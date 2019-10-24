openbase logo
egg-userrole

by eggjs
2.1.0 (see all)

user role plugin for egg

Readme

egg-userrole

Provide dynamic roles based authorisation. Use koa-roles.

Install

$ npm i egg-userrole --save

Usage

// {app_root}/config/plugin.js
exports.userrole = {
  package: 'egg-userrole',
};

Recommend to use along with custom userservice plugin (which provide ctx.user).

see egg-userservice for more info.

Build-in

Roles build-in failureHandler:

function failureHandler(ctx, action) {
  const message = 'Forbidden, required role: ' + action;
  if (ctx.acceptJSON) {
    ctx.body = {
      message: message,
      stat: 'deny',
    };
  } else {
    ctx.status = 403;
    ctx.body = message;
  }
};

Build-in user role define:

app.role.use('user', ctx => !!ctx.user);

How to custom failureHandler

Define app.role.failureHandler(action) method in config/role.js

  • app/extend/context.js
// {app_root}/config/role.js or {framework_root}/config/role.js
module.exports = app => {
  app.role.failureHandler = function(ctx, action) {
    if (ctx.acceptJSON) {
      ctx.body = { target: loginURL, stat: 'deny' };
    } else {
      ctx.realStatus = 200;
      ctx.redirect(loginURL);
    }
  };
}

How to custom role

// {app_root}/config/role.js or {framework_root}/config/role.js
module.exports = function(app) {
  app.role.use('admin', ctx => {
    return ctx.user && ctx.user.isAdmin;
  });

  app.role.use('can write', async ctx => {
    const post = await ctx.service.post.fetch(ctx.request.body.id);
    return ctx.user.name === post.author;
  });
};

Questions & Suggestions

Please open an issue here.

License

MIT

