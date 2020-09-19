Blowfish

Blowfish encryption library for browsers and Node.js.

Works in Node.js 4+, IE10+ and all modern browsers.

Table of Contents

Installation

Take latest version here or with npm:

npm install egoroof-blowfish --save

Usage

All input data including key, IV, plaintext and ciphertext should be a String or ArrayBuffer / Buffer . Strings support all unicode including emoji ✨.

Example

const Blowfish = require ( 'egoroof-blowfish' ); const bf = new Blowfish( 'super key' , Blowfish.MODE.ECB, Blowfish.PADDING.NULL); bf.setIv( 'abcdefgh' ); const encoded = bf.encode( 'input text even with emoji 🎅' ); const decoded = bf.decode(encoded, Blowfish.TYPE.STRING);

You can play with this example in runkit: https://runkit.com/egoroof/blowfish-example

Block cipher mode of operation

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Block_cipher_mode_of_operation

Blowfish.MODE.ECB Blowfish.MODE.CBC

Padding

http://www.di-mgt.com.au/cryptopad.html

Blowfish.PADDING.PKCS5 Blowfish.PADDING.ONE_AND_ZEROS Blowfish.PADDING.LAST_BYTE Blowfish.PADDING.NULL Blowfish.PADDING.SPACES

Return type

Which type of data should return method decode :