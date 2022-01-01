The goal of this project is to port Eigen library into JavaScript for linear algebar.
$ npm install eigenjs
$ npm install eigenjs --msvs_version=2012
var C = require('eigenjs').Complex
, c = new C(3, -4);
console.log('c = %s', c);
c = (3,-4)
var C = require('eigenjs').Complex
, rho = 5
, theta = -0.9272952180016122
, c = C.polar(rho, theta);
console.log(c.conj().toString());
console.log(c.real * Math.cos(c.imag));
console.log(c.real * Math.sin(c.imag));
(5,0.927295)
3.0000000000000004
-3.9999999999999996
var C = require('eigenjs').Complex
, c1 = new C(Math.PI/4, 0)
, c2 = C.cos(c1);
console.log(c2.toString());
(0.707107,-0)
var C = require('eigenjs').Complex
, c1 = new C(0, 0)
, c2 = C.cosh(c1);
console.log(c2.toString());
(1,0)
var C = require('eigenjs').Complex
, c1 = new C(1, 0)
, c2 = C.exp(c1);
console.log(c2.toString());
(2.71828,0)
var C = require('eigenjs').Complex
, c1 = new C(Math.E, 0)
, c2 = C.log(c1);
console.log(c2.toString());
(1,0)
var C = require('eigenjs').Complex
, c1 = new C(1000, 0)
, c2 = C.log10(c1);
console.log(c2.toString());
(3,0)
var C = require('eigenjs').Complex
, c = C.pow(2, 3)
console.log(c.toString());
(8,0)
var C = require('eigenjs').Complex
, c1 = new C(Math.PI/4, 0)
, c2 = C.sin(c1);
console.log(c2.toString());
(0.707107,0)
var C = require('eigenjs').Complex
, c1 = new C(0, 0)
, c2 = C.sinh(c1);
console.log(c2.toString());
(0,0)
var C = require('eigenjs').Complex
, c1 = new C(9, 0)
, c2 = C.sqrt(c1);
console.log(c2.toString());
(3,0)
var C = require('eigenjs').Complex
, c1 = new C(Math.PI/4, 0)
, c2 = C.tan(c1);
console.log(c2.toString());
(1,0)
var C = require('eigenjs').Complex
, c1 = new C(Infinity, 0)
, c2 = C.tanh(c1);
console.log(c2.toString());
(1,0)
var C = require('eigenjs').Complex
, c1 = new C(1, 0)
, c2 = C.acos(c1);
console.log(c2.toString());
(0,0)
var C = require('eigenjs').Complex
, c1 = new C(1.54308, 0)
, c2 = C.acosh(c1);
console.log(c2.toString());
(0.999999,0)
var C = require('eigenjs').Complex
, c1 = new C(1, 0)
, c2 = C.asin(c1);
console.log(c2.toString());
(1.5708,7.82511e-09)
var C = require('eigenjs').Complex
, c1 = new C(1, 0)
, c2 = C.asinh(c1);
console.log(c2.toString());
(0.881374,0)
var C = require('eigenjs').Complex
, c1 = new C(Infinity, 0)
, c2 = C.atan(c1);
console.log(c2.toString());
(1.5708,0)
var C = require('eigenjs').Complex
, c1 = new C(1, 0)
, c2 = C.atanh(c1);
console.log(c2.toString());
(inf,0)
var C = require('eigenjs').Complex
, c = new C(3, -4);
console.log(c.abs());
5
var C = require('eigenjs').Complex
, c = new C(3, -4);
console.log(c.arg());
console.log('(%d,%d)', c.abs() * Math.cos(c.arg()), c.abs() * Math.sin(c.arg()));
-0.9272952180016122
(3.0000000000000004,-3.9999999999999996)
var C = require('eigenjs').Complex
, c = new C(3, -4);
console.log(c.norm());
25
var C = require('eigenjs').Complex
, c = new C(3, -4);
console.log(c.conj().toString());
(3,4)
var C = require('eigenjs').Complex
, c1 = new C(0, -Infinity)
, c2 = C.proj(c1);
console.log(c2.toString());
(inf, -0)
var C = require('eigenjs').Complex
, c1 = new C(3, 0)
, c2 = new C(0, 4)
, c3 = c1.add(c2);
console.log(c3.toString());
(3,4)
var C = require('eigenjs').Complex
, c1 = new C(3, 0)
, c2 = new C(0, 4);
c1.adda(c2);
console.log(c1.toString());
(3,4)
var C = require('eigenjs').Complex
, c1 = new C(3, 4)
, c2 = new C(2, -3)
, c3 = c1.sub(c2);
console.log(c3.toString());
(1,7)
var C = require('eigenjs').Complex
, c1 = new C(5, 8)
, c2 = new C(-3, 4);
c1.suba(c2);
console.log(c1.toString());
(8,4)
var C = require('eigenjs').Complex
, c1 = new C(1, 8)
, c2 = new C(6, 4)
, c3 = c1.mul(c2);
console.log(c3.toString());
(-26,52)
var C = require('eigenjs').Complex
, c1 = new C(3, 1)
, c2 = new C(2, 4)
c1.mula(c2);
console.log(c1.toString());
(2,14)
var C = require('eigenjs').Complex
, c1 = new C(4, 8)
, c2 = new C(2, 0)
, c3 = c1.div(c2);
console.log(c3.toString());
(2,4)
var C = require('eigenjs').Complex
, c1 = new C(3, 9)
, c2 = new C(9, 0)
c1.diva(c2);
console.log(c2.toString());
(0.333333,1)
var C = require('eigenjs').Complex
, c1 = new C(1, 0)
, c2 = c1.conj();
console.log(c1.equals(c2));
true
var C = require('eigenjs').Complex
, c1 = new C(1/3, 0)
, c2 = new C(0.3333, 0);
console.log(c1.isApprox(c2, 1e-3));
true
var C = require('eigenjs').Complex
, c = new C(3, -4);
console.log(c.toString());
(3,-4)
var C = require('eigenjs').Complex
, c = new C(3, -4);
c.real = 6;
c.imag = 8;
console.log('(%d,%d)', c.real, c.imag);
(6,8)
var M = require('eigenjs').Matrix
, mat = new M.Random(2, 3)
, mat2 = new M(mat);
console.log('mat =\n%s\n', mat);
console.log('mat2 =\n%s', mat2);
mat =
0.381981 -0.373117 -0.866239
-0.0467884 -0.981309 -0.885573
mat2 =
0.381981 -0.373117 -0.866239
-0.0467884 -0.981309 -0.885573
var M = require('eigenjs').Matrix
, mat = new M(2, 3);
console.log('mat =\n%s', mat);
mat =
0 0 0
0 0 0
var M = require('eigenjs').Matrix
, mat = M.Zero(2, 3);
console.log('mat = \n%s', mat);
mat =
0 0 0
0 0 0
var M = require('eigenjs').Matrix
, mat = M.Ones(2, 3);
console.log('mat = \n%s', mat);
mat =
1 1 1
1 1 1
var M = require('eigenjs').Matrix
, mat = M.Constant(4, 4, 0.6);
console.log('mat = \n%s', mat);
mat =
0.6 0.6 0.6 0.6
0.6 0.6 0.6 0.6
0.6 0.6 0.6 0.6
0.6 0.6 0.6 0.6
var M = require('eigenjs').Matrix
, mat = M.Random(2, 3);
console.log('mat = \n%s', mat);
mat =
-0.421952 -0.671276 0.547419
0.260209 -0.13622 0.464891
var M = require('eigenjs').Matrix
, mat1 = M.Identity(2)
, mat2 = M.Identity(2, 3);
console.log('mat1 = \n%s', mat1);
console.log('mat2 = \n%s', mat2);
mat1 =
1 0
0 1
mat2 =
1 0 0
0 1 0
var M = require('eigenjs').Matrix
, mat = new M(2, 3);
console.log(mat.rows());
console.log(mat.cols());
2
3
var M = require('eigenjs').Matrix
, mat = new M(2, 2);
mat.set(0, 0, 1)
.set(0, 1, 2)
.set(1, 0, 3)
.set(1, 1, 4);
console.log('mat = \n%s', mat);
mat =
1 2
3 4
var M = require('eigenjs').Matrix
, mat = new M(3, 3);
mat.set([
1, 2, 3,
4, 5, 6,
7, 8, 9
]);
console.log('mat = \n%s', mat);
mat =
1 2 3
4 5 6
7 8 9
var M = require('eigenjs').Matrix
, mat = new M(2, 2);
mat.set([
1, 2,
3, 4
]);
console.log(mat.get(0, 0) + ' ' + mat.get(0, 1));
console.log(mat.get(1, 0) + ' ' + mat.get(1, 1));
1 2
3 4
var M = require('eigenjs').Matrix
, mat = M.Random(4, 4);
mat.assign(M.Zero(4, 4));
console.log('mat = \n%s', mat);
mat =
0 0 0 0
0 0 0 0
0 0 0 0
0 0 0 0
Returns the unique coefficient of a 1x1 expression
var M = require('eigenjs').Matrix
, mat = M.Random(1, 1);
console.log('%d', mat.value());
-0.7131525574778916
var M = require('eigenjs').Matrix
, mat = new M.Random(3, 3);
console.log('mat =\n%s\n', mat);
console.log('mat =\n%s', mat.setZero());
mat =
0.244911 -0.752925 -0.562905
0.215088 -0.406688 -0.750836
0.983236 0.800109 0.695126
mat =
0 0 0
0 0 0
0 0 0
var M = require('eigenjs').Matrix
, mat = new M.Zero(3, 3);
console.log('mat =\n%s\n', mat);
console.log('mat =\n%s', mat.setOnes());
mat =
0 0 0
0 0 0
0 0 0
mat =
1 1 1
1 1 1
1 1 1
var M = require('eigenjs').Matrix
, mat = new M.Zero(3, 3);
console.log('mat =\n%s\n', mat);
console.log('mat =\n%s', mat.setConstant(0.6));
mat =
0 0 0
0 0 0
0 0 0
mat =
0.6 0.6 0.6
0.6 0.6 0.6
0.6 0.6 0.6
var M = require('eigenjs').Matrix
, mat = new M.Zero(3, 3);
console.log('mat =\n%s\n', mat);
console.log('mat =\n%s', mat.setRandom());
mat =
0 0 0
0 0 0
0 0 0
mat =
-0.292434 -0.0673437 0.283946
-0.938224 0.154289 0.283845
-0.725773 -0.862362 0.583097
var M = require('eigenjs').Matrix
, mat = new M.Zero(3, 3);
console.log('mat =\n%s\n', mat);
console.log('mat =\n%s', mat.setIdentity());
mat =
0 0 0
0 0 0
0 0 0
mat =
1 0 0
0 1 0
0 0 1
var M = require('eigenjs').Matrix
, mat = new M.Zero(3, 3)
, dia = mat.diagonal(1);
console.log('mat =\n%s\n', mat);
dia.setRandom();
console.log('mat =\n%s', mat.setDiagonal(1, dia));
mat =
0 0 0
0 0 0
0 0 0
mat =
0 -0.294006 0
0 0 0.634569
0 0 0
var M = require('eigenjs').Matrix
, mat = new M.Identity(4, 4)
, mblock = mat.block(1, 1, 2, 2);
mblock.assign(M.Random(2, 2));
console.log('mat =\n%s', mat);
mat =
1 0 0 0
0 -0.822352 0.533723 0
0 0.721993 0.287646 0
0 0 0 1
var Eigen = require('eigenjs')
, M = Eigen.Matrix
, RV = Eigen.RowVector
, mat = new M.Zero(3, 3)
, mblock = mat.row(1);
mblock.assign(RV.Random(3));
console.log('mat =\n%s', mat);
mat =
0 0 0
-0.843392 -0.891355 0.991578
0 0 0
var Eigen = require('eigenjs')
, M = Eigen.Matrix
, V = Eigen.Vector
, mat = new M.Zero(3, 3)
, mblock = mat.col(1);
mblock.assign(V.Random(3));
console.log('mat =\n%s', mat);
mat =
0 0.674939 0
0 -0.303923 0
0 -0.0302965 0
Returns a block consisting of the top rows of *this.
var M = require('eigenjs').Matrix
, mat = new M(4, 4).set([
7, 9, -5, 3,
-2, -6, 1, 0,
6, -3, 0, 9,
6, 6, 3, 9
]);
console.log('%s', mat.topRows(2));
7 9 -5 3
-2 -6 1 0
Returns a block consisting of the bottom rows of *this.
var M = require('eigenjs').Matrix
, mat = new M(4, 4).set([
7, 9, -5, 3,
-2, -6, 1, 0,
6, -3, 0, 9,
6, 6, 3, 9
]);
console.log('%s', mat.bottomRows(2));
6 -3 0 9
6 6 3 9
Returns a block consisting of a range of rows of *this.
var M = require('eigenjs').Matrix
, mat = new M(4, 4).set([
7, 9, -5, 3,
-2, -6, 1, 0,
6, -3, 0, 9,
6, 6, 3, 9
]);
console.log('%s', mat.middleRows(1, 2));
-2 -6 1 0
6 -3 0 9
Returns a block consisting of the left columns of *this.
var M = require('eigenjs').Matrix
, mat = new M(4, 4).set([
7, 9, -5, 3,
-2, -6, 1, 0,
6, -3, 0, 9,
6, 6, 3, 9
]);
console.log('%s', mat.leftCols(2));
7 9
-2 -6
6 -3
6 6
Returns a block consisting of the right columns of *this.
var M = require('eigenjs').Matrix
, mat = new M(4, 4).set([
7, 9, -5, 3,
-2, -6, 1, 0,
6, -3, 0, 9,
6, 6, 3, 9
]);
console.log('%s', mat.rightCols(2));
-5 3
1 0
0 9
3 9
Returns a block consisting of a range of columns of *this.
var M = require('eigenjs').Matrix
, mat = new M(4, 4).set([
7, 9, -5, 3,
-2, -6, 1, 0,
6, -3, 0, 9,
6, 6, 3, 9
]);
console.log('%s', mat.middleCols(1, 2));
9 -5
-6 1
-3 0
6 3
Returns a block consisting of a top-left corner of *this.
var M = require('eigenjs').Matrix
, mat = new M(4, 4).set([
7, 9, -5, 3,
-2, -6, 1, 0,
6, -3, 0, 9,
6, 6, 3, 9
]);
console.log('%s', mat.topLeftCorner(2, 2));
7 9
-2 -6
Returns a block consisting of a top-right corner of *this.
var M = require('eigenjs').Matrix
, mat = new M(4, 4).set([
7, 9, -5, 3,
-2, -6, 1, 0,
6, -3, 0, 9,
6, 6, 3, 9
]);
console.log('%s', mat.topRightCorner(2, 2));
-5 3
1 0
Returns a block consisting of a bottom-left corner of *this.
var M = require('eigenjs').Matrix
, mat = new M(4, 4).set([
7, 9, -5, 3,
-2, -6, 1, 0,
6, -3, 0, 9,
6, 6, 3, 9
]);
console.log('%s', mat.bottomLeftCorner(2, 2));
6 -3
6 6
Returns a block consisting of a bottom-right corner of *this.
var M = require('eigenjs').Matrix
, mat = new M(4, 4).set([
7, 9, -5, 3,
-2, -6, 1, 0,
6, -3, 0, 9,
6, 6, 3, 9
]);
console.log('%s', mat.bottomRightCorner(2, 2));
0 9
3 9
var M = require('eigenjs').Matrix
, mat = new M(3, 1).set([
7,
-2,
6
]);
console.log('%s', mat.replicate(2, 5));
7 7 7 7 7
-2 -2 -2 -2 -2
6 6 6 6 6
7 7 7 7 7
-2 -2 -2 -2 -2
6 6 6 6 6
var M = require('eigenjs').Matrix
, mat1 = new M(2, 2)
, mat2 = new M(2, 2)
, mat3;
mat1.set([
1, 3,
2, 4
]);
mat2.set([
5, 6,
7, 8
]);
mat3 = mat1.add(mat2);
console.log('mat3 = \n%s', mat3);
mat3 =
6 9
9 12
var M = require('eigenjs').Matrix
, mat1 = new M(2, 2)
, mat2 = new M(2, 2);
mat1.set([
1, 3,
2, 4
]);
mat2.set([
5, 6,
7, 8
]);
mat1.adda(mat2);
console.log('mat1 = \n%s', mat1);
mat1 =
6 9
9 12
var M = require('eigenjs').Matrix
, mat1 = new M(2, 2)
, mat2 = new M(2, 2)
, mat3;
mat1.set([
1, 3,
2, 4
]);
mat2.set([
5, 6,
7, 8
]);
mat3 = mat1.sub(mat2);
console.log('mat3 = \n%s', mat3);
mat3 =
-4 -3
-5 -4
var M = require('eigenjs').Matrix
, mat1 = new M(2, 2)
, mat2 = new M(2, 2);
mat1.set([
1, 3,
2, 4
]);
mat2.set([
5, 6,
7, 8
]);
mat1.suba(mat2);
console.log('mat1 = \n%s', mat1);
mat1 =
-4 -3
-5 -4
var M = require('eigenjs').Matrix
, mat1 = new M(2, 3)
, vec = new M(3, 1)
, mat2;
mat1.set([
1, 2, 3,
4, 5, 6
]);
vec.set([
1,
6,
8
]);
mat2 = mat1.mul(vec);
console.log('mat2 = \n%s', mat2);
mat2 =
37
82
var M = require('eigenjs').Matrix
, mat = new M(2, 3)
, vec = new M(3, 1);
mat.set([
1, 2, 3,
4, 5, 6
]);
vec.set([
1,
6,
8
]);
mat.mula(vec);
console.log('mat = \n%s', mat);
mat =
37
82
var M = require('eigenjs').Matrix
, mat1 = new M(2, 2)
, mat2;
mat1.set([
1, 2,
3, 4
]);
mat2 = mat1.div(2);
console.log('mat2 = \n%s', mat2);
mat2 =
0.5 1
1.5 2
var M = require('eigenjs').Matrix
, mat = new M(2, 2);
mat.set([
1, 2,
3, 4
]);
mat.diva(2);
console.log('mat = \n%s', mat);
mat =
0.5 1
1.5 2
var M = require('eigenjs').Matrix
, mat1 = new M.Random(3, 2)
, mat2 = mat1.transpose();
console.log('mat1 = \n%s', mat1);
console.log('mat2 = \n%s', mat2);
mat1 =
-0.112813 -0.325566
-0.0500345 0.213005
-0.930346 -0.022705
mat2 =
-0.112813 -0.0500345 -0.930346
-0.325566 0.213005 -0.022705
var M = require('eigenjs').Matrix
, mat1 = new M.Random(2, 2)
, mat2 = mat1.conjugate();
console.log(mat1.equals(mat2));
true
var M = require('eigenjs').Matrix
, mat1 = new M.Random(3, 2)
, mat2 = mat1.adjoint();
console.log('mat1 = \n%s', mat1);
console.log('mat2 = \n%s', mat2);
mat1 =
0.997487 0.0670765
0.770148 -0.645138
-0.12185 -0.835853
mat2 =
0.997487 0.770148 -0.12185
0.0670765 -0.645138 -0.835853
Returns the determinant of this matrix. This method uses class PartialPivLU.
var M = require('eigenjs').Matrix
, mat = new M.Random(2, 2);
console.log('mat = \n%s\n', mat);
console.log('det = %d', mat.determinant());
mat =
0.132371 -0.813862
0.758326 -0.58171
det = 0.540171350604003
Returns the matrix inverse of this matrix. This method uses class PartialPivLU.
var M = require('eigenjs').Matrix
, mat = new M(3, 3).set([
1, 2, 3,
0, 1, 4,
5, 6, 0
])
, inv = mat.inverse();
console.log('inv = \n%s', inv);
inv =
-24 18 5
20 -15 -4
-5 4 1
var M = require('eigenjs').Matrix
, mat = new M(2, 3).set([
1, 2, 3,
4, 5, 6
])
, tr = mat.trace();
console.log('mat = \n%s\n', mat);
console.log('tr = ', tr);
mat =
1 2 3
4 5 6
tr = 6
var M = require('eigenjs').Matrix
, mat = new M(4, 4).set([
7, 9, -5, -3,
-2, -6, 1, 0,
6, -3, 0, 9,
6, 6, 3, 9
]);
console.log('%s', mat.diagonal(1).transpose());
console.log('%s', mat.diagonal(-2).transpose());
9 1 9
6 6
Returns the Frobenius norm.
var M = require('eigenjs').Matrix
, mat = new M(3, 3).set([
1, 2, 3,
4, 5, 6,
7, 8, 9
]);
console.log('%d', mat.norm());
16.881943016134134
Function The result of a full redux operation on the whoie matrix or vector using
func.
var M = require('eigenjs').Matrix
, mat = new M(3, 3).set([
1, 2, 3,
4, 5, 6,
7, 8, 9
])
, func = function(a, b) { return a + b; };
console.log('%d', mat.redux(func));
45
var M = require('eigenjs').Matrix
, mat = new M(3, 3).set([
1, 2, 3,
4, 5, 6,
7, 8, 9
]);
console.log('%d', mat.sum());
45
var M = require('eigenjs').Matrix
, mat = new M(3, 3).set([
1, 2, 3,
4, 5, 6,
7, 8, 9
]);
console.log('%d', mat.prod());
362880
var M = require('eigenjs').Matrix
, mat = new M(3, 3).set([
1, 2, 3,
4, 5, 6,
7, 8, 9
]);
console.log('%d', mat.mean());
5
Function Applies the
func to the whole coefficients of the matrix or vector.
var M = require('eigenjs').Matrix
, mat = new M(3, 3).set([
1, 2, 3,
4, 5, 6,
7, 8, 9
]);
mat.visit(function(value, row, col) {
console.log('mat(%d, %d) = %d', row, col, value);
});
mat(0, 0) = 1
mat(1, 0) = 4
mat(2, 0) = 7
mat(0, 1) = 2
mat(1, 1) = 5
mat(2, 1) = 8
mat(0, 2) = 3
mat(1, 2) = 6
mat(2, 2) = 9
var M = require('eigenjs').Matrix
, mat = new M.Random(3, 3);
console.log('mat = \n%s\n', mat);
console.log('max = %d', mat.maxCoeff());
mat =
0.175793 -0.547068 -0.959701
0.561311 -0.579446 0.297471
-0.0382309 -0.743676 -0.411312
max = 0.5613114636211243
Object
var M = require('eigenjs').Matrix
, mat = new M.Random(3, 3)
, obj = {};
console.log('mat = \n%s\n', mat);
console.log('max = %s', mat.maxCoeff(obj));
console.log('obj = %s', JSON.stringify(obj));
mat =
-0.68294 0.690895 -0.698356
-0.174138 -0.119934 0.733219
-0.743578 0.262349 -0.795382
max = 0.7332185766348702
obj = {"maxCoeff":0.7332185766348702,"rowId":1,"colId":2}
Function
var M = require('eigenjs').Matrix
, mat = new M.Random(3, 3)
, func = function(rowId, colId) {
console.log('rowId = %d, colId = %d', rowId, colId);
};
console.log('mat = \n%s\n', mat);
console.log('max = %d', mat.maxCoeff(func));
mat =
-0.552622 -0.355055 0.141004
0.0814275 0.58272 -0.13819
0.552011 -0.217758 -0.551142
rowId = 1, colId = 1
max = 0.5827204285109044
var M = require('eigenjs').Matrix
, mat = new M.Random(3, 3);
console.log('mat = \n%s\n', mat);
console.log('min = %d', mat.minCoeff());
mat =
-0.725041 0.511321 0.29833
0.233345 -0.22101 0.0355704
-0.167162 -0.514649 -0.168438
min = -0.7250411527813604
Object
var M = require('eigenjs').Matrix
, mat = new M.Random(3, 3)
, obj = {};
console.log('mat = \n%s\n', mat);
console.log('min = %d', mat.minCoeff(obj));
console.log('obj = %s', JSON.stringify(obj));
mat =
0.74568 0.870563 -0.82341
0.636928 -0.455949 0.944912
0.855648 0.872564 -0.87055
min = -0.8705498761825962
obj = {"minCoeff":-0.8705498761825962,"rowId":2,"colId":2}
Function
var M = require('eigenjs').Matrix
, mat = new M.Random(3, 3)
, func = function(rowId, colId) {
console.log('rowId = %d, colId = %d', rowId, colId);
};
console.log('mat = \n%s\n', mat);
console.log('min = %d', mat.minCoeff(func));
0.371743 0.261372 0.144462
-0.111958 0.884582 -0.02937
0.314765 -0.823458 0.378298
rowId = 2, colId = 1
min = -0.8234578174648144
var M = require('eigenjs').Matrix
, mat1 = new M(2, 2)
, mat2 = new M(2, 2)
, mat3 = new M(2, 2);
mat1.set([
1, 2,
3, 4
]);
mat2.set([
1, 0,
0, 1
]);
mat3.set([
0, 2,
3, 3
]);
console.log(mat1.equals(mat2.add(mat3)));
true
var M = require('eigenjs').Matrix
, mat1 = new M(2, 2)
, mat2 = new M(2, 2);
mat1.set([
1, 3,
5, 7
]).diva(11);
mat2.set([
0.091, 0.273,
0.455, 0.636
]);
console.log(mat1.isApprox(mat2, 1e-3));
true
var M = require('eigenjs').Matrix
, mat1 = new M(4, 4)
, mat2 = new M(3, 2);
console.log(mat1.isSquare());
console.log(mat2.isSquare());
true
false
var M = require('eigenjs').Matrix
, mat = new M(2, 3).set([
0, 0, 0.0001,
0, 0, 0
]);
console.log(mat.isZero());
console.log(mat.isZero(1e-3));
false
true
var M = require('eigenjs').Matrix
, mat = new M(2, 3).set([
1, 1, 1.0001,
1, 0.9997, 1
]);
console.log(mat.isOnes());
console.log(mat.isOnes(1e-3));
false
true
var M = require('eigenjs').Matrix
, mat = new M(3, 3).set([
1, 0, 0.0001,
0, 0.9997, 0,
0, 0, 1
]);
console.log(mat.isIdentity());
console.log(mat.isIdentity(1e-3));
false
true
var M = require('eigenjs').Matrix
, mat = new M(3, 3).set([
1e+04, 0, 1,
0, 1e+04, 0,
0, 0, 1e+04
]);
console.log(mat.isDiagonal());
console.log(mat.isDiagonal(1e-3));
false
true
Returns true if all coefficients are true.
var M = require('eigenjs').Matrix
, mat = new M.Constant(3, 3, 1);
console.log('mat = \n%s\n%s\n', mat, mat.all());
mat.set(0, 0, 0);
console.log('mat = \n%s\n%s', mat, mat.all());
mat =
1 1 1
1 1 1
1 1 1
true
mat =
0 1 1
1 1 1
1 1 1
false
Returns true if at least one coefficient is true.
var M = require('eigenjs').Matrix
, mat = new M.Zero(3, 3);
console.log('mat = \n%s\n%s\n', mat, mat.any());
mat.set(0, 0, 1);
console.log('mat = \n%s\n%s', mat, mat.any());
mat =
0 0 0
0 0 0
0 0 0
false
mat =
1 0 0
0 0 0
0 0 0
true
Returns the number of coefficients which evaluate to true.
var M = require('eigenjs').Matrix
, mat = new M.Zero(3, 3);
mat.block(0, 1, 3, 2).setOnes();
console.log('mat = \n%s\n', mat);
console.log('%d', mat.count());
mat =
0 1 1
0 1 1
0 1 1
6
Returns true if *this contains only finite numbers, i.e., no NaN and no +/-INF values.
var M = require('eigenjs').Matrix
, mat = new M.Random(3, 3);
console.log('mat = \n%s\n%s\n', mat, mat.allFinite());
mat.set(0, 0, Infinity);
console.log('mat = \n%s\n%s', mat, mat.allFinite());
mat =
0.202332 0.271506 -0.887678
0.592388 -0.806422 0.799406
0.26443 0.461303 -0.389755
true
mat =
inf 0.271506 -0.887678
0.592388 -0.806422 0.799406
0.26443 0.461303 -0.389755
false
Returns true if *this contains at least one Not A Number (NaN).
var M = require('eigenjs').Matrix
, mat = new M.Zero(3, 3);
console.log('mat = \n%s\n%s\n', mat, mat.hasNaN());
mat.set(1, 1, NaN);
console.log('mat = \n%s\n%s', mat, mat.hasNaN());
mat =
0 0 0
0 0 0
0 0 0
false
mat =
0 0 0
0 nan 0
0 0 0
true
Returns the partial-pivoting LU decomposition of *this.
var M = require('eigenjs').Matrix
, mat = new M(3, 3).set([
1, 4, 5,
4, 2, 6,
5, 6, 3
])
, pplu = mat.partialPivLu();
console.log('P = \n%s\n', pplu.permutationP());
console.log('L = \n%s\n', pplu.matrixL());
console.log('U = \n%s', pplu.matrixU());
P =
0 0 1
0 1 0
1 0 0
L =
1 0 0
0.8 1 0
0.2 -1 1
U =
5 6 3
0 -2.8 3.6
0 0 8
Returns the full-pivoting LU decomposition of *this.
var M = require('eigenjs').Matrix
, mat = new M(2, 4).set([
1, 1, 1, 3,
1, 2, -1, 4
])
, fplu = mat.fullPivLu();
console.log('P = \n%s\n', fplu.permutationP());
console.log('L = \n%s\n', fplu.matrixL());
console.log('U = \n%s\n', fplu.matrixU());
console.log('Q = \n%s', fplu.permutationQ());
P =
0 1
1 0
L =
1 0
0.75 1
U =
4 -1 2 1
0 1.75 -0.5 0.25
Q =
0 0 0 1
0 0 1 0
0 1 0 0
1 0 0 0
Object
Number Default=
6. The number of digits for floating point values.
Booleam Default=
false. If set to true, then the number of digits will be computed to match the full precision of each floating-point type.
Booleam Default=
false. If set to true, it allows to disable the alignment of columnt, resulting in faster code.
String Default=
' '. The string printed between two coefficients of the same row.
String Default=
''. The string printed between two rows.
String Default=
''. The string printed at the beginning of each row.
String Default=
''. The string printed at the end of each row.
String Default=
''. The string printed at the beginning of the matrix.
String Default=
''. The string printed at the end of the matrix.
var M = require('eigenjs').Matrix
, mat = new M.Random(3, 3)
, cleanfmt = {
precision: 4
, coeffSeparator: ", "
, rowSeparator: "\n"
, rowPrefix: "["
, rowSuffix: "]"
};
console.log('mat =\n%s\n', mat.toString());
console.log('mat =\n' + mat.toString(cleanfmt));
mat =
0.611558 0.725525 -0.550208
0.457785 -0.0968169 0.657662
0.000162166 0.797849 -0.68232
mat =
[ 0.6116, 0.7255, -0.5502]
[ 0.4578, -0.09682, 0.6577]
[0.0001622, 0.7978, -0.6823]
var CM = require('eigenjs').CMatrix
, cmat = new CM.Random(2, 3)
, cmat2 = new CM(cmat);
console.log('cmat =\n%s\n', cmat);
console.log('cmat2 =\n%s', cmat2);
cmat =
(-0.947988,-0.839555) (-0.502409,0.00732418) (0.402069,-0.422384)
(-0.40669,0.758583) (-0.902474,0.124615) (0.992439,-0.0813283)
cmat2 =
(-0.947988,-0.839555) (-0.502409,0.00732418) (0.402069,-0.422384)
(-0.40669,0.758583) (-0.902474,0.124615) (0.992439,-0.0813283)
var CM = require('eigenjs').CMatrix
, cmat = new CM(2, 3);
console.log('cmat =\n%s', cmat);
cmat =
(0,0) (0,0) (0,0)
(0,0) (0,0) (0,0)
var CM = require('eigenjs').CMatrix
, cmat = CM.Zero(2, 3);
console.log('cmat = \n%s', cmat);
cmat =
(0,0) (0,0) (0,0)
(0,0) (0,0) (0,0)
var CM = require('eigenjs').CMatrix
, cmat = CM.Ones(2, 3);
console.log('cmat = \n%s', cmat);
cmat =
(1,0) (1,0) (1,0)
(1,0) (1,0) (1,0)
var CM = require('eigenjs').CMatrix
, cmat = CM.Constant(4, 4, 0.6);
console.log('cmat = \n%s', cmat);
cmat =
(0.6,0) (0.6,0) (0.6,0) (0.6,0)
(0.6,0) (0.6,0) (0.6,0) (0.6,0)
(0.6,0) (0.6,0) (0.6,0) (0.6,0)
(0.6,0) (0.6,0) (0.6,0) (0.6,0)
var CM = require('eigenjs').CMatrix
, cmat = CM.Random(2, 3);
console.log('cmat = \n%s', cmat);
cmat =
(0.827048,0.18844) (-0.130621,0.648239) (-0.946608,0.364096)
(-0.895631,-0.864291) (0.952898,-0.648834) (-0.646252,0.440248)
var CM = require('eigenjs').CMatrix
, cmat1 = CM.Identity(2)
, cmat2 = CM.Identity(2, 3);
console.log('cmat1 = \n%s', cmat1);
console.log('cmat2 = \n%s', cmat2);
cmat1 =
(1,0) (0,0)
(0,0) (1,0)
cmat2 =
(1,0) (0,0) (0,0)
(0,0) (1,0) (0,0)
var CM = require('eigenjs').CMatrix
, cmat = new CM(2, 3);
console.log(cmat.rows());
console.log(cmat.cols());
2
3
var Eigen = require('eigenjs')
, C = Eigen.Complex
, CM = Eigen.CMatrix
, cmat = new CM(2, 2);
cmat.set(0, 0, C(1, 1))
.set(0, 1, C(2, 2))
.set(1, 0, C(3, 3))
.set(1, 1, C(4, 4));
console.log('cmat = \n%s', cmat);
cmat =
(1,1) (2,2)
(3,3) (4,4)
var Eigen = require('eigenjs')
, C = Eigen.Complex
, CM = Eigen.CMatrix
, cmat = new CM(3, 3);
cmat.set([
C(1,1), C(2,2), C(3,3),
C(4,4), C(5,5), C(6,6),
C(7,7), C(8,8), C(9,9)
]);
console.log('cmat = \n%s', cmat);
cmat =
(1,1) (2,2) (3,3)
(4,4) (5,5) (6,6)
(7,7) (8,8) (9,9)
var Eigen = require('eigenjs')
, C = Eigen.Complex
, CM = Eigen.CMatrix
, cmat = new CM(2, 2);
cmat.set([
C(1,1), C(2,2),
C(3,3), C(4,4)
]);
console.log(cmat.get(0, 0) + ' ' + cmat.get(0, 1));
console.log(cmat.get(1, 0) + ' ' + cmat.get(1, 1));
(1,1) (2,2)
(3,3) (4,4)
var CM = require('eigenjs').CMatrix
, cmat = CM.Random(4, 4);
cmat.assign(CM.Zero(4, 4));
console.log('cmat = \n%s', cmat);
cmat =
(0,0) (0,0) (0,0) (0,0)
(0,0) (0,0) (0,0) (0,0)
(0,0) (0,0) (0,0) (0,0)
(0,0) (0,0) (0,0) (0,0)
Returns the unique coefficient of a 1x1 expression
var CM = require('eigenjs').CMatrix
, cmat = CM.Random(1, 1);
console.log('%s', cmat.value());
(-0.402467,-0.259974)
var CM = require('eigenjs').CMatrix
, cmat = new CM.Random(3, 3);
console.log('cmat =\n%s\n', cmat);
console.log('cmat =\n%s', cmat.setZero());
cmat =
(0.828056,-0.856655) (0.192893,-0.0390696) (-0.477729,0.812314)
(0.200923,0.904817) (-0.643549,-0.129635) (0.566937,0.514797)
(-0.740525,0.00155845) (-0.780958,0.437884) (0.194337,0.223802)
cmat =
(0,0) (0,0) (0,0)
(0,0) (0,0) (0,0)
(0,0) (0,0) (0,0)
var CM = require('eigenjs').CMatrix
, cmat = new CM.Zero(3, 3);
console.log('cmat =\n%s\n', cmat);
console.log('cmat =\n%s', cmat.setOnes());
cmat =
(0,0) (0,0) (0,0)
(0,0) (0,0) (0,0)
(0,0) (0,0) (0,0)
cmat =
(1,0) (1,0) (1,0)
(1,0) (1,0) (1,0)
(1,0) (1,0) (1,0)
var Eigen = require('eigenjs')
, C = Eigen.Complex
, CM = Eigen.CMatrix
, cmat = new CM.Zero(3, 3);
console.log('cmat =\n%s\n', cmat);
console.log('cmat =\n%s', cmat.setConstant(C(6, 8)));
cmat =
(0,0) (0,0) (0,0)
(0,0) (0,0) (0,0)
(0,0) (0,0) (0,0)
cmat =
(6,8) (6,8) (6,8)
(6,8) (6,8) (6,8)
(6,8) (6,8) (6,8)
var CM = require('eigenjs').CMatrix
, cmat = new CM.Zero(3, 3);
console.log('cmat =\n%s\n', cmat);
console.log('cmat =\n%s', cmat.setRandom());
cmat =
(0,0) (0,0) (0,0)
(0,0) (0,0) (0,0)
(0,0) (0,0) (0,0)
cmat =
(0.298345,0.285858) (-0.693147,0.286686) (-0.91605,-0.0576106)
(0.410026,-0.685715) (0.33597,0.656071) (-0.261633,0.736407)
(-0.808358,-0.0710831) (0.588954,0.544957) (0.800236,-0.434336)
var CM = require('eigenjs').CMatrix
, cmat = new CM.Zero(3, 3);
console.log('cmat =\n%s\n', cmat);
console.log('cmat =\n%s', cmat.setIdentity());
cmat =
(0,0) (0,0) (0,0)
(0,0) (0,0) (0,0)
(0,0) (0,0) (0,0)
cmat =
(1,0) (0,0) (0,0)
(0,0) (1,0) (0,0)
(0,0) (0,0) (1,0)
var CM = require('eigenjs').CMatrix
, cmat = new M.Random(3, 3)
, dia = cmat.diagonal(1);
console.log('cmat = \n%s\n', cmat);
dia.setZero();
console.log('cmat =\n%s', cmat.setDiagonal(1, dia));
cmat =
0.103146 0.540894 0.490517
-0.433484 0.804028 0.127162
0.438421 -0.707295 -0.785343
cmat =
0.103146 0 0.490517
-0.433484 0.804028 0
0.438421 -0.707295 -0.785343
var CM = require('eigenjs').CMatrix
, cmat = new CM.Identity(4, 4)
, cmblock = cmat.block(1, 1, 2, 2);
cmblock.assign(CM.Random(2, 2));
console.log('cmat =\n%s', cmat);
cmat =
(1,0) (0,0) (0,0) (0,0)
(0,0) (0.490586,-0.722033) (-0.380859,0.895456) (0,0)
(0,0) (0.794101,0.457882) (-0.068657,0.081439) (0,0)
(0,0) (0,0) (0,0) (1,0)
var Eigen = require('eigenjs')
, CM = Eigen.CMatrix
, CRV = Eigen.CRowVector
, cmat = new CM.Zero(3, 3)
, cmblock = cmat.row(1);
cmblock.assign(CRV.Random(3));
console.log('cmat =\n%s', cmat);
cmat =
(0,0) (0,0) (0,0)
(0.500827,-0.595426) (0.677855,0.716979) (0.271854,-0.943846)
(0,0) (0,0) (0,0)
var Eigen = require('eigenjs')
, CM = Eigen.CMatrix
, CV = Eigen.CVector
, cmat = new CM.Zero(3, 3)
, cmblock = cmat.col(1);
cmblock.assign(CV.Random(3));
console.log('cmat =\n%s', cmat);
cmat =
(0,0) (-0.97615,-0.147) (0,0)
(0,0) (-0.630134,-0.661642) (0,0)
(0,0) (-0.211411,0.819724) (0,0)
Returns a block consisting of the top rows of *this.
var CM = require('eigenjs').CMatrix
, cmat = new CM(4, 2).set([
C( 1, 2), C( 3, 4),
C( 5, 6), C( 7, 8),
C( 9, 10), C(11, 12),
C(13, 14), C(15, 16)
]);
console.log('%s', cmat.topRows(2));
(1,2) (3,4)
(5,6) (7,8)
Returns a block consisting of the bottom rows of *this.
var CM = require('eigenjs').CMatrix
, cmat = new CM(4, 2).set([
C( 1, 2), C( 3, 4),
C( 5, 6), C( 7, 8),
C( 9, 10), C(11, 12),
C(13, 14), C(15, 16)
]);
console.log('%s', cmat.bottomRows(2));
(9,10) (11,12)
(13,14) (15,16)
Returns a block consisting of a range of rows of *this.
var CM = require('eigenjs').CMatrix
, cmat = new CM(4, 2).set([
C( 1, 2), C( 3, 4),
C( 5, 6), C( 7, 8),
C( 9, 10), C(11, 12),
C(13, 14), C(15, 16)
]);
console.log('%s', cmat.middleRows(1, 2));
(5,6) (7,8)
(9,10) (11,12)
Returns a block consisting of the left columns of *this.
var CM = require('eigenjs').CMatrix
, cmat = new CM(4, 2).set([
C( 1, 2), C( 3, 4),
C( 5, 6), C( 7, 8),
C( 9, 10), C(11, 12),
C(13, 14), C(15, 16)
]);
console.log('%s', cmat.leftCols(1));
(1,2)
(5,6)
(9,10)
(13,14)
Returns a block consisting of the right columns of *this.
var CM = require('eigenjs').CMatrix
, cmat = new CM(4, 2).set([
C( 1, 2), C( 3, 4),
C( 5, 6), C( 7, 8),
C( 9, 10), C(11, 12),
C(13, 14), C(15, 16)
]);
console.log('%s', cmat.rightCols(1));
(3,4)
(7,8)
(11,12)
(15,16)
Returns a block consisting of a range of columns of *this.
var CM = require('eigenjs').CMatrix
, cmat = new CM(4, 2).set([
C( 1, 2), C( 3, 4),
C( 5, 6), C( 7, 8),
C( 9, 10), C(11, 12),
C(13, 14), C(15, 16)
]);
console.log('%s', cmat.middleCols(1, 1));
(3,4)
(7,8)
(11,12)
(15,16)
Returns a block consisting of a top-left corner of *this.
var CM = require('eigenjs').CMatrix
, cmat = new CM(4, 2).set([
C( 1, 2), C( 3, 4),
C( 5, 6), C( 7, 8),
C( 9, 10), C(11, 12),
C(13, 14), C(15, 16)
]);
console.log('%s', cmat.topLeftCorner(2, 1));
(1,2)
(5,6)
Returns a block consisting of a top-right corner of *this.
var CM = require('eigenjs').CMatrix
, cmat = new CM(4, 2).set([
C( 1, 2), C( 3, 4),
C( 5, 6), C( 7, 8),
C( 9, 10), C(11, 12),
C(13, 14), C(15, 16)
]);
console.log('%s', cmat.topRightCorner(2, 1));
(3,4)
(7,8)
Returns a block consisting of a bottom-left corner of *this.
var CM = require('eigenjs').CMatrix
, cmat = new CM(4, 2).set([
C( 1, 2), C( 3, 4),
C( 5, 6), C( 7, 8),
C( 9, 10), C(11, 12),
C(13, 14), C(15, 16)
]);
console.log('%s', cmat.bottomLeftCorner(2, 1));
(9,10)
(13,14)
Returns a block consisting of a bottom-right corner of *this.
var CM = require('eigenjs').CMatrix
, cmat = new CM(4, 2).set([
C( 1, 2), C( 3, 4),
C( 5, 6), C( 7, 8),
C( 9, 10), C(11, 12),
C(13, 14), C(15, 16)
]);
console.log('%s', cmat.bottomRightCorner(2, 1));
(11,12)
(15,16)
var CM = require('eigenjs').CMatrix
, cmat = new CM(3, 1).set([
7,
-2,
6
]);
console.log('%s', cmat.replicate(2, 5));
(7,0) (7,0) (7,0) (7,0) (7,0)
(-2,0) (-2,0) (-2,0) (-2,0) (-2,0)
(6,0) (6,0) (6,0) (6,0) (6,0)
(7,0) (7,0) (7,0) (7,0) (7,0)
(-2,0) (-2,0) (-2,0) (-2,0) (-2,0)
(6,0) (6,0) (6,0) (6,0) (6,0)
var Eigen = require('eigenjs')
, C = Eigen.Complex
, CM = Eigen.CMatrix
, cmat1 = new CM(2, 2)
, cmat2 = new CM(2, 2)
, cmat3;
cmat1.set([
C(1,1), C(2,2),
C(3,3), C(4,4)
]);
cmat2.set([
5 , 6 ,
C(7,7), C(8,8)
]);
cmat3 = cmat1.add(cmat2);
console.log('cmat3 = \n%s', cmat3);
cmat3 =
(6,1) (8,2)
(10,10) (12,12)
var Eigen = require('eigenjs')
, C = Eigen.Complex
, CM = Eigen.CMatrix
, cmat1 = new CM(2, 2)
, cmat2 = new CM(2, 2);
cmat1.set([
C(1,1), C(2,2),
C(3,3), C(4,4)
]);
cmat2.set([
5, 6,
7, 8
]);
cmat1.adda(cmat2);
console.log('cmat1 = \n%s', cmat1);
cmat1 =
(6,1) (8,2)
(10,3) (12,4)
var Eigen = require('eigenjs')
, C = Eigen.Complex
, CM = Eigen.CMatrix
, cmat1 = new CM(2, 2)
, cmat2 = new CM(2, 2)
, cmat3;
cmat1.set([
C(1,1), C(2,2),
C(3,3), C(4,4)
]);
cmat2.set([
5, 6,
7, 8
]);
cmat3 = cmat1.sub(cmat2);
console.log('cmat3 = \n%s', cmat3);
cmat3 =
(-4,1) (-4,2)
(-4,3) (-4,4)
var Eigen = require('eigenjs')
, C = Eigen.Complex
, CM = Eigen.CMatrix
, cmat1 = new CM(2, 2)
, cmat2 = new CM(2, 2);
cmat1.set([
C(1,1), C(2,2),
C(3,3), C(4,4)
]);
cmat2.set([
5, 6,
7, 8
]);
cmat1.suba(cmat2);
console.log('cmat1 = \n%s', cmat1);
mat1 =
(-4,1) (-4,2)
(-4,3) (-4,4)
var Eigen = require('eigenjs')
, C = Eigen.Complex
, M = Eigen.Matrix
, CM = Eigen.CMatrix
, cmat1 = new CM(2, 3)
, vec = new M(3, 1)
, cmat2;
cmat1.set([
C(1,1), C(2,2), C(3,3),
C(4,4), C(5,5), C(6,6)
]);
vec.set([
1,
2,
3
]);
cmat2 = cmat1.mul(vec);
console.log('cmat2 = \n%s', cmat2);
mat2 =
(14,14)
(32,32)
var Eigen = require('eigenjs')
, C = Eigen.Complex
, CM = Eigen.CMatrix
, cmat = new CM(2, 3)
, c = new C(1, -1);
cmat.set([
C(1,1), C(2,2), C(3,3),
C(4,4), C(5,5), C(6,6)
]);
cmat.mula(c);
console.log('cmat = \n%s', cmat);
cmat =
(2,0) (4,0) (6,0)
(8,0) (10,0) (12,0)
var Eigen = require('eigenjs')
, C = Eigen.Complex
, CM = Eigen.CMatrix
, cmat1 = new CM(2, 2)
, cmat2 = new CM(2, 2);
cmat1.set([
C(1,1), C(2,2),
C(3,3), C(4,4)
]);
cmat2 = cmat1.div(C(2,0));
console.log('cmat2 = \n%s', cmat2);
cmat2 =
(0.5,0.5) (1,1)
(1.5,1.5) (2,2)
var Eigen = require('eigenjs')
, C = Eigen.Complex
, CM = Eigen.CMatrix
, cmat = new CM(2, 2)
cmat.set([
C(1,1), C(2,2),
C(3,3), C(4,4)
]);
cmat.diva(2);
console.log('cmat = \n%s', cmat);
cmat =
(0.5,0.5) (1,1)
(1.5,1.5) (2,2)
var CM = require('eigenjs').CMatrix
, cmat1 = new CM.Random(3, 2)
, cmat2 = cmat1.transpose();
console.log('cmat1 = \n%s', cmat1);
console.log('cmat2 = \n%s', cmat2);
cmat1 =
(-0.0175928,0.317664) (0.0405036,0.744415)
(0.980286,-0.33036) (-0.617894,-0.94324)
(-0.360953,-0.543819) (0.958967,-0.649626)
cmat2 =
(-0.0175928,0.317664) (0.980286,-0.33036) (-0.360953,-0.543819)
(0.0405036,0.744415) (-0.617894,-0.94324) (0.958967,-0.649626)
var CM = require('eigenjs').CMatrix
, cmat1 = new CM.Random(2, 2)
, cmat2 = cmat1.conjugate();
console.log('cmat1 = \n%s', cmat1);
console.log('cmat2 = \n%s', cmat2);
cmat1 =
(-0.241556,0.172337) (0.87717,0.591998)
(0.472778,-0.0217244) (-0.291438,-0.198262)
cmat2 =
(-0.241556,-0.172337) (0.87717,-0.591998)
(0.472778,0.0217244) (-0.291438,0.198262)
var CM = require('eigenjs').CMatrix
, cmat1 = new CM.Random(3, 2)
, cmat2 = cmat1.adjoint();
console.log('cmat1 = \n%s', cmat1);
console.log('cmat2 = \n%s', cmat2);
cmat1 =
(-0.431879,-0.597577) (0.956798,0.90183)
(0.525477,-0.313942) (-0.943631,0.390357)
(-0.415382,0.66716) (0.737088,0.238193)
cmat2 =
(-0.431879,0.597577) (0.525477,0.313942) (-0.415382,-0.66716)
(0.956798,-0.90183) (-0.943631,-0.390357) (0.737088,-0.238193)
Returns the determinant of this matrix. This method uses class CPartialPivLU.
var CM = require('eigenjs').CMatrix
, cmat = new CM.Random(2, 2);
console.log('cmat = \n%s\n', cmat);
console.log('det = %s', mat.determinant());
cmat =
(0.528893,-0.900902) (-0.307532,-0.690669)
(0.541616,0.947563) (-0.072443,0.450036)
det = (-0.120764,0.968768)
Returns the matrix inverse of this matrix. This method uses class CPartialPivLU.
var CM = require('eigenjs').CMatrix
, cmat = new CM(3, 3).set([
1, 2, 3,
0, 1, 4,
5, 6, 0
])
, inv = cmat.inverse();
console.log('inv = \n%s', inv);
inv =
(-24,0) (18,0) (5,0)
(20,0) (-15,0) (-4,0)
(-5,-0) (4,0) (1,0)
var Eigen = require('eigenjs')
, C = Eigen.Complex
, CM = Eigen.CMatrix
, cmat = new CM(2, 3).set([
1, 2 , 3,
4, C(5, 6), 7
])
, tr = cmat.trace();
console.log('cmat = \n%s\n', cmat);
console.log('tr = %s', tr);
cmat =
(1,0) (2,0) (3,0)
(4,0) (5,6) (7,0)
tr = (6,6)
var CM = require('eigenjs').CMatrix
, cmat = CM.Random(2, 3);
console.log('cmat = \n%s\n', cmat);
console.log('%s', cmat.diagonal());
cmat =
(0.345978,0.85694) (0.99589,-0.0742672) (-0.763035,-0.329107)
(0.592024,0.15202) (-0.20903,0.834369) (0.692856,0.838519)
(0.345978,0.85694)
(-0.20903,0.834369)
Returns the Frobenius norm.
var Eigen = require('eigenjs')
, C = Eigen.Complex
, CM = Eigen.CMatrix
, cmat = new CM(2, 2).set([
C(1, 2), C(3, 4),
C(5, 6), C(7, 9)
]);
console.log('%d', cmat.norm());
14.866068747318506
Function The result of a full redux operation on the whoie matrix or vector using
func.
var Eigen = require('eigenjs')
, C = Eigen.Complex
, CM = Eigen.CMatrix
, cmat = new CM(2, 2).set([
C(1, 2), C(3, 4),
C(5, 6), C(7, 8)
])
, func = function(a, b) { return a.add(b); };
console.log('%s', cmat.redux(func));
(16,20)
var Eigen = require('eigenjs')
, C = Eigen.Complex
, CM = Eigen.CMatrix
, cmat = new CM(2, 2).set([
C(1, 2), C(3, 4),
C(5, 6), C(7, 8)
]);
console.log('%s', cmat.sum());
(16,20)
var Eigen = require('eigenjs')
, C = Eigen.Complex
, CM = Eigen.CMatrix
, cmat = new CM(2, 2).set([
C(1, 2), C(3, 4),
C(5, 6), C(7, 8)
]);
console.log('%s', cmat.prod());
(-755,-540)
var Eigen = require('eigenjs')
, C = Eigen.Complex
, CM = Eigen.CMatrix
, cmat = new CM(2, 2).set([
C(1, 2), C(3, 4),
C(5, 6), C(7, 8)
]);
console.log('%s', cmat.mean());
(4,5)
Function Applies the
func to the whole coefficients of the matrix or vector.
var CM = require('eigenjs').CMatrix
, cmat = new CM(3, 3).set([
1, 2, 3,
4, 5, 6,
7, 8, 9
]);
cmat.visit(function(value, row, col) {
console.log('cmat(%d, %d) = %s', row, col, value);
});
cmat(0, 0) = (1,0)
cmat(1, 0) = (4,0)
cmat(2, 0) = (7,0)
cmat(0, 1) = (2,0)
cmat(1, 1) = (5,0)
cmat(2, 1) = (8,0)
cmat(0, 2) = (3,0)
cmat(1, 2) = (6,0)
cmat(2, 2) = (9,0)
var Eigen = require('eigenjs')
, C = Eigen.Complex
, CM = Eigen.CMatrix
, cmat1 = new CM(2, 2)
, cmat2 = new CM(2, 2)
, cmat3 = new CM(2, 2);
cmat1.set([
C(1,1), C(2,2),
C(3,3), C(4,4)
]);
cmat2.set([
C(1,0), C(2,0),
C(3,0), C(4,0)
]);
cmat3.set([
C(0,1), C(0,2),
C(0,3), C(0,4)
]);
console.log(cmat1.equals(cmat2.add(cmat3)));
true
var Eigen = require('eigenjs')
, C = Eigen.Complex
, CM = Eigen.CMatrix
, cmat1 = new CM(2, 2)
, cmat2 = new CM(2, 2);
cmat1.set([
C(1,1), C(3,3),
C(5,5), C(7,7)
]).diva(C(11,11));
cmat2.set([
C(0.091,0), C(0.273,0),
C(0.455,0), C(0.636,0)
]);
console.log(cmat1.isApprox(cmat2, 1e-3));
true
var CM = require('eigenjs').CMatrix
, cmat1 = new CM(4, 4)
, cmat2 = new CM(3, 2);
console.log(cmat1.isSquare());
console.log(cmat2.isSquare());
true
false
var Eigen = require('eigenjs')
, C = Eigen.Complex
, CM = Eigen.CMatrix
, cmat = new CM(2, 3).set([
0, 0 , 0.0001,
0, C(0, 0.0007), 0
]);
console.log(cmat.isZero());
console.log(cmat.isZero(1e-3));
false
true
var Eigen = require('eigenjs')
, C = Eigen.Complex
, CM = Eigen.CMatrix
, cmat = new CM(2, 3).set([
1, 1, 1.0001 ,
1, 0.9997, C(1, 0.0001)
]);
console.log(cmat.isOnes());
console.log(cmat.isOnes(1e-3));
false
true
var CM = require('eigenjs').CMatrix
, cmat = new CM(3, 3).set([
1, 0, 0.0001,
0, 0.9997, 0,
0, 0, 1
]);
console.log(cmat.isIdentity());
console.log(cmat.isIdentity(1e-3));
false
true
var CM = require('eigenjs').CMatrix
, cmat = new CM(3, 3).set([
1e+04, 0, 1,
0, 1e+04, 0,
0, 0, 1e+04
]);
console.log(cmat.isDiagonal());
console.log(cmat.isDiagonal(1e-3));
false
true
Returns true if *this contains only finite numbers, i.e., no NaN and no +/-INF values.
var CM = require('eigenjs').CMatrix
, cmat = new CM.Random(3, 3);
console.log('cmat = \n%s\n%s\n', cmat, cmat.allFinite());
cmat.set(0, 0, Infinity);
console.log('cmat = \n%s\n%s', cmat, cmat.allFinite());
cmat =
(-0.0193897,0.117036) (-0.236475,-0.431972) (0.261242,0.687658)
(-0.982734,-0.815806) (-0.153287,-0.292975) (-0.532892,-0.314321)
(0.750476,-0.742562) (-0.0286768,0.0286941) (-0.790602,0.352619)
true
cmat =
(inf,0) (-0.236475,-0.431972) (0.261242,0.687658)
(-0.982734,-0.815806) (-0.153287,-0.292975) (-0.532892,-0.314321)
(0.750476,-0.742562) (-0.0286768,0.0286941) (-0.790602,0.352619)
false
Returns true if *this contains at least one Not A Number (NaN).
var CM = require('eigenjs').CMatrix
, cmat = new CM.Zero(3, 3);
console.log('cmat = \n%s\n%s\n', cmat, cmat.hasNaN());
cmat.set(1, 1, NaN);
console.log('cmat = \n%s\n%s', cmat, cmat.hasNaN());
cmat =
(0,0) (0,0) (0,0)
(0,0) (0,0) (0,0)
(0,0) (0,0) (0,0)
false
cmat =
(0,0) (0,0) (0,0)
(0,0) (nan,0) (0,0)
(0,0) (0,0) (0,0)
true
Returns the partial-pivoting LU decomposition of *this.
var CM = require('eigenjs').CMatrix
, cmat = new CM(3, 3).set([
1, 4, 5,
4, 2, 6,
5, 6, 3
])
, cpplu = cmat.partialPivLu();
console.log('P = \n%s\n', cpplu.permutationP());
console.log('L = \n%s\n', cpplu.matrixL());
console.log('U = \n%s', cpplu.matrixU());
P =
(0,0) (0,0) (1,0)
(0,0) (1,0) (0,0)
(1,0) (0,0) (0,0)
L =
(1,0) (0,0) (0,0)
(0.8,0) (1,0) (0,0)
(0.2,0) (-1,-0) (1,0)
U =
(5,0) (6,0) (3,0)
(0,0) (-2.8,0) (3.6,0)
(0,0) (0,0) (8,0)
Returns the full-pivoting LU decomposition of *this.
var CM = require('eigenjs').CMatrix
, cmat = new CM(2, 4).set([
1, 1, 1, 3,
1, 2, -1, 4
])
, cfplu = cmat.fullPivLu();
console.log('P = \n%s\n', cfplu.permutationP());
console.log('L = \n%s\n', cfplu.matrixL());
console.log('U = \n%s\n', cfplu.matrixU());
console.log('Q = \n%s', cfplu.permutationQ());
P =
(0,0) (1,0)
(1,0) (0,0)
L =
(1,0) (0,0)
(0.75,0) (1,0)
U =
(4,0) (-1,0) (2,0) (1,0)
(0,0) (1.75,0) (-0.5,0) (0.25,0)
Q =
(0,0) (0,0) (0,0) (1,0)
(0,0) (0,0) (1,0) (0,0)
(0,0) (1,0) (0,0) (0,0)
(1,0) (0,0) (0,0) (0,0)
Object
Number Default=
6. The number of digits for floating point values.
Booleam Default=
false. If set to true, then the number of digits will be computed to match the full precision of each floating-point type.
Booleam Default=
false. If set to true, it allows to disable the alignment of columnt, resulting in faster code.
String Default=
' '. The string printed between two coefficients of the same row.
String Default=
''. The string printed between two rows.
String Default=
''. The string printed at the beginning of each row.
String Default=
''. The string printed at the end of each row.
String Default=
''. The string printed at the beginning of the matrix.
String Default=
''. The string printed at the end of the matrix.
var CM = require('eigenjs').CMatrix
, cmat = new CM.Random(3, 3)
, octavefmt = {
coeffSeparator: ", "
, rowSeparator: ";\n"
, rowPrefix: "["
, rowSuffix: "]"
};
console.log('cmat =\n%s\n', cmat.toString());
console.log('cmat =\n' + cmat.toString(octavefmt));
cmat =
(-0.881059,0.0362337) (-0.272438,-0.865992) (-0.230511,-0.192664)
(0.979223,-0.201546) (-0.723588,0.651508) (-0.105755,0.579535)
(0.624409,0.438373) (-0.109684,0.538095) (0.244085,0.332142)
cmat =
[(-0.881059,0.0362337), (-0.272438,-0.865992), (-0.230511,-0.192664)];
[ (0.979223,-0.201546), (-0.723588,0.651508), (-0.105755,0.579535)];
[ (0.624409,0.438373), (-0.109684,0.538095), (0.244085,0.332142)]
var V = require('eigenjs').Vector
, vec = new V.Random(3)
, vec2 = new V(vec);
console.log('vec = \n%s\n', vec);
console.log('vec2 = \n%s', vec2);
vec =
-0.777518
0.25226
-0.262954
vec2 =
-0.777518
0.25226
-0.262954
var V = require('eigenjs').Vector
, vec = new V(3);
console.log('vec = \n%s', vec);
vec =
0
0
0
var V = require('eigenjs').Vector
, vec = new V([1,
2,
3]);
console.log('vec = \n%s', vec);
vec =
1
2
3
var V = require('eigenjs').Vector
, vec = V.Constant(4, 0.6);
console.log('vec = \n%s', vec);
vec =
0.6
0.6
0.6
0.6
Sets a linearly space vector.
var V = require('eigenjs').Vector
, vec = V.LinSpaced(5, 0, 1);
console.log('vec = \n%s', vec);
vec =
0
0.25
0.5
0.75
1
var V = require('eigenjs').Vector
, vec = new V(3);
vec.set(0, 1);
vec.set(1, 2);
vec.set(2, 3);
console.log('vec = \n%s', vec);
vec =
1
2
3
var V = require('eigenjs').Vector
, vec = new V(3);
vec.set([1,
2,
3]);
console.log('vec = \n%s', vec);
vec =
1
2
3
var V = require('eigenjs').Vector
, vec = new V([1,
2,
3]);
console.log(vec.get(0));
console.log(vec.get(1));
console.log(vec.get(2));
1
2
3
Sets a linearly space vector.
var V = require('eigenjs').Vector
, vec = new V.Zero(5);
console.log('vec = \n%s\n', vec);
vec.setLinSpaced(0, 1);
console.log('vec = \n%s', vec);
vec =
0
0
0
0
0
vec =
0
0.25
0.5
0.75
1
Sets a linearly space vector.
var V = require('eigenjs').Vector
, vec = new V.Random(3);
console.log('vec = \n%s\n', vec);
vec.setLinSpaced(5, 0, 1);
console.log('vec = \n%s', vec);
vec =
-0.498866
-0.440048
0.118123
vec =
0
0.25
0.5
0.75
1
var V = require('eigenjs').Vector
, vec = new V([1,
2,
3,
4])
, vblock = vec.block(1, 2);
console.log('vblock = \n%s', vblock);
vblock =
2
3
var V = require('eigenjs').Vector
, vec = new V([1,
2,
3,
4])
, vblock = vec.head(2);
console.log('vblock = \n%s', vblock);
vblock =
1
2
var V = require('eigenjs').Vector
, vec = new V([1,
2,
3,
4])
, vblock = vec.tail(2);
console.log('vblock = \n%s', vblock);
vblock =
3
4
Returns the dot product of *this with other.
var V = require('eigenjs').Vector
, vec1 = new V([1,
2,
3])
, vec2 = new V([4,
5,
6]);
console.log(vec1.dot(vec2).toString());
32
var V = require('eigenjs').Vector
, vec = new V.Random(3)
, dia = vec.asDiagonal();
console.log('vec = \n%s\n', vec);
console.log('dia = \n%s', dia);
vec =
0.593699
0.299713
-0.718297
dia =
0.593699 0 0
0 0.299713 0
0 0 -0.718297
var V = require('eigenjs').Vector
, vec = new V([
1,
2,
3
]);
vec.normalize();
console.log('vec = \n%s', vec);
vec =
0.267261
0.534522
0.801784
var V = require('eigenjs').Vector
, vec = new V.Random(3);
console.log('vec = \n%s\n', vec);
console.log('max = %d', vec.maxCoeff());
vec =
0.604974
-0.210128
0.37608
max = 0.6049735153117093
Object
var V = require('eigenjs').Vector
, vec = new V.Random(3)
, obj = {};
console.log('vec = \n%s\n', vec);
console.log('max = %d', vec.maxCoeff(obj));
console.log('obj = %s', JSON.stringify(obj));
vec =
-0.887644
-0.63168
-0.644859
max = -0.631679946385175
obj = {"maxCoeff":-0.631679946385175,"rowId":1,"colId":0}
Function
var V = require('eigenjs').Vector
, vec = new V.Random(3)
, func = function(rowId, colId) {
console.log('rowId = %d, colId = %d', rowId, colId);
};
console.log('vec = \n%s\n', vec);
console.log('max = %d', vec.maxCoeff(func));
vec =
-0.006325
-0.304345
0.875084
rowId = 2, colId = 0
max = 0.8750841114088352
var V = require('eigenjs').Vector
, vec = new V.Random(3);
console.log('vec = \n%s\n', vec);
console.log('min = %d', vec.minCoeff());
vec =
0.311621
-0.59179
-0.210911
min = -0.5917897846511517
Object
var V = require('eigenjs').Vector
, vec = new V.Random(3)
, obj = {};
console.log('vec = \n%s\n', vec);
console.log('min = %d', vec.minCoeff(obj));
console.log('obj = %s', JSON.stringify(obj));
vec =
0.413097
0.9239
-0.0150985
min = -0.015098494950262165
obj = {"minCoeff":-0.015098494950262165,"rowId":2,"colId":0}
Function
var V = require('eigenjs').Vector
, vec = new V.Random(3)
, func = function(rowId, colId) {
console.log('rowId = %d, colId = %d', rowId, colId);
};
console.log('vec = \n%s\n', vec);
console.log('min = %d', vec.minCoeff(func));
vec =
-0.277781
-0.668038
0.286223
rowId = 1, colId = 0
min = -0.668037947112712
var CV = require('eigenjs').CVector
, cvec = new CV.Random(3)
, cvec2 = new CV(cvec);
console.log('cvec = \n%s\n', cvec);
console.log('cvec2 = \n%s', cvec2);
cvec =
(0.97863,-0.172027)
(0.743826,-0.517891)
(-0.194503,0.984235)
cvec2 =
(0.97863,-0.172027)
(0.743826,-0.517891)
(-0.194503,0.984235)
var CV = require('eigenjs').CVector
, cvec = new CV(3);
console.log('cvec = \n%s', cvec);
cvec =
0
0
0
var Eigen = require('eigenjs')
, C = Eigen.Complex
, CV = Eigen.Vector
, cvec = new CV([ 1 ,
C(2, 4),
3 ]);
console.log('cvec = \n%s', cvec);
cvec =
(1,0)
(2,4)
(3,0)
var CV = require('eigenjs').CVector
, cvec = CV.Constant(4, 0.6);
console.log('cvec = \n%s', cvec);
cvec =
(0.6,0)
(0.6,0)
(0.6,0)
(0.6,0)
var Eigen = require('eigenjs')
, C = Eigen.Complex
, CV = Eigen.CVector
, cvec = new CV(3);
cvec.set(0, C(1 ));
cvec.set(1, C(2, 4));
cvec.set(2, 3 );
console.log('cvec = \n%s', cvec);
cvec =
(1,0)
(2,4)
(3,0)
var Eigen = require('eigenjs')
, C = Eigen.Complex
, CV = Eigen.CVector
, cvec = new CV(3);
cvec.set([ 1 ,
C(2, 4),
3 ]);
console.log('cvec = \n%s', cvec);
cvec =
(1,0)
(2,4)
(3,0)
var Eigen = require('eigenjs')
, C = Eigen.Complex
, CV = Eigen.CVector
, cvec = new CV([ 1 ,
C(2, 4),
3 ]);
console.log(vec.get(0).toString());
console.log(vec.get(1).toString());
console.log(vec.get(2).toString());
(1,0)
(2,4)
(3,0)
var Eigen = require('eigenjs')
, C = Eigen.Complex
, CV = Eigen.CVector
, cvec = new CV([ 1 ,
2 ,
C(3 ),
C(4, 0)])
, cvblock = cvec.block(1, 2);
console.log('cvblock = \n%s', cvblock);
cvblock =
(2,0)
(3,0)
var CV = require('eigenjs').CVector
, cvec = new CV([ 1 ,
2 ,
C(3 ),
C(4, 0)])
, cvblock = cvec.head(2);
console.log('cvblock = \n%s', cvblock);
cvblock =
(1,0)
(2,0)
var CV = require('eigenjs').CVector
, cvec = new CV([ 1 ,
2 ,
C(3 ),
C(4, 0)])
, cvblock = cvec.tail(2);
console.log('cvblock = \n%s', cvblock);
cvblock =
(3,0)
(4,0)
Returns the dot product of *this with other.
This function returns the hermitian (sesquilinear) dot product, conjugate-linear in the first variable and linear in the second variable.
var Eigen = require('eigenjs')
, C = Eigen.Complex
, CV = Eigen.CVector
, cvec1 = new CV([C(1, 1),
C(2, 2),
C(3, 3)])
, cvec2 = new CV([4,
5,
6]);
console.log(cvec1.dot(cvec2).toString());
(32,-32)
var CV = require('eigenjs').CVecotr
, cvec = new CV.Random(3)
, dia = cvec.asDiagonal();
console.log('cvec = \n%s\n', cvec);
console.log('dia = \n%s', dia);
cvec =
(-0.350871,0.918551)
(0.0934938,-0.649058)
(-0.725789,-0.339967)
dia =
(-0.350871,0.918551) (0,0) (0,0)
(0,0) (0.0934938,-0.649058) (0,0)
(0,0) (0,0) (-0.725789,-0.339967)
var Eigen = require('eigenjs')
, C = Eigen.Complex
, CV = Eigen.CVector
, cvec = new CV([
1 ,
C(2, 3),
4
]);
cvec.normalize();
console.log('cvec = \n%s', cvec);
cvec =
(0.182574,0)
(0.365148,0.547723)
(0.730297,0)
var RV = require('eigenjs').RowVector
, rvec = new RV.Random(3)
, rvec2 = new RV(rvec);
console.log('rvec = \n%s\n', rvec);
console.log('rvec2 = \n%s', rvec2);
rvec =
-0.0369638 0.749797 -0.15956
rvec2 =
-0.0369638 0.749797 -0.15956
var RV = require('eigenjs').RowVector
, rvec = new RV(3);
console.log('rvec = \n%s', rvec);
rvec =
0 0 0
var RV = require('eigenjs').RowVector
, rvec = new RV([1, 2, 3]);
console.log('rvec = \n%s', rvec);
rvec =
1 2 3
var RV = require('eigenjs').RVector
, rvec = RV.Constant(4, 0.6);
console.log('rvec = \n%s', rvec);
rvec =
0.6 0.6 0.6 0.6
Sets a linearly space vector.
var RV = require('eigenjs').RowVector
, rvec = RV.LinSpaced(5, 1, 0);
console.log('rvec = \n%s', rvec);
rvec =
1 0.75 0.5 0.25 0
var RV = require('eigenjs').RowVector
, rvec = new RV(3);
rvec.set(0, 1);
rvec.set(1, 2);
rvec.set(2, 3);
console.log('rvec = \n%s', rvec);
rvec =
1 2 3
var RV = require('eigenjs').RowVector
, rvec = new RV(3);
rvec.set([1, 2, 3]);
console.log('rvec = \n%s', rvec);
rvec =
1 2 3
var RV = require('eigenjs').RowVector
, rvec = new RV([1, 2, 3]);
console.log(rvec.get(0));
console.log(rvec.get(1));
console.log(rvec.get(2));
1
2
3
Sets a linearly space vector.
var RV = require('eigenjs').RowVector
, rvec = new RV.Zero(5);
console.log('rvec = \n%s\n', rvec);
rvec.setLinSpaced(1, 0);
console.log('rvec = \n%s', rvec);
rvec =
0 0 0 0 0
rvec =
1 0.75 0.5 0.25 0
Sets a linearly space vector.
var RV = require('eigenjs').RowVector
, rvec = new RV.Random(3);
console.log('rvec = \n%s\n', rvec);
rvec.setLinSpaced(5, 1, 0);
console.log('rvec = \n%s', rvec);
rvec =
0.829713 0.985904 0.0914511
rvec =
1 0.75 0.5 0.25 0
var RV = require('eigenjs').RowVector
, rvec = new RV([1, 2, 3, 4])
, rvblock = rvec.block(1, 2);
console.log('rvblock = \n%s', rvblock);
rvblock =
2 3
var RV = require('eigenjs').RowVector
, rvec = new RV([1, 2, 3, 4])
, rvblock = rvec.head(2);
console.log('rvblock = \n%s', rvblock);
rvblock =
1 2
var RV = require('eigenjs').RowVector
, rvec = new RV([1, 2, 3, 4])
, rvblock = rvec.tail(2);
console.log('rvblock = \n%s', rvblock);
rvblock =
3 4
Returns the dot product of *this with other.
var RV = require('eigenjs').RowVector
, rvec1 = new RV([1, 2, 3])
, rvec2 = new RV([4, 5, 6]);
console.log(rvec1.dot(rvec2).toString());
32
var RV = require('eigenjs').RowVector
, rvec = new RV.Random(3)
, dia = rvec.asDiagonal();
console.log('rvec = \n%s\n', rvec);
console.log('dia = \n%s', dia);
rvec =
0.00429723 0.223465 -0.221164
dia =
0.00429723 0 0
0 0.223465 0
0 0 -0.221164
var RV = require('eigenjs').RVector
, rvec = new RV([1, 2, 3]);
rvec.normalize();
console.log('rvec = \n%s', rvec);
rvec =
0.267261 0.534522 0.801784
var RV = require('eigenjs').RowVector
, rvec = new RV.Random(3);
console.log('rvec = \n%s\n', rvec);
console.log('max = %d', rvec.maxCoeff());
rvec =
-0.487994 0.283088 -0.14679
max = 0.28308759503210323
Object
var RV = require('eigenjs').RowVector
, rvec = new RV.Random(3)
, obj = {};
console.log('rvec = \n%s\n', rvec);
console.log('max = %d', rvec.maxCoeff(obj));
console.log('obj = %s', JSON.stringify(obj));
rvec =
0.402709 0.332409 0.800923
max = 0.8009226330560273
obj = {"maxCoeff":0.8009226330560273,"rowId":0,"colId":2}
Function
var RV = require('eigenjs').RowVector
, rvec = new RV.Random(3)
, func = function(rowId, colId) {
console.log('rowId = %d, colId = %d', rowId, colId);
};
console.log('rvec = \n%s\n', rvec);
console.log('max = %d', rvec.maxCoeff(func));
rvec =
0.713395 0.0274691 -0.326461
rowId = 0, colId = 0
max = 0.7133948633975324
var RV = require('eigenjs').RowVector
, rvec = new RV.Random(3);
console.log('rvec = \n%s\n', rvec);
console.log('min = %d', rvec.minCoeff());
rvec =
0.349846 -0.129927 0.316636
min = -0.1299270163895222
Object
var RV = require('eigenjs').RowVector
, rvec = new RV.Random(3)
, obj = {};
console.log('rvec = \n%s\n', rvec);
console.log('min = %d', rvec.minCoeff(obj));
console.log('obj = %s', JSON.stringify(obj));
rvec =
0.451323 -0.614237 0.512448
min = -0.6142373744464653
obj = {"minCoeff":-0.6142373744464653,"rowId":0,"colId":1}
Function
var RV = require('eigenjs').RowVector
, rvec = new RV.Random(3)
, func = function(rowId, colId) {
console.log('rowId = %d, colId = %d', rowId, colId);
};
console.log('rvec = \n%s\n', rvec);
console.log('min = %d', rvec.minCoeff(func));
rvec =
-0.816445 0.0135587 -0.118738
rowId = 0, colId = 0
min = -0.8164447219187602
var CRV = require('eigenjs').CRowVector
, crvec = new CRV.Random(3)
, crvec2 = new CRV(crvec);
console.log('crvec = \n%s\n', crvec);
console.log('crvec2 = \n%s', crvec2);
crvec =
(-0.456363,-0.0965678) (0.985458,0.584867) (-0.136223,0.491867)
crvec2 =
(-0.456363,-0.0965678) (0.985458,0.584867) (-0.136223,0.491867)
var CRV = require('eigenjs').CRowVector
, crvec = new CRV(3);
console.log('crvec = \n%s', crvec);
cvec =
(0,0) (0,0) (0,0)
var Eigen = require('eigenjs')
, C = Eigen.Complex
, CRV = Eigen.CRowVector
, crvec = new CRV([1, C(2, 4), 3]);
console.log('crvec = \n%s', crvec);
crvec =
(1,0) (2,4) (3,0)
var CRV = require('eigenjs').CRVector
, crvec = CRV.Constant(4, 0.6);
console.log('crvec = \n%s', crvec);
crvec =
(0.6,0) (0.6,0) (0.6,0) (0.6,0)
var Eigen = require('eigenjs')
, C = Eigen.Complex
, CRV = Eigen.CRowVector
, crvec = new CRV(3);
crvec.set(0, C(1 ));
crvec.set(1, C(2, 4));
crvec.set(2, 3 );
console.log('crvec = \n%s', crvec);
cvec =
(1,0) (2,4) (3,0)
var Eigen = require('eigenjs')
, C = Eigen.Complex
, CRV = Eigen.CRowVector
, crvec = new CRV(3);
crvec.set([1, C(2, 4), 3]);
console.log('crvec = \n%s', crvec);
crvec =
(1,0) (2,4) (3,0)
var Eigen = require('eigenjs')
, C = Eigen.Complex
, CRV = Eigen.CRowVector
, crvec = new CRV([1, C(2, 4), 3]);
console.log(crvec.get(0).toString());
console.log(crvec.get(1).toString());
console.log(crvec.get(2).toString());
(1,0)
(2,4)
(3,0)
var Eigen = require('eigenjs')
, C = Eigen.Complex
, CRV = Eigen.CRowVector
, crvec = new CRV([1, 2, C(3), C(4, 0)])
, crvblock = crvec.block(1, 2);
console.log('crvblock = \n%s', crvblock);
crvblock =
(2,0) (3,0)
var Eigen = require('eigenjs')
, C = Eigen.Complex
, CRV = Eigen.CRowVector
, crvec = new CRV([1, 2, C(3), C(4, 0)])
, crvblock = crvec.head(2);
console.log('crvblock = \n%s', crvblock);
crvblock =
(1,0) (2,0)
var Eigen = require('eigenjs')
, C = Eigen.Complex
, CRV = Eigen.CRowVector
, crvec = new CRV([1, 2, C(3), C(4, 0)])
, crvblock = crvec.tail(2);
console.log('crvblock = \n%s', crvblock);
crvblock =
(3,0) (4,0)
Returns the dot product of *this with other.
