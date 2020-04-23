Static server plugin for egg, base on koa-static-cache.
egg-static is a plugin that has been built-in for egg. It is enabled by default.
egg-static support all configurations in koa-static-cache. and with default configurations below:
'/public/'
path.join(appInfo.baseDir, 'app/public')
true
false
31536000 in prod env,
0 in other envs
true in prod env,
false in other envs
egg-static provides one more option:
1000.
All static files in
$baseDir/app/public can be visited with prefix
/public, and all the files are lazy loaded.
egg-static will cache the assets after visited, you need to restart the process to update the assets.
$baseDir/app/public but you can also define multiple directory by use
dir: [dir1, dir2, ...] or
dir: [dir1, { prefix: '/static2', dir: dir2 }], static server will use all these directories.
// {app_root}/config/config.default.js
exports.static = {
// maxAge: 31536000,
};
Please open an issue here.