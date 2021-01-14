openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

egg-view-nunjucks

by eggjs
2.3.0 (see all)

nunjucks view plugin for egg

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

5.9K

GitHub Stars

87

Maintenance

Last Commit

1yr ago

Contributors

2

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

egg-view-nunjucks

NPM version build status Test coverage David deps Known Vulnerabilities npm download

nunjucks view plugin for egg.

Install

$ npm i egg-view-nunjucks --save

Usage

// {app_root}/config/plugin.js
exports.nunjucks = {
  enable: true,
  package: 'egg-view-nunjucks',
};

Set mapping in config

// {app_root}/config/config.default.js
exports.view = {
  defaultViewEngine: 'nunjucks',
  mapping: {
    '.nj': 'nunjucks',
  },
};

Render in controller

// {app_root}/app/controller/test.js
class TestController extends Controller {
  async list() {
    const ctx = this.ctx;
    // ctx.body = await ctx.renderString('{{ name }}', { name: 'local' });
    // not need to assign `ctx.render` to `ctx.body`
    // https://github.com/mozilla/nunjucks/blob/6f3e4a36a71cfd59ddc8c1fc5dcd77b8c24d83f3/nunjucks/src/environment.js#L318
    await ctx.render('test.nj', { name: 'view test' }, {
      path: '***'
    });
  }
}

Feature

Filter

  • escape filter is replaced by helper.escape which is provided by egg-security for better performance
  • Add your filters to app/extend/filter.js, then they will be injected automatically to nunjucks
// {app_root}/app/extend/filter.js
exports.hello = name => `hi, ${name}`;

// so you could use it at template
// {app_root}/app/controller/test.js
class TestController extends Controller {
  async list() {
    const ctx = this.ctx;
    ctx.body = await ctx.renderString('{{ name | hello }}', { name: 'egg' }, {
      path: '***'
    });
  };
}

Tag

you can extend custom tag like this:

// {app_root}/app.js
const markdown = require('nunjucks-markdown');
const marked = require('marked');

module.exports = app => {
  markdown.register(app.nunjucks, marked);
};

Security

see egg-security

  • auto inject _csrf attr to form field
  • auto inject nonce attr to script tag

Helper / Locals

  • you can use helper/ctx/request in template, such as helper.shtml('<div></div>')
  • nunjucks build-in filters is injected to helper, such as helper.upper('test')
  • helper.shtml/surl/sjs/escape is auto wrapped with safe

More

  • app.nunjucks - nunjucks environment
  • app.nunjucks.cleanCache(fullPath/tplName) to easy clean cache, can use with custom egg-watcher

Configuration

see config/config.default.js for more detail.

Questions & Suggestions

Please open an issue here.

License

MIT

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial