Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

5

GitHub Stars

883

Maintenance

Last Commit

8mos ago

Contributors

33

Package

Dependencies

10

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

egjs is Javascript components group that brings easiest and fastest way to build a web application in your way.

Official website: https://naver.github.io/egjs/

If you have used egjs 1.x.x, refer to the following document.
Migrating From egjs 1.x.x to egjs 2.0.0

egjs 1.5.0 no longer adds new features.

Articles

https://github.com/naver/egjs/wiki#articles

Issue and PR registration

Please file issues and pull requests to each Github repository.

License

egjs is released under the MIT license.

Copyright (c) 2015 NAVER Corp.

Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy
of this software and associated documentation files (the "Software"), to deal
in the Software without restriction, including without limitation the rights
to use, copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and/or sell
copies of the Software, and to permit persons to whom the Software is
furnished to do so, subject to the following conditions:

The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in
all copies or substantial portions of the Software.

THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED "AS IS", WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR
IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY,
FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NONINFRINGEMENT.  IN NO EVENT SHALL THE
AUTHORS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER
LIABILITY, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING FROM,
OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS IN
THE SOFTWARE.

