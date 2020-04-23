Static server plugin for egg, base on koa-static-cache.

Install

egg-static is a plugin that has been built-in for egg. It is enabled by default.

Configuration

egg-static support all configurations in koa-static-cache. and with default configurations below:

prefix: '/public/'

dir: path.join(appInfo.baseDir, 'app/public')

dynamic: true

preload: false

maxAge: 31536000 in prod env, 0 in other envs

in prod env, in other envs buffer: true in prod env, false in other envs

egg-static provides one more option:

maxFiles: the maximum value of cache items, only effective when dynamic is true, default is 1000 .

All static files in $baseDir/app/public can be visited with prefix /public , and all the files are lazy loaded.

In non-production environment, assets won't be cached, your modification can take effect immediately.

In production environment, egg-static will cache the assets after visited, you need to restart the process to update the assets.

will cache the assets after visited, you need to restart the process to update the assets. Dir default is $baseDir/app/public but you can also define multiple directory by use dir: [dir1, dir2, ...] or dir: [dir1, { prefix: '/static2', dir: dir2 }] , static server will use all these directories.

exports.static = { };

Questions & Suggestions

Please open an issue here.

License

MIT