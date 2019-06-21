应用于eggjs的plugin,可自动生成SwaggerUI。应用启动后访问/swaagger-ui.html可以浏览页面，访问/swagger-doc,获取swaggerjson. 这是一个简单例子，详见here

如下是taccisum同学开发的一个VSCode代码片段插件，能够自动生成swagger-doc的注释内容，同学们可以下载试试.

项目地址：https://github.com/taccisum/swagger-doc-snippets

因目前还没有发布到插件市场，可以通过 https://github.com/taccisum/swagger-doc-snippets/releases 手动安装。

Install

$ npm i egg-swagger-doc --save

Usage

exports.swaggerdoc = { enable : true , package : 'egg-swagger-doc' , };

Configuration

exports.swaggerdoc = { dirScanner : './app/controller' , apiInfo : { title : 'egg-swagger' , description : 'swagger-ui for egg' , version : '1.0.0' , }, schemes : [ 'http' , 'https' ], consumes : [ 'application/json' ], produces : [ 'application/json' ], securityDefinitions : { }, enableSecurity : false , routerMap : false , enable : true , };

see config/config.default.js for more detail.

Introduce

完成插件引入之后，如果不修改默认配置，应用启动后，会自动扫描app/controller和app/contract下的文件。controller下的文件先不做描述。contract下的文件为定义好的请求体和响应体。

实验性功能：如果routerMap为true,允许自动生成API路由

格式：@Controller {ControllerName}

a .如果文件第一个注释块中存在标签@Controller，应用会扫描当前文件下的所有注释块，否则扫描将会跳过该文件。 b .如果不标示ControllerName，程序会将当前文件的文件名作为ControllerName。

例：

class UserController extends Controller { }

格式：@Router {Mothod} {Path}

a .Mothod ,请求的方法(post/get/put/delete等)，不区分大小写。 b .Path ,请求的路由。

格式：@Request {Position} {Type} {Name} {Description}

a.position.参数的位置,该值可以是body/ path /query/ header /formData. b. Type .参数类型，body之外位置目前只支持基础类型, integer /string/ boolean /number，及基础类型构成的数组，body中则支持contract中定义的类型。如果position是formData还将支持 file 类型 c.Name.参数名称.如果参数名称以*开头则表示必要，否则非必要。 d.Description.参数描述 c.如果你想给query或者 path 的参数设置example，你可以在Description前添加以 'eg:' 开头的参数，实例如下 @Request query string contactId eg: 200032234567 顾问ID

格式：@Response {HttpStatus} {Type} {Description}

a .HttpStatus .Http状态码。 b .Type .同Request中body位置的参数类型。 d .Description .响应描述。

格式：@Description {Description}

格式：@Summary {Summary}

例：

class HomeController extends Controller { async index() { this .ctx.body = 'hi, ' + this .app.plugins.swagger.name; }

如果在config中开启并定义了securityDefinitions,默认enableSecurity为false.则可在注释块中加入@apikey，加入安全验证。也可定义成其他名字，只需@定义好的字段名就好。关于securityDefinitions的定义可以自行搜索。

exports.swaggerdoc = { securityDefinitions : { apikey : { type : 'apiKey' , name : 'clientkey' , in : 'header' , }, }, enableSecurity : true , };

contract定义

关于Contract的定义其实在测试代码里面，已经把支持的所有情况都定义出来了。详见here,这里我简单说明一下，以下是测试代码中的部分contract。

module .exports = { createResource : { resourceId : { type : 'string' , required : true , example : '1' }, resourceNametrue : { type : 'string' , required : true }, resourceType : { type : 'string' , required : true , enum : [ 'video' , 'game' , 'image' ] }, resourceTag : { type : 'array' , itemType : 'string' }, owner : { type : 'User' , required : true }, owners : { type : 'array' , itemType : 'User' } }, };

@基础类型

module .exports = { Model名称:{ 字段名称: { type : 字段类型，required: 字段必要性, example : 示例} } }

注：type可以是array之外的类型，包括自定义的类型，目前自定义类型不支持example

@ENUM

module .exports = { Model名称:{ 字段名称: { type : 字段类型，required: 字段必要性, enum :[]} } }

注: type只能是string或number，enum为具体的数值组成的集合

@ARRAY

module .exports = { Model名称:{ 字段名称: { type : "array" ，required: 字段必要性, itemType :数组元素类型} } }

type为array,itemType为具体的数组元素类型，支持自定义类型。

@自定义类型

关于自定义类型，必须定义在contract目录下，在contract下的其他类型中使用时，直接使用Model名称引入。

因为contract的定义和validate-rule的定义具有极大的相似性，所以目前的版本中定义contract的同时会简单的生成相应的validate-rule.具体的使用'ctx.rule.'加Model名称直接引入。

上面的model，在做验证的时候就可以使用如下的方式(需使用egg-validate)

ctx.validate(ctx.rule.createResource, ctx.request.body);

