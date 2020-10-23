openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

egg-schedule

by eggjs
3.6.6 (see all)

Schedule plugin for egg

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

31.9K

GitHub Stars

78

Maintenance

Last Commit

1yr ago

Contributors

13

Package

Dependencies

5

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

egg-schedule

NPM version build status Test coverage David deps Known Vulnerabilities npm download

A schedule plugin for egg, has been built-in plugin for egg enabled by default.

It's fully extendable for a developer and provides a simple built-in TimerStrategy.

Usage

Just add your job file to {app_root}/app/schedule.

// {app_root}/app/schedule/cleandb.js
const Subscription = require('egg').Subscription;

class CleanDB extends Subscription {
  /**
   * @property {Object} schedule
   *  - {String} type - schedule type, `worker` or `all` or your custom types.
   *  - {String} [cron] - cron expression, see [below](#cron-style-scheduling)
   *  - {Object} [cronOptions] - cron options, see [cron-parser#options](https://github.com/harrisiirak/cron-parser#options)
   *  - {String | Number} [interval] - interval expression in millisecond or express explicitly like '1h'. see [below](#interval-style-scheduling)
   *  - {Boolean} [immediate] - To run a scheduler at startup
   *  - {Boolean} [disable] - whether to disable a scheduler, usually use in dynamic schedule
   *  - {Array} [env] - only enable scheduler when match env list
   */
  static get schedule() {
    return {
      type: 'worker',
      cron: '0 0 3 * * *',
      // interval: '1h',
      // immediate: true,
    };
  }

  async subscribe() {
    await this.ctx.service.db.cleandb();
  }
}

module.exports = CleanDB;

You can also use function simply like: 

exports.schedule = {
  type: 'worker',
  cron: '0 0 3 * * *',
  // interval: '1h',
  // immediate: true,
};

exports.task = async function (ctx) {
  await ctx.service.db.cleandb();
};

Overview

egg-schedule supports both cron-based scheduling and interval-based scheduling.

Schedule decision is being made by agent process. agent triggers a task and sends a message to worker process. Then, one or all worker process(es) execute the task based on schedule type.

To setup a schedule task, simply create a job file in {app_root}/app/schedule. A file contains one job and exports schedule and task properties.

The rule of thumbs is one job per file.

Task

Task is a class which will be instantiated with every schedule, and a subscribe method will be invoked.

You can get anonymous context with this.ctx.

  • ctx.method: SCHEDULE
  • ctx.path: /__schedule?path=${schedulePath}&${schedule}.

To create a task, subscribe can be a generator function or async function. For example:

// A simple logger example
const Subscription = require('egg').Subscription;
class LoggerExample extends Subscription {
  async subscribe() {
    this.ctx.logger.info('Info about your task');
  }
}

// A real world example: wipe out your database.
// Use it with caution. :)
const Subscription = require('egg').Subscription;
class CleanDB extends Subscription {
  async subscribe() {
    await this.ctx.service.db.cleandb();
  }
}

Scheduling

schedule is an object that contains one required property, type, and optional properties, { cron, cronOptions, interval, immediate, disable, env }.

Cron-style Scheduling

Use cron-parser.

Note: cron-parser support second as optional that is not supported by linux crontab.

@hourly / @daily / @weekly / @monthly / @yearly is also supported.

*    *    *    *    *    *
┬    ┬    ┬    ┬    ┬    ┬
│    │    │    │    │    |
│    │    │    │    │    └ day of week (0 - 7) (0 or 7 is Sun)
│    │    │    │    └───── month (1 - 12)
│    │    │    └────────── day of month (1 - 31)
│    │    └─────────────── hour (0 - 23)
│    └──────────────────── minute (0 - 59)
└───────────────────────── second (0 - 59, optional)

Example:

// To execute task every 3 hours
exports.schedule = {
  type: 'worker',
  cron: '0 0 */3 * * *',
  cronOptions: {
    // tz: 'Europe/Athens',
  }
};

Interval-style Scheduling

To use setInterval, and support ms conversion style

Example:

// To execute task every 3 hours
exports.schedule = {
  type: 'worker',
  interval: '3h',
};

Notice: Egg built-in TimerStrategy will schedule each execution at a fix rate, regardless of its execution time. So you have to make sure that your actual execution time of your task/subscribe must be smaller than your delay time.

Schedule Type

Build-in support is:

  • worker: will be executed in one random worker when a schedule runs.
  • all: will be executed in all workers when a schedule runs.

Custom schedule:

To create a custom schedule, simply extend agent.ScheduleStrategy and register it by agent.schedule.use(type, clz). You can schedule the task to be executed by one random worker or all workers with the built-in method this.sendOne(...args) or this.sendAll(...args) which support params, it will pass to subscribe(...args) or task(ctx, ...args).

// {app_root}/agent.js
module.exports = function(agent) {
  class CustomStrategy extends agent.ScheduleStrategy {
    start() {
      // such as mq / redis subscribe
      agent.notify.subscribe('remote_task', data => {
        this.sendOne(data);
      });
    }
  }
  agent.schedule.use('custom', CustomStrategy);
};

Then you could use it to defined your job:

// {app_root}/app/schedule/other.js
const Subscription = require('egg').Subscription;
class ClusterTask extends Subscription {
  static get schedule() {
    return {
      type: 'custom',
    };
  }
  async subscribe(data) {
    console.log('got custom data:', data);
    await this.ctx.service.someTask.run();
  }
}
module.exports = ClusterTask;

Dynamic schedule

// {app_root}/app/schedule/sync.js
module.exports = app => {
  class SyncTask extends app.Subscription {
    static get schedule() {
      return {
        interval: 10000,
        type: 'worker',
        // only start task when hostname match
        disable: require('os').hostname() !== app.config.sync.hostname,
        // only start task at prod mode
        env: [ 'prod' ],
      };
    }
    async subscribe() {
      await this.ctx.sync();
    }
  }
  return SyncTask;
}

Configuration

Logging

See ${appInfo.root}/logs/{app_name}/egg-schedule.log which provided by config.customLogger.scheduleLogger.

// config/config.default.js
config.customLogger = {
  scheduleLogger: {
    // consoleLevel: 'NONE',
    // file: path.join(appInfo.root, 'logs', appInfo.name, 'egg-schedule.log'),
  },
};

Customize directory

If you want to add additional schedule directories, you can use this config.

// config/config.default.js
config.schedule = {
  directory: [
    path.join(__dirname, '../app/otherSchedule'),
  ],
};

Testing

app.runSchedule(scheduleName) is provided by egg-schedule plugin only for test purpose.

Example:

it('test a schedule task', async function () {
  // get app instance
  await app.runSchedule('clean_cache');
});

Questions & Suggestions

Please open an issue here.

License

MIT

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial