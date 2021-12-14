Security plugin in egg
Egg's default security plugin, generally no need to configure.
$ npm i egg-security
config.default.js
exports.security = {
xframe: {
value: 'SAMEORIGIN',
},
};
If you want to disable some security precautions, set
enable porperty to 'false' directly.
For example, disable xframe defense:
exports.security = {
xframe: {
enable: false,
},
};
If you want to set security config open for a certain path, you can configure
match option.
For example, just open csp when path contains
/example, you can configure with the following configuration:
exports.security = {
csp: {
match: '/example',
// match: /^\/api/, // support regexp
// match: ctx => ctx.path.startsWith('/api'), // support function
// match: [ ctx => ctx.path.startsWith('/api'), /^\/foo$/, '/bar'], // support Array
policy: {
//...
},
},
};
If you want to set security config disable for a certain path, you can configure
ignore option.
For example, just disable xframe when path contains
/example while our pages can be embedded in cooperative businesses , you can configure with the following configuration:
exports.security = {
xframe: {
ignore: '/example',
// ignore: /^\/api/, // support regexp
// ignore: ctx => ctx.path.startsWith('/api'), // support function
// ignore: [ ctx => ctx.path.startsWith('/api'), /^\/foo$/, '/bar'], // support Array
// ...
},
};
mention：
match has higher priority than
ignore
There are times when we want to be more flexible to configure security plugins.For example:
Then we can configure
ctx.securityOptions[name] opts in the custom middleware or controller,then the current request configuration will overrides the default configuration (new configuration will be merged and override the default project configuration, but only take effect in the current request)
async ctx => {
// if satisfied some condition
// change configuration
ctx.securityOptions.xframe = {
value: 'ALLOW-FROM: https://domain.com',
};
// disable configuration
ctx.securityOptions.xssProtection = {
enable: false,
}
}
Not all security plugins support dynamic configuration, only following plugins list support
And in
helper：
helper is the same way to configure.
ctx.securityOptions.shtml = {
whiteList: {
},
};
ctx.securityOptions the current request configuration will overrides the default configuration, but it does not make a deep copy，so pay attention to configure
csp.policy, it will not be merged.
ctx.securityOptions，please write unit tests to ensure the code is correct.
Whether or not the domain is in the whitelist of the configuration. See
ctx.redirect.
Note: egg-cors module uses this function internally to determine whether or not send back an
Access-Control-Allow-Origin response header with the value of safe domain. Otherwise, ignore the request with an error,
No 'Access-Control-Allow-Origin' header is present on the requested resource.
exports.security = {
domainWhiteList: ['http://localhost:4200']
};
usage
ctx.csrf getter for CSRF token
Generally used when send POST form request. When page rendering, put
ctx.csrf into form hidden field or query string.(
_csrf is the key).
When submitting the form, please submit with the
_csrf token parameter.
browser:
<form method="POST" action="/upload?_csrf={{ ctx.csrf | safe }}" enctype="multipart/form-data">
title: <input name="title" />
file: <input name="file" type="file" />
<button type="submit">上传</button>
</form>
CSRF token will also set to cookie by default, and you can send token through header:
In jQuery:
var csrftoken = Cookies.get('csrftoken');
function csrfSafeMethod(method) {
// these HTTP methods do not require CSRF protection
return (/^(GET|HEAD|OPTIONS|TRACE)$/.test(method));
}
$.ajaxSetup({
beforeSend: function(xhr, settings) {
if (!csrfSafeMethod(settings.type) && !this.crossDomain) {
xhr.setRequestHeader('x-csrf-token', csrftoken);
}
},
});
there are some options that you can customize:
exports.security = {
csrf: {
type: 'ctoken', // can be ctoken, referer, all or any, default to ctoken
useSession: false, // if useSession set to true, the secret will keep in session instead of cookie
ignoreJSON: false, // skip check JSON requests if ignoreJSON set to true
cookieName: 'csrfToken', // csrf token's cookie name
sessionName: 'csrfToken', // csrf token's session name
headerName: 'x-csrf-token', // request csrf token's name in header
bodyName: '_csrf', // request csrf token's name in body
queryName: '_csrf', // request csrf token's name in query
refererWhiteList: [], // referer white list
},
}
Must call
ctx.rotateCsrfSecret() when user login to ensure each user has independent secret.
ctx.redirect(url) If url is not in the configuration of the white list, the redirect will be prohibited
ctx.unsafeRedirect(url) Not Recommended;
Security plugin override
ctx.redirect method，all redirects will be judged by the domain name.
If you need to use
ctx.redirect, you need to do the following configuration in the application configuration file：
exports.security = {
domainWhiteList:['.domain.com'], // security whitelist, starts with '.'
};
If user do not configure
domainWhiteList or
domainWhiteList is empty, it will pass all redirects, equal to
ctx.unsafeRedirect(url).
domainWhiteList and
url are case insensitive.
Based on jsonp-body.
Defense:
xss or
utf-7 attack.
Config：
_callback.
String xss filter, the most secure filtering mechanism.
const str = '><script>alert("abc") </script><';
console.log(ctx.helper.escape(str));
// => ><script>alert("abc") </script><
In nunjucks template, escape by default.
url filter.
Used for url in html tags (like
<a href=""/><img src=""/>),please do not call under other places.
helper.surl($value)。
Mention: Particular attention, if you need to resolve URL use
surl，
surl need warpped in quotes, Otherwise will lead to XSS vulnerability.
Example: do not use surl
<a href="$value" />
output:
<a href="http://ww.domain.com<script>" />
Use surl
<a href="helper.surl($value)" />
output:
<a href="http://ww.domain.com<script>" />
If url's protocol is not in the protocol whitelist, it will return empty string.
Protocol whitelist is
http,
https,
file,
data.
So if you want
surl support custom protocol, please extend the security
protocolWhitelist config :
exports.security = {
protocolWhitelist: ['test']
};
Used to output variables in javascript(include onload/event),it will do
JAVASCRIPT ENCODE for the variable string.It will escape all characters to
\x which are not in the whitelist to avoid XSS attack.
const foo = '"hello"';
// not use sjs
console.log(`var foo = "${foo}";`);
// => var foo = ""hello"";
// use sjs
console.log(`var foo = "${ctx.helper.sjs(foo)}";`);
// => var foo = "\\x22hello\\x22";
If you want to output richtexts in views, you need to use
shtml helper.
It will do XSS filter, then output html tags to avoid illegal scripts.
shtml is a very complex process, it will effect server performance, so if you do not need to output HTML, please do not use shtml.
Examples:
// js
const value = `<a href="http://www.domain.com">google</a><script>evilcode…</script>`;
// in your view
<html>
<body>
${helper.shtml($value)}
</body>
</html>
// => <a href="http://www.domain.com">google</a><script>evilcode…</script>
shtml based on xss, and add filter by domain feature.
For example, only support
a tag, and filter all attributes except for
title:
whiteList: {a: ['title']}
options:
config.helper.shtml.domainWhiteListhas been deprecated, please use
config.security.domainWhiteListinstead.
Mention that
shtml uses a strict white list mechanism, in addition to filtering out the XSS risk of the string,
tags and
attrs which are not in the default rule will be filtered.
For example
html tag is not in the whitelist.
const html = '<html></html>';
// html
${helper.shtml($html)}
// output none
Commonly used
data-xx property is not in the whitelist, so it will be filtered.
So please check the applicable scenarios for
shtml, it usually used for richtext submmited by user.
A usage error will limit functions, also affect the performance of the server. Such scenes are generally forums, comments, etc.
Even if the forum does not support the HTML content input, do not use this helper, you can directly use
escape instead.
If you want to use users input for a file path, please use spath for security check. If path is illegal, it will return null.
Illegal path:
..
/
url encode to bypass the check
const foo = '/usr/local/bin';
console.log(ctx.helper.spath(foo2));
// => null
json encode.
If you want to output json in javascript without encoding, it will be a risk for XSS.
sjson supports json encode，it will iterate all keys in json, then escape all characters in the value to
\x to avoid XSS attack, and keep the json structure unchanged.
If you want to output json string in your views, please use
${ctx.helper.sjson(var)}to escape.
it has a very complex process and will lost performance, so avoid the use as far as possible
example:
<script>
window.locals = ${ctx.helper.sjson(locals)};
</script>
It will cause remote command execution vulnerability, when user submit the implementation of the command by browser.because the server does not filter for the implementation of the function, resulting in the execution of the command can usually lead to the invasion of the server.
If you want to get user submit for command's parameter, please use
cliFilter。
before fix:
cp.exec("bash /home/admin/ali-knowledge-graph-backend/initrun.sh " + port);
after fix:
cp.exec("bash /home/admin/ali-knowledge-graph-backend/initrun.sh " + ctx.helper.cliFilter(port));
Escape command line arguments. Add single quotes around a string and quotes/escapes any existing single quotes allowing you to pass a string directly to a shell function and having it be treated as a single safe argument.
const ip = '127.0.0.1 && cat /etc/passwd'
const cmd = 'ping -c 1 ' + this.helper.escapeShellArg(ip);
console.log(cmd);
//ping -c 1 '127.0.0.1 && cat /etc/passwd'
Command line escape to remove the following characters from the entered command line:
#&;`|*?~<>^()[]{}$;'", 0x0A and 0xFF
const ip = '127.0.0.1 && cat /etc/passwd'
const cmd = 'ping -c 1 ' + this.helper.escapeShellCmd(ip);
console.log(cmd);
//ping -c 1 127.0.0.1 cat /etc/passwd
Refer to lusca, appriciate for their works.
Disabled by default. If your website based on https, we recommend you should enable it.
365 * 24 * 3600
Default disabled. If you need to enable, please contact your security engineers and determine the opening strategy
Default enabled, disable IE download dialog automatically open download file and will cause XSS
Disable IE8's auto MIME sniffing. E.g: take
text/plain as
text/html by mistake and render it, especially when there's something untrusted in the local service.
Defaulting to "SAMEORIGIN", only allow iframe embed by same origin.
SAMEORIGIN
false，same as
1; mode=block.
In a Server-Side Request Forgery (SSRF) attack, the attacker can abuse functionality on the server to read or update internal resources.
egg-security provide
ctx.safeCurl,
app.safeCurl and
agent.safeCurl to provide http request(like
ctx.curl,
app.curl and
agent.curl) with SSRF protection.
safeCurl.
false means illegal ip.
// config/config.default.js
exports.security = {
ssrf: {
// support both cidr subnet or specific ip
ipBlackList: [
'10.0.0.0/8',
'127.0.0.1',
'0.0.0.0/32',
],
// support both cidr subnet or specific ip
ipExceptionList: [
'10.1.1.1',
'10.10.0.1/24',
],
// checkAddress has higher priority than ipBlackList
checkAddress(ip) {
return ip !== '127.0.0.1';
}
},
};
trace
track http methods.
