Sequelize plugin for Egg.js.

NOTE: This plugin just for integrate Sequelize into Egg.js, more documentation please visit http://sequelizejs.com.

Install

$ npm i --save egg-sequelize $ npm install --save mysql2 $ npm install --save pg pg-hstore $ npm install --save tedious

Usage & configuration

Read the tutorials to see a full example.

Enable plugin in config/plugin.js

exports.sequelize = { enable : true , package : 'egg-sequelize' }

Edit your own configurations in conif/config.{env}.js

exports.sequelize = { dialect : 'mysql' , database : 'test' , host : 'localhost' , port : 3306 , username : 'root' , password : '' , };

You can also use the connection uri to configure the connection:

exports.sequelize = { dialect : 'mysql' , connectionUri : 'mysql://root:@127.0.0.1:3306/test' , };

egg-sequelize has a default sequelize options below

{ delegate : 'model' , baseDir : 'model' , logging(...args) { const used = typeof args[ 1 ] === 'number' ? `[ ${args[ 1 ]} ms]` : '' ; app.logger.info( '[egg-sequelize]%s %s' , used, args[ 0 ]); }, host : 'localhost' , port : 3306 , username : 'root' , benchmark : true , define : { freezeTableName : false , underscored : true , }, };

More documents please refer to Sequelize.js

Model files

Please put models under app/model dir by default.

Conventions

model file class name user.js app.model.User person.js app.model.Person user_group.js app.model.UserGroup user/profile.js app.model.User.Profile

Tables always has timestamp fields: created_at datetime , updated_at datetime .

, . Use underscore style column name, for example: user_id , comments_count .

Examples

Standard

Define a model first.

NOTE: options.delegate default to model , so app.model is an Instance of Sequelize, so you can use methods like: app.model.sync, app.model.query ...

module .exports = app => { const { STRING, INTEGER, DATE } = app.Sequelize; const User = app.model.define( 'user' , { login : STRING, name : STRING( 30 ), password : STRING( 32 ), age : INTEGER, last_sign_in_at : DATE, created_at : DATE, updated_at : DATE, }); User.findByLogin = async function ( login ) { return await this .findOne({ where : { login : login } }); } User.prototype.logSignin = async function ( ) { return await this .update({ last_sign_in_at : new Date () }); } return User; };

Now you can use it in your controller:

class UserController extends Controller { async index() { const users = await this .ctx.model.User.findAll(); this .ctx.body = users; } async show() { const user = await this .ctx.model.User.findByLogin( this .ctx.params.login); await user.logSignin(); this .ctx.body = user; } }

Associate

Define all your associations in Model.associate() and egg-sequelize will execute it after all models loaded. See example below.

Multiple Datasources

egg-sequelize support load multiple datasources independently. You can use config.sequelize.datasources to configure and load multiple datasources.

exports.sequelize = { datasources : [ { delegate : 'model' , baseDir : 'model' , database : 'biz' , }, { delegate : 'admninModel' , baseDir : 'admin_model' , database : 'admin' , }, ], };

Then we can define model like this:

module .exports = app => { const { STRING, INTEGER, DATE } = app.Sequelize; const User = app.model.define( 'user' , { login : STRING, name : STRING( 30 ), password : STRING( 32 ), age : INTEGER, last_sign_in_at : DATE, created_at : DATE, updated_at : DATE, }); return User; }; module .exports = app => { const { STRING, INTEGER, DATE } = app.Sequelize; const User = app.adminModel.define( 'user' , { login : STRING, name : STRING( 30 ), password : STRING( 32 ), age : INTEGER, last_sign_in_at : DATE, created_at : DATE, updated_at : DATE, }); return User; };

If you define the same model for different datasource, the same model file will be excute twice for different database, so we can use the secound argument to get the sequelize instance:

module .exports = ( app, model ) => { const { STRING, INTEGER, DATE } = app.Sequelize; const User = model.define( 'user' , { login : STRING, name : STRING( 30 ), password : STRING( 32 ), age : INTEGER, last_sign_in_at : DATE, created_at : DATE, updated_at : DATE, }); return User; };

Customize Sequelize

By default, egg-sequelize will use sequelize@5, you can cusomize sequelize version by pass sequelize instance with config.sequelize.Sequelize like this:

exports.sequelize = { Sequelize : require ( 'sequelize' ), };

Full example

module .exports = app => { const { STRING, INTEGER, DATE } = app.Sequelize; const Post = app.model.define( 'Post' , { name : STRING( 30 ), user_id : INTEGER, created_at : DATE, updated_at : DATE, }); Post.associate = function ( ) { app.model.Post.belongsTo(app.model.User, { as : 'user' }); } return Post; };

class PostController extends Controller { async index() { const posts = await this .ctx.model.Post.findAll({ attributes : [ 'id' , 'user_id' ], include : { model : this .ctx.model.User, as : 'user' }, where : { status : 'publish' }, order : 'id desc' , }); this .ctx.body = posts; } async show() { const post = await this .ctx.model.Post.findByPk( this .params.id); const user = await post.getUser(); post.setDataValue( 'user' , user); this .ctx.body = post; } async destroy() { const post = await this .ctx.model.Post.findByPk( this .params.id); await post.destroy(); this .ctx.body = { success : true }; } }

Sync model to db

We strongly recommend you to use Sequelize - Migrations to create or migrate database.

This code should only be used in development.

module .exports = app => { if (app.config.env === 'local' || app.config.env === 'unittest' ) { app.beforeStart( async () => { await app.model.sync({ force : true }); }); } };

Migration

Using sequelize-cli to help manage your database, data structures and seed data. Please read Sequelize - Migrations to learn more infomations.

Recommended example

Questions & Suggestions

Please open an issue here.

License

MIT