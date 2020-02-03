egg view plugin for ejs.

Install

$ npm i egg-view-ejs --save

Usage

exports.ejs = { enable : true , package : 'egg-view-ejs' , }; exports.view = { mapping : { '.ejs' : 'ejs' , }, }; exports.ejs = {};

Create a ejs file

hello <%= data %>

Render it

exports.ejs = async ctx => { await ctx.render( 'hello.ejs' , { data : 'world' , }); };

The file will be compiled and cached, you can change config.ejs.cache = false to disable cache, it's disable in local env by default.

Include

You can include both relative and absolute file.

Relative file is resolve from current file path.

// app/view/a.ejs include app/view/b.ejs < % include b.ejs %>

Absolute file is resolve from app/view .

// app/view/home.ejs include app/view/partial/menu.ejs < % include / partial / menu.ejs %>

Layout

You can render a view with layout also:

<%- body%> exports.ejs = async ctx => { const locals = { data : 'world' , }; const viewOptions = { layout : 'layout.ejs' }; await ctx.render( 'hello.ejs' , locals, viewOptions); };

Configuration

see config/config.default.js for more detail.

Questions & Suggestions

Please open an issue here.

License

MIT