deploy tool for egg project.

Note: Windows is partially supported, see #22

Install

$ npm i egg-scripts --save

Usage

Add eggctl to package.json scripts:

{ "scripts" : { "start" : "eggctl start --daemon" , "stop" : "eggctl stop" } }

Then run as:

npm start

npm stop

Note: egg-scripts is not recommended to install global, you should install and use it as npm scripts.

Command

start

Start egg at prod mode.

$ eggctl start [options] [baseDir]

Arguments baseDir - directory of application, default to process.cwd() .

Options port - listening port, default to process.env.PORT , if unset, egg will use 7001 as default. title - process title description, use for kill grep, default to egg-server-${APP_NAME} . workers - numbers of app workers, default to process.env.EGG_WORKERS , if unset, egg will use os.cpus().length as default. daemon - whether run at background daemon mode, don't use it if in docker mode. framework - specify framework that can be absolute path or npm package, default to auto detect. env - server env, default to process.env.EGG_SERVER_ENV , recommended to keep empty then use framwork default env. stdout - customize stdout file, default to $HOME/logs/master-stdout.log . stderr - customize stderr file, default to $HOME/logs/master-stderr.log . timeout - the maximum timeout when app starts, default to 300s. ignore-stderr - whether ignore stderr when app starts. sourcemap / typescript / ts - provides source map support for stack traces. node - customize node command path, default will find node from $PATH



stop

Stop egg gracefull.

Note: if exec without --title , it will kill all egg process.

$ eggctl stop [options]

Options title - process title description, use for kill grep. timeout - the maximum timeout when app stop, default to 5s.



Options in package.json

In addition to the command line specification, options can also be specified in package.json . However, the command line designation takes precedence.

{ "eggScriptsConfig" : { "port" : 1234 , "ignore-stderr" : true } }

