esd

egg-swagger-doc

by Aris.J
2.3.2 (see all)

swagger-ui for egg

Readme

egg-swagger-doc

应用于eggjs的plugin,可自动生成SwaggerUI。应用启动后访问/swaagger-ui.html可以浏览页面，访问/swagger-doc,获取swaggerjson. 这是一个简单例子，详见here

特别推荐

如下是taccisum同学开发的一个VSCode代码片段插件，能够自动生成swagger-doc的注释内容，同学们可以下载试试.

项目地址：https://github.com/taccisum/swagger-doc-snippets

因目前还没有发布到插件市场，可以通过 https://github.com/taccisum/swagger-doc-snippets/releases 手动安装。

Install

$ npm i egg-swagger-doc --save

Usage

// {app_root}/config/plugin.js
exports.swaggerdoc = {
  enable: true,
  package: 'egg-swagger-doc',
};

Configuration

// {app_root}/config/config.default.js
exports.swaggerdoc = {
  dirScanner: './app/controller',
  apiInfo: {
    title: 'egg-swagger',
    description: 'swagger-ui for egg',
    version: '1.0.0',
  },
  schemes: ['http', 'https'],
  consumes: ['application/json'],
  produces: ['application/json'],
  securityDefinitions: {
    // apikey: {
    //   type: 'apiKey',
    //   name: 'clientkey',
    //   in: 'header',
    // },
    // oauth2: {
    //   type: 'oauth2',
    //   tokenUrl: 'http://petstore.swagger.io/oauth/dialog',
    //   flow: 'password',
    //   scopes: {
    //     'write:access_token': 'write access_token',
    //     'read:access_token': 'read access_token',
    //   },
    // },
  },
  enableSecurity: false,
  // enableValidate: true,
  routerMap: false,
  enable: true,
};

see config/config.default.js for more detail.

Introduce

完成插件引入之后，如果不修改默认配置，应用启动后，会自动扫描app/controller和app/contract下的文件。controller下的文件先不做描述。contract下的文件为定义好的请求体和响应体。

实验性功能：如果routerMap为true,允许自动生成API路由

@Controller

格式：@Controller {ControllerName}

a.如果文件第一个注释块中存在标签@Controller，应用会扫描当前文件下的所有注释块，否则扫描将会跳过该文件。
b.如果不标示ControllerName，程序会将当前文件的文件名作为ControllerName。

例：

/**
 * @Controller user
 */
class UserController extends Controller {
  //some method
}

@Router

格式：@Router {Mothod} {Path}

a.Mothod,请求的方法(post/get/put/delete等)，不区分大小写。
b.Path,请求的路由。

@Request

格式：@Request {Position} {Type} {Name} {Description}

a.position.参数的位置,该值可以是body/path/query/header/formData.
b.Type.参数类型，body之外位置目前只支持基础类型,integer/string/boolean/number，及基础类型构成的数组，body中则支持contract中定义的类型。如果position是formData还将支持 file 类型
c.Name.参数名称.如果参数名称以*开头则表示必要，否则非必要。
d.Description.参数描述
c.如果你想给query或者path的参数设置example，你可以在Description前添加以'eg:'开头的参数，实例如下
@Request query string contactId eg:200032234567 顾问ID

@Response

格式：@Response {HttpStatus} {Type} {Description}

a.HttpStatus.Http状态码。
b.Type.同Request中body位置的参数类型。
d.Description.响应描述。

@Deprecated

@Description

格式：@Description {Description}

@Summary

格式：@Summary {Summary}

例：

/**
 * @Controller user
 */
class HomeController extends Controller {
  /**
   * @Router POST /user
   * @Request body createUser name description-createUser
   * @Request header string access_token
   * @Response 200 baseResponse ok
   */
  async index() {
    this.ctx.body = 'hi, ' + this.app.plugins.swagger.name;
  }

如果在config中开启并定义了securityDefinitions,默认enableSecurity为false.则可在注释块中加入@apikey，加入安全验证。也可定义成其他名字，只需@定义好的字段名就好。关于securityDefinitions的定义可以自行搜索。

exports.swaggerdoc = {
  securityDefinitions: {
    apikey: {
      type: 'apiKey',
      name: 'clientkey',
      in: 'header',
    },
    // oauth2: {
    //   type: 'oauth2',
    //   tokenUrl: 'http://petstore.swagger.io/oauth/dialog',
    //   flow: 'password',
    //   scopes: {
    //     'write:access_token': 'write access_token',
    //     'read:access_token': 'read access_token',
    //   },
    // },
  },
  enableSecurity: true,
};

contract定义

关于Contract的定义其实在测试代码里面，已经把支持的所有情况都定义出来了。详见here,这里我简单说明一下，以下是测试代码中的部分contract。

module.exports = {
  createResource: {
    resourceId: { type: 'string', required: true, example: '1' },
    resourceNametrue: { type: 'string', required: true },
    resourceType: { type: 'string', required: true, enum: ['video', 'game', 'image'] },
    resourceTag: { type: 'array', itemType: 'string' },
    owner: { type: 'User', required: true },
    owners: { type: 'array', itemType: 'User' }
  },
};

@基础类型

module.exports = {
  Model名称:{
    字段名称: { type: 字段类型，required: 字段必要性, example: 示例}
  }
}

注：type可以是array之外的类型，包括自定义的类型，目前自定义类型不支持example

@ENUM

module.exports = {
  Model名称:{
    字段名称: { type: 字段类型，required: 字段必要性, enum:[]}
  }
}

注: type只能是string或number，enum为具体的数值组成的集合

@ARRAY

module.exports = {
  Model名称:{
    字段名称: { type: "array"，required: 字段必要性, itemType:数组元素类型}
  }
}

type为array,itemType为具体的数组元素类型，支持自定义类型。

@自定义类型

关于自定义类型，必须定义在contract目录下，在contract下的其他类型中使用时，直接使用Model名称引入。

因为contract的定义和validate-rule的定义具有极大的相似性，所以目前的版本中定义contract的同时会简单的生成相应的validate-rule.具体的使用'ctx.rule.'加Model名称直接引入。

上面的model，在做验证的时候就可以使用如下的方式(需使用egg-validate)


ctx.validate(ctx.rule.createResource, ctx.request.body);

Questions & Suggestions

Please open an issue here.

License

MIT

