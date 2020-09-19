openbase logo
egoroof-blowfish

by Artyom Egorov
2.2.2

Blowfish encryption library for browsers and Node.js 🐡

Popularity

Downloads/wk

997

GitHub Stars

38

Maintenance

Last Commit

1yr ago

Contributors

3

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Readme

Blowfish

Blowfish encryption library for browsers and Node.js.

Works in Node.js 4+, IE10+ and all modern browsers.

Table of Contents

Installation

Take latest version here or with npm:

npm install egoroof-blowfish --save

Usage

All input data including key, IV, plaintext and ciphertext should be a String or ArrayBuffer / Buffer. Strings support all unicode including emoji ✨.

Example

const Blowfish = require('egoroof-blowfish');
const bf = new Blowfish('super key', Blowfish.MODE.ECB, Blowfish.PADDING.NULL); // only key isn't optional
bf.setIv('abcdefgh'); // optional for ECB mode; bytes length should be equal 8

const encoded = bf.encode('input text even with emoji 🎅');
const decoded = bf.decode(encoded, Blowfish.TYPE.STRING); // type is optional

You can play with this example in runkit: https://runkit.com/egoroof/blowfish-example

Block cipher mode of operation

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Block_cipher_mode_of_operation

Blowfish.MODE.ECB // (default) Electronic Codebook
Blowfish.MODE.CBC // Cipher Block Chaining

Padding

http://www.di-mgt.com.au/cryptopad.html

Blowfish.PADDING.PKCS5 // (default) Pad with bytes all of the same value as the number of padding bytes
Blowfish.PADDING.ONE_AND_ZEROS // Pad with 0x80 followed by zero bytes
Blowfish.PADDING.LAST_BYTE // Pad with zeroes except make the last byte equal to the number of padding bytes
Blowfish.PADDING.NULL // Pad with zero (null) characters
Blowfish.PADDING.SPACES // Pad with spaces

Return type

Which type of data should return method decode:

Blowfish.TYPE.STRING // (default) String
Blowfish.TYPE.UINT8_ARRAY // Uint8Array

