \n%s', ker);

ker =
  (1,0)   (0,0)
  (1,0)  (-0,0)
  (0,0)   (1,0)
(-1,-0) (-0,-0)

