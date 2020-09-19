Blowfish encryption library for browsers and Node.js.
Works in Node.js 4+, IE10+ and all modern browsers.
Take latest version here or with npm:
npm install egoroof-blowfish --save
All input data including key, IV, plaintext and ciphertext should be a
String or
ArrayBuffer /
Buffer.
Strings support all unicode including emoji ✨.
const Blowfish = require('egoroof-blowfish');
const bf = new Blowfish('super key', Blowfish.MODE.ECB, Blowfish.PADDING.NULL); // only key isn't optional
bf.setIv('abcdefgh'); // optional for ECB mode; bytes length should be equal 8
const encoded = bf.encode('input text even with emoji 🎅');
const decoded = bf.decode(encoded, Blowfish.TYPE.STRING); // type is optional
You can play with this example in runkit: https://runkit.com/egoroof/blowfish-example
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Block_cipher_mode_of_operation
Blowfish.MODE.ECB // (default) Electronic Codebook
Blowfish.MODE.CBC // Cipher Block Chaining
http://www.di-mgt.com.au/cryptopad.html
Blowfish.PADDING.PKCS5 // (default) Pad with bytes all of the same value as the number of padding bytes
Blowfish.PADDING.ONE_AND_ZEROS // Pad with 0x80 followed by zero bytes
Blowfish.PADDING.LAST_BYTE // Pad with zeroes except make the last byte equal to the number of padding bytes
Blowfish.PADDING.NULL // Pad with zero (null) characters
Blowfish.PADDING.SPACES // Pad with spaces
Which type of data should return method
decode:
Blowfish.TYPE.STRING // (default) String
Blowfish.TYPE.UINT8_ARRAY // Uint8Array