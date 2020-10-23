A schedule plugin for egg, has been built-in plugin for egg enabled by default.

It's fully extendable for a developer and provides a simple built-in TimerStrategy.

Usage

Just add your job file to {app_root}/app/schedule .

const Subscription = require ( 'egg' ).Subscription; class CleanDB extends Subscription { static get schedule() { return { type : 'worker' , cron : '0 0 3 * * *' , }; } async subscribe() { await this .ctx.service.db.cleandb(); } } module .exports = CleanDB;

You can also use function simply like:

exports.schedule = { type : 'worker' , cron : '0 0 3 * * *' , }; exports.task = async function ( ctx ) { await ctx.service.db.cleandb(); };

Overview

egg-schedule supports both cron-based scheduling and interval-based scheduling.

Schedule decision is being made by agent process. agent triggers a task and sends a message to worker process. Then, one or all worker process(es) execute the task based on schedule type.

To setup a schedule task, simply create a job file in {app_root}/app/schedule . A file contains one job and exports schedule and task properties.

The rule of thumbs is one job per file.

Task

Task is a class which will be instantiated with every schedule, and a subscribe method will be invoked.

You can get anonymous context with this.ctx .

ctx.method: SCHEDULE

ctx.path: /__schedule?path=${schedulePath}&${schedule} .

To create a task, subscribe can be a generator function or async function. For example:

const Subscription = require ( 'egg' ).Subscription; class LoggerExample extends Subscription { async subscribe() { this .ctx.logger.info( 'Info about your task' ); } }

const Subscription = require ( 'egg' ).Subscription; class CleanDB extends Subscription { async subscribe() { await this .ctx.service.db.cleandb(); } }

Scheduling

schedule is an object that contains one required property, type , and optional properties, { cron, cronOptions, interval, immediate, disable, env } .

Cron-style Scheduling

Use cron-parser.

Note: cron-parser support second as optional that is not supported by linux crontab. @hourly / @daily / @weekly / @monthly / @yearly is also supported.

* * * * * * ┬ ┬ ┬ ┬ ┬ ┬ │ │ │ │ │ | │ │ │ │ │ └ day of week (0 - 7) (0 or 7 is Sun) │ │ │ │ └───── month (1 - 12) │ │ │ └────────── day of month (1 - 31) │ │ └─────────────── hour (0 - 23) │ └──────────────────── minute (0 - 59) └───────────────────────── second (0 - 59, optional)

Example:

exports.schedule = { type : 'worker' , cron : '0 0 */3 * * *' , cronOptions : { } };

Interval-style Scheduling

To use setInterval , and support ms conversion style

Example:

exports.schedule = { type : 'worker' , interval : '3h' , };

Notice: Egg built-in TimerStrategy will schedule each execution at a fix rate, regardless of its execution time. So you have to make sure that your actual execution time of your task/subscribe must be smaller than your delay time.

Schedule Type

Build-in support is:

worker : will be executed in one random worker when a schedule runs.

: will be executed in one random worker when a schedule runs. all : will be executed in all workers when a schedule runs.

Custom schedule:

To create a custom schedule, simply extend agent.ScheduleStrategy and register it by agent.schedule.use(type, clz) . You can schedule the task to be executed by one random worker or all workers with the built-in method this.sendOne(...args) or this.sendAll(...args) which support params, it will pass to subscribe(...args) or task(ctx, ...args) .

module .exports = function ( agent ) { class CustomStrategy extends agent . ScheduleStrategy { start() { agent.notify.subscribe( 'remote_task' , data => { this .sendOne(data); }); } } agent.schedule.use( 'custom' , CustomStrategy); };

Then you could use it to defined your job:

const Subscription = require ( 'egg' ).Subscription; class ClusterTask extends Subscription { static get schedule() { return { type : 'custom' , }; } async subscribe(data) { console .log( 'got custom data:' , data); await this .ctx.service.someTask.run(); } } module .exports = ClusterTask;

Dynamic schedule

module .exports = app => { class SyncTask extends app . Subscription { static get schedule() { return { interval : 10000 , type : 'worker' , disable : require ( 'os' ).hostname() !== app.config.sync.hostname, env : [ 'prod' ], }; } async subscribe() { await this .ctx.sync(); } } return SyncTask; }

Configuration

Logging

See ${appInfo.root}/logs/{app_name}/egg-schedule.log which provided by config.customLogger.scheduleLogger.

config.customLogger = { scheduleLogger : { }, };

Customize directory

If you want to add additional schedule directories, you can use this config.

config.schedule = { directory : [ path.join(__dirname, '../app/otherSchedule' ), ], };

Testing

app.runSchedule(scheduleName) is provided by egg-schedule plugin only for test purpose.

Example:

it( 'test a schedule task' , async function ( ) { await app.runSchedule( 'clean_cache' ); });

Questions & Suggestions

Please open an issue here.

License

MIT