nunjucks view plugin for egg.

Install

$ npm i egg-view-nunjucks --save

Usage

exports.nunjucks = { enable : true , package : 'egg-view-nunjucks' , };

Set mapping in config

exports.view = { defaultViewEngine : 'nunjucks' , mapping : { '.nj' : 'nunjucks' , }, };

Render in controller

class TestController extends Controller { async list() { const ctx = this .ctx; await ctx.render( 'test.nj' , { name : 'view test' }, { path : '***' }); } }

Feature

Filter

escape filter is replaced by helper.escape which is provided by egg-security for better performance

filter is replaced by which is provided by for better performance Add your filters to app/extend/filter.js , then they will be injected automatically to nunjucks

exports.hello = name => `hi, ${name} ` ; class TestController extends Controller { async list() { const ctx = this .ctx; ctx.body = await ctx.renderString( '{{ name | hello }}' , { name : 'egg' }, { path : '***' }); }; }

Tag

you can extend custom tag like this:

const markdown = require ( 'nunjucks-markdown' ); const marked = require ( 'marked' ); module .exports = app => { markdown.register(app.nunjucks, marked); };

Security

see egg-security

auto inject _csrf attr to form field

attr to form field auto inject nonce attr to script tag

Helper / Locals

you can use helper/ctx/request in template, such as helper.shtml('<div></div>')

in template, such as nunjucks build-in filters is injected to helper, such as helper.upper('test')

helper.shtml/surl/sjs/escape is auto wrapped with safe

More

app.nunjucks - nunjucks environment

- nunjucks environment app.nunjucks.cleanCache(fullPath/tplName) to easy clean cache, can use with custom egg-watcher

Configuration

see config/config.default.js for more detail.

Questions & Suggestions

Please open an issue here.

License

MIT