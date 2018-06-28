Element-UI
Table 组件封装的高阶表格组件，可无缝支持 element 的 table 组件。
element 升级到了 2.0 了， 不用担心可以无缝升级的~
文档 http://kinglisky.github.io/egrid
npm run dev
npm run build
npm run doc
安装 Element：
npm i element-ui -S
安装 egrid:
npm i egrid -S
egrid 只依赖
Element 中的
Table 与
TableColumn 组件不会将整个
Element 导入。
但不包含样式，
Table 的样式需要用户手动引入。
使用：
import Vue from 'vue'
import Egrid from 'egrid'
// table 的样式需要手动引入
import 'element-ui/lib/theme-default/icon.css'
import 'element-ui/lib/theme-default/table.css'
import 'element-ui/lib/theme-default/table-column.css'
Vue.use(Egrid)
为什么要在 element table 组价之上再封装一层呢？
平时我们使用的 element table 时候往往是这样写的：
<template>
<el-table
:data="tableData"
border
style="width: 100%">
<el-table-column
label="日期"
width="180">
<template scope="scope">
<el-icon name="time"></el-icon>
<span style="margin-left: 10px">{{ scope.row.date }}</span>
</template>
</el-table-column>
<el-table-column
label="姓名"
width="180">
<template scope="scope">
<el-popover trigger="hover" placement="top">
<p>姓名: {{ scope.row.name }}</p>
<p>住址: {{ scope.row.address }}</p>
<div slot="reference" class="name-wrapper">
<el-tag>{{ scope.row.name }}</el-tag>
</div>
</el-popover>
</template>
</el-table-column>
<el-table-column label="操作">
<template scope="scope">
<el-button
size="small"
@click="handleEdit(scope.$index, scope.row)">编辑</el-button>
<el-button
size="small"
type="danger"
@click="handleDelete(scope.$index, scope.row)">删除</el-button>
</template>
</el-table-column>
</el-table>
</template>
如果每次使用表格都要重复这一段代码，那久而久之你的项目肯定会冗余很多重复的代码，而且也不利于维护。 这时候我们就有必要在原始的表格组件基础上再封装一层，将这些重复的代码放在组件内部，使用时考虑如何通过一种配置的方式去定制表格。
egrid 就是为此而生的，少写两行是两行。耶~~~