This function returns the hermitian (sesquilinear) dot product, conjugate-linear in the first variable and linear in the second variable.
var Eigen = require('eigenjs')
, C = Eigen.Complex
, CRV = Eigen.CRowVector
, crvec1 = new CRV([C(1, 1), C(2, 2), C(3, 3)])
, crvec2 = new CRV([4, 5, 6]);
console.log(crvec1.dot(crvec2).toString());
(32,-32)
var Eigen = require('eigenjs')
, CRV = Eigen.CRowVector
, crvec = new CRV.Random(3)
, dia = crvec.asDiagonal();
console.log('crvec = \n%s\n', crvec);
console.log('dia = \n%s', dia);
crvec =
(-0.52811,0.0530528) (-0.340944,-0.248457) (0.185028,-0.228998)
dia =
(-0.52811,0.0530528) (0,0) (0,0)
(0,0) (-0.340944,-0.248457) (0,0)
(0,0) (0,0) (0.185028,-0.228998)
var Eigen = require('eigenjs')
, C = Eigen.Complex
, CRV = Eigen.CRowVector
, crvec = new CRV([1, C(2, 3), 4]);
crvec.normalize();
console.log('crvec = \n%s', crvec);
crvec =
(0.182574,0) (0.365148,0.547723) (0.730297,0)
var Eigen = require('eigenjs')
, M = Eigen.Matrix
, MB = Eigen.MatrixBlock
, mat = new M.Random(4, 4)
, mblock = new MB(mat, 1, 1, 2, 2);
console.log('mat = \n%s', mat);
console.log('mblock = \n%s', mblock);
mat =
0.63505 0.904788 -0.727407 0.187778
-0.709806 0.764849 0.467046 -0.0105777
0.295743 0.813348 -0.350211 0.221291
0.557679 -0.0634692 -0.000702816 -0.76436
mblock =
0.764849 0.467046
0.813348 -0.350211
var Eigen = require('eigenjs')
, CM = Eigen.CMatrix
, CMB = Eigen.CMatrixBlock
, cmat = new CM.Random(3, 3)
, cmblock = new CMB(cmat, 1, 1, 2, 1);
console.log('cmat = \n%s', cmat);
console.log('cmblock = \n%s', cmblock);
cmat =
(0.24353,-0.983476) (0.689103,-0.238167) (0.931696,-0.989139)
(0.72236,0.70887) (-0.870838,-0.17097) (-0.463351,0.45267)
(-0.0298291,0.662265) (0.513237,-0.0206502) (0.0326769,-0.799212)
cmblock =
(-0.870838,-0.17097)
(0.513237,-0.0206502)
var Eigen = require('eigenjs')
, V = Eigen.Vector
, VB = Eigen.VectorBlock
, vec = new V.Random(4)
, vblock = new VB(vec, 1, 2);
console.log('vec = \n%s', vec);
console.log('vblock = \n%s', vblock);
vec =
0.588843
0.686789
0.856138
-0.895627
vblock =
0.686789
0.856138
var Eigen = require('eigenjs')
, CV = Eigen.CVector
, CVB = Eigen.CVectorBlock
, cvec = new CV.Random(4)
, cvblock = new CVB(cvec, 1, 2);
console.log('cvec = \n%s', cvec);
console.log('cvblock = \n%s', cvblock);
cvec =
(0.152345,0.457992)
(-0.536544,0.301383)
(-0.65206,0.819627)
(-0.523377,-0.399041)
cvblock =
(-0.536544,0.301383)
(-0.65206,0.819627)
var Eigen = require('eigenjs')
, RV = Eigen.RowVector
, RVB = Eigen.RowVectorBlock
, rvec = new RV.Random(4)
, rvblock = new RVB(rvec, 1, 2);
console.log('rvec = \n%s', rvec);
console.log('rvblock = \n%s', rvblock);
rvec =
0.922803 -0.45235 -0.640183 0.439847
rvblock =
-0.45235 -0.640183
var Eigen = require('eigenjs')
, CRV = Eigen.CRowVector
, CRVB = Eigen.CRowVectorBlock
, crvec = new CRV.Random(4)
, crvblock = new CRVB(crvec, 1, 2);
console.log('crvec = \n%s', crvec);
console.log('crvblock = \n%s', crvblock);
crvec =
(0.707337,0.220289) (0.397833,0.371915) (0.782186,0.199594) (0.575888,0.951467)
crvblock =
(0.397833,0.371915) (0.782186,0.199594)
This class represents a LU decomposition of a square invertible matrix, with partial pivoting: the matrix A is decomposed as PA = LU where L is unit-lower-triangular, U is upper-triangular, and P is a permutation matrix.
var Eigen = require('eigenjs')
, M = Eigen.Matrix
, PPLU = Eigen.PartialPivLU
, mat = new M(3, 3).set([
1, 4, 5,
4, 2, 6,
5, 6, 3
])
, pplu = new PPLU(mat)
, P = pplu.permutationP()
, L = pplu.matrixL()
, U = pplu.matrixU();
console.log('%s', P.inverse().mula(L).mula(U));
1 4 5
4 2 6
5 6 3
Returns the permutation matrix P.
var Eigen = require('eigenjs')
, M = Eigen.Matrix
, PPLU = Eigen.PartialPivLU
, mat = new M(3, 3).set([
1, 4, 5,
4, 2, 6,
5, 6, 3
])
, pplu = new PPLU(mat);
console.log('P = \n%s', pplu.permutationP());
P =
0 0 1
0 1 0
1 0 0
Returns the unit-lower-triangular matrix L.
var Eigen = require('eigenjs')
, M = Eigen.Matrix
, PPLU = Eigen.PartialPivLU
, mat = new M(3, 3).set([
1, 4, 5,
4, 2, 6,
5, 6, 3
])
, pplu = new PPLU(mat);
console.log('L = \n%s', pplu.matrixL());
L =
1 0 0
0.8 1 0
0.2 -1 1
Returns the upper-triangular matrix U.
var Eigen = require('eigenjs')
, M = Eigen.Matrix
, PPLU = Eigen.PartialPivLU
, mat = new M(3, 3).set([
1, 4, 5,
4, 2, 6,
5, 6, 3
])
, pplu = new PPLU(mat);
console.log('U = \n%s', pplu.matrixU());
U =
5 6 3
0 -2.8 3.6
0 0 8
Returns the determinant of the matrix of which *this is the LU decomposition. It has only linear complexity (that is, O(n) where n is the dimension of the square matrix) as the LU decomposition has already been computed.
var Eigen = require('eigenjs')
, M = Eigen.Matrix
, PPLU = Eigen.PartialPivLU
, mat = new M(3, 3).set([
1, 4, 5,
4, 2, 6,
5, 6, 3
])
, pplu = new PPLU(mat);
console.log('%d', mat.determinant());
console.log('%d', pplu.determinant());
112
112
Returns the inverse of the matrix of which *this is the LU decomposition.
The matrix being decomposed here is assumed to be invertible. If you need to check for invertibility, use class FullPivLU instead.
var Eigen = require('eigenjs')
, M = Eigen.Matrix
, PPLU = Eigen.PartialPivLU
, mat = new M(3, 3).set([
1, 4, 5,
4, 2, 6,
5, 6, 3
])
, pplu = new PPLU(mat);
console.log('%s', pplu.inverse().equals(mat.inverse()));
true
This method returns the solution x to the equation Ax=b, where A is the matrix of which *this is the LU decomposition.
var Eigen = require('eigenjs')
, M = Eigen.Matrix
, V = Eigen.Vector
, PPLU = Eigen.PartialPivLU
, mat = new M(3, 3).set([
1, 4, 5,
4, 2, 6,
5, 6, 3
])
, b = new V([
24,
26,
26
])
, pplu = new PPLU(mat);
console.log('x = \n%s', pplu.solve(b));
x =
1
2
3
This class represents a LU decomposition of a square invertible matrix, with partial pivoting: the matrix A is decomposed as PA = LU where L is unit-lower-triangular, U is upper-triangular, and P is a permutation matrix.
var Eigen = require('eigenjs')
, CM = Eigen.CMatrix
, CPPLU = Eigen.CPartialPivLU
, cmat = new CM(3, 3).set([
1, 4, 5,
4, 2, 6,
5, 6, 3
])
, cpplu = new CPPLU(cmat)
, P = cpplu.permutationP()
, L = cpplu.matrixL()
, U = cpplu.matrixU();
console.log('%s', P.inverse().mula(L).mula(U));
(1,0) (4,0) (5,0)
(4,0) (2,0) (6,0)
(5,0) (6,0) (3,0)
Returns the permutation matrix P.
var Eigen = require('eigenjs')
, CM = Eigen.CMatrix
, CPPLU = Eigen.CPartialPivLU
, cmat = new CM(3, 3).set([
1, 4, 5,
4, 2, 6,
5, 6, 3
])
, cpplu = new CPPLU(cmat);
console.log('P = \n%s', cpplu.permutationP());
P =
(0,0) (0,0) (1,0)
(0,0) (1,0) (0,0)
(1,0) (0,0) (0,0)
Returns the unit-lower-triangular matrix L.
var Eigen = require('eigenjs')
, CM = Eigen.CMatrix
, CPPLU = Eigen.CPartialPivLU
, cmat = new CM(3, 3).set([
1, 4, 5,
4, 2, 6,
5, 6, 3
])
, cpplu = new CPPLU(cmat);
console.log('L = \n%s', cpplu.matrixL());
L =
(1,0) (0,0) (0,0)
(0.8,0) (1,0) (0,0)
(0.2,0) (-1,-0) (1,0)
Returns the upper-triangular matrix U.
var Eigen = require('eigenjs')
, CM = Eigen.CMatrix
, CPPLU = Eigen.CPartialPivLU
, cmat = new CM(3, 3).set([
1, 4, 5,
4, 2, 6,
5, 6, 3
])
, cpplu = new CPPLU(cmat);
console.log('U = \n%s', cpplu.matrixU());
U =
(5,0) (6,0) (3,0)
(0,0) (-2.8,0) (3.6,0)
(0,0) (0,0) (8,0)
Returns the determinant of the complex matrix of which *this is the LU decomposition. It has only linear complexity (that is, O(n) where n is the dimension of the complex square matrix) as the LU decomposition has already been computed.
var Eigen = require('eigenjs')
, CM = Eigen.CMatrix
, CPPLU = Eigen.CPartialPivLU
, cmat = new CM(3, 3).set([
1, 4, 5,
4, 2, 6,
5, 6, 3
])
, cpplu = new CPPLU(cmat);
console.log('%s', cmat.determinant());
console.log('%s', cpplu.determinant());
(112,-0)
(112,-0)
Returns the inverse of the complex matrix of which *this is the LU decomposition.
The complex matrix being decomposed here is assumed to be invertible. If you need to check for invertibility, use class CFullPivLU instead.
var Eigen = require('eigenjs')
, CM = Eigen.CMatrix
, CPPLU = Eigen.CPartialPivLU
, cmat = new CM(3, 3).set([
1, 4, 5,
4, 2, 6,
5, 6, 3
])
, cpplu = new CPPLU(cmat);
console.log('%s', cpplu.inverse().equals(cmat.inverse()));
true
This method returns the solution x to the equation Ax=b, where A is the matrix of which *this is the LU decomposition.
var Eigen = require('eigenjs')
, CM = Eigen.CMatrix
, CV = Eigen.CVector
, CPPLU = Eigen.CPartialPivLU
, cmat = new CM(3, 3).set([
1, 4, 5,
4, 2, 6,
5, 6, 3
])
, b = new CV([
24,
26,
26
])
, cpplu = new CPPLU(cmat);
console.log('x = \n%s', cpplu.solve(b));
x =
(1,0)
(2,0)
(3,0)
This class represents a LU decomposition of any matrix, with complete pivoting: the matrix A is decomposed as PAQ = LU where L is unit-lower-triangular, U is upper-triangular, and P and Q are permutation matrices. This is a rank-revealing LU decomposition. The eigenvalues (diagonal coefficients) of U are sorted in such a way that any zeros are at the end.
This decomposition provides the generic approach to solving systems of linear equations, computing the rank, invertibility, inverse, kernel, and determinant.
