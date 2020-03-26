File watcher plugin for egg

Usage

In worker process:

Start watching file(s).

path(String|Array): file path(s)

listener(Function): file change callback

Stop watching file(s).

path(String|Array): file path(s)

listener(Function): file change callback

In agent process:

Start watching file(s).

path(String|Array): file path(s)

listener(Function): file change callback

Stop watching file(s).

path(String|Array): file path(s)

listener(Function): file change callback

Watching mode

development Mode

There's a built-in development mode which works in local(env is local ). Once files on disk is modified it will emit a change event immediately.

Customize Watching Mode

Say we want to build a custom event source plugin (package name: egg-watcher-custom , eggPlugin.name: watcherCustom ).

Firstly define our custom event source like this:

const Base = require ( 'sdk-base' ); class CustomEventSource extends Base { constructor (opts) { super (opts); this .ready( true ); } watch(path) { this ._h = setInterval( () => { this .emit( 'change' , { path }); }, 1000 ); } unwatch() { if ( this ._h) { clearInterval( this ._h); } } } module .exports = CustomEventSource;

Event source implementations varies according to your running environment. When working with vagrant, docker, samba or such other non-standard way of development, you should use a different watch API specific to what you are working with.

Then add your custom event source to config:

exports.watcher = { eventSources : { custom : require ( '../lib/custom_event_source' ), }, };

Choose to use your custom watching mode in your desired env.

exports.watcher = { type : 'custom' , }; exports.watcherCustom = { };

If possible, plugins named like egg-watcher-${customName} ( egg-watcher-vagrant eg.) are recommended.

Questions & Suggestions

Please open an issue here.

License

MIT