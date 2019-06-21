应用于eggjs的plugin,可自动生成SwaggerUI。应用启动后访问/swaagger-ui.html可以浏览页面，访问/swagger-doc,获取swaggerjson. 这是一个简单例子，详见here
如下是taccisum同学开发的一个VSCode代码片段插件，能够自动生成swagger-doc的注释内容，同学们可以下载试试.
项目地址：https://github.com/taccisum/swagger-doc-snippets
因目前还没有发布到插件市场，可以通过 https://github.com/taccisum/swagger-doc-snippets/releases 手动安装。
$ npm i egg-swagger-doc --save
// {app_root}/config/plugin.js
exports.swaggerdoc = {
enable: true,
package: 'egg-swagger-doc',
};
// {app_root}/config/config.default.js
exports.swaggerdoc = {
dirScanner: './app/controller',
apiInfo: {
title: 'egg-swagger',
description: 'swagger-ui for egg',
version: '1.0.0',
},
schemes: ['http', 'https'],
consumes: ['application/json'],
produces: ['application/json'],
securityDefinitions: {
// apikey: {
// type: 'apiKey',
// name: 'clientkey',
// in: 'header',
// },
// oauth2: {
// type: 'oauth2',
// tokenUrl: 'http://petstore.swagger.io/oauth/dialog',
// flow: 'password',
// scopes: {
// 'write:access_token': 'write access_token',
// 'read:access_token': 'read access_token',
// },
// },
},
enableSecurity: false,
// enableValidate: true,
routerMap: false,
enable: true,
};
see config/config.default.js for more detail.
完成插件引入之后，如果不修改默认配置，应用启动后，会自动扫描app/controller和app/contract下的文件。controller下的文件先不做描述。contract下的文件为定义好的请求体和响应体。
实验性功能：如果routerMap为true,允许自动生成API路由
格式：@Controller {ControllerName}
a.如果文件第一个注释块中存在标签@Controller，应用会扫描当前文件下的所有注释块，否则扫描将会跳过该文件。
b.如果不标示ControllerName，程序会将当前文件的文件名作为ControllerName。
例：
/**
* @Controller user
*/
class UserController extends Controller {
//some method
}
格式：@Router {Mothod} {Path}
a.Mothod,请求的方法(post/get/put/delete等)，不区分大小写。
b.Path,请求的路由。
格式：@Request {Position} {Type} {Name} {Description}
a.position.参数的位置,该值可以是body/path/query/header/formData.
b.Type.参数类型，body之外位置目前只支持基础类型,integer/string/boolean/number，及基础类型构成的数组，body中则支持contract中定义的类型。如果position是formData还将支持 file 类型
c.Name.参数名称.如果参数名称以*开头则表示必要，否则非必要。
d.Description.参数描述
c.如果你想给query或者path的参数设置example，你可以在Description前添加以'eg:'开头的参数，实例如下
@Request query string contactId eg:200032234567 顾问ID
格式：@Response {HttpStatus} {Type} {Description}
a.HttpStatus.Http状态码。
b.Type.同Request中body位置的参数类型。
d.Description.响应描述。
格式：@Description {Description}
格式：@Summary {Summary}
例：
/**
* @Controller user
*/
class HomeController extends Controller {
/**
* @Router POST /user
* @Request body createUser name description-createUser
* @Request header string access_token
* @Response 200 baseResponse ok
*/
async index() {
this.ctx.body = 'hi, ' + this.app.plugins.swagger.name;
}
如果在config中开启并定义了securityDefinitions,默认enableSecurity为false.则可在注释块中加入@apikey，加入安全验证。也可定义成其他名字，只需@定义好的字段名就好。关于securityDefinitions的定义可以自行搜索。
exports.swaggerdoc = {
securityDefinitions: {
apikey: {
type: 'apiKey',
name: 'clientkey',
in: 'header',
},
// oauth2: {
// type: 'oauth2',
// tokenUrl: 'http://petstore.swagger.io/oauth/dialog',
// flow: 'password',
// scopes: {
// 'write:access_token': 'write access_token',
// 'read:access_token': 'read access_token',
// },
// },
},
enableSecurity: true,
};
关于Contract的定义其实在测试代码里面，已经把支持的所有情况都定义出来了。详见here,这里我简单说明一下，以下是测试代码中的部分contract。
module.exports = {
createResource: {
resourceId: { type: 'string', required: true, example: '1' },
resourceNametrue: { type: 'string', required: true },
resourceType: { type: 'string', required: true, enum: ['video', 'game', 'image'] },
resourceTag: { type: 'array', itemType: 'string' },
owner: { type: 'User', required: true },
owners: { type: 'array', itemType: 'User' }
},
};
@基础类型
module.exports = {
Model名称:{
字段名称: { type: 字段类型，required: 字段必要性, example: 示例}
}
}
注：type可以是array之外的类型，包括自定义的类型，目前自定义类型不支持example
@ENUM
module.exports = {
Model名称:{
字段名称: { type: 字段类型，required: 字段必要性, enum:[]}
}
}
注: type只能是string或number，enum为具体的数值组成的集合
@ARRAY
module.exports = {
Model名称:{
字段名称: { type: "array"，required: 字段必要性, itemType:数组元素类型}
}
}
type为array,itemType为具体的数组元素类型，支持自定义类型。
@自定义类型
关于自定义类型，必须定义在contract目录下，在contract下的其他类型中使用时，直接使用Model名称引入。
因为contract的定义和validate-rule的定义具有极大的相似性，所以目前的版本中定义contract的同时会简单的生成相应的validate-rule.具体的使用'ctx.rule.'加Model名称直接引入。
上面的model，在做验证的时候就可以使用如下的方式(需使用egg-validate)
ctx.validate(ctx.rule.createResource, ctx.request.body);
Please open an issue here.