This LU decomposition is very stable and well tested with large matrices. However there are use cases where the SVD decomposition is inherently more stable and/or flexible. For example, when computing the kernel of a matrix, working with the SVD allows to select the smallest singular values of the matrix, something that the LU decomposition doesn't see.
var Eigen = require('eigenjs')
, M = Eigen.Matrix
, FPLU = Eigen.FullPivLU
, mat = new M(3, 5).set([
1, 3, 0, 2, -1,
0, 0, 1, 4, -3,
1, 2, 1, 6, -4
])
, fplu = new FPLU(mat)
, P = fplu.permutationP()
, L = fplu.matrixL()
, U = fplu.matrixU()
, Q = fplu.permutationQ();
console.log('%s', P.inverse().mula(L).mula(U).mula(Q.inverse()));
1 3 0 2 -1
0 0 1 4 -3
1 2 1 6 -4
Returns the permutation matrix P.
var Eigen = require('eigenjs')
, M = Eigen.Matrix
, FPLU = Eigen.FullPivLU
, mat = new M(3, 5).set([
1, 3, 0, 2, -1,
0, 0, 1, 4, -3,
1, 2, 1, 6, -4
])
, fplu = new FPLU(mat);
console.log('P = \n%s', fplu.permutationP());
P =
0 0 1
1 0 0
0 1 0
Returns the permutation matrix Q.
var Eigen = require('eigenjs')
, M = Eigen.Matrix
, FPLU = Eigen.FullPivLU
, mat = new M(3, 5).set([
1, 3, 0, 2, -1,
0, 0, 1, 4, -3,
1, 2, 1, 6, -4
])
, fplu = new FPLU(mat);
console.log('Q = \n%s', fplu.permutationQ());
Q =
0 0 1 0 0
0 1 0 0 0
0 0 0 1 0
1 0 0 0 0
0 0 0 0 1
Returns the unit-lower-triangular matrix L.
var Eigen = require('eigenjs')
, M = Eigen.Matrix
, FPLU = Eigen.FullPivLU
, mat = new M(3, 5).set([
1, 3, 0, 2, -1,
0, 0, 1, 4, -3,
1, 2, 1, 6, -4
])
, fplu = new FPLU(mat);
console.log('L = \n%s', fplu.matrixL());
L =
1 0 0
0.333333 1 0
0.666667 -0.571429 1
Returns the upper-triangular matrix U.
var Eigen = require('eigenjs')
, M = Eigen.Matrix
, FPLU = Eigen.FullPivLU
, mat = new M(3, 5).set([
1, 3, 0, 2, -1,
0, 0, 1, 4, -3,
1, 2, 1, 6, -4
])
, fplu = new FPLU(mat);
console.log('U = \n%s', fplu.matrixU());
U =
6 2 1 1 -4
0 2.33333 0.666667 -0.333333 0.333333
0 0 -0.285714 0.142857 -0.142857
Returns the determinant of the matrix of which *this is the LU decomposition. It has only linear complexity (that is, O(n) where n is the dimension of the square matrix) as the LU decomposition has already been computed.
var Eigen = require('eigenjs')
, M = Eigen.Matrix
, FPLU = Eigen.FullPivLU
, mat = M.Random(3, 3)
, fplu = new FPLU(mat)
, det = fplu.determinant();
console.log('mat = \n%s\n', mat);
console.log('det = %d', det);
mat =
0.460707 -0.430882 -0.561277
-0.902957 0.15904 0.614972
-0.00347658 0.980629 -0.170248
det = 0.27353337419849527
Returns the inverse of the matrix of which *this is the LU decomposition.
var Eigen = require('eigenjs')
, M = Eigen.Matrix
, FPLU = Eigen.FullPivLU
, mat = M.Random(3, 3)
, fplu = new FPLU(mat)
, inv = fplu.inverse();
console.log('%s', inv.isApprox(mat.inverse()));
true
Returns true if the matrix of which *this is the LU decomposition is invertible.
var Eigen = require('eigenjs')
, M = Eigen.Matrix
, FPLU = Eigen.FullPivLU
, mat = new M(3, 3).set([
1, 4, 5,
4, 2, 6,
5, 6, 3
])
, fplu = new FPLU(mat);
console.log('%s', fplu.isInvertible());
true
Returns a solution x to the equation Ax=b, where A is the matrix of which *this is the LU decomposition.
var Eigen = require('eigenjs')
, M = Eigen.Matrix
, V = Eigen.Vector
, FPLU = Eigen.FullPivLU
, mat = new M(3, 3).set([
0, 1, 1,
1, 2, 1,
2, 7, 9
])
, b = new V([
1,
2,
3
])
, fplu = new FPLU(mat);
console.log('x = \n%s', fplu.solve(b));
x =
-1
2
-1
Returns the rank of the matrix of which *this is the LU decomposition.
var Eigen = require('eigenjs')
, M = Eigen.Matrix
, FPLU = Eigen.FullPivLU
, mat = new M(3, 4).set([
2, 1, 0, 1,
0, 2, 1, 0,
2, 3, 1, 1
])
, fplu = new FPLU(mat);
console.log('%d', fplu.rank());
2
Returns the dimension of the kernel of the matrix of which *this is the LU decomposition.
var Eigen = require('eigenjs')
, M = Eigen.Matrix
, FPLU = Eigen.FullPivLU
, mat = M(3, 4).set([
1, 1, 0, 2,
1, 2, 0, 3,
2, 3, 0, 5
])
, fplu = new FPLU(mat)
, dim = fplu.dimensionOfKernel();
console.log('dim = %d', dim);
dim = 2
Returns the kernel of the matrix, also called its null-space. The columns of the returned matrix will form a basis of the kernel.
var Eigen = require('eigenjs')
, M = Eigen.Matrix
, FPLU = Eigen.FullPivLU
, mat = M(3, 4).set([
1, 1, 0, 2,
1, 2, 0, 3,
2, 3, 0, 5
])
, fplu = new FPLU(mat)
, ker = fplu.kernel();
console.log('ker = \n%s', ker);
ker =
1 0
1 0
0 1
-1 -0
This class represents a LU decomposition of any matrix, with complete pivoting: the matrix A is decomposed as PAQ = LU where L is unit-lower-triangular, U is upper-triangular, and P and Q are permutation matrices. This is a rank-revealing LU decomposition. The eigenvalues (diagonal coefficients) of U are sorted in such a way that any zeros are at the end.
This decomposition provides the generic approach to solving systems of linear equations, computing the rank, invertibility, inverse, kernel, and determinant.
This LU decomposition is very stable and well tested with large matrices. However there are use cases where the SVD decomposition is inherently more stable and/or flexible. For example, when computing the kernel of a matrix, working with the SVD allows to select the smallest singular values of the matrix, something that the LU decomposition doesn't see.
var Eigen = require('eigenjs')
, CM = Eigen.CMatrix
, CFPLU = Eigen.CFullPivLU
, cmat = new CM(3, 5).set([
1, 3, 0, 2, -1,
0, 0, 1, 4, -3,
1, 2, 1, 6, -4
])
, cfplu = new CFPLU(cmat)
, P = cfplu.permutationP()
, L = cfplu.matrixL()
, U = cfplu.matrixU()
, Q = cfplu.permutationQ();
console.log('%s', P.inverse().mula(L).mula(U).mula(Q.inverse()));
(1,0) (3,0) (0,0) (2,0) (-1,0)
(0,0) (2.22045e-16,0) (1,0) (4,0) (-3,0)
(1,0) (2,0) (1,0) (6,0) (-4,0)
Returns the permutation matrix P.
var Eigen = require('eigenjs')
, CM = Eigen.CMatrix
, CFPLU = Eigen.CFullPivLU
, cmat = new CM(3, 5).set([
1, 3, 0, 2, -1,
0, 0, 1, 4, -3,
1, 2, 1, 6, -4
])
, cfplu = new CFPLU(cmat);
console.log('P = \n%s', cfplu.permutationP());
P =
(0,0) (0,0) (1,0)
(1,0) (0,0) (0,0)
(0,0) (1,0) (0,0)
Returns the permutation matrix Q.
var Eigen = require('eigenjs')
, CM = Eigen.CMatrix
, CFPLU = Eigen.CFullPivLU
, cmat = new CM(3, 5).set([
1, 3, 0, 2, -1,
0, 0, 1, 4, -3,
1, 2, 1, 6, -4
])
, cfplu = new CFPLU(cmat);
console.log('Q = \n%s', cfplu.permutationQ());
Q =
(0,0) (0,0) (1,0) (0,0) (0,0)
(0,0) (1,0) (0,0) (0,0) (0,0)
(0,0) (0,0) (0,0) (1,0) (0,0)
(1,0) (0,0) (0,0) (0,0) (0,0)
(0,0) (0,0) (0,0) (0,0) (1,0)
Returns the unit-lower-triangular matrix L.
var Eigen = require('eigenjs')
, CM = Eigen.CMatrix
, CFPLU = Eigen.CFullPivLU
, cmat = new CM(3, 5).set([
1, 3, 0, 2, -1,
0, 0, 1, 4, -3,
1, 2, 1, 6, -4
])
, cfplu = new CFPLU(cmat);
console.log('L = \n%s', cfplu.matrixL());
L =
(1,0) (0,0) (0,0)
(0.333333,0) (1,0) (0,0)
(0.666667,0) (-0.571429,0) (1,0)
Returns the upper-triangular matrix U.
var Eigen = require('eigenjs')
, CM = Eigen.CMatrix
, CFPLU = Eigen.CFullPivLU
, cmat = new CM(3, 5).set([
1, 3, 0, 2, -1,
0, 0, 1, 4, -3,
1, 2, 1, 6, -4
])
, cfplu = new CFPLU(cmat);
console.log('U = \n%s', cfplu.matrixU());
U =
(6,0) (2,0) (1,0) (1,0) (-4,0)
(0,0) (2.33333,0) (0.666667,0) (-0.333333,0) (0.333333,0)
(0,0) (0,0) (-0.285714,0) (0.142857,0) (-0.142857,0)
Returns the determinant of the complex matrix of which *this is the LU decomposition. It has only linear complexity (that is, O(n) where n is the dimension of the complex square matrix) as the LU decomposition has already been computed.
var Eigen = require('eigenjs')
, CM = Eigen.CMatrix
, CFPLU = Eigen.CFullPivLU
, cmat = CM.Random(3, 3)
, cfplu = new CFPLU(cmat)
, det = cfplu.determinant();
console.log('cmat = \n%s\n', cmat);
console.log('det = %s', det);
cmat =
(-0.93669,-0.95681) (-0.640516,0.839641) (-0.418346,0.860162)
(0.886216,0.637253) (-0.146449,0.632311) (0.73613,0.142591)
(0.306307,0.100039) (-0.741677,0.642565) (0.534108,0.757001)
det = (0.871298,0.0216014)
Returns the inverse of complex matrix of which *this is the LU decomposition.
var Eigen = require('eigenjs')
, CM = Eigen.CMatrix
, CFPLU = Eigen.CFullPivLU
, cmat = CM.Random(3, 3)
, cfplu = new CFPLU(cmat)
, inv = cfplu.inverse();
console.log('%s', inv.isApprox(cmat.inverse()));
true
Returns true if the complex matrix of which *this is the LU decomposition is invertible.
var Eigen = require('eigenjs')
, CM = Eigen.Matrix
, CFPLU = Eigen.CFullPivLU
, cmat = new CM(3, 3).set([
1, 4, 5,
4, 2, 6,
5, 6, 3
])
, cfplu = new CFPLU(cmat);
console.log('%s', cfplu.isInvertible());
true
Returns a solution x to the equation Ax=b, where A is the complex matrix of which *this is the LU decomposition.
var Eigen = require('eigenjs')
, CM = Eigen.CMatrix
, CV = Eigen.CVector
, CFPLU = Eigen.CFullPivLU
, cmat = new CM(3, 3).set([
0, 1, 1,
1, 2, 1,
2, 7, 9
])
, b = new CV([
4,
5,
6
])
, cfplu = new CFPLU(cmat);
console.log('x = \n%s', cfplu.solve(b));
x =
(-7,-0)
(8,0)
(-4,0)
Returns the rank of the complex matrix of which *this is the LU decomposition.
var Eigen = require('eigenjs')
, CM = Eigen.CMatrix
, CFPLU = Eigen.CFullPivLU
, cmat = new CM(3, 4).set([
2, 1, 0, 1,
0, 2, 1, 0,
2, 3, 1, 1
])
, cfplu = new CFPLU(cmat);
console.log('%d', cfplu.rank());
2
Returns the dimension of the kernel of the complex matrix of which *this is the LU decomposition.
var Eigen = require('eigenjs')
, CM = Eigen.CMatrix
, CFPLU = Eigen.CFullPivLU
, cmat = CM(3, 4).set([
1, 1, 0, 2,
1, 2, 0, 3,
2, 3, 0, 5
])
, cfplu = new CFPLU(cmat)
, dim = cfplu.dimensionOfKernel();
console.log('dim = %d', dim);
dim = 2
Returns the kernel of the complex matrix, also called its null-space. The columns of the returned matrix will form a basis of the kernel.
var Eigen = require('eigenjs')
, CM = Eigen.CMatrix
, CFPLU = Eigen.CFullPivLU
, cmat = CM(3, 4).set([
1, 1, 0, 2,
1, 2, 0, 3,
2, 3, 0, 5
])
, cfplu = new CFPLU(cmat)
, ker = cfplu.kernel();
console.log('ker = \n%s', ker);
ker =
(1,0) (0,0)
(1,0) (-0,0)
(0,0) (1,0)
(-1,-0) (-0,-0)