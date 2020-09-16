Sequelize plugin for Egg.js.
NOTE: This plugin just for integrate Sequelize into Egg.js, more documentation please visit http://sequelizejs.com.
$ npm i --save egg-sequelize
$ npm install --save mysql2 # For both mysql and mariadb dialects
# Or use other database backend.
$ npm install --save pg pg-hstore # PostgreSQL
$ npm install --save tedious # MSSQL
Read the tutorials to see a full example.
config/plugin.js
exports.sequelize = {
enable: true,
package: 'egg-sequelize'
}
conif/config.{env}.js
exports.sequelize = {
dialect: 'mysql', // support: mysql, mariadb, postgres, mssql
database: 'test',
host: 'localhost',
port: 3306,
username: 'root',
password: '',
// delegate: 'myModel', // load all models to `app[delegate]` and `ctx[delegate]`, default to `model`
// baseDir: 'my_model', // load all files in `app/${baseDir}` as models, default to `model`
// exclude: 'index.js', // ignore `app/${baseDir}/index.js` when load models, support glob and array
// more sequelize options
};
You can also use the
connection uri to configure the connection:
exports.sequelize = {
dialect: 'mysql', // support: mysql, mariadb, postgres, mssql
connectionUri: 'mysql://root:@127.0.0.1:3306/test',
// delegate: 'myModel', // load all models to `app[delegate]` and `ctx[delegate]`, default to `model`
// baseDir: 'my_model', // load all files in `app/${baseDir}` as models, default to `model`
// exclude: 'index.js', // ignore `app/${baseDir}/index.js` when load models, support glob and array
// more sequelize options
};
egg-sequelize has a default sequelize options below
{
delegate: 'model',
baseDir: 'model',
logging(...args) {
// if benchmark enabled, log used
const used = typeof args[1] === 'number' ? `[${args[1]}ms]` : '';
app.logger.info('[egg-sequelize]%s %s', used, args[0]);
},
host: 'localhost',
port: 3306,
username: 'root',
benchmark: true,
define: {
freezeTableName: false,
underscored: true,
},
};
More documents please refer to Sequelize.js
Please put models under
app/model dir by default.
|model file
|class name
user.js
app.model.User
person.js
app.model.Person
user_group.js
app.model.UserGroup
user/profile.js
app.model.User.Profile
created_at datetime,
updated_at datetime.
user_id,
comments_count.
Define a model first.
NOTE:
options.delegatedefault to
model, so
app.modelis an Instance of Sequelize, so you can use methods like:
app.model.sync, app.model.query ...
// app/model/user.js
module.exports = app => {
const { STRING, INTEGER, DATE } = app.Sequelize;
const User = app.model.define('user', {
login: STRING,
name: STRING(30),
password: STRING(32),
age: INTEGER,
last_sign_in_at: DATE,
created_at: DATE,
updated_at: DATE,
});
User.findByLogin = async function(login) {
return await this.findOne({
where: {
login: login
}
});
}
// don't use arraw function
User.prototype.logSignin = async function() {
return await this.update({ last_sign_in_at: new Date() });
}
return User;
};
Now you can use it in your controller:
// app/controller/user.js
class UserController extends Controller {
async index() {
const users = await this.ctx.model.User.findAll();
this.ctx.body = users;
}
async show() {
const user = await this.ctx.model.User.findByLogin(this.ctx.params.login);
await user.logSignin();
this.ctx.body = user;
}
}
Define all your associations in
Model.associate() and egg-sequelize will execute it after all models loaded. See example below.
egg-sequelize support load multiple datasources independently. You can use
config.sequelize.datasources to configure and load multiple datasources.
// config/config.default.js
exports.sequelize = {
datasources: [
{
delegate: 'model', // load all models to app.model and ctx.model
baseDir: 'model', // load models from `app/model/*.js`
database: 'biz',
// other sequelize configurations
},
{
delegate: 'admninModel', // load all models to app.adminModel and ctx.adminModel
baseDir: 'admin_model', // load models from `app/admin_model/*.js`
database: 'admin',
// other sequelize configurations
},
],
};
Then we can define model like this:
// app/model/user.js
module.exports = app => {
const { STRING, INTEGER, DATE } = app.Sequelize;
const User = app.model.define('user', {
login: STRING,
name: STRING(30),
password: STRING(32),
age: INTEGER,
last_sign_in_at: DATE,
created_at: DATE,
updated_at: DATE,
});
return User;
};
// app/admin_model/user.js
module.exports = app => {
const { STRING, INTEGER, DATE } = app.Sequelize;
const User = app.adminModel.define('user', {
login: STRING,
name: STRING(30),
password: STRING(32),
age: INTEGER,
last_sign_in_at: DATE,
created_at: DATE,
updated_at: DATE,
});
return User;
};
If you define the same model for different datasource, the same model file will be excute twice for different database, so we can use the secound argument to get the sequelize instance:
// app/model/user.js
// if this file will load multiple times for different datasource
// we can use the secound argument to get the sequelize instance
module.exports = (app, model) => {
const { STRING, INTEGER, DATE } = app.Sequelize;
const User = model.define('user', {
login: STRING,
name: STRING(30),
password: STRING(32),
age: INTEGER,
last_sign_in_at: DATE,
created_at: DATE,
updated_at: DATE,
});
return User;
};
By default, egg-sequelize will use sequelize@5, you can cusomize sequelize version by pass sequelize instance with
config.sequelize.Sequelize like this:
// config/config.default.js
exports.sequelize = {
Sequelize: require('sequelize'),
};
// app/model/post.js
module.exports = app => {
const { STRING, INTEGER, DATE } = app.Sequelize;
const Post = app.model.define('Post', {
name: STRING(30),
user_id: INTEGER,
created_at: DATE,
updated_at: DATE,
});
Post.associate = function() {
app.model.Post.belongsTo(app.model.User, { as: 'user' });
}
return Post;
};
// app/controller/post.js
class PostController extends Controller {
async index() {
const posts = await this.ctx.model.Post.findAll({
attributes: [ 'id', 'user_id' ],
include: { model: this.ctx.model.User, as: 'user' },
where: { status: 'publish' },
order: 'id desc',
});
this.ctx.body = posts;
}
async show() {
const post = await this.ctx.model.Post.findByPk(this.params.id);
const user = await post.getUser();
post.setDataValue('user', user);
this.ctx.body = post;
}
async destroy() {
const post = await this.ctx.model.Post.findByPk(this.params.id);
await post.destroy();
this.ctx.body = { success: true };
}
}
We strongly recommend you to use Sequelize - Migrations to create or migrate database.
This code should only be used in development.
// {app_root}/app.js
module.exports = app => {
if (app.config.env === 'local' || app.config.env === 'unittest') {
app.beforeStart(async () => {
await app.model.sync({force: true});
});
}
};
Using sequelize-cli to help manage your database, data structures and seed data. Please read Sequelize - Migrations to learn more infomations.
Please open an issue here.