openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

egg-scripts

by eggjs
2.15.2 (see all)

deploy tool for egg projects

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

29.6K

GitHub Stars

109

Maintenance

Last Commit

2mos ago

Contributors

9

Package

Dependencies

11

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

egg-scripts

deploy tool for egg project.

Note: Windows is partially supported, see #22

Install

$ npm i egg-scripts --save

Usage

Add eggctl to package.json scripts:

{
  "scripts": {
    "start": "eggctl start --daemon",
    "stop": "eggctl stop"
  }
}

Then run as:

  • npm start
  • npm stop

Note: egg-scripts is not recommended to install global, you should install and use it as npm scripts.

Command

start

Start egg at prod mode.

$ eggctl start [options] [baseDir]
# Usage
# eggctl start --port=7001
# eggctl start ./server
  • Arguments
    • baseDir - directory of application, default to process.cwd().
  • Options
    • port - listening port, default to process.env.PORT, if unset, egg will use 7001 as default.
    • title - process title description, use for kill grep, default to egg-server-${APP_NAME}.
    • workers - numbers of app workers, default to process.env.EGG_WORKERS, if unset, egg will use os.cpus().length as default.
    • daemon - whether run at background daemon mode, don't use it if in docker mode.
    • framework - specify framework that can be absolute path or npm package, default to auto detect.
    • env - server env, default to process.env.EGG_SERVER_ENV, recommended to keep empty then use framwork default env.
    • stdout - customize stdout file, default to $HOME/logs/master-stdout.log.
    • stderr - customize stderr file, default to $HOME/logs/master-stderr.log.
    • timeout - the maximum timeout when app starts, default to 300s.
    • ignore-stderr - whether ignore stderr when app starts.
    • sourcemap / typescript / ts - provides source map support for stack traces.
    • node - customize node command path, default will find node from $PATH

stop

Stop egg gracefull.

Note: if exec without --title, it will kill all egg process.

$ eggctl stop [options]
# Usage
# eggctl stop --title=example
  • Options
    • title - process title description, use for kill grep.
    • timeout - the maximum timeout when app stop, default to 5s.

Options in package.json

In addition to the command line specification, options can also be specified in package.json. However, the command line designation takes precedence.

{
  "eggScriptsConfig": {
    "port": 1234,
    "ignore-stderr": true
  }
}

Questions & Suggestions

Please open an issue here.

License

MIT

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial