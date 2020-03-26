File watcher plugin for egg
In worker process:
Start watching file(s).
Stop watching file(s).
In agent process:
Start watching file(s).
Stop watching file(s).
development Mode
There's a built-in development mode which works in local(env is
local). Once files on disk is modified it will emit a
change event immediately.
Say we want to build a custom event source plugin (package name:
egg-watcher-custom, eggPlugin.name:
watcherCustom).
Firstly define our custom event source like this:
// {plugin_root}/lib/custom_event_source.js
const Base = require('sdk-base');
class CustomEventSource extends Base {
// `opts` comes from app.config[${eventSourceName}]
// `eventSourceName` will be registered later in
// `config.watcher.eventSources` as the key shown below
constructor(opts) {
super(opts);
this.ready(true);
}
watch(path) {
// replace this with your desired way of watching,
// when aware of any change, emit a `change` event
// with an info object containing `path` property
// specifying the changed directory or file.
this._h = setInterval(() => {
this.emit('change', { path });
}, 1000);
}
unwatch() {
// replace this with your implementation
if (this._h) {
clearInterval(this._h);
}
}
}
module.exports = CustomEventSource;
Event source implementations varies according to your running environment. When working with vagrant, docker, samba or such other non-standard way of development, you should use a different watch API specific to what you are working with.
Then add your custom event source to config:
// config.default.js
exports.watcher = {
eventSources: {
custom: require('../lib/custom_event_source'),
},
};
Choose to use your custom watching mode in your desired env.
// config.${env}.js
exports.watcher = {
type: 'custom',
};
// this will pass to your CustomEventSource constructor as opts
exports.watcherCustom = {
// foo: 'bar',
};
If possible, plugins named like
egg-watcher-${customName}(
egg-watcher-vagrant eg.) are recommended.
Please open an issue here.