egg-webpack ^5.x.x > webpack 5.x.x

egg-webpack ^4.x.x > webpack 4.x.x

egg-webpack ^3.x.x > webpack 3.x.x

Install

npm i egg-webpack --save

Usage

exports.webpack = { enable : true , package : 'egg-webpack' , };

Configuration

support native webpack config and easywebpack webpack config

exports.webpack = { };

port : {Number}, default 9000。webpack dev server port, default 9000, when hava multile webpack config, the port incremented。

: {Number}, default 9000。webpack dev server port, default 9000, when hava multile webpack config, the port incremented。 offsetPort : {Boolean}, default false。when mutil webpack target web config, need set true。

: {Boolean}, default false。when mutil webpack target web config, need set true。 browser : {Boolean | String} if it is boolean type, whether to open the browser automatically, defualt true; if it is string。 That is url address, will automatically open the browser's url address。

: {Boolean | String} if it is boolean type, whether to open the browser automatically, defualt true; if it is string。 That is url address, will automatically open the browser's url address。 proxy: {Boolean | Object}. webpack compiled in a separate service inside, default webpack service is http://127.0.0.1:9000, you can set koa-proxy options access static resources by koa-proxy。the default options:

config.webpack = { proxy : { host : 'http://127.0.0.1:9000' , match : /^\/public\// , }, }

webpackConfigList : {Array}, optional, default []. native webpack config.

: {Array}, optional, default []. native webpack config. webpackConfigFile: {String}, optional, you must set when you easywebpack config file is not in the project root directory。

webpack native configuration

if you write one native webpack config ${app_root}/build/webpack.config.js , you can use like this:

exports.webpack = { webpackConfigList : [ require ( '../build/webpack.config.js' )] };

if you use easywebpack solution, you can use like this:

default read webpack.config.js file under the project root directory.

const EasyWebpack = require ( 'easywebpack-vue' ); exports.webpack = { webpackConfigList : EasyWebpack.getWebpackConfig() };

if you use easywebpack solution, the easywebpack config file in ${app_root}/build/webpack.config.js , you can use like this:

const EasyWebpack = require ( 'easywebpack-vue' ); exports.webpack = { webpackConfigList : EasyWebpack.getWebpackConfig( 'build/webpack.config.js' ) };

easywebpack configuration

The default read webpack.config.js file under the project root directory.

exports.webpack = { webpackConfigFile : 'build/webpack.config.js' , };

see config/config.default.js for more detail.

Customize

mount app.webpack.fileSystem to app, you can customize the webpack memory file read logic

app.webpack.fileSystem.readWebpackMemoryFile(filePath).then( fileContent => { })

render vue from webpack memory

'usestrict' ; const path = require ( 'path' ); const egg = require ( 'egg' ); const vueServerRenderer = require ( 'vue-server-renderer' ); module .exports = class IndexController extends egg . Controller { async index(ctx) { const { app } = ctx; const filepath = path.join(app.config.view.root[ 0 ], 'app.js' ); const strJSBundle = await app.webpack.fileSystem.readWebpackMemoryFile(filepath); ctx.body = await vueServerRenderer.createBundleRenderer(strJSBundle).renderToString({}); } };

see lib/server.js for more detail.

monitor webpack build state

app.messenger.on(app.webpack.Constant.EVENT_WEBPACK_BUILD_STATE, data => { if (data.state) { const filepath = path.join(app.baseDir, 'config/manifest.json' ); const promise = app.webpack.fileSystem.readWebpackMemoryFile(filepath); promise.then( content => { fs.writeFileSync(filepath, content, 'utf8' ); }); } });

see lib/constant.js for more detail.

