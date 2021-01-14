nunjucks view plugin for egg.
$ npm i egg-view-nunjucks --save
// {app_root}/config/plugin.js
exports.nunjucks = {
enable: true,
package: 'egg-view-nunjucks',
};
Set mapping in config
// {app_root}/config/config.default.js
exports.view = {
defaultViewEngine: 'nunjucks',
mapping: {
'.nj': 'nunjucks',
},
};
Render in controller
// {app_root}/app/controller/test.js
class TestController extends Controller {
async list() {
const ctx = this.ctx;
// ctx.body = await ctx.renderString('{{ name }}', { name: 'local' });
// not need to assign `ctx.render` to `ctx.body`
// https://github.com/mozilla/nunjucks/blob/6f3e4a36a71cfd59ddc8c1fc5dcd77b8c24d83f3/nunjucks/src/environment.js#L318
await ctx.render('test.nj', { name: 'view test' }, {
path: '***'
});
}
}
escape filter is replaced by
helper.escape which is provided by
egg-security for better performance
app/extend/filter.js, then they will be injected automatically to nunjucks
// {app_root}/app/extend/filter.js
exports.hello = name => `hi, ${name}`;
// so you could use it at template
// {app_root}/app/controller/test.js
class TestController extends Controller {
async list() {
const ctx = this.ctx;
ctx.body = await ctx.renderString('{{ name | hello }}', { name: 'egg' }, {
path: '***'
});
};
}
you can extend custom tag like this:
// {app_root}/app.js
const markdown = require('nunjucks-markdown');
const marked = require('marked');
module.exports = app => {
markdown.register(app.nunjucks, marked);
};
see egg-security
_csrf attr to form field
nonce attr to script tag
helper/ctx/request in template, such as
helper.shtml('<div></div>')
helper.upper('test')
helper.shtml/surl/sjs/escape is auto wrapped with
safe
app.nunjucks - nunjucks environment
app.nunjucks.cleanCache(fullPath/tplName) to easy clean cache, can use with custom egg-watcher
see config/config.default.js for more detail.
