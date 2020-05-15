egg plugin for socket.io
$ npm i egg-socket.io --save
Change
${app_root}/config/plugin.js to enable Socket.IO plugin:
// {app_root}/config/plugin.js
exports.io = {
enable: true,
package: 'egg-socket.io',
};
Configure Socket.IO in
${app_root}/config/config.default.js:
exports.io = {
init: { }, // passed to engine.io
namespace: {
'/': {
connectionMiddleware: [],
packetMiddleware: [],
},
},
redis: {
host: '127.0.0.1',
port: 6379
}
};
Egg's socket is using
ws, uws is deprecated due to some reasons.
If you insist using this, please config like this following:
exports.io = {
init: { wsEngine: 'uws' },
};
init : engine.io.
Egg Socket in default : config.default.js.
Note: This function is left on purpose to override and generate a unique ID according to your own rule:
exports.io = {
generateId: (request) => {
// Something like UUID.
return 'This should be a random unique ID';
}
};
Because of socket.io's design, the multi process socket.io server must work at
sticky mode.
So, you must start cluster server with
sticky set to true, otherwise it will cause handshake exception.
$ # modify your package.json - npm scripts
$ egg-bin dev --sticky
$ egg-scripts start --sticky
which will start egg cluster with:
startCluster({
sticky: true,
...
});
if you use a nginx proxy server:
location / {
proxy_set_header Upgrade $http_upgrade;
proxy_set_header Connection "upgrade";
proxy_set_header X-Forwarded-For $proxy_add_x_forwarded_for;
proxy_set_header Host $host;
proxy_pass http://127.0.0.1:{ your node server port };
}
app
├── io
│ ├── controller
│ │ └── chat.js
│ └── middleware
│ ├── auth.js
│ ├── filter.js
├── router.js
config
├── config.default.js
└── plugin.js
middleware are functions which every connection or packet will be processed by.
app/io/middleware/auth.js
module.exports = app => {
return async (ctx, next) => {
ctx.socket.emit('res', 'connected!');
await next();
// execute when disconnect.
console.log('disconnection!');
};
};
config/config.default.js
exports.io = {
namespace: {
'/': {
connectionMiddleware: ['auth'],
},
},
};
pay attention to the namespace, the config will only work for a specific namespace.
app/io/middleware/filter.js
module.exports = app => {
return async (ctx, next) => {
ctx.socket.emit('res', 'packet received!');
console.log('packet:', this.packet);
await next();
};
};
config/config.default.js
exports.io = {
namespace: {
'/': {
packetMiddleware: ['filter'],
},
},
};
pay attention to the namespace, the config will only work for a specific namespace.
controller is designed to handle the
emit event from the client.
example:
app/io/controller/chat.js
module.exports = app => {
class Controller extends app.Controller {
async ping() {
const message = this.ctx.args[0];
await this.ctx.socket.emit('res', `Hi! I've got your message: ${message}`);
}
}
return Controller
};
// or async functions
exports.ping = async function() {
const message = this.args[0];
await this.socket.emit('res', `Hi! I've got your message: ${message}`);
};
next, config the router at
app/router.js
module.exports = app => {
// or app.io.of('/')
app.io.route('chat', app.io.controller.chat.ping);
};
A router is mainly responsible for distributing different events corresponding to a controller on a specific socket connection.
It should be configured at
app/router.js refer to the last chapter.
Besides that, there are several system Event:
disconnecting doing the disconnect
disconnect connection has disconnected
error Error occured
Example：
app/router.js
app.io.route('disconnect', app.io.controller.chat.disconnect);
app/io/controller/chat.js
module.exports = (app) => {
class Controller extends app.Controller {
async disconnect() {
const message = this.ctx.args[0];
console.log(message);
}
}
return Controller
};
The session is supported by
egg-socket.io. It's behaviour just like the normal HTTP session.
Session creates or check just happens at the handshake period. Session can be accessed by
ctx.session in packetMiddleware and controller, but it's only created at the handshake period.
The feature is powered by egg-session, make sure it has been enabled.
If your Socket.IO service is powered by mutil server, you must think about cluster solution. It can't work without cluster like broadcast, rooms and so on.
It's very easy to implement sharing source and event dispatch with socket.io-redis built in.
config at
config/config.${env}.js ：
exports.io = {
redis: {
host: { redis server host },
port: { redis server prot },
auth_pass: { redis server password },
db: 0,
}
};
Application will try to connect the redis server when booting.
