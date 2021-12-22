deploy tool for egg project.
Note: Windows is partially supported, see #22
$ npm i egg-scripts --save
Add
eggctl to
package.json scripts:
{
"scripts": {
"start": "eggctl start --daemon",
"stop": "eggctl stop"
}
}
Then run as:
npm start
npm stop
Note:
egg-scripts is not recommended to install global, you should install and use it as npm scripts.
Start egg at prod mode.
$ eggctl start [options] [baseDir]
# Usage
# eggctl start --port=7001
# eggctl start ./server
baseDir - directory of application, default to
process.cwd().
port - listening port, default to
process.env.PORT, if unset, egg will use
7001 as default.
title - process title description, use for kill grep, default to
egg-server-${APP_NAME}.
workers - numbers of app workers, default to
process.env.EGG_WORKERS, if unset, egg will use
os.cpus().length as default.
daemon - whether run at background daemon mode, don't use it if in docker mode.
framework - specify framework that can be absolute path or npm package, default to auto detect.
env - server env, default to
process.env.EGG_SERVER_ENV, recommended to keep empty then use framwork default env.
stdout - customize stdout file, default to
$HOME/logs/master-stdout.log.
stderr - customize stderr file, default to
$HOME/logs/master-stderr.log.
timeout - the maximum timeout when app starts, default to 300s.
ignore-stderr - whether ignore stderr when app starts.
sourcemap /
typescript /
ts - provides source map support for stack traces.
node - customize node command path, default will find node from $PATH
Stop egg gracefull.
Note: if exec without
--title, it will kill all egg process.
$ eggctl stop [options]
# Usage
# eggctl stop --title=example
title - process title description, use for kill grep.
timeout - the maximum timeout when app stop, default to 5s.
package.json
In addition to the command line specification, options can also be specified in
package.json. However, the command line designation takes precedence.
{
"eggScriptsConfig": {
"port": 1234,
"ignore-stderr": true
}
}
Please open an issue here.