egjs is Javascript components group that brings easiest and fastest way to build a web application in your way.

Official website: https://naver.github.io/egjs/

If you have used egjs 1.x.x, refer to the following document.

Migrating From egjs 1.x.x to egjs 2.0.0 egjs 1.5.0 no longer adds new features.

Articles

https://github.com/naver/egjs/wiki#articles

Issue and PR registration

Please file issues and pull requests to each Github repository.

License

egjs is released under the MIT license.