Currently looking for maintainers to help maintain this project, please reach out if you would be interested
Using npm:
npm install react-infinite-calendar --save
ES6, CommonJS, and UMD builds are available with each distribution. For example:
import InfiniteCalendar from 'react-infinite-calendar';
import 'react-infinite-calendar/styles.css'; // Make sure to import the default stylesheet
You can also use a global-friendly UMD build:
<link rel="stylesheet" href="react-infinite-calendar/styles.css">
<script src="react-infinite-calendar/umd/react-infinite-calendar.js"></script>
<script>
var InfiniteCalendar = window.InfiniteCalendar.default;
...
</script>
import React from 'react';
import { render } from 'react-dom';
import InfiniteCalendar from 'react-infinite-calendar';
import 'react-infinite-calendar/styles.css'; // only needs to be imported once
// Render the Calendar
var today = new Date();
var lastWeek = new Date(today.getFullYear(), today.getMonth(), today.getDate() - 7);
render(
<InfiniteCalendar
width={400}
height={600}
selected={today}
disabledDays={[0,6]}
minDate={lastWeek}
/>,
document.getElementById('root')
);
For more usage examples, see http://clauderic.github.io/react-infinite-calendar/ or check out some code examples.
|Property
|Type
|Default
|Description
|selected
|Date or Boolean
new Date()
|Value of the date that appears to be selected. Set to
false if you don't wish to have a date initially selected.
|width
|Number
400
|Width of the calendar, in pixels
|height
|Number
600
|Height of the calendar, in pixels
|min
|Date
new Date(1980, 0, 1)
|The minimum month that can be scrolled to.
|max
|Date
new Date(2050, 11, 31)
|The maximum month that can be scrolled to.
|minDate
|Date
new Date(1980, 0, 1)
|The minimum date that is selectable.
|maxDate
|Date
new Date(2050, 11, 31)
|The maximum date that is selectable.
|disabledDays
|Array
|Array of days of the week that should be disabled. For example, to disable Monday and Sunday:
[0, 6]
|disabledDates
|Array
|Array of dates that should be disabled. For example:
[new Date(2017, 1, 8), new Date(), new Date(2017, 5, 17)]
|display
|String
'days'
|Whether to display the
years or
days view.
|displayOptions
|Object
|See default displayOptions
|See display options section for more details.
|locale
|Object
|See default locale
|By default, React Infinite Calendar comes with the
English locale. You can use this to change the language, or change the first day of the week. See date-fns documentation for more details
|theme
|Object
|See default theme
|Basic customization of the colors
|className
|String
|Optional CSS class name to append to the root
InfiniteCalendar element.
|onSelect
|Function
|Callback invoked after beforeSelect() returns true, but before the state of the calendar updates
|onScroll
|Function
|Callback invoked when the scroll offset changes.
function (scrollTop: number) {}
|onScrollEnd
|Function
|Callback invoked
150ms after the last onScroll event is triggered.
function (scrollTop: number) {}
|rowHeight
|Number
56
|Height of each row in the calendar (each week is considered a
row)
|autoFocus
|Boolean
true
|Whether the Calendar root should be auto-focused when it mounts. This is useful when
keyboardSupport is enabled (the calendar must be focused to listen for keyboard events)
|tabIndex
|Number
1
|Tab-index of the calendar
|Property
|Type
|Default
|Description
|layout
|String
'portrait'
|Layout of the calendar. Should be one of
'portrait' or
'landscape'
|showHeader
|Boolean
true
|Show/hide the header
|shouldHeaderAnimate
|Boolean
true
|Enable/Disable the header animation
|showOverlay
|Boolean
true
|Show/hide the month overlay when scrolling
|showTodayHelper
|Boolean
true
|Show/hide the floating back to
Today helper
|showWeekdays
|Boolean
true
|Show/hide the weekdays in the header
|hideYearsOnSelect
|Boolean
true
|Whether to automatically hide the
years view on select.
|overscanMonthCount
|Number
4
|Number of months to render above/below the visible months. Tweaking this can help reduce flickering during scrolling on certain browers/devices.
|todayHelperRowOffset
|Number
4
|This controls the number of rows to scroll past before the Today helper appears
Example usage of display options:
<InfiniteCalendar
displayOptions={{
layout: 'landscape',
showOverlay: false,
shouldHeaderAnimate: false
}}
/>
React Infinite Calendar has very few dependencies. It relies on
react-tiny-virtual-list for virtualization and
date-fns for handling date manipulation. It also uses recompose for extending the default functionality. It also has the following peerDependencies:
react, and
react-transition-group.
If you find an issue, please report it along with any relevant details to reproduce it. The easiest way to do so is to fork this sandbox on CodeSandbox.
Yes please! Feature requests / pull requests are welcome. Learn how to contribute
Have a suggestion or just want to say hello? Come chat on Gitter!
react-infinite-calendar is available under the MIT License.